Jeff Sessions Resignation…

Here is Attorney General Jeff Sessions letter of resignation as released from the executive:
Some have noted the letter of resignation is undated. The likely reason is not complex; it was written prior to the official request from the office of the president. Once requested it was delivered. Given the rift between the AG and the president, Jeff Sessions knew his days were numbered.
So what does this mean?
First, we cannot discuss the firing of the Attorney General without directly dealing with the 800lb gorilla in the room.
There was no “trust the plan” to confront the deep state that involved “trust Sessions.”
There was no multidimensional chess strategy being coordinated between President Trump and the Attorney General, to upend the DC deep state.
That brings us forward to the issues around this “Q phenomena”:
There is no effort to use U.S. Attorney John Huber to confront the deep state apparatus; there are not 60,000 sealed indictments (or whatever number currently being used); there’s not an intention to use military tribunals to round up swaths of people for prosecution; there’s no plan to use Guantanamo Bay to house them; there are not going to be tribunals resulting in mass executions by recently approved firing squads in Utah; U.S. Attorney Huber does not have an army of “500 prosecutors” preparing to drop the hammer on DC…. and finally, NO, President Trump doesn’t go into some mysterious internet chat room to type up coded messages and instructions under the nome de plume “Q”. All of that is pure unmitigated nonsense, yet thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands of people, actually believe it.
There is a pending and slightly-possible DOJ case against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe that U.S. Attorney John Huber may be in charge of. There may be ancillary subjects, specifically related to McCabe, that may also have legal jeopardy. That’s it. Nothing more.
No, Jeff Sessions getting fired (requested resignation) today is not part of some grand plot to expose the Deep State; where Sessions role has ended and someone else now takes over.
Anyone who would make such a claim, in general terms, comes from the same small group who need to sell the original “Stealth Jeff”, “Slow Walker”, “Trust the Plan” fan fiction they have been theorizing for the past year. When the central element of their theory collapses, they either: (A) admit they are wrong; or (B) as in recent examples, reconcile the contradictory events by overlaying another bizarre layer to the theory to continue selling the nonsense, move the goalposts, and make the bizarre theory even more convoluted. Sadly, the latter approach is visible today.
The logical and intellectual reality is that President Trump has wanted to declassify documents requested by congress (House of Representatives) that would show the corrupt activity within the FBI and DOJ surrounding the 2016 election. DAG Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller do not want those documents released. There has been a conflict between the differing sets of interests and priorities. What happens in this lame-duck congressional session around this issue is an unknown.
It appears Mueller has informed Rosenstein that any declassification would be considered interference/obstruction with his investigation. Rosenstein has communicated that threat to President Trump.
What happens next is politics; however, Democrats take control in January and will exploit any lame-duck executive action as part of their own obstruction investigation – which will likely kick off with their reception of the investigative report from Mueller. Given the outcome of the midterms, the timing of that report will likely be to wait until Democrats are in charge of the investigative committees.
With the midterm election now over; and with the house going to change hands; Inspector General Michael Horowitz also has a friendly date to deliver his FISA investigation results; after the new congress is in place. A much more soft landing.
At least, that’s the way it seems.
The next set of political moves will be President Trump’s effort to thwart their plan.
.
.
Hey Deep State, not enough Deep State Senators now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Treepers this man that is taking over as AG is the Deep State’s worse nightmare! I cannot overstate what they are feeling right now.
JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED!
Papa Bear 🐻 has spoken!
This woman posted this at 5:43 PM and had her account suspended soon thereafter!
https://twitter.com/georgiaslori/status/1060301623833038849?s=21
This tweet from Sundance gave me goosebumps!
Their world went from jubilation to hearing that gun on the nightstand singing sweet nothings in their ears!
This POS knows that once Whitaker decides to move forward with the Cinton email investigation, her ties to China 🇨🇳 are going to be exposed!
LikeLiked by 6 people
WINTER ❄️ IS HERE!
This POS’s terrible night yesterday just got worse 12 hours later!
