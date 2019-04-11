Julian Assange Arrested in U.K. and Indicted in U.S…

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London today and taken to the Westminster Magistrates Court where he was charged with skipping bail. [Details Here] Assange will likely spend 12 months in British jail while pending extradition to the U.S. for crimes related to the Chelsea Manning classified information leak – also outlined in a U.S. indictment unsealed today (full pdf below)

In the U.S. Assange is charged with a conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for his role in assisting Manning. [DOJ Press Release Here] The simultaneous operation to remove Assange, charge and hold on the bail violation, and unseal the U.S. indictment, appears to be a coordinated effort by the U.S. and U.K. government. Holding Assange for the bail violation allows U.S. authorities the time needed for the criminal extradition process.

That said, the issues with Assange and how they related to British and American interests is a multi-layered story with various ramifications for both governments.

The indictment released today was written and sealed in March 2018. This timeframe is the apex of Rosenstein and Mueller’s obstruction effort.

It is worth noting for the U.S. side of the legal framework, the charges against Assange are not related to Russian efforts in a hack of the DNC; nor is Assange charged with anything related to the 2016 U.S. election interference activities, the Podesta email release or anything therein as previously described by the DOJ.

Here is the U.S. indictment:

.

The issues around Assange are further complicated when we overlay the larger British government involvement in the 2016 spy operation of the Trump campaign, and how the British government worked with corrupt U.S. intelligence efforts to influence the election.

Remember, the U.S. intelligence community and special counsel (Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein) specifically stated that Russian actors were behind the DNC hack. Additionally, the same U.S. government voices have stated that Wikileaks was used to distribute those DNC emails because Wikileaks was activing on behalf of the Russian government.

This Wikileaks/Russia angle has been drummed into place as part of the foundation for the vast Russian interference narrative. However, there has never been any direct evidence to support those claims, and most evidence points away from this possibility. The absence of anything related to those claims in the indictment of Assange would also seem to indicate there is no ‘there’ there.

So what ulterior motives exist for current geopolitical moves?

Corrupt officials in both the U.S. and U.K. government and intelligence services have a vested interest in keeping their 2016 election activity hidden.

Officials within the corrupt U.S. Deep State, and corrupt officials within the British Deep State have allied interests. Some of those interests, specifically some of the cover story for their united 2016 activity, merges atop Julian Assange, Wikileaks and a necessary Russian conspiracy narrative. It would be imprudent not to see there are ulterior motives/interests that relate to Assange. Some genuine cynicism and skepticism is warranted.

Unfortunately, there will be voices who will push the Assange arrest as part of the “trust the plan” theory….. painting Jeff Sessions, Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein and now AG Bill Barr working to take down the Deep State through the exploitation of Assange to prove the grand Russian interference conspiracy doesn’t exist. This view is pure foolishness.

In the same way that Mueller needed to grab control over Flynn, Papadopoulos, Manafort and Cohen to give his Russia conspiracy investigation breathing room (while actually working to build an obstruction case) the same duplicitous motive appears to exist within the Assange arrest.

With the actual U.S. and British “Spying” during the 2016 campaign now starting to surface; the actors on both sides of the Atlantic -those who have an agenda to hide their real collusion- also have an interest in throwing a bag over Assange.

For U.S. and U.K. interests, Russian hacking and Russian interference need to exist. Corrupt U.S. and British intelligence and government entities need the Russian conspiracy-collusion-interference narrative to remain in place.

Without being able to use Russian actions as the predicate for their joint surveillance and spying operation, those within the U.S. and U.K. who participated are naked to their enemy…. Trump.

Who benefits from Assange arrest and control? Why would they have a sense of urgency now? The answers to those questions explain current events.

There are Also Trillions at Stake.

Last week President Obama met with Angela Merkel (Germany). Yesterday, corrupt U.K. officials delayed the Brexit process into October 2019, after Theresa May met with Emmanuel Macron (France). This delay, another in a series of delays, happens despite the EU saying for the past four months there would be no further extensions granted.

The multinational interests, the real root of power and finance, do not want the European Union dismantled. The Brexit vote was June 2016, now the delay is pushed to October 2019.

Corrupt British government officials working to stop Brexit are the same corrupt British government officials who were working with corrupt U.S. government officials to stop Trump. This ideological effort has not stopped, and it never will.

In addition to power and control, there are trillions at stake.

Too bad that the European Union is being so tough on the United Kingdom and Brexit. The E.U. is likewise a brutal trading partner with the United States, which will change. Sometimes in life you have to let people breathe before it all comes back to bite you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2019

