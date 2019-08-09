On May 23rd, 2019, President Donald Trump gave U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr full authority to review and release all of the classified material hidden by the DOJ, FBI, State Department, CIA, FISA Court, and aggregate intelligence apparatus.
It has been 80 days since President Trump empowered AG Bill Barr to release the original authorizing scope of the Mueller investigation which began on May 17, 2017. A Mueller investigation that concluded five months ago, and yet we are not allowed to know what the authorizing scope was?…. Nor the 2nd DOJ scope memo of August 2nd, 2017?… Nor the 3rd DOJ scope memo of October 20th, 2017?….
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI). All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information has surfaced about underlying material. This added to the possibility of documents for declassification:
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to expand the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, third scope memo that expanded the investigation again, and targeted additional people including Michael Flynn’s family. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE] Release and declassify the declarations of FBI Agent David Archey that describe the purpose of the Comey memos:
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
UPDATE: Never-mind the 302’s, Judicial Watch sued to clear the chamber of this request…. Thanks.
The only $$$ I voluntarily send to Washington, District of Corruption, is to Judicial Watch.
i agree. i donated last year and my mailbox is bombarded with paper EVERY DAY. So now i won’t give to an organization that has that much money to waste.
We need to inform Judicial Watch to give us the option to shut down their paper wasting bombardments. I hate it and don’t read any of it.
What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive!
SD shoots and scores…………..again.
Sundance – any way to get your list of items plopped directly on Barr’s desk so he can’t miss it when he arrives with morning coffee?
Cover letter on the order of
“Dear Bill – in case you’re short on researchers / investigators, here’s a little list I’ve worked up …”
“Americans would be pleased as punch if you’d pursue these items”
“Thanks in advance”
“any way to get your list of items plopped directly on Barr’s desk so he can’t miss it when he arrives with morning coffee?”
We could print and mail it, certified mail. There is also a restricted delivery option, where he would have to sign for it.
DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building
950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW., 20530
phone (202) 514–2000
http://www.usdoj.gov
OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
RFK Main Justice Building, Room 5111
phone (202) 514–2001
On-line: https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
Comment Line: 202-353-1555
TTY/ASCII/TDD: 800-877-8339 (or Federal IP Relay Service)
https://www.justice.gov/contact-us
We could all do a copy and paste of what SD has posted and through the DOJ website paste it into correspondence with Barr. I have personally sent messages to him 3 times now regarding accountability and restoring the public trust in the DOJ.
Perfect…
Barr knows this list and more besides. If he wanted disclosure it would already be out.
I think we should go back to some of the unrequested disclosures and re-assess the motivation. For example, the 702 Collyer Court decision that Coats put out. And the initial Strzok-Page texts that Rosenstein released.
My speculation is that these releases were internal bureaucratic moves that had nothing to do with any Deep State or Swamp cleanup.
My guess that the 702 Court decision was some sort of anti-FBI move by DNI.
And the purpose of the Strzok-Page texts was really to get the “Andy’s office” text into the public. It was Rosenstein against McCabe, not Rosenstein for Swamp cleanup.
As the wicked witch said…these things must be done delicately.
LOL at the graphic — et tu, sundance?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to flake out in that sunny grassy flowery meadow, too! 😀
As Groucho might put it – either the Barr probe is dead or my watch has stopped.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Watching Lou Dobbs and Fitton on Dobbs' show tonight, they didn't seem to express a lot of confidence that Justice will be served; my watch has stopped too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOVED Groucho!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I'm thinking that maybe Barr et al now realize what a Pandora's Box they might be opening and are unsure how to proceed. If not handled "delicately", things might go terribly badly for a great many people. Kind of like watching from afar, your own kid poking a hornets nest and not being sure what to do about it. Any way this issue is parsed, it will be extremely ugly. Part of me wants to see heads on spikes, and part of me is afraid that society can't handle the totality of what has transpired.
LikeLiked by 6 people
To the democrats, the end justifies the means so they will be able to handle it just fine. Except for the part about how it didn’t work.
LikeLiked by 3 people
+ 10… (Thank God!)
