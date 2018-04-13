BREAKING: DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz Releases OIG Report on Andrew McCabe…

The DOJ Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz, has released the investigative report of Asst. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe that led to his firing. (full pdf below)

Inspector General Michael Horowitz referred McCabe’s false OIG testimony, made under oath, to the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). [Full Backstory]

After a review of the IG investigation, and after discussion with Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (and counsel), the OPR recommended to the Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, that Andrew McCabe be terminated from employment.

This is the Inspector General report:

A picture was initially clear in March once we had the full timeline of the interviews with Andrew McCabe that led to his firing.  This Fox News report only confirms the obvious; however, it’s important to review the events to fully understand the scope of McCabe’s lying and also understand the reason for Lisa Page to be so angry.

Remember, Lisa Page was a DOJ attorney assigned to the office of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe specifically to provide legal guidance.  Imagine how pissed off she was when she discovered (July 2017) the Deputy FBI Director who told her to leak a story -on his behalf- to the Wall Street Journal, denied ever telling her to leak the story.

It’s no wonder why Ms. Page told FBI Agent Peter Strzok to “never text her again”, and she quit working for the Mueller team several weeks before IG Horowitz informed Mueller about the conspiracy issues (which led to Strzok’s removal).

Here’s the timeline from an assembly of media reporting and investigative releases to congress.

Andrew McCabe was first interviewed about the media leaks in May 2017.  He denied.  “A couple of months later” he was interviewed by Inspector General Horowitz, and he again denied.  On July 20th of 2017 Inspector General Horowitz gained the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages.

•May 2017 McCabe denies leaking for WSJ story to FBI investigators (link).

•July 2017 McCabe denies again; to Inspector General Horowitz.

•July 2017 Lisa Page admits to Horowitz she was told to construct the Wall Street Journal story (Devlin Barrett, journalist).  This conflicts with McCabes repeated denials. (link)

•July 20th 2017 Horowitz gets Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages (link). Proving McCabe constructed the WSJ story.

(Full back-story to text message discovery)

•August 2017: After Horowitz gets the proof McCabe was lying – McCabe follows up on the two denials saying “he may have allowed FBI officials to speak with the newspaper”. (link)

•August 2017:  FBI re-interviews McCabe based on new admissions.

•November 29th 2017: One day before SC Mueller indicts Michael Flynn, IG Horowitz interviews McCabe again.  Apparently this time McCabe admitted to constructing the leak. (link)

In May, June and July 2017, while FBI Deputy Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe was lying to FBI investigators and the Inspector General, Lisa Page was working for McCabe as his legal counsel.

Therein lies the heart and origin of the motive for Lisa Page to flip against the conspiracy group when she discovered Andrew McCabe lying to investigators about his instructions to her.  IG Horowitz then interviews Page in July and she tells the truth, thereby contradicting McCabe.  However, Ms. Page had evidence to back-up her version of the events, the text messages she delivered July 20th, 2017.

 

  1. beach lover says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    I wish the news pundits would get the fact that this is not THE IG report… just the FIRST of the many reports… no wonder so many are thinking.. “this is it?”

    • amwick says:
      April 13, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      IDK, let them just be ignorant… The ones that matter will know the difference…

    • treehouseron says:
      April 13, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      It’s better for them to treat it this way. Then they have to defend it over and over again everytime a new piece comes out.

      Prob. more stuff in a week or two. Then in another week or two. Then another week or two, etc.

  2. TeaForAll says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Jack Posobiec
    Nunes: The Obama State Department set up some sort of “backchannel” with one of our Five Eyes partners to share intel outside of normal procedures that led to the start of the Trump investigation

    My money is on GB (Five Eyes GB, Canada, US, Australia and New Zeland )

  3. Publius2016 says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    McCabe was to be “acting” FBI Director with Sally Yates as “acting” Attorney General! Think about that! The power of the UNIPARTY Deep State concentrated within the first few weeks of the Trump Administration! Dems were in hysteria to remove Comey! They knew and the Senate too.

  4. Golden Advice says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    I just love the irony of the Big Ugly commencing on Friday the 13th!

    Super MAGA winning! This is what we’ve been waiting for.

    Nunes also just busted the State Dept for setting up secret back channels with a foreign government against President Trump.
    I’m hearing rumors of Rosenstein possibly being impeached. Anyone else?

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 13, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      ABSOLUTELY! Even Sarah slapped the WHORES around with a comment that made me think something might be up. She said only you are scared of it being Friday the 13th.

    • amwick says:
      April 13, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      Yesssss
      Big Ugly, chapter One

      The sht hits the fan!

      It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, …..

