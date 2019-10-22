Durham Looking At Brennan – A Reminder of “The Crown Material” Conflict…

The Christopher Steele dossier was called “Crown Material” by FBI agents within the small group during their 2016 political surveillance operation. The “Crown” description reflects the unofficial British intelligence aspect to the dossier as provided by Steele.
In May 2019 former House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy stated there are emails from former FBI Director James Comey that outline instructions from CIA Director John Brennan to include the “Crown Material” within the highly political Intelligence Community Assessment.
Specifically outlined by Gowdy, the wording of the Comey email is reported to say:
…”Brennan is insisting the Crown Material be included in the intel assessment.”
However, on May 23rd, 2017, in testimony -under oath- to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) John Brennan stated [@01:54:28]:
GOWDY: Director Brennan, do you know who commissioned the Steele dossier?
BRENNAN: I don’t.
GOWDY: Do you know if the bureau [FBI] ever relied on the Steele dossier as part of any court filing, applications?
BRENNAN: I have no awareness.
GOWDY: Did the CIA rely on it?
BRENNAN: No.
GOWDY: Why not?
BRENNAN: Because we didn’t. It wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done. Uh … it was not.
.
Video of the exchange [prompted 01:54:28 just hit play]
.
As Victor Davis Hanson wrote at the time:
[…] James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey are now all accusing one another of being culpable for inserting the unverified dossier, the font of the effort to destroy Trump, into a presidential intelligence assessment—as if suddenly and mysteriously the prior seeding of the Steele dossier is now seen as a bad thing. And how did the dossier transmogrify from being passed around the Obama Administration as a supposedly top-secret and devastating condemnation of candidate and then president-elect Trump to a rank embarrassment of ridiculous stories and fibs?
Given the narratives of the last three years, and the protestations that the dossier was accurate or at least was not proven to be unproven, why are these former officials arguing at all? Did not implanting the dossier into the presidential briefing give it the necessary imprimatur that allowed the serial leaks to the press at least to be passed on to the public and thereby apprise the people of the existential danger that they faced? (read more)
Fox News Maria Bartiromo has more knowledge of the details within the 2016 political surveillance scandal than any other MSM host. Bartiromo has followed the events very closely and now she is the go-to person for those who are trying to bring the truth behind the scandal to light.
On the morning of May 20th, 2019, on her Fox Business Network show Ms. Bartiromo outlined the current issues between Comey and Brennan. WATCH:
.
It certainly looks like former CIA Director John Brennan has exposed himself to perjury. However, beyond that and even more disturbing, what does this say about the political intents of a weaponized intelligence apparatus?
CTH has previously outlined how the December 29th, 2016, Joint Analysis Report (JAR) on Russia Cyber Activity was a quickly compiled bunch of nonsense about Russian hacking.
The JAR was followed a week later by the January 7th, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment. The ICA took the ridiculous construct of the JAR and then overlaid a political narrative that Russia was trying to help Donald Trump.
The ICA was the brain-trust of John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey. While the majority of content was from the CIA, some of the content within the ICA was written by FBI Agent Peter Strzok who held a unique “insurance policy” interest in how the report could be utilized in 2017. NSA Director Mike Rogers would not sign up to the “high confidence” claims, likely because he saw through the political motives of the report.
(JUNE 2019 – New York Times) […] Mr. Barr wants to know more about the C.I.A. sources who helped inform its understanding of the details of the Russian interference campaign, an official has said. He also wants to better understand the intelligence that flowed from the C.I.A. to the F.B.I. in the summer of 2016.
During the final weeks of the Obama administration, the intelligence community released a declassified assessment that concluded that Mr. Putin ordered an influence campaign that “aspired to help” Mr. Trump’s electoral chances by damaging Mrs. Clinton’s. The C.I.A. and the F.B.I. reported they had high confidence in the conclusion. The National Security Agency, which conducts electronic surveillance, had a moderate degree of confidence. (read more)
Questioning the construct of the ICA is a smart direction to take for a review or investigation. By looking at the intelligence community work-product, it’s likely Durham will cut through a lot of the chatter and get to the heart of the intelligence motives.
