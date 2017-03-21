Corporate Business, Markets, Analysts, All Missing The New Economic Dimension…

A series of recent headline articles about traditional economic analysts, government and private, perplexed by financial and consumer trends – highlights the disconnect inherent amid those who cannot reset their frame of economic reference.
For 30+ years U.S. economic political policy has been driven by Wall Street interests. STOP. Main Street, the middle-class and the American worker have suffered. STOP. The successful election of Donald Trump, and the execution of his “main street” economic policy agenda, has sledgehammered the prior economic machine into a full seizure an halt. FULL STOP.
It was Albert Einstein who aptly stated:
“The significant problems we have cannot be solved at the same level of thinking with which we created them.”
The same basic principle applies to those who are trying to understand and evaluate current economic activity yet failing to disengage themselves from their historic economic frames of reference.
Minds who are framed around thirty years of financial political policy, intended to influence the U.S. economy and created by vested interests who were building out the legislative priorities based on Wall Streets’ best interests, will struggle to understand the new landscape which is entirely formulated to benefit Main Street.
The two economic engines are entirely divergent and detached. Time, along with focus only on Wall Street interests, has pushed those two economic engines further apart. The same policies which worked in the immediate past will not work in the immediate future.
The new dimension in U.S. economics is de-emphatic consumer spending on low-turn durable goods, and emphatic consumer spending on high-turn consumable goods.
Just Keep Watching!
The two economic engines are now in reverse level of importance. Trump economics focuses on Main Street’s economic engine. The Fed is stuck focusing on the economy through the prism of Wall Street’s economic engine.
We are now in the economic space between both engines. The traditional cause and effect (Fed) is now uncoupled. The administrators of the economy are perplexed; this is unfamiliar terrain.
• Wage rates will be driven up by inflation in ‘non-measured’ high-turn, domestic consumable goods: food, fuel, energy. The Fed does not measure this segment for inflation.
• Inflation, from the perspective of the Fed will appear artificially low because prices on the measured segment will be static: non-domestic durable goods, housing etc. Durable good prices will remain static, and in the short term fall surreptitiously – seemingly unattached to the larger expanding economy.
Until the two economies gain parity – any fed activity, taken as a consequence to their familiar traditional measurements (interest rates etc.), will have minimal to negligible impact on Main Street.
Home values and local economic factors will be driven by “regional” economies. Period.
The exact same areas of the country which have gone through two decades of economic contraction will now see economic expansion and revitalization. The Fed policy which influences Wall Street was not, and is not, domestic centric. The fed policy is corporate driven, globalist in influence.
If you are making economic decisions, large purchase decisions, over the next year to year-and-a-half, take this into consideration. Large durable goods will become cheaper over the next six months bottoming out sometime around Christmas 2017/Spring 2018.
Auto Sector. – Any auto lease rate in the next 6 months to a year will go up, considerably. Don’t lease a car mid 2017 through all of 2018. Actuarials are trying to gauge the forecast incoming glut of auto inventory due to high lease rates in 2016 (30%+) that will be turned in late ’17 and throughout ’18.
Conversely, late 2017 through 2018 the price of a low mileage used car (former lease) will necessarily plummet. If you are thinking of purchasing a vehicle, wait about six months and then consider a solid used vehicle.
Regional economies will continue to drive home values.
• Areas which benefited from high yield and high rates of return from Wall Street, ie. investment benefactors, will begin economic contraction. The downstream effect on retail and high-end service industries will also be negatively impacted.
• However, industrial areas with affordable housing and infrastructure, which have suffered in the past 20+ years, will see home values increasing as the local economy expands.
National policy (Trump Policy) which benefits Main Street also benefits local economics which are founded in manufacturing, production, and ancillary services. In essence, the Middle-Class.
Those who benefited from high-yield international investment income will see less income. Those who live on savings will see a moderate benefit. However, those living day-to-day and week-to-week on their paychecks will see much more income. Believe it.
‘National policy (Trump Policy) which benefits Main Street also benefits local economics which are founded in manufacturing, production, and ancillary services. In essence, the Middle-Class.’
If Trump gets his way and the many saboteurs in DC can be defeated. Just look at healthcare. Or Maryland siding with criminal foreigners and invaders against innocent law-abiding citizens.
