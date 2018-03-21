Peter Schweizer Explains How China Purchased U.S. Congress as a Trade Strategy…

A timely book by Peter Schweizer, “Secret Empires”, explains how Chinese companies purchased U.S. politicians to gain trade advantages. When you understand this process, you better understand why those same politicians today are against the Trump trade policy that is antithetical to their purchased interests.
.
Reminder: U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue is warning President Trump not to take any trade action against China or he will unleash his purchased control agents within congress and financial media to destroy his presidency.
Allow me to re-emphasize:
All opposition to President Trump stems from the underlying financial and economic policy. All opposition is about money!
When you ask the “why” question five times you end up discovering the financial motive for all opposition. It doesn’t matter who the group is; the opposition is ultimately about money. There are trillions at stake.
Donohue takes-in hundreds of millions in payments from multinational corporations who hold a vested interest in keeping the U.S. manufacturing economy subservient to China. The U.S. CoC then turns those corporate funds into lobbyist payments to DC politicians for legislative action that benefits their Chinese trade deals. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the #1 lobbyist in DC; there are trillions at stake.
Wall Street’s famous CONservative mouthpieces then take their cues from Donohue and decry any Trump trade policy that might impact their multinational benefactors. They hide behind catch phrases like “free trade”, or “free markets”. However, what they are really hiding is the truth, there is no free market – it is a controlled market. It’s a circle of trade and economic propaganda driven by the most well known guests that appear on Fox News. Ben Shapiro is one such example; there are hundreds more.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the most influential U.S. business lobbying group warned the Trump administration that unilateral tariffs on Chinese goods could lead to a destructive trade war that will hurt American consumers and U.S. economic growth.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Thomas Donohue said in a statement on Thursday that such tariffs, associated with a probe of China’s intellectual property practices, would be “damaging taxes on American consumers.”
His comments came after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said that Trump would in coming weeks get options to address China’s “theft and forced transfer” of American intellectual property as part of the investigation under Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Trump was considering tariffs on up to $60 billion worth of Chinese information technology, telecommunications and consumer products, along with U.S. investment restrictions for Chinese companies.
Donohue said the Trump administration was right to focus on the negative economic impact of China’s industrial policies and unfair trade practices, but said tariffs were the wrong approach to dealing with these.
“Tariffs of $30 billion a year would wipe out over a third of the savings American families received from the doubling of the standard deduction in tax reform,” Donohue said. “If the tariffs reach $60 billion, which has been rumored, the impact would be even more devastating.”
He urged the administration not to proceed with such a plan.
“Tariffs could lead to a destructive trade war with serious consequences for U.S. economic growth and job creation,” hurting consumers, businesses, farmers and ranchers.
In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Donohue’s comments were correct, adding that recently more and more American intellectuals had made their rational voices heard. (read more)
Everyone admits the past 40+ years of U.S. trade deals have resulted in the massive export of U.S. wealth via jobs and manufacturing gains within other nations. The financial beneficiaries of those prior trade positions were: Wall Street, multinational corporations and multinational banks.
The losers of all prior trade priorities was the U.S. middle-class. This point is inarguable, just look around. Stop the nonsense and quit listening to those who control the markets.
So ask yourself, friends and family this very important question:
If prior U.S. trade policies resulted in the export and redistribution of U.S. wealth… What happens when you reverse the process?
In the answer to that question you discover the opposition to U.S. President Trump.
When Main Street economic principles are applied Wall Street will initially lose. There’s no way for this not to happen. Most of Wall Street is built on the Multinational platform of economic globalism. Weaken the grip of the multinational corporations and financial interests on the U.S. economy and Wall Street will drop… this is not difficult to predict. This is also necessary.
I’m shocked (I’m not)
LikeLiked by 10 people
And doesn’t this just go a really long way towards understanding the why and the how of this stupid Omnibus Budget package?????
LikeLiked by 26 people
That bill is a slap in the face to Trump. They are feeling arrogant. They feel like they have the upper hand; impeachment, Mueller…I don’t know much, but POTUS is a winner and some how he will come out on top of it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That bill is a slap in the face to us.
LikeLiked by 12 people
True. All their commi tactics are a slap to us.
LikeLike
Right littleflower☺️
LikeLike
Sylvia – is Trump going to pass this budget package? Rush said yesterday there is no way he could sign this and keep his base support. What do you think?
LikeLike
I have no idea what will happen. I know that PDJT feels strongly that he needs to build the military and this pig of a bill apparently increases the spending. He is privvy to information I am not so he may sign it. That won’t kill my support for him, even if I am boiling mad at Congress.
Or, maybe a meteor will land on the US Capitol building and there will be no vote.
LikeLiked by 6 people
SMOD = sweet meteor of death
an expression used every so often on Ace Of Spades website.
I wonder, what it SMOD can be weaponized to just destroy the bad ones… heh heh
LikeLike
Maybe he is setting up Republicans or at least leadership for a revolt. Ryan is up but not McConnell who will be on the wrong side of China trade actions. Maybe replace a bunch of old guard ‘owned’ pols and some fresh faces and get to them quick to prevent contamination.
