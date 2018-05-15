Ramifications of Oleg Deripaska and Contact By FBI in September 2016…

John Solomon’s report on the FBI contacting Oleg Deripaska in September 2016 for help to structure a narrative of Russian involvement in the Trump Campaign via Paul Manafort has multiple ramifications. (Article Here) Here’s some preliminary thoughts on the issue.
♦In 2009 the FBI, then headed by Robert Mueller, requested the assistance of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in an operation to retrieve former FBI officer and CIA resource Robert Levinson who was captured in Iran two years earlier. The agent assigned to engage Deripaska was Andrew McCabe; the primary FBI need was financing and operational support. Deripaska spent around $25 million and would have succeeded except the U.S. State Department, then headed by Hillary Clinton, backed out.
♦In September of 2016 Andrew McCabe is now Deputy Director of the FBI, when two FBI agents approached Deripaska in New York – again asking for his help. This time the FBI request was for Deripaska to outline Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort as a tool of the Kremlin. Deripaska once hired Manafort as a political adviser and invested money with him in a business venture that went bad. Deripaska sued Manafort, alleging he stole money. However, according to the article, despite Deripaska’s disposition toward Manafort he viewed the request as absurd. He laughed the FBI away, telling them: “You are trying to create something out of nothing.”
Several issues make this interesting:
#1. Was the DOJ/FBI trying to use Deripaska to frame candidate Donald Trump? Was this part of their 2016 insurance policy?
-or-
Was the FBI (Deputy Director McCabe) looking to duplicate the use of Deripaska for financing a covert FBI operation in 2016, just like Andrew McCabe did in 2009?
#2. John Solomon reports that Deripaska wanted to testify to congress last year (2017), without any immunity request, but was rebuked. Who blocked his testimony?
#3. In 2017 Oleg Deripaska was represented in the U.S. by Adam Waldman. Mr. Waldman was also representing Christopher Steele, the author of the Dossier. Waldman was the liaison Senator Mark Warner (Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman) was using to try and set up a secret meeting with Christopher Steele. {Text Messages}
As you can see from the text messages (more here), the House Intelligence Committee wanted to interview Deripaska. However, based on their ongoing contact and relationship Deripaska’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, asks Senator Mark Warner for feedback.
If Deripaska was blocked from testifying to congress, it was obviously not from the HPSCI (Nunes Committee), but rather by the Senate Intel Committee, Mark Warner. Why?
#4. Why would Adam Waldman and Oleg Deripaska (personally) be reaching out to John Solomon now to share the story of the FBI conduct in 2016? Why now? There were sanctions levied against Derispaska’s business interests by the Trump administration in 2017. Does his hope to get sanctions removed/lessened lie behind a current motive?
#5. Attorney and Lobbyist Adam Waldman represented both Oleg Deripaska and Christopher Steele. This does not seem accidental. Was Deripaska part of Steele’s network? Or, more alarmingly, was Christopher Steele working for Oleg Deripaska?
Watch the first minute of this video. February 13th, 2018 Hearing:
.
Another question: Was Deripaska willing to finance or facilitate the Steele Dossier, or some aspect therein, to the extent that it dirtied-up Paul Manafort – from a distance. Yet when asked directly to participate he didn’t want personal attachment on dubious endeavors?
#6. Did Robert Mueller omit any mention of Oleg Deripaska from his 2017 Manafort indictment purposefully? Is some evidence against Manafort related to a Deripaska vendetta? Or, was Robert Mueller hoping to hide his prior professional work relationship with Deripaska?
#7. On February 9th, 2018, Senator Chuck Grassley asked Deripaska’s London Lawyer, Paul Hauser, questions about Deripaska and his connections to Christopher Steele:
Oleg Deripaska’s British lawyer, Paul Hauser, responded with the following letter:
A very lawyer-ish response. However, based on the 2017 text messages unknown at the time Grassley made the inquiry, it would appear Chairman Grassley asked the wrong lawyer:
Senator Grassley should have asked Adam Waldman who was obviously representing Deripaska’s interests in the U.S. {text message links}
♦Summary, there’s obviously a great deal that could be learned from testimony of Oleg Deripaska as to the nature of his engagements in/around 2016 and the network of known characters engaged in contact within the U.S. intelligence apparatus, both inside the U.S. and abroad.
The fact that Deripaska is openly willing to engage with journalists on this story and his involvement therein, could open a new line of inquiry about the validity and origination of the Mueller investigation.