[I couldn’t do SD’s Python-esque pics justice.. But you sure did!]
And that’s xactly why we have this mess.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or 80% of DOJ and FBI staff (sorry, Hannity) have threatened to resign if any charges are brought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you kidding me? Ever had a government job? Worked with government people? The pension means EVERYTHING to them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep. The other little item that they can’t shut up about is how terrible hard they work.
That would be great!
Can we get that in writing? So that when charges are brought, and they don’t resign, we can sue them for breach of promise! I don’t think a reduction in force would be a problem. In fact, the self-selected bunch that does NOT support PDJT should be the first to go!
LikeLiked by 1 person
@Raptors2020,
Good l. Call their bluff. Let them resign. We probably don’t need them anyway. Their bloated taxpayers’ salaries and bennies can be diverted to better causes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or they slow-walk everything to death, which is probably what’s happening now.
Nobody is going to walk away from a very sweet $160,000 a year government job and an FBI badge!
Society can handle what happened but they can’t handle that their precious, virtue signaling Demosocialists did it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Cognitive Dissonance. Detachment from reality. Agreed.
I’ve got my Henry and not going to worry.
Cowboy, I have taught my kid to have a quart Bell Jar and gallons of ammonia to quiet the hornet infestations in Houston.
When DoJ recoils from criminal seditionists in their ranks, than ammonia figuratively tossed on the agency is in order.
A fear of indictment and court houses confrontation is simply cowardice or a cover for the Swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. No real way to pick up a turd by the clean end. Guess its gotta go down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Society needs to see it. Let the rude awakening be a lesson in what happens to your gov when you don't pay attention. It becomes infested by a bunch of corrupt leeches on glorified welfare (off taxpayers backs). They also would like to see you enslaved to them, or dead. "Wakey, wakey!"
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah right…..
If our country is to survive, the cancer has to be taken out. Yeah, it's going to hurt. But we can recover and heal once the putrid corruption is gone. But we can't just let it be, or cut off a little here, and a little there. We need a thorough cleansing – for once. Just do it. And let the chips fall where they may.

"But He knows the way I take;
When He has tried me, I shall come forth as gold."
Job 23:10
“But He knows the way I take;
When He has tried me, I shall come forth as gold.”
Job 23:10
I am sick of handling things delicately. Rip the bandaid off. We can handle the truth and it’s insulting that there are those who think we can’t!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heads on spikes, definitely. It may be that, “ We can’t handle the truth “, but we wouldn’t be in this terrible spot if the truth had more value to the people. The Spirit of Truth dwells with wisdom and prudence. If we shun the truth, we can’t look for a wise or prudent outcome. Notice Spirit of Truth is capitalized. She has feelings and she knows who reveres her, and who has disdain.
LikeLike
And really Wisdom and Prudence should be capitalized.
Cowboy, This is one of those times in history that will determine the future of our country, and really at this point, the world. If AG Barr hides or covers the truth and these traitors walk, the USA is OVER. It will happen again and next time, they won’t lose or get caught. Once that happens, it’s modern day Rome.
If however, he rips the band aid off, tells the truth and admits to the world how corrupt our government and especially the Intelligence Agencies have become, then maybe we can fix it and heal. It’s not just the leaders either – if the rank and file were so good, they would have exposed the corruption long ago. They’re all in on it and they must all be punished. We are not a banana republic – identify the problem, fix it and then learn from it. Letting traitors off the hook is not the American way.
History is watching; I pray AG Barr does the right thing for America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AG BARR took an oath for the second time to be truthful to the American People on all things DOJ. He was particularly persuasive and reassuring to many Americans given the preceding DOJ AG’s (2009-2019 ) i.e. Obama’s ” Wingman Holder” , “Tarmac Lynch”, and Trump’s stealth “Decliner Sessions”.
The USA DOJ won’t hold up if AG BARR doesn’t come out as a truthful AG, imho.
If they think we’ll lose interest enough that they can tuck this away with a few plea deals & low hanging fruit – they’re vastly underestimating the number of American’s who sat up & took notice in 2016.
