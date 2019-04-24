President Trump: “It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty!”…

EVERYTHING After March 9th, 2016 Was A Cover Up Operation
President Trump notes pending discoveries of the political surveillance and spy operations undeniably evident in the margins of the larger 2016 election story.
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] The was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
If the documents within these specific eight bullet-points were released -in full and unredacted form- the Administrative State/Deep State network would be laid bare.
It is unfathomable, genuinely outside of comprehension, how this level of sunlight could forever change and completely reset the structures of U.S. federal government.
This is not a partisan issue. This is the Uniparty. This is the Big Club stuff.
The amount of inside pressure on President Trump to stay away from this approach will come from all three branches of government. Releasing this material is the nuclear ‘big ugly‘ plutonium material that would alter the DC topography.
I suspect every measure of outside leverage and inside influence is currently advising President Trump not to declassify and/or release these documents. However, if his political enemies keep pushing, keep attacking, and keep threatening his office, their advice will hold less value.
It’s doubtful President Trump wants his legacy to be based on the collapse of others. He is proposing modest terms… but it is also clear he will not relent on the MAGA agenda.
The DC opposition to Trump are playing a dangerous game with exceptionally volatile material. Many politicians of lesser forethought are dancing around in an oblivious frenzy while political nitro glycerine edges closer to the end of the table….
Remember, Donald Trump is the outsider in this dynamic. His standard of life exists outside of political office; he doesn’t need this. President Trump’s life of affluence and influence is not dependent on a perpetuating DC system of mutually beneficial scheme and graft. Patience has limits.
No Sampson analogies, please Sundance. God forbid President Trump goes down with these traitors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Clearly everyone who posts thinks they have a great idea. Well I believe that I have one also! When you go into battle you need as many allies a you can get. That’s why I think Trumps first thing to un-classify is the Names of all of the people who were unmasked and when (dates) they were unmasked! All those people will become instant allies along with their hundreds of lawyers. The dates will show that this BS was going on way before any of the Popadopolos BS they say started this baloney. Boom!
LikeLike
How about demanding the release of the WAIVER, S.Rice HAD to sign, before they could apply for a FISA warrant on a U.S. person?
Or, is that included in the application FOR the warrant?
That single document takes it from “bad actors at FBI/DOJ, and RIGHT into the Oval office.
HOW can they argue Obama didn’t know, cause his Nt’l Sec. Advisor didn’t TELL him, they were spying on opposition campaign?
I know this doesn’t get to the ORIGINATION, but it DOES get to “shades of Watergate”, with spying operstions on political opponents being DIRECTED from the Oval office.
“Mr. Former President, I came here today to tell you their is a cancer growing on your former Presidency, and which could destroy it!”
(Ala John Dean),..and THIS waiver gets to “What did the President (Obama) know, and WHEN did he know it?”
Also watergate quote.
The evidence linking Obama to the earlier spying may be hard to uncover, especially if the NSA actually demolishes the database,..but seems to me this WAIVER hangs it around Obamas neck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. Also, Nunes clarified in at least one interview, it was more in the “1000’s” of people unmasked.
LikeLike
Surely there were civil rights violations in unmasking frivolously.
I would think PDT could issue a strong policy statement/directive to the AG to investigate and prosecute for these violations of civil rights all the way back to Obama’s first term. Even while Mueller was doing his thing and Sessions was recused because it has nothing to do with RUSSIANS and everything to do with ordinary Americans getting a boot in the face.
The UniParty would complain about ‘obstruction’ but the counter argument to that is conspiracy of coverup violations of civil rights and make it very certain those trying to stop it that they are deemed co-cospirators to violations of civil rights (threatening civil rights of those investigating violations of civil rights).
LikeLike
I think a much better analogy would be a Alexander Magnus cutting the Gordian Knot.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&source=images&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwiO_d_v1-nhAhUNr1kKHSMOD_kQjRx6BAgBEAU&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drawingninja.com%2Ft%2Fgordian-knot.html&psig=AOvVaw0xxCBz87JR2PhqT10itUAu&ust=1556228073485941
LikeLike
“If that bastard gets elected we’ll all hang from nooses”. HRC
Let’s hope she was psychic with that comment
LikeLiked by 12 people
Perhaps the only thing that wretched woman has said that has any truth to it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Add the time when asked for suggestions of who would make a good president… she said “Donald Trump.” Asked why, “because he’s honest.” There’s a video that exists of that dialogue.😏
LikeLike
He needs to time this right for 2020 to ensure his win. 🙂 And House and Senate majorities too!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Make no mistake Trump will be opposed by 98% of GOP elected officials until he leaves office in 6 years. The GOP = UniParty.
