Here We Go – China State Media Attacks Trump on Trade Using Unusually Harsh Terms…

If there was a five-click dial available as a severity meter between the U.S. and China, something happened internally in Beijing, over the last 72 hours, because that dial just triggered movement from 3 to 4… Keep watching everything in the world of geopolitics with a mental 360° radar sweep looking for Chinese influence/interests.
Nuance and subtlety is everything in China. Culturally harsh tones are seen as a sign of weakness and considered intensely impolite in public displays between officials; especially within approved and released statements by officials representing the government.
Therefore, when we see China publicly use strong language – it indicates a level of internal disposition beyond the defined western angst. Big Panda becomes Red Dragon; there is no mid-status or evolutionary phase.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s state media on Monday lashed out at the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in an usually direct attack, accusing him of “starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama”.
Trump’s wish for others to play along with his drama is “wishful thinking,” the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper said in an editorial.
The editorial said the United States had escalated trade friction with China, and turned international trade into “zero-sum game”.
“Governing a country is not like doing business,” the editorial said, arguing that Trump’s actions imperiled the national credibility of the United States. (link)
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political sentiment (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump has a very well thought out long-term strategy regarding China. President Trump takes strategic messaging toward the people of china very importantly. President Trump has, very publicly, complimented the friendship he feels toward President Xi Jinping; and praises Chairman Xi for his character, strength and purposeful leadership.
It is specifically because Trump understands Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.
China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
The only way to change the behavior of Red Dragon is to control the outcomes; to position an economic benefit for China IF a change in direction is taken. There must be a visible upside, a highly visible upside, to initiate any Chinese contemplation for a change in direction.
If the confrontation only includes the avoidance of economic pain, China does not have the capability to negotiate from that reference point. If the terms are only avoidance, Beijing will fight, even to their own economic extinction if needed, to retain their current position.
In the Eastern mindset there must be an upside for China where they can reconcile, mentally, logically and intellectually, the change in course. No upside equals no change.
Because the framework for these negotiations are based on the zero-sum disposition, President Trump also will not back down from his position. The U.S. holds most of the trade leverage and the economic issue must be addressed. President Trump has waited three decades for this moment. President Trump will also not delay this confrontation for the political comfort of those around him.
This specific President entered office without any IOU’s for the multinational business community, and his entire team are entirely prepared for this. The question is: are we?
The United States is finally confronting the geopolitical Red Dragon, China!
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
Finally we have a president with courage to stand up to the red dragon. Enough is enough. The chicoms have robbed us blind the last 20 plus years and now their chickens are going back home to roost.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Hey! PRC paid off the Dems and RINOs — just ask my good bud Sen Mitch McConnell!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep. Can’t wait to see Mitch the turtle gone in 2020. Hopefully there will be a MAGA candidate to give him a run for his money and defeat the traitor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes 20 plus years starting with the first President Bush and then doubled down by President Clinton.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wake me as soon as PRC calls PDJT a “running dog” — zzzzzzz….
LikeLike
“SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s state media on Monday lashed out at the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in an usually direct attack, accusing him of “starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama”.”
___________________
So our ‘fake news’ (Reuters) is reporting their ‘fake news’ (Chinese state media)?
The major difference between the fake media machine and a magic 8-ball is that at least the magic 8-ball has a statistical possibility of getting something right.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bloken crock even better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for reminding me I want to order some Magic 8-Ball earrings-tres cool!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So what does it look like when the Red Dragon must concede?
Does the Eagle have a plan for the red dragon to save face? What should we expect to see when this point nears?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s my question as well. If it’s win/lose for their culture then there is no middle ground to their militaristic world economic expansion and IP theft base.
Meanwhile I got an answer to what President Trump’s policies will have on Chinese citizens buying homes in Seattle:
Seattle housing market is under pressure as Chinese buying ‘dries up’
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2018/08/02/seattle-housing-market-is-under-pressure-as-chinese-buying-dries-up.html?recirc=taboolainternal#amp_tf=From%20%251$s
LikeLike
Desperate
Fake numbers
Fake products
Slave workers
We do not need the stuff they make
They MUST sell the stuff we are the only ones with enough money to buy
Crap happens
LikeLiked by 2 people
Crap happens when you buy crap.
