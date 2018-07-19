Trade Gaslighting – Every Financial Pundit/Writer Misleads or Omits Key NAFTA Construct Issue…

There is a key issue in every NAFTA discussion that is omitted purposefully. The issue always hidden is that NAFTA is not a North American “Trade Bloc”.
Most people mistakenly equate NAFTA with other multi-nation trade partnerships like the EU (European Union). The NAFTA partnership is nothing like the EU trade bloc; it is not even close.
Within the EU example, each nation is committed to only trade with outside nations on terms of agreement within the trade bloc. All trade parameters must meet and comply with the terms within the EU trade agreements. The terms of trade inside the group are connected to the same terms outside the group. It is an agreement between themselves and their commerce toward all other external nations.
However, in NAFTA, the Canadian and Mexican trade ministers can negotiate freely with outside nations. There are no restrictive parameters on their independent decisions. NAFTA is more similar to an access agreement with *only* terms of internal trade and commerce between the U.S., Canada and Mexico subject to the agreement. NAFTA is only an agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico and does not extend to external nations.
If France wanted to negotiate trade with China on a specific product -or sector- they have to comply with, and go through, the EU trade group. China would have to apply the same terms to France as all other nations within the trade bloc. However, if Mexico wants to negotiate with China on a specific product, they do not need to check with the U.S., they can cut any deal they want. This is the basic issue underlining the NAFTA ‘fatal flaw’.
If the U.S. wanted to apply a tariff to Chinese cars the Chinese can work around the issue.
Chinese cars could be trans-shipped into Mexico and/or Canada for delivery under NAFTA to the U.S. market. The only way to block this issue is to apply auto tariffs to Mexico and Canada. This is currently the reason why Canada and Mexico are facing steel and aluminum tariffs.
As a consequence of NAFTA not being a trade-bloc, it has been exploited exclusively for access to the U.S. market. Over the past 30 years Canada and Mexico have structured their manufacturing economy based on unlimited access to the U.S. market. Mexico and Canada assemble foreign products shipped to them as parts, then send the finished products into the U.S. market. Hence, Canada and Mexico demand high content of cheap foreign parts in any internal NAFTA manufacturing agreement. There is zero benefit to the U.S. worker or manufacturing base under this structure.
This exploitative approach, a backdoor to the U.S. market, was the primary reason for massive foreign investment in Canada and Mexico; it was also the primary reason why candidate Donald Trump, now President Donald Trump, wanted to shut down that loophole and renegotiate NAFTA. However, with hundreds-of-billions already invested by the multinational banks and corporations – they are fighting to retain the status quo.
This loophole was the primary reason for U.S. manufacturers to relocate operations to Mexico. Corporations within the U.S. Auto-Sector could enhance profits by building in Mexico or Canada using cheap parts imported from Asia/China. The labor factor was not as big a part of the overall cost consideration as cheaper parts and imported raw materials.
From the POTUS Trump position, NAFTA always came down to two options:
Option #1 – renegotiate the NAFTA trade agreement to eliminate the loopholes. That would require Canada and Mexico to agree to very specific rules put into the agreement by the U.S. that would remove the ability of third-party nations to exploit the current trade loophole. Essentially the U.S. rules would be structured around removing any profit motive with regard to building in Canada or Mexico and shipping into the U.S.
Canada and Mexico would have to agree to those rules; the goal of the rules would be to stop third-party nations from exploiting NAFTA. The problem in this option is the exploitation of NAFTA currently benefits Canada and Mexico. It is against their interests to remove it. Knowing it was against their interests President Trump never thought it was likely Canada or Mexico would ever agree. But he was willing to explore and find out.
Option #2 – Exit NAFTA. And subsequently deal with Canada and Mexico individually with structured trade agreements about their imports. Canada and Mexico could do as they please, but each U.S. bi-lateral trade agreement would be written with language removing the aforementioned cost-benefit-analysis to third-party countries (same as in option #1.)