Then again, a seemingly incurious media might find their Russian Collusion/Conspiracy narrative was built upon a fraudulent CIA/DOJ/FBI foundation…..
So…
If the usual suspects, New York Times, Washington Post and CNN, avoid the Oleg Deripaska revelations, well, we’ll have our answer.
He was expendable. The ends justifies the means. A throwaway statement from Hillabeast would have turned the key? Plus Ultra.
And, possibly, the money Manafort apparently owes to Deripaska might be easier to recover if the Mueller investigation implodes. Therefore, even though that is relatively small change, Deripaska is likely to reveal much that the investigation won’t want to have heard.
Gritz was surprised his name was not on the list of prisoners exchanged by Obama. Why?
It seems like the FBI owes Deripaska a lot. I wonder how they are repaying him.
Drugs and money. I wish I could go to sleep and wake up in Saint Vincent 40 years ago. They sure have made a mess in the nest. This is past covering up now. if this is in the National Security interest I don’t want any National Security.
Your last sentence is how I feel. Burn it down.
1. The Trump / Russia “collusion” counter-intelligence investigation was “too sensitive” (Comey TM) to be revealed to the authorised Congressional leaders until March 2017
2. The FBI discussed their Trump / Russia collusion theory with Deripaska in September 2016.
3. Oleg Deripaska is a good friend of Putin
4. Oleg probably talks to Vlad quite a lot
So to summarise – the investigation was too sensitive to share with super secret cleared American congressmen, but not too sensitive to share with…. Putin.
To some this may seem a bit odd. But it kinda confirms what the investigation really was. Something that the FBI didn’t care whether Putin knew about, but was desperate to keep secret from the likes of Devin Nunes.
If the truth keeps dripping out they may self-nuke like an incompetant Al Qaida bombmaker .
Great pick up. Federal Bureau of Imebciles cant tell congress can tell Oleg. How does congress feel about that! Release the Kraken.
Congress doesn’t care and is fine with it.They have no interest in getting to the truth which may well ensnare many of them.
Thank God that not all congressmen seem to be in the “we don’t care Boat.” There are a few who have seen the light and understand the consequences. If I was dirty, I would do like many of them have and that is shut up, be quiet, and seek cover.
“Brother, it is time for the mortals to pay…. my child waits to do your will. Release the Kraken.”
Let’s go DOJ IG Michael Horowitz, release your reports! It’s time for the guilty to pay!
This debacle continues because those responsible for the misdeeds, felonies, etc are still in control of the operation. If this were anything other than a government agency the senior management would have been discharged and charged months ago.
Good point.
When the going gets tough, the Dems turn to Alinsky and accuse their enemies of the crimes they themselves are committing — it’s a reflex with them…
The FBI at the higher levels has played games with this Deripaska cat for years:
https://truepundit.com/comey-mueller-ignored-mccabes-ties-to-russian-crime-figures-his-reported-tampering-in-russian-fbi-cases-files/
This puts Putin in a different light as the FBI was not concerned about Putin finding out about the Trump/Russia business. In any other investigation, this would seem strange.
Make America, America again.
How on God’s Green Earth did these incompetents hope to not only entrap President Trump with this garbage, but also entangle Russian President Vladimir Putin in it?
It’s just so STUPID!
Mccain is photographed boarding Deripaska’s yacht for his 70th birthday. Also it’s reported that it was Oleg Deripaska thatDavid Kramer, who was instructed by McCain, to pick up the Dossier. In light of Christopher Steele and Oleg Deripaska sharing the same attorney, wonder if Deripaska decided to be involved in the Dossier. By not interviewing Deripaska it looks like our FBI and oversight committees doesn’t want to know and can pretend not to know.
LikeLiked by 5 people
With McCain’s abhorrence of anything Trump, he likely played an integral role in this debacle. Maybe DiFi was protecting him by releasing those docs! It is becoming harder and harder to read McCain and hero in the same book much less line. Wonder if PDJT knew all this when he made the statement about McCain not being a real hero??
LikeLiked by 7 people
What dirtbag hasn’t McCain gotten in bed with? ISIS, Russian oligarchs, Soros, whoever paid him off to vote against Obamacare repeal, etc., etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am no longer sure if Russia or the USA operates in a more byzantine fashion.
There are so many questions:
1. The first in this story is why a Russian billionaire would spend $25 million of his own money to help the FBI get a retired FBI agent and likely CIA operative released from Iran?
2. Why would the FBI trust him? Could easily set something up to embarrass the FBI and USA in general.
3, 4, 5,…..
