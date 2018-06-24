Accidental Honesty – Chief Canadian NAFTA Negotiator Slips-up on Camera and Admits There’s No Actual Negotiations Taking Place…

Whoopsie – During a debriefing session between Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Canadian politicians and business leaders, the chief NAFTA negotiator for Canada Steve Verheul accidentally told the group, while cameras were rolling, there were no actual NAFTA negotiations taking place.
When a seemingly shocked participant then asked a follow-up question about how could Steve Verheul reconcile that admission against earlier statements about an upcoming Memo of Understanding (MOU), Ms. Freeland quickly shut down the discussion -in french- until the cameras left the meeting. [Watch Video Segment Here]
Council Question: “Do you still meet your counterparts? Do you still have committees that are working? What is the status of the negotiations?
Steve Verheul: “We don’t have any active negotiations. I haven’t talked to them in a little while.”
Council Question: “Since, …since?”
Steve Verheul: “Two or three weeks. Um, I’ll have the odd conversation, but no real engagement, no real negotiation session.”
Council Question: “And when we hear that you were close to a kind of MOU [Memo of Understanding] what was the basis of that?”
Chrystia Freeland: awkward interruption in French. (watch below)
What became evident within the exchange is the Canadian government trying to hide the lack of NAFTA progress from concerned citizens inside Canada. In essence, the Canadian government is lying to their citizens about the possibility of a NAFTA agreement.
The Canadian economy contracting. Last month the Canadian economy dropped 31,000 full-time jobs. Amid an economy one-tenth the size of the U.S, that would be a comparative single-month job loss of 310,000 in the United States.
By contrast the U.S. economy is firing an all cylinders as massive investment flows into America. In the same month the Canadian economy dropped 31k FT jobs, the U.S. economy added over 223,000 new jobs.
Ms. Freeland and Justin from Canada are trying to keep their electorate from comprehending what is about to happen. The video segment is a brief window into the collective desperation amid a central cast of left-wing economic characters who are focused on feelings and political sensibilities.
The accidental video snippet was also captured and tweeted:
Precious!!
Our Wilburine rocks 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 14 people
I’m shocked that he isn’t terrified of that group of Metro-sexual “killer” negotiators that Freeland has beside her!! (sarc)
LikeLike
Trudeau is misreading POTUS. He thinks it’s probably a bluff, but PDJT ain’t bluffing….The aforementioned should hurry to make a deal with the USA, before he causes real pain to Canada’s working people and economy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly!
LikeLike
Looks like a picture of the arrival of a high school debate team, surrounding their faculty sponsor.
LikeLike
Minnie, and they are undoubtedly getting somewhat anxious. Soak it up, you fools. Dealing with Trump and Ross means you ain’t going anywhere until you wake up and smell the coffee. Fair trade MUST be fair trade or there is NO trade. Simple logic which you don’t understand, and apparently you all still haven’t been thinking about what to do and socks is taking “personal time”. Gee, I thought that he was always taking personal time to escape being shown as way to stupid without Obama there to help him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree, Minnie. Wilbur, handsome, intelligent…with a spine of steel. All in one alpha male package.
Meow….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let do the car 25% like truck. US manufacturers have 80% market share on truck. MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
FINI!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ha!! 😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh merde!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh govno!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eh?
LikeLike
Oh yeah, it’s a real knee slapper.. keep laughing fatty, it’s only your economy circling the drain.
I can’t tell you how much I cringe whenever a clip of our state-sponsored media is shown.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ugh, every time I see that picture of old thunder thighs…
LikeLiked by 7 people
in her 3 sizes too small Barney dress. Hideous,horrible woman she is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Socialists believe life should be rigged in their favor… because, well, because of their virtuous support of the ‘Big Dream’ of World Socialism. When the subsidies are taken away, suddenly they care about money. Hypocrites.
So, without reason, without means to compete because of the shackles of Socialism, bullying is what they turn to, the little Adolf’s that they are… in purple.
Don’t give these Adolf’s tantrums any due, but watch out for the violence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I still don’t know what she was thinking. I mean, when was “eggplant” ever in fashion?? 🤔😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
” old thunder thighs…”
Those are the only things holding her up, because there is little or no substance to what she is verbally advocating for (so she cannot stand on that). These will be a little easier on your eyes:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/10/sunday-june-10th-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comment-5488861
LikeLike
Chrystia Freeland……Hey Justin how’s that feminist foreign policy working out for you. I am sure Chrystia would be great as a mayor of small town, but as Foreign Minister and NAFTA Re-negotiator? I mean serious billions are at stake. She is out of her league compared to the hard bitten Trump crew of nasty old white guys sharking for a win.
Not to worry. Justine the fantasist will find a way to paper over this disaster with more pretty boy blather.
LikeLiked by 5 people
or he’ll just get a new hairdo or Lee Press-on eyebrows to distract us…. hey it’s only the economy.. what could go wrong?
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Lee Press-on eyebrows” 🤣
tooooo funny!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
walkingman2011, and don’t you just love a socialist with the last name “freeland”. Guess it has never occurred to her the hypocrite she is with a last name like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good catch!
LikeLike
So they’re sitting there like statues, someone basically says….”uh move or talk or something” and the lead genius says PT/USA has made their case and is sticking to it, and the other empty head says “CUT!” in French. I’m not very smart. I don’t see the argument to not equalize tariffs or as the President suggested, remove them altogether. Protected industries? Well then who needs NAFTA at all? Now the dancing sock (wearing) puppet leader of Canada has painted himself into a corner I think. Just agree dude. No one will blame you. Happens to every one that goes against our President.