Of course, I am on Trump’s side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a disturbance in the Loot.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you Howie-wan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny this Howie is!
LikeLike
And provided Ivanka does not get her way on global warming policies and also child care. I know Ivanka is a favorite with many because of her cuteness, but she is a democrat in thinking. Socialising with Justin Trudeau and Chelsea Clinton is not a good look seeing there is a war on by socialists against her father.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. While I have great respect for Ivanka and her husband, her childcare ideas are not what most of us know would solve the problems this country has.
Most of us who are older grew up with a single parent in the workforce. Wages and salaries were high enough for children to have at least one parent in constant care. This naturally allowed the generational cultivation of learning, history, and culture to thrive. This is the crux of a successful country.
Now all of that is lost.
I really hope this country can take a deeper look into what might really make us great again. Parents need to nurture their own children. If there is a miracle of a recipe to allow parental flexibility, whether one works, both work but shorter amounts of time, flexible schedules or other ideas, the answer is not just a tax break for a Nanny.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The childcare idea that Ivanka has brought is Euopeas as it is a socialist idea and practice. Socialist countries do much to support families and encourage woman to work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a Mom/tax payer with 3 childcare aged children I don’t really understand this proposed tax break. There is already a childcare tax credit, it is tiny compared to what I pay for childcare but it already exists. What will change? I’ve searched but I still don’t see the difference.
LikeLike
Take heart. The child care issue is important, but the climate change issue is a fraud. I don’t know Ivanka’s child care proposals in depth at present — I will try to look at them more closely. However, reasonable child care proposals for working parents is important.
It will not solve any present economic problems that Sundance outlines. You might long for mother working at home all her life while father works outside the home, but that is not a model I am attuned too. I would like much more time for one parent, usually mother by choice, but not always, at home with babies and young children.
If employers can take this value into their thinking a part of the business model –the main street business model does not have to be family-neutral, or assume it doesn’t exist. If they can, then assistance for Mothers, or primary caretaker, to reenter the economy might become a value, too.
Jut like “capitalism”, or the free enterprise system as I would rather characterize it, never considered setting any limits to wealth building — and we get the winners winning more and more and exercising their pathological omnipotence — it has never included the family in a self-conscious way. It should.
The nineteenth-century model where women knew nothing about economics and had no influence in business fields — and their own prosperity — is not exactly wonderful for women or children. I will take another look at Ivanka’s child care proposals.
LikeLike
As long as there is still a “federal” (not at all) “reserve” (fiat printing press) in place I don’t see at all how things will truly change and stay changed. It is and was formed as the globalists main tool of stealing the wealth from those that are not wealthy.
The thirty years Sundance is working from is understandable, but for the last entire century plus four years it has only been the most wealthy getting wealthier while the middle class has been stuck at in the same rut and at the same (proportionally) wage while the cost of living only rises… and rises.
And rises.
The “fed” MUST go. But, I think we all know that it won’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because of her cuteness? She is a educated smart woman.I am no clinton fan but her & Chelsea are friends she also is friends with Caroline Kennedy this mentality that people should not talk to anyone who has different political views is wrong. People can have different opinions and views and still converse.
LikeLike
I am really curious to how this all shakes out. So Sundance you think that moreso than anytime in recent history that the economies of the midwest and south will outperform the coasts?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh dear! (Wife is from TX) I just signed up to be able to comment and I get to drop a first comment! To bad I don’t have anything smart to say.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I really started typing this before there were any comments, but I fat fat fingered some keys. More OT – I work in the mining industry and we are already seeing impacts of MAGA!
LikeLiked by 26 people
You have a lot to say. Thanks for your input.
LikeLiked by 6 people
my husband is a lumber comodities buyer in dickinson ND and he says the oil companies have started to hire back oil rig workers 🙂
LikeLiked by 12 people
I lived in Dickinson in 1980. Ithe was either cold and windy or hot and windy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
which is why i live down here in the Black hills of SD ! I hate it up there
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spearfish Canyon is most beautiful place on Earth
LikeLiked by 1 person
it is gorgeous! I am down in the southern hills so csp wild life loop and wind cave are my back yard as is lake angastura – love it here much warmer and less snow than spearfish 🙂
LikeLike
While in Houston there was this small Christmas tree dealer who would set up shop on a corner. We bought from him every year because he had a unique beautiful species of tree – he called it a Black Hills Spruce. He would only bring one load – and that would be it. We signed up for his notification list so we would not miss out. The blue-green shimmer was simply beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great news Trumppin👍
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very good news, glad to hear of it 😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome! And thank you for your insight!