This Russian Collusion story is like one of those Russian Matryoshka dolls. Pull the doll top off and another character (and story line twist) appears.
LikeLiked by 7 people
why a Russian billionaire would spend $25 million of his own money to help the FBI get a retired FBI agent and likely CIA operative released from Iran?
We all know the answer is quid pro quo… but the specifics would be interesting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A better question:
What did Deripaska get in return for his 25 million to help out the FBI?
This man is a BUSINESSMAN, he did not do this out of some kind of patriotic loyalty, he is a Russian and the man in Iran was an American. It makes no sense, so what was Deripaska “investing” his 25 million in? The FBI? For future considerations? Leverage? A “get out of jail card”? Or maybe a look the other way card?
This has taken a massive turn down the rabbit hole. I am a bit surprised Mueller isn’t tripping all over himself trying to end this before more is discovered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…or: who said it was HIS $25 million??
We no longer need to read book written about Russian espionage, do we?
When I was a kid that was my favorite read and when I went to the library, I passed on the Nancy Drew stories and went straight to Helen McGinnis and then on to others. In 10th grade, I read Dr. Zhivago during my summer vacation (hey, we lived on a farm and we didn’t have much to do except read.) “The Good Earth” was also one of my favorite stories. Today’s kids don’t even know what a gulag is.
Three channels on TV and a movie theater that changed movies every two weeks and it only had one screen. Besides, my Dad didn’t think spending money on movies was such a hot idea back then and he was right. Doris Day and Rock Hudson..Hahahha.
So, I just read books.
*so confused* Why is the FBI asking some random guy for money to fund anything period? Their funding should come from our own government – they’re not a small business looking for an angel investor, they’re part of the U.S. Government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!! Under some “Autodefiency” act this is not allowed yet O can send buckets of cash on multiple planes to the Mullahs in Iran. How does this make any sense? Our government is a poster child for contradictions.
Theoretically, the pallets of cash were a repatriation of monies seized and assets frozen by the U.S. during the Iran hostage crisis and held all this time…
I think the reason was US sanctions on IRAN at the time, meant the FBI could not send any money into IRAN, even to try to get the US citizen out. But a “friendly” Russian could do whatever he wanted. Russia and the USA have some common interests, some opposing and some interests, somewhere in the middle. Watch Charlie Wilsons War its a movie based on fact: about how common interests got four countries to cooperate. Usa, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan. The common interest was getting the Russians out of Afghanistan.
The Saudis and the USA paid for Russian arms stockpiled by Israel ( captured in previous battles ) to be shipped to Pakistan. The Pakistani govt shipped them over the border to Afgans who then killed the Russians. The Afgans thought the weapons came from Pakistan, not Israel !!!.
Apparently, however, a friendly Russian helping out by request of and being abetted by the FBI or other government officials is, in fact, illegal.
Why is the FBI asking some random guy for money to fund anything period?
Because they’re running capers.
FBI, CIA, pallets of cash to Iran, yada yada.
They might be conducting the usual gummint business that you expect … most of the time. But they’re also running capers.
Tim gave the very good example of the “Charlie Wilson” Afghan caper.
Capers.
And I ain’t talking chicken piccata.
My question also veteran. This makes no sense to me and doesn’t pass the smell test. It might have more plausibility if the spooks were engaged in a rogue, covert operation, but the FBI? Going against the feds? None of this makes any sense. Not to mention that a guy like Flynn would have known about this which means Trump knows about this, obviously Cotton knows about it, so does Wray, kim strassel, soloman and to quote Digenova “everybody knows”. Right, everybody knows but us suckers who pay the snakes salaries.
Since this entire scheme started to be revealed, personally I have felt like we were being played, waiting for each clue, each puzzle piece, each morsel to figure out who sold out our beloved Republic. Imo, they, including POTUS, have all the pieces to complete the picture. Like Vegas, we’re being kept in the dark and following their laser lights.
The FBI, has been beyond their mandate, since Hoover used it as a personal weapon, against anyone he disliked, or had a personal grudge against.
Shut it Down, and Demolish the Building.
Hoovers Ghost, still lives in the halls.
Start with Defunding.
All of its Investigations are beyond Tainted.
Lawyers should be salivating, to tie their clients cases to any of the FBI Criminals involved in this enterprise and/or coverup.
Establish a New Top Law Enforcement organization, with a Fresh, Defined Mandate.
The obvious question I had, back when the FBI agent story was in the news, was what is an FBI agent doing in Iran?
