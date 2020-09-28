Oblique but BIG Release – OIG Horowitz Outlines Notification of FBI for Contractor Database Abuse…

A very interesting release from the Office of Inspector General (OIG), Michael Horowitz, [SEE HERE] outlines some very interesting information especially for those who have followed the arc of the NSA database exploitation for several years.
On its face the OIG release outlines a review and finding, actually a warning, by Horowitz’s office about FBI contractor access to “a certain national security database.” The release is titled: “Management Advisory: Notification of Concerns Identified in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Contract Administration of a Certain Classified National Security Program”, and the advisory part is particular interesting when absorbed through the prism of prior information.
Notice the date of the first notification from the OIG to the FBI, January 22nd 2020, this is a detail within the report that will be missed by most. It was little discussed on January 19, 2019, when the OIG revealed “Misconduct by Two Current Senior FBI Officials and One Retired FBI Official While Providing Oversight on an FBI Contract” [LINK] Indeed we know the OIG was reviewing FBI contractor access to the NSA database as a result of both FISA judge Rosemary Collyer and FISA judge James Boasberg reports.
On the surface of the current release the OIG is noting concerns and a warning shared with the FBI about ongoing contractor access to the NSA database; thus, a “classified national security program” becomes defined. However, in the background of this current release it appears the OIG is using this public notification as a CYA of sorts. Meaning the OIG is saying publicly they have advised the FBI of “concerns” with this database being abused.
As specifically, and in my opinion intentionally, noted by the OIG the FBI used their intelligence authority to “classify” their response to IG Horowitz warning; and now Horowitz is informing the public of that opaque FBI approach.
Essentially, this can be looked at as Horowitz calling out the FBI for hiding information, yet the IG is using carefully worded public information to do so.
Read this next paragraph carefully…. EMPHASIS MINE:
[…] The classification marking of the working draft report, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions on official government travel, and the unavailability to the OIG of secure video conferencing capability have contributed to the delays in finalizing this review.
So that we can begin the process of resolving issues that we identified during the review in a timely manner, we have determined that it would be in the OIG’s and the FBI’s interests to conclude our review by treating the OIG’s working draft report and its 11 recommendations as a management advisory.
Further, based on the oral and written feedback previously provided by the FBI on the working draft report, we consider the 11 recommendations contained within the working draft report to be final and their status “resolved.”
Consistent with the ordinary recommendation resolution process, we ask that the FBI please provide us within 90 days your response concerning specific actions completed or alternative corrective actions proposed or taken to address the recommendations.
So the FBI hid their response to the IG warning behind the cloud of “classification”, leaving the IG with no alternative except to say the classified response has to be accepted as the final FBI response to the IG warning. The IG is then saying to the FBI you have 90 days to tell us what you did to address the contractor access abuses.
The OIG is covering his ass, and telling us why.
Keep in mind this contractor access to the bulk NSA metadata is a big deal. All of the FISA audits in the past six years have pointed out how FBI contractors abuse their access to the database and unlawfully extract information without minimization efforts required by fourth amendment protections. The scale of the abuse is actually stunning; and now the OIG has reviewed the same process and found the same issues uncorrected.
The FBI is attempting to retain an unlawful process. Former NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers said: the system itself is too easy to exploit and too difficult to manage, as he tried to shut down part of the search function (“about queries”) within the database itself.
Here’s the full IG “Management Advisory”:
.
To understand what specifically is being addressed within this IG review, it is worthwhile revisiting an interview by Flynn’s defense counsel Sidney Powell as she shares information that CTH readers are very knowledgeable about; as well as a reminder of the backstory.
Michael Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell hits it out of the park as she connects the dots within the surveillance state and the use of FBI contractors to mine the NSA database.
Must Watch:
.
A DEEP DIVE – How Did It Work?
Start by reviewing the established record from the 99-page FISC opinion rendered by Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer on April 26, 2017. Review the details within the FISC opinion.
I would strongly urge everyone to read the FISC report (full pdf below) because Judge Collyer outlines how the DOJ, which includes the FBI, had an “institutional lack of candor” in responses to the FISA court. In essence, the Obama administration was continually lying to the FISA court about their activity, and the rate of fourth amendment violations for illegal searches and seizures of U.S. persons’ private information for multiple years.
Unfortunately, due to intelligence terminology Judge Collyer’s brief and ruling is not an easy read for anyone unfamiliar with the FISA processes. That complexity also helps the media avoid discussing it; and as a result most Americans have no idea the scale and scope of the Obama-era surveillance issues. So we’ll try to break down the language.
.
For the sake of brevity and common understanding CTH will highlight the most pertinent segments showing just how systemic and troublesome the unlawful electronic surveillance was.
Early in 2016 NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was alerted of a significant uptick in FISA-702(17) “About” queries using the FBI/NSA database that holds all metadata records on every form of electronic communication.
The NSA compliance officer alerted Admiral Mike Rogers who then initiated a full compliance audit on/around March 9th, 2016, for the period of November 1st, 2015, through May 1st, 2016.
While the audit was ongoing, due to the severity of the results that were identified, Admiral Mike Rogers stopped anyone from using the 702(17) “about query” option, and went to the extraordinary step of blocking all FBI contractor access to the database on April 18, 2016 (keep these dates in mind).
