Heads Up! – New York Times Advanced Narrative Move: IG Office Investigating Stefan Halper…

Something is coming… something delicious.  How can we tell?  Well, whenever a bombshell is about to drop on the corrupt Intelligence Community, the New York Times does a quick narrative dump to get out ahead of the story.

All the way down, buried deep, in a NYT story about Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s FISA investigation and AG Barr’s review of DOJ and FBI activity… they drop the following two paragraphs (emphasis mine):

[…] The inspector general is also scrutinizing another early source of information for the Russia investigation, the people said: Mr. Horowitz’s investigators have been asking questions about the role of Stefan A. Halper, another F.B.I. informant, and his prior work for the bureau.

Agents involved in the Russia investigation asked Mr. Halper, an American academic who teaches in Britain, to gather information on Mr. Page and George Papadopoulos, another former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser. (read more)

Oh?  NYT now saying FBI agents asked help from intelligence asset Stefan Halper to go gather information on Carter Page and George Papadopoulos?

Six months ago the New York Times was calling people ‘conspiracy theorists’ for pointing out how the CIA and FBI were using overseas intelligence officials to run up against the Trump campaign.  Now they just drop it in their column as ‘meh‘, all casual like…. running spies into political campaigns, well, it happens all the time… or something.  Obviously they are shaping and dumping their narratives and quietly trying walking away.

The bigger question the Times avoids is: “FBI Agents involved in the Russia investigation asked Mr. Halper to gather information on Page & Papadopulospredicated on what?

What’s the underlying evidence that would inspire the FBI to request Stefan Halper to spy on American citizens connected to the Trump campaign?  What’s the reason?

These contacts took place prior to July 31st, 2016, when Crossfire Hurricane began; so they are not part of the ‘official‘ FBI investigation… because these requests would have come before the investigation began… so what gives?

What’s the predicate for such a request?

The FBI has a “Brennan” problem.  CIA Director John Brennan organized foreign intelligence assets to run against the Trump campaign March through July 2016 to help construct Brennan’s “EC” memo that he gave to James Comey to initiate the official start of the FBI counterintelligence operation.

As soon as The New York Times mentions the name Professor Joseph Mifsud in the same way as Professor Stefan Halper the gig is up.

36 Responses to Heads Up! – New York Times Advanced Narrative Move: IG Office Investigating Stefan Halper…

  1. deepdivemaga says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Well well well.. what do we have here 😏

    It seems that the tables have turned. Welcome to the next phase folks.

    And this phase begins the fun 😉😎

  2. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Sundance, you are always on the watch. Amazing!
    I have no doubts that your tripwire alerts enabled Team America to avoid them several times!

    Meanwhile!

    Not a tick tock? They rarely post stuff that isn’t directly related to President Trump on that twitter.

  3. distracted2 says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Today has been a good day.

  4. WSB says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    SK&;’wow’awx,d€##¥|’!!!!!!!!

  5. Eric C. says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Very interesting.

    I found the Sessions in the Oval Office when the Special Counsel appointment news dropped very odd. Especially when he offered his resignation. I think that was a set-up to do Obstruction. Everyone was probably dumbfounded the President didn’t fire Sessions and they kept digging their hole deeper. They tried every angle to get obstruction and so this would all go a way.

    President Trump outplayed them all.

    • We the people know says:
      April 9, 2019 at 10:45 pm

      Stay put Jeff, but your chief of staff Matthew Whitaker will keep an eye on things.

    • stringplayer55 says:
      April 9, 2019 at 10:45 pm

      I never considered that aspect, that Trump was being baited to fire Sessions as a ploy to get to an obstruction of justice charge. The more I have learned about Sessions, the more I have to say WTF? I really though that he was a good guy who got set up and taken down. He was an early supporter of Trump, after all. But the more I learn, the more it seems that Sessions himself was complicit in a lot of the things that Trump has had to fight.

      I am beyond disappointed with Sessions and on to disgusted with him!

  6. lewfarge48 says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Joseph Mifsud is a “russsian asset” in the same way the dossier is to the truth !
    99.99 % sure mifsud was / is a cia/fbi asset, set up in conjunction with halper – and the …………..
    connect to brennan and his corrupt use of 5 I connections !

