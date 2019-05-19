Trey Gowdy Says He Has Seen Exculpatory Transcripts of FBI Spies Engaged With Papadopoulos…

Posted on May 19, 2019 by

In September 2016 the FBI used a longtime informant, Stefan Halper, to make contact with George Papadopoulos, pay him $3k and fly him to London for consulting work and a policy paper on Mediterranean energy issues.

As part of the spy operation the FBI sent a female intelligence operative (a spy) under the alias Azra Turk to pose as Halper’s assistant and engage Papdopoulos.  A month later the FBI used Papadopoulos as a supplemental basis for a FISA warrant against Carter Page.

Former Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Trey Gowdy, tells Maria Bartiromo that he has seen transcripts of the Halper/Turk operation, and those transcripts exonerate Papadopoulos.  WATCH:

[Transcript Video 01:10] Bartiromo: I’m really glad you brought that up; the FBI agents’ discussion with George Papadopoulos. Because when the FBI sends in informants to someone they’re looking at, typically those conversations are recorded right? Those people are wired?

Gowdy: Yeah, I mean if the bureau is going to send an informant in, the informant is going to be wired; and if the bureau is monitoring telephone calls there’s going to be a transcript of that.

And some of us have been fortunate enough to know whether or not those transcripts exist; but they haven’t been made public and I think one in-particular is going – it has the potential to actually persuade people.  Very little in this Russia probe I’m afraid is going to persuade people who hate Trump, or who love Trump, but there is some information in these transcripts that I think has the potential to be a game-changer if it’s ever made public.

Bartiromo: You say that’s exculpatory evidence and when people see that they’re going to say: wait, why wasn’t this presented to the court earlier?

Gowdy: Yeah, you know, Johnny Ratcliffe is rightfully exercised over the obligations that the government has to tell the whole truth to the court when you are seeking permission to spy, or do surveillance, on an American.  And part of that includes the responsibility of providing exculpatory information, or information that tends to show the person did not do something wrong.  If you have exculpatory information, and you don’t share it with the court, that ain’t good.  I’ve seen it, Johnny’s seen it, I’d love for your viewers to see it.

[End Transcript]

(Page FISA Application)

(HPSCI Memo)

(Downer Operation Link)

68 Responses to Trey Gowdy Says He Has Seen Exculpatory Transcripts of FBI Spies Engaged With Papadopoulos…

  1. littleanniefannie says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Now let’s see if Sen. Burr has the anatomical parts to go get what Trey Gowdy says he should seek. I am willing to bet when he says Mother May I to Warner, Warner smacks him down!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    “ready – take aim – FIRE”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. SpotTheSpook says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    Should be a pretty eventful week ahead…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. margarite1 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Those dirty SOBs!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Nigella says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    The plan is to drag this out as long as possible and daily attack the President to try and stop his re-election

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      May 19, 2019 at 3:43 pm

      It would’ve been better for them if it was all revealed 2 years ago.
      Democrats would already be over it with new faces.
      This way it will be much better for Trump when it all happens right before 2020 election. Even better if Biden wins the nomination and Obama is implicated(what did Biden know?)

      Like

      Reply
  6. chojun says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Barr will no doubt have access to these.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Sandra-VA says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    So, there IS proof this was all a hoax! Gowdy & Ratcliffe have seen it… and when was that? Why have we been going through this nightmare for so long?

    I am so angry and so sick of this.

    Our tax dollars being used for nefarious spy operations to make sure that someone “they” don’t approve of is slimed and put down. Kinda like “his kind can never rise again” type of operation as per David Plouffe.

    It is time for the “small group” to be taken down and made examples of so THEIR kind can never rise again!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      May 19, 2019 at 3:38 pm

      Who pulled off the better hoax? Jussie Smollett or James Comey?

      Like

      Reply
    • sejmon333535208 says:
      May 19, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      David Plouffe…very danger vicious bulldog(with even better mask than BHO)…who wanted go after DJT and his kids..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sundance says:
      May 19, 2019 at 3:57 pm

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sandra-VA says:
        May 19, 2019 at 4:28 pm

        Ah yes, a year ago… almost… Gowdy & Co could have put a stop to this charade. They didn’t.

        He never said he had seen that exculpatory evidence back then…

        DESPICABLE!

        Like

        Reply
      • The Demon Slick says:
        May 19, 2019 at 4:34 pm

        I didn’t like 4x is bad but 5x is really bad. Moving the goalposts? I don’t trust Gowdy for a second. He’s like the rest of them. Like the Spartan senator in 300, when she cut his purse open it spilled foreign gold.

        Like

        Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      May 19, 2019 at 4:06 pm

      “Very little in this Russia probe I’m afraid is going to persuade people who hate Trump, or who love Trump, but…”

      Well then Skippy, how’s ’bout you get off your ass and make people persuaded? Enough of Gowdy playing both sides of the field. We know what he’s been about. He’s not that stupid, and he’s had access.

