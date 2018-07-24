President Trump Confronts Multinational Big-AG, Proposes Bridge Subsidy To Break Up Controlled Markets and Exploitative Contract Farming…

There’s a lot of news this week reflecting a great deal of oppositional alignment against the presidency of Donald Trump. CTH can get down in the weeds of each specific issue to discuss the motives and intents (we will, and do), but the big picture MUST remain at the forefront of understanding. If we lose track of the big picture, the weeds are overwhelming.
…“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”
~ Niccolò Machiavelli
♦POTUS Trump is disrupting the global order of things in order to protect and preserve the shrinking interests of the U.S. He is fighting, almost single-handed, at the threshold of the abyss. Our interests, our position, is zero-sum. Our opposition seeks to repel and retain the status-quo. They were on the cusp of full economic victory over the U.S.
Summary of Action: President Trump structuring a plan to break up multinational BIG-AG, and their “controlled markets.” STOP In the interim, to return to supply-side principles, POTUS Trump proposes a bridge-subsidy approach to wean farmers off exploitative, globalist, multinational “contract farming”. STOP In this endeavor President Trump and Mexican President Lopez Obrador will be brothers-in-arms. FULLSTOP
President Trump is disrupting decades of multinational financial interests who use the U.S. as a host for their ideological endeavors. President Trump is confronting multinational corporations and the global constructs of economic systems that were put in place to the detriment of the host (USA) ie. YOU; or in this example the U.S. farmer. There are trillions at stake; it is all about the economics; all else is chaff and countermeasures.
Familiar faces, perhaps faces you previously thought were decent, are now revealing their alignment with larger entities that are our abusers. In an effort to awaken the victim to the cycle of self-destructive codependent behavior, allow me to cue a recent audio visual example from U.S. Senator John Thune. WATCH:
.
What South Dakota Senator John Thune is showcasing here is his full alignment with big multinational corporate agriculture (BIG AG). Big AG is not supporting local farmers. Big AG does not support “free and fair markets.” Big AG supports the interests of multinational corporations and multinational financial interests.
For those interests the U.S. is the host; from our perspective they are the parasite.
It is critical to think of BIG AG in the same way we already are familiar with multinational manufacturing of durable goods.
We are already familiar how China, Mexico and ASEAN nations export our raw materials (ore, coking coal, rare earth minerals etc.). The raw materials are used to manufacture goods overseas, the cheap durable goods are then shipped back into the U.S. for purchase.
It is within this decades-long process where we lost the manufacturing base, and the multinational economic planners (World Trade Organization) put us on a path to being a “service driven” economy.
The road to a “service-driven economy” is paved with a great disparity between financial classes. The wealth gap is directly related to the inability of the middle-class to thrive.
Elite financial interests, including those within Washington DC, gain wealth and power, the U.S. workforce is reduced to servitude, “service”, of their affluent needs.
The destruction of the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base is EXACTLY WHY the wealth gap has exploded in the past 30 years.
With that familiarity, did you think the multinationals would stop with only “DURABLE GOODS”?
They don’t.
They didn’t.
The exact same exfiltration and exploitation has been happening, with increased speed, over the past 15-20 years with “CONSUMABLE GOODS“, ie food.
Raw material foodstuff is exported to China, ASEAN nations and Mexico, processed and shipped back into the U.S. as a finished product.
Recent example: Salmonella Ritz Bits (whey); Nabisco shuts New Jersey manufacturing plant, moves food production to Mexico… the result: Salmonella crackers. This is the same design-flow with food as previously exploited by other economic sectors, including auto manufacturing.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Monsanto, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Bunge, Potash Corp, Cargill or Wilmar, stay out of the public eye by design. Most megafood conglomerates have roots going back a century or more, but ever-increasing consolidation means that their current corporate owners may have been established only a few years ago. Welcome to the complex world of Big Ag:
Start with the so-called Big Six [PDF]. Monsanto, Syngenta, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, Bayer, and BASF produce roughly three-quarters of the pesticides used in the world. The first five also sell more than half the name-brand seeds that farmers plant, including varieties modified for resistance to the very pesticides they also sell. Meanwhile, if farmers want fertilizer, a list of 10 other companies, starting with PotashCorp, account for about two-thirds of the world market.
Once the plowing, planting, nurturing, and harvesting are done, around 80 percent of major crops pass through the hands of four traders: ADM, Bunge, Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus. These companies aren’t just financiers, of course—Cargill, for example, produces animal feed and many other products, and it supplies more than a fifth of all meat sold in the United States.
And if you ever had any ideas about going vegetarian to avoid the conglomerates, forget about it: ADM processes about a third of all soybeans in the United States and a sixth of those grown around the globe. It also brews more than 5.6 billion liters of ethanol for gasoline and pours more than 2 million metric tons of high-fructose corn syrup every year. And it produces a sixth of the world’s chocolate. {Continue – and go Deep}
Multinational corporations, BIG AG, are now invested in controlling the outputs of U.S. agricultural industry and farmers. This process is why food prices have risen exponentially in the past decade.
The free market is not determining price; there is no “supply and demand” influence within this modern agricultural dynamic. Food commodities are now a controlled market just like durable goods. The raw material (harvests writ large) are exploited by the financial interests of massive multinational corporations. This is “contract farming”.
Again, if we were to pull out of NAFTA our food bill would drop 25% (or more) within the first year. Further, if U.S. supply and demand were part of the domestic market price for food, we would see the prices of aggregate food products drop by half almost immediately. Some perishable food products would predictably drop so dramatically in price it is unfathomable how far the prices would fall.
Behind this dynamic we find the international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
When we understand how trade works in the modern era we understand why the agents within the system are so adamantly opposed to U.S. President Trump.
♦The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.
It doesn’t.
Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Bank control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of America-First national economics.
The modern financial constructs of these entities have been established over the course of the past three decades. When you understand how they manipulate the economic system of individual nations you begin to understand understand why they are so fundamentally opposed to President Trump.
In the Western World, separate from communist control perspectives (ie. China), “Global markets” are a modern myth; nothing more than a talking point meant to keep people satiated with sound bites they might find familiar. Global markets have been destroyed over the past three decades by multinational corporations who control the products formerly contained within global markets.
The same is true for “Commodities Markets”. The multinational trade and economic system, run by corporations and multinational banks, now controls the product outputs of independent nations. The free market economic system has been usurped by entities who create what is best described as ‘controlled markets’.
U.S. President Trump smartly understands what has taken place. Additionally he uses economic leverage as part of a broader national security policy; and to understand who opposes President Trump specifically because of the economic leverage he creates, it becomes important to understand the objectives of the global and financial elite who run and operate the institutions. The Big Club.