LikeLike
Your wife is from Texas? That means you married up. Welcome, friend!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL. Fast on the draw, them Texans. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
We can be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember Mr. Trump, now President Trump saying, “I am the king of debt.”
He became a multi billionaire in real (estate (land)) assets.
All wealth comes from the land. Anything else is just debt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ecmarsh: All wealth comes from the land. Anything else is just debt.”
I’m going to agree with you about the ‘land’ part, though I don’t quite understand your last sentence about anything else being debt.
If anyone hasn’t already done so, consider familiarizing yourself with Adam Smith’s, The Wealth of Nations. Yes, land is arguably the source of wealth (land just sits there until used), but it is Mining, Manufacturing, and Agriculture* (MMA) that create wealth. Note that those activities are value adding activities.
Used to be people bought stock to share in the wealth, via dividends, of value-adding activities. Oddly, that’s why they are termed ‘shares.’ Then people started speculating on the future value of stocks, ignoring the actual ‘wealth’ generated by the MMA enterprises, and the rest, as they say, is history.
*Agriculture is used in a very broad sense; crops, animal husbandry, forestry, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Mining, Manufacturing, and Agriculture comes from the land.
LikeLike
Ah yes, consider too that say, 100 acres of reasonable agricultural land can be rented out for crops for about $3000 per year, while closer to town, a house on a 1/6 acre can get a rent of $1000 a month or $12,000 a year.
LikeLike
Trump learned long ago the government has yet to figure-out how to tax borrowed money. Borrowing a million dollars on an income producing endeavor has a much less after tax cost than saving a million dollars for the venture.
The common man goes into debt to buy personal “things”. The wise man pays cash for personal “things”, and borrows tax-free for opportunity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump also knew, at one point, when he had to meet with the banks during his chapter 11 days, that he was ‘too big to fail’. The banks HAD to work with him. So, now we have massive debt in the US and are too big to fail.
Trump has a plan…
LikeLike
Interesting analysis Sundance. We leased 2 cars for the first time last year. Two more years to run on the leases so will keep your counsel in mind as we move forward.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ditto, here. We leased a new car Aug. 2015, three year lease. We’ll probably keep it, we love it. But who knows….definitely will keep SD’s counsel in mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never lease or buy new cars. There are plenty of websites to buy a great used car at half the new car price . Remember, with a new car the first bug on the windshield costs you ten-grand.
LikeLike
Last year lease rates skyrocketed to 31% of sales. You’re lucky because the residual price is factored into the rate. You got a much lower rate than would currently be allowed.
Those 2016 financial instruments are set up for a massive losses as the actual residual value is going to be far lower than the estimate when the lease rate was assigned. It’s their loss, and their financial stock evaluations will reflect the loss in profit.
The 2017 and 2018 lease rates will be trying to recoup some of that prior loss, and current leases will be much more costly and financially conservative on their end.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I was commenting on another blog today. Base model Maserati Ghibli, about 100 grand new. 6 grand down, right around 500 a month for a three year lease. Who would buy one? You could have 4 brand new ones over 12 years, always under warrantee, for that same hundred grand. Bubble? Ya think?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Valley guys.
LikeLike
we were quite naive for a while, seeing college kids in new SUVs and sportcars, wondering how on earth Americans were affording this.
driving around in what we all could afford 100% paid for looks pitiful in comparison, but over time actually it was better for the young folks to understand they were comparing themselves to a barely-maintainable facade.
LikeLike
sort of on topic: President Trump is giving a speech right now (live) and he’s at the point of talking about the “American Model” economy
LIVE: President Donald Trump Speech At The National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner 3/21
LikeLiked by 3 people
Woohoo! I live in one of those latter mentioned areas (industrial/affordable) so I’m excited about the potential for things to get better… and I think they already are. Just recently local manufacturing and distributing companies were looking to fill 100 new jobs (thanks President Trump)! That’s a big deal considering we have been steadily declining in jobs and population for decades.
