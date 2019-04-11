Julian Assange Arrested in U.K. and Indicted in U.S…

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London today and taken to the Westminster Magistrates Court where he was charged with skipping bail. [Details Here] Assange will likely spend 12 months in British jail while pending extradition to the U.S. for crimes related to the Chelsea Manning classified information leak – also outlined in a U.S. indictment unsealed today (full pdf below)
In the U.S. Assange is charged with a conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for his role in assisting Manning. [DOJ Press Release Here] The simultaneous operation to remove Assange, charge and hold on the bail violation, and unseal the U.S. indictment, appears to be a coordinated effort by the U.S. and U.K. government. Holding Assange for the bail violation allows U.S. authorities the time needed for the criminal extradition process.
That said, the issues with Assange and how they related to British and American interests is a multi-layered story with various ramifications for both governments.
The indictment released today was written and sealed in March 2018. This timeframe is the apex of Rosenstein and Mueller’s obstruction effort.
It is worth noting for the U.S. side of the legal framework, the charges against Assange are not related to Russian efforts in a hack of the DNC; nor is Assange charged with anything related to the 2016 U.S. election interference activities, the Podesta email release or anything therein as previously described by the DOJ.
Here is the U.S. indictment:
.
The issues around Assange are further complicated when we overlay the larger British government involvement in the 2016 spy operation of the Trump campaign, and how the British government worked with corrupt U.S. intelligence efforts to influence the election.
Remember, the U.S. intelligence community and special counsel (Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein) specifically stated that Russian actors were behind the DNC hack. Additionally, the same U.S. government voices have stated that Wikileaks was used to distribute those DNC emails because Wikileaks was activing on behalf of the Russian government.
This Wikileaks/Russia angle has been drummed into place as part of the foundation for the vast Russian interference narrative. However, there has never been any direct evidence to support those claims, and most evidence points away from this possibility. The absence of anything related to those claims in the indictment of Assange would also seem to indicate there is no ‘there’ there.
So what ulterior motives exist for current geopolitical moves?
Corrupt officials in both the U.S. and U.K. government and intelligence services have a vested interest in keeping their 2016 election activity hidden.
Officials within the corrupt U.S. Deep State, and corrupt officials within the British Deep State have allied interests. Some of those interests, specifically some of the cover story for their united 2016 activity, merges atop Julian Assange, Wikileaks and a necessary Russian conspiracy narrative. It would be imprudent not to see there are ulterior motives/interests that relate to Assange. Some genuine cynicism and skepticism is warranted.
Unfortunately, there will be voices who will push the Assange arrest as part of the “trust the plan” theory….. painting Jeff Sessions, Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein and now AG Bill Barr working to take down the Deep State through the exploitation of Assange to prove the grand Russian interference conspiracy doesn’t exist. This view is pure foolishness.
In the same way that Mueller needed to grab control over Flynn, Papadopoulos, Manafort and Cohen to give his Russia conspiracy investigation breathing room (while actually working to build an obstruction case) the same duplicitous motive appears to exist within the Assange arrest.
With the actual U.S. and British “Spying” during the 2016 campaign now starting to surface; the actors on both sides of the Atlantic -those who have an agenda to hide their real collusion- also have an interest in throwing a bag over Assange.
For U.S. and U.K. interests, Russian hacking and Russian interference need to exist. Corrupt U.S. and British intelligence and government entities need the Russian conspiracy-collusion-interference narrative to remain in place.
Without being able to use Russian actions as the predicate for their joint surveillance and spying operation, those within the U.S. and U.K. who participated are naked to their enemy…. Trump.
Who benefits from Assange arrest and control? Why would they have a sense of urgency now? The answers to those questions explain current events.
There are Also Trillions at Stake.
Last week President Obama met with Angela Merkel (Germany). Yesterday, corrupt U.K. officials delayed the Brexit process into October 2019, after Theresa May met with Emmanuel Macron (France). This delay, another in a series of delays, happens despite the EU saying for the past four months there would be no further extensions granted.
The multinational interests, the real root of power and finance, do not want the European Union dismantled. The Brexit vote was June 2016, now the delay is pushed to October 2019.
Corrupt British government officials working to stop Brexit are the same corrupt British government officials who were working with corrupt U.S. government officials to stop Trump. This ideological effort has not stopped, and it never will.
In addition to power and control, there are trillions at stake.
his….. name….. was…. Seth…. Rich…..
If not for Assange, and to a lesser degree Snowden, Hillary “Crime Wave” Clinton would be President (100 to 1 anyway), and we would be living in a Police State. Donald Trump would very likely be in prison and there would be no CTH as it would have been banned.
Who shot Seth Rich, and why?
There is the hacking claim again, and Barr repeated it in his letter to Congress. There is no proof of hacking, because the server was never turned over to the FBI for inspection. Additionally, Manning did not have to access a computer illegally – he did so legally, but downloaded and disseminated the info illegally, as I understand it. Trump is shrugging his shoulders after praising Wikileaks in the past, which makes me wonder if he is just waiting to see how this is playing out.
If the US extradites, I’m done with the Trump Train. Let me off at the next station. I never voted for a President Bolton and VP Pompeo. If I wanted a neocon, I could have voted Jeb! or Rubio. Despicable to treat a courageous journalist in this manner.
The naked power that these intelligence agencies have is terrifying.
Squirrel.
Oh, and BTW, there are trillions at stake https://youtu.be/_uJ6djc12l8
Interesting. I do find it odd that Assange was arrested the day after Barr legitimizes the whole “Trump was spied on thing” under oath at a congressional hearing.
Let’s see, Halper, Steele, and Downer are all subjects of the Queen, and they all SPIED on Trump. This might be the deep states last ditch effort to salvage anything, because there are a bunch of videos out there with Trump praising Wikileaks. Also, Trump’s lawyers have argued in the DNC vs Trump case, that Julian Assange is a journalist and protected under the law to publish.
Also, Devin Nunes made his 8 referrals today, and Greg Craig was charged, and so was Avanatti, again. Wild day.
was thinking a bit about the timing of this also. Lots going on with him and the embassy, but with Mueller out of the way and Barr in place, is this about the best possible time for Assange to come in from the cold and come to America?
I have to think that he would have disappeared if he’d been brought back a year ago..and it was simply easier to not let him back into the country.
I don’t think there is any downside from him dumping data from Trump’s perspective.. only adds more info to the ammo Trump already has. Only negative could be if someone has some leverage on the guy — could they manipulate his testimony and whatever comes of it?
I admit, that’s all speculative, but the timing is simply too precise to be simply coincidence
As with so much of the other events happening and upcoming, it depends on what Barr can and will do
It will get interesting when Julian spills the beans on Seth Rich.
I am not a Q trust the plan booster. However, to be optimistic, I have to believe that Assange’s arrest and subsequent trial in the US will compel the evidence of the DNC leak asserted by NSA whistleblower Bill Binney to have been too quickly executed to have been a hack, thus bringing the seemingly indestructible Russia Hoax crumbling to the ground once and for all for total lack of anything substantial to lean it on. It’s too discouraging to think that Trump’ would not, after the trial, pardon the man to whom he owes his presidency.