Understanding how trillions of trade dollars influence geopolitical policy we begin to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect.
That is, global financial exploitation of national markets.
FOUR BASIC ELEMENTS:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national outputs (harvests an raw materials), and ancillary industries, of developed industrial western nations. {example}
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks. (*note* in China it is the communist government underwriting the purchase)
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Against the backdrop of President Trump confronting China; and against the backdrop of NAFTA being renegotiated, likely to exit; and against the necessary need to support the key U.S. steel industry; revisiting the economic influences within the modern import/export dynamic will help conceptualize the issues at the heart of the matter.
There are a myriad of interests within each trade sector that make specific explanation very challenging; however, here’s the basic outline.
For three decades economic “globalism” has advanced, quickly. Everyone accepts this statement, yet few actually stop to ask who and what are behind this – and why?
Influential people with vested financial interests in the process have sold a narrative that global manufacturing, global sourcing, and global production was the inherent way of the future. The same voices claimed the American economy was consigned to become a “service-driven economy.”
What was always missed in these discussions is that advocates selling this global-economy message have a vested financial and ideological interest in convincing the information consumer it is all just a natural outcome of economic progress.
It’s not.
It’s not natural at all. It is a process that is entirely controlled, promoted and utilized by large conglomerates, lobbyists, purchased politicians and massive financial corporations.
Again, I’ll try to retain the larger altitude perspective without falling into the traps of the esoteric weeds. I freely admit this is tough to explain and I may not be successful.
Bulletpoint #1: ♦ Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
This is perhaps the most challenging to understand. In essence, thanks specifically to the way the World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995, national companies expanded their influence into multiple nations, across a myriad of industries and economic sectors (energy, agriculture, raw earth minerals, etc.). This is the basic underpinning of national companies becoming multinational corporations.
Think of these multinational corporations as global entities now powerful enough to reach into multiple nations -simultaneously- and purchase controlling interests in a single economic commodity.
A historic reference point might be the original multinational enterprise, energy via oil production. (Exxon, Mobil, BP, etc.)
However, in the modern global world, it’s not just oil; the resource and product procurement extends to virtually every possible commodity and industry. From the very visible (wheat/corn) to the obscure (small minerals, and even flowers).
Bulletpoint #2 ♦ The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
During the past several decades national companies merged. The largest lemon producer company in Brazil, merges with the largest lemon company in Mexico, merges with the largest lemon company in Argentina, merges with the largest lemon company in the U.S., etc. etc. National companies, formerly of one nation, become “continental” companies with control over an entire continent of nations.
…. or it could be over several continents or even the entire world market of Lemon/Widget production. These are now multinational corporations. They hold interests in specific segments (this example lemons) across a broad variety of individual nations.
National laws on Monopoly building are not the same in all nations. Most are not as structured as the U.S.A or other more developed nations (with more laws). During the acquisition phase, when encountering a highly developed nation with monopoly laws, the process of an umbrella corporation might be needed to purchase the targeted interests within a specific nation. The example of Monsanto applies here.
Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
With control of the majority of actual lemons the multinational corporation now holds a different set of financial values than a local farmer or national market. This is why commodities exchanges are essentially dead. In the aggregate the mercantile exchange is no longer a free or supply-based market; it is now a controlled market exploited by mega-sized multinational corporations.
Instead of the traditional ‘supply/demand’ equation determining prices, the corporations look to see what nations can afford what prices. The supply of the controlled product is then distributed to the country according to their ability to afford the price. This is essentially the bastardized and politicized function of the World Trade Organization (WTO). This is also how the corporations controlling WTO policy maximize profits.
Back to the lemons. A corporation might hold the rights to the majority of the lemon production in Brazil, Argentina and California/Florida. The price the U.S. consumer pays for the lemons is directed by the amount of inventory (distribution) the controlling corporation allows in the U.S.
If the U.S. lemon harvest is abundant, the controlling interests will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.
The bottom line issue is the national supply (in this example ‘harvest/yield’) is not driving the national price because the supply is now controlled by massive multinational corporations.
The mistake people often make is calling this a “global commodity” process. In the modern era this “global commodity” phrase is particularly nonsense.
A true global commodity is a process of individual nations harvesting/creating a similar product and bringing that product to a global market. Individual nations each independently engaged in creating a similar product.
Under modern globalism this process no longer takes place. It’s a complete fraud. Massive multinational corporations control the majority of production inside each nation and therefore control the global product market and price. It is a controlled system.
EXAMPLE: Part of the lobbying in the food industry is to advocate for the expansion of U.S. taxpayer benefits to underwrite the costs of the domestic food products they control. By lobbying DC these multinational corporations get congress and policy-makers to expand the basis of who can use EBT and SNAP benefits (state reimbursement rates).
Expanding the federal subsidy for food purchases is part of the corporate profit dynamic.
With increased taxpayer subsidies, the food price controllers can charge more domestically and export more of the product internationally. Taxes, via subsidies, go into their profit margins. The corporations then use a portion of those enhanced profits in contributions to the politicians. It’s a circle of money.
In highly developed nations this multinational corporate process requires the corporation to purchase the domestic political process (as above) with individual nations allowing the exploitation in varying degrees. As such, the corporate lobbyists pay hundreds of millions to politicians for changes in policies and regulations; one sector, one product, or one industry at a time. These are specialized lobbyists.
EXAMPLE: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person (“covered transactions”), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.
CFIUS operates pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007 (FINSA) (section 721) and as implemented by Executive Order 11858, as amended, and regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 800.
The CFIUS process has been the subject of significant reforms over the past several years. These include numerous improvements in internal CFIUS procedures, enactment of FINSA in July 2007, amendment of Executive Order 11858 in January 2008, revision of the CFIUS regulations in November 2008, and publication of guidance on CFIUS’s national security considerations in December 2008 (more)
Bulletpoint #4 ♦ With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth. This is the basic premise, the cornerstone, behind the catch-phrase ‘globalism’.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, thanks to the WTO it’s almost everything.
Again, this is highlighted in the example of taxpayers subsidizing the food sector (EBT, SNAP etc.), the corporations can charge U.S. consumers more. Ex. more beef is exported, red meat prices remain high at the grocery store, but subsidized U.S. consumers can better afford the high prices.
Of course, if you are not receiving food payment assistance (middle-class) you can’t eat the steaks because you can’t afford them. (Not accidentally, it’s the same scheme in the ObamaCare healthcare system)
Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product. Downside is that once you sign that contract, you agree to terms that are entirely created by the financial interests of the larger corporation; not your farm.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
This corrupt economic manipulation/exploitation applies over multiple sectors, and even in the sub-sector of an industry like steel. China/India purchases the raw material, coking coal, then sells the finished good (rolled steel) back to the global market at a discount. Or it could be rubber, or concrete, or plastic, or frozen chicken parts etc.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations).
‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced and fair trade with strong regulatory control over national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped.
This puts many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding contracted interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Perhaps now we understand better how massive multi-billion multinational corporations and institutions are aligned against President Trump.
WATCH:
.
RELATED:
♦The Modern Third Dimension in American Economics – HERE
♦The “Fed” Can’t Figure out the New Economics – HERE
♦Proof “America-First” has disconnected Main Street from Wall Street – HERE
♦Treasury Secretary Mnuchin begins creating a Parallel Banking System – HERE
♦How Trump Economic Policy is Interacting With The Stock Market – HERE
♦How Multinationals have Exported U.S. Wealth – HERE
Is this true?
brushhog Mactruck Tue, 07/24/2018 – 10:40 Permalink
I am a farmer myself, let me tell you who qualifies for this “aid”…the
large commercial producers. The small, struggling, family farmer [ and YES
there are millions of us ], will not see one dime of this money.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I will add that the “I am a farmer myself” has NO idea who qualifies for the aid… it was just freakin’ announced! From the article:
“The programs, which include direct payments to farmers, trade promotion and food purchases, are already authorized under the Commodity Credit Corporation act and do not need Congressional approval.”
Overall this is the same troll style pushback on everything. The day a plan is announced they come out screaming “it won;t work” “it won’t help” “it is a scam”… then time passes President Trump proves he is MAGA and the trolls have already moved on to the next thing.
This is why I advise over and over again to stop watching, clicking or referencing anything said by MSM and the talking heads.
LikeLiked by 13 people
We should promote it as “Obamacare for farmers” and it would be the lead feel good story on every major network for the next week and it would get every dem and rino to wait in line to sign it
LikeLiked by 1 person
A naysayer is a person who always says “No.” Naysayers are negative and cynical — they aren’t much fun to be around.
Looks like brushhog Mactruck fits the definition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a name too! Brushhog Mactruck!! Lol. 👺
LikeLike
Mr. President, remove ethanol requirements and ethanol corn subsidies.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Must be done gradually, I think, or else we disrupt and impoverish those who had to follow government policy. Maybe first get rid of ethanol in gasoline step by step. At the same time find other prosperity-enabling places for U.S. corn. Create steps for each level.
I think the government — as representative of the people (whenever this happens) — must look after agriculture. So much of the necessary land can be used for other purposes that can enhance the bottom line. No food; in an emergency many starve. Has happened many times in history.
This is an additional issue to that of multinational corps, except they also have the big bucks to buy up the land for their purposes alone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just another facet of “The Great American Ripoff” by the globalist cabal.
When we started burning the animal food supply, the price of meat doubled.
The government is not your friend.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was thinking precisely the same thing. Fortunately, I live in an area where I can get REAL gasoline. Turns out some areas allow it even if it costs as much as “premium.” My car runs better on real gasoline. It’s a 2012 model and the engine just runs as smooth as the day I bought it new.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beat me to it. There’s a table at the link below that everyone should take a look at – Energy Returned On Energy Invested:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_returned_on_energy_invested
LikeLike
During his campaign rallies in the Midwest DJT promised the farmers there again and again that he would retain ethanol. For what it’s worth.
LikeLike
“Complicated business, folks.”
Trust Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are good two reasons for that stance by Trump, neither having to do with farm politics. 1. Ethanol replaces ground water toxic MBTE as a necessary octane enhancer to squeeze max gasoline from a barrel of crude. (MBTE replaced even worse tetraethyl lead as the octane enhancer. 2. Ethanol is an oxygenate that cuts down on ombustion exhaust smog. That said, the ethanol blendwall of ‘up to 10 percent’ was established because of premium gas (93 octane) and LA summer smog requirements. Anything more than 10% ethanol is farm politics, not gasoline chemistry. And ‘’flexfuel’ is just a GM regulatory end run around CAFE requirements, not even a farm politics sop.
Moreover, as a Wisconsin dairy farm owner, I can assure you the ~42% of US corn (by weight) used for ethanol is NOT lost to the food supply chain. About 27 percent (by weight) is returned as protein enriched (from the yeast), fiber rich, carbohydrate poor distillers grain. An ideal ruminant food supplement. On my 300 head dairy farm, this allows us to feed less alfalfa, substituting distillers grain. Less alfalfa means we can plant more corn. The actual 10 percent ethanol blendwall impact on food supply and cost is not zero, but much less than most believe.
LikeLike
This explanation from Sundance should be mandatory reading for ALL Americans. Anyone espousing the other side needs to be sent this, asked to read it, and then you will engage them in conversation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The ‘headline readers?’ 60% of the population would not take the time to read past the first paragraph. 75% probably past the third. Would you want them to read it or actually comprehend something because….bling…..bling…..bling-bling….their phones are saying they got text messages…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
There will be a test.
LikeLike
Bwahahahaha curry😳
LikeLike
I didn’t know about any of this before.
I still don’t, but less so.
Thank you for opening my eyes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Summary… Everything you eat is manufactured and sold within a monopolistic food supply system. The monopolies that control it ALSO control politicians and pay them to ensure their continuing monopoly.
President Trump is fighting against this directly and is going against one of his most dangerous foes. They control the food we all eat… let that sink in for a second.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And it’s no wonder that soy is a part of everything manufactured instead of other oils, binders ( lecithin), protein substitutes, etc.
Soy is a plant estrogen that disrupts the endocrine system, especially developing bodies—-think ‘soy boys’
It wreaks havoc on emotions. It was never a part of our staples in our food until the implementation of what SD explains above.
We are so controlled we have no idea…
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 25 people
Winning isn’t easy. Americans have not won for years and recognize Ryan as a short timer loser. President Trump brought Foxconn/I-Phone makers to Wisconsin, 10 billion in outside investment. Trump knows how to make things happen. Ryan needs to sit down and take notes. Winning under PDJT, losing under OBAMA BUSH.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ryan resigned mid term, I wonder why? Wink wink! Lame duck!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great tweet, Charles
LikeLiked by 1 person
The globalist cuck Paul Ryan is staying true to his policy of betraying the American worker and our manufacturers so that when he departs Congress he can gather in all the promised cash.
LikeLike
Charles went on a smackdown last night on his show. I was just thinking earlier I should post it right here.
LikeLike
Charlie puts the smack down every time on gasbagperino and it it something to behold.
LikeLike
Ryan is a Globalist plant. He is told what to say.
