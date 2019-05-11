EXPLOSIVE – FOIA Documents Show Evidence of Weissmann/Mueller Entrapment Scheme…

Recently release FOIA documents into the special counsel team of Robert Mueller reveal the remarkable trail of a 2017 entrapment scheme conducted by Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann to target George Papadopoulos.
[Hat Tip to Undercover Huber and Rosie Memos who have been reviewing documents.]
Before digging into the details it is important to note this is a DOJ/FBI entrapment operation being conducted in 2017 by the special counsel; this is not prior to the 2016 election. The detail surrounds a series of events previously discussed {Go Deep} where George Papadopoulos was approached by a known CIA operative named Charles Tawil.
In 2017 George Papadopoulos and his wife Simona were approached in Greece by a known CIA/FBI operative, Charles Tawil. Mr. Tawil enlisted George as a business consultant, under the auspices of energy development interests, and invited him to Israel.
On June 8th, 2017, in Israel under very suspicious circumstances, where Papadopoulos felt very unnerved, Mr. Tawil hands him $10,000 in cash for future consultancy based on a $10k/month retainer.
On June 9th, 2017, according to his book, Papadopoulos and Tawil fly back to Cyprus.
In interviews Papadopoulos said he was uncomfortable with the way the encounters had taken place. He became suspect of Tawil’s motives; something didn’t feel right. Instead of keeping the cash, Papadopoulos gave the money to an attorney in Greece before traveling back to the U.S. on July 27th, 2017.
Upon arrival at Dulles airport on July 27th, 2017, Robert Mueller had FBI agents waiting. Papadopoulos was stopped and his bags were searched; however, he did not have the cash because he smartly left it in Greece with his lawyer. Papadopoulos was detained overnight by FBI agents, and questioned.
[…] Stanley said Papadopoulos arrived on a Lufthansa flight from Munich that touched down at about 7 p.m. on July 27, and the FBI intercepted him as soon as he got off the plane.
“He was
arrested[detained] before he got to Customs and he was then held at the airport before being brought to a law enforcement office,” Stanley recalled. (link)
According to Politico:
[W]hen he was
arrested[detained] at Dulles Airport on July 27 after coming off a flight from Munich, prosecutors had no warrant for him and no indictment or criminal complaint. The complaint would be filed the following morning and approved by Howell in Washington.
And when prosecutors filed the complaint the next day they got a spoken order from Howell to seal it, but followed up with a written request that they could take to the magistrate in Alexandria, where they showed up almost an hour later than she expected.
All of it suggests something of a scramble, rather than a carefully prepared plan to take Papadopoulos into custody. (more)
Here’s where the recent revelations come in. According to Andrew Weissmann’s schedule on June 13th, 2017, he was in conversations surrounding the basis of a Cyprus Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT):
So overlaying the timeline:
- 6/8/17 US intelligence asset Charles Tawil gives George $10K cash in Israel
- 6/9/17 George Papadopoulos flies to Cyprus w $10K
- 6/13/17 Andrew Weissmann starts series of “Cyprus MLAT” meetings with FBI
It would appear Weissmann was well aware of the Cyprus “Tawil operation” and engaged in communication regarding Cyprus. Taken in combination with hindsight of the search for the cash, and lack of a pre-existing warrant at the airport, this is clear evidence of a coordinated operation to entrap Papadopoulos.
Remember, the preferred approach toward targeting Paul Manafort, Mike Flynn and George Papadopoulos surrounded FARA (Foreign Agent Registration Act) lobbying violations. Papadopoulos has stated the special counsel threatened him with charges of acting as a unregistered agent for Israel. There’s a clear picture here.
#1) Papadopoulos was lured to Israel and paid in Israel to give the outline of a FARA premise (ie. Papadopoulos is an agent of Israel). #2) Bringing $10,000 (or more) in cash into the U.S., without reporting, is a violation of U.S. treasury laws. Add into that aspect the FARA violation and the money can be compounded into #3) laundering charges. [“Laundering” applies if the money is illegally obtained. The FARA violation would be the *illegal* aspect making the treasury charges heavier.]
Note: the use of the airport baggage check avoids the need for a search warrant.
Andrew Weissmann was conducting an entrapment scheme that would have ended up with three violations of law: (1) Treasury violation; (2) FARA violation; (3) Money laundering…. All it needed was Papadopoulos to carry the undeclared cash into the U.S.
However, because Papadopoulos suspected something, and left the money in Greece with his lawyers, upon arrival at the airport the operation collapsed in reverse. No money means no treasury violation, no laundering and no evidence of the consultancy agreement (which would have been repurposed in the DOJ filing to mean lobbying for Israel via Mr. Tawil who would have become a confidential informant and witness).
That operational collapse is why the FBI agents were “scrambling” at the airport and why they had no pre-existing criminal complaint. The entrapment’s success was contingent upon the cash.
Lastly, to repeat, this entire scenario was constructed by the DOJ/FBI team operation in 2017. The members of the Special Counsel were running the entrapment operation; the FBI agents were participating in the operation. This is not *investigating* criminal conduct; this is manufacturing criminal conduct.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was in charge of the Mueller Special Counsel.