Apparently John Durham is looking into just this aspect: Was the ICA document a politically engineered report stemming from within a corrupt intelligence network?
The importance of that question is rather large. All of the downstream claims about Russian activity, including the Russian indictments promoted by Rosenstein and the Mueller team, are centered around origination claims of illicit Russian activity outlined in the ICA.
If the ICA is a false political document…. then guess what?
Yep, the entire narrative from the JAR and ICA is part of a big fraud. [Which it is]
Note that Josef Mifsud’s phones that he turned over to Barr had IMEI numbers of British origin.
Britain’s GCHQ (equivalent to our NSA) was literally up to their pompous, globalist, and most likely Royal asses in the plot to overthrow our duly-elected, sitting, and beloved president.
If they had done such a thing unilaterally, we would without doubt consider it an Act of War! However, the despicable scum over here who “assisted” them cannot be tried for TREASON? We need to take a long, hard, serious look at revising that statute….
Sedition. Treason is only during wartime. You can make a legitimate argument that we're at war since like forever, but sedition is evergreen.
Not just war time. We have had recognized enemies since the Bolshevik rebellion. Giving aid and comfort to an enemy is always treason, no matter what time it is.
Can't wait until this blows WIDE open and Adam Schitt, Nadler, Pelosi, Waters and so many more criminal and corrupt Dems are outed. It will be a beautiful day to see these folks cuffed and do the perp walk.
Bartiromo is good, but it still cracks me up when she says "Misfud" instead of Mifsud…
It’s like trying to say “Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers” fast 🙂
The brain just can’t accept this particular arrangement of consonants and vowels 🙂
It’s a misfud.
Clapper and brennan are Dr evil and mini me.
The other way around. Clapper is an abject idiot as sundance has previously pointed out
Of course. Clapper was appointed by the RINO known as bush1, promoted by the dunce known as shrub, and then elevated to DNI by the traitor known as obozo.
Clapper is stupid enough to have actually BELIEVED the ‘Crown Document’. LOL, the perfect Zero bureaucrat.
Reminds me of our ignominious President Carter’s references to his “Nucular” Engineer background.
Also said “nukeeyore”
Bush the 2nd used to say that all the time. Watch his speeches. Like listening to a fork scratching a broke china plate.
ElmerFudd would work better
Yes trump is a wrangley rascal. Clapper looks just like dopey with those f in ears.
Like Woolsey’s
Clapper looks like Mr grainger from the old British comedy series are you being served. Google it LOL
I wish Sundance would start including OANN clips at times. They broke this story (see tweet above) and reported it as their lead story (after a few Mulvaney possibly out lines) on their 6 pm news. OANN at times has reporting far better than anything on Fox.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, they do! I rarely watch Faux news anymore. They are becoming more lefty every day.
I have been commenting in various fora for the last 2.5 years that there was never any evidentiary predicate for any of the various intelligence and legal machinations undertaken to tie Trump to Russia or any other illegal action.
Going after the origins for CROSSFIRE HURRICANE, the FISA warrants, the Mueller activity, and now the Impeachment circus will reveal the fraud, corruption, and illegality of the “small group”.
I have cautious confidence that Barr is tightly focused on this. If he is…then what is likely to be exposed will be the most momentous scandal in government corruption and illegality perhaps in the nation’s history.
You mean it will make Watergate look like a group of kids breaking into the cookie jar?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dems now want slow walk impeachment. Excellent as Mr burns says. Give Barr and Durham time to perfect their noose. Let them hang around dems watch what you wish for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They want it during the Presidential campaign. Realized that they were rushing things.
LikeLike
What we have witnessed over the last few years since Donald Trump ran for and was elected to the highest office in the US is indeed a momentous scandal in corruption and illegality. I would argue that there is yet an even more scandalous and momentous example of corruption and that is the very election of Barack Obama. Obama's background and bona fides remain a mystery to all but Obama himself. How can that be the case? I am sure I am not the only person alive today who wants to know the complete and unadulterated history of Barack Hussein Obama…soup to nuts, every single minute detail. Every. Single. Minute. Detail. The Uni-Party gave us Barack Obama. Now I want and demand the truth, whatever it is. Most of all, I want to be able to identify and hold accountable the Congress members and Senators who permitted such a massive fraud to be perpetuated against the American people.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I think it is safe to assume that obozo applied to college and law school as a foreign-born student. (Why else would those records have not been leaked after all these years?) That means that obozo committed fraud on those applications to garner the benefits of affirmative action (i.e. relaxed admission standards), or he committed the biggest fraud in American political history by "winning" two presidential elections. Either way, obozo is a criminal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If the birth certificate he released was real he was born with dual citizenship British and US. Not a natural born citizen. But it's not real.