All nuanced trade-sector issues put aside, the larger issue is always how third-party nations will seek to gain access to the U.S. market through Canada and Mexico. [It is the NAFTA exploitation loophole which has severely damaged the U.S. manufacturing base.]
Now, watch the gaslighting:
.
So basically, if I get this right, NAFTA is designed so that Canada and Mexico are the pimps and USA is the exploited whore.
LikeLiked by 14 people
No!
Never equate our Sovereign America with the likes of a lady of the evening, although those lost women may be redeemable.
NAFTA, care of Georgie the Elder.
President Trump has our country’s best interest at heart – America First.
It’s a shame bushie heralded in this ridiculous agreement in the first place.
Thank God that Mr. President is an astute businessman, capable of understanding the complexities of NAFTA.
I believe that is the only way to stop it dead in its tracks and reverse the damage.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Minnie, Minnie, Minnie. Did you know that the Statue of Liberty was modeled by a French Lady of the Evening? As the female officer in Red Sparrow said, “Don’t be so judgmental.” 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not just Georgie the Elder but Bill Clinton who negotiated it and two congresses who approved it as well as two more presidents as well as congresses who let stand while American jobs were shipped off shore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And they ALL made a ton of money by bilking the US economy on it. NAFTA/CAFTA were never about *free trade* that was beneficial to Americans. I remember following it when NAFTA was first proposed, and HW set up multiple businesses to take advantage of it. It was approved under bj clinton, and then georgie jr. doubled down on it by forcing CAFTA through, further eviscerating US jobs.
President Trump has the back of US citizens and is bringing our jobs back. If other countries want to play fair with their trade deals rather than raping the US economy they will be able to work out a deal that is beneficial to both countries, otherwise they will get run over by the Trump Train.
LikeLike
Yikes.
I guess that’s one way to put it.
But it’s more like…we gave Mexico & Canada the keys to our house.
Then they have been selling copies of those keys to other countries.
NAFTA was such a poorly constructed agreement, that it did not address that eventuality.
NAFTA is based on the unspoken premise that all parties would conduct themselves with Honor…and not do the things that Mexico & Canada have been doing to us.
LikeLiked by 19 people
“NAFTA was such a poorly constructed agreement, that it did not address that eventuality.”
Poorly constructed, by design?
Our beautiful country began its perilous decline decades ago and NAFTA merely propelled it.
Along with FISA and God knows what else.
Speaking of which – how much more are we unaware of that happened under former administration watches (regardless of party affiliation).
Thank God for President Trump 🙏
LikeLiked by 14 people
We know Mr. President nipped TPP in the bud, as well.
🙏🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 10 people
NAFTA was implemented to:
1) economically weaken the USA by destroying it’s middle class
2) export it’s wealth
You can decide the correct order of the two above.
This was the “New World Order” that papa Bush kept on promoting.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Yep, regardless of party affiliation.
Traitors amongst us – SPIT.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And enrich the “Globalist” companies that stood to make millions in the process, all of whom financed the campaigns of most of the current crop of Deep State politicians of BOTH parties! (And also made massive “donations” to the Clinton Global Initiative)
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, FGAC, communist redistribution of wealth–our wealth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whores are the Auto manufacturers that set up shop in the giant whorehouses of Rancho Mexico and the Royal Canadian Bordel. The US (consumer) is the John.
The giant sucking sound is, well …
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are close.. Actually America’s own leaders pimped out Lady Liberty for their own enrichment; Kicked her to the curb and let the Mexican and Canadians have their way with her..
While we may be angry at Mexico and Canada for its exploitation – who from America signed on for NAFTA, and who in America is currently trying to retain it? There are your culprits..
Analogies aside – NAFTA damaged the United States in its ability for the Self Determination of its People, its Independence and its Future.. America’s own leaders along with a complicit congress and fake news msm did this.. A Treasonous Act..