This man’s life just literally got turned on its head!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The convenient timing of all of this is not coincidence.
Mission accomplished:
The government is now nominally gridlocked (with the cooperation of both parties involved, planned WELL in advance) and the globalist destruction of our country has been re-secured.
LikeLike
I am going to share a thread I hope you take the time to read so you realize how screwed the Democrats are on two fronts (DACA and Obamacare).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good therad!
President Trump has two months to Take care of business!
For a builder that’s lots of time.
For a coruppt politician, that is frightning knowing that you have to cover your wrong doings while America is watching.
I live in Ca and was really dissapointed that Cox was not elected governor. I will polish the Eagle side of the coin (a phrase my grandfather always used because a politician was on the face) and let the newely elected Dems shoot them selves in the foot.
Tides change…Dems won’t
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Cryin’ Schmuck the Buzzard will finally be investigated ‘six ways from Sunday’!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Papa Bear……….
You are the best….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I truly love and admire Senator Grassley for not only all the Circuit and District Judges but what he did for Brett Kavanaugh and what he is doing referring those involved in the lie for prosecution.
I wonder if he was told by our President about the change to an Iowa guy in his mold. Those referrals aren’t going to die! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Relise the kraken
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL…bringing some of Menagerie’s bootleg whiskey (from the TreeHouse reserves), and a tray of s’mores up to your branch later this evening. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been missing you Ad rem! Good to see you here tonight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I’ve been around the whole time. Don’t always take the time to comment….usually too busy moderating comments and answering email. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another theory disproved. Many here said that the Trump/Sessions rift was all a ploy so the Left would support Sessions and make it seem he was “unbiased” to the law. Now POTUS has replaced him with an attack dog. The rift was real, and we don’t give a crap how the replacement looks to the Left and its media. They can attack him all they want, it won’t change a thing. I hope he gets the job done, to hell with the Dems squawking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Shiffty,
The evidence points to a made up Dossier, paid for by the opposition party that was allowed to be falsely presented to a FISA court thus generating a frame job on a Presidential candidate and now a sitting President.
I believe that is called treason/sedition. Where is your concern for the rule of law here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you are right Flep…..but I’ve had the rug pulled out of me too many times. I’m going to wait and hold my fire but we better see indictments coming very quickly….I still want to know what exactly Huber has been doing if not slow walking a fake probe to keep the Republicans off Sessions back. Why would it take this long for McCabe to be indicted if Huber is overseeing that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a feeling that Huber will be rendering his resignation by the end of the week because of his involvement in the coverup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn Flep….in Jan you and your followers were Sessions cheerleaders, calling us Trolls and giving out recipes for Crow……..why don’t you cook up a plate and eat it, instead of pretending that you, Magnus, and FG&C never slung crap around here………
LikeLiked by 1 person
David I admitted a few months back that I was absolutely wrong about Jeff Sessions. I said how embarrassed I was in defending him. It is my biggest regret since our President announced.
I am going to share a tweet that I wrote to a great American that has been telling me about Jeff Sessions for over a year.
LikeLike
Didn’t it come out that Huber hired other people to supposedly oversee it and wasn’t it more Dems or something? I’m trying to remember…
LikeLike
I hear Whitaker is steely as you please
He could be Samurai Japanese
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can someone ask AG Whitaker, due to the evidence brought forth via the Senate interviews that suggests the Dossier was made up, the FISA application was a fraud on the court and other emerging evidence, if he can modify Mueller’s scope to include looking into the other side?
Or better yet since Mueller won’t look any other direction but PT maybe Whitaker or a 2nd Special counsel can look at the other side of the street and all of those players.
Illegal spying and conspiracy to frame and take down a sitting President should be a serious enough charge to be looked into one would think.
Imagine if there was a bank robbery and the bank agent witness said the robber was a definately a woman but the detective only interviewed and went after men.