      From A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens, just in case…

  5. fleporeblog says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Folks today is the day we have been waiting for over the past year and a half. Rep. Devin Nunes has dropped two NUCLEAR BOMBS directly on BHO and his administration. He has begun to shine the spotlight on them. Remember they are Phase 3. While the sunlight begins to take BHO and his people out of the darkness, IG Horowitz and Prosecutor Huber will begin the process of arresting and indicting Phase 1 and Phase 2 POS. We will see the first arrest by the end of next week. Andy McCabe will be the first of many.

    I personally believe the government that was helping BHO to overcome the fact that the Greatest White Hat of them all caught them red handed back in April 2016 was the UK. There is a reason our President hasn’t stepped foot and may never step foot in the UK.

  6. sundance says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Page #29, and footnotes are awesome:

    …”We concluded that McCabe lacked candor during his OIG audio-recorded interview under oath on July 28, 2017, when he falsely stated that: (a) he was not aware of Special Counsel being authorized to speak to reporters around October 30 and (b) he did not know, because he was out of town, “where [Special Counsel] was or what she was doing” during the relevant time period”…

    Read the footnote #14 that extends through page 30 and 31.

    Additionally, McCabe’s FBI interviews were recorded.

    https://www.scribd.com/document/376296306/DOJ-OIG-Report-on-Andrew-McCabe-April-13th-Release

    • phoenixRising says:
      April 13, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      Thank you Sundance,

      For all that you have done, continue to do
      in connecting the dots, keeping us informed and sane!
      Hallelujah!

      We sure needed for this to begin…

  7. anotherworriedmom says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    The OIG report on McCabe. The hearing on the Cohen files seizure. Rosenstein’s WH visit yesterday.
    Did someone from the administration let Rosenstein see the OIG report yesterday? Was there a discussion regarding the seized confidential information not remaining secret for even 24 hrs? Will AG Sessions unrecuse himself and fire Rosenstein and Mueller?
    I’m dizzy. I think I’ll read a spy novel to calm down.

  8. David Reznor says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Is there anybody–ANYBODY–who can reach Sundance with the information that the following statement is incorrect:

    “It’s no wonder why Ms. Page told FBI Agent Peter Strzok to “never text her again”, and she quit working for the Mueller team several weeks before IG Horowitz informed Mueller about the conspiracy issues (which led to Strzok’s removal).”

    I’ve already posted here TWICE proof that this is incorrect. I’ll try one more time. Look at the DATES of the Strzok and Page stories:

    And here is the link to the CBS News story about Page STILL THERE ON MUELLER’S TEAM in September 2017:

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/these-are-the-lawyers-on-robert-muellers-special-counsel-team/

    Hello? Semaphore signals? Smoke signals? Lights-and-sirens? What does it take?

  9. franker01 says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    From a PR and Public Perception standpoint, this will be totally downplayed by the MSM. Already read comments on the Fox site (possibly the only ones reporting on it?) and the Leftists are more concerned about Stormy and other associated BS than any of this silly McCabe stuff. The old tree falling in the forest quandary.

    • phoenixRising says:
      April 13, 2018 at 4:53 pm

      Haven’t you heard?

      The MSM (deep state tool) is dying…
      twitter is on fire!!!! conservative websites are on fire!

      you really think we look to MSM for news? that’s so 1990s

  10. Louisiana Steve says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Let this be a “test case” of sorts for the IG investigation. We need to see where this goes to find out if there’s hope for this country or not.

  11. Mercenary says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Forgive my ignorance, and this question is for Sundance, but… this is it?? I think McCabe is crooked as all heck, but somehow lying about leaking some story about the Clinton Foundation is the worst of his deeds? I just find this report extremely underwhelming.

    Hopefully in further reports we will see the actual corruption. But I have to say, even understanding that McCabe committed a CRIME here, it seems like for such a dumb and unimportant reason. TruePundit reported that McCabe altered 302’s or ordered underlings to do so, which seems like a far more consequential crime.

    Unless Horowitz is holding back much more on McCabe, and perhaps this is part of a larger criminal strategy to see what they do, I’m not that impressed.

  12. John Rawls says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Is “FBI Offense Code 2.6” a criminal statute or an agency policy?

  13. trapper says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Interesting. Now the democrats have to choose sides. Who will they say is telling the truth? Comey or McCabe. If they choose Comey, then McCabe is left twisting in the breeze. So much for his years of loyal service. I wonder what little tidbits McCabe has to trade with. But if they choose to defend McCabe, then their boy Comey is a liar. Oh, the agony! Hah!

  14. Joe says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    No perp walk. No biggie.

    Not getting excited…yet.

  15. fanbeav says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    I remember the weekend after McCabe was fired all the weekend MSM shows like CNN and MSNBC and Andrea Mitchell (who actually said someone should hire McCabe so his pension would not go away) and were spouting how horrible President Trump was for firing him (even though he did not fire him). They all gushed over McCabe like he was some boyscout.

    Do you think any of those pundits will now cover this?

  16. NHVoter says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    April 13, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    thread abounds with negative-Nellies… don’t recognize most of gravitors…