And FYI – hope someone clues in Director Wray – there aren’t enough Starbucks sessions in the world to make this “right”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Phileas Fogg was faster than William Barr.
One could travel round the world in 80 days instead of waiting on the porch awaiting actions from Bill Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol, wait… 🤨How’d you know exactly what I’ve been doing? Ok, so maybe it’s been more like 2 years of sitting on the porch waiting, but still?! 😁
+/- 4 years this month…
It thus becomes vitally important for the Criminal Deep State to use all of its powers to repress the truth, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the Criminal Deep State.
– Goebbels (only slightly modified for these times in America)
The longer this goes on, the more online sleuths like Sundance piece everything together, pass on their theory and it spreads to the far corners of the MAGA believers. I'm thinking Bill Barr will have hell to pay if he doesn't do right by this criminal conspiracy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Back on July 17th, John Crudele of the NY Post said the IG report would be out on Thursday 8/15.
He said mark your calendar.
I’ve marked it, because I want to believe.
https://nypost.com/2019/07/17/when-to-expect-doj-inspector-general-report-on-2016-election/
I’m still laughing at the picture!! LOLOLOL
LikeLike
…me too!!….that was great!
Barr came in as the Fireman. Same as he did when Lon Horiuchi murdered Vicki Weaver.
It does seem so.
Saving the institution at the cost of destroying the country? The choice is easy, Barr. Why the delay?
LikeLiked by 2 people
While holding her child in her home. Terrible thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
…as I didn’t recognize her name……
LikeLike
I would like to see Maria Bartiromo interview AG Barr. Wonder if he would agree to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d tune in for that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need to pass a bunch of bipartian laws on gun control that Trump supports – and the Comey back door encryption for the fbi that Barr has bern pushing. Then they announced that they can’t prove intent and will train all the gov agencies better.
Trump has been accused of mental health issues. Doesn’t he realize it means any one could be abused like they’ve done in the past with gun laws. The past abuse led to the laws we have. The fbi, Ic, and doj have brazen in their abuse.
Trump knows this is a power grab. Why is he with them? Is Trump a puppet or was Trump brought in to ease us into whatever transformation to globalism/socialism that’s taking place. Have we been conned all along ? Or Does the deep state own Trump? Is the left so nutty on purpose we have no choice but to vote for Trump? That would explain why Trump can go for background check and red flag laws – I.e he think we’ll vote for him anyway no matter how bad he sells us out.
There is no way our gov law enforcement can be ever trusted to do background and red flag checks without abuse. Our founding fathers understood tyrannical gov. After all the abuse Trump’s and our country been through why is Trump doing this?
PDJT must demand justice for spygate before signing anything. We can’t trust FBI/DOJ/IC until they clean house due to all their corruption and abuse of power.
You’re not completely wrong in your suggestion. I’ve also had those same thoughts. Eventually you run out of excuses for someone who refuses to take the offense, or isn’t willing to stand-up & fight alongside you.
I also said long ago, I don’t give a crap if he came in under false pretenses. He is now under obligation to deliver for the countless Americans who put their faith in him.
I judge based upon action, not words. Thus far, he’s the furthest thing from a “Law & Order President”– Those were his words, not mine. The D0J & FIB are his… they’re under his admin, & on his watch. He might want to remove that wall he’s erected between them, b/c those agencies are not a good look.
More personally… my seeing justice for having been unfairly targeted for supporting– hangs upon him getting accountability rolling. So if he could get a move-on anytime soon, that’d be great.
I do hope to be proven completely wrong on this. (FTR: Posting here since at least 2012, so not concern trolling).
I respectfully suggest you chill out and go take a long walk in a cool wood.
What makes you think all of this talk is going to amount to anything concrete? Have you learnt nothing from past experience? Do you still doubt the strategy of the master?
O ye of little faith.
Guarantee we haven’t seen the info because it is being used in criminal proceedings.
Following that train of thought, the Ohr 302s have been released because the DOJ will not be indicting Bruce (he seems to have either been sufficiently cooperative or sufficiently covered himself in the face of what he probably thought was illegal activity).