Mueller refuses to follow the evidence and Whitaker should immediately correct this by ensuring he or a 2nd SC is looking at this evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great analogy! I think 🤔 we will see exactly that! He said in that Breitbart article that he would have appointed a Special Counselor for HRC’s email scandal.
LikeLike
Hey Flep! Keep on chuggin’ man!! Your insight and research is ALWAYS appreciated!!
I learn a truckload from you and others here. Daily.
Take it easy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve seen some of the names floated to actually do what Sessions didn’t do … be the AG. Okay, here’s my 2¢ on a few names … NO to Chris Christie … too much baggage and then some; no to Ted Cruz … the man has found his niche in life; become the new lion of the Senate and help rule that roost. The most interesting name I’ve seen is that of California Supreme Court Justice Janice Rogers Brown, who almost looks like and perhaps even sounds like a West Coast Judge Jeanine … she has the look of a lady you would never, ever, ever want to cross … almost like the sort of person to put the fear of God in every deep stater.
LikeLike
Nominate from House or losing candidate! No more Special Elections…in fact go to JAG and pick one!
LikeLike
Good thinking, Leon. Go for somebody outside the Swamp.
I was thinking about the same thing. Bill Schuette just lost the Michigan governor election. He was State Attorney General, and has been a congressman and state judge previously. He’s a careerist RINO, but not a confirmed and current Swamp creature. Trump mildly supported his recent campaign. He might be supported by the Swamp RINOs, and still be somewhat an outsider.
LikeLike
Joe DiGenova
LikeLike
We have to be sure this time around that the person is not connected to the deep state.
We can no longer afford missteps.
LikeLike
LOVE Janice Rogers-lady takes NO S*** and is brilliant-totally brilliant. And she’s married to a jazz musician!
PS-Thought she’d moved over to DC Circuit?
LikeLike
Back in the day, I was a giant fan of putting JRB on SCOTUS. She would have been fantastic — you should read some of her appellate decisions, she is an absolutely clear thinker who uses plain English with legalese citations to come to rational conclusions based on facts and the law. After a while, though — even though her Appellate record got longer and brighter — her age started making her less-and-less of a candidate. She’s now retired from her Appellate seat, which was a lifetime appointment.
I don’t think it would be wise to unretire someone for the position of AG, no matter how admirable they might otherwise be.
LikeLike
What about Kobach?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why not just keep Whitaker?
LikeLike
That’s what I’m wondering? If Whitaker looks as good as he does on paper, hire him!
LikeLike
I think PT has had enough … today he let various NeverTrumpers, the MSM, CNN, Acosta, Flake, Pelosi (and many others) have it and he taunted the Democrats … he literally drop-kicked these people – one after another!
Then he cut loose from Sessions. PT is on a roll and enjoying his so well-deserved freedom from these clowns.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The reason that Sessions recused himself was weak at best. It will be interesting if he ever says why he did it down the road, but I wouldnt bet on it. It will be more interesting to see what Papadop does now that hes gone, and what Whitaker will do now that hes in.
LikeLike
I haven’t completely digested the outcome
I am so disappointed in seeing real sleezeballs won – Diane Feinstein , menenedez – Debbie washerman Shultz – come on. I am disappointed seeing that people actually brill lives the term nationalist means white kkk tulle nationalist – The stupidity of people had the best of me today / to think that John James lost – Katie Arrington lost – dave brat lost. Tester who killed cows at point blank range – beyond words / his lies and slander .
I want to see Christy Blasey ford exposed – milo did a fantastic Halloween speech dressed up as her – very well spoken and recommend
I dunno just feeling defeated
LikeLiked by 2 people
Losing the Senate would have been a defeat. Honestly what has the GOP house done that they deserved to keep it? Not much at all..no wall, no nothing but BS from that pos Ryan. I’m more worried that we could only have 2 yrs left of Trump. While I think he gets reelected, I also thought the GOP keeping the house was a no brainer. My faith in the US Citizen is at an all time low.