LikeLike
SD, are you just one person? Your analyses and verbiage are brilliant, reflecting on your own intellect. Thank you for being the only complete source of knowledge that I know of. I cannot imagine how you know and understand so much. Congratulations to you. You should be proud.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Truly astounding, isn’t it?!? Here’s me trying to comprehend even 1/2 of what he presents!: 🤪🤯 It’s just incredible to me!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Congrats on being up to 1/2! You are ahead of me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And this treatise is on the heels of discovering and breaking the story that corrupticon Wolfe (slash Warner) texted the entire FISA warrant to his reporterette sex partner Zoe, I mean Ali.
And that it was a leak trap.
#WorkEthic
LikeLike
Truly great analysis. Explains the real basis of TDS, a megacorporate manipulated creation that the RINOs have to support because their masters make them do it. It is a truly Herculean task facing Trump. He is the only man that would even try to do it. If he succeeds, we should take the progressive father teddy Roosevelt’s face off of Mount Rushmore and replace it with Trump’s! Bravo to the author.
‘
LikeLike
It appears that we consumers will probably have to accept not getting Summer produce in the winter since Tariffs will make them cost prohibitive in the short term until the Trade becomes fair for the US. This may be a good thing for negotiations with Mexico since they produce Summer products in Winter like California. Getting rid of NAFTA will possibly open this opportunity for a bilateral trade agreement for Mexico. US summer produce can then be sold in Mexico. Win win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Greenhouses
LikeLiked by 1 person
Greenhouses do nothing. When you take the greatest component of agriculture, sunlight, which is free, and replace it with complex systems that require fuel, all you get is added cost.
LikeLike
According to the Wall Street Journal (7/23/18, front page, below the fold), U.S. meat storage facilities are pretty much at capacity, as exports to some places (most notably China) decrease. The fact that this might help the American consumer, eventually, gets one sentence. Mostly, the article laments the adjustments that “producers” and downstream handlers and processors will need to make.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of Mexican agriculture IS owned by the multinational corporations that Sundance is referring to.
This is especially true after subsidized US corn put millions of Mexican farmers out of work. To a large extent, these are the Mexican that fled to the US (both legally and illegally). And this is massive unemployment is what allowed the Drug Cartels to gain a strangle hold on large segments of Mexico.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great post Jmarshs
LikeLike
[Maybe the Aid supports are OK in a period of transition, but there is nothing so permanent as a temporary arrangement; subsidies weaken the economy- they dictate where money will flow, rather than allowing buyers and sellers to meet, agree to deals, and thus dictate in the most efficient and pleasing arrangement.]
This topic is funny. Lately, when I look at the websites of the Aggrieved – like Daily Kos or Huffpo, they are labeling Trump as yet another conservative crony of big business, and a wall street buddy – this is part of the basis of hate for conservatives. They are wrong; he is quite different.
On top of that, they do not realize that their own party faithful are terribly cozied up with big pharma, the banks, wall street etc.
We don’t have to be totally protectionist to foster American agriculture. We just need to have equal trade tariffs in bilateral deals, plus we ought to declare the conditions under which food imports are grown and managed. For example, with environmental protections and safety standards that are acceptable to us. This, plus the cross-national / cross-ocean transportation costs, can shift the production costs enough to shift some incentive back to the U.S. – even if labor remains much less costly in another country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ALL of the “leftist” producers of propaganda as you mentioned know damn well that they are projecting to provoke anger among their literally insane “supporters” that fawn over every attack on anyone “not approved” by the Copybook Headings gods they worship… and that it is truly THEY who are attached at the wallet to the multi-national corporate globalist scum that as was stated above, now literally control our food supply.
Those who are unaware should have been awakened long ago, but I suppose it’s never too late as VSG PDJT pointed out in a recent tweet posted. This is #WAR on many, many fronts…
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance, for another chapter in the Sundance economics university. Given your 6 related topics above, each a year’s course in and of itself, this must be Sundance Economics 107. I look forward to Gail Combs’ response.
LikeLike
During the Monsanto (USA Corp) to Bayer (German Corp) the beginning negotiations started like this:
Antitrust experts have said regulators will likely demand the sale of some soybeans, cotton and canola seed assets as a condition for approving the deal.
Bayer said BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan had committed to providing the bridge financing.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are acting as lead financial advisers to Bayer, with Rothschild as an additional adviser. Bayer’s legal advisers are Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Allen & Overy LLP.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/section/reuters/bayer-to-buy-monsanto-creating-a-massive-seeds-and-pesticides-company/
And also here:
German pharmaceutical company—known for household products such as Aspirin and Xarelto—struck a $66 billion deal Wednesday to take over Monsanto, the notorious agricultural giant. The number of companies controlling our food has gone down from seven to just four in the last year, and Bayer and Monsanto together control $10 billion more than their next competitor.
https://newrepublic.com/minutes/136798/bayers-purchase-monsanto-controversial
LikeLiked by 5 people
I fear for our president like Sundance so expertly explained there are trillions at stake on the global economy they do not like this man God bless our vsg
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need to keep his safety and that of his family in our daily prayers. Prayers of thanksgiving and protection.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need to keep his safety and that of his family in our daily prayers. Prayers of thanksgiving and protection.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Expect a s^&%t storm of campaign gibberish for the 2020 election complete with primary challengers for the nomination. There will be a never ending string of prostitutes, and affairs he has supposedly been a part of. Then there will be the photos of him with animals and corporate business people from oversees accusing him of manipulating the market shoveling billions into offshore accounts.
Folks, it is going to get messy. Short of physically taking him out the only avenue left is to ruin the public opinions of him. You know the left preys on fear and there will be a large scale stoking of things people worry about. Get the foil hats ready now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
3%er,
Don’t forget that there are trillions of dollars to be MADE in restructuring the economy too.
the US worker is still BY FAR the most productive worker in the world. Many companies would prefer to build manufacturing and assembly plants in the US, but taxes and regulations (and Unions) have made it almost impossible.
That’s why Trump went after taxes and regulations first.
The ‘big multinationals” aren’t “evil”. In fact, it’s almost certain that each and every one of us know people who work for them. The problem has been with the US Government and it’s anti-Capitalist mentality.
There will be many corporations who will “get it” once they see that the coming changes are real, and they will be more than happy to move back to the US.
LikeLike
I disagree. The “big multinationals” gravy train of money for nothing will be deeply affected by tossing the “little guys” back in the mix. If not evil, what do you call letting warehouses of beef rot, working toward a mandate of ethanol being added to our fuel which destroys engines, sending our national product to China to poison it and return it back to us in another form?
“big multinational” has nothing at all to do with America first. Those who may be earning a “paycheck” from them are still suffering under their evil practice that means the middle class pays more for everything than anyone else, anywhere else… that’s a yuge problem, bringing them here to continue said practice doesn’t make it any better! We aren’t talking about “normal” people involved in globalism, we are talking about greedy control freaks that couldn’t care less about the “average Joe”.
