HERE IT IS – Inspector General Report on FBI and DOJ Conduct During Clinton Investigation – Full 568 page pdf

The 18-month Inspector General review of the DOJ/FBI investigation of the Hillary Clinton email has been released – OIG RELEASE LINK HERE

This IG inquiry is specifically looking into whether the FBI investigation was corrupted by political influence in their determination of the Clinton outcome. The IG report provides background on the overall issues, the potential crimes; the subsequent coverup; and the corruption that infested the 2016 Department of Justice and the FBI.

Don’t Comment Unless You’ve Read The Full Report

Important note.  Read, but don’t focus on, the “executive summary” or “conclusions”; those two sections were written by political administrators in FBI and DOJ leadership.  Focus on the substance of the documented facts within the IG report.  You’ll note the specific facts don’t support the “summary/conclusion”.

Analysis will follow.

605 Responses to HERE IT IS – Inspector General Report on FBI and DOJ Conduct During Clinton Investigation – Full 568 page pdf

  phoenixRising says:
    June 14, 2018 at 4:16 pm

  JenniferVerner says:
    June 14, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Time for a Second Special Counsel. Indeed about a year past due. And whoever hid that text from congress—and you all know which one I’m talking about—needs to be canned. Did you catch that Rosenstein?

  LDave says:
    June 14, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    WTF? Comey already has an op-ed in the NYT responding to this report! Boy, he’s a quick writer. Comey’s op-ed also says this “The report also resoundingly demonstrates that there was no prosecutable case against Mrs. Clinton, as we had concluded.” Where does the IG say this??

  phoenixRising says:
    June 14, 2018 at 4:18 pm

  Carolina Kat says:
    June 14, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Very interesting statement footnoted on page 89;
    “FBI analysts and Prosecutor 2 told us that former President Barack Obama was one of the 13 individuals with whom Clinton had direct contact using her clintonemail.com account. Obama, like other high level government officials, used a pseudonym for his username on his official government
    email account. The analysts told us that they questioned whether Obama’s email address (combined
    with salutations that revealed that the emails were being exchanged with Obama) or other information contained in the emails were classified and, thus, sent the emails to relevant USIC agencies for classification review. ”

    HE KNEW. HE DID IT TOO.

