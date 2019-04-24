President Trump: “It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty!”…

EVERYTHING After March 9th, 2016 Was A Cover Up Operation

President Trump notes pending discoveries of the political surveillance and spy operations undeniably evident in the margins of the larger 2016 election story.

♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]

♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]

♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] The was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]

♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.

♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]

♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!

♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.

♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]

If the documents within these specific eight bullet-points were released -in full and unredacted form- the Administrative State/Deep State network would be laid bare.

It is unfathomable, genuinely outside of comprehension, how this level of sunlight could forever change and completely reset the structures of U.S. federal government.

This is not a partisan issue. This is the Uniparty. This is the Big Club stuff.

The amount of inside pressure on President Trump to stay away from this approach will come from all three branches of government. Releasing this material is the nuclear ‘big ugly‘ plutonium material that would alter the DC topography.

I suspect every measure of outside leverage and inside influence is currently advising President Trump not to declassify and/or release these documents. However, if his political enemies keep pushing, keep attacking, and keep threatening his office, their advice will hold less value.

It’s doubtful President Trump wants his legacy to be based on the collapse of others. He is proposing modest terms… but it is also clear he will not relent on the MAGA agenda.

The DC opposition to Trump are playing a dangerous game with exceptionally volatile material. Many politicians of lesser forethought are dancing around in an oblivious frenzy while political nitro glycerine edges closer to the end of the table….

Remember, Donald Trump is the outsider in this dynamic. His standard of life exists outside of political office; he doesn’t need this. President Trump’s life of affluence and influence is not dependent on a perpetuating DC system of mutually beneficial scheme and graft. Patience has limits.

