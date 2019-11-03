Why John Brennan, Peter Strzok and DOJ Needed Julian Assange Arrested – And Why UK Officials Obliged…

According to recent reports U.S. Attorney John Durham and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr are spending time on a narrowed focus looking carefully at CIA activity in the 2016 presidential election. One recent quote from a media-voice increasingly sympathetic to a political deep-state notes:
“One British official with knowledge of Barr’s wish list presented to London commented that “it is like nothing we have come across before, they are basically asking, in quite robust terms, for help in doing a hatchet job on their own intelligence services””. (Link)
It is interesting that quote comes from a British intelligence official, as there appears to be mounting evidence of an extensive CIA operation that likely involved U.K. intelligence services. In addition, and as a direct outcome, there is an aspect to the CIA operation that overlaps with both a U.S. and U.K. need to keep Wikileaks founder Julian Assange under tight control. In this outline we will explain where corrupt U.S. and U.K. interests merge.
To understand the risk that Julian Assange represented to CIA interests, it is important to understand just how extensive the operations of the CIA were in 2016. It is within this network of foreign and domestic operations where FBI Agent Peter Strzok is clearly working as a bridge between the CIA and FBI operations.
By now people are familiar with the construct of CIA operations involving Joseph Mifsud, the Maltese professor now generally admitted/identified as a western intelligence operative who was tasked by the CIA (John Brennan) to run an operation against Trump campaign official George Papadopoulos in both Italy (Rome) and London. {Go Deep}
In a similar fashion the CIA tasked U.S. intelligence asset Stefan Halper to target another Trump campaign official, Carter Page. Under the auspices of being a Cambridge Professor Stefan Halper also targeted General Michael Flynn. Additionally, using assistance from a female FBI agent under the false name Azra Turk, Halper also targeted Papadopoulos.
The initial operations to target Flynn, Papadopoulos and Page were all based overseas. This seemingly makes the CIA exploitation of the assets and the targets much easier.
One of the more interesting aspects to the Durham probe is a possibility of a paper-trail created as a result of the tasking operations. We should watch closely for more evidence of a paper trail as some congressional reps have hinted toward documented evidence (transcripts, recordings, reports) that are exculpatory to the targets (Page & Papadop). HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes has strongly hinted that very specific exculpatory evidence was known to the FBI and yet withheld from the FISA application used against Carter Page that also mentions George Papadopoulos. I digress…
However, there is an aspect to the domestic U.S. operation that also bears the fingerprints of the CIA; only this time due to the restrictive laws on targets inside the U.S. the CIA aspect is less prominent. This is where FBI Agent Peter Strzok working for both agencies starts to become important.
Remember, it’s clear in the text messages Strzok has a working relationship with what he called their “sister agency”, the CIA. Additionally, Brennan has admitted Strzok helped write the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) which outlines the Russia narrative; and it is almost guaranteed the July 31st, 2016, “Electronic Communication” from the CIA to the FBI that originated FBI operation “Crossfire Hurricane” was co-authored from the CIA by Strzok…. and Strzok immediately used that EC to travel to London to debrief intelligence officials around Australian Ambassador to the U.K. Alexander Downer.
In short, Peter Strzok appears to be the very eager, profoundly overzealous James Bond wannabe, who acted as a bridge between the CIA and the FBI. The perfect type of FBI career agent for CIA Director John Brennan to utilize.
Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson hired CIA Open Source analyst Nellie Ohr toward the end of 2015; at appropriately the same time as “FBI Contractors” were identified exploiting the NSA database and extracting information on a specific set of U.S. persons.
It was also Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson who was domestically tasked with a Russian lobbyist named Natalia Veselnitskya. A little reported Russian Deputy Attorney General named Saak Albertovich Karapetyan was working double-agents for the CIA and Kremlin. Karapetyan was directing the foreign operations of Natalia Veselnitskaya, and Glenn Simpson was organizing her inside the U.S.
Glenn Simpson managed Veselnitskaya through the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. However, once the CIA/Fusion-GPS operation using Veselnitskaya started to unravel with public reporting… back in Russia Deputy AG Karapetyan fell out of a helicopter to his death (just before it crashed).
Simultaneously timed in late 2015 through mid 2016, there was a domestic FBI operation using a young Russian named Maria Butina tasked to run up against republican presidential candidates. According to Patrick Byrne, Butina’s handler, it was FBI agent Peter Strzok who was giving Byrne the instructions on where to send her. {Go Deep}
All of this context outlines the extent to which the CIA was openly involved in constructing a political operation that settled upon anyone in candidate Donald Trump’s orbit.