On the retail front I think we are also seeing a shift in buyer culture where people are less interested in mass-produced, cookie cutter cheap goods (ie. imports) and more interested in locally made, unique and slightly more expensive goods (ie. domestic). At the same time there also appears to be a trend away from big indoor malls (chain stores) to downtowns, strip malls, and outdoor shopping centers (local stores).
Unfortunately for Wall Street both of these drastic changes in buyer culture are happening simultaneously with a massive shift in the global economic paradigm. IMO this will only help to accelerate the decline of “name brand” retailers who rely on cheap imports so be on the lookout for new local specialty shops and American made startup brands popping up in the near future.
LikeLiked by 4 people
what this also means is people wont have to crowd into cities like manhattan and live in 200 square foot prison cells that cost 500,000. one doesnt need as much to live very well in these more affordable areas. so the wealth that person had in manhattan can be distributed amongst four or five families in dayton ohio and they live just as comfortable if not more so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true Doug, great point!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Living outside of NYC, our town has sold 1500 SF lofts for $1.5M. In an old blue collar but now hip little town.
We’re in hysterics 3 blocks away in a single family home. But I think we will hold on for awhile.
LikeLike
Sell your house and move to Indiana! Check out our housing prices! We are a great state and have a lot to offer!
LikeLike
I’ll segue that “Store Closing” pic with this observation: after dropping 25% in December and moving sideways since the beginning of the year, Nordstrom (JWN) has begun to break downward again. Shouldn’t have dissed Ivanka, losers.
LikeLiked by 9 people
how any retail company thinks it good to take sides in divisive issues is beyond me. I wouldnt diss anyone because thats going to hurt your bottom line. Its beyond dumb. especially for public companies to do it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes. Smart retailers keep mum except to ask, “May I help you?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unless you sell gear for rioting it makes no sense to pick sides
LikeLike
The reason why, though, is because the media continues to lie about the numbers of Americans who support Donald Trump and those who do not. I contend that the Monster vote was there. It still is and penalized Nordstom’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
put it this way if donald trump was suported by 70 percent of the population and hillary 30 i still wouldnt insult her and her supporters… what retailer in their right mind would want to alienate 30 percent of their clientele?
LikeLike
Pure stupidity, isn’t it. They, who have become losers in the economic realm, who cannot keep their business heads about them, deserve their “just desserts”, business failures. More power to stupidity to continue to fail. I hope these nut cases who want to politicize profits and diss their customers fail all over the place.
LikeLike
Sell high buy low I guess.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, Howie, except that’s not how the government does it. Buy high, sell low. There’s a fortune made every year in government surplus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Roaring Twenties are on the horizon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think better analogy is immediate post war 40s-50s when we were manufacturing center for the world.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yea…I like that better too.
Maybe we’ll have another American Baby Boom, to offset all the Illegals n anchor babies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Calvin Coolidge.
LikeLike
The car stuff is key, and right on the money. Great advice, Sundance
LikeLiked by 2 people
Truly, they’ve forced junk down the US consumer’s throats. Stores are stuffed with merchandise, but it’s flimsy crap. The quality of everything available to the US consumer is so bad right now, but what consumer asked for that?
The brand new college nearby looks progressive ‘eco’ modern with quality materials, but close-up one discovers the walls aren’t just fake paneling made to look expensive, it’s drywall covered with a thin plastic roll wall-covering printed to LOOK like wood paneling and is already peeling at the edges. Hinges screwed to particle board cabinet doors are already tearing out. Floor carpeting is unglueing… incredibly it’s all a facade of a facade. Fitting alas for a U.S. college.
It’s actually frightening to think that in trouble, none of this will function, yet people seem to think everything is all right – completely charmed by the superficial appearance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep – seems it’s rampant in America these days, it’s all about appearance – fake appearance. Like leasing expensive vehicles for example..
LikeLike
We build Potemkin villages to impress ourselves.
LikeLike
The democrats have moved their HQ to Caracas to be close to their Guru. Nicolas Maduro. I think they have a Hot Line set up so they can plan their next scheme. the Maduro Effect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Democrat solutions personified.