LikeLike
If we accept his birth cert, he was born a dual citizen. If his father had taken him, he’d be a citizen of UK.
Zero discussion in our corrupt Congress about whether a dual citizen is also a natural born citizen.
Also rank dishonesty in the Senate that equated the legal fiction “shall be considered as” with metaphysical reality “are.”
The US was taken over by globalists before most of us were born. Our elections are a charade, both parties and all the branches are in on the scam.
And yet, We have President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, if God willing, we can keep him !
Why is it taking so long for Durham to be questioning the main characters? Hasn't he been working on this for months now? I would be surprised if lots of evidence hasn't been shredded.
Expect a lot of, “I don’t recall” if indictments are forthcoming.
Pray that, “Let me refresh your memory” is prosecution’s reply every single time.
AG Barr has certainly got McConnell’s full attention. Hence, the not-so-veiled threat levelled at President Trump today ostensibly over troop pullouts in Syria, Afghanistan, or either one. Coming on the heels of Graham showing his true colors, the intended message could not be more clear.
I find it hard to accept not ONE SINGLE REPUBLICAN SENATOR has come out in SUPPORT of President Trump. I expect such sleazy, repugnant, examples of moral turpitude from democrats……
It certainly appears that there literally may not be one, single, honest U.S. Senator of either party existing today…….except perhaps Rand Paul.
What a pathetically sad commentary on the character of those serving as elected leaders in our democratic republic. I know, one obvious question must also be, “What does that say about us, the electorate?”
While I agree that ultimately we will have the government which we deserve, I also believe we have been betrayed by the media estate. I always felt the news was biased (decidedly so) against conservatives, but I had no idea how absolutely treasonous, anti-American, extremist, “progressive”, and radical the media had become until 2008.
There’s no telling how long they’ve been actively trying to destroy America. To be honest, I really don’t care…..it’s too late to matter; I ONLY WANT TO DEFEAT THEM!
Well, well, well.
Those of us reading Sundance amazing work here have long known how to evaluate Brennan's denials on whether the dossier was included in the ICA.

Simply put: Liar, Liar, Pants on fire.
Simply put: Liar, Liar, Pants on fire.
Not really “lie lies” as Whoopi more like mis-remembering.
It depends on where your definition of lies lies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Or rather, outliar?
“Oh what a tangled web we weave………………..when first we practice to deceive!”
Go take a look at what Greg Rubini is putting out there about the whistleblower (Eric Ciaramella), and where he has been hanging out! Very mind blowing stuff. What a leech. He is EVERYWHERE, a proper snake spy. The corrupt McMaster is in there as well. Scroll down on his feed and its all there. Far too many tweets to post. This is the guy and you can see the 'slug trail' everywhere, including right next to the first lady Melania. What a horrible leaking lying skunk. Hope President has heard about him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
he is everywhere in the Mueller report being used as 'evidence'… hmmm Gregs page here.
Another one of Trump's hires. SMH
Sorry I cant seem to post the link to Greg Rubini's twitter and tried 2 times. so here is a post https://twitter.com/GregRubini/status/1186751877314236416
LikeLiked by 1 person
A link discussing Eric as the possible whistle
http://meaninginhistory.blogspot.com/2019/10/who-is-eric-ciaramella.html
He has several threads about Ciaramella. You can access them all here.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1186653904840331264.html
Great, so we know all this, we get all of this. The problem is WHY HASNT BRENNAN BEEN ARRESTED????? If this was a Republican, the Democrats would have him locked up in the bowels of Rikers a year ago. SUNDANCE, you've done an amazing job, you deserve a Pulitzer. It's too bad you don't have the power to hold accountable. Barr and DOJ will never hold these people accountable, ever…
Because, child, Barr has to have his legal ducks in order before he starts taking any action…..AND…..he has to ensure that he is able to prosecute all of the culprits in the "small group", and not ruin one or more case by prematurely indicting only one of them.