International operations directed by the CIA, and domestic operations seemingly directed by Peter Strzok operating with a foot in both agencies. [Strzok gets CIA service coin]
Recap: ♦Mifsud tasked against Papadopoulos (CIA). ♦Halper tasked against Flynn (CIA), Page (CIA), and Papadopoulos (CIA). ♦Azra Turk, pretending to be Halper asst, tasked against Papadopoulos (FBI). ♦Veselnitskaya tasked against Donald Trump Jr (CIA, Fusion-GPS). ♦Butina tasked against Trump, and Donald Trump Jr (FBI).
Additionally, Christopher Steele was a British intelligence officer, hired by Fusion-GPS to assemble and launder fraudulent intelligence information within his dossier. And we cannot forget Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch, who was recruited by Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to participate in running an operation against the Trump campaign and create the impression of Russian involvement. Deripaska refused to participate.
All of this engagement directly controlled by U.S. intelligence; and all of this intended to give a specific Russia impression. This predicate is presumably what John Durham is currently reviewing.
The key point of all that background is to see how committed the CIA and FBI were to the constructed narrative of Russia interfering with the 2016 election. The CIA, FBI, and by extension the DOJ, put a hell of a lot of work into it. Intelligence community work that Durham is now unraveling.
We also know specifically that John Durham is looking at the construct of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA); and talking to CIA analysts who participated in the construct of the January 2017 report that bolstered the false appearance of Russian interference in the 2016 election. This is important because it ties in to the next part that involves Julian Assange and Wikileaks.
On April 11th, 2019, the Julian Assange indictment was unsealed in the EDVA. From the indictment we discover it was under seal since March 6th, 2018:
On Tuesday April 15th more investigative material was released. Again, note the dates: Grand Jury, *December of 2017* This means FBI investigation prior to….
The FBI investigation took place prior to December 2017, it was coordinated through the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) where Dana Boente was U.S. Attorney at the time. The grand jury indictment was sealed from March of 2018 until after Mueller completed his investigation, April 2019.
Why the delay?
What was the DOJ waiting for?
Here’s where it gets interesting….
The FBI submission to the Grand Jury in December of 2017 was four months after congressman Dana Rohrabacher talked to Julian Assange in August of 2017: “Assange told a U.S. congressman … he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents … did not come from Russia.”
(August 2017, The Hill Via John Solomon) Julian Assange told a U.S. congressman on Tuesday he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents he published during last year’s election did not come from Russia and promised additional helpful information about the leaks in the near future.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican who is friendly to Russia and chairs an important House subcommittee on Eurasia policy, became the first American congressman to meet with Assange during a three-hour private gathering at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been holed up for years.
Rohrabacher recounted his conversation with Assange to The Hill.
“Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year’s presidential election,” Rohrabacher said, “Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails.”
Pressed for more detail on the source of the documents, Rohrabacher said he had information to share privately with President Trump. (read more)
Knowing how much effort the CIA and FBI put into the Russia collusion-conspiracy narrative, it would make sense for the FBI to take keen interest after this August 2017 meeting between Rohrabacher and Assange; and why the FBI would quickly gather specific evidence (related to Wikileaks and Bradley Manning) for a grand jury by December 2017.
Within three months of the grand jury the DOJ generated an indictment and sealed it in March 2018. The EDVA sat on the indictment while the Mueller probe was ongoing.
As soon as the Mueller probe ended, on April 11th, 2019, a planned and coordinated effort between the U.K. and U.S. was executed; Julian Assange was forcibly arrested and removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, and the EDVA indictment was unsealed (link).
As a person who has researched this three year fiasco; including the ridiculously false 2016 Russian hacking/interference narrative: “17 intelligence agencies”, Joint Analysis Report (JAR) needed for Obama’s anti-Russia narrative in December ’16; and then a month later the ridiculously political Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) in January ’17; this timing against Assange is too coincidental.
It doesn’t take a deep researcher to see the aligned Deep State motive to control Julian Assange because the Mueller report was dependent on Russia cybercrimes, and that narrative is contingent on the Russia DNC hack story which Julian Assange disputes.