      Hey Trey – when you go into your next money-making endeavor, you have a choice. You can go there as a run-of-the-mill hack, or you can enter the private field as a prescient hero on the right side of history – always remembered as rewriting the definition of maverick. Do it for you progeny, if not for your country.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 19, 2019 at 4:25 pm

      And how about fire 50-100 FBI employees who Leaked and took Bribes from the press?

      Like

      Reply
  8. Kleen says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    Papa-D said the 10k cash used to try to entrap him is being flown back to the US from Greece.

    Dan Bongino went to LA and shared a picture of him with Papa-D

    Bongino used to be a SS agent and worked on counterfeit cases and knows all about marked bills.

    Something is going on but are being secretive about it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Justin Green says:
      May 19, 2019 at 3:57 pm

      That 10k is important evidence. SOMEONE had to sign for it, lol. One more little piece of evidence.

      Like

      Reply
    • Lee Moore says:
      May 19, 2019 at 4:07 pm

      Papa D keeps on suggesting the bills may have been marked (ie the numbers noted) by the FBI before being used to try to catch him out. I’m afraid I can’t conceive of any reason why they would do that. They only thing that would prove is that they were running a sting. Why would they want tto create any evidence for that ?

      That particular bird is not gonna fly.

      Like

      Reply
      • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
        May 19, 2019 at 4:14 pm

        They wanted to hang a money laundering charge on him. They needed to arrest him for something to shut him up…as we have seen they did.

        Till now.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Ready Steady Go says:
        May 19, 2019 at 4:29 pm

        Let me help you out with that. The goal was to get the month to pappy and then arrest him at Dulles with the Cash. They wanted to get him on money laundering. Now, did the FBI take it out of their own piggy bank? If they did, there would be a chain of custody. Remember, they want to appear like there are going by the book. Or did halper put up his own money making it untraceable? Hmm. They never thought they would get caught. So it’s possible they conducted it like a legitimate case and there could be a paper trail. I am guessing they used FBI money as they used halper and Turk so you want it to appear like a normal investigation. Otherwise, they have to explain who was the source of the Cash. Pappy and his attorney are both confirming witnesses. They have a lot of problems explain why they went off book for 10,000 if the operation was legit. This is a whole level of new problem.

        Like

        Reply
  9. Brant says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    It would have been helpful……, oh, nevermind. Or, as much as this timing is aggravating, I wonder if there have to be precise paths to travel. Maybe Sessions to lull everyone into sense of security. Sessions resigns. Interim AG. Mueller report said to be near complete. Barr nominated and confirmed. Barr uses the spying term and his recent interview. Left going nuts.

    Change the order of any of those and it doesn’t work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Kleen says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    George Papadopoulos Retweeted

    George Papadopoulos
    @GeorgePapa19
    ·
    20h
    Big week coming up!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    Not unexpected. But still big!
    Gowdy knows this since a long time??? Only reveals it now..
    Gowdy is getting ahead of something!

    This basically means Papa-D did go to prison for no good reason.
    Crazy how him going to prison actually will make it worse for them.
    I remember Papa-D pondering what to do before his prison time..

    This is cooking since a long time.
    BIG SCANDAL!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Like

    Reply
  13. Dr.Jay says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    That doesn’t sound that those transcripts are about Azra in September, he is talking about the period prior to opening of the investigation, prior to July 31.
    Woopsy?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Ventura Capitalist says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    The purpose of the FISA warrant was not to listen in on Goofball Carter Page. The real objective was that FISA Title I surveillance “second hop” – the communications between Trump and everyone he is in contact with.

    Are Wray and Coats still listening in on Trump’s communications?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 19, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      I am wondering the very same thing…

      Like

      Reply
    • Maquis says:
      May 19, 2019 at 3:59 pm

      Actually, the two-hop scheme implies a second and third hop from the initial target, very expansive.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • dwpender says:
      May 19, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      IF there were FISA warrants on Manafort (before he left the campaign) and/or Flynn BEFORE the Page warrant, why would the “small group” need Page to spy on Trump?
      Manafort and/or Flynn spying would catch many direct communications with Trump, and easily get there with one hop. We’ll have to wait to see what and other warrants (if any) there were (and when issued) in order to sort this all out.

      Like

      Reply
  15. FL_GUY says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    I have hope that FINALLY, FINALLY, the Weissman and Mueller frame machine is shut down and they receive a long, long prison sentence for fraud and abuse of power.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. ristvan says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    If there are exculpatory transcripts, then either there was wiretapping or someone wearing a wire. In neither case could there have been a warrant, because there was at that time no substance on Papadop to present to FISA. Means a rogue CIA operation overseas. Brennan is toast.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. BigTalkers says:
    May 19, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Yeah, a great example of Mr Cya Gowdy in a belated attempt to remain relevant.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      May 19, 2019 at 3:53 pm

      I don’t totally blame Gowdy… I put most of the blame on that skunk Ryan

      Like

      Reply
    • sundance says:
      May 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm

      Never forget that Trey Gowdy had a pre-written statement in June 2018 on the afternoon of the OIG report drop….

