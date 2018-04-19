Justice Dept Inspector General Sends Criminal Referral of Andrew McCabe to U.S. Attorney…

Multiple media outlets are now confirming the DOJ Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz has sent the U.S. Attorney a criminal referral over the unlawful issues which led to the firing of FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe.

(Via CNN) The Justice Department’s inspector general has sent a criminal referral regarding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to the US attorney’s office in Washington, according to a source familiar with the matter. A McCabe spokesperson, the Justice Department and US attorney’s office all declined to comment. (link)

In other words, Horowitz looked across the table and said: “start here John“.

30 Responses to Justice Dept Inspector General Sends Criminal Referral of Andrew McCabe to U.S. Attorney…

  1. Marygrace Powers says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Times up Andy.

  2. TwoLaine says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Brilliant. Domino #1.

  3. Minnie says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Remain focused and steadfast, Treepers.

    Keep the faith.

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  4. Pam says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Buckle up folks! The big ugly is here!

  5. Bamalaker says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Here. We. Go.

  6. Merle Marks says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    …the ball begins to roll…

  7. rolisize says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Waiting for General Flynn charges to be dismissed soon

  8. Whatermelon says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Hoping this ends like I want it to!

  9. dadawg says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Who’s next..?

  10. Newman says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Who ultimately approves this criminal referral? Rosenstein? Session’s…if he hasn’t already recused himself?

  11. Eric says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    The first of many I suspect

  12. Midnight Rambler says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Yates next please!

    Liked by 2 people

    April 19, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Allow me to take this time to say:

    LET THE GAMES BEGIN.

    Liked by 2 people

    April 19, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Is mccabe’s wife still pretending she didn’t know anything about her quid pro quo?

    Liked by 2 people

    April 19, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    At this point I wish our side leaked because I would love to have confirmation that something is happening. But on the other hand, no leaks might make the crooks very nervous because they don’t know what’s happening.

    Liked by 1 person

    April 19, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    BOOM!

    Let the cannon fire ring. Today is the anniversary of the Battle of Lexington & Concord when the American Revolution commenced and “the shot heard around the world.”

    How utterly fitting with this sounding off on the Second American Revolution.
    http://www.hobokenhorse.com/2018/04/on-this-day-in-1775.html

  17. JuiceMan_V says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Hopefully, we can all see what justice looks like when it’s served in the interest of the public good, but for my own personal enjoyment, I’d love to see Comey pay for all his snake-like actions.

    This is bigger then McCabe IMO.

  18. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    GoFundMe and Washington Post editorials aren’t going to save you now, Andy.

    Get ready to go fully under that Clinton-Obama bus, with the rest of the no-longer-useful crowd.

    Comey’s already tossed you there, after praising you just a few months ago.

    Liked by 2 people

    April 19, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    so hoping there’s already indictments with McCabe’s name on them…let’s get this party started!!

    Like

    April 19, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    This is great news, I hope he goes to jail. McCabe deserves whatever he gets and hopefully Comey and the other members of the cabal get their comeuppance soon.

    Liked by 1 person

    April 19, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Yaba Daba Doo! Horowitz says “start here John“ Oh and you do know that you are going to be a very busy man for a very long time. OK good, I just wanted to make sure you were in this for the long haul because this will be a Long Haul!

  23. missilemom says:
    April 19, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    An interview of Comey baloney I would watch, is his response to this criminal referral.

    Like

    April 19, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Hang em high !!!

    Like

    April 19, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    You know Terry McAulifffe is burning up the phone to Hillary and Bill.

    Like

