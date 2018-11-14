DOJ Office of Legal Counsel: Matthew Whitaker Can Legally Serve as Acting Attorney General…

In a move that supports President Trump, the U.S. Justice Department, Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), has released a lengthy memo [pdf available here] outlining the legal support for the interim appointment of Matthew Whitaker as Acting Attorney General.
(Via Wall Street Journal) […] The Justice Department’s opinion is aimed at critics who say Mr. Whitaker’s installation is an invalid run around the Constitution’s requirement that the Senate provide “advice and consent” for senior executive-branch nominations. It comes a day after the state of Maryland asked a federal judge to block Mr. Whitaker from serving, arguing that job should fall to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
A judge Wednesday set a hearing on that argument for Dec. 19.
The Justice Department’s opinion is likely to further the debate that has surrounded Mr. Whitaker since President Trump named him to replace Jeff Sessions, whom the president ousted last week. Even before Mr. Sessions’ resignation, the department’s Office of Legal Counsel had advised the White House that Mr. Trump could lawfully name Mr. Whitaker as his successor, a senior department official said Wednesday.
“It is no doubt true that presidents often choose acting principal officers from among Senate-confirmed officers. But the Constitution doesn’t mandate that choice,” the head of the office, Steven A. Engel, wrote in Wednesday’s opinion, addressed to White House layer Emmet Flood. “Consistent with our prior opinion and with centuries of historical practice and precedents, we advised that the president’s designation of Mr. Whitaker as acting attorney general on a temporary basis” didn’t warrant Senate confirmation. (link to WSJ)
The larger, seemingly overlooked question, is why? Why did President Trump choose to follow the advice of his White House lawyers, and appoint Matthew Whitaker as Acting Attorney General, instead of allowing Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to elevate to the position of AG in the interim period?
There is speculation Matthew Whitaker is the preferred acting AG because he is more likely to support a pre-planned objective cleaning out a set of corrupt internal officials within the DOJ and FBI; this would be the “cleaner” supposition.
Hopefully this is the case; there are reasonable signs of evidence pointing in this direction. However, given the history of how Machievellian the administrative state has been in defending corrupt institutions – it would be naive to think the career embeds within the DOJ and FBI, and their external alliance (Lawfare), don’t have a counter-punch in their scheming arsenal.
We live in an era of consequential, and unfortunately unnerving, times. Those within the previous administration who shredded the constitution in favor of weaponized power for political purposes, are emboldened amid a landscape where the majority media support their usurpation.
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.”
“For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”
Has anyone seen the document from the DOJ ? Can’t find a link anywhere..
LikeLike
Whoops my bad. Just saw it at the top.
LikeLike
Mr. President, DO NOT TRUST WHITAKER. Another strategized swamp plant. Articles he wrote to “put Clinton in jail”, etc., etc. are a bait and switch for Whitaker to remain. If he was worth anything, the Mueller probe would be over and a Special Counsel appointed to look into the criminal activities of Obama/Clinton/DOJ-FBI incorporated. Whitaker is the SWAMP. Are we going to wait another 2 years while everything burns down around us before we realize this?
LikeLike
Finally some good news, I dont know anything about Whitaker, didnt even know he existed til Trump appointed him, but I know this. If he scares the hell out the Democrats than he most be the man Trump needs. He knows the whole game and all the players.
*Sidenote* ZM, treepers who are feeling low, we had some setbacks but they all look like potential silver linings. Remember the snake? The snake are globalist, Trump is going after the head of the snake, except in Trump case its more like Medusa’s head, alot snakes. I have faith though, he said he prepared for this his whole life, and now that Ive seen what he can do, he is the real deal. And make no mistake, Trump got the vote out. He won the midterms, it was the NeverTrumps that lost. McCarthy has one job,p well two. Raise money and win the house back. He has two years, Trump is up for reelection he will not put up with any BS from the Nevertrumpers these next two. Its Trumps party now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Finally some good news, I dont know anything about Whitaker, didnt even know he existed til Trump appointed him, but I know this. If he scares the hell out the Democrats than he most be the man Trump needs. He knows the whole game and all the players.
*Sidenote* ZM, treepers who are feeling low, we had some setbacks but they all look like potential silver linings. Remember the snake? The snake are globalist, Trump is going after the head of the snake, except in Trump case its more like Medusa’s head, alot snakes. I have faith though, he said he prepared for this his whole life, and now that Ive seen what he can do, he is the real deal. And make no mistake, Trump got the vote out. He won the midterms, it was the NeverTrumps that lost. McCarthy has one job,p well two. Raise money and win the house back. He has two years, Trump is up for reelection he will not put up with any BS from the Nevertrumpers these next two. Its Trumps party now.