LikeLike
They described themselves in this sentence!
The editorial said the United States had escalated trade friction with China, and turned international trade into “zero-sum game”.
Maybe they are concerned that Fox is running a show that exposes the Swamp’s connection to China 🇨🇳!
Or it could be the devastating data that businesses and Americans don’t care as long as our President defeats the Dragon 🐉 even if it costs us!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Our President drove the Dragon 🐉 crazy 😜 yesterday when he let out a little secret about what will happen to our real GDP rate once he shrinks the deficit. He knows it and the Dragon 🐉 knows it!
China 🇨🇳 will see a reduction of 3% to 4% to their real GDP rate!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks Flep! You may have just answered my question below!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think 🤔 this statement did it! There is a cause and effect to our GDP and theirs. By squeezing them with tariffs of 10% on the first $50 billion coupled with the proposed 25% on the next $200 billion and what I believe maybe as high as 50% on the remaining $250 billion, our President is swinging our GDP up and killing China ‘s GDP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Screw them. China has never played fair in trade with any country.
We’re the only country that can buy the mass of junk they produce. Or, not. I’d pay more for American made goods – if I could find them.
LikeLike
well now that’s some interesting data. Business owners think the overall economy will be hurt by a trade war…but think their own business will be helped. Main street vs. wall street anyone?
Also, the negative impact on the overall economy has moderated over the last several months, and the positive impact on their own business has increased over the period.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So big business wall street hurts while every day American small business soars?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In light of what Sundance has written about China’s normal public behavior in the article above, I wonder what underlying data or issue is causing China to escalate the verbal battle so sharply at this particular moment? It almost seems like they’ve been triggered by something, but what? Is it just the Chinese stock market dropping – and Trump tweeting about it? Perhaps that plus something else they know about the seriousness of their predicament that is causing the uncharacteristically harsh language? Maybe Trump (knowingly or unknowingly?) touched a sore spot?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their stock market is cratering. Other nations are bending the knee to Trump’s trade policies. Their tariffs against us have been and will be ineffective. Trump has explained to everyone why they would be in that we have the trade deficit with them! Panic.
Xi knows that all this work he has done to become the supreme leader of China is in jeopardy as the economy continues to die.
LikeLike
Ready? MORE than ready! Been hoping and waiting for this for 30 years. Not just China but the UN, NATO, Mexico and every other country or organization that our “leaders” have been letting take advantage of us for their own ideological or economic interests. It’s been obvious what’s been happening but now we know why it’s been done and how it’s been done. We knew the what the socialists were trying to do but now we know why the GOP wouldn’t do anything about it. There is only one party in Washington – the Uni-party. And the American citizens are NOT part of that club! But President Trump knows it and is fighting to change it for us. So let’s keep the pressure on our Congress critters and
MAGA on!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen. 💙
LikeLiked by 2 people
“SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s state media on Monday lashed out at the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in an usually direct attack, accusing him of “starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama”.”
________________
This is a big mistake on their part. Trump is an accomplished master of persuasion technique, so much so that he does it off the cuff in real time, even in the midst of a presidential debate with 25+ million viewers.
A skill and ability he has honed over 50+ years. Longer, if you go back to his childhood fascination with the teachings of Norman Vincent Peale.
There is simply no way that any large bureaucracy, much less a Chi-com government bureaucracy, can go tit-for-tat with Trump and come out on the winning side.
But it will be amusing to watch them try.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The other often overlooked experience, is that the President has also experienced some very serious defeats and figured out a way to recover and prevail. Those types of experiences even go further to defining to his abilities.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The CEO of China Incorporated, Xi, has been called onto the Red Carpet by the board of directors (The Communist Party Central Committee and Military). When Xi was made president for life nobody really asked nor stated how long Xi’s life had left to run.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“President for life” is really a misnomer.