LikeLike
like.
LikeLike
Typical fee structure for these funds is 2 and 20. That is 2% annual management fee for starters, or $30 million on the $1.5 billion fund.
Then 20% of the profits at the carried interest preferred tax rate. Let’s assume a modest 10% annual return on the fund of $150 million. Twenty percent of this $150 million profit equates to a $30 million carried interest for the fund manager.
Not bad for small firm with limited staff and only a few investments. In some cases, fund managers can also receive board fees for serving as directors.
Fair to assume this was at least a $60 million payoff to Biden and Kerry/Heinz clan. All legal and no reporting requirements.
LikeLiked by 1 person
$60 million ANNUAL payoff. If find has 7 or 10 year term, this equals big bucks indeed.
LikeLike
$60 million ANNUAL payoff. If the fund has 7 or 10 year term, this equals big bucks indeed.
LikeLike
Schweizer said on Hannity that Hunter Biden got 1.5 BILLION (no, not million, but BILLION) private equity deal from Chinese interests 10 days after he accompanied Uncle Joe to China and Uncle Joe came back with a soft on China position. You’re talking small potatoes.
GOOD GRIEF!!! This country is in a WORLD of hurt. Of course, having been a big player in the business world, Trump knows all about the kind of shady backroom deals that get made all the time. No wonder the Uniparty is doing EVERYTHING THEY CAN to smear Trump and remove him from office. Our Representative Republic is off the rails. The ONLY way to restore some confidence in our government is for Donald Trump to expose all those who who are working their damnedest to destroy him. I absolutely fear for his safety. With this kind of graft entrenched in our government and the business world, the powers that be must see President Donald Trump as an imminent threat to the world of graft that they have constructed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not just an imminent threat, an Existential Threat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You forget the investments can be in equities controlled by China, the profits can be manipulated on that end as well. It’s really a blank check after a big signing bonus. It’s a pay for play platform and doesn’t have the reporting obligations of a charity, just lacks diversity.
LikeLike
“Secret Empires” should be required reading for the current MAGA patriot! I am getting my copy ASAP!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Good idea Jedi, but I’ll have to take up meditation or get a prescription, otherwise my blood pressure will get too high. My BP raises when I read Schweizer’s books, I get so angry.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What happened, Somebody with the truth shall set you free, not raise your BP? 🙂
LikeLike
Me, too – Somebody. I read Clinton Cash and was so upset I threw it away after I read it. I don’t know if I can take the current book by Peter, though I am sure it is excellent. I feel like I already know what it will say. Heaven help us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll buy a copy for posterity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Copy and second that! I’m sickened to the core. I will no longer question that the self servants plan to confiscate weapons and import a “new and improved” population of barely literate, malleable and grateful “folks”.
I’m thinking of wearing all white and forming the Auntie antifa brigade (no pussy hats allowed). Something like Joan of Arc, only so far I’m not getting any divine guidance: Only a MAGA dose of righteous indignation!
LikeLike
Sundance, thanks for writing this and connecting the dots. I have seen Schweitzer promoting this new book on Lou Dobbs and Hannity earlier this week, IIRC.
One of his examples from his book involved Biden’s son, Hunter, and John Kerry’s stepson who made over a Billion dollars by engaging in a lucrative business relationship with the Chinese government. The implicit message was this was in exchange for the US essentially studiously avoiding doing one thing to discourage the Chinese building up and militarizing those islands in the South China Sea.
Schweitzer also touched on Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chou, and how her father was benefitting from some kind of a similar deal with the Chinese. As he said, this is the new corruption and it is legal. HUGE HUGE HUGE sums of money go not directly to the people of influence like Mitch McConnell but to his family members, for example.
And of course, as a student of Sundance, it took almost no thought at all on my part to think to myself, “Well that explains a lot.” And it made me feel like crying. And I knew you would do a post on this for us.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Yep. Somehow the phrase “It’s Chou time” keeps going through my mind.
Why is she there? What does she add to President Trump’s Cabinet?
There must be some leverage or special competency there…
But what???
LikeLiked by 6 people
Being married to Mitch McC and being Sec. of Transportation, I’d say her primary function is directly related to getting Mitch and Ryan to pass the President’s infrastructure bill. However, she is also a well-liked and experienced manager with an impressive resume:
Chao served as Secretary of Labor under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, and as Deputy Secretary of Transportation and Director of the Peace Corps under President George H. W. Bush. Chao served as president of the United Way of America from 1992-1996 and served as a Distinguished Fellow with The Heritage Foundation before and after her service as U.S. Secretary of Labor. Prior to being sworn in as the U.S. Secretary of Transportation on January 31, 2017, she was a Distinguished Fellow with the Hudson Institute. (from Wiki)
LikeLiked by 1 person
She was in the news last week and I’m sorry I cannot recall the exact context for reference. But her performance stood out – she did not give one inch on her argument – she was impressively tough without seeming hostile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All of Trumps appointees can be great managers with resumes of gold, but they must push his policies. The jury’s out on that, but her job makes it easy for her. If there is real infrastructure work, everyone will need steel and no country will suffer. She could be effective despite her ties to China. Trump can fire her in a truly humiliating fashion if he wants too.
