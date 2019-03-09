FOIA Discovery Reveals AG Jeff Sessions Initiation Letter To U.S. Attorney John Huber…

We discovered last year that Jeff Sessions had authorized U.S. Attorney John Huber to work with the Inspector General’s office, but we did not know exact dates and scope of the original Huber investigation. Thanks to a FOIA request, some details now fill in.
A left-leaning watchdog group, American Oversight, filed a FOIA request in 2017 looking for any communication that might show former AG Jeff Sessions giving instructions to DOJ officials to target Hillary Clinton for investigations.
Ironically, and perhaps serendipitously, the American Oversight FOIA request was submitted on November 22nd, 2017, the exact date Sessions’ chief-of-staff Matt Whitaker was sending a letter to Utah U.S. Attorney John Huber. Had they waited a day, what AO were looking for would have surfaced. However, with the Sessions-Huber communication falling outside the FOIA request window, the DOJ response was delayed until yesterday.
The Sessions letter was an attachment to a email sent by Whitaker to Huber at 5:21pm on November 22nd, 2017. The AG letter to Huber requests and authorizes Huber to review issues raised by the House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte. Here’s the letter:
CONTEXT – in 2017 House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte was conducting oversight and receiving testimony from witnesses concerning a possibility the DOJ and FBI had intentionally manipulated their investigations to protect Hillary Clinton. Goodlatte wrote to AG Sessions about his concerns.
At the request of AG Jeff Sessions, Asst. AG Stephen Boyd sent a responsive letter back to belay Goodlatte’s concerns explaining what ongoing review processes were in place:
The November 13th, 2017, response letter to Goodlatte was also copied to John Huber as an outline to specify the parameters of what AG Jeff Sessions was requesting from Utah’s U.S. Attorney.
Within the November 22nd, 2017, letter to Huber, Attorney General Jeff Sessions requested: a review Chairman Goodlatte’s concerns, take note of the response, initiate the requested review, and recommend further appropriate action Huber might deem necessary.
Interestingly the letter states:
“Your review need not include matters that you determine are within the scope of the investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.”
So we can reasonably infer that John Huber saw the unredacted Rosenstein ‘scope memo‘ defining the parameters of what Mueller was supposed to investigate.
In broad terms Jeff Sessions was asking John Huber if the U.S. Attorney saw any reason to initiate a new or deeper investigation, and/or if any “matters would merit the appointment of a Special Counsel.”
It has been sixteen months since that letter, so we can assume Huber did not identify a need for another ‘special counsel’; and/or it would have been just an absolute mess to have two special counsels investigating both ends of the same corrupt enterprise.
Four months after this November 2017 instruction to John Huber, in March 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions faced even stronger congressional demands from Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy and again House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte. Now people were getting frustrated.
By March 2018 most of the “spygate” corruption was visible; Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages were in the public domain; numerous Senior FBI and DOJ officials were fired, quit, demoted and outed within a bigger conspiracy afoot. The existence of DOJ-IG Michael Horowitz’s internal investigations was now widely known; congress was demanding a special counsel, and the public was looking for answers from the Attorney General…. The basic theme: what the f**k are you doing?
On March 29th, 2018, Jeff Sessions wrote to Senator Grassley, Trey Gowdy and Bob Goodlatte telling them of the November 2017 review he initiated, and publicly informing them for the first time of U.S. Attorney John Huber working with IG Horowitz.
…
Within that letter from Sessions, a very defensive Attorney General notes the prior November 2017 response to congress and his request for Huber to review all issues. Read the full letter below. (Note: this is the letter TTP is dependent upon):
.
Summary: We know when John Huber was assigned to the corruption review (November 22, 2017); and we know the first scope of that review was Clinton issues (working with Horowitz); and we know the outcome the Horowitz/Huber review (on Clinton issues and FBI misconduct) resulted in a disappointing IG report and no criminal referrals. [McCabe referral related to media leaks and lying]
We also know the IG/Huber review expanded (March 2018) to cover FISA abuse.
However, we do not know what aspects of the FISA abuse the IG has investigated, if anything, or what accountability outcomes there may be, if any.
It still appears the Mueller probe is the impediment to the public releases of declassified documents and evidence; and we do not know what Huber and Horowitz have been doing for a year on the FISA abuse issues.
However, if Rod Rosenstein is actually leaving the DOJ in the middle of this month; and if he actually does leave; perhaps that indicates Mueller’s investigative roadblock is about to end… timed with the ides of March.
You decide.
Interesting to say the least
LikeLike
Just sayin….
Mannie_ottawa reckons that Trudeau will get his just desserts on the Ides of March as well!!