Free people don’t elect anybody ‘for life’; to do so would be to foreclose on the possibility of having the freedom to change their minds, if (when) circumstances change.
For many countries in the world, what they call their ‘president’ is really a dictator or an oligarch by a more polite or socially expedient word.
……………………………………
president
noun
1. (often initial capital letter) the highest executive officer of a modern republic, as the Chief Executive of the United States.
……………………………………
China certainly does not meet the definition of a republic (not that we or any other nation in the world today does, except in name only):
………………………
republic
noun
1. a state in which the supreme power rests in the body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by representatives chosen directly or indirectly by them.
2. any body of persons viewed as a commonwealth.
3. a state in which the head of government is not a monarch or other hereditary head of state.
………………………
.
……………..
oligarchy
noun
1. a form of government in which all power is vested in a few persons or in a dominant class or clique; government by the few.
2. a state or organization so ruled.
3. the persons or class so ruling.
……………..
That last one doesn’t just describe China.
As far as I can tell, it describes us, for the last 30+ years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s state media on Monday lashed out at the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in an usually direct attack, accusing him of “starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama”.
Trump’s wish for others to play along with his drama is “wishful thinking,” the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper said in an editorial.
The editorial said the United States had escalated trade friction with China, and turned international trade into “zero-sum game”.
“Governing a country is not like doing business,” the editorial said, arguing that Trump’s actions imperiled the national credibility of the United States.
Methinks Panda has decided to feed MSM and demoncraps to try to take out Trump in the midterms by flipping congress. It’s the only chance they have to get rid of him…
LikeLiked by 2 people
🎯
LikeLike
“Methinks Panda has decided to feed MSM and demoncraps to try to take out Trump in the midterms by flipping congress. It’s the only chance they have to get rid of him…”
________________
Then it’s really gonna chap their Chinese bottoms when DJT increases the Republican majorities in the House and the Senate.
LikeLike
The sooner we take off the gloves and start to “pinch off a wee-bit of that dragon’s heart”, the sooner the world becomes a more honest place, eh?
Wonder what level of tariff it will take for them to “turn their ships around” and go back home?
I have already seen the effect in a pricelist of machine tools – 25% was the level reflected.
IF they jump a cog now – wonder what they’ll do when Wilber says: Booo!!
Check-6
LikeLike
China’s state media on Monday lashed out at the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in an usually direct attack, accusing him of ‘starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama’ in which the American people actually start #Winning international trade — rather than the previous series where their interests were routinely sold-out by their elected officials in return for globalist money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I firmly believe PDJT has thought through this unsustainable trade imbalance situation with China. The situation cannot continue unchanged.
When the Red Dragon concedes, it will look like a victory for him, but PDJT will have achieved his purpose. Now if the wailing and screeching from within the U.S. could just be silenced and distracted for a while – maybe shuttering the government sooner rather than later isn’t such a bad idea.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you suppose Pres. Trump “picked on LeBron James on twitter” to give the MSM & Left something else to get all lathered up about. Actually, he was picking on Don Lemon, rather than LeBron. Meanwhile, Antifa beat up on Trump supporters. The MSM didn’t talk about that this weekend. His use of twitter is sometimes awesome and always entertaining.
LikeLiked by 1 person
china used unusually harsh terms…they need to come to America to hear harsh terms LOL. That line about starring in his own drama probably made POTUS Trump laugh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tomorrow the fake media starts shrieking about World War 3.
Can President Xi save the world from the insane Donald Trump ???
It’s Deja-vu all over again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
REPORT: President Trump to Declassify June 2017 Carter Page FISA Renewal App Signed By Rod Rosenstein THIS MONTH
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/report-president-trump-to-declassify-june-2017-carter-page-fisa-renewal-app-signed-by-rod-rosenstein-this-month/
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have seen so much that says what the real story is, yet no one is indicted. Until Trump is ready to cut off the Trojan Horse’s head, Fires Sessions, nothing os significance will happen. And that won’t happen until after November.
Again, November….
Same with immigration, the wall, etc.
Only the appointment of judges will roll on.