Should indictments occur, as Grant did in the Civil War they can only hope Sir Trump will offer them a blanket amnesty provided they forfeit their positions, return to their homes and refrain from any further acts of hostility toward the United States of America..
LikeLiked by 3 people
No amnesty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve recently decided the term “Economic Treason” needs to enter the lexicon and the legislatures of American politics and lawmaking. NAFTA is nothing short of Economic Treason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to worry.
While the Trump bashing goes on and on, President Trump is TCB.
Winning, winning and J-O-B-S
🛠🔧🔨⚒🔧
LikeLiked by 1 person
The U.S., Canada and Mexico have vastly different econonomies and demographics. Nore, unlike in Europe, has there has ever been a sense of a unified continental, political or cultural entity encompassing all of North America. It makes no sense for the U.S., Canada and Mexico to be joined at the hip on trade.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Nobody said they should “joined at the hip”. The problem is when a nation structures their economy to act as a conduit to undo the economy and import laws of a trading partner. NAFTA is a one way deal and that “way” points back across the US border.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Globalism is meant to take power away from the people, and insulate the ruling elite from voters best interest, for the Globalist profit and power
LikeLiked by 4 people
Right, Bill.
LikeLike
Option #2…is the way to go. Exit NAFTA!
Option #1…is unenforceable. How can we trust Mexico and Canada to adhere to anything they agree to.
NAFTA is an abusive relationship that we must get out of!
I wish we’d stop calling all these countries “trading partners”.
They are more like Trading Predators…because they all seek to prey on us.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Precisely!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Think Hollywood figured that out yet? Oh wait, too late, the majority of stars are Canucks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trusting Canada or Mexico would be like trusting the FBI or DOJ. Just plain stupid.
LikeLiked by 4 people
😂👍😂
LikeLike
I voted for Ross Perot — TWICE.
His slogan was, “The giant sucking sound caused by America’s jobs being pulled into Mexico.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I voted for Ross Perot in ’92 too. But I was only worry about the Mexico cheap labor cost issue. Now I understood the “The giant sucking sound ” of jobs to China via Mexico and Canada. What a f*ck up BUSHES??? worst than Clinton.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He was attacked and labeled as a know nothing which indicates that he was dead on.
LikeLike
If Ross Perot won Presidency in 92. USA would be a much better country now. I truly believe it. Bill Clinton sold America to China for campaign cashes, I will never forget that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT Should announce exit NAFTA today. I think it would need 6 months to go in effect. Let see if Mexico and Canada want to negotiate then. Use China tactic, put fact in the ground first then let the clock works on your advantage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Option #2 is actually already playing itself out and Canada 🇨🇦, Mexico 🇲🇽, RINOs, CoC, Globalist etc. realize it. As much as that wonderful presentation was about making sure Apprenticeship opportunities are available to Americans of all ages through a business/schooling model, it sent a MASSIVE MOAB squarely on the heads of those I referenced above.
Our President and his Killers are being told by different Multinationals that if you have the workforce for us, conditions are optimal to coming back to the USA 🇺🇸. Energy production that will take off in 2019 and 2020 when we have 4 to 5 LNG terminals that can process and ship. We currently have one terminal. Deregulation has been incredible and the process is still 40% from being completed.
Corporate Tax Rate of 21% with the real possibility of it being lowered to 20% with Tax Reform 2.0 and possibly as low as 15% when our Economy is steaming on all cylinders. Also a minimal one time repatriation tax for money brought back into our country and 100% expensing on new equipment bought.
My late great father would always tell me that money talks and BS walks. The USA 🇺🇸 is where the action is at and the entire world is aware of it.
There has already been a mass exodus from Canada 🇨🇦! We will see that in Mexico 🇲🇽 to even a larger extent once the Socialist assumes power on December 1.
UNCERTAINTY in business is the worst thing in the world. That is exactly what is happening right now. Today our Wilburine started hearings on tariffs for cars, trucks and parts. Our President doesn’t bluff. They have 60 days left before he drops the bomb of all bombs on all their heads.