Here are some significant segments:
The key takeaway from these first paragraphs is how the search query results were exported from the NSA database to users who were not authorized to see the material. The FBI contractors were conducting searches and then removing, or ‘exporting’, the results. Later on, the FBI said all of the exported material was deleted.
Searching the highly classified NSA database is essentially a function of filling out search boxes to identify the user-initiated search parameter and get a return on the search result.
♦ FISA-702(16) is a search of the system returning a U.S. person (“702”); and the “16” is a check box to initiate a search based on “To and From“. Example, if you put in a date and a phone number and check “16” as the search parameter the user will get the returns on everything “To and From” that identified phone number for the specific date. Calls, texts, contacts etc. Including results for the inbound and outbound contacts.
♦ FISA-702(17) is a search of the system returning a U.S. person (702); and the “17” is a check box to initiate a search based on everything “About” the search qualifier. Example, if you put a date and a phone number and check “17” as the search parameter the user will get the returns of everything about that phone. Calls, texts, contacts, geolocation (or gps results), account information, user, service provider etc. As a result, 702(17) can actually be used to locate where the phone (and user) was located on a specific date or sequentially over a specific period of time which is simply a matter of changing the date parameters.
And that’s just from a phone number.
Search an ip address “about” and read all data into that server; put in an email address and gain everything about that account. Or use the electronic address of a GPS enabled vehicle (about) and you can withdraw more electronic data and monitor in real time. Search a credit card number and get everything about the account including what was purchased, where, when, etc. Search a bank account number, get everything about transactions and electronic records etc. Just about anything and everything can be electronically searched; everything has an electronic ‘identifier’.
The search parameter is only limited by the originating field filled out. Names, places, numbers, addresses, etc. By using the “About” parameter there may be thousands or millions of returns. Imagine if you put “@realdonaldtrump” into the search parameter? You could extract all following accounts who interacted on Twitter, or Facebook etc. You are only limited by your imagination and the scale of the electronic connectivity.
As you can see below, on March 9th, 2016, internal auditors noted the FBI was sharing “raw FISA information, including but not limited to Section 702-acquired information”.
In plain English the raw search returns were being shared with unknown entities without any attempt to “minimize” or redact the results. The person(s) attached to the results were named and obvious. There was no effort to hide their identity or protect their 4th amendment rights of privacy; and database access was from the FBI network:
But what’s the scale here? This is where the story really lies.
Read this next excerpt carefully.
The operators were searching “U.S Persons”. The review of November 1, 2015, to May 1, 2016, showed “eighty-five percent of those queries” were unlawful or “non compliant”.
85% !! “representing [redacted number]”.
We can tell from the space of the redaction the number of searches were between 10,000 and 99,999 [six digits]. If we take the middle number of 50,000 – a non compliant rate of 85 percent means 42,500 unlawful searches out of 50,000.
The [six digit] amount (more than 10,000, less than 99,999), and 85% error rate, was captured in a six month period, November 2015 to April 2016.
Also notice this very important quote: “many of these non-compliant queries involved the use of the same identifiers over different date ranges.” This tells us the system users were searching the same phone number, email address, electronic identifier, repeatedly over different dates.
Specific person(s) were being tracked/monitored.
Additionally, notice the last quote: “while the government reports it is unable to provide a reliable estimate of” these non lawful searches “since 2012, there is no apparent reason to believe the November 2015 [to] April 2016 coincided with an unusually high error rate”.
That means the 85% unlawful FISA-702(16)(17) database abuse has likely been happening since 2012.
2012 is an important date in this database abuse because a network of specific interests is assembled that also shows up in 2016/2017:
- Who was 2012 FBI Director? Robert Mueller, who was selected by the FBI group to become special prosecutor in 2017.
- Who was Mueller’ chief-of-staff? Aaron Zebley, who became one of the lead lawyers on the Mueller special counsel.
- Who was 2012 CIA Director? John Brennan (remember the ouster of Gen Petraeus)
- Who was ODNI? James Clapper.
- Remember, the NSA is inside the Pentagon (Defense Dept) command structure. Who was Defense Secretary? Ash Carter
Who wanted NSA Director Mike Rogers fired in 2016? Brennan, Clapper and Carter.
And finally, who wrote and signed-off-on the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment and then lied about the use of the Steele Dossier? The same John Brennan, and James Clapper along with James Comey.
Tens of thousands of searches over four years (since 2012), and 85% of them are illegal. The results were extracted for?…. (I believe this is all political opposition use; and I’ll explain why momentarily.)
OK, that’s the stunning scale; but who was involved?
Private contractors with access to “raw FISA information that went well beyond what was necessary to respond to FBI’s requests“:
And as noted, the contractor access was finally halted on April 18th, 2016.
[Coincidentally (or likely not), the wife of Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson, Mary Jacoby, goes to the White House the very next day on April 19th, 2016.]
None of this is conspiracy theory.
All of this is laid out inside this 99-page opinion from FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer who also noted that none of this FISA abuse was accidental in a footnote on page 87: “deliberate decisionmaking“:
This specific footnote, if declassified, could be a key. Note the phrase: “([redacted] access to FBI systems was the subject of an interagency memorandum of understanding entered into [redacted])”, this sentence has the potential to expose an internal decision; withheld from congress and the FISA court by the Obama administration; that outlines a process for access and distribution of surveillance data.
