FOIA Discovery Reveals AG Jeff Sessions Initiation Letter To U.S. Attorney John Huber…

We discovered last year that Jeff Sessions had authorized U.S. Attorney John Huber to work with the Inspector General’s office, but we did not know exact dates and scope of the original Huber investigation.  Thanks to a FOIA request, some details now fill in.

A left-leaning watchdog group, American Oversight, filed a FOIA request in 2017 looking for any communication that might show former AG Jeff Sessions giving instructions to DOJ officials to target Hillary Clinton for investigations.

Ironically, and perhaps serendipitously, the American Oversight FOIA request was submitted on November 22nd, 2017, the exact date Sessions’ chief-of-staff Matt Whitaker was sending a letter to Utah U.S. Attorney John Huber.  Had they waited a day, what AO  were looking for would have surfaced. However, with the Sessions-Huber communication falling outside the FOIA request window, the DOJ response was delayed until yesterday.

The Sessions letter was an attachment to a email sent by Whitaker to Huber at 5:21pm on November 22nd, 2017.  The AG letter to Huber requests and authorizes Huber to review issues raised by the House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte.  Here’s the letter:

CONTEXT – in 2017 House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte was conducting oversight and receiving testimony from witnesses concerning a possibility the DOJ and FBI had intentionally manipulated their investigations to protect Hillary Clinton.  Goodlatte wrote to AG Sessions about his concerns.

At the request of AG Jeff Sessions, Asst. AG Stephen Boyd sent a responsive letter back to belay Goodlatte’s concerns explaining what ongoing review processes were in place:

The November 13th, 2017, response letter to Goodlatte was also copied to John Huber as an outline to specify the parameters of what AG Jeff Sessions was requesting from Utah’s U.S. Attorney.

Within the November 22nd, 2017, letter to Huber, Attorney General Jeff Sessions requested: a review Chairman Goodlatte’s concerns, take note of the response, initiate the requested review, and recommend further appropriate action Huber might deem necessary.

Interestingly the letter states:

“Your review need not include matters that you determine are within the scope of the investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.”

So we can reasonably infer that John Huber saw the unredacted Rosenstein ‘scope memo‘ defining the parameters of what Mueller was supposed to investigate.

In broad terms Jeff Sessions was asking John Huber if the U.S. Attorney saw any reason to initiate a new or deeper investigation, and/or if any “matters would merit the appointment of a Special Counsel.”

It has been sixteen months since that letter, so we can assume Huber did not identify a need for another ‘special counsel’; and/or it would have been just an absolute mess to have two special counsels investigating both ends of the same corrupt enterprise.

Four months after this November 2017 instruction to John Huber, in March 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions faced even stronger congressional demands from Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy and again House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte.  Now people were getting frustrated.

By March 2018 most of the “spygate” corruption was visible; Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages were in the public domain; numerous Senior FBI and DOJ officials were fired, quit, demoted and outed within a bigger conspiracy afoot.  The existence of DOJ-IG Michael Horowitz’s internal investigations was now widely known; congress was demanding a special counsel, and the public was looking for answers from the Attorney General…. The basic theme: what the f**k are you doing?

On March 29th, 2018, Jeff Sessions wrote to Senator Grassley, Trey Gowdy and Bob Goodlatte telling them of the November 2017 review he initiated, and publicly informing them for the first time of U.S. Attorney John Huber working with IG Horowitz.

Within that letter from Sessions, a very defensive Attorney General notes the prior November 2017 response to congress and his request for Huber to review all issues. Read the full letter below.  (Note: this is the letter TTP is dependent upon):

.

Summary: We know when John Huber was assigned to the corruption review (November 22, 2017); and we know the first scope of that review was Clinton issues (working with Horowitz); and we know the outcome the Horowitz/Huber review (on Clinton issues and FBI misconduct) resulted in a disappointing IG report and no criminal referrals.  [McCabe referral related to media leaks and lying]

We also know the IG/Huber review expanded (March 2018) to cover FISA abuse.

However, we do not know what aspects of the FISA abuse the IG has investigated, if anything, or what accountability outcomes there may be, if any.

It still appears the Mueller probe is the impediment to the public releases of declassified documents and evidence; and we do not know what Huber and Horowitz have been doing for a year on the FISA abuse issues.

However, if Rod Rosenstein is actually leaving the DOJ in the middle of this month; and if he actually does leave; perhaps that indicates Mueller’s investigative roadblock is about to end… timed with the ides of March.

You decide.