This is critical. The Weissmann/Mueller report contains claims that Russia hacked the DNC servers as the central element to the Russia interference narrative in the U.S. election. This claim is directly disputed by WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, as outlined during the Dana Rohrabacher interview, and by Julian Assange on-the-record statements.
The predicate for Robert Mueller’s investigation was specifically due to Russian interference in the 2016 election. The fulcrum for this Russia interference claim is the intelligence community assessment; and the only factual evidence claimed within the ICA is that Russia hacked the DNC servers; a claim only made possible by relying on forensic computer analysis from Crowdstrike, a DNC contractor.
The CIA holds a massive conflict of self-interest in upholding the Russian hacking claim. The FBI holds a massive interest in maintaining that claim. All of those foreign countries whose intelligence apparatus participated with Brennan and Strzok also have a vested self-interest in maintaining that Russia hacking and interference narrative.
Julian Assange is the only person with direct knowledge of how Wikileaks gained custody of the DNC emails; and Assange has claimed he has evidence it was not from a hack.
This Russian “hacking” claim is ultimately so important to the CIA, FBI, DOJ, ODNI and U.K intelligence apparatus…. Well, right there is the obvious motive to shut Assange down as soon intelligence officials knew the Mueller report was going to be public.
Now, if we know this, and you know this; and everything is cited and factual… well, then certainly AG Bill Barr knows this.
The $64,000 dollar question is: will they say so publicly?
A good analysis, but I have a couple of differing opinions.
The first is on the importance of Strzok to the conspiracy. Strzock was not a major planner or player. He was essentially tasked with being the communications link between the various conspirators. This was done to eliminate an electronic or physical paper trail. Of course, he and Page turned out to be the Boris and Natasha of clandestine operations and actually created a journal of the entire conspiracy and all the actors.
Carter Page was most likely NOT a target of OCONUS operations. I say this, because he was never in play, in that capacity. He was a previous asset of both the FBI and CIA who conveniently gained access to the Trump Campaign when the NSA surveillance had been terminated by Adm. Rogers. And, the FBI out and out lied about his status as a foreign agent and failed to mention that he was a well known US Government asset. Also, our friend Strzok mentioned that they were going to burn an asset, just about the time the Page warrant was obtained.
Now, Assange is important for two reasons. The first is that he knows who gave Wikileaks the DNC info and that it was not an internet hacker. This puts a number of very important people at risk. Also, There is a very good chance that Wikileaks may have other damaging information. Information which certain interests want to find and or contain. There is a possibility that this information might well represent a nuclear option. Keeping Assange under wraps gives interested parties a chance to locate this information while still exercising a measure of control over the greater Wikileaks organization.
Wheels within wheels. Try to keep your heads out of the weeds or you will lose sight of the big picture.
What does it mean “keep him under wraps” and how does that involve a “measure of control” over Wikileaks the organization? We have no idea who’s directly controlling Assange’s fate, but no one with authority has lifted a finger on his behalf. All evidence (as opposed to speculation) is that he’s suffering, and his physical and mental health are deteriorating. The DOJ has lodged charges against him — if that is actually to “keep him under wraps” (as opposed to the manifest purpose, which is to try him for crimes) it’s a thuggish and barbaric and unethical way to do so. Wikileaks has a new CEO and isn’t affected by the charges against Assange. Whatever “big picture” is alluded to here seems to be one involving a lot of assumptions for which we do not have evidence.
Sundance’s point is to keep us focused on evidence.
Our President would not be asking for information on CrowdStrike in the Ukraine, and the location of a Democratic National Committee server, if he did not think their was a real connection. So did CrowdStrike move a logical copy of the server instead of investigating a hack?
Written by: By Eileen Sullivan Sept. 25, 2019
“President Trump in July asked the president of Ukraine to “do us a favor” by looking into an American cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike, and the location of a Democratic National Committee server that Mr. Trump said was believed to be in Ukraine’s possession.”
Yeah, but if our President is having to bring it up on a diplomatic call with a new Ukrainian President, what does that say about what Barr is doing? It shouldn’t have to come to that….
Shortly before the 2016 election Rush Limbaugh reported that he had been approached by several extremely high level sources that Kim Dotcom had information on the DNC hack. I believe it tied Assange to Dotcom and would prove that Russia was not the source. Limbaugh dropped the story quickly. Bur I still wonder want it was all about.