Note: “no notice of this practice was given to the FISC until 2016“, that is important.
Summary: The FISA court identified and quantified tens-of-thousands of search queries of the NSA/FBI database using the FISA-702(16)(17) system. The database was repeatedly used by persons with contractor access who unlawfully searched and extracted the raw results without redacting the information and shared it with an unknown number of entities.
The outlined process certainly points toward a political spying and surveillance operation; and we are not the only one to think that’s what this system is being used for.
Back in 2017 when House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes was working to reauthorize the FISA legislation, Nunes wrote a letter to ODNI Dan Coats about this specific issue:
SIDEBAR: To solve the issue, well, actually attempt to ensure it never happened again, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers eventually took away the “About” query option permanently in 2017. NSA Director Rogers said the abuse was so inherent there was no way to stop it except to remove the process completely. [SEE HERE] Additionally, the NSA database operates as a function of the Pentagon, so the Trump administration went one step further. On his last day as NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers -together with ODNI Dan Coats- put U.S. cyber-command, the database steward, fully into the U.S. military as a full combatant command. [SEE HERE] Unfortunately it didn’t work as shown by the 2018 FISC opinion rendered by FISC Judge James Boasberg [SEE HERE]
There is little doubt the FISA-702(16)(17) database system was used by Obama-era officials, from 2012 through April 2016, as a way to spy on their political opposition.
Quite simply there is no other intellectually honest explanation for the scale and volume of database abuse that was taking place; and keep in mind these searches were all ruled to be unlawful. Searches for repeated persons over a period time that were not authorized.
When we reconcile what was taking place and who was involved, then the actions of the exact same principle participants take on a jaw-dropping amount of clarity.
All of the action taken by CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey, ODNI Clapper and Defense Secretary Ashton Carter make sense. Including their effort to get NSA Director Mike Rogers fired.
Everything after March 9th, 2016, had a dual purpose: (1) done to cover up the weaponization of the FISA database. [Explained Here] Spygate, Russia-Gate, the Steele Dossier, and even the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (drawn from the dossier and signed by the above) were needed to create a cover-story and protect themselves from discovery of this four year weaponization, political surveillance and unlawful spying. Even the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel makes sense; he was FBI Director when this began. And (2) they needed to keep the surveillance going.
The beginning decision to use FISA(702) as a domestic surveillance and political spy mechanism appears to have started in/around 2012. Perhaps sometime shortly before the 2012 presidential election and before John Brennan left the White House and moved to CIA. However, there was an earlier version of data assembly that preceded this effort.
Political spying 1.0 was actually the weaponization of the IRS. This is where the term “Secret Research Project” originated as a description from the Obama team. It involved the U.S. Department of Justice under Eric Holder and the FBI under Robert Mueller. It never made sense why Eric Holder requested over 1 million tax records via CD ROM, until overlaying the timeline of the FISA abuse:
The IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” The transaction occurred in October 2010 (link)
Why disks? Why send a stack of DISKS to the DOJ and FBI when there’s a pre-existing financial crimes unit within the IRS. All of the evidence within this sketchy operation came directly to the surface in early spring 2012.
The IRS scandal was never really about the IRS, it was always about the DOJ asking the IRS for the database of information. That is why it was transparently a conflict when the same DOJ was tasked with investigating the DOJ/IRS scandal. Additionally, Obama sent his chief-of-staff Jack Lew to become Treasury Secretary; effectively placing an ally to oversee/cover-up any issues. As Treasury Secretary Lew did just that.
Lesson Learned – It would appear the Obama administration learned a lesson from attempting to gather a large opposition research database operation inside a functioning organization large enough to have some good people that might blow the whistle.
The timeline reflects a few months after realizing the “Secret Research Project” was now worthless (June 2012), they focused more deliberately on a smaller network within the intelligence apparatus and began weaponizing the FBI/NSA database. If our hunch is correct, that is what will be visible in footnote #69:
How this all comes together in 2019/2020
Fusion GPS was not hired in April 2016 just to research Donald Trump. As shown in the evidence provided by the FISC, the intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. The Obama administration already knew everything about the Trump campaign, and were monitoring everything by exploiting the FISA database.
However, after the NSA alerts in/around March 9th, 2016, and particularly after the April 18th shutdown of contractor access, the Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to create a legal albeit ex post facto justification for the pre-existing surveillance and spy operations. Fusion GPS gave them that justification in the Steele Dossier.
That’s why the FBI small group, which later transitioned into the Mueller team, were so strongly committed to and defending the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content.
The Steele Dossier, an outcome of the Fusion contract, contains three insurance policy purposes: (1) the cover-story and justification for the pre-existing surveillance operation (protect Obama); and (2) facilitate the FBI counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign (assist Clinton); and (3) continue the operation with a special counsel (protect both).
An insurance policy would be needed. The Steele Dossier becomes the investigative virus the FBI wanted inside the system. To get the virus into official status, they used the FISA application as the delivery method and injected it into Carter Page. The FBI already knew Carter Page; essentially Carter Page was irrelevant, what they needed was the FISA warrant and the Dossier in the system {Go Deep}.
The Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a plausible justification for already existing surveillance and spy operations. Fusion-GPS gave them that justification and evidence for a FISA warrant with the Steele Dossier.