LikeLike
The Chou family makes their fortune in shipping – mostly goods from China.
Rory Reid was a lobbyist for a Chinese firm that wanted to put a solar power farm outside of Las Vegas. Harry Reid pressured the Bureau Land Management to arrange the land swap – which impacted the Bundy ranch.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Impact is a nice way to put it. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Chinese were always HUGE on family connections. Better to make your son rich for your later years than risk being caught with you hand on the silver. Or your cousin once removed who knew full well from whence came his prosperity.
And, thus, grew the “zu zhu” when the emperor felt betrayed. The nine familial exterminations, tearing out root and branch of a family gravely dishonored.
And so it goes with building wealth, distributed among kith and kin, but always with the understanding from whence their prosperity came.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just think..over a BILLION. That is just vulgar.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If this all is the case what Schweizer writes why is everyone upset at Kushner’s family that they coul profit?
I even read people accusing Trump’s family that they could profit. Oh forgot the Alinski rule accuse others what you do.
They are hypocrites and crooks not concerned how their dealings affect the tax payers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sylvia – makes me want to smash a few things – and cry!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wiping my eyes. Wanna borrow my shovel?
LikeLike
The U.S. Chamber of Anti-American Commerce…
They never were for the USA. Only for themselves.
“For the love of money is the root of all evil”…
LikeLiked by 10 people
I like the CCOC: Chinese Chamber of Commerce
LikeLiked by 6 people
Insert pic of master Yoda here______________
LikeLiked by 1 person
It really is incredible to think that with all the “ checks and balances” in place, throughout your political and judicial structures. That this whole scam could have been perpetrated on the U.S.
My guess a similar scenario happened here in Canada, and likely Australia and N.Zealand too.
The parallels are uncanny.
But..but..Russia is the enemy.
Hang on tight folks, things are unlikely to remain the way they have been going.
PDJT has not endured this much, to capitulate and cave now.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 26 people
Amen. And GOD help and forgive us all, in the US, Canada, and Germany (and the UK, too)…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very nice sentiment. There is a lot to be forgiven for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I certainly hope so, because I’m this close to……IF PDJT is stymied form achieving our goals within the framework of….the system…..It may be time to “bend” the rules a tad; and open that Pandora’s box to save our Country. Let the chips fall where they may. This BS is untenable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I feel the same way remington.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the primary Checks was eliminated in 1917 with ratification of the 17th Amendment removing control of the Senate from the States. Do you really think this would have happened if states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and the fly over mid-west had a real voice in the Federal Government? They would have recognized what was happening to their manufacturing base and put a stop to it. No more ratification of trade treaties that undermined their base.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree 100%. This hurt our Republic more than most people realize.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It took us one giant leap toward Democracy. The only other safeguard is the Electoral College. And the EC is the only thing that stood between us and Hillary.
Eliminate the EC and the country will look like California!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are right Dek.
I’m reminded of ‘ol Smokey Yunik, a legendary Mechance in Nascars early days.
He didn’t Break the Rules so much as, he would build his race cars and motors employing techniques that the Rules didn’t directly address.
After his car won at Daytona one year, the Nascar Technicians completely disassembled his race car in the infield.
They suspected his car for additional fuel tanks, as fuel mileage won him the race.
When they had everything off the car, he ask if they were finished.
When they said yes, he got in the car and Drove it across town, to his Best Damn Shop in Town, while the gas tank was still layin’ in the grass.
Like locks on your doors, Rules only restrict the Honest people.
And Laws are to be worked around by Criminals.
Money =Power
Power=Money
LikeLike
Every Treeper knows China is the real threat.
LikeLiked by 10 people
More importantly our President and his Killers know that China 🇨🇳 is the real threat and will be dealt with accordingly!
There is absolutely nothing China 🇨🇳 can do to stop what is about to hit them like a 10 ton brick.
Yesterday our Wilburine destroyed their BS talking point! China has 1.3 billion people that need to eat. If they want to stop purchasing from us to buy from Brazil, good luck with that. That is the same country that has human feces floating down their streets because they have terrible plumbing in place. They also don’t have the infrastructure we have.
Within a week, China will be begging us to send our soy! We will charge them double because they are desperate.
China absolutely understands what Reciprocal Tariffs mean! The Chinese blinked yesterday but it will not be enough to stop what is coming.
This margin will no longer be enjoyed!
The Chinese will learn what the CoC is learning and that is that all those billions spent won’t be able to save them for the next 6+ years no matter how much they try to say the right things.
Our President and his Killers hold all the cards and China 🇨🇳 knows it! Coming as soon as Friday, their world will be flipped upside down!
