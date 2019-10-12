FISA Judges Collyer and Boasberg Both Identified NSA Databases Used for Political Surveillance…

There is a serious problem here…
FISA Court judges Rosemary Collyer (declassified 2017) and James Boasberg (declassified 2019) both identified issues with the NSA database being exploited for unauthorized reasons. We have a large amount of supplemental research to see through most of Collyer’s report and we are now starting the same process for Boasberg. However, an alarming possibility makes it important to outline a rough draft of what appears present.
Initially when Collyer’s report was declassified in April 2017 we were able to start assembling additional circumstantial and direct evidence. Two years of releases allowed us to see a more detailed picture.
Additional documents, direct testimony from NSA Director Mike Rogers, and later connected material from court filings, classified releases and ODNI statements made the understanding much clearer. What became visible was a process of using the NSA database for political surveillance. [SEE HERE]
With the Boasberg report we do not yet have enough supportive material to identify specific purposes. However, directly from the report itself there is a lot of information that shows a continuum of database activity that did not stop after Collyer’s warnings, and the NSA promises. It seems, the political exploitation continues; and with that in mind some recent events are much more troubling.
Boasberg notes the “about” query option that NSA Director Mike Rogers halted, technically didn’t stop. Instead operators used the “to and from” option almost identically as the “about” queries for downstream data review and extraction. The FISA Appellate Court appointed amici curiae to review Boasberg’s opinion and reconcile counter claims by the FBI. Boasberg was never satisfied despite the FISC-R amicus assurances. His opinion reflects valid judicial cynicism within his reluctant re-authorization.
One of the weird aspects to both Collyer and Boasberg is that both FISC judges did not ever seek to ask the “why” question: why are all these unauthorized database searches taking place? Instead, both judges focus on process issues and technical procedural questions, seemingly from a position that all unauthorized searches were done without malicious intent.
Accepting that neither judge had the purpose of benefit to overlay any other information upon their FISA review, their lack of curiosity is not necessarily a flaw but rather a feature of a very compartmentalized problem.
Boasberg and Collyer are only looking at one set of data-points all centered around FISA(702) search queries. Additionally, the scale of overall annual database searches outlined by Boasberg extends well over three million queries by the FBI and thousands of anonymous users; and the oversight only covers a sub-set of around ten percent.
As a result of the number of users with database access; and as Boasberg notes in his declassified opinion there is no consistent application of audit-trails or audit-logs; and worse yet, users don’t have to explain “why”, so there’s no FISC digging into “why”; the process is a bureaucratic FUBAR from a compliance standpoint; perhaps that’s by design.
All of that said, and accepting the FISC review is not engaged in the ‘why’, here’s the part where seemingly disparate dots start to connect and things are concerning.
REMINDER from the Mueller Report:
My strong hunch is that behind this process we will find the reason why the ‘Steele Dossier” was so relevant to Mueller. You see, investigating the dossier made the 2017 Mueller investigation an extension of a 2016 counterintelligence investigation and not a criminal investigation (later, those were spun off).
By maintaining the counterintelligence process for Mueller, the FBI was able to continue exploiting the NSA database as a FISA(702) tool for their investigation. The foreign actors played a key role in this process. So long as the Mueller investigation was targeting foreign actors they could collect downstream evidence on the “702” (American persons) returns.
In essence, the “small group” was stretching the NSA database rules to conduct electronic warrantless searches and massive electronic surveillance on targets direct (“to/from”) and indirect (downstream).
The violations that Boasberg is identifying (March 2017 through March 2018) must also include FISA database searches conducted by Mueller’s FBI team. It is all within the same system of electronic surveillance. The pattern, frequency and specifics of the Boasberg report are identical to the 2017 Rosemary Collyer report. Same violations. Same processes.
Against what we see more visible every day; and thinking about how corrupt we already know the Mueller investigation to be; now consider that without going to federal courts to gain legal authority, warrants, taps etc…. using the database Mueller’s team could continue to exploit the FISA(702) process.
