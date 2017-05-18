Banking Testimony – Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Discusses “Too Big” and 21st Century “Glass Steagall”…

Sip slowly, this explainer was hard to write. There is a considerable amount of perplexed frustration following on the heels of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifying to the Senate Banking Committee earlier today and specifically saying:
02:20 Glass-Steagall? “we do not support a separation of banks from investment banks, we think that would have a very significant problem on the financial markets, on the economy, on liquidity; and we think that there is proper things that potentially we could look at around regulation, but we do not support a separation of banks and investment banks.”
That statement runs counter to the Trump administration’s prior policy statements outlining a preference for a reinstatement of some form of “Glass-Steagall” regulatory separation between commercial banking and investment banking.
In essence when combined with the totality of Mnuchin’s testimony before the committee, Mnuchin is saying the current “too big to fail” (‘too big to succeed’) issue has created a problem for lending liquidity. Specifically, if divisional separation is required – the banks best interests would naturally put the investment division ahead of commercial lending and the liquid capital within the overall economy would shrink.
I think we have a handle on what the administration is doing based on the executive orders signed and explained earlier. Bear with me…
Back in July 2010 when Dodd-Frank banking regulation was passed into law, there were approximately 12 to 17 banks who fell under the definition of “too big to fail”.
Meaning 12 to 17 financial institutions could individually negatively impact the economy, and were going to force another TARP-type bailout if they failed in the future. Dodd-Frank regulations were supposed to ensure financial security, and the elimination of risk via taxpayer bailouts, by placing mandatory minimums on how much secure capital was required to be held in order to operate “a bank”.
One large downside to Dodd-Frank was that in order to hold the required capital, all banks decreased lending to shore-up their liquid holdings and meet the regulatory minimums. Without the ability to borrow funds, small businesses have a hard time raising money to create business. Growth in the larger economy is hampered by the absence of capital.
Another downstream effect of banks needing to increase their liquid holdings was exponentially worse. Less liquid large banks needed to purchase and absorb the financial assets of more liquid large banks in order to meet the regulatory requirements.
In 2010 there were approximately twelve “too big to fail banks”, and that was seen as a risk within the economy, and more broad-based banking competition was needed to be more secure.
Unfortunately, because of Dodd-Frank by 2016 those twelve banks had merged into only four even bigger banks that were now even bigger risks; albeit supposedly more financially secure in their liquid holdings. This ‘less banks’ reality was opposite of the desired effect.
The four to six big banks (JP Morgan-Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, US BanCorp and Mellon) now control $9+ trillion (that’s “TRILLION). Their size is so enormous that small group now controls most of the U.S. financial market.
Because they control so much of the financial market, instituting a Glass-Steagall firewall between commercial and investment divisions (in addition to the Dodd-Frank liquid holding requirements), would mean the capability of small and mid-size businesses to get the loans needed to expand or even keep their operations running would stop.
2010’s “Too few, too big to fail” became 2016’s “EVEN FEWER, EVEN BIGGER to fail”.
That’s the underlying problem for a Glass-Steagall type of regulation now. The Democrats created Dodd-Frank which: #1 generated constraints on the economy (less lending), #2 made fewer banking options available (banks merged), #3 made top banks even bigger.
This problem is why President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin are working to create a parallel banking system of community and credit union banks that are external to Dodd Frank regulations and can act as the primary commercial banks for small to mid-sized businesses.
The goal of “Glass Steagall”, ie. Commercial division -vs- Investment division, is created by generating an entirely new system of banks under different regulation. The currently remaining ten U.S. “big banks” operate as “investment division banks” per se’, and the lesser regulated community banks/credit unions operate as would be the “Commercial Side”.
Instead of firewalling an individual bank internally within its organization, the Trump/Mnuchin plan looks to be firewalling the banking ‘system’ within the U.S. internally. Hope that makes sense.
Therein lies the fundamental breakdown in communication between Secretary Mnuchin and Senator Elizabeth Warren.
But SD’s explication makes sense.
It does, Two types of banking..one firewall in between. Bigger banks fail, the economy and Main Street are insulated.
Now, for years I have always surmised that one way to assist the small community banks would be to de-centralize Social Security.
