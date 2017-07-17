Multinational Corporations and The Export of American Wealth…

To understand the larger objectives of the global and financial elite it is important to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect. Global financial exploitation of national markets:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Since initially explaining this modern import/export dynamic some have asked for specific examples in order to gain a better understanding. There are a myriad of interests within each sector that make specific explanation very challenging. However, here’s an attempt.
For three decades economic “globalism” has advanced, quickly. Everyone accepts this statement, yet few actually stop to ask who and what are behind this – and why?
People with vested financial interests in the process have sold a narrative that global manufacturing, global sourcing, and global production was the inherent way of the future. But what’s brutally missed in the discussions is the fundamental truth that advocates selling this “global” message have a vested financial and ideological interest in convincing the information consumer it’s just a natural outcome of progress.
It’s not.
It’s not natural at all. It is a process that is entirely controlled, promoted and utilized by large conglomerates and massive financial corporations.
Again, I’ll try to retain the larger altitude without falling prey to the esoteric weeds. I freely admit this is tough to explain and I may not be successful.
Bulletpoint #1: ♦ Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
This is perhaps the most challenging to understand. In essence, national companies expanded their influence into multiple nations, across a myriad of industries and economic sectors (energy, agriculture, raw earth minerals, etc.).
Think of these multinational corporations as global entities now powerful enough to reach into multiple nations -simultaneously- and purchase controlling interests in a single economic commodity.
A historic reference point might be the original multinational enterprise, energy via oil production. (Exxon, Mobil, BP, etc.)
However, in the modern global world, it’s not just oil; the procurement extends to virtually every possible commodity and industry. From the very visible (wheat/corn) to the obscure (small minerals, and even flowers).
Bulletpoint #2 ♦ The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
During the past several decades national companies merged. The largest lemon producer company in Brazil, merges with the largest lemon company in Mexico, merges with the largest lemon company in Argentina, merges with the largest lemon company in the U.S., etc. etc. National companies, formerly of one nation, become “continental” companies with control over an entire continent of nations.
…. or it could be over several continents or even the entire world market of Lemon/Widget production. These are now multinational corporations. They hold interests in specific segments (this example lemons) across a broad variety of individual nations.
National laws on Monopoly building are not the same in all nations. But most are not as structured as the U.S.A or other more developed nations (with more laws). During the acquisition phase, when encountering a highly developed nation with monopoly laws, the process of an umbrella corporation might be needed to purchase the interests within a specific nation. The example of Monsanto applies here.
Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
With control of the majority of actual lemons the multinational corporation now holds a different set of financial values than a local farmer or national market. This is why commodities exchanges are essentially dead. In the aggregate the mercantile exchange is no longer a free or supply-based market; it’s now a controlled market exploited by mega-sized multinational corporations.
Instead of the traditional ‘supply/demand’ equation determining prices, the corporations look to see what nations can afford what prices. The supply of the controlled product is then distributed to the country according to their ability to afford the price. This is how the corporation maximizes it’s profits.
Back to the lemons. A corporation might hold the rights to the majority of the lemon production in Brazil, Argentina and California/Florida. The price the U.S. consumer pays for the lemons is directed by the amount of inventory (distribution) the controlling corporation allows in the U.S.
If the U.S. harvest is abundant, they will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.
The bottom line issue is the national supply (in this example ‘harvest/yield’) is not driving the national price because the supply is now controlled by massive multinational corporations.
The mistake people often make is calling this a “global commodity” process. In the modern era this “global commodity” phrase is particularly BS.
A true global commodity is a process of individual nations harvesting/creating a similar product and bringing that product to a global market. Individual nations each independently engaged in creating a similar product.
Under modern globalism this process no longer takes place. It’s a complete fraud. Currently, massive multinational corporations control the majority of product inside each nation and therefore control the entire global product market and price.
In highly developed nations this multinational corporate process requires the corporation to purchase the domestic political process, the approval, within individual nations allowing the exploitation. As such, their lobbyists pay hundreds of millions to politicians for changes in policies and regulations one sector or industry at a time.
EXAMPLE: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person (“covered transactions”), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.
CFIUS operates pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007 (FINSA) (section 721) and as implemented by Executive Order 11858, as amended, and regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 800.