LikeLike
Bless you SD, you’re truly doing God’s work, and you’re a great American! Outstanding!
LikeLiked by 15 people
like
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray the President is right
LikeLiked by 1 person
At this point, in President Trump we trust.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I suspect every measure of outside leverage and inside influence is currently advising President Trump not to declassify and/or release these documents. However, if his political enemies keep pushing, keep attacking, and keep threatening his office, their advice will hold less value.
It’s doubtful President Trump wants his legacy to be based on the collapse of others. He is proposing modest terms… but it is also clear he will not relent on the MAGA agenda.”
Two points based on this section:
1 – I hope Trump is sharp enough to know what’s outlined here, and the true nature of his opposition. If so, then those “advising him not to declassify” may well be tipping their hands, and letting Trump know that they are part of the swamp
2 – Regarding his legacy and the collapse of others. I hope that’s not his perspective, for the simple reason that he has term limits, and a finite life span. At some point, we get a new President, and if we haven’t REALLY cleaned house and fixed the system, I have absolutely no doubt we go back to business as usual, and all of Trump’s work will wind up being for naught.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve watched guys make careers out of getting their opponents to under estimate them. Think back on an aging Muhammad Ali and his rope-a-dope. Trump has perfected it as well. While you stare at his haircut he picks your pocket. Don’t worry about his intelligence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are assuming too much,
” I hope that’s not his perspective, for the simple reason that he has term limits, and a finite life span. At some point, we get a new President, and if we haven’t REALLY cleaned house and fixed the system, I have absolutely no doubt we go back to business as usual, and all of Trump’s work will wind up being for naught.”
LikeLike
you are right…just look what Shrub Sr.. done with Reagan legacy…
LikeLike
I agree. No bargaining. No deals. The American people have a right to see it all and to know what the Obama administration was up to. Follow it as high as it goes. Let the chips fall. Put it all out now while it is still being put before grand juries (different crimes in different districts – including mail fraud, money laundering, and racketeering). Nothing says you can’t do both at the same time. De-redact it all and one morning just suddenly put it all up on the White House web site for downloading as pdf files, with a single PDJT tweet “Come and read it.”
The only issue is timing. When? I say soon. Now. Given how long it takes for indictments and prosecutions, let the dems be embroiled in defending criminal cases throughout 2020, with maybe already a few criminal convictions and prison sentences handed down before the election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance wrote:
“I suspect every measure of outside leverage and inside influence is currently advising President Trump not to declassify and/or release these documents. However, if his political enemies keep pushing, keep attacking, and keep threatening his office, their advice will hold less value.
“It’s doubtful President Trump wants his legacy to be based on the collapse of others. He is proposing modest terms… but it is also clear he will not relent on the MAGA agenda.”
If I understand what Sundance is saying here, then it appears that while he hopes the president will declassify the documents, the president probably does not want “his legacy to be based on the collapse of others” and therefore, it’s quite possible that all of the documents will not be declassified. Personally, I think that is very possible that will happen and I think we had better be prepared that things may not play out quite like we would prefer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem with upping the ante and releasing the Kraken, is that any *leverage* that POTUS may possess is gone in one fell swoop. He certainly has little to gain in such a scenario.
No, he will toy with them, as a cat does a mouse, as they continue to threaten impeachment.
I much prefer his Chinese water torture route .. drip .. drip .. drip .. right through the 2020 election cycle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judith,
I agree, there is NO reason to release it ALL, at one time. Much like the Transcripts, release one document, let pundits make arguments trying to refute or spin it, then release another, destroying their defences for the first!
Makes them leary of attacking, like punching a shark or lion, in the nose.