Ultimately that’s why the Steele Dossier was so important; without it, the FBI would not have a tool that Mueller needed to continue the investigation of President Trump. In essence by renewing the FISA application, despite them knowing the underlying dossier was junk, the FBI was keeping the surveillance gateway open for Team Mueller to exploit later on.
The bottom line is this…. The NSA database has been exploited to: (1) gain opposition research on political entities; AND (2) the NSA database is being exploited to retrieve information useful for financial gains (insider information). The contractors inside the network are in the business of selling information which they obtain from their access.
There are trillions at stake….
Well, according to the new Durham revelation, it worked, other than Trump being elected. That may have actually been because Hillary was a terrible candidate. They couldn’t overcome the cackle.
But they were able do great damage to Trump, they stole the midterm election unleashing the vile Pelosi on all fair minded citizens, and now they are still in a position to oust Trump and further their evil deeds.
Potus had several opportunities to fire Wray and clean out the FBI. After the Mueller report was an opportunity missed. He could have cleaned out the CIA aftet impeachment. Now he boxed in unti after the election
At the time I thought Trump not firing Wray and Mueller and not declassifying everything was perhaps a smart move, let Barr do it. But as I look back he should have done just that, how could it have given the opposition any more opportunity they now have
Why does everyone think Trump could have fired Wray? Any replacement would have had to get Senate approval and that was not coming. McConnell has been great on Judges but on Senate confirmation for important potions he has basically stuck a knife in Trumps back time and time again. For example never, ever going into full recess so Trump could make a recess appointment.
Don’t let the Republican Senators off the hook. It only takes one Senator to object and the appointments could be made. One. That lets you know the number of gonads that the Senate aspires to have! Hey Mitch, your days are numbered if you value your power more than you value the people you supposedly represent. We, the people, support President Trump—not you, not Mitt, not Susan, not Lisa. You are quickly becoming the grass and we are your lawn mower. Get with the program or get on retirement!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why does everyone think Trump could have fired Wray? Any replacement would have had to get Senate approval and that was not coming. McConnell has been great on Judges but on Senate confirmation for important potions he has basically stuck a knife in Trumps back time and time again. For example never, ever going into full recess so Trump could make a recess appointment.
Why does everyone think Trump could have fired Wray? Any replacement would have had to get Senate approval and that was not coming. McConnell has been great on Judges but on Senate confirmation for important potions he has basically stuck a knife in Trumps back time and time again. For example never, ever going into full recess so Trump could make a recess appointment.
Don’t know about you, but I’d really enjoy an Acting Director named Grenell; force Mitch into a corner, again.
Yup, Yankee. See you in November
Mitch will more than likely have that “deer in the head light look” when being confronted…Can’t wait for 3 Nov!!!!! Mitch and these cast of characters that call themselves senators (small s for reason) will soon have their heads handed to them…Know why?
Because President Trump is GOING TO HAVE A MANDATE FROM US, WE THE PEOPLE, TO CLEAN UP THIS TRAVESTY CALLED THE US GOVERNMENT!!!!…Now back to your regularly scheduled programming!!!
I may not understand but, I thought Trump could stick someone in the place of Wray for a limited amount of time someone who had already been confirmed and vetted.
I forget what doing that is called
but didn’t I hear Rick Grenell’s name throw around for that particular role.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can put in an acting, but there may be a specific line of succession that might hamper him. Although it didn’t phase him with DOJ and Whitaker or DHS and Cucinelli or Wolf.
“Hind sight is always 20/20”
Why? Firing Wray tonight, imho, will have no adverse effect on the election.
The Socialist left is so focused on Kavenaughing Amy, they likely won’t even notice!!
Look at it this way, he provided you with a good reason to vote on 11/3.
Our VSGPOTUS has it under control. As he has had every other crisis of confidence. Please don’t doubt him for a minute. He a gift to us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thought while reading this was that, rather than Horowicz doing this for CYA, someone asked him to do it to provide cover for firing Wray. Maybe his inane testimony last week was the final straw for Trump or Barr.
After the election BOTH Barr and Wray will be FIRED. You can’t tell me both Giuliani and Christy are at the White House to help Trump debate prep.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
…or the cankle!
Well at least Wray can claim he just found out about it.
Time to throw “precious” into the fire.
By whom – the crooked DOJ or the crooked FBI or the crooked CIA or the…
There is only one IMO who has the integrity and courage.
US Attorney John Durham won’t release his report before the election because it might be seen as political but The Times can release Trump tax records?
LikeLiked by 9 people
As it stands, the duly elected president and the people’s vote are not protected. How can Barr sleep at night knowing the horrible acts the left has committed, from spying on a candidate’s campaign to burning down the heart of cities, all to get their way?
And if they continue, unceasing, without consequences, and Barr continues to delay the truth, they most certainly will cheat their way back in power.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“How can Barr sleep at night knowing the horrible acts the left has committed.” It’s called the Mamet principle. Pretending he doesn’t know what he knows. And hoping it all goes away. The dumb f*** is in way over his head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Barr says all the right things in his speeches and interviews, and appears to be bothered by the whole tangled mess…
And I guess I’m dumb and believe him.