From the article linked above:
The Trump administration is expected to unveil up to $60 billion in new tariffs on Chinese imports by Friday, targeting tech, telecommunications and intellectual property, 2 officials briefed on the matter said Monday.
One business source, who has discussed the issue with the administration, said that the China tariffs may be subject to a public comment period, which would delay their effective date and allow industry groups and companies to lodge objections.
A delayed approach could allow time for negotiations with Beijing to try to resolve trade issues related to the administration’s “Section 301” probe into China’s intellectual property practices before tariffs take effect.
The White House declined to comment Monday. China has vowed to take retaliatory measures in response.
A source who had direct knowledge of the administration’s thinking told Reuters last week that the tariffs, authorized under the 1974 U.S. Trade Act would be chiefly targeted at information technology, consumer electronics and telecoms and other products benefiting from U.S. intellectual property. But they could be much broader and hit consumer products such as clothing and footwear, with a list eventually running to 100 products, this person said.
If an when we push Reciprocal Tariffs across the board on every country, you will see real GDP figures over 6% each quarter and each year. That is a reality that our Lion knows and the world and our enemies know!
LikeLiked by 11 people
The onion is certainly getting peeled. Can they put the horse back in the barn? All these things only worked as long as there was nothing but the uni-party, and a discussion that made any point other than inevitable, irreversible, and desirable (globalization, free trade, open borders). The only problem is, is there another Donald Trump somewhere, is there another Wilbur Ross somewhere? We’ll see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You make a great point and I would say that Americans will be so awakened that they would not allow it to happen! That is why TRUMPISM has to be the way of the land for 50+ years. There are good young Republicans that are learning and can carry TRUMPISM forward for decades to come.
Rep. Devin Nunes, Rep. Ron DeSantis, Governor Abbott, Ryan Zienke to name a few.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very soon after the globullists said countries would tariff our agriculture and hurt the US farmers, I wrote, “yeah right. that will last about 1 week when the store shelves all go empty. They (will) need our food much much quicker than we need their steel.”
LikeLike
Which is why the unending noise about “muh Russia” resonates around the world, even here in Germany and Europe, and of course the UK, where the thought police are snooping and snipping in full force…
Too bad that May and her evil cabal can’t even think at all…
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re in the same echo chamber.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want my money back. 30 years of under capitalization for our Manufacturing Business due to unfair trade. U.S. Government and GSA favoring foreign products over 100% made in the USA – and for the same price. The Farmers of America saved our business from the Obama Cliff Dive in 2010 and we have been profitable ever since. They know quality and value and won’t buy junk.
Not all manufacturers are as lucky as they have to compete directly against Chinese companies undercutting them. A dealer in Denver told me today that one of his customers buys bearings for a robotic manipulator and his U.S cost is $15 per bearing and the Chinese sell it for 25 cents.
We had a mold made for us that we could have paid $2500 for from China and we paid the US Manufacturer $28,000. But guess what – that mold will last forever and we always get our parts made to spec with no downtime – so it was a good investment. Unfortunately, many companies just go the cheapest route.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Not just 30 years; at least since Nixon, or before, likely since LBJ and Chappaquiddick Ted sold us (USA) out…
We have been brainwashed so long that “cheaper is better”.
No, Tom Donohue and your evil cronies: BETTER IS BETTER!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s a wonder we have what we have left in manufacturing. Some obstinate people out there
LikeLiked by 2 people
Americans, that we are!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our CITIZEN SELECTED & ELECTED PRESIDENT is the only one that isn’t bought & paid for in an elected position. He’s the only one we can trust to represent and fight forwe deplorables. Keep it up PDJt! I LOVE WINNING!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ordered his book and waiting for it to be delivered. My Clinton Cash is highlighted in yellow.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I bet your book is the opposite of the 90+% redacted gov’t documents. How many packs of yellow hilighters did you have to go thru? 🙂
LikeLike
Time to fire Tom Donohue!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No not fire.
Perhaps list him as an agent of China, enemy of America.
Take him to a black-site and give him a “bath” or a “facial”. Give it a nice slogan, something soothing like the Hope and Change Spa.
He’ll talk.
LikeLike
“When Main Street economic principles are applied Wall Street will initially lose. There’s no way for this not to happen. Most of Wall Street is built on the Multinational platform of economic globalism. Weaken the grip of the multinational corporations and financial interests on the U.S. economy and Wall Street will drop… this is not difficult to predict. This is also necessary.”
So, the smart guys would be moving their money/investments around right now to offset the inevitable correction in the market. In theory this would be a good thing for American companies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have no sympathy for those knobs. You can’t get $0.10 to invest in your own business in America unless it’s from one of those scamming usurious companies that’s always sending you psudo checks in the mail. They deserve to reap what they’ve sown.
” Hey guise let’s inflate the housing market again!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Reminder: U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue is warning President Trump not to take any trade action against China or he will unleash his purchased control agents within congress and financial media to destroy his presidency.”
__________________
Punch him.
If that dirtbag threatens DJT in any way, punch him right in the face.
Nose or teeth is fine.
