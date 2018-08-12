Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Talks U.S. Bilateral Trade With Mexico…

Methinks Maria Bartiromo is the only media person who has caught on to “the secret“.

Within her wording and presentation today, inside this interview Fox News Maria Bartiromo hints toward her understanding of the Trump trade strategy as it pertains to Mexico, Canada and ::cough:: NAFTA ::cough::

Nudge/Nudge – Elbow/Elbow – Wink/Wink – Say no more/Say no more!

.

After the end of Round #6 (January 2018), it was obvious to POTUS Trump a NAFTA renegotiated deal was impossible. In March, 2018, Team Trump stealthily began moving in a different direction. In June,2018, Canada accidentally made the admission there were no ongoing talks between the U.S. and Canada. The reasoning is simple yet stunning.

Trade watchers, Wall Street experts, financial pundits and the entire media apparatus are missing what Team USA are doing right in front of their faces…. they’ve obviously never followed or studied Trump’s out-of-the-box problem solving when it comes to complex deals.

Without drawing any attention to the shift, Trump put NAFTA in the corner and began an entirely new bilateral trade discussion with Mexico. [ie. Forgetaboudit… just leave NAFTA over there; but let people think what we are doing is NAFTA]

Instead of following customary sequential steps: (1) waiting for endless NAFTA negotiations that can never be resolved; (2) and then announcing the NAFTA withdrawal; (3) and then dealing with the political fallout and financial backlash; (4) and then beginning bilateral trade discussions, etc. etc. Team Trump brilliantly and quietly strategized an end-around.

Team U.S.A. reversed the sequencing (but didn’t announce it).

Negotiate the Mexico bilateral. Announce the Mexican bilateral agreement. Offer Canada a bilateral (slightly different terms). Announce the Canadian bilateral agreement. Dissolve NAFTA.

Instead of beginning new, bilateral, comprehensive trade constructs after trilateral NAFTA is dissolved, they end the new, bilateral, comprehensive agreements with trilateral NAFTA being dissolved.

Ergo, no political backlash and no political influence. By the time anyone realizes NAFTA is dead – it’s moot. No formal trilateral NAFTA exit strategy is needed because new deals are already on the books.

The problems with NAFTA are systemic and there are too many political and multinational lobbyists conniving and scheming to retain the status quo. There are far too many political interests involved that are financially connected to the current NAFTA.

In essence, too many interests shouting outside the door for anyone at the table to hear a word the other is saying. Too much noise near the table for any reasonable new negotiations to take place…. So Trump took them to another building and no-one noticed they had left… Wall Street and K-Street are still shouting at the door.

Everyone thinks Trump is renegotiating NAFTA; that’s just what Team Wolverine want everyone to think… that allows the team maneuvering space. NAFTA has already ended, they just haven’t told anyone yet.

How can you not admire the sheer brilliance of how President Trump can guide his economic team through the byzantine labyrinth of DC politics; and end up with an entirely new set of deals that benefits the U.S. and shifts the entire economic sphere in favor of American interests; while no-one has the slightest clue how he’s doing it… yet he’s doing it right in front of their face.

This is infinite levels of winfinity.

.

To winfinity and beyond!

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index: “Financial stress” index for Americans is at its LOWEST LEVEL EVER. https://t.co/QdSh7QGLke — GOP (@GOP) August 12, 2018

Advertisements