Those are my opinions, as I am entitled. Everyone else has their own. But Trump is unpredictable, so I can be 100% wrong. LOL!
LikeLike
China has the Communist party and the Hong Kong Chinese who know business. The Party members have been rolling in Hong Kong Chinese money and that is what will determine the outcome. At some point the Hong Kong Chinese will conclude that Trump is there to stay and will cut a deal.
Nothing will happen until after the 2018 elections. Trump will campaign like he did in 2016 and the result will be a Red Wave.
If we thought the River of Extreme Liberal Tears was like the Mississippi river in 2016, buy industrial ear plugs for the ear splitting wails in November. Also, be safe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem will be when some industries take a short term hit due to the economic wrangling with China. Every Trump hater, never-Trumper politician, and marginal Trump supporting politician will be out making up ghost stories to try to get those democrat Trump voters back on the other side of the aisle for the midterms.
LikeLike
‘The problem will be when some industries take a short term hit due to the economic wrangling with China.’
Yeah, heard that narrative. Don’t believe it for one second.
LikeLike
Right. Isn’t it remarkable that despite a 40% tax cut, they’re all still at the trough for more..?
LikeLike
Amazing that we finally have a president that is willing to stand up to China, and who has the savvy to do it sublimely, even as he tightens the screws. China knows the game very well, but is not used to being on the receiving end of that kind of action. There’s nothing they can do about it, and we can be certain they don’t like it.
Before Trump, we had weak presidents who took their advice from a globalist economic elite even within our own government. And one of the administrations, Clinton by name, actively sold out our interests to the Chinese. What a godsend this president is. There’s not a day that I don’t pray for him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because they were BOUGHT AND PAID FOR by those same economic elitists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK. What is it exactly that we need from China?
Think about it.
Nothing………Nothing…….
China has been blowing smoke for years using military threats, stealing technology, buying influence……..
But what is all of this? Do they have anything of substance?
Energy…..food……quality products……nothing…..
Our President has this……..Now wait for the talking heads to explode…
China wants to fight fine…..they will lose…..
No worries….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fortunately, I have most of what I “need” to make life comfortable.
When I “WANT” something…
I turn “IT” over and over and over..
If need be..
To find “Made in ?”
If it doesn’t say “United States” or MADE IN AMERICA…
NO SALE!
PERIOD!!
DON’T CARE!!!
I had a friends Daughter create a “Complete Set” of Dinnerware for me. Pottery is Her hobby.
Very NICE!!
A Friend of a Friend is a Carpenter by trade. Beautiful Cabinetry!
And Furniture..
Very NICE!!
Added a Persimmon tree out back awhile ago.
My mechanic’s Brother grows them from seed…
In the Ebony family of trees, Persimmon wood makes for beautiful, imho, furniture.
Tasty fruit as well.. Imo
It can be done…
LikeLiked by 1 person
We will have to get back to making appliances , TV, phones, air conditioners, Those are the things that will be immediately felt by American Consumers. I say Good get to know your appliance repair guy and lets get on with new American companies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If the confrontation only includes the avoidance of economic pain, China does not have the capability to negotiate from that reference point. If the terms are only avoidance, Beijing will fight, even to their own economic extinction if needed, to retain their current position.”
And knowing that, you know how to destroy them. Trump will not destroy the Chicom regime. He will maneuver it to destroy itself, and there is nothing it can do to resist. This is about ever so much more than trade and tariffs. The last major vestige of a failed 19th century worldview is about to enter its final economic collapse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trapper,
Perfectly stated
LikeLike
An export-driven economy – China – will not win a trade war. Good riddance! President Trump will just put tarrif on their crap products and used that money to subsidize our farmers. We are not losing a penny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For years China had it its own way, growing their economy by an amazing 5%+ while struggled to grow by fractions.
Now that the worm has turned they are reaping the benefits of their abysmal foreign investments, their shadow banking system is in tatters, and they’ve belatedly discovered that Uncle Sucker doesn’t need them anymore.