Use your noodle!
Use your noodle!
There is no need for simultaneous indictments, it that's what you're saying.
I'm not. I'm saying that the timing of the first ones has to be made in the context of the entire investigation.
How long does it take to get his ducks in a row? He has all of the DOJ at his disposal. I hope I'm wrong, but I'm not expecting to see much of anything from him.
Remember when Captain America finds out that literally everyone else is really hydra?
Are you so naive that YOU would trust DOJ personnel that YOU can't personally vet?
No I don't trust the DOJ, but Barr is in charge. Are you saying he has to personally vet everyone working on this case?
Okay – the bases are load; its last of the ninth; there's two down and WHO does the manager send to the plate?
Durham. Here's hoping that these concluding "interviews," if the targets and their attorneys are foolish enough to allow them, are NOT fact finding exercises. Durham and his team should already know (and have admissible evidence to establish) the answesr to all the important questions they ask. At that point, the interviewees will have 3 choices: (1) lie; (2) confess and seek a deal; or (3) invoke the 5th and walk out.
The updates are nice and I applaud Sundance for his continued focus on the littlest details.
I’m pretty sure folks in the WH read his stuff and I’m always glad to see him laying out possible scenarios and threats they may not have considered.
But at this point, personally, much of this is becoming background noise unless someone actually gets indicted.
I sometimes wonder if BOTH sides are just playing games to satisfy their bases lust for revenge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whatever Durham lays out, it has to be concise and to the point. The damage has been done to the President's first two years and we can't get that back, indictments or not..

Good to see you posting…that 2016 election was great fun here…I drop in when I can.
Good to see you posting…that 2016 election was great fun here…I drop in when I can.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not sure how they can keep it simple.
I wonder how many people are actually following this. Part of me says not many because it gets too much into the weeds. But if you’ve been to a Trump Rally, it’s amazing how many people seem to know what is going on.
I suspect the President’s Twitter feed/Facebook page is even more powerful than we even realize.
Pretty obvious that the dems are bringing impeachment to a fevered pitch in order to thwart any Barr news. Also now apparent that they will hold off on actual impeachment vote to be a response to Barr news or indictments. It's all about the news cycle to the beltway whores who live and die by it.

We can only hope that folks can see thru the bs… and that Barr does something pretty soon.
We can only hope that folks can see thru the bs… and that Barr does something pretty soon.
Alex, you make a very good point. I know we're all hoping for a big knockout punch, but after all we've learned I'm not counting on that. However, for it to have any punch it does have to be concise and to the point. Because the reality is that a significant part of the population has no idea what FISA is, they don't know who Papadoupolis is or even Barr for that matter.
So if that little game was being played doesn't there have to be a winner and a loser?
It depends on what your definition of winning and losing is.
We may not get everything we want. I personally want justice and revenge for injustice. I fear that if those who are guilty of these crimes are not punished, everything will revert back to the corrupt “normal” after President Trump is out of office.
But if President Trump fundamentally changes the direction of the country in a lasting way, taking us back from the brink, that was more than I expected five years ago when I thought the country was doomed.
I do think some of what we want is fantasy. They are not going to indict people as high as Obama, Biden, and HRC. (Hell, Hillary and Biden may be dead before that even went to trial).
The question is do people like Clapper, Comey, Brennan, etc. face justice?
I have a hard time believing that Durham would play that role. If anything, he’s incentivized more heavily to play ball with the Government Party in terms of his career. What should give people heart is that Durham has started moving on to the central players in this little drama which means he has what he needs from the underlings, and is now moving up the chain of command to find out who pulled launched this whole mess.
Brennan is super arrogant, like Col Jessup in “A Few Good Men”, and the problem with that arrogance is you start believing your own personal morality and importance outweighs petty irritations like “following the law”.