A Trump only comes around 1 maybe 2 times in our lives and I feel like we are letting this golden chance to turn things around slip through our fingers. Thats why I’m pissed today, why I’m pissed about that lowlife scumbag sessions too.. We wasted 2 f’ing years and lost a Senate seat because that piece of garbage
LikeLiked by 1 person
I too have uneasy feelings about POTUS reelection-he appears to be going scorched earth- which I love -and it may result in either him wrapping it up and not running again or losing-the MI/PA/WI trifecta appears to be reverting to form…Whatever. The rot may just be too entrenched. I am grateful we have had this blessing and experience in our lifetimes.
LikeLike
I was disappointed as well and could not fathom that almost 1/2 the electorate want a Socialist/Communist in political office. After I thought about the defeat, I did not feel Congress will look that much different than when the Republicans had control. I actually thought the Democrats were in control. I cringe at the squandered opportunities for great things to happen to our country, because the RINOs hated the president.
LikeLike
Treehugger: Even with his “resignation,” we are still speculating about Jeff Sessions. We are still speculating about the leadership of our government agencies. No amount of speculation can substitute for the truth. Yet, our government refuses to give us the truth. Absolutely, flat-out refuses.
LikeLike
That’s Debbie “Massengill” Schultz. At least to YTG.
LikeLike
The Phoenix will once again rise from the dust tomorrow. Don’t despair!
LikeLike
He could have done such amazing things for #MAGA… protecting our elected President and bringing the conspirators against him to justice… but he chose not to.
Incredibly sad. What wasted potential—and to think we lost a Senate seat so he could play his little “recusal” game!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s like if Neil Armstrong had decided to just swing by the moon without landing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scott and McSally will soon be seated! Release Rosenstein secret Memo! At a minimum let’s see what was authorized and post dated in writing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
On the 16th year, of the Second Great Millenia, A Great Orange Man from the East, will rile the masses, antagonize the MSM, be in bed with our mortal enemies The Rooskies, eat two scoops of ice cream when others have one, and actually does what few others have done before- fought for and protected WE THE PEOPLE.
Where was “Q” to predict this……………………..?
LikeLike
Q is real… he’s on STTNG! 😉
LikeLike
Jeff Bergdahl Sessions…..lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love our POTUS. I don’t understand supporters attacking each other. We can not divide. We are standing against a socialist Democrat party. We have differences; I get it. But lets support each other because we want to MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not ready to discount the Huber investigation yet. Remember that AG Sessions, responding to a request from Senators that he appoint a second special prosecutor, wrote a letter saying that he was putting the matters in question to the Inspector General and to USA John Huber. Sundance discussed this letter here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/29/ag-sessions-letter-to-house-and-senate-highlights-a-lengthy-review-by-prosecutor-john-w-huber/
The question is: Where’s the IG report, and what’s the status of Huber’s investigation?
/LEJ
LikeLike
I don’t think Sundance is discounting Huber entirely. He’s just pointing out that there aren’t thousands of sealed indictments on the cusp of being acted upon – and all the rest of those daydreams.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Re “Q”: It remains to be seen. Personally, I’ve come to understand this is a small group of former or present military and/or IC. I’ve followed ‘their’ postings for many months, and I’ve seen El Presidente’s confirmation of Q (yes, I have – if you have been following closely, you will know what I’m referring to). The confirmation has happened many. many times in various formats. I’m not going to argue or attempt to advocate on behalf of Q – other than to simply state that if one happens to follow Q, one finds there are no coincidences, there is no LARP, and 45 has his hand in this. Time will tell. It is what it is. That being said, it is true Q posted, long ago, “Trust Sessions.” We will never know what has gone on behind closed doors in the West Wing. I do accept that Q engages in disinformation when it comes to the IC and the DS. We are merely observers looking from the outside without any clue whatsoever as to the layers upon layers of DS crap, and the counter-intelligence cloak and dagger ops under way. The final chapter hasn’t been written. I remain confident in our Patriots. I read their postings at qanon.pub regularly. We.Will.See.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m no longer going to talk about Q or endorse Q in any way on this site, but all Q-following Treepers who wish to “get a room” and talk about Q in a friendly way are welcome to go to https://wqth.wordpress.com and comment about Q things there. /end
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then tell us what exactly was Trump’s confirmation?