LikeLike
OUTSTANDING SD!!!
As an aside, before the existence of our nation, the last colony to be legally recognized by the Crown, GA, during its Trusteeship, could NOT produce any finished product but by English law, had to send all raw materials to London to be processed/finished before being shipped back to said GA to be forced to be lurched by Georgians.
Exactly the same practice on steroids that SD has so amazingly explained above!!
We fought a rev war against the Brits for exactly these kinds of subversive practices!
Thank you SD and thank you our very brave President Donald Trump and team Making America Great Again!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Purchased not lurched-I hate auto correct!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahahaha!!
LikeLike
Very astute observation, Cow wow. You have been reading your history…
LikeLike
Yes JoAnn, for a very very long time.
LikeLike
And I see you have read much that wasn’t revised… awesome. 😉
LikeLike
18th Century Globalism.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Feudalism is evil, and globalism is feudalism with a totalitarian “enforcement” group.
Some call them politicians…
LikeLike
Thank you President Trump! God bless the work of your hands!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t believe the average American will understand this or take the time to educate themselves enough to understand. Most Americans, I’m afraid are tuned into “soundbites” I hope I am wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bullet point #1 Right through the Chamber of Commerce’s collective head. These guys have GOT to go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very similar to how the Washington Post (Bezos/Amazon) whinged about increasing demand for truckers, the WSJ lamented the fact that meat stockpiles have reached record highs.
Of course, the WSJ interpreted this as “concerning” news because of tariff-related decreases in overseas demand while ignoring the fact that oversupply should drive down prices for consumers. [Article is now behind WSJ’s paywall, so I won’t bother linking].
Like the Post, the Journal interpreted everything from the perspective of multinational corporations while completely rejecting any consumer point of view. From that I deduced the Trump Administration’s policies were beginning to squeeze Big Agriculture.
Rule of Thumb: When corporate media begins to complain about the effects of Trump economic policies assume that’s good news for your wallet and your economic liberties (provided you don’t fly charter to Sea Island).
LikeLiked by 2 people
“…..charter to Sea Island” 😂🤣😂🤣
And your Rule of Thumb is correct.
LikeLike
“The road to a “service-driven economy” is paved with a great disparity between financial classes. The wealth gap is directly related to the inability of the middle-class to thrive.
Elite financial interests, including those within Washington DC, gain wealth and power, the U.S. workforce is reduced to servitude, “service”, of their affluent needs.
The destruction of the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base is EXACTLY WHY the wealth gap has exploded in the past 30 years.”
_______________
I recently heard a clip of Mike Huckabee saying (in my words) that the government is here to serve WE THE PEOPLE, yet Congress has flipped the tables and now WE THE PEOPLE have been made to SERVE THEM.
I think there should be a poster in every office in the SWAMP to remind these creatures they serve us, not the other way around. You don’t serve the corporations, you serve the people first. WE DRIVE everything else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I worked in the retail food industry at the premier grocery store (always rated # 1)for over thirty years and saw this in action. The average consumer has no idea where the products their buying come from. Oreos from Mexico, Hershey’s kissies from Mexico the list goes on and on. Must of the Halloween candy is produced in Mexico. Just a small list of many. Over time all the sales jobs with these companies evaporated as well. The average person shopping at your local grocery store has no idea how close this country is to running out of consumable goods if there multiple major natural disasters were to take place at the same time. The supply chain is inventory driven. To much in inventory is extra $$$. On time delivery rules this industry now. Stock up for at least a few weeks if you can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a Mexican friend who was a buyer for ADM in Jalisco, Michoacán, and Guanajuato states. Jalisco, the home of Tequila and Puerto Vallarta, is the mid-western breadbasket of Mexico producing vast quantities of corn, Milo, chicken, beef, sugar, and coconut. My friend would cut deals with the milo farmers to buy at a set price and the milo would all be shipped by rail in box cars (sometimes a thousand box cars) to the US where ADM would process and resell it on the world grain market. Big business on a trans border basis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Proof of what Sundance has said, that consumer prices for staples would go down.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-23/25-billion-pound-meat-glut-could-lead-biggest-correction-years
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent Primer! Great job explaining why people can’t afford to eat, or at least to eat right. And exposing the Big AG scheme!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well,I spoke with an aide from the office of Senator Sasse from Nebraska today. My husband and I farm with our son. We raise cattle,market hogs,soybeans and we are corn growers for Frito-Lay. I expressed my concerns that Senator Sasse is critical of President Trump’s recent plan for short term financial help to offset the trade imbalance. The markets have been lopsided for years. No one was ever willing to do anything about it, until President Trump came into office, Sure, we most likely will take a hit. Market hog prices dropped from $62.00 live value to $ 55.10 for us since last week. The grain prices aren’t great either. We are family owned and we do our own work. Our animal genetics are the same as large operations and producing quality products has always been important to us. We support President Trump and believe he wants the ag sector as well as our nation to succeed.
LikeLiked by 11 people
God bless you Eileen, and your family.
I wish you sold your products online.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks,Cow wow. May the Lord bless you and your family. One bag out of 100 of Frito-Lay white or yellow chips comes from our farm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Eileen, we love you farmers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How nice of you to say that,Cheri!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love to hear the REAL stories, Eileen. Thank you. We have a manufacturing business and like you, we are getting hit on our aluminum prices right now…but realize we have to go thru this stage of…adjustment…I guess that’s the word…to get America back on track.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hang in there,bosscook. Hopefully you will see your prices on aluminum get more in line for you guys. We will get America back on track,won’t we!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you. A true patriot! I think Trump’s goal is for you and millions of working American businesses to make obscene profits based on market value, skills and hard work. Going to take a while to return to a capitalist economy. Thank you for your patience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interestingly, this last week I heard a foreign policy discussion and it was mentioned that Senator Sasse was weighing whether to run in 2020. For reasons unclear to policy wonks, people are not turning out at the polls for Never Trumpers. If he jumps ship before 2020, I expect there will be a new party (Sasse, Flake, Ryan, Priebus, and other Midwest hunks /s).
I hope someone will make a movie of it someday. ‘Splitter Strategy II: Losers never win.’ Which part of Never don’t you understand?
LikeLike
This is such a great article Sundance thank you! It is hard to swallow (pun intended hahaha!) that our agriculture is controlled by these multinational chemical companies. One only has to look the rampant disease that has beset our population as they have purposely genetically infiltrated our God given seeds with carcinogins all to affect a greater yield. We are merely collateral damage in the war for greed and power.
I am so thrilled to see our President tear down these damn globalists and support our farmers through this transition. This man we elected is single handedly taking on the worst of the worst problems and the worst of the worst criminals our world has ever seen!