Knock him out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just imagine his name is Stein (as in Blues Brothers):
“You’re gonna look pretty funny trying to eat corn on the cob WITH NO F***ING TEETH!”
Then again, I expect that VSGPDJT has this covered already…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, Donohue talks real big, but I think he doesn’t realize who he’s up against in making such “threats”. I can already see it playing out, PDJT will proceed with actions against China undermining the US economy, what does Donohue do then? What more will purchased Congress creeps be able to do? Try to impeach President Trump? Over what? The scam element is prominent in these scenarios, and I can’t think for a minute that the President isn’t calculating his responses. All this will make the “Big Ugly” look tame, or maybe it’s all the same “Ugly” all the way down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t that Sedition? Or is Donohue running the country and Trump is serving Donohue?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Danahoo is blackmailing the President and us. P Trump cannot fight this alone. We need to help but I do not know how.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PT serving Donohue?
Via LE – a warrant for his arrest.
That’s all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-03-16/words-greatest-investment-every-dollar-spent-influencing-us-politics-corporations-ge
“According to the foundation’s analysis, between 2007 and 2012, 200 of America’s most politically active corporations spent a combined $5.8 billion (with a B) on federal lobbying and campaign contributions. What they gave pales compared to what those same corporations got: $4.4 trillion (with a T) in federal business and support.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Best “Democracy” Money Can Buy: For Every Dollar Spent Influencing US Politics, Corporations Get $760 Back.
Good Lord – this should be it’s own post! Thank you SW for sharing the link.
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance – very clear and understandable. Perhaps this could be Video #4,
LikeLiked by 2 people
So the CoC is fine with IP theft. They’ll say oh file a WTO complaint and maybe in 5 or 10 years China et al. will get a reprimand.
Seriously, how did this country become so deeply corrupt over 30 years? Obviously there’s always been corruption but since Reagan we’ve gone downhill very fast. Clinton bailed out the big banks when the Peso collapsed, Clinton ok’d the transfer of military technology to the Chi-coms, Clinton perjured himself, and many different things, and he got away with everything. The leftist media loved him. Bush II was just a dynastic place holder, generally continuing the corrupt ideas like the housing goals. Then after the collapse said something about killing capitalism to save capitalism.
Bush II is living comfortably in Houston, coming out only to attack Trump.
And then Obama.
Trump attacked the Clinton Machine and the Bush Dynasty and won.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It started earlier. Not just with LBJ’s “Great Society”, but with Woodrow Wilson and “Colonel” House and his “Philip Dru, Administrator”.
This rot goes back a long, LONG way.
Thank GOD that HE gave us President Trump and his Wolverines to clean out the swamp. And keep praying for GOD’S forgiveness, guidance, help, knowledge, and protection for them.
And that GOD turns the evil ones, or dispatches them like Haman and his ilk.
In Jesus’s Holy Name, Amen…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes! Your post should be mandatory reading before being allowed to post here.
LikeLike
Amen.
LikeLike
Patriots are busy paying their taxes, taking care of their children, working on the PTA, and hoping for a vacation each year. Gosh, Chamber of Commerce sounds so American. We are having to research and find facts that seem unfathonable. It is our duty unless we want to see this continue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, I know. Wild isn’t it?
I had no idea before coming to the Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stats Guy: simple answer to your question of rampant corruption in the last 30 year: Bill and Hillary Clinton.
LikeLike
Time to replace Donohue…
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s like Jack Kennedy saying he wanted to replace Lui Gambino or some of the other Mob Bosses so the mob would no longer be the mob. No, I want rid of him and his organization. Why do I need an organization whose purpose is to collude with other nations and multinational entities and banks to tear down and bankrupt the United States?
A POX on him his organization and all he stands for!
LikeLike
I thought it was illegal to buy politicians. But then, Slick Willie, he of the barcode suit jacket made pay for play a big league sport.
I’d like to see the CoC shut down, their leadership investigated and, any pay to play found, prosecuted. Any politician, at any level, who takes money from foreign entities, which I suspect the CoC launders it for them, arrested and prosecuted for corruption. Turn loose the forensic accountants JMHO
LikeLiked by 9 people
Organizations like CoC skirt the edge of legality, no doubt slipping into frankly illegal action at times, but how can it be proven in court, who’s going to prosecute such difficult, arcane cases with marginal chances of success? Financial crimes are often the most protracted to pursue, the odds are against it happening unless there is public outcry about the offenses, and you know what the odds are in that respect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IRS audit.
LikeLike
I cancelled my membership about 6 years ago when it registered on me that the CoC does nothing at all to help small business. Now it is clear they care nothing about America at all. I told them why I quit. They disgust me.
How can we get rid of them? They are not elected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Word of mouth will defeat CoC.
CoC = Commerce outsourced OUT of Country = CooC
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep! Lots of sunshine on what the CoC stands for and how it operates is the only solution. Once the sunlight hits it the politicians will run like the cockroaches they are. No politicians to buy no job for the CoC and the foreign countries and multinationals will look for some other way to influence our elected officials.