LikeLike
No, it’s not. Whitaker is the SWAMP. Don’t be fooled.
LikeLike
I dont think so, but this all new. The jury still out. Its good news that Rosenstein isnt AG, thats for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That makes me smile knowing the weasel Rod got the back hand of Trump just like the French Prez Macaroni.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rynn69 sounds like THE SWAMP to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell me if I sound like that in the next 2 years. You are wrong. This is all to avoid punishment of crimes committed – it is what it has always been about.
LikeLike
Tell me, how was Whitaker responsible for the continuing Mueller investigation?
LikeLike
I did not feel confident with Hubris nor Dana B delivering results as part of FISA assignment by Jeff Sessions, but Whitaker for some reason felt different. So far good! White hats need our support and efforts to expose the deep state.
There is a neuroscientist at the Pentagon named Giordiano, currently or formerly employed, who is doing the seminar rounds educating people about science’s ability to communicate with someone’s brain reciprocally. He basically admits the scientists have perhaps crossed the lines ethically with their experiments on unwilling subjects. You can bet your top dollar that it’s been going on for decades. His conscience suddenly appears as soon as Trump is elected.
When did this start? Supposedly, in 1947,radar technicians were amazed they could hear train rumbling from distant location carried on radio waves to their station. Research began in earnest to find out how to “teleport” speech and mind control to people remotely while making them think it was their own ideas.
http://remoteneuroimaging.blogspot.com/2010/12/microwave-hearing.html
Research in the United States began with the work of Allan Frey whose seminal publications “Auditory system response to radio frequency energy. Technical note.” (1961) and “Human auditory systems response to modulated electromagnetic energy” (1962) were the first to investigate the effect. Frey used transmitters which were “pulse modulated with no information placed on the signal”. By varying transmitter parameters such as pulse width, peak power density and pulse repetition rate he was able to induce auditory sensations in the frequency range 5kHz and higher.
LikeLike
Whitaker is the swamp. No reason to feel any relief. The concern is, are we going to start this 3D chess BS for another 2 years while the swamp remains in control at all times and we waste another 2 precious years thinking “our guy” is bringing justice to the den of thieves. Really, I am beginning to grow concern on how gullible people are…
LikeLike
Now is as good a time as any to give my assessment of the entire situation and the future for what it is worth. Getting to the bottom line based on what has gone on with the deep state since President Trump’s election and the mid-term elections, America is lost never to recover. I spent 24 years on active duty having served all around the world and have now been retired for that amount of time. I can tell you the current state of America is not the one for which I served. I am not bringing this up for thanks only for background. Serving is to ensure life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, for a society of limited government and personal responsibility – not to ensure everyone has a daily latte and an I phone. Maybe harsh but too bad. I really believe that by 2040 there will be no House, no Senate and no President. Instead this populations new masters will be those installed by the Chinese communist government. The country will be too weak to resist (China is steadily building up their military capabilities) and the population will have the attitude that it is somebody else responsibility to ensure I have my freedoms (because we will have become a salad bowl rather than a melting pot). I’ll be long gone but I do believe I’ll be watching what’s happening from above and say I told you so.
LikeLike
Concerned Veteran – There is life here! Exactly!
LikeLike
Concerned. Thsnk you gor your service. I agree USA is done form unless Divine Intervention somehow steps,in … in what form I dont know … but if God leaves us floundering, I dont think China would bother with us because of the very salad bowl you mention. Just like Russia doesnt want Europes dysfunctional problems.
LikeLike
Will ad that like concerned veteran, at my age i wont be around in 25 years.
LikeLike
7 months max, actually–then we install the new AG:
JOE DIGENOVA
LikeLike
“Supposedly, in 1947,radar technicians were amazed they could hear train rumbling from distant location carried on radio waves to their station.”
…good god Gerty, you’re spouting nonsense …the radar wave spectrum is so far above audio its like Everest and the Dead Sea …no human ear can detect anything in that frequency range …simply not possible …take your garbage elsewhere, eh
LikeLike
A Small Victory against the UNIPARTY.
~Let’s hope Mr. Whitaker doesn’t become the next Victim of the CLINTON-CRIME-FAMILY.~
LikeLike
See my comments above. No reason to feel relief.
LikeLike
Pretty sure everyone has seen your negative, eyore comments from above. You sure are pushing hard. Do you think swaying us would stop the President of the United States Donald Trump from going thru with his appointment?