Keep the name, because the UniParty would howl. However, if you deposit your paycheck in your local bank, your Social security savings could also be accounted for in your bank, and if 20% of your savings could be invested, your local bank could have the liquidity it needs. And the Feds would not be able to steal it.
It really could be a life savings/health savings combination. In other words, your own money would be working for you and Main Street, rather than the Swamp.
Not being even a financial novice, I could be crazy, though…
Thanks for a bit of clarity Sundance.
This is the assumed safeguard.
Trump needs to make a deal with big banks. These 5 banks and CoC control the rats and RINO. Trump knows how to find Middle way with business people. He needs to cut money supply to rats and fake MSM .
I’d prefer letting them think they control the financial destiny while building the CU and community banks for small business and personal lending. Considering small business is the backbone of the economy, let the big 4-6 get in their inevitable Chinese stink bug bog and simply tell them “we’re good, you’re on your own.” when they coming crying about their failed fake paper economy.
That pretty much sums it up, and when there is brick and mortar interest to be made, we can stick our tongues out at the TARP babies.
Yep. Starve the cancer.
Thanks for this explainor, (that’s not a word, is it?) – while watching this today was trying to follow along, got hints of what you’re outlining, but when Sen. Warren started her diatribe all I could think of was ‘how nice for her, she’s got her soundbite for the evening news cycle’ and after screaming at the TV had to shut it off. Secretary Mnuchin is fantastic! He just let her get her soundbite out and moved on.
I think you just made a new word! Send it to Urban Dictionary!
So “looks to be firewalling the banking ‘system’ within the U.S. internally” means nationalizing the banks? I hope not.
No, not nationalizing the banks at all. Just differentiating the federal regulations based on the financial size of the bank itself. Less regulations on smaller banks, more regulation on bigger banks.
Which could motivate the bigger banks to split themselves up into smaller banks, to avoid the additional regulations.
Could motivate. I wonder if that would actually happen? What am I thinking? If there’s a profit incentive – it’ll happen
One would think, but in reality they tend to favor regulations, the cost of which they pass on to their investor customers as “service” fees. It’s a profit center.
Their legal departments tend to favor more regulation.
OK, thx… Mnuchin sure got Pocahontas in a tizzie hahahahahah
I caught about twenty minutes of this during lunch and that point was made by a number of Senators and agreed to in principle by Mnuchin….Pocahontas is a partisan hack and these types give us all the trouble in my business…
It’s like the crowd that chants break up the banks or the Wall isn’t built in 100 days…No point arguing when agenda and reality clash…It really is pathetic how disingenuous people are. The environmental movement has this in spades as well…
Mnuchin was even discussing the cut off point for larger banks receiving certain tax benefits…He said something similiar to wanting to make sure the bigger institutions can’t find a way into these benefits…Basically a cut off that would get some much need capital down on the streets..
Credit Unions still survive and a portion of my cash is in two in my locale.
Do my checking (bill paying from one of them).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Credit Unions are not only ‘surviving’, they seem to be proliferating across the country.
And it’s kinda like Baileys’ Building & Loan………
You just need decent people and businesses participating.
they are really a success here in WA.
One, which was for Boeing employees only, is now open to all in WWA.
Another which was originally for Ft. Lewis/ Mc Chord AFB employees, is also now open to many more.
They are growing in popularity: no checking acc’t fees, low interest on sponsored credit if small pymt automatically deducted…even on car loans: reduction in interest rate, etc.
Mine is really cool, I love it.
Glad you put this out there. People on both the left and right have oversimplified this issue. Bottom line is you can attempt to make a fair’er’ system with what we’ve got or you can smash it and start and accept the destruction with it, rationalizing the consequences later. Either way the future is bleak financial wise.
EXCELLENT post explaining matters that usually are WAY out of my range of understanding. AND, if some globalist “diversity law” does not show up requiring our credit unions to traffic in shariah compliant financial instruments (supporting islamic lending practices and terror financing), then I’m 100% behind the idea of credit unions – more power to them! THANK YOU, Sundance!
Ya know, when Sundance comes up with such a good explanation so quickly to something that is so complicated, I’d swear he’s got a pipeline into the WH.
I think it is more like brain hand coordination? Actuarial brain hand coordination.