20% tariffs on all cars, trucks and parts from every country in the world. Including Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦. $192 billion dollars is made outside the USA 🇺🇸 for having their cars, trucks and parts imported into our country. $96 billion dollars from Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽.
That BITCH on the show that said our President think’s he can raise his hand and get everything he wants is going to be SHOCKED 😯 in less than 90 days!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just want PDJT to shock all the Globalist by implement 25% environmental fee for all products imported into the US. Since this is fee to protect the environment for all the plastic craps so even Mexico and Canada must pay too because NAFTA does not cover fee. Let them all cry. I will use what I have until they can be made in the old USA.
LikeLike
China stocks way down from peak so they know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you blame Mexico and Canada too strongly. NAFTA was urged upon them by one of the vilest presidents we ever had. Bushset this up to benefit himself and family. … just like his pappy did with WWII.
America is being intentionally looted by the ruling class. The only thing stopping it is
🇺🇸🇺🇸President Trump 🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
While it is true that Pappy Bush set this up to benefit his globalist pals…Mexico & Canada were all too eager to be willing participants in our demise.
Mexico and Canada have been unabashedly preying upon us and then feigning indignance when called out on it.
I don’t see them as ‘innocent’ in this.
LikeLike
No way are Mexico or Canada “victims” of being forced into NAFTA! The blatant fact that they are willing accomplices in exploiting the loophole is hard evidence of their opportunism.
LikeLike
Trading LEECHES is the word I use. I can’t wait to see Trump smack down this commie demagogue. I love how cool Trump is playing it as well. He knows what’s coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mexico can keep its diseased produce
LikeLiked by 11 people
And their bed bugs. Did you ever think you’d ever see this in the US of A?:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree, Duke. Horrors.
LikeLike
And Mexico can keep it’s Listeria, Salmonella and E. Coli.
LikeLiked by 10 people
E. Coli, it ain’t your day everyday bellyache.
😐
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tis true…..But Salmonella was a pretty good comedian. I just never knew he was a Mexican:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Showing a lot of leg.
That was foul.
What a chicken sh!t act.
Should be hired out for weddings. (The Real Chicken Dance)
That act laid an egg.
Completely winged it.
For a stripper act she was okay. No head but nice breasts and thighs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Poultry in motion?
LikeLiked by 3 people
D’OH!
LikeLike
Jerrydon10, TB is the biggy there as well as listeria, but we also have TB in this country as well as listeria. E Coli not so much there. Remember many illegals coming from many, many countries and not all are latinos.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are seeing diseases and parasites here in Germany “thanks” to our refauxgees that haven’t been seen here in HUNDREDS of years. Our medical system is not prepared, and is working frantically to get the proper training, equipment, medicines, personnel, and facilities to deal with these issues.
And some of these maladies have NEVER been seen here before… and, thanks to Mutti’s “non-discrimination”, “be friendly at all costs [hey, right, like life?]”, we’re seeing huge outbreaks of TB at schools and “Kitas” (Kindertagesstätte, a type of all-day daycare), where the most vulnerable are exposed to the least healthy/treated. A recipe for disaster…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of the TB cases are also a very resistant type that is difficult and expensive to treat.
LikeLike
And they can keep all their undocumented so called children too.
Who knows what kind of diseases these third worlders have.
And we’re supposed to just put em in with our school kids?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed.
Reemergence of many previously preventable (with vaccine) childhood diseases, among them measles – multiple measles outbreaks last year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Salmonella?
Three lovely turkey thighs in the fridge and now this.
Out they go.
http://clicks.aweber.com/y/ct/?l=IZzpr&m=3fUYDRNaVcTM1Od&b=61Iq1XJ5tDp5msQ6PF6eEg
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow…..Here we go again with that deal…..