 

48 Responses to FOIA Discovery Reveals AG Jeff Sessions Initiation Letter To U.S. Attorney John Huber…

  1. realsauce says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    Interesting to say the least

    Like

    Reply
  2. Bryan Alexander says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    Translation:

    The Department of Justice sees no reason to upset the Washington DC cocktail circuit by investigating any of the myriad of illegal and questionable activities by the FBI, DOJ, CIA or NSA, or any members of the former administration.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • HBD says:
      March 9, 2019 at 8:24 pm

      I feel just the opposite. No leaks. I’m not saying you’re wrong but there’s a feel to this that it may actually expose some things. I certainly hope it does.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • jx says:
      March 9, 2019 at 8:25 pm

      Full cover up mode. The DOJ corruption is irreparable.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Bubby says:
      March 9, 2019 at 8:27 pm

      Bryan the question is will that change with AG Barr or is he more interested in attending the cocktail circuit than saving the Constitution and our laws that have flowed from it? So far nothing has changed but it’s still to early to judge IMHO.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  3. bocephusrex says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Apparently Huber has not interviewed any of the people referred by Grassley and Co. – that’s all I need to know—

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Zorro says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Trust Sessions.
    Trust Whitaker.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Nom de Blog says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    AG Barr has a lot of work in front of him. He is not a young man. The Augean Stables need somebody willing to devote 90 hours a week* or they’ll never be clean. I’m not confident but I remain ever hopeful.

    *Not all order people can work as hard as President Trump!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jupitercomm says:
      March 9, 2019 at 8:37 pm

      To be fair to AG Barr, I think one reason he was so highly recommended & which was no doiubut persuasive to the POTUS the combination of his age & maturity from already knowing the territory & Having been in the big seat before

      The angle of W possibly recommending him is still fascinating to me, b/c when W came off the bench to defend Kavanaugh & help some candidates during midterms, I knew it had something to do w/ Kavanaugh being an aluimni of a fraternal org at Yale related to Skull & Bones (that does exist, w/e you think it is & Bush was in it etc)…. & I suspected it might have been the spectre of Prrescott, a Senate man outraged at the “immorality” in the Senate (he lecture McCarthy on cursing for an hour)…. BUT to back Trump’s play then struck me as very interesting, some factor(s) unknown to us “trumped” the beef over Jeb

      Yes I rambled there but I’m processing, excuse me

      Like

      Reply
  6. PVCDroid says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    We don’t need your stinking badges or investigations

    Like

    Reply
  7. bertdilbert says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    “So we can reasonably infer that John Huber saw the unredacted Rosenstein ‘scope memo‘ defining the parameters of what Mueller was supposed to investigate.”

    That may be jumping the gun. Muller was pretty much given open ticket with the first memo.

    Like

    Reply
  8. starfcker says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    This is what happens when passive hacks get promoted beyond any level of ability or desire. Look at the dumb look on Huber’s face in the picture. Where have I seen that dumb look before? Oh yeah, Matt Whitaker. Until George Bush, life was a competition. The sharpest rose to the top. The hardest-working rose to the top. The most relentless rose to the top. Now we get morons. And the results are predictable. Did Eric Holder ever run around with a blank look on his face doing nothing? Did he ever worried that somebody might try to stop him? No. He made them stop him. And they didn’t even try. We need people like that. Committed to the mission. Look at Nancy Pelosi. We had both houses of Congress and the Presidency and couldn’t get anything done. Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan would just shrug and say we don’t have a super majority in the Senate.. Nancy Pelosi gets it done with pure will power. Stop me if you can. And she’s dealing with beta men, they can’t.

    Like

    Reply
    • Blaze says:
      March 9, 2019 at 8:43 pm

      Yep Eric Holder was a great Attorney General. I admire him in a lot of ways. Too bad we can’t find one that would work as hard as Holder did. Trump would have never had Mueller on his back or any fake investigations he had an AG similar to Holder.

      Like

      Reply
  9. jx says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Huber not finding anything is not credible. He mustn’t have looked, which is what Joe DiGenova maintains (he says his clients haven’t been interviewed)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Redhotsnowman says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    I know. Maybe we could get someone to write another letter. That’ll show em.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. need24give says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Who will be eating crow? We may have to send out for MOAR. ;~)

    Like

    Reply
  12. Gadsden says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Cover up all around. The purpose of Huber was to stall for time and shine on Congress until the 2018 elections, when the Democrats would be back in control.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. redhotsnowman says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Krumholz’ piece in the Federalist yesterday was pretty darn Good. It may as well have been titled, “Don’t wanna tell you how to do your Job Mr. Barr, but…..”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Blind no longer says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    This is why Mueller will never quit…the investigation keeps everything on hold..the Deep State/coup participants can’t allow him to quit. Rosenstein said he is leaving when Mueller does…so he’ll be there till 2024.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. margarite1 says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    All I know are the results – the rest is baloney. In fact the results are worse than baloney.
    Are Hillary’s crimes past the statute of limitations – if there are limitations on what she did?
    Now the Mueller investigation is morphing into the Nadler/Shiff inveestigation without end …paid for by us. We are forced into paying these people to destroy the man we voted for. I wish I could designate where my tax dollars go because at this point I feel like a slave to very corrupt people.