Wish Ric Grenell was in his role. He’d end this nightmare. God bless that man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ric Grenell just today: https://twitter.com/realmajordan/status/1310710718698868736
Barr is CIA. When you constantly find yourself scratching your head about “crazy” actions….or non-actions, it always seems to point in that direction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
….and Bill Barr will personally be responsible for the civil war that will probably ensue. The blood of many and the fall of the US will be on Barr’s head. I hope he understands…but I doubt it, too much of a Washington elitist and creature of the swamp to ever truly believe that “freedom is never more than a generation away from being lost”. Barr seems to want to do his part!
LikeLike
There will be no civil war. There is no organization or will. Throughout this whole ordeal, impeachment, etc. no one has marched on DC for justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obviously Barr has no respect for us. He must think we are as dumb as the little Socialist snowflake rioters. Wonder if he talks to Durham or Aldenberg. Obviously not or he would know that we know. He would know that we know the criminality that’s took place during the Obama administration. He would know that we know about the Weissmann hi-jacking of the Mueller SC. He would know that we know the players in Spygate and Covergate. He would know that we know that this should have been in the open years ago. He would know that we know that he has and is slow-walking the release of information confirming the illegal activities. He should know that we know who the players are, we know what the player’s roles are, and we know who could have brought this illegal operation to the ground. Now Barr, either do your job or get out of the way and let someone really interested in justice lead. NOW!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In 2012 the vile and corrupt special prosecutor, Larry Walsh, indicted Casper Weinberger on the FRIDAY before the election. That was a major factor causing Poppy Bush to lose to Master B. Clinton. How’s that for “not interfering” in a presidential election?
Demonrats never hesitate to go for the jugular – – even with corrupt and illegal actions. On the other hand . . . Pubbies never hesitate to hide in the deep weeds whenever demonrats throw a temper tantrum.
And it’s our fate to have to rely on linguini-spined Pubbies to carry the day for us. Frustrating beyond belief.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In 1992 . . . not 2012.
Amen twice
John Durham’s report probably reads like this:
All work and no play makes John a dull boy.
All work and no play makes John a dull boy.
All work and no play makes John a dull boy.
All work and no play makes John a dull boy.
Heeeeere’s Johnny!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone posed this question and I think it’s a good one. The NYT leaks illegally obtained records. How are they any different than wiki leaks? Why then is either the reporter at the NYT in not in jail or Julian Assange free?
I believe the charges against Assange were that he released CLASSIFIED records, not just private records.
I pray that President Trump has someone briefing him who is following all this as closely as you are Sundance. Thank you for what you’re doing.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I think family members of his check in from time to time, to whom I say hello and welcome and we’re praying for all of you!
We know from Sundance’s DC meetings that Sundance knows more than the whole damned lot of DC bureaucrats. Sundance for AG. Once more, with emphasis: SUNDANCE FOR AG!!
SD continues to labor admirably, identifying and connecting the myriad dots that encircle the perpetrators of the coup. Bravo and sincerest thanks!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Is there ANY reason why Pussyhat Wray shouldn’t be fired ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes . . . Barr likes what Fey Wray is doing.
Nope. But timing is everything.
His wittle feewings might get huhht!
Would someone be able to recover the information deleted from the special councils phones by using the search criteria you listed above? Just curious….
LikeLiked by 3 people
A total “wipe job” on a computer hard drive takes 7 full wipes to completely do the job. How about phones?
LikeLike
Right? And were these phones (pretty sure they’ve been id-ed as iphones) not connected to iCloud? No backups there? Government contracts with cloud providers like Apple have specific policies around data retention periods etc.
LikeLike
Let’s also not forget to the extent they used SMS instead of iCloud the telco carrier will also have copies of text message contents. If they used Teams or Skype Microsoft retains copies of messages exchanged as well as automatic voice transcriptions for a specified time period, presumably SMS is similar for telcos. These data retention periods are specified by laws in each country for the purpose of surveillance and search warrants. Again not sure how that intersects with government cloud / communication contracts though.
LikeLike
I wonder if the name of Comey’s homey, Daniel Richman, appears in any of the classified responses by the FBI.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How quaint, sending memos back and forth. Reminds me of 1981 when we had secretaries to type them up on an IBM selectrics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There has never been another typewriter that even comes close to the IBM Selectric. I am so sorry I sold mine.
I’m hopeful that our President can finally bring justice in his lame duck term.
I’m not sure when you sleep, Sundance? Thanks for the class.
1 more YOU GOT TO ADD THESE 2
1) foot note 68 – GETS NO EYEBALLS – pay focus to the “federal buidling” word use and context in GRANDFATHERING IN a traitor to a federal employee like MaGIC
https://img1.wsimg.com/isteam/ip/40e95866-7466-47d8-9922-ba657bda9148/Footnote%2068%20Collyer.png/:/rs=h:650,cg:true,m
2) Look VERY CLOSE
“concluded the FBI gave access to a Private entity, NOT ONE ASSISTING A FEDERAL AGENCY (the whole point of the FAKE COMEY MEMO ‘improper acces granting”)
https://img1.wsimg.com/isteam/ip/40e95866-7466-47d8-9922-ba657bda9148/FBIgaveunsupervisedPrivatentity-0001.png/:/rs=h:650,cg:true,m
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/footnote-68-%26-69
add these ! please add these!
sorry! new to this
Thank you for pointing this out. Knowing they are sitting in federal buildings doing this work, and so the government feels perfectly fine doing what they did.
Entitlement.