LikeLike
Thanks for posting this, SD.
Given all the acting out by the liberal fringe (and their media enablers), it’s great to keep in mind how things are shifting in PDJT’s direction internationally. He’s holding strong with China on trade, forging ahead w N. Korea denuclearization and now Merkel is about to go down the tubes in Germany because a majority of Europeans have had ENOUGH with her (and the EU’s) crazy immigration policies…
Winning….
LikeLiked by 5 people
As long as the Socialists can deliver US subsidies, the illusion of the ‘Bis Dream’ is believed in. Kick out the rigged field props and suddenly the Socialist promises crash. Reality dawns.
These countries are going to have to do what Trump is doing, get rid of the Socialist ‘green’ regs, lower taxes, face reality.
Facing reality is going to be the most scary thing these snow flakes have dreamed of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the curse of Islam will be shown for what it is.
LikeLike
These are Dr Trump’s extra strength Winnamins!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ms. Freeland says in French, “Let’s talk about this later. This [nodding to the camera] is a public discussion.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nodding toward the camera.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY
Private position
Public position
Quite hildabeasty…
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they do not have active negotiations ongoing…. how on earth are they going to sort out policy on Transgender bathrooms in the age of rampant global warming?
LikeLiked by 6 people
IKR
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh snap, im leaving vng in Canada 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Almost makes ya feel a little sad for the average Canadian. Another example of – elections have consequences.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No wonder politicians and Hollyweird get along so well together.
Both require polished performances of something fake and contrived (with or without rehearsal) in front of television cameras.
Those “hot mike” moments really come around to bite one’s posterior from time to time….
LikeLiked by 6 people
WINNING!
We have already won with NAFTA. The rest is all theater being played out by our President and his Killers!
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trade-nafta/nafta-talks-enter-critical-week-with-u-s-still-pushing-hard-line-idUSKBN1I80BK?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=5af07f2204d30118fea2d7c8&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
From the article linked above:
Guajardo earlier told El Heraldo newspaper that if a deal could not be reached, “we would be operating what some analysts have called ‘Zombie NAFTA’ … (one) that isn’t dead and isn’t modernized”.
THIS IS THE MOST CRITICAL PIECE IN THE ARTICLE!
Business executives complain that uncertainty over the future of the 1994 agreement is hurting investment.
It is unclear where the United States might give ground to win a quick deal. The Trump administration has embraced confrontational policies in its dealings on trade.
Our President and his Killers understand that uncertainty will ultimately kill NAFTA over a period of a few years. It has already started!
Here is Justin’s reality that is only getting WORSE!
THE SAME WOMAN IN THE VIDEO ABOVE KNOWS THE TRUTH! HERE SHE IS AGAIN:
She states at the end that the longer their is uncertainty with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, too funny. But we all knew that.
MAGA, KAG
LikeLiked by 1 person
The longer Wilburine’s team drags this out and ignores them, and the more the lady Freeland and Justin from Canada will submit to PDJT’s plan. Desperation will settle in especially in view of next year’s federal election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Play with fire and you’re bound to get burned. Play with the USA, you’re bound to get Wilburined. Either way, it’s going to really, really hurt~!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
THIS>>>>>>””In essence, the Canadian government is lying to their citizens about the possibility of a NAFTA agreement.””
Liars are truly destructive to anything they touch – Absolutely disgusting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So thats why they went and legalized pot! Hoping for a giant smoke out ti dull the senses. Whoops…sorry sock boy! I guess those doobies hes been smokin havent stopped that economic piwerhouse called the Trump train!
Woot woot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, but be fair. He has great hair.
LikeLike
Pretty, belongs in a magazine, not as a world leader. At least FLOTUS has the brains too!
LikeLike
Thanks to those here who have enough class to NOT fat-shame. Appreciated in threads like this. 🙂
LikeLike
I wonder if Justin from Canada found out about this whole charade being played by members of his government, just like we did, from watching t.v. and reading the interwebs and stuff?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ezra Levant better watch out. Tweets like those will get him arrested for BadThink, and he’s already gone that route before. Brave guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Canada needs to toss their inexperienced but trendy millennial leftist leadership in favor of some reality based adults.
LikeLike
Listened to first 14 min 10 sec of livestream.
Non-stop Trump bashing. Ceaseless, neverending. Not once mentioned how Justine From Canada stabbed Pres Trump in the back after Pres Trump left G7 to meet with KJU. Just Blame Trump.
Otoh, neither did they ever consider Pres Trump leaving NAFTA. Justine From Canada’s strategy is to wait Pres Trump out. All negotiations on NAFTA will be completed after Pres Trump leaves office.
Pres Trump, it is time.
LEAVE NAFTA NOW.
tyvm
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are obviously trying to hide how bad it’s going…to try to prevent companies from heading for the exits.
With that commie Obrador likely to win in Mexico, that alone is the ‘big indicator’ that NAFTA’s days are numbered.
Investors and business owners know that our President will not put up with Obrador’s hostility towards the US.
The smartest ones are probably already making exit plans…in both Mexico and Canada.
I love our President!
And I love his team of Wolverines!
LikeLike