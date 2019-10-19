Reminder: John Durham Questioning CIA Officials About Intelligence Community Assessment…

Within today’s reporting from the New York Times and NBC, a key aspect is how CIA analysts are worried about explaining and/or justifying the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA). As such it is well worth remembering information about John Durham’s originating focus from June, 2019:
Against the backdrop of the DOJ admitting FBI investigators never had access to the DNC servers to verify a Russian hack; and with new information about the FBI receiving partial and redacted analysis from Crowdstrike; the review by U.S. Attorney John Durham toward the downstream assessment/claims of the CIA takes on new meaning.
CTH has previously outlined how the December 29th, 2016, Joint Analysis Report (JAR) on Russia Cyber Activity was a quickly compiled bunch of nonsense about Russian hacking.
The JAR was followed a week later by the January 7th, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment. The ICA took the ridiculous construct of the JAR and then overlaid a political narrative that Russia was trying to help Donald Trump.
The ICA was the brain-trust of John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey. While the majority of content was from the CIA, some of the content within the ICA was written by FBI Agent Peter Strzok who held a unique “insurance policy” interest in how the report could be utilized in 2017. NSA Director Mike Rogers would not sign up to the “high confidence” claims, likely because he saw through the political motives of the report.
(JUNE 2019 – New York Times) […] Mr. Barr wants to know more about the C.I.A. sources who helped inform its understanding of the details of the Russian interference campaign, an official has said. He also wants to better understand the intelligence that flowed from the C.I.A. to the F.B.I. in the summer of 2016.
During the final weeks of the Obama administration, the intelligence community released a declassified assessment that concluded that Mr. Putin ordered an influence campaign that “aspired to help” Mr. Trump’s electoral chances by damaging Mrs. Clinton’s. The C.I.A. and the F.B.I. reported they had high confidence in the conclusion. The National Security Agency, which conducts electronic surveillance, had a moderate degree of confidence. (read more)
Questioning the construct of the ICA is a smart direction to take for a review or investigation. By looking at the intelligence community work-product, it’s likely Durham will cut through a lot of the chatter and get to the heart of the intelligence motives.
Apparently John Durham is looking into just this aspect: Was the ICA document a politically engineered report stemming from within a corrupt intelligence network?
The importance of that question is rather large. All of the downstream claims about Russian activity, including the Russian indictments promoted by Rosenstein and the Mueller team, are centered around origination claims of illicit Russian activity outlined in the ICA.
If the ICA is a false political document…. then guess what?
Yep, the entire narrative from the JAR and ICA is part of a big fraud. [Which it is]
Information available as of 29 December 2016 was used in the preparation of this product.
Scope: This report includes an analytic assessment drafted and coordinated among The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and The National Security Agency (NSA), which draws on intelligence information collected and disseminated by those three agencies. It covers the motivation and scope of Moscow’s intentions regarding US elections and Moscow’s use of cyber tools and media campaigns to influence US public opinion. The assessment focuses on activities aimed at the 2016 US presidential election and draws on our understanding of previous Russian influence operations. When we use the term “we” it refers to an assessment by all three agencies.
These guys are screwed.
Graham
Believe it when you see it.
So far these guys have been above the law
Possible to drag it out until after 2020 then if the Dem wins it all goes away.
Durham and Barr are tge wild cards. So far tho nothing has happened. We will see.
I will never trust the CIA
And now the government is actively working to get more liberals into the military:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/army-stepping-up-recruitment-in-22-left-leaning-cities
Don’t worry, the public schools will work hard to counter the military’s recruiting goals.
@ Merkin Muffley…
I share your concerns. It’s easy to say more liberals should help protect America; but, I’m not sure it’s worth the effort, or even possible, to sufficiently overcome their inherent anti-American ideology to the degree required to turn them into trustworthy team players.
God help us!
Great, send the new recruits right to Syria.
Agree, and I would add the FBI to that list.
If I am on a Jury ever again and the FBI is involved in the case, well the Defendant will have to admit guilt on the stand for me to convict.
Considering the Case of Gen Flynn, I am not so sure that I would even then.