May we be blessed with beautiful healthy amber waves of grain once again. One only has to drive through middle America to see the beauty and appreciate our farmers who love and work the fields so we may have a bountiful harvest!! And may we start to treat the animals that feed our nation with love and respect once again with some quality of life rather than a commodity of no consequence. All these things matter to our enrichment rather than our decay!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheri,I wish you could see me “in action” with the sows. They receive individual care each day. They are petted and they are healthy and loved. You can see the relationship I build with them. Even though our operation is 350 head and considered very small by industry standards,the sows stay with us a long time and they have the very best life we can give them! Did you pick up on my passion?!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes Eileen I feel your words and they bring tears of joy to my eyes, truly! It is all about the energy and love we give that makes the food products healthy as everything is an exchange in the cycle of life. I respect you so much for this!
Thank you for your hard work producing and loving what God has entrusted in your most excellent care!
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless you and your family, Eileen!
LikeLike
Amen, Cheri!!!
LikeLike
“If the U.S. lemon harvest is abundant, the controlling interests will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.” It’s worse than that. Computer algorithms allow the companies to find the price point where maximum amount of product get sold at the maximum price. In other words if you made a lemon cost a dollar and you sold 1000 of them out of a particular store, the algorithm will tell them if they make more or less money selling them for a $1.25. It has nothing to do with supply. Do they sell more at $0.75? Where is it most profitable? Computers do the math, and they can literally just throw away the rest.
LikeLike
I’m a farmer. I watch them install choke points on everything we have to buy. You might think you’re dealing with five different companies, but they all have the same parent. And the edicts that get handed down from the parent or identical in the other five companies. Try to find out who owns any one of them. Good luck with that. President Trump understands all of these things. Any he understand the damage consolidation has done to every aspect of our economy. If you let the FED counterfeit trillions of dollars, and if you let the Fed Loan that counterfeit money to a select few at zero interest, what do you think they’re going to do with that money? They’re going to buy up everything worth owning. Your earned dollar competes against that counterfeit dollar, only they have hundreds of billions more of them at their disposal than you do. They win, you lose, so sorry
LikeLiked by 3 people
A great post.
It’s also important to keep in mind that the Chinese Communist leaders have no intention of ever allowing a vested, wealthy middle class to emerge in China. If that ever does happen, then the middle class would begin to ask themselves, What the heck do we need the Communist Party for?
So the leaders of China allow some economic growth, and an improvement in living conditions, but they will never allow Chinese wages to reach parity with wages in the West. A very similar situation exists in Mexico. 24 years of NAFTA, Mexico has a much much larger GDP and yet, poverty is still at just over 50%. The rulers of Mexico have allowed the value of the Peso to drop over 700% against the Dollar over the last 24 years in order to keep wages in Mexico from rising.
In fact, this explains much of the importation of Chinese goods to Mexico. Also, it explains why China outsources some of their manufacturing to places like Vietnam and North Korea. In order to keep Chinese wages low.
Like many of us who lived (grew up) when Reagan was President, it was hoped that by opening up China (and Mexico) and offering them favored trading agreements, we would see a rise of Liberty in those countries. Well, it never happened and it ain’t ever gonna happen if the leadership stays the same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
China must prevent the emergence of a middle class. US globalist leaders have been successfully eradicating the middle class for decades. We were only one “Hillary” away from a global feudal system.
LikeLike
My liberal friends “HATE” Monsanto. I mean hate!
My liberal friends “HATE” President Trump. I mean hate!
OMG what are they going to do?
Time to boycott Fresh Market and Trader Joes?
I’ve been screaming about runoff from ethanol corn literally killing the Mississippi river because of pesticides.
Battery operated cars are using “Coal” to run their cars.
Gas is going to disappear, so over charge 3/4 of every population out of the freedom of mobility.
Sorry, I could go on for days, and I don’t know shit.
Thank You President Trump.
Thank You Sundance!
“So Ananias departed and entered the house, and after laying his hands on him said, “Brother Saul, the Lord Jesus, who appeared to you on the road by which you were coming, has sent me so that you may regain your sight and be filled with the Holy Spirit.” 18And immediately there fell from his eyes something like scales, and he regained his sight, and he got up and was baptized; 19and he took food and was strengthened.”
Acts 9 17-19
I’m going to go have some food.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@dbobway-well, you could forward this particular blog to them and watch their heads explode-great post btw😁
LikeLike
epic
LikeLike
I saw 25 years ago that some ugly stuff was going on in agriculture when i saw developers buying up some of the most productive farmland in the country and building houses on it.
Californias’ central valley has the climate, soil, water and access to transportation that allows the profitable growth of crops that can be grown few other places in the US.
The argument at that time was that “farm owners had a right to sell their land”. That’s surely true but the counties were under no obligation to rezone the land from agricultural to residential. It was the transfer of money from the developers and the lobbyists to the politicians that made that happen. This land can’t be retrieved and puts us more at the mercy of the big ag conglomerates.
LikeLike
I will know that America is Great Again when Coca-Cola is made with real sugar in America and sold in glass bottles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely! We do throwback Pepsi’s real cane sugar only in a can.
LikeLike
“sold in glass bottles”
Gosh, do ya’ think the lifelong exposure to this could be factor in assisting in the creation of our predominantly socialist “Soy Boys” and man-hating feminists?:
Bisphenol A (BPA) is an endocrine disruptor which causes “sexual development problems such as feminizing of males or masculinizing effects on females, etc.”
… in 2017 the European Chemicals Agency concluded that BPA should be listed as a substance of very high concern due to its properties as an endocrine disruptor. In 2012, the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned the use of BPA in baby bottles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgot to make it clear that Bisphenol A is primarily used to make plastics, such as polycarbonate water bottles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t realize that either, Zippy-TY!
LikeLike
And thus the demand for Mexican Coke in bottles.
LikeLike
Yes if you can find it.
LikeLike
Sundance wrote,
“♦POTUS Trump is disrupting the global order of things in order to protect and preserve the shrinking interests of the U.S. He is fighting, almost single-handed, at the threshold of the abyss. Our interests, our position, is zero-sum. Our opposition seeks to repel and retain the status-quo. They were on the cusp of full economic victory over the U.S.”
“They” were on the cusp of full (political, social, cultural, economic, scholastic, every which way you can think of) victory over the U.S. I knew it in my heart, we were about to lose everything. My grandchildren are young today; their grandchildren would know nothing true about the old United States, about liberty and owning your own life, property, words, weapons.
Ahh but God… Not only is Donald Trump taking down the whole evil world system, he is telling us, his supporters, we must not be volunteers dispensing vigilante justice. He’s got this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“….The destruction of the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base is EXACTLY WHY the wealth gap has exploded in the past 30 years….”