  7. Tl Howard says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Go get him, Horowitz.

  8. Larry Charles says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    I would love to see that big POS Halper under oath answering a lot of questions.

  9. Avi says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    was Halper a willing participant of a patsy?

  10. freepetta says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Been waiting decades for the elitist class who are above the law to pay the piper!!
    It’s long overdue!!

  11. Joemama says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    For a Big Ugly, I’m starting to like what I’m seeing.

    Hang all the traitors high!!!

  12. bluebongo says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    If the NYT is doling out UC informant information this early…..before Horowitz or Barr have really done anything hinting at a takedown there’s only one reason:

    The fall guy has been made.

    Watch for Brennan to be isolated quickly.

    It’s all to protect Obama.

  13. WSB says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Good mornin’, LONDONSTAN!

  14. dissonant1 says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    It is astounding that the NYT would divulge this! As Sundance notes, this can only be an effort at damage control and sequestration. Who are they anticipating being set up as the fall guys? It can’t be limited to Halper and Misfud, and only with great difficulty to Brennan. This is a signal that the whole thing is going to break wide open – and the NYT wants no part of it. That is all it can be! Happy days may not quite be here again, yet, but they are definitely on their way!

  15. TreeperInTraining says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    Thank God that the Three Letter Government Agencies have a media source that they can spoon feed propaganda to. The NYT s make Pravda look like pikers.

    As for Brennan….if there is any justice in this universe, we will get to see Brennan doing a perp walk. A nice 4 am no knock said would be appropriate for the dirty bottom feeding swamper.

    As always, Sundance, thank you for being that light in the storm. We’re almost there!

  16. Interested Observer says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    This article by the NYTIMES is pure garbage but this is my favorite part:

    “Mr. Halper’s contacts have prompted Republicans and the president to incorrectly accuse the F.B.I. of spying on the campaign.”

    Incorrectly based on what? What exactly would you call it then? I hope these corrupt media institutions are hauled in front of a grand jury. They are not being freedom of the press, they are complicit in the crime.

  17. delighteddeplorable says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    That alphabet agency house of cards is looking increasingly precarious Burn that foxtrottin’ thing DOWN, White Hats. We’ve been waiting for you.

  18. jupitercomm says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    I hope Brennan cuts a deal… poor bastard got used

    • bluebongo says:
      April 9, 2019 at 10:45 pm

      The CIA boss doesn’t get used. However, looking for a deal is probably the only way he avoids a lengthy prison term….but even a short one will leave him exposed…..he won’t last long. CIA doesn’t like messes, and has a reputation worldwide to uphold.

      Brennan is a dead man walking.

  19. candyman says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    Thats it! I’m pulling an all nighter, wow what a day.

  20. Newhere says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    For Horowitz, a reckoning has been a LOOONNNG time coming. Let’s hope his day is coming.

  21. NJF says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Oh man, is it really happening??? For real?

  22. EricStoner says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    FLASHBACK: WAPO, NYT AWARDED PULITZER PRIZES FOR TRUMP-RUSSIA COLLUSION REPORTS https://dailycaller.com/2019/03/24/flashback-wapo-nyt-pulitzer-prize-trump-russia/

  23. Joemama says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Is it possible that Misfud will be or already has been murdered so he cannot be questioned?

  24. WSB says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Hey, I have an idea.

    We should all email the NYT’s tips account with the single name ‘Joseph Mifsud’ just to twek their brains a bit!

    Email: tips@nytimes.com

  25. CorwinAmber says:
    April 9, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    as a former IG, I never felt that the previous AG really understood how to use his IG, but I suspected this new one would be different. My guess is that Mr. Barr huddled with Mr. Horowitz from the moment he arrived in his new office and demanded to know what has been going on within the DOJ since this IG was appointed in 2012…and he got an earful. As always, I could be wrong, but Michael Horowitz first went to work for the DOJ in 1991 (as an Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of NY) at the same time William Barr became the Attorney General for the first time also in 1991, so perhaps there some sort of mystical connection betwixt the two? But hey, what do I know? MAGA y’all