The CFIUS process has been the subject of significant reforms over the past several years. These include numerous improvements in internal CFIUS procedures, enactment of FINSA in July 2007, amendment of Executive Order 11858 in January 2008, revision of the CFIUS regulations in November 2008, and publication of guidance on CFIUS’s national security considerations in December 2008 (more)
Bulletpoint #4 ♦ With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, it’s almost everything.
Individual flower growers in Florida out of business because they didn’t join the global market of flower growers (controlled market) by multinational corporate flower growers in Columbia and South America, who have an umbrella company registered in Mexico allowing virtually unrestricted access to the U.S. market under NAFTA.
Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product. Downside is that once you sign that contract, you agree to terms that are entirely created by the financial interests of the larger corporation; not your farm.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
This corrupt economic manipulation/exploitation applies over multiple sectors, and even in the sub-sector of an industry like steel. China/India purchases the raw material, ore, then sells the finished good back to the global market at a discount. Or it could be rubber, or concrete, or plastic, or frozen chicken parts etc.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations). ‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced and fair trade with strong regulatory control over national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped.
This puts many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding contracted interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Next up: How the Stock Market is disconnected and why that matters.
For 20 years I have maintained a large surplus of toilet paper. I figure if i survive the apocalypse I can barter for anything. Also, ammo.
Thanks for the detailed explanations Sundance!
This explains why Obama imported rotten Brazilian beef last year. The price of beef paid to the farmer dropped like a rock but the price remained high in the store. And you couldn’t figure out what you were eating at McDonalds. Trumps blocked the crooked & corrupt Brazilian inspected beef imports to this country to the immense relief of anyone with a brain.
Also, Brazil has foot and mouth disease. If it had spread to this country the results would have been absolutely catastrophic and a permanent national tragedy.
so are we thinking NAFTA goes before China?
Also trump keeps mentioning beef getting allowed back into China. Whats his reasoning to keep mentioning it? obviously that deal would be rescinded the moment a true trade war breaks out and it certainly seems like Trump anticipates that or does he? Just curious what people here think…this is incredibly interesting to postulate about and more fun than a game of RISK
The trade deficit with China is so huge that a trade war with China would involve China cutting off its own economy’s head out of spite while we laugh.
so you think NAFTA first? My thoughts are NAFTA, UK, ASEAN and INDIA then china is dealt with
The growing Chinese middle class have gotten a taste for Beef, especially American beef. It’s a status thing. He’s trying to appeal to the Chinese people directly, lol.
I think so. Right now, NAFTA would provide a “loophole” (for lack of a better word) where China could, in theory, push product into Mexico and then across the southern border into the US.In the event there is some form of trade embargo with China, this would, at least temporarily, decrease our economic leverage.
IMO Best to take care of the holes, before we start bailing out all the water! 🙂
SD great patient explanation. Multinational economic enslavement. There’s just one collective obstacle to this insidiousness, DJT and educated Americans.
Thanks for this article. I understand it much better now. It makes me even more nauseous knowing now how we, and other countries, are being raped of wealth. Greedy bastards!
TALK ABOUT IDENTITY THEFT!
I’ve been saying this for years. A great example is a big company wants to enter China. They build a state of art factory there and let the US facility deteriorate or close. They then export back to US with higher margins.
So true. My family is from Bethlehem, PA. We saw all of the area just decimated back in the seventies.
Now it has a casino, so everyone is losing. I hope some industry comes back.
I’ve been saying this for years. A great example is a big company wants to enter China. They build a state of art factory there and let the US facility deteriorate or close. They then export back to US with higher margins.
also china gets their intellectual property and a local company will steal it and make it even cheaper and with government financing and also the foreign company still took on a local partner as well… its like triple rape
Absolutely!
SD…NOT SURE HOW YOU DID IT BUT YOU READ MY MIND….CREEPY!!!
Just today I wanted to spend some time doing more research on this very topic and LO and BEHOLD you publish this piece.
Thank you. Fascinating, enfuriating, elightening.
EVERYONE READ THIS NOW!
This swamp is MASSIVE. TRUMP is the man that puts the crack in the dam but its going to take alot more WOKE people.
#STAYWOKE and spread the word.