They could gather material for their criminal cases through the NSA database and then transfer those results to their spun off prosecutions.
That’s why the Steele Dossier was so important. The Dossier formed the basis to continue making the Mueller investigation a counterintelligence operation, Title-I. Without the Dossier creating the foreign construct, Mueller’s team would have had to follow Title-III.
There is a better than strong possibility the Mueller team monitored all of their targets, extracted the evidence they needed, transferred it to prosecutors and proceeded to construct cases. They didn’t need to do too much actual investigation because: (a) they knew the Russian-collusion/conspiracy was false; and (2) they could just access the NSA database and pull all the material they needed.
My hunch is that’s why the DNI, Dan Coats, sat on this Boasberg ruling for a year. Boasberg presented this opinion in October 2018, it wasn’t released until October 2019. That could also be a motive why Dan Coats left right before Boasberg’s opinion was released. Perhaps IC interests did not want anyone putting 2+2 together if this judicial review was released during the ongoing Mueller probe.
Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein authorized Mueller to investigate the Steele Dossier in the second scope memo. If these suspicions are accurate, the reason Mueller wanted the dossier included would be to maintain Mueller’s investigation as a counterintelligence operation. [An extension of Crossfire Hurricane] As a result, all previous FBI exploits using FISA(702) database searches would be authorized.
To get the Dossier moved from “political opposition research” into valid “investigative evidence” the FBI needed to find a way to get it into the investigation…. Hence, Carter Page and the FISA warrant became the unwitting target and vehicle to carry it.
That explanation also reconciles why Rosenstein signed-off on the 3rd renewal of the Carter Page FISA. Rosenstein authorized a counterintelligence operation (2nd scope) and simultaneously re-authorized the cover story, the Carter Page FISA renewal.
The ramifications here are actually bigger than the original FISA database abuse. It means the Mueller group had secret ongoing background surveillance on all of their targets; and they did not need court authority (Title-III warrants) to get evidence. Maybe, just maybe, this is part of the reason why John Durham has expanded the time-frame for his review.
Now, bear with me…. Again, just to be prudent, we don’t have the supportive material yet to see through the Boasberg ruling, so there is some conjecture here. However, if we stand back and think about the bigger picture described; and we also think about current headlines continuing to surface; a whole bunch of sketchy new things start to reconcile.
Example: Listen to the video here for a minute as Chris Ferrell explains how people were being monitored by a State Department “war room”.
Remember all of the State Department “unmaskings” that were taking place? Hundreds of unmaskings assigned to U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power, and yet no-one could identify who was doing them?
One of the significant changes between the Collyer report (covering 2016) and the Boasberg report (covering 2017) was an institutional inability to track who was doing the actual database searches. Some internal process was modified to create IC anonymity.
Well, against the backdrop of Ambassador Yovanovitch in 2017 and 2018 “monitoring” American persons in/around her Ukraine interests; and considering all of these database search queries identified by Boasberg in 2017 and 2018 “incidentally” captured Americans; perhaps this explains how the Yovanovitch “monitoring” was taking place.
Burisma Leadership Meeting With Ambassador Yovanovitch in October 2018 – Link
We know what the FBI and “contractors” were doing in 2016; and given how invested the intelligence community is within the current stop-trump operations (writ large); and given the political stakes for the intelligence community, well, would there be a reason they would just stop electronic surveillance in January 2017 when President Trump was inaugurated?
I suspect this NSA database is being continually data-mined by ongoing institutional operatives and contractors who are working against the Trump administration. I suspect the surveillance of their political opposition is ongoing….
Hmm, unauthorized political surveillance. Thank you Director Ray for giving PDJT a reason to fire you. Obviously you are a terrible manager, your extra sensitivity training following the first IG report was white wash and the American people don’t trust you. Bubye bubba.
Excellent point, Johnny.
It is an ongoing, continuing, work around the 4th Amendment and happening on Wray’s watch.
I believe they pushed Wray to be FBI Director because they knew he was the dufus they could easily control. Wonder what they have on him?? Maybe the same thing they had on Clapper. Hopefully, these two will crack under investigation and spill the beans.