Am I reading you right? This stuff has not been corrected yet? That’s batsh#t crazy. Federal law enforcement has turned into organized crime.
LikeLiked by 3 people
DING DING DING…..”has” turned?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nine months later and neither Wray nor Barr have done a thing.
But just wait till after the election, mm hmm. You’ll see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any feebs working at main headquarters, AT NIGHT are obviously up to no good, and in any case would kneel to the BLM mob, lol.
Burn it DOWN!
Sidney or Ric to replace Wray.
Suddenly all the classifications/redactions disappear amid much 7th floor turmoil. And just maybe they start looking at the Bolsheviks (aka Antifa/BLM) attempting the overthrow of U.S.
LikeLike
The Feral Bureau of Iniquity, and from all appearances, the DOJ too, are dumpster fires; let them burn to the ground and bulldoze them over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the big scandal way back in the 1990’s when an unauthorized query was made about the First Lady’s passport?
My, how things have changed.
https://www.sfgate.com/politics/article/Passport-peeping-more-than-just-curiosity-3290145.php
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually – this is even better. The story is about how SoS Condaleeza Rice called to apologize about unauthorized access of BARACK OBAMA’S passport records. Oh, the irony!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fourth Amendment?
What Fourth Amendment?
We ain’t got no Fourth Amendment.
We don’t need no stinkin’ Fourth Amendment.
2 tier system! this is VERY RISKY to Entertain AG Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As usual Sundance, brilliant. Now when will someone pay for this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI told the FISC to go FCK themselves.
CTH article on this is linked in the site – as always, and provided below.(thats how the site helps, it gets the info in front of people, and the CTH link there for an AH HAAA moment)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/05/2019-fisc-report-and-opinion-released-full-pdf-and-links/
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/nsa-database-topic
The DOJ has become the largest criminal enterprise in this country – Barr none, pun intended.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, can I sue the Federal govt. To release all lists of people who were spyed upon by said contractors to validate whether or not my name is on the list? If on the list can I sue to find out which contractor was looking at me? We should hit the Federal govt. with thousands of requests for this information. It is reasonable to suggest that YOU are on that list, Sundance… The President should allow immediate transparency of who was spyed upon and by who…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every single contractor and the subject of every single non-compliant “about” inquiry needs to be made public. Prosecutions, of course. A forensic audit of the info gleaned and where it went, of course. Aside from the political and financial implications, these “snooped on” subjects are candidates for blackmail. I’d like to know who these candidates for blackmail are. It might just explain their actions.
Government officials, judges, law enforcement officers in addition to political figures, past, present and future, may all be in someone’s little black book(s). (I’m sure Hillary’s FBI files were never mined for “useful” info) What if a supreme court justice, for example, is in someone’s little black book as a result of these illegal inquiries. The ramifications are just mind-boggling. I’m sure the subjects of the inquiries aren’t just inconsequential citizens..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent research, but will it REALLY do any good?
The FBI must be laughing hysterically at the ineptness of the Republican Congress.
Director Wray will be invited to numerous cocktail parties – he’s the FBI’s hero.
AG Barr – the world is watching – do you care?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr cares. Just not about the Republic, nor justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What will it take for these gaping holes to be plugged? Other than giving Wray the boot Ithink that a major institutional cleansing is in order- and full scale transparency of EVERY single contractor and abuser. But I honestly don’t know who can do it. Ratcliffe can declassify and give the transparency and PDJT can fire Wray but who can we depend on for the charges against the contractors and the firing within the corrupt institutions?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Lots of new exculpatory stuff filed in the Flynn case today. Minutes ago:
Clinesmith email. Summary of NSLs (National Security Letters, basically a secret subpoena) issued against Flynn (7). Clinesmith email in Dec. 23, 2016 says “no more NSLs authorized for Razor.” Strzok then went fishing with NSLs (Feb-March 2017) issued for all Flynn emails, phone calls, financial records, etc. and caught nothing but a cold, from Lisa Page probably.
LikeLike
And a blessed Yom Kippur to all of our many Jewish friends.
LikeLike
Who invented the FBI and FISA?
Hitler, Stalin, Mao or Satan?
Got to be one of them.
It sure the hell wasn’t the Founding Fathers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s actually an interesting question. Was the FBI ever a productive non-corrupt government entity? They seem to have been the most incompetent corrupt government entity that I could think of starting out as the providers of blackmail material for their first Director J Edger Hoover. Maybe they helped capture serial killers, but as far as I know that could be total Hollywood BS.
LikeLike
Follow the pattern of illegal spying abuse and operations………….
NSA/FBI CONTRACTOR SPYING OPERATION: 2012-2016
1) We have hard evidence from the Adm. Rodger’s audit a massive FBI Contractor Spying Operation on thousands of Americans showing that 85% of the searches are illegal AND data on these individuals or topics has been extracted – THIS IS A UNDENIABLE FACT
2) We have the the then head of the FISA Court write up a 99 page report supporting Adm. Rodger’s findings and also suggesting that this Spying Operation on Americans could go back as far as 2012. – THIS IS AN UNDENIABLE FACT
So a first hand witness coupled with documented evidence of an illegal spying operation that may have been going on for 4-5 years that screams NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE and AG Barr has done what?
THE HAMMER SPYING OPERATION: – 2009-2012
Now add in the additional known illegal Spying Operation that spanned from Feb 2009 to around 2012 called the Hammer Program. And here are those facts.