    Like

    Reply
    • jupitercomm says:
      March 9, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      The woman is a head-trauma addled old woman I don’t particualary midn if her punishment is not being the 1st woman President & Bill being right when he told her staff “stop scaring the shit out of the Midwest”

      Like

      Reply
  16. Archie says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Trump is an inflection point in American history. He must go for full data dump even if he is impeached and convicted.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Paul Tibbets says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    I feel like we are about have a military operation here, the focus has been on Trump for 2 years, the crimes that we know have been committed would take a long time to gather up.

    All of DC needs to pay.

    Like

    Reply
  18. myrightpenguin says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Rosenstein and Mueller are not letting any obstruction they have over Horowitz/Huber go unless POTUS has overwhelming leverage over Rosenstein (and Mueller), and even that construct assumes that Horowitz and Huber are on the level (not a given by any means).

    At this point I feel more justified carrying a lot of skepticism as opposed to going with people claiming that we should trust them that everything will work out. This isn’t a computer game. Real people and families continue to be hurt as collateral damage in this mess (Flynn, Manafort, Stone, Papadopoulos, etc.).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Ausonius says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Throughout History, incompetence and corruption and hypertrophic bureaucracies have been the downfall of many states….in spite of a competent leader at the top.

    Nixon once said the hardest thing about the presidency was getting the bureaucrats to enforce his administration’s policies, i.e. their own left-wing agenda was not about to be overturned by a transitory presidency.. The bureaucracy is overwhelmingly Leftist, and they will either actively sabotage Conservative policies, or become passive-aggressive in not fulfilling what they are ordered to do.

    Of course, if the president is a fellow Leftist/Socialist/Communist, they will be in gleeful Full-Speed-Ahead mode!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. grahampink says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    The Swamp drowns anyone attempting to drain said Swamp.
    Ask Seth Rich. Oh wait, you can’t because he drowned.

    Like

    Reply
  21. grahampink says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    The Swamp drowns anyone attempting to drain said Swamp.
    Ask Seth Rich. Oh wait, you can’t because he drowned.

    Like

    Reply
  22. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    PJM: “Ohr revealed that former British spy Christopher Steele was simultaneously paid by both the FBI and the Democrat opposition research firm”

    …but it’s okay because the FBI *is* a Democrat opposition research firm.

    Like

    Reply
  23. TRUMP PATRIOT says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    Why does it take 11/2 years or more to complete FOIA requests, or in the case of Judicial Watch they often have to file suit to get the documents?

    Like

    Reply
  24. H. Hawke says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    FWIW American Oversight and its followers are freaking out about this revelation and accusing POTUS and Sessions of ILLEGALLY targeting poor innocent HRC!

    And the Daily Beast is treating this info as a HUGE SCOOP!

    ROTFLMAFAO!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. CA M says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    Hmmm. So Rosenstein was really the roadblock by allowing Mueller to drag on and on. Now that the roadblock is removed, Barr seems to be getting things done.

    Like

    Reply
  26. AccountabilityPlease says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    I will take a pass on the whole “Huber is secretly a good guy doing God’s work” thing. I think it’s more likely Jeff Sessions was blowing smoke to placate the angry mob that wanted his head on a platter, myself included.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Johnny says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Absolutely nothing will come of the FBI and DOJ investigating itself. NOTHING

    APPOINT AN OUTSIDE Special Prosecutor to take a blowtorch to those incestuous institutions that are invested with traitors and seditious employees.

    That is the way it will be fixed. Any thong less is bullshyte

    Like

    Reply
  28. rozi814 says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    The Horowitz Report followed the same MO as Comey: List all the crimes, then say “No reasonable prosecutor, who has any integrity and wants to stay in good with The Swamp, would embark upon pursuing these criminals.” It was all laid out in that report, it was the Summary that the media glommed onto, and from appearances, gave the Sessions-run DOJ an out. If the DOJ doesn’t comment on investigations, how is it that we know so much about the “Mueller Probe”?

    Like

    Reply
  29. woohoowee says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Go git ’em, AG Barr! We’re counting on you.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Carson Napier says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    All this has been about to end more times than than the Pentagon has claimed to have killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

    Like

    Reply
  31. littleanniefannie says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    We’ll see about Barr’s allegiance to his friend Mueller. Mueller was “played” into becoming the SC (or SCINO). With Weissmann and Ahmad on the SC roster, Mueller was merely a figurehead. The puppeteers were the 2 from SDNY and DOJ. Let Barr take the heat for closing that investigation down and begin an investigation on Schiff’s contacts with Russians, Steele and Simpson. That could potentially shut down the $h7t shows in Congress. Make an example out of one and instilling fear in all.
    They knew Trump couldn’t be bought or blackmailed so they had to “compose” a crime to control him. Problrem solved if he backed off when they went after his family. Problem back and bigger when they realized he had the anatomical parts most of them had lost a while back.
    God bless and protect PDJT!

    Like

    Reply