“To get the Dossier moved from “political opposition research” into valid “investigative evidence” the FBI needed to find a way to get it into the investigation…. Hence, Carter Page and the FISA warrant became the unwitting target and vehicle to carry it.”
And yet, here we are, awaiting the Horowitz Report with bated breath, only to find out the the person at the very core of the investigation: Carter Page…has never been interviewed by Horowitz
Let that sink in!.
Exactly,
Horowitz is part of the plot to appear to be doing something while all the while just dragging the clock out hoping for a Dem win in 2020 when all this will just go away.
Same as a whole year wasted on Sessions…..”give him time etc”
Read Paul Sperry’s twitter posts on Horowitz.
Then, lower your expectations of anything coming from him.
Seems as though Horowitz fits into one of two buckets—1) too corrupt to let the corruption be exposed or 2) he is so dumb that he makes Barney Fife look like Sherlock Holmes.
If circumstantial evidence is there to prove your innocence, why make statements that an opposing attorney could pick apart?
I don’t really expect much from Horowitz. Maybe a few juicy tidbits but he fooled me once.
Page doesn’t work for the government so the IG cannot interview him.
Horowitz holds no subpoena powers over former federal employees but it is not likely Carter Page would provide no access as a former US employee.
This entire SpyGate case has taken yet another rude turn against our Constitution and Republic. Rosenstein far from being thought ever a white hat is the blackest of hits is seen as the powerful epicenter of a palace coup (based on the released communications obtained by Judicial Watch and reported here earlier by SD.)
We’re entertains far beyond the 2017 legal decision by FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer. It does appear the efforts against President Trump and Americans is far worse above and beyond the 2016 campaign, recall Rand Paul publicly asking if he too was being spied on.
The connections between Crossfire Hurricane (and earlier) through the Mueller scam investigation supporting the Russia Collusion Hoax and now the Ukraine Hoax with a Fake Whistleblower is revealing a massive Deep State effort to turn out the lights of the presidency and the Republic, permanently.
This is far worse than most anyone thought. Thanks SD for illuminating it.
Forgot to add the corroborating link…
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/carter-page-says-he-hasnt-been-interviewed-in-ig-probe
I saw a claim tonite on twitter that Dr Page has been interviewed by Durham fwiw. First I had heard of it, so not sure I believe
There needs to be an emergency meeting with the President and the Joint Chiefs to determine the risk of this database overall. It needs to be locked down stat, this is a serious national security issue. My concern is foreign powers tapping this treasure trove of information for blackmail or worse. The military is the only institution I trust at this point and heck there is even a risk there with people like McMasters.
I have always wondered why most politicians and judges(Justice Roberts and Obamacare ruling) all of a sudden did things that made no sense and figured they were compromised. This database has probably been used to blackmail most of Washington for quite a while.
This has to stop or a rogue group could or already do control our branches of government.
Rick- AGREE
Rick- AGREE
Completely agree. If a SC Justice is found to have been compromised, and that’s not a stretch anymore, it has to go to military tribunals until the Justice system is rebuilt.
A lot of people may get the airs on the suggestion of military tribunals. To those, I would ask, “If you had first hand knowledge of wrong-doing by Hillary Clinton, would you be willing to testify in the Justice system as it is operating now”? If we’re at a point that we can’t guarantee the safety of witnesses and juries we have to go to safe alternatives until the unsafe system can be repaired.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Think Epstein.
I just wish Justice Roberts had the anatomical parts to at least admit that he had been blackmailed. Does he not realize that people would be far more compassionate toward him knowing he was being blackmailed and stood up to the blackmailers than knowing he was a wimpy kowtower who made himself judicially incompetent?
Que Maxine Waters blabbing about Obama’s “database”
I don’t think there can be any doubt that Sundance’s worst suspicions are true. The domestic spying that took place under the Hussein Administration and which is probably still going on, is unprecedented and terrifying.