If this is the best conspiracy these clowns can manage to put together, it is a wonder they even know what time of day it is.
Good point on General Flynn and yep our “Intelligence Community” do appear to be incompetent, but hey let’s pat down Grandma at the airport.
Even with them admitting to guilt on the stand could only mean that they were railroaded into pleading guilty like they did to Flynn.
This is why I think the FBI and DOJ are so reluctant to put all the information out there on 302s that were possibly changed. If that were declassified and released how many people behind bars would want their cases reheard or verdicts tossed out because of what the top people at the FBI did. I bet it would be massive. And it should be. How many people did these crooks railroad into confessions and jail sentences?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Martha Stewart comes to mind….
Thank you Lemontree. The railroading of one innocent man by these animals justifys reviewing everything.
Let those who have served most of there time and don’t want a new trial walk. Review and offer sentence reductions for the non violent if they sign a no contest.
The hard cases get retrials if they want them and if the state can put one together.. if the state can’t win a retrial offer a cash settlement for time unfairly served.
Expensive YES do guilty men walk YES. BUT we retain our souls ….
Speaking of retaining our souls is Manafort out of solitary yet?
I was called for jury duty about 15 yrs ago. A drug dealing case. Didnt serve. Was excused.But before I was I saw the accused, the gov lawyers, the defendant and the defense attorney. All but the accused (a well dressed well groomed black man) looked like sleazebags
Nor the DOJ, FBI or State Department. It all looks like an organized crime syndicate.
Your point is understood … but the DOJ, FBI and State Department do NOT have their own paramilitary force and a huge black budget. See-Eye-Ehh is the tip of the spear.
You might want to check your assertion.
Maybe “paramilitary” is not the correct adjective to use for the FBI’s and DOJ’s armed employees, but the former organization has significant weaponry and people trained to use it in combat-like situations. Plus, that organization likes to make a show of force and does not hesitate to being that weaponry to bear upon anyone they decide is a target.
Read this statement by FBI Dor. Robert Mueller (yes, THAT Robert Mueller) from 2007 and see if the hair rises on the back of your neck… https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/news/speeches/the-fbi-and-the-military-combining-forces-to-keep-america-safe
The Dept. of Justice also has armed employees but I don’t know as to what levels of weaponry they have access. The DOJ includes the US Marshals Service who have access to a lot of weapons.
Ref. https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/doj-inspectors-general-employ-3501-workers-who-can-carry-gunsmake-arrests
https://www.usmarshals.gov/
Was there ever a time when you did?
Kinda like asking who trusted J. Edgar Hoover…
Hoover wasn’t political — he spied on both sides. This is different. FBI was turned into a secret police force, the CIA into the KGB
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the way Obama rolls…
old Hooper was as political as you can git, just he practiced politics to benefit himself to
You shouldn’t. When I was in the Army and we had to work with the CIA, if they said “Good morning” you checked your watch.
I will never trust any of the alphabet agencies or the congress! Actually, I do not trust my own Government at all. I stand with President Trump and the Patriots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
0bama’s weaponized C!A created corrupt 0bama, so yeah…
They have black ops and drones, they don’t care what little people think.
I trust Durham more than Barr.
How can anyone trust an agency that employees people to be good liars?
If this assessment is discredited, how do you think the Coup plotters will try to preserve it? Any predictions?
You are already seeing the framing of the defense. They are going to say that they are being prosecuted based on conspiracy theories, and that the investigation was a political operation run out of the White House. They always accuse the Republicans of what they did.
Yes. The denials will never stop. The guilty parties are busy “writing history.”
This condition will exist even if proof positive is revealed. The government runs on money and dishonesty, and it manufactures both, as needed.
What’s needed is for Durham investigation to not only reveal the frame job but HIGHLIGHT the way the conspirators worked with WaPo and NYTimes in order to pass along the fake info.
Time to put those two papers out of business.
Brennan was visibly spooked during an MSNBC interview a few weeks ago. Reading the papers is always helpful, but his reaction when admitting he had an upcoming interview with Durham was quite telling.
A reasonable person could conclude, based on the reporting, that Durham has answered the primary question “was this investigation properly predicated?”, and has moved on to the next logical question, “how was the improperly predicated investigation deployed operationally?”