LikeLike
Translation:
The Department of Justice sees no reason to upset the Washington DC cocktail circuit by investigating any of the myriad of illegal and questionable activities by the FBI, DOJ, CIA or NSA, or any members of the former administration.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I feel just the opposite. No leaks. I’m not saying you’re wrong but there’s a feel to this that it may actually expose some things. I certainly hope it does.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Full cover up mode. The DOJ corruption is irreparable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bryan the question is will that change with AG Barr or is he more interested in attending the cocktail circuit than saving the Constitution and our laws that have flowed from it? So far nothing has changed but it’s still to early to judge IMHO.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Apparently Huber has not interviewed any of the people referred by Grassley and Co. – that’s all I need to know—
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trust Sessions.
Trust Whitaker.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah. No.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why was Sessions targeted?
Who appointed Huber? Who had direct oversight over Huber?
LikeLiked by 1 person
People who fired the people that had to leave the DOJ/FBI?
LikeLike
AG Barr has a lot of work in front of him. He is not a young man. The Augean Stables need somebody willing to devote 90 hours a week* or they’ll never be clean. I’m not confident but I remain ever hopeful.
*Not all order people can work as hard as President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
To be fair to AG Barr, I think one reason he was so highly recommended & which was no doiubut persuasive to the POTUS the combination of his age & maturity from already knowing the territory & Having been in the big seat before
The angle of W possibly recommending him is still fascinating to me, b/c when W came off the bench to defend Kavanaugh & help some candidates during midterms, I knew it had something to do w/ Kavanaugh being an aluimni of a fraternal org at Yale related to Skull & Bones (that does exist, w/e you think it is & Bush was in it etc)…. & I suspected it might have been the spectre of Prrescott, a Senate man outraged at the “immorality” in the Senate (he lecture McCarthy on cursing for an hour)…. BUT to back Trump’s play then struck me as very interesting, some factor(s) unknown to us “trumped” the beef over Jeb
Yes I rambled there but I’m processing, excuse me
LikeLike
We don’t need your stinking badges or investigations
LikeLike
“So we can reasonably infer that John Huber saw the unredacted Rosenstein ‘scope memo‘ defining the parameters of what Mueller was supposed to investigate.”
That may be jumping the gun. Muller was pretty much given open ticket with the first memo.
LikeLike
This is what happens when passive hacks get promoted beyond any level of ability or desire. Look at the dumb look on Huber’s face in the picture. Where have I seen that dumb look before? Oh yeah, Matt Whitaker. Until George Bush, life was a competition. The sharpest rose to the top. The hardest-working rose to the top. The most relentless rose to the top. Now we get morons. And the results are predictable. Did Eric Holder ever run around with a blank look on his face doing nothing? Did he ever worried that somebody might try to stop him? No. He made them stop him. And they didn’t even try. We need people like that. Committed to the mission. Look at Nancy Pelosi. We had both houses of Congress and the Presidency and couldn’t get anything done. Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan would just shrug and say we don’t have a super majority in the Senate.. Nancy Pelosi gets it done with pure will power. Stop me if you can. And she’s dealing with beta men, they can’t.
LikeLike
Yep Eric Holder was a great Attorney General. I admire him in a lot of ways. Too bad we can’t find one that would work as hard as Holder did. Trump would have never had Mueller on his back or any fake investigations he had an AG similar to Holder.
LikeLike
Huber not finding anything is not credible. He mustn’t have looked, which is what Joe DiGenova maintains (he says his clients haven’t been interviewed)
LikeLiked by 5 people
I know. Maybe we could get someone to write another letter. That’ll show em.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes indeed!A strongly worded letter is now required.Sarc sarc…
LikeLike
Lol. This. 👆
Letter writing lost any influence two decades ago…and we are still being suckered into thinking a letter has any effect…beyond making the politicians and religious leaders laugh their butts off at our expense.
LikeLike
Who will be eating crow? We may have to send out for MOAR. ;~)
LikeLike
Cover up all around. The purpose of Huber was to stall for time and shine on Congress until the 2018 elections, when the Democrats would be back in control.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Krumholz’ piece in the Federalist yesterday was pretty darn Good. It may as well have been titled, “Don’t wanna tell you how to do your Job Mr. Barr, but…..”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why Mueller will never quit…the investigation keeps everything on hold..the Deep State/coup participants can’t allow him to quit. Rosenstein said he is leaving when Mueller does…so he’ll be there till 2024.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All I know are the results – the rest is baloney. In fact the results are worse than baloney.
Are Hillary’s crimes past the statute of limitations – if there are limitations on what she did?
Now the Mueller investigation is morphing into the Nadler/Shiff inveestigation without end …paid for by us. We are forced into paying these people to destroy the man we voted for. I wish I could designate where my tax dollars go because at this point I feel like a slave to very corrupt people.