With that said, lovely deep state flower Nellie has been referred by Congress for criminal prosecution.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr. and Mrs. Ohr both deserve the the local rock pile to transform the pebbles that can be employed as a base for a path in the local park. Some years later, parole to agitate mo is an option.
Please tell wordy that Git Mo is a valid offer.
“Guarantee we haven’t seen the info because it is being used in criminal proceedings.”…
I’m not so sure of that. Remember that July 2018 Grand Jury on Andrew McCabe? Well, apparently, based on his lawsuit, that was dropped.
McCabe criminal review dropped same timeframe as Wolfe charging was dropped to one count of lying…. All pre-Barr…. but still.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there any way we could tell, one way or another? Or would prosecution appear to be inaction? Is there any way we can find out?
LikeLike
That’s within his rights as President, correct?
Not while they’re lying in wait to impeach the President on obstruction -now retaliation- charges, he can’t. Stryok and McCabe filed lawsuits so any action by the President will now be endlessly scrutinized as a direct response – retaliation.
This is why Sessions and now Barr have failed him so miserably. While Mueller investigation was active they tried to entrap POTUS with obstruction charges. Now it’s over. Sort of.
Enter Stryok and McCabe.
Barr can declass now, so why doesn’t he? Baiting POTUS again are we fellas? This sure is getting old!
I feel the same as Sundance and Mr. Bean.
Trust the Plan. 😉
“Patience Grasshopper”
That lady needs a stack of blank tablets, a broken balance, a dimmed and dimming crown, and a blindfold.
The globalist UniParty, in league with the socialist, hate-filled political left and their anti-American corporate media allies, have hijacked her script.
You’re only mostly dead!
I be like this About what is coming. metaphorically that is. 🤣
With all that running/dodging the biplane, Mr. Grant’s tie is still neatly in place.
The Deep State has enough power to freeze everything. They can *RESIST* till the cows come home. They calculate that it plays to their favor if Trump has to play hardball. Their very lives depend upon holding the line even if blood must be shed.
This is all crucial to reinstating the Rule of Law and preserving or I should say beginning to restore and save The Republic. It’s also crucial to the defense of General Flynn and others. If you can help that effort, please donate at one of these two places. https://mikeflynndefensefund.org/ or
https://mike-flynn-defense-fund.snwbll.com/giving-portal. Thank you so much! Mike and his entire family truly appreciate the notes, letters of support, and donations they have received from patriots across the country!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I hope that your wonderful client knows that people in flyover country NEVER believed that he lied. We knew it in our hearts and minds that he was being forced to make a choice between his family and financial considerations and the horrible pressure that was being put on him. I represent millions of Americans who understood what was happening. It rang SO hollow at the time. Praying for his absolute vindication.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Sidney for being the great Patriot you are!!! God Bless!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dinged it just now, good luck and Godspeed!
One of God’s great secrets- time.
Notice how the loons in Congress and the media have quit complaining about Barr?
Yes, the dogs that don’t bark.
Yes, for the most part.
Some infer that as them being worried and trying to “lay low” on his radar.
But it’s now also possible to think it’s because they have realized he’s not going to expose them.
It’s not too difficult to believe they have moles/confidants inside the DOJ who keep them apprised of Barr’s activity, including Durham and certainly Horowitz.
The only positive side to this long delay is the possibility that there are serious investigations happening to get hard, airtight evidence that won’t fail to indict and convict.
I’m starting to think PDT may be blocked from doing anything before 2020 and will have to win re election with a stronger Senate to even possibly be able to go after them.
And even with that…McConnell may have to go.
The funny thing is that the only ones that worry about damage from the truth are RepubliRats. DemoRats would lay waste to everything in America if the shoe was on the other foot.
I have two ideas what is up. The first wild & wooly guess goes back to election 2016 where Hillary was going to lawyer up and challenge every vote in every state to delay certification of the election. Delay, delay, delay. 4 years later Trump would take the oath of office…for a month. Podesta, not being drunk & not wanting himself & brother to go to jail, made a deal with Trump to avoid prosecution for Obama, Clinton, & staff. Trump seems to have lived up to the hypothetical bargain with the devil. However, Clinton followed up with the devil in the details with the ‘insurance policy.’