LikeLike
” It’s doubtful that President Trump wants his legacy to be based on the collapse of others. He is proposing modest terms…..but it is also clear he will not relent on the MAGA agenda”.
This is a bit of a complex thought.
President Trump is a pretty nice guy and does not want people who are only mildly responsible for the collapse of our beautiful country to be shot to hell.
But I do fully believe that Pres Trump wants those that have almost completely destroyed the country that he loves to fully pay the price and then some.
Pres Trump will not hold back when it comes to bringing the full weight of Justice down on their sorry rear ends and then some.
LikeLike
That correspondence dinner PDT attended and Obama mocked PDT for a good 20+ minutes straight while they all laughed at PDT. That’s why he ran and he deserves some just rewards.
LikeLike
Justice : The virtue which consists in giving to every one what is his due; practical conformity to the laws and to principles of rectitude in the dealings of men with each other; honesty…
Vindictive retribution; merited punishment. Sooner or later, justice overtakes the criminal.
Webster’s 1828 Dictionary
Justice is a thing of beauty!! I agree, Mr. President
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Trump gets to London, he needs to make a public statement saying “If Great Britain doesn’t follow through with Brexit then they go to the back of the que”.
Direct shot at the globalists and right in Obama’s face. It would be a thing of BEAUTY!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oooh that would be sweet.
T May has given the green light today to Huawei 5G! Fool
LikeLike
I would like to see the Obama’s presidential directive to the intelligence community assessment or at-least it’s date?
Remember this: “President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place.” I had always assumed this was part of the cover-up. But, it’s contents has sparked my interest.
LikeLike
I love the Samson analogy!! How apt because I believe Trump’s power is all from God and Trump is doing God’s work in a mighty way here in America and the world. I do pray that one way or another Sundance has the ear of our great president. Or perhaps Sundance does not need the ear of the president if God has the ear of the president. I will pray that both Sundance and the Spirit have the presidents ear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, President Trump should do what is best for the country and the truth needs to be told. To this day the truth about Kennedy’s assassination has never been told or all documents were have been released to the public. USA history should not be a lie and citizens should not live be deceived by this lie for 55+ years.
The truth must be fully revealed and that has to be done by declassifying and producting all realled documents.
It is totally irrelevant that many people and countries will be exposed for their illegal actions. I say irrelevant — not because the illegal activities of the co-conspirators shouldn’t be exposed and consequences suffered to the fullest extent of the law — but because regardless of what the consequences are to them, including no consequences, the truth must be told to the citizens.
No longer will citizens except government cover-ups and lies. The ramifications will be long term, decades, to the USA either way, but the best possible outcome is cutting the cancer out, going through the radiation/chemo treatment.
What possible reason will all these forces pressure POTUS with to prevent declassification? Relationships with UK? Australia? Italy?
The damage has been done already.
Would one really NOT declassify just because it means the co-conspiration will be taken down? What justification is there in that? He has a country to save not 25 individuals. IMO POTUS would do more harm to his legacy if he did nothing. What kind of legacy would it be for him to let an internal, criminal go uncheck when the whole words knows who the criminals are? To uphold evil traitors will not be the legacy he will want.
I was opposed to the release of the Mueller report. I knew Mueller/Weissman had a trap. Volume II was the trap. Declassify and that little game goes away.
Declassify then AG Barr can do his job, unthwarted. Just my opnion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree. This was an assault upon the American people as well as the president. The country needs to be made right from the attempt, still ongoing, to nullify the vote of the electorate.
There is too much wrong with America at this point, from the courts, congress and the borders, make your own list, to think this is about one man and his legacy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS and AG Barr will expeditiously Drain the Swamp.
POTUS tweeted it’s UNDERWAY today.
POTUS has NEVER defined what “DRAINING” look like.
… kinda powerful doncha think? 😉
DRAINING could take many FORMS, and multiple forms could apply to any given Perp:
• Removal from office
• Loss of future pay and benefits
• Revocation of Clearance … and future earnings that require one
• Fines … Asset Seizure
• Incarceration … Leavenworth, Super Max or Guantanamo
• Solitary Confinement … for ALL with National Security Knowledge
• Death
DRAINING could follow many PATHS:
• Interrogations
• Searches and Seizures … Physical and Electronic and NSA…
• Surveillance
• Leaks and Disclosures
• FOIA Releases
• Declassifications
• Testimony
• Plea Bargains and Rat-Outs
Evidence is LEVERAGE: We should never forget …
• POTUS constantly accumulates it.