1) The company awarded the Hammer Contract Program on 1/15/2009 is called Blxware.
2) On 2/4/2009, the Hammer goes live and the Government wires Blxware $2M dollars to begin data harvesting as the program is overseen by an individual who is also very closely involved in the Russia Collusion fraud. (Coincidence?)
3) The man who actually operates the Hammer Program becomes a Registered Whistleblower and files a whistleblower complaint with the DOJ and then AG Holder on 7/14/2013.
4) This whistleblower with his Attorney then proceed to turn in 47 hard drives with over 600 million pages of evidence of this data harvesting on Aug 19, 2015 to the FBI office in Miami, FL. and was given signed evidence received receipts.
The whistleblower with his attorney said the following………
“I produced 600 million pages. If you printed out each page it would be thirty miles high stacked one on top of another. The information is very sensitive information. They collected google searches, credit cards, phone records, images, pictures, anything and everything, and they did it for one reason: LEVERAGE. They didn’t know when, but they knew sooner or later they would need that information to use for leverage against a person … The amount of information is mind-boggling, and I gave all of that to FBI Director Comey’s office.”
So here again we have DOCUMENTED EVIDENCE AND a WHISTLEBLOWER who did some of the actual spying and what has AG Barr done about this NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE.
Both of these massive illegal spying operations ran from Feb 2009 – May 2016
Both are major National Security Issues
And I ask again, Barr has to be aware of these crimes so what has he done about them?
It is time Americans pin him done with hard questions and demand answers.
IMO much of what we are seeing in DC today is because of the years of gathering and extracting of data on thousands of Americans for the purpose of LEVERAGE, POWER and MONEY.
Where is AG Barr’s one system of justice when it comes to known ILLEGAL spying on Americans?
https://theamericanreport.org/2019/05/29/hammertime-baker-buried-whistleblower-montgomerys-trump-surveillance-evidence-then-suddenly-remembered-fbi-had-it/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oops…Could it be he was spied upon as well??? Explains a lot!
Would it be possible for the American People to persue a case as a class action lawsuit?
The fact that these sleaze bags actually purchased liability insurance in case their illegal entrapment of Flynn and Trump failed (and they scammed the Government to pay half) would be a good starting point. Wiping phones is also similar direct evidence of guilt. But the purchase insurance is contractual evidence of intent which is why insurance companies normally do not offer liability insurance for damage occured during the commission of a crime. I’m not an attorney, so this is just a suggestion.
I have 2 questions. 1. Is this enough for PDT to finally fire Wray? 2. Is the database still being abused today and if so against PDT?
LikeLike
LikeLike
My mind immediately thinks of Netflix, Obama’s sweetheart stock deal and Netflix’s big fat stock price. Blockbuster sure bit the dust quick? Access to that database would be a game changer.
LikeLike
My mind immediately thinks of Netflix, Obama’s sweetheart stock deal and Netflix’s big fat stock price. Blockbuster sure bit the dust quick? Access to that database would be a game changer.
If Trump can’t even fire Wray, he has become like Gulliver.
Just a reminder, Gulliver ripped his way loose from those bonds. And eventually overthrew the governments of both Lilliput and Blefuscu.
Bottomline, the IG is taking charge, telling the FBI to schedule In-Service sessions, attendance compulsory, errant employees to learn how to become reformed, all is well that ends well. Barr retires for good! 800 pages of Sundance’ Research filed in the Trump Library in Florida.
The End
Once again Barr-zini’s plan to “Run Out the Clock” is on full display. In November 2016 ,Admiral Rogers spoke to then President-Elect Trump about the NSA abuse. So why did Barr-zini wait until April 2020 in the middle of a pandemic to open an investigation regarding NSA abuse? How many people have been interviewed in this investigation? Samantha Powers would have been such an easy person to flip.
Graham says big disclosure this week.
Wray Charles, willfully blind as can be.
LikeLike
My opinion and some other people’s , was that the FBI should have been abolished because of corruption and sedition, and replaced with the U.S. Marshall’s FBI, DOJ you name it will never reform itself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance. Reading this, and numerous other tidbits that are dropped here, or by other sleuths, it makes me reflect again on where we were over a year ago. At that time, many of us were pushing for President Trump to go all nuke on this thing. No more screwing around…just declassify all of it. Put it all out there in one massive putrid exhibit. Let the chips fall where they may.
I still suspect that may have been best for everyone and everything.
It was said our nation couldn’t have survived such glaring toxic truth…that it would topple our country. So how much worse has all of this crap been? An intentional (I believe) bio-weapon set off globally to damage our economy, explosive riots by Marxists tearing at the very fabric of America, a devious cheat by mail plan that threatens to steal away our Republic?
I pray President Trump wins, we at least hold the Senate, and then break out a huge load of whoop-azz on all of them.
LikeLike
My rookie guess: OIG Horowitz mud on the face for not finding or disclosing 27 – 30 phones were erased?
AND … given the crooked ways of the FBI & DOJ, not immediately confiscating said phones?
Ric Grenell (on Eliz Mc The Edit) just called for some other agency (or agencies?) To declassify certain documents. He said they know who they are and what they are hiding. He didn’t want to say anything else….
But stressed that declassifying these documents is NOT “political”….it is “transparency” and said he didn’t care if they were released a week before the election….they should do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eliz Mc now talking to Nunes about same issue.