LikeLike
Only in politics do they refer to prostitutes as “honorable”
Political prostitutes are the absolute lowest whores out there
LikeLiked by 4 people
OMG this just makes me puke. Our congress are treasonous snakes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Probably be seeing this book being carried prominently in the President’s hand when walking on the WH lawn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s time the other politicians, those making only a few hundred thousand more than their salary, rise up against those making millions and billions. Are there any politicans working for their salary alone?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sad to say, evidently not very many. Safest to assume any given politician is corrupt. Not all are of course, but the odds favor it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would enjoy the President specifically calling out Donohue more often and his purchased political minions whenever they act to impair American trade interests. Donohue has threatened the President, so I consider the gloves to be off. The politicos are, arguably, more of a threat to this country than the CoC, since they have legislatively provided and enabled China’s trade advantages.
Before President Trump, no one would stand up to any foreign power in the trade arena. Now, we, as a country, have an aggressive advocate who is committed to the USA getting both fair and good deals. Our nation’s past leadership looks more incompetent and self-serving every day.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Can’t say I have a good sense of the President’s strategy re: Donohue himself. Maybe the idea is to undermine Donohue’s goals by undoing the bad trade deals suborned by the CoC. That forces Donohue “to the surface” so to speak, Donohue’s unsavory remarks expose his character. Eventually Donohue renders himself reckless, alarming, a person to be associated with only at the risk of damaging one’s own reputation. Furthermore combined with revelations about how much money the CoC “contributed” to politicians, glare of publicity will force the money to dry up. At that point, Donohue is toast. And I’d say it couldn’t happen to a more deserving candidate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hasn’t Donahue been at some of Trump’s business roundtables? Facing the enemy.
LikeLike
Don’t think so but if someone can prove me wrong I would appreciate it.
LikeLike
Is Donohue registered as a Foreign Agent?
He should be!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The past 40+ years of U.S. trade deals have resulted in the massive export of U.S. wealth via jobs and manufacturing gains within other nations. The financial beneficiaries of those prior trade positions were: Wall Street, multinational corporations and multinational banks.
The losers of all prior trade priorities was the U.S. middle-class. This point is inarguable, just look around. Stop the nonsense and quit listening to those who control the markets.
The lobbying data and text need to be in MAGA 18 ads. Hard to refute.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What surprising isn’t that the ChiComs purchased Congress; what’s surprising is how little it took to purchase the so-called loyalty of these traitor Democrats and establishment Republicans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This helps explain why Speaker Ryan’s budget proposal wants nearly a trillion dollars spending but can’t find a measely 25 billion for our Border Wall. Is Ryan just asking for a presidential veto or what?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gamesmanship. It’s a contest of political and fiscal “chicken”, see who blinks first. I think PDJT has shown he can manipulate the Unipartisans in Congress, I doubt he’s worried about what Ryan and is ilk are saying. If he’s playing “brinksmanship” with the President over a veto, who would you put your money on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be President Trump. Trump! Trump! Trump!
USA! USA! USA! USA!
LikeLike
Ryan has always been a arrogant SOB towards President Trump. I dislike his smirks makes him look like a low life thug.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What do we have here? The ‘strings’ have been cut in Arab world, Saudi handled), in owners of international banks, big trafficking and now there is only one more string to cut? The U.S. Chamber of Commerce to their puppets? Puppets standing there in front of us dressed in only MEDIA cloth. (the finest cloth, the most beautiful color, design…..). And we get to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McConnell’s comment on Trump’s call to Russia should be the end of his wife’s position. Its time to let it rip. If Trump thought hiring Mitch’s wife was going to give him a legislative advantage, its time to clean house.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, I’ll say it: Ben Shapiro is a schmuck.
There. I feel better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still say that we need to take the politics out of this and let the market decide as much as possible. Set the maximum trade deficit target we will accept, reducing it every year slightly, and put “Trade Dollars” out at auction. You export to us, it required a Trade Dollar. If you import from us, you receive a Trade Dollar. The deficit is supplied by the government and is put out for auction.
A half-trillion per year – every year – any sensible person can see that this is not the road we need to be on. Those dollars are already coming back to be problematic for us. It will get worse and worse in the future. We *must* make more of the stuff we consume. We cannot afford to send our money (IOUs) overseas – and pay people here to do nothing. If we don’t get this changed, nothing works – medicare, medicaid, social security, welfare, pensions, health care . . . nothing.
LikeLike
Put that on your application and mail it to President Donald J. Trump himself. (you already when over the head of his Treasury Dept).
LikeLike
https://pjmedia.com/trending/as-biden-and-kerry-went-soft-on-china-sons-made-nuclear-military-business-deals-with-chinese-govt/
“In 2013 and 2014, China embarked on an aggressive air and island campaign to dominate the South China Sea, much to the dismay of Japan and other countries in the region. When Vice President Joe Biden visited the country in 2013, he emphasized trade between the U.S. and China and did not focus on the South China Sea. Secretary of State John Kerry did the same in 2014.