• POTUS rarely reveals how much of it he’s got.
• POTUS relentlessly exercises it … without consuming or neutralizing it.
LikeLike
Then there’s REFORMING the INSTITUTIONS to PREVENT RECURRENCE:
• Ejecting SWAMP LARVAE that Swampsters HIRED or EMBEDDED
• Restructuring Recruiting and Vetting processes to REJECT SWAMP LARVAE
• Resetting Operational Processes, Procedures and Protocols with ENFORCED CHECKS
• Reforming Methods for Staffing, Teaming and Assignments to ELIMINATE NESTS
• Reforming Values with an HONOR-CODE Culture that always EXPELS VIOLATORS
LikeLike
This is why I believe that AG Barr is going to take some scalps. However I believe President Trump wants real upheaval. We’ll see who wins.
There is so much in the last 100 years that need to be ripped out root & branch.
LikeLike
Looking at 2020…. ARE there enough exposed/naked dem’s running in the house for us to get to 291+ on our side? AND, how about this class within the Senate – are there enough uncovered dem’s to get us over the 67 mark?…. IF there are, then this should become our goal for Nov/2020; and take all the needed steps of timing and planning required to get us there!!
But, if BOTH sides of Congress can not be forecast as possible to probable then…. We need to dump everything in the middle of the table and proceed like it was a Pizza party for freshmen!… This includes EVERY document, e-mail, memo, voice recording from cell phones, texts, whispers in the boys’ gym, back-fence meeting, ham radio exchanges, and soup-can with a string conversation!… UN-redacted, of course!
We go BIG and win BIG, or take this place with us to the dark side of the Moon – meathead…
LikeLike
either trump releases the info or he is screwed.
LikeLike
I think you need to reread Sundance’s post. It appears to me he makes it clear that the president may not do that due to a variety of circumstances and reasons. I think we have to be realistic that this may not play out quite the way we think it should. Part of that would be because of reasoning that Sundance shares in his post and the other part would be that the president knows better than any of us what he faces and how things need to be played. We can second guess him, but we do so with far less information than he has.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps a horse’s head or two, at the most opportune time, Ken? Would be apt, I reckon.
Although, I still like the idea of vice grips in tender and sensitive regions to bring clarity of mind.
LikeLike
I gather Gary,you are referring to our president,President Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re absolutely right, gary. Only it’s not just the President that gets screwed.
And, even with a clean sweep of the swamp, these creatures are just the puppets. We will, as we have always been, continually fighting for our way of life and this magnificent Republic.
Everyone wants to come here, but many want it destroyed.
LikeLike
“It is now just a question of time…”
So tired of Tick Tock Tick Tock. Can we have a BOOM already? When are the indictments of the Democrats responsible for this infuriating coup attempt going to start? We’ve lived through the insufferable witch-hunt. We’ve been waiting patiently. Time is up.
Mr. AG, do your job. We understand that the DOJ does not announce their investigations but come on, so much about the crimes committed by McCabe, for example, has been established. Criminal referrals were issued a year ago. What happened to those referrals? Why is McCabe still allowed to walk free, sell books and spew BS?
Why is Hillary Clinton not arrested yet? Are you one of those “reasonable prosecutors” who consider the Clinton Crime Family to be above the law? At least some of Crooked’s crimes are documented rather well, are they not? She mishandled classified information and then obstructed justice by destroying evidence. What are you waiting for?
LikeLike
Could’ve done all you ask for 2 years ago the day he was inaugurated.
It’s not the DOJ that’s waiting. It’s President Trump.
Would Donald J. Trump release the final episode on a Monday morning?
You’ll have to wait some more. Final episode incoming around late 2020
LikeLike
It takes a very long time to put together a solid case for indictment. The AG has been in his job about 2 months, that’s not very long. I don’t know what to think of Barr, but I’m willing to give him reasonable time and that is far longer than a couple months. The legal system is a slow moving place if you want to win.