Many mainstream republican news analysts/commentators started on it, then dropped it almost as soon as they mentioned it. Must have been swift orders across corporate ownership. It’s a good reminder that as much as personalities like Limbaugh and Hannity have some genuinely good insight and facts — there are always guardrails on what they cover. And anyone who goes outside the guardrails is immediately unfollowed, never retweeted, never mentioned, etc. We live under tight controls.
I just can’t take Barr seriously.
Remind too much of Ralphie.
Andrew McCarthy said some time ago, “Assange is an inveterate anti-American who has done incalculable damage to U.S. intelligence operations.”
McCarthy has a very sick view of which are friends and which are enemies of America to the extent he has them completely reversed.
i have not verbalized this but have thought the same many an article, radio appearance and TV appearance.
Well, all this could have been easily developed a year ago with a few indictments and strong pressure to give up information. By the time indictments occur, many of the coup participants may have sadly decided to commit suicide. It happens. There will be no indictments.
Given the severity of the abuse Assange is suffering now and for years, why doesn’t he drop the bomb on those who torment him? Would he be revealing his own culpability in a serious crime? I don’t understand. Comments will be appreciated.
A little reported Russian Deputy Attorney General named Saak Albertovich Karapetyan was working double-agents for the CIA and Kremlin. Karapetyan was directing the foreign operations of Natalia Veselnitskaya, and Glenn Simpson was organizing her inside the U.S.
Glenn Simpson managed Veselnitskaya through the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. However, once the CIA/Fusion-GPS operation using Veselnitskaya started to unravel with public reporting… back in Russia Deputy AG Karapetyan fell out of a helicopter to his death (just before it crashed).
WTF???? WOW!!! Had not heard this before! The stakes are high–Life and death high!
In a stretch this was the best they could come up with.
Dead man’s switch? Why wasn’t it activated when he was arrested? Any thoughts?
Possibly because he is not dead yet but knows that as soon as it is activated, he will be?
If it were me, I’d go ahead and give the signal if he still has that leverage. I always wondered if they (gov) were allowing him to stay in the embassy until they could neutralize his dead man’s switch. Maybe our CIA and other world governments working together have already done this.
Either way the governments of various countries are going to get him. I’d expose it all before I died of some one week cancer or an Epstein assisted suicide.
I think Assange is between a rock and a hard place…
If he releases the info while he is still being held, he will probably be “Epstein-ed” so that the MSM can ignore or discredit the info.
If he waits much longer, he will probably continue receiving poor food and no medical care while they try to get him to reveal who has the kill-switch files and he will probably die anyway!
I think he is desperately trying to stay alive however he can. I am perplexed as to why he hasn’t been brought to the US and kept under guard in a secret location that only the President knows but I guess with all the leakers that wouldn’t be safe either.
Yup. I think that’s why he is still in the UK. If /when he comes here, his treatment will be very public and scrutinized. probably leaving him there to drug him and extract information.
The CIA, FBI, Intel agencies, and Barrack Hussein Obama’s presidency, depend on maintaining the Russians hacked the DNC…….they’re never going to let the real story get out.
Not that important but why is Azrs Turk considered FBI instead of CIA or foreign intelligence?
Does CrowdStrike have the technology to move a logical copy of the DNC server to the Ukraine. *Yes*. Reference my previous link to CrowdStrike’s utilities for sale.
If Barr won’t tell the truth about that foundational lie, he can’t do what supposedly he set out to do, and that is restore faith in U.S. institutions. Even if a slew of officials go to jail, including some luminaries — without truth on that key point, the split will remain, with corporate media duping half or nearly half of America that all of the bad behavior can be explained by a “fog of war” phenomenon given the “Russian threat.” They will believe the indictments were political retribution and that any over-reach was justified.
Somehow elite political thinking always lands on the idea that “splitting the baby” holds things together; please everyone a little, and no one entirely. That quaint notion actually works in only a very few set of circumstances, when you have a unified cause and need to hash out the details. It has NO PLACE in the administration of justice, especially when you’ve got rivaling versions of truth. TRUTH MUST OUT and let people reconcile actual facts. Hiding the most important facts so evil perpetrators who threatened our nation can save a little face only validates their schemes.
We’re in a war over the truth. It’s not “we” win or “they” win it has to be the truth wins. It’s the only way out. Sundance has said many times — and it’s more and more prescient — the challenge for Barr isn’t to uncover what we don’t know, it’s managing just how much the public already knows. A cynic might say some secrets are better left buried from history; but no one can reasonably say that a regime who stands behind a lie when the public knows better in the end even serves its own interests. For an institutionalist it’s not the easy choice, but if the goal is truly the save the institution and the authority of the ruling order, it’s the only choice.