Brennan should sweat. He knows he’s no match Durham [and his team…I hope].
I hope Durham comes prepared with Brennan’s own documents and words, i hope he puts that sack of s@&t under bright lights for 12 hours. And the first time Brennan slips up, give him the same treatment Flynn got.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember, SHE WAS GOING TO WIN–they were incredibly sloppy and left a trail of evidence the size of the Deepwater Horizon spill, which presumably Durham and Barr are now suctioning up-I’m pretty sure Mifsud decided long ago he was not going to get Epstein-ed and eff’d over for these people–I am praying every single day that Barr holds them to account–
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. The polls! The polls! Remember?
When I see an off base poll now, I just think good! It worked so well for those troglodytes in 2016.
I still don’t understand why they thought she would win. The only way you could be that confident is if the voter fraud was nationwide and totally operational and secure guaranteeing success.
Historically, it was a Republican year. One party holding the presidency for more than two terms hasn’t happened since FDR and the laws were changed after that so no one person could run more than two terms.
So, it still baffles me that they were that sure. There is more there and no one has given it much thought except maybe me. Anyone else have any ideas?
The only info Durham doesn’t have is the stuff the CIA hides from him. I, for one, would love to see a phalanx of agents raid the CIA and just take the information they need.
Brennan’s Goa’uld routine will not work on Durham.
And the first time Brennan slips up, give him the same treatment
FlynnManafort got.
There comes a point when mutiny becomes evident. Corrective action must then ensue.
The chances that it was a Russian “hack” are now down to less than 5%. One thing that is close to 100% though, is that CIA and FBI agents will lie about any and everything they think they can possibly get away with lying about.
The DNC hack was Seth Rich.
The funny part about the “Russian hack” story falling apart is that one of the weirdest parts of the Mueller report was the part when he started listing specific Russian military units directly responsible for the hack. It was bizarre to me because that level of certainty is virtually impossible with the way the internet works. It was so ham handed that it was almost as if Weissman simply opened up the CIA online factbook and wrote down the military unit names he found there.
If it turns out that nobody has any evidence that the Russians hacked the DNC servers, and that the FBI and CIA never actually did any forensics on those servers (as we all suspect), then exactly how did Mueller/Weissman arrive at such a definitive list of Russian cyberattack units?
Penmanship
And hopefully we’ll see them try to defend that in open court.
Don’t be naive, koda. The NSA can track down to a specific computer in a specific location (the NSA did just that, when tracing a Chinese hack). In this instance, the NSA did not track the originator. Ever wonder why?
LikeLike
#HisNameWasSethRich
Whatever Russian interference in the 2016 election there was, the FBI, CIA and DOJ interference was all but infinity greater and continued even after that election. Russian interference could be represented by a small pond, whereas FBI, CIA and DOJ interference was (and still is?) like an ocean – apiece! The enemy has been inside the house all along.
As if there’s any doubt in Barr and Durham’s minds that this was a calculated treasonous coup!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As with the corruption in the Clinton admin someone has to be willing to take the fall to protect the president. Susan Macdougal, Webb Hubble protected Bill and Hill by going to jail…will McCabe, Strzok, Page et al do the same?
It cannot get as bigh as Obama. The question is whether Brennan and/or MCCabe will play hardball and threaten to implicate Obama (whether true or not) to save themselves.
The Dems are right. This is a constitutional crisis. Only it isnt Trump causing it. It is the Dems. The coupsters were too arrogant. They thought Hillary would win and nobody wld ever know. Now Barr is havjng to pick up the pieces. He has a hard job. Punish SOMEBODY but protect the president and the administrative state that has been in charge w/o our permission or knowledge for at least 75 years
The review is only “controversial” in the eyes of the corruptocrats, all of whom should hang for sedition.
“CIA analysts are worried about explaining and/or justifying the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA).”
There is no justifying. They are deep state traitors, NOT “patriots” as the left is desperately attempting to color them, and guilty of treason.
The fewer the analysts, the clearer their roles as COUP CO-CONSPIRATORS.