LikeLike
“It’s doubtful President Trump wants his legacy to be based on the collapse of others. He is proposing modest terms… ”
In light of what the President and country have gone through these past 3(!) years, that statment came as a shock. My simple mind is reading it as politics v.s. justice.
LikeLike
It’s worth listening again to Rush’s third hour today. About midway through the hour, he ends a riff about the reason behind the left’s fear of President Trump with a question: [“I’ve been going back and forth on it, and I don’t know exactly what it is but something about him scares the heck out of them.”] A few minutes earlier he had postulated about Trump being an outsider, that he’s uncouth, that he’s not part of the club, that he stole the election, that he believes in things like border control, etc., and actually does something about it, and all of the other reasons we all have heard. That’s all true…BUT…it is more visceral, primitive, animal than that. You will know in a second, what it is simply by watching the short videos in the links below.
What scares them to the core is quite simple: Survival. They know, all of them (including the MSM), that if ever their actions, from 2012 forward (and likely even before that), smelly Walmart shoppers with pitchforks will be at their door.
Said plainly, “It’s my (the President…and our) turn now.”
LikeLike
It’s worth listening again to Rush’s third hour today. About midway through the hour, he ends a riff about the reason behind the left’s fear of President Trump with a question: [“I’ve been going back and forth on it, and I don’t know exactly what it is but something about him scares the heck out of them.”] A few minutes earlier he had postulated about Trump being an outsider, that he’s uncouth, that he’s not part of the club, that he stole the election, that he believes in things like border control, etc., and actually does something about it, and all of the other reasons we all have heard. That’s all true…BUT…it is more visceral, primitive, animal than that. You will know in a second, what it is simply by watching the short videos in the links below.
What scares them to the core is quite simple: Survival. They know, all of them (including the MSM), that if ever their actions, from 2012 forward (and likely even before that), smelly Walmart shoppers with pitchforks will be at their door.
Said plainly, “It’s my (the President…and our) turn now.”
LikeLike
The most recent former president should have both his security clearance and his passport revoked, as he is a flight risk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pedo-esta bought Barry a nice mansion in Dubai — who knows with what money? — which coincidentally has no extradition treaty with the US… True story https://bwcentral.org/2016/01/obama-purchased-a-mansion-in-dubai/
LikeLike
Nothing a little drone strike can’t solve…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said this about a month ago, that if they find out it was all started by Odumbo, President Trump will offer him a deal to leave the USA for good, never to return instead of going to prison for life. Odumbo agrees and leaves the country. A month later he is found dead. This saves the country from ensuing riots if he had gone to prison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂
LikeLike
I pray that the President remembers, ALWAYS, that truth and the American people are on his side….let ‘er rip, Mr. President!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the “You’d be in jail” comment was the exact moment that he secured my vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I knew he *had* to be our President right out the gate. He didn’t have to open his mouth. First of all, Trump absolutely owned the room, nomatter who else was there.
But for me, the *tell* really was that visceral, over-the-top reaction from every entity I despised: the UNIPARTY, the Enemedia, the Hollyweird elite, the ditzy talk show hosts, the snooty Academics, the haughty heads of state, right down to that creepy, fake, marxist Pope!
Donald Trump had all the right enemies. I was even moved to volunteer during his campaign for the Republican nomination. First time I believed in a political candidate E V A H.
LikeLike
IMHO, release enough info so that the indictments against the Clintons and their supporters are released during the Democratic Convention in ’20.
Release the indictments against the Obola spying club in May ’20.
Release the information about the DNC, and indictments in September and October of ’20. Please include everything about Pencil Neck and Kamala Harris then.
Then, right before the election, release the “bomb” documents.
Trump will be swept into office. The Democrats will have no clue what happened to them.. at least the ones that are not in jail.
LikeLike
Waiting expectantly for justice to be applied. our God, is a God of righteousness and of mercy, and of justice. Within His timing, all things come together for the good of all.
Do not be discouraged. If God is on your side, who can overcome you?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The corruption and rot are so widespread that a complete purge of DC is needed, in particular nearly every member of Congress and huge chunks of the various departments. These people are not focused on MAGA. If that purge doesn’t happen, our wonderful country will be a banana republic within a decade. Unfortunately, I have no solution for any of this. The best chance for our country’s survival seems to be to publish un-redacted documents and hammer the corruption, lying, pay for play…as fiercely as we can.