I didn’t know then, that FBI/CIA were siamese twins, involved in Political Schemes, as much or more than Criminal Investigations.
The Swamp is definitely Deep, Muddy waters.
Keep draining it, President Trump and Sundance!
The bodies are in the cars, at the bottom.
All of THIS!, would Never have seen the Light of Day, if God had not delivered America,
from HER.
Probably a primary reason why the FBI shoved HRC’s Email “matter” under their lumpy rug.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sd tweeeted this earlier… video of discussion on the Ingram Angle:
I just read the embedded text messages and it is quite clear that Mark Warner is in this up to his eyeballs. No wonder he has begun backpedaling. He knew these would come out. Smarmy. Can anyone tell me who “BB” is in the messages? It seems Warner steered this witness AWAY from the Intel committee. Assange is also mentioned as they appear to have been trying to work a deal with him.
A few observations.
First – It seems from reporting that a linkage exists between Steele and Deripaska. Deripaska’s September 2016 reply “You are trying to make something out of nothing” IMHO suggests prior knowledge of the on-going dossier effort, not immediate understanding of what the FBI agents were telling him.
Second – The comprehensive details of the aborted recovery of Levinson, including CIA, FBI and DoS actions or inactions suggests white hats communicated these details to someone. I’m guessing Mike Pompeo.
Third – The timing of the re-emergence of the Warner texts is intriguing. The texts provide meaty context to the Solomon disclosures, and further (and rightfully) diminish Mueller’s efforts.
Conclusion – Together these observations are suggestive of what one might consider pre-trial discovery kill-shots. While the MSM won’t report any of this (to their impending detriment), you know damn well some are aware of all this. But that’s fine. They’ll be as surprised as many others to learn a skilled prosecutor is working his magic. That would be a certain gentleman of Italian heritage. Maybe two.
Uncajohn says:
May 14, 2018 at 8:54 pm
I follow CTH religiously, but I rarely comment. In one of those comments I said that Trump’s handling of the “the Big Ugly” had the precision, timing, and effectiveness of a military operation. Upon further consideration, Trump’s strategy bears a striking resemblance to Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf’s famous Left Hook campaign in Desert Storm during the first Gulf War. Let me explain:
First, open a front along the enemy’s primary objective which for the Iraqis was to defend against a Coalition invasion from the south of Kuwait. Second, engage the enemy sufficiently to insure his interest and commitment to his objective. This occurred at 04:00 on Feb 24, 91, when Coalition forces invaded Kuwait from the south. Third, once the enemy has fully committed his forces to his objective, execute a flanking maneuver which traps the enemy’s forces and causes confusion in his ranks as he redeploys to the new threat on the fly. This was the Left Hook which raced most of the Coalition’s tank forces across the desert in record time to trap the Iraqis from the west and the north.
Schwartzkopf’s strategy is eerily similar to Trump’s with the Left Hook being the release of the OIG report. And I think delaying the report is intended to insure the opposition is fully deployed before its release in order trap them all. Had the report been released in Feb as originally promised, opposition elements that would have been missed are: the Stormy/Avanetti/Cohen nexus which implicates SDNY and Treasury, the Comey book tour which has implications for Flynn’s case, Mueller’s overreach impacting Manafort’s case, and the unmasking of Stefan Halper. Consequently, all the cries (trolls?) for Trump, Sessions, Rosenstein, et al to “Do Something!” are meaningless and misguided because the the strategy is not a full frontal assault.
I keep telling you people this….the counter-intelligence op against the coupists is a military intelligence operation being driven by Mattis, Rogers, and Flynn, who recruited PDJT to become president.
Rogers, in particular, knew of the coupist plot and the methods the Obama/Hillary cabal was using.
Uncajohn is wrong about the strategy employed. It’s not Desert Storm….it’s Operation Midway…because Rogers/Mattis/Flynn KNEW what the Japanese (coupists) plot/plan was.
The above is all further confirmed by the fact that Trump and the generals are employing US economic leverage as a tool of national security (“tool” = weapon). This is being employed against: China, Iran, NoKo, the EU, etc.
I will state once again….timing is everything in war. Successful military campaigns require PATIENCE….and a lot of it. “Hurry up and wait” is practically the unwritten rule of any branch of the military….and if you don’t think so, just ask any of the veterans posting here.
So….once again…..sit back and relax. PDJT, Rogers, Mattis, Flynn….they got this. The coupists are TRAPPED. No escape. Surely you can see….now…how the noose is and has been tightening.