The more the analysts, the faster the inconsistencies in their “stories” begin to multiply and the more broadly we can root them out as a TRAITOROUS CABAL
… and RE-COMMISSION new Agencies with REPLACEMENT STAFFING.
The fewer the analysts, it becomes incontrovertible that it was Coupists, not Agencies making the “IC” assertions.
An important surveyor’s marker: was the sedition defined as by the small-group coupists, or by multiple agencies including almost everyone in the cabal Deep State?
BKR, I say prosecute the small-group coupists to begin, and keep prosecuting until the final agency clerk and media cameraman write their confessions.
This prosecuting and punishing could take 12 years or more, but we’ll keep President Trump in office until every loose end is exposed, and every citizen agrees that Democrats used every opportunity to do wrong, with evil motivations.
So in your opinion do you think Durham and Barr are beginning to see signs and possible evidence of a COUP????
Impeachment is motivating conservatives, annoying moderates, and even has some lefties concerned. So clearly it’s been a big success, assuming Nancy Pelosi is a GOP mole.
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/impeachment-is-motivating-conservatives-annoying-moderates-and-even-has-some-lefties-concerned-so-clearly-its-been-a-big-success-assuming-nancy-pelosi-is-a-gop-mole/
As regards Pelosi, I tend to suspect less of a mole and more of a weasel. A rabid weasel with Alzheimer’s.
Which is why she became so unhinged at the White House!
JFK wanted to ‘smash the CIA into a thousand pieces’.
Why do you think that was?
Praying for Trump, Barr, and Durham to be protected. They are on the prowl and the foul deep state cabal is running scared.
That is why the CIA killed JFK!
That is why the CIA killed JFK!
Because of the conflicting advice given to him by the Defense Intellicence Agency / Navy, that the Bay of Pigs invasion would be slaughtered without US air support, and the CIA, who said air support was unnecessary and would be overly provocative to Russia.
CIA was not only wrong, but in several ways was proved to have lied to Kennedy about Cuba, Russia, and missile bases there.
The disestablishment of the CIA was one of the things that caused the CIA to see Kennedy as a threat to the nation.
The other one was his issuance of Treasury Notes directly from the Treasury, and not through the (private) Federal Reserve Banks.
Either would have been sufficien to justify his death to “some people” at the CIA.
John in Indy
I think any right-thinking Chief Executive would want the heavily armed spy organization that was subservient to J.Edgar Hoover completely dismantled and that fruit flake of a megalomaniac (Hoover) put in a sanitarium.
There is crime committed. Don’t sweep it under the rag. Don’t fail us AG Barr.
Im with you here. The abandonment of righteousness weakens the seat of government
and the stability and security of the nation. The abandonment of truth
and loyalty to covenants undermines the leadership of a nation (Prov
20:28).
Bribery is a root issue of private truthfulness (Prov 29:4). Acting on
principle rather than driven by expediency. Thus, when integrity is
forsaken justice is overthrown.The minimizing of truthfulness corrupts
others so that the entire government becomes corrupt (Prov 29:12).
It will be interesting how much communication Professor Musfed had with the CIA, FBI and especially Brennan on the BlackBerrys or should I say smoking guns.
Exactly!
I think those Blackberrys are going to blow this case wide open.
It’s pretty clear that Durham tipped off Sidney Powell about the Blackberrys — he gave her the device serial numbers and sim card numbers — and he would have told her that there was information helpful to her case on them. So they must link the conspiracy to frame General Flynn to the conspiracy to frame Trump by setting up Papadopoulos.
And who would be the nexus of those two plots: who had a compelling interest in destroying *both* Flynn and Trump? That points to one step higher than Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Lynch and Yates. It takes it into the White House: Rice and ultimately, Obama!
“First we F Flynn, then we F Trump” – so said McCabe (allegedly).
I still find it hysterical to hear the so called reason for all of this was because Putin wanted Trump elected instead of Hillary
It’s utterly preposterous
Yeah, OK, Putin would rather have a MAGA Lion than a totally corrupt, easily bought off criminal in the White House
Ridiculous
Putin sure seemed to enjoy Obama’s donated of Crimea.