I am agnostic on Q.
What is annoying about Q and this reply is the lack of direct communication, just utterances which can mean many things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here. Meet “Q”. This is who posts the riddles you chase….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m still not sure if he was deep state, a mole, just awful at what eh as suppose to do. OR being blackmail but I’m not sorry to see him gone.
LikeLike
Probably just in over his head. Anyone who could get trapped into recusing himself by Sen Grabass Franken just isn’t that bright.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Elvis has left the building. Saw a clip of Mr. Sessions leaving the Justice Building and there was some nice applause for him. Acting AG Whitaker was there with him. He is one very very BIG dude 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whitaker looks like a young Daddy Warbucks! (The cartoon character, not one played by an actor.)
LikeLike
I believe SD’s analysis that Huber is impotent and the claimed 60K of sealed indictments have nothing to do with DC. IMHO with Sessions gone, Rosenstein and probably Wray should be polishing up their resume`s. Mueller is starting to soften up his report. PDJT has his Senate in place and I believe he feels his hands are no longer tied behind his back. He will soon unleash the hounds of justice with a vengeance – unless he already started today. Anyone in the Federal government who as much as pilfered a pen from their office should start looking over their shoulder. Expect a bunch of unexpected and early retirements and resignations in the Deep State before the next Congress is seated. I’m really starting to feel good that something is happening. I think I’ll go pour myself a double and start my in-house celebration.
LikeLike
Things have been moving at the speed of politics. I expect things to kick up a notch and start moving at the speed of Trump. If you’ve watched the rallies over the last couple of weeks, you know what that man is capable of.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t touch that dial just yet…
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=141692
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad I didn’t waste any time on Q. With all that PDJT has on his plate running the country and working on the MAGA agenda I always felt dubious about the idea that in addition to all those responsibilities he’d have time to be working on some master plan to expose and defeat the deep state. With the House going to dem control the focus of the investigations is going to change. We’re likely not going to see any sort of “justice” for the deep state perps and the Obama administration lackeys that worked this plot to thwart candidate and then president Trump. My desire right now is that Trump can outmanuever the dems, stay in office, continue to work on judicial appointments and maybe another SCOTUS nomination, continue with trade, and then get reelected in 2020.
LikeLike
Tucker on Sessions. Seems like TC is towing the line for Murdoch. Knows who signs his paycheck.
(5:23)
LikeLike
I believe that Matthew Whitaker will be playing the role of a “hatchet man,” which is commonly used in business. Frequently, when a new CEO takes over a problem organization, there is a honeymoon period, where he gets to know the personnel and the operation. After he locates the problems, and determines who is for him, and against him, he fires the manager and replaces him with a “hatchet man.” The “hatchet man,” comes in and really shakes things up by making major changes, and terminations, which also results in many people leaving. After this housecleaning, the “hatchet man,” leaves (resigns, fired, or simply vanishes). Then a new manager steps in to the reorganized operation, and simply carries on with the program. All blame for the previous time of disruption is placed upon the “hatchet man,” while the CEO and new manager remain “good guys.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t scaramucci one as well?
LikeLike
Jeff’s resignation letter was a class act, IMO. He listed his priorities [admittedly the source of his FIRING] nicely – talked about mutual goals accomplished – no backbiting or blaming. He was an excellent choice, and I place blame for his inability to fulfill his mandate squarely on the WICKED DEMOCRAT COMMUNISTS and their FOREIGN ALLIES for what they did.
The “MUH RUSSIA” fake generated “conspiracy” entrapment scheme created this. I blame the following – DEMOCRATS, and the TWO SUPERPOWERS they treasonously conspired with, as well as socialist SCUM from assorted puny xxxxhole countries like England and Australia.
THERE MUST BE JUSTICE.
THERE WILL BE JUSTICE.