      Meaning Gowdy had previewed the IG report on FBI bias, and was prepared with a statement the moment it was released to the public.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  18. Greg1 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Why does it seem Gowdy has such a history of flip flopping on all of this if he’s seen exculpatory evidence?

    How does one know when to take him seriously?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TMonroe says:
      May 19, 2019 at 4:08 pm

      Well, consider that D.C. Flip-Flopping can be the result of personal financial interests of leverage that the usual suspects have and hold over someone’s head in order to elicit acquiescence, and bear that in mind in such circumstances.

      Like

      Reply
    • Baby El says:
      May 19, 2019 at 4:12 pm

      Greg – “How does one know when to take him seriously?”

      The answer is very simple…. NEVER!!!

      Like

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 19, 2019 at 4:15 pm

      Peacock. He even plays the peacock with his family.

      Like

      Reply
  19. youme says:
    May 19, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    I wonder what Brady material, if any, was requested by George Papadopoulos’ attorney.

    The government is obligated to disclose all exculpatory evidence to the defense. There are no exceptions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. litenmaus says:
    May 19, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Gina Haspel has an opportunity to clean out an organization that went rogue and be a legendary American heroine. What will she make of the opportunity?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 19, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Just something to keep in mind going forward (and if my info is wrong as it applies to this, let me know). Whoever prepares the actual application for these FISA warrants is the affiant. The other three or four superiors who then sign off up the chain are not necessarily responsible for the veracity of its contents, but are acknowledging and approving that they are aware of what’s going on as far as how the overall case is progressing (Rosenstein touched on this during one of his appearances before Congress).

    Everyone who signs off on the warrant application are Officers of the Court and are assumed to be attesting truthfully, but the onus for the actual details of the basis as contained and “VERIFIED” in the application falls on the guy who put the thing together (Strzok et. al.).

    The point I’m trying to make is that those up the chain who signed off (Comey, Yates, Rosenstein etc.) may skate on this aspect because they have the defense of claiming that they were given false information and lied to by another inferior Officer of the Court.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
      May 19, 2019 at 4:12 pm

      “I’m not the affiant” :Rat Rosenberg
      It’s my hope the underlings throw under the bus don’t take it lying down.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Baby El says:
      May 19, 2019 at 4:19 pm

      “I am not the affiant”..
      Is this like the superior blaming an underling for the error? As the person signing the application, Rosendirt has the responsibility to be reasonably assured the information is accurate. He can’t claim ignorance for falsehoods he should have known or suspected.

      Like

      Reply
    • Tom H says:
      May 19, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      Unless it can be shown to be a conspiracy…then they all go down. Proof is difficult; they will need to squeeze Strzok. Plus they can show (at least ) that Comey knew that the contents of the FISA application was BS. More proof of conspiracy.

      Like

      Reply
  22. rmnewt says:
    May 19, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    I still dont understand that if the Russians or anyone else had “dirt” on Hillary that could sway the election, wouldnt they (the FBI and IC) ask what it is and is it true? If the dirt was true then it would put Hillary and more importantly the US in a very vulnerable position when she was elected.
    They admit the pee dossier is fabricated, yet have had no problem using it and spreading that story to weaken our Nation via POTUS. It sure would be telling if the Hillary dirt and ghost emails that are true actually come out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    May 19, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    I would encourage everyone to watch this video of Lt Col Tony Schaffer discussing authority protocols for FBI sending human intel against AMERICAN CITIZENS.

    This whole charade SHOULD scare every American. Unfortunately, the Neo-Marxist are redefining what that is.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Genie says:
    May 19, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Bless your heart, Trey. Do also tell us about Strzok’s September 10, 2016 text “there are VERY inflammatory things in the 302s we didn’t turn over to [Congress]…that are going to come out in FOIA and absolutely inflame Congress.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Sparky5253 says:
    May 19, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Begs the question as to why Gowdy didn’t reveal this months ago and any other pertinent info he has. Were it not for AG Barr, this would be Benghazi all over again. Growdy was a high paid place holder doing the bidding of his donors. I am not holding my breathe waiting for any indictments, let alone perp walks.

    Like

    Reply
  26. ann says:
    May 19, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    I’ve never understood the contorted logic of assigning blame to Americans, or Russia for :
    1. Hillary Clinton’s years of intell breaches
    2 the total failure of natsec/counterintell to promptly detect and stop the breaches.

    The DoJ ignores findings incongruent with obsessing about Russia,, as if we are a sequestered jury which is not allowed to consider facts the DoJ deems inadmissible.

    Did we put the Bureau in charge of determining reality?

    Like

    Reply