The remaining question being is what will a severe Chinese economic contraction do to the world economy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why worry about the world’s economy? Not our responsibility and I’m pretty confident everyone will be fine. Countries can be rich, poor, live without electricity for that’s their business and all of that is ok.
China has benifitted greatly from US dollars let’s see how does without it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What you say is all true, Sundance.
But I would add something else to the equation…
The Westernization of Chinese Culture.
We have infected them with our Culture of Freedoms.
In making our clothes, making our electronics, our furniture and appliances…the Chinese people have been exposed to Our Western Culture.
And…they like it.
Watch this video.
Stick with it, for full effect.
.
.
I grew up seeing people in China wearing those Mao outfits and other more ‘traditional’ Chinese clothing.
I grew up seeing large organized crowds, doing synchronized ‘exercises’ in those large Public Squares…all wearing traditional clothing.
Where are they now?
The people are wearing Westernized clothing, dancing to Westernized tunes…and having Fun.
This is something new.
And there are tons of videos like this on Youtube…this is only one of many.
So even though the Communist leadership has a vast army with which to exert their control over the People…the question is now:
Will their army side with the people now, if they revolt?
Xi and his Politbureau can demonize our President all they want.
Will the people believe it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s another example…this was posted back in Jan 2018.
The Shuffle Dance has been sweeping China for a couple of years now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another sample video…this one from March 2017.
LikeLike
Curious if Chrystia Freeloader got a heads up on the Dragon’s warning and felt comfortable enough to make her silly, keenly pathetic statement. 🤔
LikeLike
Prog – what did she say? Link, please………
LikeLike
Per Zerohedge, Tyler Durden wrote on 8/5/2018 @17.30, China is left with three options, and they are all equally bad.
1. They are willing to let their currency weaken along with market forces and an escalating trade war. The more the Chinese currency depreciates vs. the dollar, the more it may be seen by the US administration as an attempt to offset their tariffs and the more the US tariff rate will be raised.
2. China is willing to scramble to ease conditions or interest rate conditions. therefore, the attack on the Chinese currency will only intensify until the whole thing collapses.
3. Foreign capital outflows and a more abrupt move could be the result of any intervention on their part.
Bolton will take this trade war far enough to get China to change. If the US doesn’t do this China may cause the US economy to fail. The US spends $2.9 trillion and China $4.2 trillion on military spending.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-05/china-now-left-just-three-options-and-they-are-all-equally-bad
LikeLiked by 1 person
China no longer has the leverage of threatening to divulge the dirty dealings of politicians –they know DJT would welcome it !
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The US spends $2.9 trillion and China $4.2 trillion on military spending. ”
_______________
I don’t think either of those figures can be correct, or maybe I am just not understanding what you mean.
Since WWII, has any nation on earth spent more on their military than America?
And China is spending nearly 1.5 times as much?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are absolutely correct. Those numbers are projected for the year 2050.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The current Chinese regime will never see 2050.
LikeLike
So true, quoted the expected figures in 2050 instead of interpolating the chart. Figures quoted are for the next 2 decades. US spends more and China has a greater rise in the curve, yet spends less now. I take it as what we would be looking at if Genius President Trump did not intervene. Looking forward to US military spending to be higher than China future.
LikeLike
It’s hard to say…
Unlike the US, China puts troops on their borders…and they have a lot of border.
So while a large part of our Military Spending is for equipment and technology…China may spend more on the training, housing and feeding, of more troops than we have.
And we only have ‘their’ word for it, as to those totals.
China might be inflating their numbers to intimidate us.
They are also building islands…which they claim are “not for military purposes”…but they are.
LikeLike
Your last statement says it all.
Life is cheap in China & there are much more men than women due to sex selection abortion occurring throughout the years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget, it’s not just the trade war with the US which affects China’s manufacturing economy, but also the Chinese real-estate bubble, which their government has been madly scrambling to keep propped up. Arguably, the real-estate bubble is a bigger issue in terms of what it’s collapse will mean for the social order. And then of course, you’ve got their recent stock market troubles, which were highlighted in a Trump tweet the other day…
All in all, I think China may find that it’s options are shrinking faster and faster, the longer they hold off on taking the knee on trade.
