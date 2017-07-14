MAGAnomics – As Predicted The Federal Reserve is Fighting Itself…

In 2016 CTH first predicted the intellectual economic disconnect that would arise out of the paradigm shift in economic principles. Initially I called it “the economic third dimension” – SEE HERE.
As time progressed through the second fiscal quarter of 2017 (Jan-March) again, we noted how the Federal Reserve was exactly failing to understand this “third dimension”; the space between Wall Street and Main Street fiscal policy – SEE HERE.
Finally today, for the first time, we see a federal reserve voting official begin to question the underlying economic assumptions of the Fed. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is the first federal official to identify the disconnect between federal economic policy and actual economic outcomes:
WASHINGTON – […] Inflation has run below the Fed’s 2 percent target over the past eight years, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans noted.
“This is a serious policy outcome miss,” he said in remarks prepared for a conference in Idaho.
[…] Even as inflation has tumbled this year, Fed officials have brushed it off, indicating that they believe that one-off factors are keeping prices low. Those include cellphone service prices cratering because of carriers bidding to offer unlimited data plans. Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen and others have suggested that inflation is likely to head back up after those temporary price drops slow overall prices.
“My inflation outlook is not quite as sanguine,” said Evans, setting himself apart from others at the central bank. He added that the Fed needs to hit the 2 percent target “sooner rather than later.”
Evans’ comments are the first sign of a Fed official appearing to reconsider plans to continuing raising interest rates this year. Evans is a voting member of the Fed’s monetary policy committee. He has voted twice this year to increase rates.
But inflation has continued to move lower, testing the Fed’s patience. The Consumer Price Index fell in June to 1.6 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
Fed officials favor rising inflation not for its own sake, but as a sign that the economy is running as well as it could. Predictable 2 percent annual inflation, they believe, allows for businesses and individuals to plan ahead. (read more)
It is not “one-off factors”. The cause of inflationary outcomes not matching Fed predictions, is specifically because we are inside the inverse Maganomic space.
Yeah, forgive me – but I’m feeling a little vindicated after a year where multiple “intellectuals” stated my fundamental outlook on the U.S. economy was a theory too far ‘out there‘ to be real. This ‘out there‘ theory is quickly becoming the ‘right here‘ reality.
As we shared at the beginning of the 3rd quarter (April-June) , I repeat as we begin the 4th quarter (July – Sept).
People may ignore this, but it does not change reality.
A series of recent headline articles [Jan-Feb ’17] – about traditional economic analysts, government and private, perplexed by financial and consumer trends – highlights the disconnect inherent amid those who cannot reset their frame of economic reference.
For 30+ years U.S. economic political policy has been driven by Wall Street interests. STOP. Main Street, the middle-class and the American worker have suffered. STOP. The successful election of Donald Trump, and the execution of his “main street” economic policy agenda, has sledgehammered the prior economic machine into a full seizure an halt. FULL STOP.
It was Albert Einstein who aptly stated:
“The significant problems we have cannot be solved at the same level of thinking with which we created them.”
The same basic principle applies to those who are trying to understand and evaluate current economic activity yet failing to disengage themselves from their historic economic frames of reference.
The mindset framed around thirty years of financial political policy, intended to influence the U.S. economy and created by vested interests who were building out the legislative priorities based on Wall Streets’ best interests, will struggle to understand the new landscape which is entirely formulated to benefit Main Street.
The two economic engines, Main Street and Wall Street, are entirely detached. Time, along with focus only on Wall Street interests, has pushed those two economic engines further apart. No-one is understanding the space between the two engines. The same policies which worked in the immediate past will not work in the immediate future.
The new dimension in U.S. economics is de-emphatic consumer spending on low-turn durable goods (measured by fed), and emphatic consumer spending on high-turn consumable goods (not measured by fed).
Just Keep Watching!
The two economic engines are now in reverse level of importance. Trump economics or “MAGAnomics” focuses on Main Street’s economic engine. The Fed is stuck focusing on the economy through the three-decades-old prism of Wall Street’s economic engine.
We are now in the economic space between both engines. The traditional cause and effect (Fed) is now uncoupled. The administrators of the economy are perplexed; this is unfamiliar terrain.
• Wage rates will be driven up by inflation in ‘non-measured’ high-turn, domestic consumable goods: food, fuel, energy. The Fed does not measure this segment for inflation.