LikeLike
booger, actually safe foods from Mexico than here. Sorry to have to tell you that but it is the truth. I lived and ate there for several years and then come where there are so many GMO/GME used on our crops and also affecting the health of workers as well as us. AND no they do not use caca on their farms.
LikeLike
Well, maybe the pickers they hire in Mexico don’t poop in their fields as much as they do here. One thing though, there has been several cases of salmonella traced back to Mexican imports, Monsanto sells plenty of products south of the border so yes, they sell gmo products too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Fraid not. The pesticides used in Mexico will sicken/kill you much quicker than GMO/GME.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carrie, are you certain they do not use Roundup Now, nor gmo crops? That would surprise me. I mean, Monsanto is in so many countries, and unless gmo’s are banned, I’m dubious.
LikeLike
Bilateral trade is always more transparent and mutually beneficial than multilateral trade agreements.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember the “giant sucking sound” of jobs headed south of the border? Nobody listened, or rather, the majority either didn’t care or had no effective means of stopping it. And now the chickens have come home to roost and the chicken coop is infested with weasels. Burn it down!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Socialists are leeches. When the have reduced America to a bloodless corps, they will move on to thhe next victim. Socialism is a pestilence , a disease.
LikeLike
From what Sundance said earlier (or yesterday) it seems that we may have already exited NAFTA and are just waiting for the right time to give everyone the good news.
LikeLiked by 9 people
A slow motion exit is fine and it will likely bring capital investment back here over the long term, but I’d still rather have bilateral negotiated agreements now, approved by Congress. Absent those and new tariffs, the Chinese and EU can still take advantage of the existing NAFTA agreement. Trump has to slap down tariffs to execute his full strategy, on China, Mexico, the EU, Canada… all of ’em, and the Congress may attempt to block him absent fresh agreements. They’re scared to confront him right now, so he’s right to put it front and center, just before the election, and let the RINOs try and stop him if they dare. Flake and Corker can try since they’re gone anyway, but everybody else has to be careful. He should push this very hard right now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
BobBoxBody, ojala!
LikeLike
railer, they may continue doing business with the two countries but if the American businesses do not return to America, then the trade % will cause them to crash in any case. If smart businessmen/women, then they will head home.
LikeLike
Hence the “gaslighting” comment just before the cocky brunette came on Varneys show and proceeded to illustrate severe cognitive dissonance..
LikeLike
These people (clip) are either idiots or paid to be this stupid.
Of course, I say that with the benefit of Sundance’s education and enlightenment.
Should start a Trump College of Economics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Under the tutelage of Prof. Sundance, of course.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I second the motion.
LikeLike
NAFTA is the one issue our VSG has been talking about for decades ,it has decimated our manufacturing base .Sundance is spot on and in lockstep with our VSG.After NAFTA ,China and the WTO is next. I am so happy and impressed with our president. Cannot get enough winitamins
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cheers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the reason i hate to watch these pundits! She says NAFTA is working fine! For whom is it working fine? They all know more than POTUS! Business pundits! Just dummies!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And we sit back and laugh, as they out themselves 😆
Trusting President Trump 🦁
LikeLiked by 4 people
I understood her to mean NAFTA is working well from Mexico’s viewpoint and that is why they will not agree to revisions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are right, Jim.
LikeLike
Really enjoyed your analysis Sundance! So clear and simple it makes me wonder why I didn’t understand it already!
Condensed version of video: WSJ Mary Anastasio O’Grady babbling incoherently for 4 minutes. Not talking about NAFTA.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sums it up nicely 👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
calbear84, she lived there for a time. Spanish is easy to learn as so many words similar to English. However, I lived there for years for Mexican countries so I treat her blather for what is it just blather. Did she work in Mexican companies, did she get a permit to be there and another to work there, as I did? Mexico and Canada have cheated. Mexico is smarter than Canada and probably will work out a deal with Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mexico is already working with the US to reset the deal via a bi lateral agreement. They know that the NAFTA status quo is over. It’s likely Mexico will expand manufacturing to produce most of the auto parts that go into final assembly if there’s a NAFTA 2.0 agreement.