International Monetary Eund (IMF) article from September 2012 World Economy: Convergence, Interdependence, and Divergence Finance & Development
Shows how far along this plan has gotten.
So the IMF shows we are becoming a two class society, the elite and their suck-ups and the serfs. CAGW [Global Warming] is the Psy-ops used to make the serfs accept the drastic decrease in their standard of living.
”Current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle class</b. – involving high meat intake, use of fossil fuels, appliances, air-conditioning, and suburban housing – are not sustainable.” — Maurice Strong Rio Summit
”Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?” Maurice Strong, Founder of the UN Environmental Program
”No matter if the science of global warming is all phony… climate change provides the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.” — Christine Stewart, former Canadian Minister of the Environment
”The only way to get our society to truly change is to frighten people with the possibility of a catastrophe.” — Emeritus Professor Daniel Botkin
”A massive campaign must be launched to de-develop the United States. De-Development means bringing our economic system into line with the realities of ecology and the world resource situation.” — Obama’s Science Czar, John Paul Holdren and Paul Ehrlich,
Professor of Population Studies, Authors of the “Population Bomb” and “Ecoscience”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent gcombs, as always, ty.
LikeLike
Some areas in the USA have tried to make it illegal to grow a garden..This to me is a fundamental right of life.
They do control most of the seeds. We keep some in the freezer.
The biggy is water. No one mentions that in relation to over population/illegal immigration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Water is interesting. Especially as Israel has provided details for Iranians in the Farsi language for helping with supplying their water needs. In the desert they were the first to show the power of drip irrigation.
I’ve done some online exploration into hugelculture (retaining water in the soil using logs), mulching/no-till (see movie: soil carbon cowboys), rain barrels, fog nets and other water capture systems. The old methods of capturing and retaining water are interesting. Just planting trees creates a fog “net” while also reducing evaporation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My husband is the best at molding the flow of water with the landscape. Acreage, reclaimed and put to use..
The dirt and trees even the weeds in the west hold the water back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you notice that our President is talking about hydroelectric dams??? Makes me have hope for many things in the water wars🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President makes me feel very good and full of hope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In my opinion they control the water too. The lack of water is a huge false narrative they push. It makes me sick too with the weather manipulation and chem trails while they have bought up and are sitting on all the patents for desalinization and other technologies like solar power and medical cures. It is sickening to know the depth of their depravity to create ultimate suffering and mere survival in a world of plenty that God has gifted us with.
Cabal Ca Governer Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsome have big plans to convince us there is a water shortage and allow us only a certain number of showers and toilet flushing. Beautiful California was to be a model 3rd world state of suffering, homelessness and lack reinforcing the need for more big government intervention to keep us in fear and surviving rather than thriving.
This was a total infiltration take down of the world, make no mistake about it, this is a war for good versus evil. But we are winning! This is a historic time of light and truth returning to the planet. We are silent and blind no more!! The only power they had as our ignorance.
LikeLike
Saving the rest of this read to savor over a beer…missing the days when it would have been over a cool Budweiser before In-Bev entered the picture.
LikeLike
Thank goodness for the resurgence of local breweries (craft beers). Around here, there is nearly one local brewery in every town of a moderate size. Have not had to suffer through an InBev or other conglomerate product in years.
LikeLike
Not so fast…Obama Admin let Miller an AB In-Bev merge…because the craft beers were providing too many options…and making locals richer rather than just wall street and the international entities that own them. The craft brewer is set to go the way of the farms…build them up and take them over.
LikeLike
@sundance – This is a nit, but it is clear that you pay great attention to detail and accuracy:
OPEC = Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
Oil Producing Economic Countries
LikeLike
From Sundance (above)
“In this endeavor President Trump and Mexican President Lopez Obrador will be brothers-in-arms.”
This would be truly pulling a rabbit out of a hat and yet, our VSG Lion has done more astonishing things.
LikeLike
Our Lion is amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Farm subsidies are genius. Just put it back on china. Xi, are you ready yet?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, here in the Cereal City (Battle Creek), good ole Kelloggs (one of the biggest corporate welfare sponges) decided to tear down an “out-of-date” production factory at the cost of almost 600 hundred jobs (in a town of 30,000). Part of the “deal” with the city was that NONE of the production or equipment would be sent to Mexico.
Yep, you are correct. It sure did. A few months after everything had been “removed” a millwright who is a friend of mine was asked to go to Mexico to help repair some “existing” equipment problems down there that they just couldn’t seem to figure out. Funny thing was, when my friend got into the plant and looked at the “broken” equipment he started to see his initials on the data placards where he had done upgrades and repairs to pieces of the machinery. Funny thing…..he had never been outside of the US of A except when serving in the Marine Corps (with me!) .
Needless to say, we never “fixed” any equipment while overseas (just broke a lot of it!!!!). That was all about 15-20 years ago ……..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sunshine on the Goguac today?
LikeLike
A little bit!! Off and on showers today!
Hope you’re not a Bearcat…..Go Panthers!!
LikeLike
“In this endeavor President Trump and Mexican President Lopez Obrador will be brothers-in-arms.”
Holy smoke. I was going to post something in the daily basket today about watching for conservative ideologues’ heads to explode when PDJT does a deal with AMLO, and actually gets along well with him, a communist (horrors!!) Hah! You beat me to it.
This fits perfectly with the traditional Westphalian structure of international relations, i.e., countries pursue their own self interests in their dealings with other countries, all of which operate from behind recognized and secure borders, free from meddling by other countries in their internal affairs. AMLO as a nationalist who owes nothing to the ruling elite of Mexico can pursue the interests of Mexican citizens, and structure a deal with an American president who owes nothing to the American ruling elite and represents the interests of American citizens. But within our respective borders we are free to do our own thing.
That means Mexico can divvy up the spoils in accordance with capitalist principles, or AMLO can impose some form of collective spreading of the wealth. The point being, within Mexico’s borders that’s their own business, thank you very much.
This is going to get real interesting, and judging by the speed of Trump Time it could come very quickly. As Sundance points out, it is all related. Globalism is not just economics, the exfiltration of American middle class wealth and the destruction of American national sovereignty. It is also perpetual wars for regime change and nation building, meddling in the internal affairs of other countries. Busting up TPP and NAFTA and the EU are both economic and political.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍👍👍🇺🇸
LikeLike
They are so petrified of our President because they all know he knows the game they have played and more importantly understands how to destroy it.
Our President after Friday will have a Royal Flush. 4 percent + real GDP for the 2nd Quarter when the Advance (First) Estimate comes out. He has what we call street cred with the American people. Everything he has done for the past 18 months economically has worked.