• Inflation, from the perspective of the Fed will appear artificially low because prices on the measured segment will be static: non-domestic durable goods, housing etc. Durable good prices will remain static, and in the short term fall surreptitiously – seemingly unattached to the larger expanding economy.
Until the two economies gain parity – any fed activity, taken as a consequence to their familiar traditional measurements (inflation, interest rates etc.), will have minimal to negligible impact on Main Street.
Home values and local economic factors will be driven by “regional” economies. Period.
The exact same areas of the country which have gone through two decades of economic contraction will now see economic expansion and revitalization. The Fed policy which influences Wall Street was not, and is not, domestic centric. The fed policy is corporate driven, globalist in influence.
If you are making economic decisions, large purchase decisions, over the next year to year-and-a-half, take this into consideration. Large durable goods will become cheaper over the next six months bottoming out sometime around Christmas 2017/Spring 2018.
Auto Sector. – Any auto lease rate in the next 6 months to a year will go up, considerably. Don’t lease a car mid 2017 through all of 2018. Actuarials are trying to gauge the forecast incoming glut of auto inventory due to high lease rates in 2016 (30%+) that will be turned in late ’17 and throughout ’18.
Conversely, late 2017 through 2018/2019 the price of a low mileage used car (former lease) will necessarily plummet. If you are thinking of purchasing a vehicle, wait about six months and then consider a solid used vehicle. You’ll be able to buy a two-year-old low mileage $100k+ high-end luxury vehicle for the same price as a mid-size economy car.
Regional economies will continue to drive home values.
• Areas which benefited from high yield and high rates of return from Wall Street, ie. investment benefactors, will begin economic contraction. The downstream effect on retail and high-end service industries will also be negatively impacted.
• However, industrial areas with affordable housing and infrastructure, which have suffered in the past 20+ years, will see home values increasing as the local economy expands.
National policy (Trump Policy) which benefits Main Street also benefits local economics which are founded in manufacturing, production, and ancillary services. In essence, the Middle-Class.
Those who benefited from high-yield international investment income will see less income. Those who live on savings will see a moderate benefit. However, those living day-to-day and week-to-week on their paychecks will see much more income. Believe it.
“There’s nothing like the fresh smell of WINNING in the morning!”
if only someone had predicted this, oh maybe, 100 years or so ago…
I love this read. Really made my day!
It’s great to have you explain this to us SD, would had never understand it otherwise.
It will be great to see the middle class thrive again. Can’t wait to see the now small industrial old towns being rebuilt and see their economies wake up again.
Last week my family visited a small town in Ohio where the Procter and Gamble started their bisiness. The old houses were so beautiful, could tell the town was rich when that company’s industry was doing well in that town.
We even saw a black squirrel!
I like the idea of regional growth. So much so that I’d not be surprised to see that a map of the best regional growth rates in the US in a couple of years would overlay almost perfectly the 2016 election map by county.
INTERESTING POINT..i think for sure the midwest will see the biggest help but i also think some of the older industrial cities in the south and northeast will see some bounce back as well… or a return of parts of their former economies… not just service industries but others as well… it will be nice to see truly diverse economies again
Looks like I will finally be able to afford a high end luxury SUV. If gas prices stay low, I will do my part to pollute as much as I can with fossil fuels and help make man made global warming farce even a bigger farce.
i like warm weather so drive on lol
My only question is this: If the Wall Street economy comes crashing down, as many people say it must, does main street remain relatively unscathed?
I don’t believe anyone is predicting a “crash”. I think contraction was the term used to describe the change. Big difference.
wall street doesnt necessarily have to contract its just main street has been restrained.. the american economy at least the way i think it should have been run, should always have a larger main street than wall street
If you read Zero Hedge there are at least 3 predictions of a crash daily.
Can’t believe fed reserve policy would be based on cell phone monthly rates. Amazing.
seriously? scary right?
cell phone rates are down but internet and cable rates are rising super fast
Stunning and ridiculous when you think the Fed measures Cell Phone rates/prices for inflation, but doesn’t measure food, fuel or energy costs.
Why? Well, that’s actually easier to answer.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has supported the global worldview for three decades. Food, Fuel and Energy prices are now controlled by multinational corporations, as a result of political policy… which is a result of the lobbyists.
