HERE IT IS – Inspector General Report on FBI and DOJ Conduct During Clinton Investigation – Full 568 page pdf

The 18-month Inspector General review of the DOJ/FBI investigation of the Hillary Clinton email has been released

This IG inquiry is specifically looking into whether the FBI investigation was corrupted by political influence in their determination of the Clinton outcome. The IG report provides background on the overall issues, the potential crimes; the subsequent coverup; and the corruption that infested the 2016 Department of Justice and the FBI.

Important note. Read, but don’t focus on, the “executive summary” or “conclusions”; those two sections were written by political administrators in FBI and DOJ leadership. Focus on the substance of the documented facts within the IG report. You’ll note the specific facts don’t support the “summary/conclusion”.

Analysis will follow.