LikeLike
“Governing a country is not like doing business,” the editorial said,”
_________________
How would they know?
They can’t ‘govern’ without a show of tanks in Tienanmen Square, and they can’t succeed in business without intellectual property theft.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Trump has several enemies to deal with simultaneously. With China, he wants trade concessions and NOKO peace & denuclearization. With our deep state, he wants to kill off their effort to delegitimize his Presidency, and “drain the swamp,” disempower them permanently. With Iran, he wants to halt their support of terrorism, undo the Obama deal, and expose and disempower the corrupt European interests that supported Obama’s deal. With Mexico and Canada, he would replace or nullify NAFTA. With the MSM, he would force them off of their bias against him, or crush them.
He has intentionally set these all in motion at once, as well as demanding a government shutdown, unless the wall is funded. Just as 17 suggests the biggest avalanche of incriminating evidence against the deep state has started to fall. Just as Julian Assange (who knows who sent him the DNC and John Podesta emails, and says it was NOT Russia) is getting extradited. Just as ex CIA engineers, Joshua Adam Shulte, indicted for sending Vault 7 to Wikileaks, and for storing child pornography on a server, claims he can prove his innocence.
Can they all be rolled together into one big, Big, BIG deal?
Dollar wise, we and China have a $200B per year gap to close, the biggest dollar value at issue. Draining the swamp is the biggest issue in terms of power. So maybe he splits the baby with China in exchange for further proof of the deep state’s treason? Trade war averted, trade barriers reduced instead, the global economy soars, from which both US and China make more than they each conceded. An election featuring The wall vs abolish ICE, Trump vs Maxine, Chuck, & Nancy, fails to overturn Republican majorities, would not be a bad result. Not a bad start on the Trump era, the Trump legend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This statement by China’s state run media sounds as if they are taking talking points from [The name that must not be spoken] and old Joe Biden.
If panda has resorted to getting advice from the previous US administration – you lose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can count on the US CoC to be working overtime to bring the Congress critters that they own and operate to intervene in the Presidents fair trade initiatives. POTUS has to fight on two fronts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China is all about finding sock puppets to threaten the United States EXISTENTIALLY and thus gain economic advantage. I pray that Trump finally calls their bluff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Based on the Reuters news release, and Sundance’s excellent post, I myself assume that what “wasn’t really a trade war” is NOW officially “a trade war”.
Even if not, let us all here, aware of the developing situation, approach this as if its full on – I wonder what the MSM will be broadcasting the whole week, and how we civilians can support President Donald Trump from the trenches…
Whats the best move CTH – I’m READY!
I’ve started tonight by sharing this post on FB and Twit.
One talking point; the eastern philosophy of yin/yang – China will maintain its current trade policies (over 20 yrs of bad for US policies) or will attempt to destroy their own economy through our economic destruction – A big FU all around to save face.
Second point; President Donald Trump, the MASTER persuader (taking warlords out with a smile), has been preparing for this moment his entire life – hint; “Governing a country is not like doing business” – lmao, China had SunTzu, we have Donald J Trump – China simply cannot cope with the “Art of the Deal”!
(Hmmmm… I wonder…”Art of War…”Art of the Deal”…prescient)
Thanks Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is the Fair Tax dead?
I haven’t heard much about it lately and never much about how it would impact trade.
Our front end (income and FICA) tax replaced by a sales tax. No net change in retail price for American products. Exports would be 30% cheaper. Imports 30% higher.
LikeLike
Here is the grief model we call the 7 Stages of Grief:
Stage 1: SHOCK & DENIAL- You will probably react to learning of the loss with numbed disbelief. .
Stage 2: PAIN & GUILT- …
Stage 3: ANGER & BARGAINING- …
Stage 4: “DEPRESSION”, REFLECTION, LONELINESS- …
Stage 5: THE UPWARD TURN- …
Stage 6: RECONSTRUCTION & WORKING THROUGH- …
Stage 7: ACCEPTANCE & HOPE-
China is currently at stage 3. It shouldn’t last too long.
LikeLike