Donation …
Isn’t that utterly ridiculous? Clinton is the only one who got $145,000,000 from the Russians and it was hitlery who has the big red Russia reset button, but in hitlerys world, everyone else is a Russian asset. Go figure.
Shrillary is a communist. Communists are usually trained in how to dissemble and deflect….. But Shrillary never learned how to appear unquestionably sincere.
Within today’s reporting from the New York Times and NBC, a key aspect is how CIA analysts are worried about explaining and/or justifying the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA).
Durham is getting close and the coupe plotters know it. The nervousness is because they can no longer hide the coupe plan because they have lost the majority of people that were able to keep the coupe in the shadows.
I am unaware that the CIA has fired anyone except Brennan. Now the DOJ and FBI have lightened their ranks a bit, but Strzok recently was spending his days in FBI HQ under a guest pass, then filed a suit that he was illegally fired.
Well scripts wants me to pay to down load the doc. It should be public access so I did some searching. Here is the link:
https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ICA_2017_01.pdf
Ty Clevenger indicated there was a judge ordered hearing on their Seth Rich/Ed Butowsky lawsuit this past Friday where they are trying to force the FIB to release any documents if they investigated the Seth Rich murder.
Anyone know what happened? Maybe the judge just heard the arguments but has not ruled on anything.
The FIBs claim they have no document on the Seth Rich murder.
It is really quite amazing Trump won, with all the people working against him, democrats, FBI, DOJ, CIA, DNC, cheating, all of the media and quite a few Republicans. He must have won by many more votes than reported. Is anyone else concerned that most of the media and democrats have joined forces to try and brainwash the people of this great country?
New here?
I wonder if the leaks are to get the house dims to make a move? “Hello, guys, it’s getting close out here. Ummmmm, a move like ummmmm now would be good………thank you”
This puts the ball squarely in Shiffty and Pelousi’s court. A pretty fast forehand too it seems. Right in their face.
ICA document a politically engineered report steaming from within 0bama’s corrupt intelligence network…
CIA analysts hiring lawyers?
Let’s hope it’s because they know the whole thing has gone south for them and they are looking to be the first ones to cut a deal to go states evidence so they need someone to negotiate for them.
I don’t care about some analysts as much as I want to see the top of the CIA, FBI, DOJ, Obama’s White House, and Hillary Clinton all facing criminal charges for their crimes. It’s the only way the sleepy part of this country will finally take notice and the only way the media will no longer be able to lie about Spygate.
The Democrats have to be made to publicly pay the price for Spygate or it will happen again to another POTUS.
Dust off and nuke the site from orbit, it’s the only way to be sure.
There are also some articles about the state dept finishing an investigation of Hillary’s email’s. Nobody knew the state dept was conducting an investigation in the first place so why write articles? Unless they are trying to get out in front of something???
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope PT has provided some Seals or Devil Dogs protection for Barr and Durham.
Just havin a lil fun today….
https://mobile.twitter.com/TeaLouisiana/status/1185666036768673797
NSA Director Mike Rogers would not sign up to the “high confidence” claims, likely because he saw through the political motives of the report.
=====
At some point in this thing, Rogers is going to testify about what he knows, AND what he suspected.
As observant Treepers will be well aware, Rogers…unlike Brennan, Comey, and Clapper….has not said a word publicly (as far as I know) since the election about any of this.
As the old Tyrone Power Charles Laughton movie title explains, Rogers will almost certainly be a
Ah, optimism…. Back to reality.
The rule of law is still dead, until proven otherwise.
Lot’s of people have skated, where ordinary people would have been imprisoned and bankrupted by litigation. Two tier Justice is still the status quo.
As Crowder says, “Change My Mind.”
They will all walk. Some may even be celebrated as heroes by the news media and Hollywood.
I don’t think so.
Thread on Schiff leaker, Pelosi, Biden, Brennan and more.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1184854506435239937.html
Best line of the week.
French reporter: You have very low unemployment rate in the US and we have very high unemployment rate in France. How come? What the recipe for?
President Trump: Well, maybe we have a better President than you do
Garbage in, garbage out.
The entire charade was built on a foundation of garbage.,