If a purge did occur, consider the problems created by getting a Congress full of neophytes…and the opportunities. Consider the problem of getting a media to carefully report on entire stories, and not just the donkey’s tail.
The situation seems to me to be as bleak as at the start of the Civil War. I pray that my children and grandchildren are strong enough to survive with their freedoms intact, but I’m increasingly pessimistic.
LikeLike
I know that many people at this site are not happy with her, but this article by Ann Coulter is very worth putting aside one’s feelings for.
http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2019-04-24.html
Since it makes my head spin, AND makes me very angry, I have not read the Mueller report, but what lawyer Ann is reporting that it says, turns my stomach.
“According to Robert Mueller, a president can be guilty of obstruction of justice simply by exercising the powers of the president — if he does so with “an intent to obtain an improper advantage for himself or someone else, inconsistent with official duty and the rights of others.” ”
“What Mueller is saying is that he should hold the position of supreme exalted master president to review all decisions made by the man who was elected to the office of president by mere voters.”
“…Mueller proposes to review the decisions of the person duly elected president on a purity-of-motive standard. “An improper motive,” the Mueller report states, “can render an actor’s conduct criminal even when the conduct would otherwise be lawful and within the actor’s authority.” ”
I did hear/see some of this, but the way Ann lays it out and sums it up, it’s clearly outrageous, chilling, and sounds like something punishable under law.
How dare he presume to put himself higher than the president? Higher than the American people?
We already have our checks and balances, and the intelligence agencies aren’t one of them.
Heads have got to roll.
LikeLike
With all due respect to Sundance and many on this site, this statement quoted below in Sundance’s post is very troubling to this 100% supporter of PDJT, the American Ideal and the Rule of Law:
“It’s doubtful President Trump wants his legacy to be based on the collapse of others. He is proposing modest terms… but it is also clear he will not relent on the MAGA agenda.”
Modest terms. Are you kidding me????????
This suggests PDJT is ready to make a deal. You let me (PDJT) advance some policy items and I’ll let you (Swamp) skate.
Nonsense.
This is much bigger than a “deal”. This is a once in a century (or two) opportunity to reset the American Ideal. Anything short of putting the Senior Swampers in jail is just kicking the can down the road to get a few legislative items passed, which will quickly be “un passed” once the Presidency inevitably changes.
There is no option here. Full exposure of the top down plan to (1) prevent DJT from winning and (2) frame him for crimes he didn’t commit to keep him from governing. This is the biggest crime in American political history.
All involved must be prosecuted, convicted of sedition and jailed. And History books must reflect this.
Future generations must learn from this. The survival of our Republic depends on this.
Anything less insures it will happen again in short order.
Please don’t put this in the category of “deal making”.
This is existential. A once in a lifetime opportunity to right our ship.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I for one do not believe that Trump will falter. He has as much to lose or more if he does not destroy them. When he goes back to public life they will destroy him and his family forever if he doesn’t take them out. Do you think that is what he wants for his children?
LikeLiked by 3 people
A longer story, made short. General Douglas MacArthur when to Japan after WWII. The Japanese expected to be mistreated. MacArthur knew that mistreating the population would make Governance harder.
The President knows, that this corruption will end. But, how to put America back together again.
LikeLike
Absolutely!!
And his legacy won’t be based on the collapse of others. That will just be another of his many accomplishments… albeit, hopefully at the top of the list. After all, he will have saved the Republic by giving true justice to those who are most deserving of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps, a different perspective will help. One man’s Modest terms could be hell on earth for another. Example: You should die for what you have done but I will take both of your legs instead. So, how could you change this example for a politician. You will never serve in government again, in any capacity. See the point, now.
LikeLike
There will be RINO heads rolling as well . . . .
LikeLike
And that is what the Republican Senators are terrified of.
LikeLike
HAVE to be! They were the ones most thrratened by PDJT.
LikeLike
Our government has become so corrupted that NOTHING will ever come of any of this. Only thing that could possibly happen would be if the people arise and demand the criminals be held accountable but I don’t believe enough people would do that.