Oh great. Don’t you realize the grief you invite by mis-appropriating that hash tag?
The SJWs will not be happy…
Kudos for responding to your readers, SD, and trying to clarify what is the most complex, insidious robbery of our lifetime.
There is no easy way to explain this.
Very simplistically (and imperfectly), I think of it as Monopoly where one corporation owns not just the 3 properties in one color but multiple monopolistic ‘properties of color’ (!!) around the board (world). If each set of properties is in a different country, you can manipulate the cost to rent the properties in any one country based on some artificial scale rather than the local country’s actual supply & demand.
The artificial scale is where the lobbyists & Congress come into play. The lobbyists, working on your behalf & with your lobbying money, pay Congress (via various money funnels) to pass regulations that favor your properties & your artificial scale, often to the detriment of local property owners who don’t have global dominance, thus can’t compete.
I won’t attempt to analogize how the big banks come into play.
One stark example Scott & others might have missed in your earlier post: “Since NAFTA was implemented in 1994, the US bilateral goods trade balance with Mexico has gone from a $1.3 billion SURPLUS to a $64 billion DEFICIT in 2016.”
Even if you can’t explain (or understand) all of this in terms of following one company’s path, that statistic is staggering. We have gone from reaping $1.3 billion to losing $64 billion TO ONE COUNTRY!
Put that in terms of a family’s budget, and it becomes starkly clear that we have been taken to the cleaners by our DC leaders & their global lobbyists.
The President is forcing the Swamp to support the forgotten man and woman. I love it!
Repeal of Obamacare, now on to Tax Reform. President Trump is going rogue and pushing Tax Reform to the American people next. This is extremely smart. Bypass the Swamp right before elections, genius 🙂
The infrastructure will be so much easier once offshore money comes back to America. This is a good article explaining how this will be good for the infrastructure plans. It also puts the Globalists in a bind. Love it more every day.
How Overseas Accounts Can Fund U.S. Infrastructure
KRISTON CAPPS OCT 17, 2016
https://www.citylab.com/equity/2016/10/how-overseas-accounts-can-fund-us-infrastructure/504398/
Adidas buying out Reebok is a case in point fresh in the public’s mind, and a good opportunity to broadcast the diminishment of an American brand when bought out by a multinational only interested in lowering costs at the expense of quality.
Multinational Marketing Crap:
Reebok
Verified account
@Reebok
We’re here to tell great stories, show you awesome new gear, and celebrate every single personal record! Tweet us, we tweet back!
Their tagline is “Be more human”
Multinational Operating Reality:
One of the girls is 15 years old.
More reality:
More
Puma and Adidas also get very bad reviews, Boycott these German multinationals because they flagrantly want to abuse the American consumer.
This was a beautifully done explanation, Sundance, which even I understood, but McConnell has hijacked it.
Good analysis, but you’re missing one crucial component. Massive money counterfeiting by central banks, and lending to these multi-national interests for virtually no cost. That free counterfeit money is so vast, not only can it corrupt anything and everything, it does. But worse, your and I’s earned dollars have to compete with that counterfeit money to buy anything. Because money is free, they can buy everything, and they do. Free unlimited money fuels a world with no constraints. Want go buy lemon production everywhere in the world? Much much easier when price is no object.
I feel like I’m taking a PhD course in how the world works every time I read an article here at the Treehouse! Seriously the best factual analysis anywhere in the world goes on in these branches.
