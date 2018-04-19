Justice Dept Inspector General Sends Criminal Referral of Andrew McCabe to U.S. Attorney…

Multiple media outlets are now confirming the DOJ Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz has sent the U.S. Attorney a criminal referral over the unlawful issues which led to the firing of FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe.
(Via CNN) The Justice Department’s inspector general has sent a criminal referral regarding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to the US attorney’s office in Washington, according to a source familiar with the matter. A McCabe spokesperson, the Justice Department and US attorney’s office all declined to comment. (link)
In other words, Horowitz looked across the table and said: “start here John“.
.
Times up Andy.
Hmmm, wonder IF the folks who contributed $ 500,000 to McCabe’s legal fund….can get their money back?
Brilliant. Domino #1.
Remain focused and steadfast, Treepers.
Keep the faith.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Buckle up folks! The big ugly is here!
Here. We. Go.
…the ball begins to roll…
Waiting for General Flynn charges to be dismissed soon
Hoping this ends like I want it to!
The Big Ugly is going to be like a Patriots Super Bowl — too close for comfort…
Who’s next..?
Hoping that weasel Comey
There’s also that weasel RR and his deep state wife…
Who ultimately approves this criminal referral? Rosenstein? Session’s…if he hasn’t already recused himself?
The first of many I suspect
Yates next please!
Yates gets my vote to be next … that would end her political ambitions for sure.
Allow me to take this time to say:
LET THE GAMES BEGIN.
Is mccabe’s wife still pretending she didn’t know anything about her quid pro quo?
At this point I wish our side leaked because I would love to have confirmation that something is happening. But on the other hand, no leaks might make the crooks very nervous because they don’t know what’s happening.
BOOM!
Let the cannon fire ring. Today is the anniversary of the Battle of Lexington & Concord when the American Revolution commenced and “the shot heard around the world.”
How utterly fitting with this sounding off on the Second American Revolution.
http://www.hobokenhorse.com/2018/04/on-this-day-in-1775.html
Hopefully, we can all see what justice looks like when it’s served in the interest of the public good, but for my own personal enjoyment, I’d love to see Comey pay for all his snake-like actions.
This is bigger then McCabe IMO.
GoFundMe and Washington Post editorials aren’t going to save you now, Andy.
Get ready to go fully under that Clinton-Obama bus, with the rest of the no-longer-useful crowd.
Comey’s already tossed you there, after praising you just a few months ago.
so hoping there’s already indictments with McCabe’s name on them…let’s get this party started!!
This is great news, I hope he goes to jail. McCabe deserves whatever he gets and hopefully Comey and the other members of the cabal get their comeuppance soon.
Yaba Daba Doo! Horowitz says “start here John“ Oh and you do know that you are going to be a very busy man for a very long time. OK good, I just wanted to make sure you were in this for the long haul because this will be a Long Haul!
An interview of Comey baloney I would watch, is his response to this criminal referral.
Hang em high !!!
You know Terry McAulifffe is burning up the phone to Hillary and Bill.