Meanwhile, Biden’s son Hunter and Kerry’s stepson Chris Heinz carried out massive business deals with Chinese officials and the state-owned Bank of China. Worse, Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz even invested in a Chinese nuclear company under FBI investigation…”
Read the rest at the link above.
LikeLike
Honestly, it is inconceivable that the information Schweitzer reveals in his book isn’t being screamed from every news program and station in the country.
Instead, I hear the sounds of silence….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes of course the only rational response to what Schweitzer reveals is outrage. But how many times has that thought been expressed in our comments on this site? Far more than I can remember, it’s the state of the “news media” we can once again lament. But if information affects even a few people who didn’t know or care before, that’s at least some progress toward public enlightenment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They in shock at this moment. This is 1000s of times more confusing to them than 08 Nov. 2016. They all running around screaming: ‘What Happened?’ Some are even casting blame on one another. As a man I admire always says, We’ll see what happens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sorry, forgot. They didn’t react so well to their 4:00am drop today, might not get out the one scheduled to arrive in 7 hours. Panic.
LikeLike
Didn’t his book come out today; I ordered days ago and still haven’t got my copy?
LikeLike
News Flash CoC etal. all leech, nipple, diaper contracts ended November 2016. You had forty years of screwing over the middle class trying to learn how to operate a legitimate business without taxpayer funds and Pinocchio propaganda. YOU FAILED. You lost the loan program with rigged results.
FYI, Donahooooo and company, we the American workers do not need you, yours, or next of kin.
However, Gitmo has been remolded and just as fast as possible we will purchase your one way ticket. Enjoy your stay.
Bye!
LikeLike
“This is your Captain speaking. We are beginning our descent to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The weather there is 95 degrees and sunny.
Those of you who are Platinum Club members may take advantage of our Early Express Exit program, available to club members only, and exit the plane now.😜
All others please fasten your seat-belts and remain seated until we reach our destination.
Flight crew, fasten your tethers and prepare to open the port exit door. It’s been my pleasure to be your Captain today and I hope you all enjoy your stay at Guantanamo Bay… Not really. I voted for President Trump.”
🤣
LikeLike
Get rid of them all and start small again…sounds like clear threat to the POTUS and keeping Americans subserviant to wealthy pocketbooks by foreign interests. We the people are tired of all the crap weve been fed for the last couple decades!
LikeLike
not that anyone cares. But I f@#$ing hate our pols with a passion. Hate them. I am not exaggerating. Meteor takes out DC, zero tears and probably a “SWEEET!” or two.
LikeLike
So all the “bi-partisan” senators knew about this for years but never told the public….why?
Because they’re all in on the game. Treasonous!
LikeLike
Doesn’t compute. If ‘all’ of them were in on the game they would have already won.
LikeLike
“All opposition is about money!”
Not exactly. There are two strands
You are correct re the CoC, crony corporates, environmental rent seekers, globalist carpet baggers, military industrials, international mega banks and market makers and their Congressional bag boys.
However, there are the ideological and culturally anti US society, post modernist neo marxist Alinsky-ists in academia and media who do it for hate. The money is secondary, their reward is fighting the Great Satan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Horse manure! There is not a single Alinsky disciple who can earn a living on their own.
LikeLike
Silly boy, they can be Alinskyist without being fired. Whether they are or aren’t doesn’t affect their ability to hold a job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right. It’s a religious mission for some.
The Red-Green Axis: Communism +/- Political Islam. They’ve infiltrated our system in order to “fundamentally change” it.
We can’t fully understand what drives souless zombies.
LikeLike
When Obama was spying on the Senate, Congress and Judiciary he had something on Paul Ryan. I wish we knew what it was. It’s not an affair, or maybe it was. I remember McCarthy couldn’t run for the Speaker job when Boehner left because he allegedly was having an affair with Rep. Renee Ellmers, R-N.C.
So what’s with the beard Paul Ryan? Once he was Speaker Ryan totally faded and dropped to his knees for the Obama agenda. Much like today…..and much like someone else, Trey Gowdy.
Trey Gowdy grew a beard August 2016 after Benghazi investigation was a bust, and then declined to run again…to pursue the law? Wha???
I think Elaine Chao is McConnell’s beard.
Growing a beard must be some type of code in DC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My suspicions tell me that sometime in April Paul Ryan will announce he is not going to run for reelection. Our President was really talking highly of Kevin McCarthy yesterday. Kevin seems to be around in Mar-a-Lago often. He also is singing a different tune when it comes to Tariffs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo. Ryan is going after the money with this behind the doors omnibus. Not sure McCarthy is any better.
LikeLike
I still can’t get that picture of him in Saudi Arabia with D Nunes in that January post. The deer in headlights look is classic.
I have the suspicion that only money he’s getting is for the Gitmo Commissary.
I bet he’s the first GOPe indicted.
LikeLike
You should up your life insurance.
LikeLike
Time to do a little more prepping. I’ll be making more purchases for stocking up on the required tools and various sundries that will be needed possibly in the not too distant future
LikeLiked by 3 people
Q: How Did China Purchase the US Congress?