Russian expert Stephen Cohen has been saying for years the attacks on candidate and now President Trump are motivated by government actors opposed to improved US relations with Russian Federation.
That motive makes sense. Perhaps there are others.
Question: which government actors, or set of institutions, originated attacking Trump — to prevent improved US/Russia bilateral relations?
The prime suspects, in no particular order:
Obama
US Deep State [CIA/FBI/DOJ
US Borg [state department]
The British
Whose idea was this, Obama, Deep State, Borg, British, other? Who wanted most to perpetuate Cold War with Russia, in other words, and took the “bull by the horns” to try and destroy Trump?
The answer to this question is important, is key, as the Barr/Durham investigation continues.
It’s crystal clear that if it was British Idea, mucho efforts will be made to cover this up, or at least, this is a strong possibility.
Ditto Obama, though perhaps with less urgency than if this were Britain’s idea
The deep state and or borg, or both would be easier for Barr/Durham to handle, even though this in and of itself is still a handful, especial given CIA may be main culprit.
Quote Sundance used in post, from a British news site, called “Independent” is classic British Curve Ball Speak:
“they are basically asking, in quite robust terms, for help in doing a hatchet job on their own intelligence services”
Why does the psychological impact of this statement from a British official sound so familiar?
It refers to an investigation as a Hatchet Job.
The New York Times, instead of deploying Hatchet Job, calls it Conspiracy Theory. etc etc
The Independent frames similarly, as well, saying Barr/Durham are: “focusing on the theory, aired on far-right conspiracy sites…”
The Independent newspaper story, without evidence, states as the gospel that “the conclusion of the US intelligence services and special counsel Robert Mueller that Russia interfered in the last US presidential election”
This type of story, like so many in the US press, are written by and/or with the aid of each nation’s respective “intelligence community.”
Their give-away is the strident tone of “trust the deep state” they are our protectors, in other words, exactly a narrative antithetical to a nation that is supposed to be governed by the people, not by a permanent bureaucracy.
The biggest give-away of the Independent’s fackery [and potential British culpability] is this assumption we are just supposed to swallow and smile at:
“that Ukraine framed Vladimir Putin over the US election in a complex triple-cross operation by impersonating Russian hackers.”
Has anyone studying this closely come across this as the focus of any investigation?
Ukraine framed Putin.
Right.
Perhaps Schiff moonlights as an Independent news correspondent, or perhaps Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman also moonlights at that place too.
Of course they don’t but it is their narrative, in a British paper. What are the British and their media lackies attempting to obscure and hide from those who want the truth?
The Independent is giving it away, they protesteth too much:
“The UK, in particular, has been viewed by Trump followers, especially far-right conspiracy theorists, as a deep source of woes for the president.”
Why doesn’t the UK’s Independent, for instance, publish the complete cables of Sir Kim Darroch?
Sir Kim, who famously stated while UK’s Ambassador to US that Steele is absolutely legit., Tell it to Ripley’s Believe it or Not.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7245063/Sir-Kim-Darroch-said-Christopher-Steele-absolutely-legit-leaked-emails.html
-30-
Boy, if Barr/Durham are asking U.K. about Assange then he is not long for this world.
LikeLike
Ironically, the CIA and FBI are both supposed to protect America but are instead going to be shown responsible for destroying America when the bloody civil war begins that their wicked treason has made inevitable. We should never forgive these American traitors nor the foreign governments which joined in and worked so hard to destroy America’s electoral system. The American people themselves will hold these scoundrels accountable. There must be no place in the world safe for these conspirators to hide.
“Now, if we know this, and you know this; and everything is cited and factual… well, then certainly AG Bill Barr knows this.
The $64,000 dollar question is: will they say so publicly?”
I have been saying this, publicly, here and elsewhere, for nearly 3 years. Assange is the only thruthteller here. And, if he’s telling the truth, this whole narrative falls apart. Better shut him up.
Assange should’ve told the truth far and wide about who his source for the DNC emails was when he had the chance. Instead, he played games. Now he’s going to die in prison and will never have the opportunity to go on Hannity or Tucker or wherever and say definitively: It wasn’t “The Russians,” it was Seth Rich. It was an inside job.