Take a deep breath, everyone, and smile. This set-up has been YEARS in the making. The enemy is not gonna get away.
Believe.
(And on that same note….believe —-> same for the Nov. election. Gonna be a runaway red wave. Watch and see.)
….yea but, but, but I WANT it now, now , now !!!! /s
Love your analogy!
It’s like hearing your children in the back seat of the car on a long trip;
‘Are we there yet?’ …. 5minutes later…
‘Are we there yet?’ …. 5minutes later…
‘Are we there yet?’ …. 5minutes later…
Rinse and repeat.
Sundance wrote:
“Senator Grassley should have asked Adam Waldman who was obviously representing Deripaska’s interests in the U.S.”
———————–
I take great comfort in the fact that folks like Lou Dobbs, Maria B., and others read CTH….not to mention insiders inside the WH. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before the true conservative press start asking the right questions, and Grassley sends a letter to Waldman.
It has been my belief for months that the ubiquitous Oleg Deripaska is of much more importance in this affair than anyone acknowledged. I imagine people got tired of reading his name in my comments on various sites. My point has been that Andrew McCabe has run interference for Deripaska when he was linked to various FBI investigations, which the investigating field agents found quite peculiar, since supervisors do not usually involve themselves in so direct a manner. Now we know why. Mueller and McCabe may have been involved in illegal activity with Deripaska, as regards a CIA operative thought to be held by Iran.
So–a bff of Putin is also a bff of Andrew McCabe and apparently no stranger to Mueller, either. The plot sickens–uh, thickens.
This is getting deeper and deeper into the realm of sedition. How in the world can this be exposed in a public forum (court of law)? Guessing what can happen, will happen or should happen is way above my pay grade. Here’s hoping some of you Branch Hangers can keep us common folk involved and educated!
Regarding 9 February 2018 Grassley letter and questions about the various companies. All these are companies in which Christopher David Steele and Christopher Parker Burrows each controlled 50 shares of stock, making them the sole joint owners as well as listed as the directors of the companies (no other officers).
From a lengthy post 3 days ago, note the following:
19 Jan 2016 CHAWTON HOLDINGS LIMITED – 1st notice to dissolve
05 Apr 2016 CHAWTON HOLDINGS LIMITED – Final notice – company dissolved
(This company was incorporated in 1989 in London went dormant in the early 90’s and as noted above is dissolved April 2016 – point is the name is now free)
23 Jan 2017 CHAWTON HOLDINGS LIMITED – incorporated by Steele and Burrows.
23 Jun 2017 All 100 shares of stock in WALSINGHAM PARTNERS LIMITED are transfered to
CHAWTON HOLDINGS LIMITED from ORBIS BUSINESS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. These are all Steele / Burrows solely owned / controlled companies.
05 Sep 2017 SHELDRAKE ADVISORS LIMITED is incorporated by Burrows (Steele not in filing)
23 Apr 2018 Formal notification of stock transfer on 27 Jun 2017 is submitted, filing is posted 26th.
1. CHAWTON HOLDINGS LIMITED is another Steele / Burrows company and they moved all stock in WALSINGHAM PARTNERS LIMITED to CHAWTON from ORBIS on 23 June 2017 but did not make official notification of the transfer until 23 April 2018. ?Suspicious?
2. They named one of their companies after Sir Francis Walsingham and pick the name for another company out of the dust bin. ?Suspicious?
3. What is the purpose of Burrows’ company SHELDRAKE ADVISORS LIMITED?
4. Are the committees aware of these other companies associated with Steele and Burrows?
For one of my painfully long but detailed posts about the above go to:
Peter King: DOJ and FBI “Put One Over” on President Trump – Nunes and Gowdy Never Saw The Documents…
Posted on May 11, 2018 by sundance.
go to Hmmm… says:
May 11, 2018 at 9:57 am
and scroll down to
TDU_Weight says:
Or did Grassley purposely ask the wrong lawyer?
Paul Manafort should be suing everyone (current and previous) at the upper levels of the FBI, CIA, and DOJ so that the truth can come out through the Discovery Process.
The pages of Warner texts show a header message:
PROVIDED TO USSCI ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS.
I’m guessing USSCI is short for US Senate Committee on Intelligence.
Does anyone know for sure that is the case?
‘I’m guessing USSCI is short for US Senate Committee on Intelligence.
Does anyone know for sure that is the case?’
Yes, it is:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Senate_Select_Committee_on_Intelligence
‘sometimes referred to as the Intelligence Committee or SSCI’