The only way DAG Rosenstein and Robert Mueller didn’t know about the operation is if they both claim that Andrew Weissmann was completely rogue and in control over the FBI agents.
Oh, wait, what does the Mueller report say about the FBI agents and their chain-of-legal guidance and command?
So according to the apologists, Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller, current FBI legal counsel Dana Boente and current FBI Director Chris Wray were what?… Hoodwinked?
Yeah, ok. Sure.
I digress.
Dirty. Lock. Them. Up.
The Muller Gestapo. Does this make him a Nazi or just another dirty cop?
BOTH
BOTH
Sundance or some legal minds can you explain why civil lawsuits have not yet been filed for example by Papadopoulos. It seems to me that many people have had their right violated to a massive degree. In fact I would imagine that a judge might even hold these individuals financially accountable to their actions.
Thought anyone?
It keeps getting worse.Will we ever see justice?
Sundance will we ever see traitors in the dock?
Wow.. Just wow… Can’t wait for Mueller to testify. He won’t, how could he.. They are so dirty..
Our only hope is the VSGPDJT needs to put these dogs down.
BINGO!! Great work by all. Definitely follow @almostjingo and @undercoverhuber and @Techno_Fog
Does this mean Papa D can multiply that 10k in a court of law?
That road kill lying out in the sun is starting to stink to high heaven! No way can they cover up the stench of the attempted coup. The USA is not Uganda….in better days we patriots would be circling DC and riding these scum out of town on a rail after a good tarring and feathering! SPIT!
The trail feeds back to one source the previous commander and thief. All leads feed back to a central hub. There are two many spokes on this wheel. Many minor and mid level players will be ensnared but the hub will be safe. The dems have no problem sacrificing their soldiers and lieutenants. These folks are expendable their job is to save the corrupt king and his inner circle. We Will see who the bus runs over but the driver will never be seen.
Sundance told us about this some time ago, but it is nice to have docs verify it.
Btw, Simona is the brains in the PapaD family. imo Simona most likely kept George safe.
Also, there are perjury traps in the Mueller Dossier. Don Jr is being subpoenaed due to conflicts with statements made by incarcerated liar Michael Cohen’s statements in the Mueller Dossier.
Papa-D will be a very rich man in the near future.
He should sue the hell out of these terrorists.
Wouldn’t it be interesting if Republicans subpoenaed Herr Mueller??
Not in the senate, that could be too close to home for ol’ mcconnell, and mcShames friend graham. Might have some skeletons loitering in a closet or two.
Maybe Jordan or Collins could goad naddy into being persistent in going after him if…..er when mewlers a no-show.
This entire coup attempt is utterly stunning in its “length and breadth”
Surely it’s getting time to wrap up this criminal enterprise before the U.S. system of justice is irreparablely damaged. ( if it is not already.)
How on earth did the criminals not succeed in their efforts,. What with the power of the Uniparty, Media and entire “intelligence” apparatus.
I am skeptical but Mr P. appears to be quite the hero.
God bless PDJT
Using the almighty power of US agencies, to target innocent people is a form of terrorism.
It could happen to any of us, or worse: To our family, kids, parents, spouse.
If that doesn’t terrorize you, then you are not paying attention
Or any political leader they want. It only takes a few to turn the tables on everything.
That is what everyone who pays any attention to what has been going on here for years should be concerned about. Anyone could be victimized by these people or their successors. And when you see what has been done here, whatever faith you may have had in the public institutions in question is shattered. How does one trust anything they have done or will do?
Please….let’s see these creeps arrested! Waiting……
These people never met a law they haven’t been willing to break to take down a duly elected president and punish those willing to play by the rules. Now let the full weight of the law come to bear on the criminal Ilk infesting the justice system. Crush and grind these crap-birds to powder.
Oh Wow!
Is there a possibility that Weissman et.al. be made to account for their part of the coup???? Please, please let that be.
It sickens me these people trample the law to score political points against their ‘enemies’ and then fade off to teach law at our universities.
Yes Bessie, and what about Burr and Paul Ryan and the likes that have encouraged or assisted in perpetuating this criminal enterprise. Ryan who I believe is now on the Fox News Board, or something like that.
Oh yes! All of them.
Something like this happens, would truly be the best legacy Trump’s Presidency could give to future generations,
a true reckoning for all that has been done to the forgotten man and woman who have had to suffer in silence while these power brokers trample all over them in so many different schemes that have gone on for far too long. I had a friend who was an accountant at Arthur Anderson, in a completely different state than Texas. Took him years to build back clientele after the stigma that twit Wiessman et.al. forced upon decent honest working Americans.
It was probably about this time the Mueller cabal realized the “dossier” was crap and they needed to reach back for Papadopoulos hoping he would provide them with a legitimate predicate for this illegal fishing expedition, but he didn’t take the bait.