I think if Durham/Barr were playing games to satisfy the GOP base, we’d get a lot more leaks. The fact that the IG Report has been pretty air-tight in terms of leaks – other than the people who are named in it leaking what they saw about themselves – is really interesting. Yeah, the usual Conservative Inc. media types are going to go on radio and TV and claim arrests are imminent and whatnot, but if you read between the lines, the IG Report must be really, really, bad news…because nobody is talking about what is in it, and everybody in Official Government Party circles has launched themselves into orbit trying to get rid of Trump over minor disputes like that Ukraine phone call and 28 soldiers in Syria.
I’ll believe it when I see it, but they definitely seem to be flying directly over the target right now.
Durham wanted to prosecute Mueller over Whitey Bulger and the fbi in Boston but his boss reigned him in. Weld too. He knows that Mueller is a scumbag.
I didn’t know that. Interesting.
Nothing is going to happen.
Durham has his work cut out for him. The arrogance of these guys (clapper, brennan and comey) is remarkable. They don’t feel they need to answer to anyone about what they did. Would love to be a fly on the wall during these interviews. Sure hope Durham has some aces up his sleeve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One day they will answer to Satan! Bet they’ll all be a hot mess!
True, but I’d like to see a little earthly justice as well or we’ll see more of this crap.
Are the “interviews” going to be under oath?
Lying to DOJ investigators in the course of an investigation is just like lying to FBI agents.
McConnell just warned Trump about withdrawing troops from Syria/ME in general or else……and we think that Barr is going to anything serious about the Coup??? Mitch got Barr approved with little resistance and Zero false sexual allegations….No one has been indicted at the CIA, FBI or DOJ for proven criminal activity……and yet the Coup continues unabated against president Trump…..until proven otherwise Bill ‘bagpipes’ Barr is a fraud….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think theres too much out there for nothing to happen. Someone will be sacrificed then have an unfortunate accident. Tock-tick?
I think theres too much out there for nothing to happen. Someone will be sacrificed then have an unfortunate accident. Tock-tick?
It seems to me that Barr/Durham’s investigation of the clearly corrupt Brennan is going to tell us how DOJ is going to either pursue/prosecute these corrupt bastards or merely write up a Horowitcz type report & close the matter.
Personally, I have to believe that these investigations are going to yield not just a few indictments but MANY indictments. And if I am wrong, then I will be extremely disappointed in how poorly our justice system has decayed.
PS- I also believe & expect that these indictments will start happening BEFORE this year ends.
Merry Xmas Brennan, Blowme, & Crapper.
Is this ever going to end?
Please Mr. Durham, get to the bottom of this and soon. The country needs to understand what has gone on and why!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Durham and colleagues are doing this right, they already have “gotten to the bottom of this.” The purpose of these interviews would not be to ask questions about what they don’t know, but to ask questions they ALREADY know the answer to. The targets then have 3 choices: (1) lie; (2) confess and seek a deal; (3) take the 5th and walk out.
Putin wanted Trump to MAGA. Proves Putin knew more as to what was good for America than half the American voters.
Heavenly Father, protect our President from these evil, seditious criminals. Watch over and inspire your child, Sundance, as he works to shine Your Truth Revealing Light on this, the greatest political scandal in American history! Show us the way to return our great, God-given republic to-
One Nation Under God, With Liberty and Justice For ALL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You got the most important part-
In Jesus’ name, amen.
*forgot. Stupid autocorrect…
My cousin spent 20 years in the Intelligence community and I’ve spoken with a room full of these retired folks about this….No one with a straight face can defend that ICA. It would take a year at minimum to come to any sort of sound conclusion and the Mueller report states that no American citizen was remotely involved.
The ICA parallels the Crooked Hillary email case….no one with a straight face can defend any of it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It parallels so many things that happened under the Obama clown show…
“No one with a straight face can defend that ICA”
But were they livid like we are? Or embarrassed they got caught ie. corrupt themselves?
Eric Ciaramella has been bandied about for a week or so as THE WHISTLE-BLOWER!!!
And so…? The LACK of MSM interest is rather telling: if the whistle-blower had been a Republican, his name would be everywhere, and he would be lionized as a hero and Savior of the Republic.
But Eric Ciaramella is obviously a DEM operative, and so the crickets are very loud.