LikeLike
oh please he was a traitor…its 110% his fault. If you are going to be AG then you should dam well know if you hve to recuse or not
LikeLike
From the Not So Wayback Machine, April 2018:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions quietly tapped Huber — apparently last fall — to work in tandem with the Justice Department’s inspector general to determine whether conservative allegations of abuse at the FBI and the Justice Department merit investigation.
It’s an unusual arrangement, and one that fall short of demands from the right that Sessions name a second special counsel. That idea has generated controversy, with critics saying the second appointee would inevitably impede the work of special counsel Robert Mueller.
The administration has provided few public details about Huber’s assignment beyond a lengthy message from Sessions to Congress in which he argued that his appointment should be sufficient to address the concerns raised by GOP lawmakers.
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/381888-mystery-surrounds-sessions-appointee-to-fbi-investigation
LikeLike
IMHO, the demos want to pursue the “Russia Collusion” so they
can tie up the judges / courts indefinitely, until they find a legitimate
reason to charge / impeach Pres. Trump.
They hope to wear him down, mentally brow beat, and keep him on the
defensive until an opportunity presents itself to “stick it to him.”
There needs to be a law against HARASSMENT grinding on FOR YEARS.
of false, hateful, accusations and rhetoric…..
Oh…..right….. there IS A LAW against that.!!! Defamation of character!!!
If they have something ILLEGAL on an actor…then SUE THEM.
💩 poop 💩 or get off the pot.
Speak up about your convictions or forever shut your mouth!!!
But heaven help you if you are wrong…. YOU will get SUED royally.!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein says ” the unredacted document might have a perceived negative impact on the Russia investigation”. Yea you bet. It will show that the whole thing was a scam.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bigly.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve believed that Sessions was a traitor for quite some time … There was just too much damage being done by hid recusal, and Mueller and Co. …
I recently told a “Q” believer a few months ago the I suspected it could be a Ruse … to pacify eager conservatives, waste time and run out the clock … She was a smart, educated woman … hopeful and believe “Q” might “come through !
LikeLike
Threaten the demonrats…. tell them that if they don’t behave ALL obama’s records get unsealed. That should leave them gasping for air
LikeLike
“Given the outcome of the midterms, the timing of that report will likely be to wait until Democrats are in charge of the investigative committees.”
I’m sorry, this does not sound like leverage to me.
LikeLike
“Hit the road, Jeff,
And don’t’cha come back no more, no more, no more, no more
Hit the road, Jeff,
And don’t’cha come back no more…”
LikeLike
Red Team takes a few jabs and loses a round. What does the Boss do? The next day he fires Sessions and gives Accosta the boot. That’s called answering the bell.
PDJT is not to be underestimated. No matter what happens, he will fight for us and MAGA.
Chin up Treepers! We have a lot of roller coaster to go.
LikeLike
Stop getting caught up in process and horse-race.
The GOP took a dive this election. There’s no getting around it.
This means Trump and a few friends are the only people actually serving us.
It’s clear Trump’s camp has barely managed a “mexican stand-off” on this.
The question is whether he has the guts to open fire for the sake of the rest of us, because it’s clear the threat to him and his family is real.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Jeff Sessions probably was playing some kind of multidimensional chess…and wound up getting checkmated…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert Caron and Joshua Macias (both con men with multiple aliases) are part of the distribution network for the Q riddles. Together with several other social media financial enterprises, they entered into a mutually beneficial agreement to exploit the opportunity.
This is your “Q” Network.
This is the Q Crowd, ‘networking’:
.
The root of the modern “Q”…. the motive behind it…. “MONEY”. Nothing more. It is a business venture.
NBC did an outline on the characters prior to their Aug/Sept 2018 assembly.
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/how-three-conspiracy-theorists-took-q-sparked-qanon-n900531
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll admit I was duped by this Q BS. NO MORE. Our allegiance is to God and DJT. Excuse ky language here but, *ahem* “**** Q!”
LikeLike