The nature of these abuses and the progress of Durham’s work makes it absolutely imperative that the Dems wit this election by whatever means, including a guns and fireworks coup if possible. Otherwise the investigation will continue and the outcome will end everything for those ‘bad actors’ and their families, and where applicable, their legacy.
So what do you do if you are PDJT in case the election goes screwy?
As President, DJT has access to the unredacted documents. He must also know the identities of every person/ group/ interest that queried the NSA data and what the results were.
He also has to know and have possession of the documentary support for every one of the SC misuses of the NSA data, at least now that the SC has finished its work.
If was wearing the uniform of the CINC , I would be organizing a very detailed database of my own.
Just in case.
The report that NSA’s internal auditors gave to Admiral Rogers in March 2016 which describes the massive illegal querying activity being done by FBI contractors against the NSA’s internet traffic collection database is that one all-important document which could blow open the Spygate scandal in a way which the general public at large can quickly comprehend and understand.
Let’s presume that the NSA auditor’s March 2016 report contains specific information concerning which FBI contractors were performing which specific database queries against which specific persons and organizations. If the report itself doesn’t contain that query metadata, a record of that metadata must exist somewhere inside the NSA.
To characterize such information as being explosive is putting it mildly. Public knowledge of the extent of the Obama administration’s spying against all Americans, not just against the Republicans and Donald Trump, has the potential to turn the tide in the long fight against the Deep State’s ongoing war on America’s constitutional right to privacy.
The NSA is an agency within the Department of Defense. The president, acting in his capacity as Commander in Chief, should immediately declassify and release that NSA audit document from 2016, including which contractors were doing the unlawful database querying, what kinds of queries they were performing, and who the unlawful queries were being directed against.
Then let the chips fall where they may. The clear national interest demands that it be done.
LikeLike
Just listened to Mr. Rick Grinnell. You can tell he is disgusted with all the letter agencies continuing to hide, obstruct ,all the info that would reveal and answer so many questions. He obviously has seen much but is to fair minded to leak. He also said ONLY an outsider will attempt to clean up this mess. The swamp will always protest and lie to protect their own . What a honest and devoted warrior.
I wish I could see this IG reveal as a big deal. I guess with so many tick-tick it’s coming soon claims, from Fox, Barr, Graham, etc. I’m not expecting much anymore. At least not for some time. There is so much corruption in DC it’s appalling for all of us. We can name the “goof guys” easily (Fitton, Jordan, Nunes, Carter, Gaetz, Solomon, etc.). Is there anyone willing to enforce laws that is in a position to do so? I think PDJT is craftily managing his survival in this swamp, but he doesn’t have enough white hats around to do what he knows should be done. Our singular focus is to make sure he gets re-elected. The rest is commentary.
Jumping Jehoshaphat! AG Barr apparently is now a lower form of animal life. He “hasn’t done anything”; he’s a “swamp creature”, and now the blood of bazillions will be on his hands as our new civil war cranks up. Pullleze.
We are well-accustomed to the commies and their useful idiots leaking like a diaper; we are not used to people doing their work and keeping their pie holes SHUT. Just because we don’t see any thing from “our side”, that doesn’t mean there is nothing to see.
I don’t believe the men and women working for POTUS will serve him so poorly. (Yeah, there have been some sleepers; they are cashiered as they are found.) If they all are as corrupt as some here think, POTUS is like a lamb being led to slaughter, and not as smart as we have thought. (I ain’t buying that.)
If this is done right, no one will know anything about it until operations are well under way. Meanwhile, I reserve my judgment on Misters Barr and Durham &c. (And boy, the trollers be trolling!)
To borrow from the Yog, I don’t see any fat lady.
LikeLike
LikeLike
What are the chances that inappropriate research being conducted for Slow Joe’s campaign? At this point one has to assume the worst. Director Wray is the wrong person to lead the FBI, sheesh.
Ok, great, I get one more time to pipe up and ask the obvious:
Has President Trump been given a damage assessment of the breach of Top Secret NSA Database?
Has dsca.mil completed a review of NSA contractors who illegally breached the system?
If not, why not?
After all, this is a very real National Security violation and potential ongoing risk… how do we know who outside the conspiracy (China, Russia) might have been able to snoop on loose lips forwarding data on unsecure systems???
President Trump could and should fire the entire F.B.I. It’s an unconstitutional law enforcement/ investigative agency founded by a bureaucrat- the Attorney General back in 1908…thereabouts. It’s not enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.Abolish it.
As the good Doctor Savage has said, God watches…and waits. There will be accountability.
What is transparent is that Horowitz and Wray are playing cover-up ping pong, releasing cheerful but cryptic exchanges concerning a scandal castigated by the FISC over four years ago, being ever so polite and flattering as they earnestly look for ways to be improve processes so as better to ream the 4th Amendment in the future.
Reading this I finally understand that federal employees, including political appointees at the top, treat their jobs as if they worked for Just-Another-Company. Except *this* company has the authority to jail you, deprive you of your property, and start wars. The approach Horowitz takes here is the same any career bureaucrat working for a large private sector company would – soften your message so that you don’t make powerful enemies out of other stakeholders. Modeling the federal government as a vastly less productive version of Microsoft should provide very good predictive powers.
LikeLike