Consider this from over 2 years ago:
On June 11, alt-right blogger Mike Cernovich published an article attacking an assistant to National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, claiming the previously low-profile civil servant wanted to “sabotage” President Donald Trump.
The piece described Eric Ciaramella as “pro-Ukraine and anti-Russia” and alleged, with no evidence, that he was possibly responsible for high-level leaks. The response to the piece included online threats of violence against Ciaramella, which contributed to his decision to leave his job at the National Security Council a few weeks early, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
Although the harassment was not the only factor, one of the two sources said they “distinctly got the impression” that the departure was premature, partially because of “right-wing” harassment.”
(My emphasis above)
The article further laments the harassment from “right-wing bloggers” as putting undue stress on “career civil servants” and forcing them to resign! Poor babies!
https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/07/10/trumps-trolls-are-waging-war-on-americas-civil-servants/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it true that under Trump, Eric Ciaramella got a promotion? Horrible personnel decisions are going to be Trump’s demise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure about that. Given all the bureaucrats, if true, that could be one of those promotions which simply went up the ladder and was rubber stamped.
we and the POTUS are running out of time. Blast me all you like, but all I see if the noose tightening around Mr Trump’s neck. AND OURS. If CONCRETE action is not taken soon, all the wonderful analysis is the world is USELESS. We are OUTNUMBERED. It is indeed the bottom of the ninth and more rose colored viewpoints based on how things SHOULD be handled is worse than useless….it is DISTRACTING from action that MUST be taken.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right. Though I’d put it in the 8th inning w/two outs. Anyone who doesn’t see that time is running out is a fool.
When and where, so we can book a room close to Home Depot, and get our pitchforks. They won’t let me bring mine on the plane.
This is a race and since Barr came into the DOJ always has been. The numbers and odds are stacked heavily against DT. The closer Barr/Durham get to the truth the more desperate the Democrats and media become. Already the alleged “inquiry” has bypassed precedent as well as any semblance of bipartisanship (much less due process). And the pressure vs Trump will continue to mount as Barr/Durham are impeded by the FBI, CIA and folks lawyering up. As long as DT remains viable as Chief Exec I think Barr/Durham will keep pushing. However if the situation changes all their efforts will be blocked, buried and otherwise denied.
Given the Democrats and their allies descending into authoritarianism how long does anyone really believe the Barr/Durham Investigation has left?
Maybe Barr/Durham are slow walking everything… for a reason. If impeachment and removal happens soon, they won’t have to do anything.
I’m phisically sick.
my 2cents –
We have to assume that there are other players within the intelligence community thwarting any bureaucratic coverups and sweeps that are probably occurring hourly.
Lawyering up will only go so far, so long as the facts remain on the side of the good.
I’m still optimistic. The other positive is that the slow information coming from Durham’s team means that the our side is making strides now. And this information is far too public at this point. The left and their deepstate operatives will have to go full-blown public authoritarianism to stop what’s coming. They are certainly taking the steps toward it, but it can’t last and then it’ll be too late. Too many will be awakened. Every move they make smells of desperation now. They are just running out the clock in hopes of something to come their way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something tells me that Ruthie is a lot sicker than they are letting us know. The plan will be to get rid of Trump, then impeach Kavanaugh, then when Ruth croaks, then they’ll have 2 SC appointments right off the bat.
“Full-blown public authoritarianism” would require most-to-all of
• Military
• National Guard
• Law Enforcement
• Homeland Security
… and which of these support Demo☭rats? 🤔😆
In the Gowdy questioning, you can see the expression on Brennan’s face that he knows that he’s lying; and you can see Gowdy slightly shaking his head as if he’s thinking “oh man, I know that you’re lying and this is going to put you down at a date sometime in the future when all of this unravels.” I hope we get to date date soon!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you haven’t read this, please do. You will find it encouraging:
Attorney General William P. Barr Delivers Remarks to the Law School and the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture at the University of Notre Dame
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/attorney-general-william-p-barr-delivers-remarks-law-school-and-de-nicola-center-ethics
LikeLiked by 2 people
Impeach Vs. Treason
Just trying to simplify everything to where we all stand today and what we see before our eyes.