Always remember: To understand the larger objectives of the global and financial elite it is important to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect. Global financial exploitation of national markets:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The Fed policy, Wall Street Policy, has supported this multinational corporation and multinational banking scheme for three+ decades. Multinationals set the prices on the sectors they control, not the market.
There are no “free markets” in most sectors. There are “controlled markets”.
The Fed not monitoring food, fuel and energy prices for their inflation measures is simply evidence of the Fed accepting these are “controlled prices” subject to the bottom line financial manipulations of the corporations who control them.
A few of us have been lonely voices drowned out for decades as we have tried to point this out. Trump is our opportunity to destroy this system of economic manipulation.
The Phd I gave myself is, coincidentally, in economics. The interesting question is whether Sundance predicted or caused what is going on.
To prove Sundance’s point — and you can’t make this up — Neil Cavuto has a promo running that he covers the news “from Wall St to Washington”. Yep. That’s all that matters. Ignore everyone else.
Oh I’m sure Neil meant Washington State. /s
If the economy is thriving, won’t this also be good for wall street? I know policy based entirely on wall street is not always the best for main street, but what policy would benefit both interests?
Wall Street is corrupt. They are bookmakers. They gamble and make money off gamblers. They don’t care about Main Street, as long as the casino churns enough vigorish for them. They manipulate governments to facilitate their gambling and bookmaking. They produce toxic paper and manipulate trading. Worst of all, they have severed the connection between property and value. Wall Street is a corrupt bazaar.
If Wall Street was straight, and operated as a pure market, platformed on Main Street’s good works, their interests would be in alignment. It’s not. Wall Street must be dragged back into its proper function somehow.
Perfectly said!
4sure, ask yourself this. Where does return (interest, dividends, etc.) come from? In a real economy, it comes from real businesses borrowing (leveraging) money, betting that with that additional capital, they can increase their profits even after paying the interest. A home buyer might benefit from having the home (or car) now, even if it ultimately costs more because of interest costs. Money had a price. The benefit had to outway the price. Since 2008 (TARP, obongo stimulus, various QEs, and whatever they call the current ECB money printing) there are about a trillion dollars more returns paid annually, than there are returns. Ponzi. Money has no price. Money is free. It’s no longer attached to positive economic activity. That’s why your bank pays you nothing. We have to get back to being a productive economy.
I just worry that putting another Goldman Sachs swindler in charge of the Fed will do us harm. Trump may not be able to take that issue head on, I realize, and will likely have to succumb to the bought-off swamprats on this. But the Fed remains a problem, and that problem must be confronted eventually.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jamie Dimon made some interesting comments today. He sounds like a guy with an office in the West Wing.
http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2017/07/14/jamie-dimon-calls-out-washington-for-stupid-s-t-says-gridlock-holding-back-u-s-growth.html
After the comments, Dimon was asked if he was …..”frustrated with this Administration”. He replied ” No, I’ am frustrated with you (the media).
Possible Fed Chair? Probably an upgrade, if he’s willing to take the pay cut.
SD this one paragraph tells you how far gone the Federal Reserve is!
Even as inflation has tumbled this year, Fed officials have brushed it off, indicating that they believe that one-off factors are keeping prices low. Those include cellphone service prices cratering because of carriers bidding to offer unlimited data plans. Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen and others have suggested that inflation is likely to head back up after those temporary price drops slow overall prices.
This moron that chair’s the Fed believes that cellphone service prices are the root cause of them not getting to 2% inflation. They truly are making an embarrassment out of themselves!
I love the analogy of the 2 economic engines that started in Florida (one on I-95 and the other on I-75). We can say that those engines are heading back down to their starting points in Florida. Where would you say those engines are today?
Map of I-75
Map of I-95
Ever since they took Gas & Food out of the equation for figuring Inflation, I don’t trust their ‘inflation rate’.
Gas & Food are two of the biggest necessities that people buy.
Cell phone service is still an optional expenditure.
When the Fed prints more money to prop up our Debt…the Fed itself is playing a part in Inflation, by devaluing the buying power of our dollar.
So Janet Yellin’s hands are not clean, and I view her rationalizations as self-serving to distract from the Fed’s guilt in the mess we’re in.
I am hopeful that good paying manufacturing jobs return to this nation, as I know the rest of you are. I am no economist, and so I don’t know the answer to this question. To resurrect the once thriving factories, or to start new ones from the ground up, how long would it take for them to be up and running? Is it weeks, months, or longer?