LikeLike
The woman is a head-trauma addled old woman I don’t particualary midn if her punishment is not being the 1st woman President & Bill being right when he told her staff “stop scaring the shit out of the Midwest”
LikeLike
Trump is an inflection point in American history. He must go for full data dump even if he is impeached and convicted.
LikeLike
I feel like we are about have a military operation here, the focus has been on Trump for 2 years, the crimes that we know have been committed would take a long time to gather up.
All of DC needs to pay.
LikeLike
Rosenstein and Mueller are not letting any obstruction they have over Horowitz/Huber go unless POTUS has overwhelming leverage over Rosenstein (and Mueller), and even that construct assumes that Horowitz and Huber are on the level (not a given by any means).
At this point I feel more justified carrying a lot of skepticism as opposed to going with people claiming that we should trust them that everything will work out. This isn’t a computer game. Real people and families continue to be hurt as collateral damage in this mess (Flynn, Manafort, Stone, Papadopoulos, etc.).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Throughout History, incompetence and corruption and hypertrophic bureaucracies have been the downfall of many states….in spite of a competent leader at the top.
Nixon once said the hardest thing about the presidency was getting the bureaucrats to enforce his administration’s policies, i.e. their own left-wing agenda was not about to be overturned by a transitory presidency.. The bureaucracy is overwhelmingly Leftist, and they will either actively sabotage Conservative policies, or become passive-aggressive in not fulfilling what they are ordered to do.
Of course, if the president is a fellow Leftist/Socialist/Communist, they will be in gleeful Full-Speed-Ahead mode!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Swamp drowns anyone attempting to drain said Swamp.
Ask Seth Rich. Oh wait, you can’t because he drowned.
LikeLike
The Swamp drowns anyone attempting to drain said Swamp.
Ask Seth Rich. Oh wait, you can’t because he drowned.
LikeLike
PJM: “Ohr revealed that former British spy Christopher Steele was simultaneously paid by both the FBI and the Democrat opposition research firm”
…but it’s okay because the FBI *is* a Democrat opposition research firm.
LikeLike
Why does it take 11/2 years or more to complete FOIA requests, or in the case of Judicial Watch they often have to file suit to get the documents?
LikeLike
FWIW American Oversight and its followers are freaking out about this revelation and accusing POTUS and Sessions of ILLEGALLY targeting poor innocent HRC!
And the Daily Beast is treating this info as a HUGE SCOOP!
ROTFLMAFAO!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank You, American Oversight. Remember Democracy dies in Darkness with no oversight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the Daily Beast
LikeLike
Hmmm. So Rosenstein was really the roadblock by allowing Mueller to drag on and on. Now that the roadblock is removed, Barr seems to be getting things done.
LikeLike
Out of interest what are the positive signals you are getting regarding Barr “getting things done”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is Barr getting done? Not being argumentative, I just haven’t seen any accomplishments of his.
LikeLike
I will take a pass on the whole “Huber is secretly a good guy doing God’s work” thing. I think it’s more likely Jeff Sessions was blowing smoke to placate the angry mob that wanted his head on a platter, myself included.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely nothing will come of the FBI and DOJ investigating itself. NOTHING
APPOINT AN OUTSIDE Special Prosecutor to take a blowtorch to those incestuous institutions that are invested with traitors and seditious employees.
That is the way it will be fixed. Any thong less is bullshyte
LikeLike
Thing
Mercy me, spell check is in the gutter LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Horowitz Report followed the same MO as Comey: List all the crimes, then say “No reasonable prosecutor, who has any integrity and wants to stay in good with The Swamp, would embark upon pursuing these criminals.” It was all laid out in that report, it was the Summary that the media glommed onto, and from appearances, gave the Sessions-run DOJ an out. If the DOJ doesn’t comment on investigations, how is it that we know so much about the “Mueller Probe”?
LikeLike
Go git ’em, AG Barr! We’re counting on you.
LikeLike
All this has been about to end more times than than the Pentagon has claimed to have killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
LikeLike
We’ll see about Barr’s allegiance to his friend Mueller. Mueller was “played” into becoming the SC (or SCINO). With Weissmann and Ahmad on the SC roster, Mueller was merely a figurehead. The puppeteers were the 2 from SDNY and DOJ. Let Barr take the heat for closing that investigation down and begin an investigation on Schiff’s contacts with Russians, Steele and Simpson. That could potentially shut down the $h7t shows in Congress. Make an example out of one and instilling fear in all.
They knew Trump couldn’t be bought or blackmailed so they had to “compose” a crime to control him. Problrem solved if he backed off when they went after his family. Problem back and bigger when they realized he had the anatomical parts most of them had lost a while back.
God bless and protect PDJT!
LikeLike