Banks have NO business being on the investment side. Banks were responsible for the recession because they were losing customers to investment products that, in the end were worthless. but they wanted in on the action.
Banks don’t know a dam thing about companies run their business, they do know how to manage risk. And its tough to get any loan from a bank today.
Banks exist to “invest” other people’s money and return profits into high compound interest results. Compound interest rules the modern human universe. Its the nature of things. You’re asking banks to have no business in this fundamental concept. Banks exists to invest, they only consequence is that they be allowed to fail. However, small banks will fail in constant cyclical periods of time (aka recessions). That is why the central Federal Banking system was made by Rockefeller and J.P. Morgan. To combat the constant collapse of banks due to speculation and recession.
yohio; absolutely not. It was the Wolverine in Mnuchin that had Pocahontas jumpin’ up and down in her chair while flailing her arms and hands like a person with rubber limbs b/c she couldn’t understand a new concept of the banking world order.
Only Wolverines have that effect on ideological dolts.
Thanks Bill Clinton. Idiot got rid of Glass Steagall. Yes, firewall is the best plan. Let them leap out of their windows when the derivative bubble they created (AGAIN) bursts. It will be worldwide, including the Chinese.
The Federal Credit Unions etc. can be used for small business. Looks like we will have 2 economies. Fine. Move them offshore, give the big 4 economic reasons to move offshore and leave us.
“Unfortunately, because of Dodd-Frank by 2016 those twelve banks had merged into only four even bigger banks that were now even bigger risks; albeit supposedly more financially secure in their liquid holdings. This ‘less banks’ reality was opposite of the desired effect.”
Perhaps ‘less banks’ was precisely the desired effect? Seems to have worked out considerably well for Bank of America, JP Morgan-Chase, Wells Fargo, and CitiBank!
First they declare certain banks ‘too big to fail’ and promise to bail them out in an attempt to create ‘less banks’. A few years later they’ve created fewer and even larger banks still ‘too big to fail’, and when financial crisis arises they bail out the banks with taxpayer money. Seems like more fleecing of American wealth disguised as a “smart”, “sensible”, and “well-intentioned” regulatory system, and all the more reason they desperately needed Hillary to win.
I have full confidence in God, Trump, and the Trump administration to fix this mess at just the right time, in just the right way. In the meantime I will do my part and bank at my local community banks and credit unions. 😉
Thanks for the input, this isn’t something that can be explained easily. Most certainly not by the talking heads. This stuff usually goes over my head but I thought you gave it a good effort.
God she is so ignoring purposes keeps mistaking his position and than plays dumb while asking the same question over and over with strawman argument that she makes by pretending she doesn’t know what he saying and by cutting him repeatly so HE CAN’T answer her strawman questions
Man, that was hard to watch. I wanted to punch her in the head, and gag her with a dirty sock….she is whacked. I hope the democrats run her for 2020…..
Pochahantas is an insufferable ideologue with tunnel vision. As an aside: extremely rude, intolerant, and just plain blind to the merits of any concept, plan, policy, procedure that she cannot grasp upon presentation and review. In other words; Pochahantas is an utter fool with a huge ego.
This explanation and article is exactly why I come here. I could not get such analysis anywhere else that I know of.
Since finding the Tree House and the Treepers, I’ve never been so informed in my life.
“Great seats aye, Buddy?”
“Instead of firewalling an individual bank internally within its organization, the Trump/Mnuchin plan looks to be firewalling the banking ‘system’ within the U.S. internally. Hope that makes sense.”
This makes perfect sense. I use a local credit union exclusively. I do not understand why anyone would use one of the Big Banks (Chase, Wells Fargo, etc.), with their Indian call centers, rip-off fees, lack of branches, etc. Using a Big Bank only makes sense for financing really Big Things beyond the lending capabilities of local credit unions, like building a skyscraper or airplane factory.
Small/local credit unions with small rules for people and small business, Big Banks with Big Rules for Big Business.
Not tired of winning!
Hey realgaryseven; send this to Pocahontas, it’s a great explanation that she might understand if she sees the written word or has one of her aides read it to her over and over and over again, with explanation of difficult words, phrases, such as ‘lack of branches’.
I double-dog dare ya!
LOL!!!
Will the small banks evolve into big banks?