I don’t think new manufacturing plants will be anything like the old ones. In my hometown of Akron, those huge factories were a liability after a time, and too expensive to maintain and update. I see new plants being more flexible, more modular, moveable, and able to reconfigure easily to meet rapidly changing demands. The workers of the future need real-world preparation for the jobs ahead, not just a bunch of college degrees and titles. Our new administration is working toward that end.
Inflation is nothing more than the destruction of purchasing power. While some people look at it as “rising prices” for goods and services, its really nothing more than the government making your money worth less and less. Remember when gas was .33 cents? I do. And today its still just a simple gallon of gas, only today its polluted with ethanol.
Question Sundance.
When is Trump going to repatriate all those Trillions of dollars in corporate profits, just waiting outside of the USA, like he promised in his campaign?
How is a trade war with China going to affect this new Trumponomics?
Basically, what I think you are saying is that as jobs are brought back, and as regulations are rolled to a side, then the American worker will be more able to compete with the tradionally cheaper environment of East Asia. Where will the growth be? Not in expensive and overcrowded cities, but in the areas where there is, what economists would call, spare capacity. Under utilized spaces, under utilized work forces, and cheaper environments.
I meant to say I was asking Sundance a question. I didn’t mean it to sound like we should all question SD in some suspicious way. Not that there would be anything inherently wrong with that. I think you get my correction!!!!
LikeLike
Congress is “supposed” to get to that next after Healthcare. {{{But, eyeroll}}}
Yes, I hope that any new dollars for infrastructure aren’t wasted.
MAGAnomics. Once again, the Trump Administration benefitting “The Forgotten”, ie. those who are in the most dire need of relief from Globalist Economic Policies.
Considering that our Councilman sent a newsletter addressing the vacant and abandoned houses in our community, this past week, THIS: “However, industrial areas with affordable housing and infrastructure, which have suffered in the past 20+ years, will see home values increasing as the local economy expands” is a God-send. Our mortgage’s value is almost neck and neck with its depreciation. Sure will be nice to see that uptick. Oh and Sundance? Visionaries often are vindicated though I’m sure it’s frustrating in the interim. Thanks for the bolster, needed it.
Another Question for you Sundance.
How long do you think the Chinese economy can sustain itself? When will it run out of steam? Could you maybe add some meat to the bone of what a trade war may look like with China, in terms of what we can expect to happen?
I have a masters in economics, but outside of the numbers and mechanisms, I do think that a trade war with China, and hence, a huge dent in its markets, could actually lead to rebellion within its citizenry, and quite possibly a call to end communism and a demand for voting rights for all.
Now that is the ultimate thing the Chinese fear most. A total loss of control. Even though Tianamen Square was suppressed, those same forces that created it were not extinguished. All sorts of things could break loose, as consequences of economic policy.
A trade confrontation with China will remove the cloak of capitalism and show the true colors of totalitarian control behind the Chinese economic mask.
Confronting China’s Oz economically is simply sending in Toto (Ross) to pull back the curtain. Easy peasy.
Well I would like to add that Trump is a master of “The System”. Over the last number of years I have been anti-Fed…this based on the idea of fiat currency and the idea that those who print the money control the money. I always tell folks who say the country is in debt they are completely wrong! The country is not in debt because the folks that print the money own the country. The debt is leveled on the citizen who are forced at gun point to live within “The System”! America is owned by the same bankers who print the money so the country is not in debt, the citizens are in debt to the bankers…basically SLAVES.
I always thought that the way to kill the Fed and return to a CONSTITUTIONAL money system would be civil war, but I no longer believe this…
What is needed is Trump…he is a master with debt, he is killing the Fed by working it within the confines of its own system…basically beating “The System” with itself!!!
JFK tried to kill the Fed when he created the Silver Certificates, Lincoln tried it with the Green Backs…both men failed! Trump is out to kill the Fed and the globalist…and…he’s doing using their own fouled system…BRILLIANT!!!!!
I love how everyone here is so involved. My simplistic take on the Fed is that after decades of helping bleed us dry, shipping out industry and jobs etc., they weren’t quite prepared for the new economic model that turns things around. This is really incredible, to think that those big gigantic money managers and paper-shufflers could be so insulated from today’s reality.