Who can ever forget Chucky’s admonition about the Intelligence Community? With each new revelation, I become more and more concerned about our President and his people. The Machine is relentless and it seems like there is no way to stop it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nor forget Mad Max’s revelation that Obama had a massive database on American citizens. She let the cat out of the bag years ago.
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) once touted Obama’s massive database, which she described as having “information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Likely Obama and his cohorts are the only one’s with access to it. Outside of govt yet on the inside.I mean so far on the inside that he is still pulling major strings.
Database user anonymity: Maybe it’s AI. I’ve been out of the industry for a while, but ask yourself why Google visited the Obama White House so often.
https://www.pcmag.com/article/356818/ai-databases-what-they-are-and-why-your-business-should-car
LikeLiked by 6 people
I keep hearing chuck good with Senator Johnson
How did I get inside a “Fox News conspiracy”
The corruption exposure needs to be sold to a public that listens and believes Chuck Todd types.
Trey Gowdy?
Heavens no. The Left hate the Rooster over Benghazi. It would take someone like Maddow or Stephanopolous or Sleepy Eyed Chuck to get an attack of conscience
LikeLike
Why did the Trump Administration keep Yovanovich as the Ambassador to Ukraine about which, once again, we have reason to treat as a colony of the combined interests of the DNC, George Soros, and the intelligence community. While Giuliani and Barr’s investigation, or review, is operating in Ukraine, the entire government structure is geared to supporting the mutual interests of this TRIAD of DNC, Soros, and the US spy agencies. Yovanovich was not the US Amabassador, she was the DNC’s Governor General of their Ukraine Colony. As a result, the previous Ukraine regime obeyed Yovanovich’s every instruction and spied on any US citizen, journalist, or Trump Administration official who disembarked in Kiev, with reports shared by every member of the TRIAD that had a boot on Ukraine’s neck not unlike Moscow when Russia controlled Ukraine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Farrier-you make an excellent point. Amazing how much coordinated power the Demonics and their cronies still have. Once again I hope and pray that Team Trump is following Sundance’s investigations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like a better explanation than the only favorable one I can come up with (Paul Ryan), as to why the GOP run House didn’t move to correct these glaring security issues during Trump’s first two years.
Not to mention making improper searches illegal with some mandatory jail time.The amount of trust we the people are expected to have for our Big Brother should come with a corresponding punishment for violating it.
However, the most disturbing take away I have from this mess (aside from the obvious):
It is legal for the FBI to troll the NSA database for domestic criminal leads/evidence. We kinda knew they did this but thought they hid it through parallel construction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The best explanation I can give you is that most of the republican politicians (the ones we were told to vote for simply because they have a (R) after their name), are a part of the cabal against President Trump. To answer your last question, obviously, there is no “legal” or “illegal” when it comes to government officials when there is no one in place to hold them accountable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the Republicans let their jealousy fog their minds, unlike the Democrats. Think Romney types—appearing holier than thou while slithering in the garden like the snakes they are. Guess that’s why Romney chose Ryan for a running mate.
I’m guessing Barr met w/Murdoch privately to let him know who was being spied on illegally at Fox. Dan Bongino found out this week that he is one of their targets.
John Soloman, Hannity, Gregg Jarrett….
Catherine Herridge, Pete Hedgseth, the Doocys, Lou Dobbs, Jeanine,
Who’s safe? Shep (probably outed which is why he’s leaving), Martha, Juan, Dana, Shannon
Opening Statement of Marie L. Yovanovitch to the House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Committee on Oversight and Reform
11 Oct 2019
https://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/static/2019/10/full-testimony.pdf
Following is formatted as:
What she said. [What she means]
I am a victim. [Trump was mean to me]
My parents fled Nazis and Communists. [Soros the collaborator fled too, so he’s OK too]
Therefor, my words are beyond reproach. [I will lie like a rug, just as Schiff needs].
I’d put her in the “higher calling” group.
Higher falling. 6ft drop.
President TRUMP did tell them to keep on climbing. The higher they climb, the farther they fall.