Team Treason is made up of We The People, Patriots.
Team Impeach is the Deep State and Democrats
I’ve never been one to make a statement using a music video, but this one should be the theme song for the scumbags attempted coup
Not only is it a totally cool song, the intensity of the chorus reminds me of the scumbags…
LikeLiked by 1 person
awesome song by gungrabbin Rollins
Oh, I don’t know. Putting a Brennan statement under oath up against a contradictory statement in an email from Comey, and trying to identify which one is lying, if I had to give odds I’d call it a “pick ’em.”
Remember, Comey was making copious diary notes the whole time. He clearly constantly kept one eye on saving his own skin should the whole crooked mess go south, and I suggest that could include peppering his emails with self-serving lies.
And if I were Barr and Durham, I’d work on turning Clapper against the other two.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Nothing is illegal or should be illegal when it comes to Orange Man Bad.
That’s the predicate. Laws could not be followed, in fact it was evil to follow laws on order to get rid of Orange Man Bad. Because he was So Bad. 3X worse Mr. H.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Furthermore, with the duration of this folly continually on going for more than three years, and no action. It has elevated the divisive expansion of mob disturbances around the globe. Which in turn is once again are fanned by the MSM’s for the agendas of the world wide Swampers.
Follow the money as these riotous actions are not spontaneous! All given expansion blessings by the practiced slow crawl of this the “new justice system”.
Headlines, actions, charges, results etc are not read by those under headstones. Waiting
Wasn’t this announced a few weeks ago? When will he be interviewed?
My money is on President Trump. I believe Deep State is catching wind from the hinterlands that we are non to pleased. For the sake of appeasing President Trump’s Deplorable army there will be arrest. But Barry will skate, even though you know that dimwit green-light the whole thing. Hillary will be sent into her drunken goodnight, perhaps a reprimand aka a badge of honor for a Clinton. All others are fair game. We’ll see.
My longstanding view has been it’s worthwhile to reverse engineer in terms of the function of the malefactions. Before the election, culminating in the Fall of 2016, the objective was to force Trump into, essentially, a Ross Perot special — dropping out of the race or doing so effectively by playing crazy or some such thing.
When Trump won the election they immediately began operations to keep him from taking the oath. Via the same basic means or by corrupting/manipulating the Electoral College. Thus the JAR and ICA constructs. It’s impossible to overstate the level of risk for Brennan and Clapper in this phase.
Per my immediately previous comment in an earlier thread, Counter-Intelligence operations, even what appears to us as clear entrapment, are never going to be second-guessed, much less prosecuted as crimes.
But an Intelligence Chiefs coup via the Electoral College is something entirely different. There is simply no way to sweep that under the rug. Though they tried. Am I the only one that remembers all the chatter on CNN and MSNBC about Brennan and Clapper “briefing” the Electoral College “on Russian interference” before they voted?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they spied on ANYONE, the Electoral College would be high on the list.
I see a strong report from Horowitz coming out to set the table and raise consciousness. I see a strong, honest prosecutor in Durham linking evidence to names and to the abundant criminality, known and unknown at this point. I see Barr using the full weight of his office to uncover the international component of this coup. I see all this being positioned as a criminal conspiracy to remove a duly elected president. I see Mifsud cell phones in the right hands. I see so many points that if any one is shown to be false the whole narrative crumbles. I see an impeachment procedure which is so wrong and bogus to all but the willfully blind. I see Powell on the precipice of blowing up the Flynn indictment with collateral damage to Mueller and his report. I see panic in all the right people and places. I see a preternaturally calm President Trump. I don’t see a need to worry. I do see a need to be patient.
Targeting the Presidential candidate himself, without providing any defensive briefing re his supposedly shady campaign aides, and conducting surveillance of those aides (FISA assisted or otherwise) knowing that such surveillance will sweep in the candidate himself (and his entire campaign apparatus) is criminal IMO.
My thoughts are that whatever info Barr/Durham got from Mifsud or U.K., or another country shows something terrible. If not, I think it would not have expanded to include investigating after inauguration. My first thought was if Mifsud was a Russian asset, then, the case would be closed. Obviously not.