This failure may very well have triggered the growing use of Gestapo tactics and even more outrageous behavior by the SC in their attempt to goad the president into firing Mueller or pardoning someone so they could have a basis for a viable obstruction case, but PDJT didn’t take the bait either. . . . but he toyed with them masterfully.
As W. C. Fields would say….
“You can’t cheat an honest man”
He knew before he was assigned. He and Jimmy are best boys.
Now two eggs frying in a pan. If you cannot find a witch, plant a broom and say it is a witch.
Good hypothesis.
George P. is beginning to strike me as a pretty canny guy.
HMH- much smarter than he appears. Also, like someone else mentioned, Simona really seems to have her stuff together.
And Comey himself said in the recent CNN Town Hall that the FBI did everything “by the book”. LIAR!!!! This is going to be the biggest SHIT-PLOSION of their criminal activity ever seen!!
Anyone who thinks Rosenstein is honourable can’t analyze basic facts and has no discernment at all.
Sure hope a lawyer would chime in here to see if there is legal recourse against the SC because what they tried to do is criminal in my book.
Has there ever been an official account of what grounds GPop was detained and searched at the airport? I know there is a border exemption for searches, but normally the FBI is not involved with that sort of thing. What is the excuse?
TY Sundance–Tweeted…
Can’t believe that so many Americans are blind to it all.
They don’t care. They think it doesn’t affect then.
Papadopoulus was either very lucky, very smart, or tipped off during all of this.
Was this $10,000 supplied to Tawil through the SC budget or the FBI or CIA budget? Thank God Papadopoulos listened to his intuition.
Maybe they recorded the serial numbers on all that cash. If that can be located then George has the evidence safely tucked away in Greece.
Good question about ever seeing justice. I don’t think justice is possible when it comes to the powerful. Once one falls, the rest of the dominos will follow and that can never be allowed to happen. Comey, Clapper and Brennan are out obfuscating the truth with absolute impunity because the upper echelon are in control and are pulling all of the strings. We will never “get to the bottom” of the corruption. Pigs will fly before the truth comes out.
They used the power of the most powerful country in the world to set this guy up and accuse him falsely and yet he still had to plead guilty to something and the real crooks are out strutting around…their pockets full of taxpayer money earned by instigating crimes.
Could it be any more disgusting? I don’t think so…Can’t we get our money back for this whole phony set up?
How much more of this crap does ‘whoever’ is in charge of law and justice need before people’s homes are raided WHO ARE ACTUALLY THE BAD GUYS?
Seth wasn’t so lucky.
JW- a brilliant and sad observation.
I understand they had been watching George since before his infamous meeting in March with Misfud and Australian Downer and the supposed “‘the Russians have Hillary’s emails” conversation , so the June sting was to arrest and squeeze him on the manufactured “collusion” theme? It makes no sense otherwise, why else would they target him ? So Mueller gang was still trying to “manufacture” collusion 8 months after the election? Total Creeps.
Dang! A year ago this would have sound like Alex Jones stuff, but…. wow! The deep state is real and they did run the country, until we the people elected Trump.
Perhaps a 3am raid on the weissman home is in order. Someone should tip off CNN.
Best line……..
This is not *investigating* criminal conduct; this is manufacturing criminal conduct.
Oh how I hope AG Barr is all over this!
Hmm, it seems Papadopoulos may just be the hero in all this. The insignificant underling used to start the coup may not be so insignificant at all
Hopefully, when all is said and done, Papa can gloat, and those in handcuffs can sing “Papa Don’t Preach”
All part of the biggest political scandal in American history and our propaganda media is staying absolutely quiet about all of it because they’re part of it!
Wow. Sundance, this is such a blantant crime. I hope everyone of those attorneys on the Mueller team have their professional insurance terminated, and the ‘book’ thrown at them.
Was George allowed to have declared the money at Customs? Did the FBI violate his rights to declare as well?
How many other cases have Mueller and Weissmann orchestrated this type of monstrosity?
The crimes here Fraud, Sedition Abuse of power.Violation of Civil Rights. It seems like there should be a more specific crime.
So would the serial numbers or anything from the $10,000 cash be documented?
If so why doesn’t Fitton file another FOIA to possibly prove where the cash came from?
This is not just about Trump.
Papa-D was being spied on before he joined Trump’s campaign
Ben Carson’s campaign was most likely a target as well.
In my opinion this was everyday practice.
Remeber James Rosen? Sherryl Atkins? IRS targeting?
2016 election is just another case. The question is how many other targets?
this is excellent reporting! This group of people are dirty scum. Running a setup operation like this seems way way outside the purview of a special counsel. Total frauds. I hope George P files not just a civil complaint but a criminal one. Establish residency in Texas and do it if that’s what it takes. This is a total abuse of power.
As PDJT probably planned long ago ( thanks to Admiral Rodgers), the spygate details are dripping out. The drips are coming faster and larger. As here, where details matter. The Swamp cleansing flood of truth is nearly upon us. IG reports, legal contest of bad subpoenas and contempt citations are next up. Crescendo in volume and tempo as we watch.