The UniParty, Big Club, and corrupt global establishment doesn’t stand a chance against people armed with the truth! Keep it up Treepers! #MoreWinning 😀
SD states the case/situation and then comes up with the blow that fractures and does it all in easy to understand language. I am glad I studied economics and statistics because they sure help me to understand what has been happening way too long. Whoever you are, SD, you are one blessed individual with access to a lot of information for us and I thank you and God for sending you to us. I don’t want ever to miss a Treehouse email! You are making each of us more informed and better to help drain the many swamps and remove the shadow government and we will along with Trump and your continuing education for Americans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thoughts exactly! Beautifully said. 🙂
For years I have seen this happening with “conglomerate corporations” taking over this business and that, most with cheap labor and in product and land and building purchases and it has disgusted me no end, while our Congress and past presidents allowed this to take place. Trump with his international experience in business knew he had to cut the cord and quickly and sharply and it is making a lot of globalist communists and evil elites a lot of upset physically and mentally so I pray daily that God protect Trump and his family because these people are dangerous and are not held back from rapings, robberies, and above all murders to have their way. We must be to the forefront with Trump and advise everyone in Congress we are on to their robbery of America and either they shape up or get impeached! No sense waiting until 2018, we must do the dirty now as they have been doing the dirty to us for decades. McConnell’s excuse of waiting for McCain told me he was in deep dirty waters because McCain is a big part of the problem and there is no guarantee he will come back because a 5 cm brain blood clot is very large and since it was this large, it probably has damaged other parts of his brain. Is this his karma? Only God knows but his days as a jealous lying RINO are near closure along with so many others in the Congress swamp. AND now we will see more factories and companies MAGA and factories and services that can make our shoes and clothes again as sit was when I was growing up and right here in America. It appears that a time has come to see more huge changes for us and our country. They wanted another politician to continue the farce and ripoff of America, and now they are confounded and caught in the crimes and now it is now for them to serve the time!
The NAFTA part is something easy to understand for most and is something All congressmen should answer to…The Mexicans admitted it goes on..They are basically a duty free warehouse into our country from other countries…The OPEC analogy is another easy to understand concept…Nicely done…
The trillions at stake are all to real..The only thing remotely comparable is the CIA/Deep State war for profit machine..
Excellent Sundance! I saw many of the comments looking for specific examples to help educate others. I was trying to do some research and think you are on to something in the agriculture arena. Many commodities are only able to grow in certain areas (countries), so multinationals can “corner the market” doing exactly what you have outlined. I believe your concept can be extended to other physical commodities – gold, minerals, etc.
Interestingly, several agricultural commodities are abundant in some of the poorest and most dangerous countries (coffee – Brazil/Colombia, cocoa – Africa, pistachios-Iran/Turkey, strawberries-Mexico). Extending beyond agriculture (oil-middle east, silver- Bolivia/Mexico, platinum/gold/diamonds-Africa) Makes one wonder how these countries so rich in valuable commodities have such low poverty rates and high crime. Is it possible that the governments have sold out to the multinationals and banks? Just one theory…
Here is a helpful link about agricultural commodities around the world
http://www.cropsreview.com/agricultural-commodities.html
First, thanks Sundnace for this explanation and also to Scot for asking.
When I read the commodities example, I tried to remember just how long it has been since I’ve heard the Pork Belly price during the announcement of the Commodity Exchange. That was always given along with the S&P. It has been gone a mighty long time.
It’s not so much NAFTA as much as GATT. If I understand it right, GATT- the global agreement on tariffs and trade- that’s the treaty that resulted in so much manufacturing from this country being exported and or destroyed. But so many Bozos in the “conservative” universe keep spouting the nonsense that free trade is the best thing since sliced bread, and if you’re against it, somehow you’re un-American.
I think there’s another detail in Bullet Point #3 – The US consumer pays $2 for that lemon but then the lobbyists get lemons eligible for EBT meaning the middle class pays top dollar for their lemon as well as subsidizing the lemon for those eligible to receive benefits. This increases the number of buyers who paid top dollar for lemons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
You mentioned cut flowers. I have worked for a California cut flower grower for 27 years. During the presidential debates, When Marco Rubio mentioned the “successful” Andean Trade Agreement that started in the early 1990’s as a way to encourage legal agricultural and economic development in the region and discourage drug (cocaine) production- I just wanted to reach thru the tv and smack him. That agreement has decimated the California floral industry. And ironically a lot of the cut flower nurseries are now switching over to “legal” cannabis production. So yes, are flowers are now from Colombia and the drugs are California grown.
Do not attempt to adjust the picture.
We are controlling transmission.
(Multinational Corps)
We will control the horizontal.
(Multinational Corps and Multinational Banks)
We will control the vertical.
(M Corps/M Banks)
The International corporatists and their political arm treat the US domestic retail market as a cash cow to be milked to the max via offshore entities.
US domestic consumers are as much a national resource as oil. Who gets to access those markets is up to the US people via elections not the UN or the CoC or the WTO.