Canada seems to have decided to resist renegotiation in favor of a tariff war they can never win. Toyota will simply go and build the RAV4s in the USA and that will be the end of the Canadian automobile assembly business.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, she did get ‘agua fria’ correct, after all she lived in Mexico all those years apparently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Phflipper, she said “for a period” which could mean from 1 month to a few months, but I lived and worked there for several years – a big difference.
LikeLike
She had no Mexican accent at all…
LikeLike
Goes to show so many don’t know what anything is, don’t want to learn or research or use a dictionary. So sad so many attended public schools and some 95% learned nothing!
LikeLike
I laughed when Mary O’Grady (?) said that the Mexico P-elect hadn’t said anything about a bi-lat agreement with USA because she just hadn’t figured out that POTUS’ announcement was just giving Mexica a heads up on what’s coming down the pike.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wasn’t it funny how she ignored the most powerful and important person’s view but bowed down before all the lilliputians? I hope they bring her back on when the official NAFTA exit is announced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍
LikeLike
Whenever the MSM has someone discuss tariffs and President Trump’s trade position they never mention the high tariffs the European Union and China charge American products! It’s always left out of the discussion to intentionally mislead the viewer and make it seem President Trump is unilaterally instituting tariffs. As SD has pointed out many times these people have to pretend that they don’t know something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The President can’t just wave his arms…”
Oh really? Ask Obama.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have a couple of questions for Sundance (or anyone, for that matter), as I do not know the answers :
1. In order for this assembly of cheap foreign products in Canada and Mexico (and subsequent shipment of finished products into the U.S.) to happen, Canada and Mexico would have to impose much lower tariffs on the cheap Chinese parts compared to the tariffs that the U.S. charges on these cheap Chinese parts. Otherwise, the U.S. companies can simply import the cheap Chinese parts directly into the U.S, and assemble them there. Now, I was under the impression that the U.S. (at least prior to Trump) had low tariffs on most Chinese parts/products. Am I mistaken about this? Does the U.S. impose a higher tariff rate on these Chinese parts than Mexico and Canada do?
2. Other than automobiles, what other finished products are manufactured (or even assembled from foreign components) in Canada and subsequently shipped to the United States? Being from Canada, but spending half my time in the U.S., I am unaware of any finished product that is manufactured/assembled in Canada and subsequently shipped to the U.S. on any medium-to-large scale (other than automobiles, of course).
LikeLike
Top 9 Canadian exports
Mineral fuels including oil: US$84.6 billion (20.1% of total exports)
Vehicles: $62.3 billion (14.8%)
Machinery including computers: $32.4 billion (7.7%)
Gems, precious metals: $18.6 billion (4.4%)
Wood: $14.1 billion (3.3%)
Electrical machinery, equipment: $13 billion (3.1%)
Plastics, plastic articles: $12.6 billion (3%)
Aluminum: $9.8 billion (2.3%)
Aircraft, spacecraft: $9.7 billion (2.3%)
http://www.worldstopexports.com/canadas-top-exports/
There is no breakdown of which country these exports are headed to. But you can see there is a sizable amount of manufacturing going on there.
LikeLike
Should add that 76% of all Canadian exports are to America.
LikeLike
Leave it to a journOlist, whatever language(s) s/he may speak to totally misunderstand a treaty issue and misrepresent it as if she did understand it. Varney should have asked her what is Mexico going to do when cars assembled in Mexico are slapped with a 25% (or more) US import tax, and what are the assemblying companies going to do then. Bunch of maroons!
LikeLike
One more thing. She has no idea about what the new president of Mexico is actually going to do about currently illegal drugs but she felt free to describe it anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Option #2 is the Only option in my opinion. We owe Canadistan and Little Venezuela (Mexico) Nothing.
LikeLike