Those Liberal judge are working for evil soros that hates America and American citizen’s,,
Liberal coup corrupt are nothing but porpaganda aganist America,
If the American legal system cannot clearly identify AND PROSECUTE those responsible for this attempted overthrow of the elected government (STILL IN PROCESS), the American system is no longer any good to the American people. The people should reject this corrupt system completely and FORCE creation of a new system that DOES create criminal accountability for traitors. This failure of justice is absolutely obvious now.
America cannot continue without such criminal accountability. American government has become a giant organized crime syndicate. Innocents are targeted and personally destroyed by the evil, criminal mob. The insiders are ruthless and without conscience.
The people have the absolute, God-given right to end any form of government that turns on them, embraces corruption and preserves injustice.
The United States government is not supporting and defending the U.S. constitution. It is destroying it. Our system is in the death grip of a corrupt and deadly autopilot that is crashing the plane.
It does not matter who we elect, the self-serving, crooked insiders will continue to defy election results and flagrantly break the law. They are not even pretending there is truth any longer. It is now just an endless quest to destroy political enemies at all costs without any regard for due process of law.
Thank you Sundance — another informative and dot connecting article for me to digest on this early Fall weekend in NY. I have more than enough “acorns” from you to attempt the “reforestation” of the most barren of NY liberal thought. You daily nuggets fuel me and provide much strength to forge forward on my conservative driven path.
We just assume the worst– why bother to “investigate” a foregone conclusion, when you’ve a Gestapo/KGB database ready-to-hand, a Police State “show me the man” resource meaning anyone from a Trappist Monk on down is guilty of anything you care to charge ’em with?
What began in 1908 with FBI domestic surveillance, exfoliated into Truman’s CIA (which he publicly regretted in 1964, doubtless in wake of Kennedy’s Deep State takedown), lately metastasized into Benedict Barack’s crony-partisan “monetized and weaponized” Brennan-Clapper-Comey axis enabling Rats’ Clinton-Epstein-Weinstein camarata, will only get more treacherously subversive over time.
A generation from now, say 2040, odds are that any halfway-decent, independent citizen concerned to expose, prosecute, institutionally reverse this process, will be ab initio DOA . The fact that Pres. Trump is sui generis, with virtually no silk-stocking support of any kind, portends either a major Jacksonian resurgence or reversion to cud-chewing Incitatus Candidates (cf: Caligula’s
nominee for Roman Consul). After half a century the hour is very late.
To me this explains a lot why the Left has been fighting PDJT so viciously. That database is a duel edged sword. If those on the Right are being spied on is it far out of the realm of possibility the devil worshipping degenerate pedophiles in Hollywood, MSM,and D.C. are also under surveillance? BLACKMAIL
Dances with Wolverines said:
“there is no “legal” or “illegal” when it comes to government officials”
I believe there is a fundamental truth to this.
Why else would these criminals and traitors go to such lengths to martian a path of “legal process” which parallels their graft and subversion?…. and remain operating untouched and unchallenged?
I’ve a nagging feeling that it is rooted so deep that only we citizens can incise it.
martain =maintain
What puzzles me is that these are the brightest and best people in America going to the best universities and with all the connections, using the most advanced technology and surveillance systems in the world, and yet the best they can come up with is childish and idiotic: Trump hiring prostitutes to urinate on a bed Obama slept in, “Russia collusion”, and hearsay of a phone call to a foreign leader of some obscure country. It doesn’t add up.
when they passed the ‘patriot’ act after 9/11, the possibility of the NSA’s ‘database’ and other anti-terrorism parts of the system being used against Americans was mentioned…
“OH, NOOOOOO!!! nobody in power will EVER use this to spy on Americans!” exclaimed EVER pukelitician in the District of Corruption…
don’t make the mistake of EVER believing someone who WANTS political power.
*EVERY pukelicitian
So years of unlimited access to the intelligence databases and apparatus and the best they can come up with is some Ukrainian gossip that was disproved by the transcript.
President Donald Trump has to the most honest and incorruptible person ever to go into politics.
If he goes public with everything then the vast majority of the people will back any action he takes.