LikeLike
There is one other political dynamic we need to take into account on how Trump proceeds on his prosecution of the deep state.
He may start elsewhere then those who directlly effected him.
If he starts or ather his Justice department starts with Stroke, Page, Brennen, Comey et all. He will be cast as vindictive just going after people on his “enemies list”. A smarter move might be to chase down the Awans and how that was handled, Or perhaps the Chinese agent in Feinsteins employ.
The Awans in particular would lead to other bad players and put a lot of Dems on the hot seat pre-election.
I still think the other prosecutions could follow in quick succession the populace as a whole would be befudled focusing on the awans and tie all the other stuff into that
LikeLike
But these prosecutions have already been wrapped up!
LikeLike
actually not all charges were brought as part of plea deal as I remember.
LikeLike
The Awans. Trust Sesseions.
LikeLike
UK’s Sun has a different take on VSGDJT’s “conspiracy theory” :
“TRUMP BLAST Donald Trump accuses Britain of SPYING on him as he ramps up tensions ahead of showdown UK visit
US President made the sensational claim in a tweet quoting a conspiracy website
DONALD Trump has accused the UK of helping the Obama administration SPY on him during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The US President made the sensational claim in a tweet today, quoting the right-wing conspiracy-peddling website One America News Network….”
.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/8929990/donald-trump-accuses-britain-of-spying-on-him-as-he-ramps-up-tensions-ahead-of-showdown-uk-visit/
JUST WAIT, Sun editors. JUST WAIT!!!
LikeLike
STFU U.K.!! From Bongino Podcast TODAY.
The Limey’s were right proud of their role in this in 2017. NOW they are being exposed. Can’t put the genie back in the Bottle MATE!!
British intelligence passed Trump associates’ communications with Russians on to US counterparts
By Jim Sciutto, Pamela Brown and Eric Bradner, CNN
Updated 12:49 AM ET, Fri April 14, 2017
https://www.cnn.com/2017/04/13/politics/trump-russia-british-intelligence/index.html
British spies were first to spot Trump team’s links with Russia
Exclusive: GCHQ is said to have alerted US agencies after becoming aware of contacts in 2015
Luke Harding, Stephanie Kirchgaessner and Nick Hopkins
Thu 13 Apr 2017 09.39 EDT
https://amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/apr/13/british-spies-first-to-spot-trump-team-links-russia
LikeLike
My observations of Barr indicate two possiblities are currently in play.
One is justice will happen slowly but surely. The other political, Barr was brought in to stop the Mueller investigation while everyone legally skates free.
So far arguements can be made showing justice is being done or justice is not being done.
So far we have only seen justice repeatedly denied.
Until we see people being prosecuted, we can only hope for some justice.
Only time will tell us which of the two paths we are on.
LikeLike
When you come at the King…
LikeLike
The idea of putting everyone involved in this conspiracy in federal prison has a major flaw. A future Democrat president can simply pardon ALL OF THEM. Free as a bird….back in their dirty business.
There must be a punishment so severe NO CHANCE OF A REPEAT can be allowed. People without conscience, stripped of their power and influence, will not be reformed by prison. Their hatred will build and their schemes plotted until they once again return. They will be even more ruthless and merciless if they ever walk out of prison.
Shaka Zulu took the wise, long view. He believed you never leave any of your enemy alive on the field of battle to EVER rise again. I fear any government trying to be “just” is ultimately destroyed from within by its most ruthless enemies. Look at today’s Washington, DC. The righteous and patriotic are the real victims of these sociopathic scoundrels gaming our own legal system against us.
President John Adams noted our constitutional republic was only suitable for a predominately moral people. Good luck finding many of those in Washington DC. The so-called “checks and balances” and a “free press” were thought to be a long-term protection for the republic. Unfortunately, when almost everyone is a self-serving, wicked scoundrel and participating in the conspiracy, the system fails.
LikeLike
so, you wanna kill em?
umm, okay!
LikeLike
Can you just imagine how exciting it must have been for all the little nobodies like Rhodes and Jarrett and P Power when they were included with the big kids and they received their decoder rings or watches, and thought they had made it? Well guess what you guys? Not really !
LikeLike