Maybe you might be here to try and sow discord around
LikeLiked by 3 people
Johnny – Believe what you will. Perhaps there are 30,000 indictments waiting from Sessions, too.
LikeLike
Did you read anywhere in my comments that I believed any of that Crap?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, Johnny. I am glad that you don’t. The frustration is that the GOP is so weak and nobody but PDJT is fighting. Nobody is stepping up to help the country. By nobody, I mean the GOP.
LikeLike
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do not think your post is appropriate. We are allowed to comment here is my understanding.
LikeLike
Might want to go read the thread again.
LikeLike
You should have stopped at “I do not think”. THAT would be appropriate.
Now run along and try to develop a new thought.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that you warning he is a swamp creature before there is any solid evidence is as weak as people saying he is going to start draining the swamp with indictments. Too soon to call it. Give it at least another week.
LikeLike
Here is the evidence –
1. Mueller investigation not shut down.
2. Special Counsel not appointed for Obama-Clinton-DOJ-FBI crimes.
We’ll see…
LikeLike
…how do you know any of that? …Mueller could be writing his final report right now …not saying he is, just that you are claiming something not in evidence
LikeLike
The question is asked: “Why did President Trump choose to follow the advice of his White House lawyers, and appoint Matthew Whitaker as Acting Attorney General, instead of allowing Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to elevate to the position of AG in the interim period?”
To use some NYC speak: because POTUS is NOT a schmuck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well put!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now we know why the military says “yesterday was the easy day”. At The Last Refuge, we trust President Trump and Sun Dance; they both like Whitaker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL. Okay.
LikeLike
Therefore, you are in the wrong venue friend. Running around like Chicken Little repeating yourself gets tiresome real quick. Suggest you lay out your logic for your claims, support with evidence where you are able and engage politely with those who challenge you. That way you will earn respect in the community and your posts will be sought out. Otherwise, you are wasting time.
LikeLike
The “entire” Gang of Eight are fearful of AAG Whitaker and I believe rightfully so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are quaking in their boots.
LikeLike
Is that you, Acosta?
LikeLike
If you can show cause for your concerns against this Whitaker fellow, fire away.
I mean that sincerely. What is it we should know about him?
LikeLike
They instill fear regarding anything he (DT) says or does. If you are a trouble maker, a new boss is a threat.
LikeLike
Perhaps I wasn’t making myself clear. The Gang of 8 who I believe are 100% against PDJT and imho have participated in some nefarious actions/inactions against the President should be very concerned AAG Whitaker will in the course of his duties expose some of them as corrupt, crooks, sphincters, etc.
LikeLike
Marcus is right. What’s sickening is we conservatives know the majority of “elected” conspirators names.
LikeLike
Trump’s appointment is wholly legal under the law–and only lawyers could take 20 pages to explain why. In fact, all you have to do, (unless you are a lawyer or a judge) is read the law. It is plainly written (surprise) and no ambiguous; the deputy could take over for the principal, or, the POTUS can appoint someone who qualifies under one of three conditions; to quote:
Federal Vacancies Reform Act
5 U.S. Code § 3345 – Acting officer
3)notwithstanding paragraph (1), the President (and only the President) may direct an officer or employee of such Executive agency to perform the functions and duties of the vacant office temporarily in an acting capacity, subject to the time limitations of section 3346, if—
(A)
during the 365-day period preceding the date of death, resignation, or beginning of inability to serve of the applicable officer, the officer or employee served in a position in such agency for not less than 90 days; and
(B)
the rate of pay for the position described under subparagraph (A) is equal to or greater than the minimum rate of pay payable for a position at GS–15 of the General Schedule.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/5/3345
LikeLike
I think Whitaker will put an end to this mess if Mueller tried to go past January and only has silly mess he can show him like Roger Stone stuff etc. Whitaker already knows what these clowns pulled. Release the IG report on FISA abuse without the joke conclusions like in the Clinton one and then end Mueller’s mess.
LikeLike
The Dems aren’t focusing on the STATUTE, they are focusing on the CONSTITUTION, specifically “advice and consent”.
Their argument, which I don’t buy, is its an ‘UncConstitutional appointment, as a means of obstructing justice, and thetefore,…grounds for impeachment.
WHY they are doing it is also obvious; they want Rosie to continue to run DOJ, and continue to supervise Mueller, in blocking any investigation of THEIR perfidy.
The Rinos are in on it, cause there is NO WAY the gang of eight dfidn’t ‘sign off’ on it, although Nunez at least, was given a different briefing than the rest.
LikeLike
Awesome cartoon!
LikeLike