A: They were for sale!
Evidently, the only true Free Market is in legislators.
LikeLike
Here is a list of mostly US corporations doing business in China. There are some non US companies, but the list shows how extensive the issue is. One of those companies is GM. It has about 40% of the Chinese car market. Here is why they are manufacturing in China.
“While the US taxes imported cars and cars parts at a maximum of 2.5%, China charges tariffs of between 21% and 30%. This gives foreign automakers who want to sell in China a big incentive to manufacture there to avoid the import charge. But China also requires foreign subsidiaries to operate as 50-50 joint ventures with Chinese companies. These, of course, then become classrooms for Chinese engineers to gain foreign know-how.”
http://www.jiesworld.com/international_corporations_in_china.htm
LikeLike
CoC = Chamber of Commerce or Council of Corruption?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How shortsighted is the CoC anyway? The very people screaming for free trade now, will be whining the loudest in a few years, when China takes their trade secrets and undercuts their prices. I almost wrote “steals” their trade secrets, but these morons give them up willingly to get access to the Chinese market. They are literally trading their future for a short term sales spike. By the time it catches up to the companies, though, the politicians will have gotten their cut (campaign contributions) and the CEOs will have exercised their stock options. Win win (screw everyone else).
LikeLike
The trade secrets are already gone as conditions of doing business in China or one of their client states, where they have agreements. That is the problem.
LikeLike
I’m waiting for MbS to start buying Congresscritters. That will up the ante some.
LikeLike
In the book series “The Hidden Truth” and “A Rambling Wreck”, the CoC is the thinly-disguised villian.
LikeLike
Its just not financial impacts on members of congress but includes major financial investment institutions, China owns significant leveraged positions in key US technology and bank stocks that are currently the heart of the Wall Street Market gains (not main street). China can leverage that position to trigger algorithmic and panic trading that will shoot volatility through the roof, causing a mini-crash. The Chinese figured out they do not have own that much in the US to cause major problems for the people who control International Businesses. In addition, there are US billionaires who might do it on their own in an attempt to “discipline” Trump’s team by badly damaging the finances of his base, attacking the people who depend on the market for retirement and savings. This was probably the biggest negative ad damning impact of Obama’s reckless monetary policy in that his policies exposed the financial savings of the most vulnerable people to major damage in a trade war, by forcing all of us into the equities market as the major source of our savings.
Finance to the Chinese is just another major weapon system and they have a near endless tolerance for the pain at home to their people in a trade war. They now also have the EU, WTO and IMF on their side to help mitigate their own damage as well. It is not as easy as full speed ahead to attack China as the Wall Street Bankers are the key source of the investment money needed to grow the Main Street Economy. Our economy is not weaponized as is China’s and is currently not build for an extended battle given the number of Quislings and 5th Column elements resident within our system. When you take on China in a trade war it has to be done with a “military” type outlook when planning the battle. This is going to require some very deft political and regulatory maneuvering to accomplish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s another dimension.
Well said.
LikeLike
Actually ist not that much a new dimension because by attacking the “small” investor the Chinese attack the voters who do the electing. That is the real leverage, because to collect the pay days you have to be in office as not all politicians are not a well connected as McCain, McConnell, Kerry and others.congress
LikeLike
It’s time for Trump and his administration to do a full court press on immigration. Speeches and appearances are great, but they need to harness social media and media platforms with long form and fact driven discussions. The facts will spread and the MSM will have to address it. How many people watched the Ross Perot informercial before the term really existed? A lot. Trump has the plurality of Americans on his side, even in California. We want the wall. We need the wall. The Dems and the dreamers will fold. In the meantime, a Veto will do just fine.
LikeLike
Well said. I would expand the comment about needing the Wall. As any student of history will testify, a wall with out somebody actively defending it is useless. That is why it has to be stated as the Wall, supporting regulations and security service increases. To do otherwise plays into the hands of the democrats and slow witted media types who either argue against the Wall or overly focus literally on the physical structure only.
This is where even the well meaning in the media go badly wrong when discussing the Wall.
LikeLike
Jeff: It’s up to us. Washington cannot, or will not, get it done. We have to operate at the level of the individual. Buy American. Invest American. Employ American. Build American. Travel American. Eat American. Drink American. Dress American. The only way to do this is to pay attention. Read labels. Search the internet. Stop feeding the bottomless pit of want, and only spend money on things that add value to what we’ve got here at home.
LikeLike
Nice idea, but unless Trump requires truth in labeling for product origins, it can hardly be done. Many labels only say “distributed by…” or “manufactured for…”. All that says to me is it’s not American made and they wish to hide the fact, but it’s hard to tell.
LikeLike
A number of years ago we hosted international students from a local college. During a dinner evening I was talking with a Nigerian about politics and corruption. His comment was prophetic: Americans will one day understand that involvement in politics is ALWAYS to enrich one’s family and friends. I believe there are still exceptions, but they don’t last long.
LikeLike