President Maduro Proposes Regional Plan to Overcome Economic Crisis
“The time has come to design a common plan with strategies to counter the current economic crisis,” the Venezuelan leader said. “We must provide mutual support to one another, as we have done in order to resolve political differences.”
http://www.telesurtv.net/english/news/President-Maduro-Proposes-Regional-Plan-to-Overcome-Economic-Crisis–20160127-0023.html
Leaks from inside the BCV suggest annual inflation is now well over 60% and that GDP fell by almost 5% in the first half of 2014. Shortages of food, medicines and other basic goods, including spare parts and tyres for vehicles, have reached critical levels. Representatives of private health clinics say more than half have suspended elective surgery for lack of crucial supplies and parts for medical equipment. The government plans to address shortages by fingerprinting customers to prevent them from buying extra goods to sell on the black market.
The big winners, politically, from this week’s reshuffle are the hard left and the military. Mr Ramírez’s job as economy and finance supremo has been taken by a general.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An airline ticket is probably better than gold.
LikeLike
Love these updates SD!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like what Illinois said above…a big deal considering we have been steadily declining in jobs
True, any gain is worlds better than loss after loss.
sure and steady is the way to go,
Am excited and ready to see what the future holds for all Americans.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Main St?…. Hmmm I heard this past week, 3800+ engineering jobs are going unfilled in Macomb County MI. Reverse engineer what they earn, the turnovers needed to pay them their total salary, and how much work they have to bring through the door to keep them busy and that is a lot zeros. MI is one of the States ( and OH, PA & WI ) that will benefit from the Main Street concept.
Per Sundance’s post last week on Apprenticeships, It will be the vehicle to get folks new to the job market into these good jobs, and those transitioning back into the work force, I got a brief look under the tent of how it works and I am impressed…
Unused Malls? They will be re-utilized for light manufacturing and engineering facilities is my guess, look at what Ford did in Dearborn @ the Fairlane Mall. Watch for clones of this project all over the former Fly-Over States, coming back to life IMHO….
http://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/2017/03/12/ford-fairlane-dearborn/99111480/
LikeLiked by 2 people
One more thing… An Auto Gnome took me to see that Fairlane Facility, nice digs, you wouldn’t mind working their at all!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that is one great revitalization as will all inclusive senior communities where everything is under one roof.
LikeLike
Railroad traffic has picked up probobly 20% or more(hands-on observation). Especially Steel and Lumber. This traffic is headed South to Florida, out of the largest yard in the East.
Construction jobs are about to Boom.
TRUMP Effect!
Press ON!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very true. Where I live we have what is called the Midwest Inland Port (which is basically a massive intermodal transit hub featuring access to 3 of the 5 Class 1 railroads in the US) and in the last couple of months there has been a big increase in train and truck traffic… a nightmare for commutes but great for the economy. 🙂
I know first hand President Trump is already having a profound impact on business in the Midwest and I am thrilled to see how it progresses!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Consumable goods food,fuel and energy are not used for inflation rates. Why? Answer if they did they would have to give social security recipients a raise every year. The seniors got screwed over by Obama for years so he could take that money for the illegals to live better than the American senior citizens
LikeLike
The feds changed that calculation many years ago to deceive the people into believing inflation was low, when sugar went from 58 cents/5 lbs to 2.58 cents; had to have changed in the late 80’s….I remember, we were poor and I had to buy groceries for 4 people….on one salary…
LikeLike
It was Albert Einstein who aptly stated: “The significant problems we have cannot be solved at the same level of thinking with which we created them.”
If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.
– George S. Patton
LikeLiked by 2 people
Say ‘CHEESE’, Cat! LOL!
LikeLike
I disagree with Sundance concerning the automobile part. We need to buy new cars to grow GDP. Used cars do not count toward GDP explicitly. If car companies and production returns to the US, then it’s time for US consumers to buy American made cars!
I think we will see big growth in high end industrial goods because of the tax reform and infrastructure and military procurement policies. Layer on that deregulation and you will see a major jump in the stock market and even housing market as the job market expands from all of the private and public investment activity. Both Main Street and Wall Street will flourish! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We could send the used cars down to Mexico like the old days. I hear Cuba can use a few cars…they just need some cigars, rum or sugar.
LikeLike
Excellent post Sundance. I’m impressed by your wide-ranging knowledge, and depth, of so many different topics. Thank you for sharing with all of us! You are certainly appreciated😀
LikeLike
A great big round of applause for your efforts to continue to inform us about contemporary economics and classical economic principles, Sundance. Thanks. Very much appreciated.
LikeLike