90 percent of Americans are seeing more money in their checks. Millions of Americans have seen their 401Ks take off since November 8, 2016. Corporations and Small Businesses are see record profits and a major labor demand that causes them to raise wages. Energy Dominance is only a year away when we have 4 to 5 LNG Terminals rather than the one we currently have. Deregulation has been as important as Tax Reform for businesses. Our President just created a Corporate/College Initiative through his Apprenticeship program to assure businesses Americans of all age will be ready, willing and able to do the jobs that are currently available and those that will be created through the initiative.
So when he says that we can’t lose any trade war and that tariffs are a good thing, a majority of Americans agree with him and don’t mind having prices going up as long as opportunities are coming back for our people.
What our President is doing is similar to what was done during WWII. He is mobilizing Americans for the upcoming trade war. We may not be fighting the Japanese, Italians and Germans but the analogy is still the same. This is for our country’s future. The future for our kids and grandkids.
LOSING IS NOT AN OPTION!
We know what America was like from 1945 (after the war) until 1965. It was great and that is the pot of GOLD at the end of the rainbow. That is the picture our President has painted. That is how you MAGA and was done, you KAG!
Carry on Mr. President, we Deplorables are willing and able to fight for you to get our country back!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And now I know why I still pay top price for steak even though I’m surrounded by cows on three sides and for hundreds of miles around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Besides the various obvious odious nature of, “universal basic income”, I have thought that all it really does is raise the $0 dollar line of cost up for the fake income line (inflation). $10,000 universal basic income just raises the starting point. Visually depicted in the Die Hard airport movie where the terrorist artificially lowers the zero feet altitude so the plane thinks it’s at 300 feet when in fact it’s at ground level. The plane (or economy) crashes in spectacular fashion.
LikeLike
In reality, yes
LikeLike
Not saying Sundance is wrong, but what would prevent an independent producer that is not part of the cartel, from simply undercutting what the cartel charges?
Is it that the seeds come from cartel?
The small farmers are all addicted to contract farming?
Does the cartel have a massive economies of scale advantage?
The thing about the exports also does not make sense to me. Exporting to the country that pays more (implying a shortage in that country) sounds exactly like classic supply and demand to me. What are the food producer supposed to do with an abundant harvest? Sell it all on the American market for lower prices? So essentially we are advocating for an export ban?
Again I’m just trying to understand.
LikeLike
Whenever a farm issue arises, I am reminded of this wonderful deed citizen-Trump did back in 1986 by saving a multi-generational Georgia farm from being auctioned off. Read the whole story. It has a happy ending. Farmers haven’t forgotten what he did, particularly Georgia farmers, which happens to be Secretary Perdue’s home state.
POTUS will take care of the farmers, although times might be a little lean for a stretch.
FTA: It happened in 1986, in the midst of the worst farm crisis since the Great Depression. In Burke County, on Georgia’s eastern border, farm after farm was folding.
On Feb. 4, Lenard Dozier Hill III, a third-generation occupant of his cotton-and-soybean acreage, was about to have his land sold out from under him. ”That morning, it was going to be auctioned off at the courthouse steps, so he committed suicide,” said Betsy Sharp, his daughter.
https://politics.myajc.com/blog/politics/that-time-when-donald-trump-saved-georgia-farm/0YBPGrQx9J33rSDHL5wjcK/
LikeLike
Sundance…in my mind, what you’ve described is a world of corporate socialism. We know that socialism traditionally has meant communal/governmental (the state) ownership, management, and administration of the means of production (corporations). It seems what we are confronting now is a weird convolution in which the means of production (corporations) have made the decision to own, manage, and administer government (the state). Government, at least that which is guided by our constitution, has now become an impediment for the ambition of the corporate moguls behind the scenes. Big oil tried flexing its muscles many years ago (OPEC, etc.) but outside of the Persian Gulf never quite got there when it came to owning government. But now it appears that the moguls and their mega-giant corporations, be they high-tech (Google, Facebook, Amazon, et al), big banks, big ag, big pharma, media, etc., are all-in, en masse moving from merely lobbying government to actually taking ownership of government (big corporations controlling what we can see, what we can hear, what we can say, what we can learn, controlling access to everything, undermining our faiths, our morals, our values, etc., and resetting them to match their faiths, morals, values, etc.). That’s really scary! Thank God for President Trump as he is our champions to “rage against the dying of the light” and “not go gentle into that good night” where our freedom dies.
LikeLike
I think “crony capitalism” would be a better description of it:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crony_capitalism
along with a bit of “disaster capitalism”:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Shock_Doctrine
LikeLike
FANTASTIC column, SD!
LikeLike
AMLO aligning with DJT…no wonder the Big Club fined him $10 million!
LikeLike
The Globullists are the descendants of the aristocratic parasites that our ancestors came to America to escape. They want us to be serfs and servants once again.
With corrupt politicians who have been bought with their 30 pieces of silver, they have slowly worked to shred the Constitution, the one document the founders of this country created to keep the USA FREE of the parasites of the elite.
President Trump is the leader of the second American Revolution. He is taking our country back from the Globullist parasites who have just about drained the life blood out of every red blooded American.
The world has been in a depression that made the Great Depression look like a 3rd grade play yet, the price of everything that we need to live has gone up, up up. That’s what happens when a criminal cartel controls everything. President Trump is smart enough and tough enough to beat these worthless POS.
It may be time for a March on Washington, DC in support of President Trump. I’d like to see a few MILLION people show up in support of President Trump. Let the WORLD know that we are 1000% behind President Trump and MAGA!
LikeLike
Whenever they whine and complain, I simply remind them that they just got their taxes lowered BIGLY, so there is plenty of wiggle room while the market comes to heel on President TRUMP’s Fair & Reciprocal Trade policies.
Not mentioned in all of this are a couple of other points. These are the same companies who are importing third worlders, and their diseases, into our nation, and in total secret into our towns. ALL of that is ALSO on our dime, and then they expect us to pick up ALL of their housing, food, transportation, healthcare, daycare, interpreters, etc.
IF you want to know how bad it is or where your state stands, got to wrapsnet.org and look it up.
BTW, President TRUMP has slowed these “imports” almost to a trickle, while he took most of their vetting resources away and put them into Homeland Security and made refocused them on OUR SOUTHERN BORDER WAR to STAVE OFF ALL the ILLEGAL ALIENS coming into the U.S. from Mexico CLAIMING FAKE ASYLUM.
These people are being pushed into the U.S. by these same multinational corporations/globalist and the CoC. That’s why Congress is always screaming bloody murder about “the children”. They have learned that it’s easier to get adults in when they put children at risk too. It’s their “insurance policy”.
LikeLike