So, that is the first idea. The second idea is that the only way to clean up the mess is to clean out the DOJ & FBI building, fumigate it, sand it down to the granite, then start over. No support from the Senate to do that.
I think the first idea is the best one.
Several have posited the (to me) rediculous notion that PDJT has made sime kind of ‘Deal’ with Democrats or Uniparty.
Mind you, they offer no convincing arguments to support such a notion.
No evidence of resistance to DJT ‘backing off’, or of them ‘giving’DJT ANYTHING.
THEY have continued to attack him, his family unmercifully and unrelentingly.
And WHAT has he given? He accepted Barr, cause that was the only choice given to him by “to hell with advice and consent” McConnell.
I really wonder at the cluelessness, total lack of understanding of DJT, and whats at stake for him and his family, of those who posit such baseless theories.
And, quite frankly at their level if support.
But hey, thats just my humble opinion,…
NOTHING released pursuant to Trump’s authorization…exactly as I expected.
Everyone enjoying the roller coaster ride?
Are you sure its not a Merry go round ? I could almost swear we were going in circles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I met a man, Barrjangles, and he spoke to me
I was so down and out
He looked to be the Eliot Ness of the age
As he spoke right out
He talked of justice, he talked of change
But then he laughed and just clicked heels instead
Mister Barrjangles
Mister Barrjangles
Mister Barrjangles
Dance!!!
Dear Bill Barr,
Hello. Things aren’t good. Lies have been told in the most treasonous of ways. And the people who have told the treasonous of lies are the people who can get you six ways to Sunday whatever that means. Yeah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr makes me wanna puke.
LikeLike
…
“…in all that what truth will there be?”
If not today, then surely tomorrow…
Sundance, I have nothing but respect for your incredible diligence and investigative journalism. But, no one is going to be charged with anything and the truth will never see the light of day. This game is rigged and there is no equal justice under the law. Barr is as corrupt as the rest and isn't about to allow the DOJ and FBI to be besmirged.
Probably the deal that AG Barr brokered. Mueller closes shop and goes away empty. President Trump doesn’t prosecute any of the people involved!
If true, President Trump and AG Barr would then be after the fact accomplices in the coverup.
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.
– Dietrich Bonhoeffer
The coup criminals go free and law abiding Americans get Red Flag laws.
The Democrats continue their war on Donald Trump using unrestricted lawfare means. At Day 80, we should therefore be taking a close look at how recent events fit in with The Big Ugly.
Representative Nadler has announced that formal impeachment hearings will begin when the Congress returns from its summer vacation. The Russia collusion hoax a.k.a. the Insurance Policy will still be alive and active well into 2020.
The lawsuits brought by McCabe and Strzok against the government are intended to create a narrative in the media, in the halls of Congress, and in the minds of potential jurors for criminal trials held in in the DC area that the Spygate perpetrators were performing their duties properly in defending America from Russian interference, and that they are now becoming the victims of retaliation from Donald Trump and his AG for having done the work that was expected of them in the day-to-day performance of their jobs.
The blatantly false narrative of Trump retaliation against the Spygate perpetrators is likely to become even more brazen and more bizarre as the Big Ugly unfolds. The Spygate document releases will be painted by the MSM and by House Democrats in their impeachment hearings as representing a continuing pattern of obstruction of justice on the part of the president and his AG. The ‘perps as victims’ narrative will then become a topic for investigation in the House impeachment hearings as an example of Trump’s alleged continuing coverup and obstruction of justice following the release of the Mueller Report.
Any Spygate perpetrators who are being investigated by the AG and by the DOJ for criminal activity while they held senior government positions will be brought before the Judiciary Committee to recount their horror stories of being the targets of Trump’s alleged retaliation. The impeachment hearings will become more grist for the MSM to chew on, and will supply more publicity that could influence the outcomes of any jury trials held in the Washington DC and Eastern Virginia venues.
It’s all part of a prearranged plan. Nothing we see happening in this Endless Saga of Spygate is happening by accident.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truly time for the Barr Durham investigation to transfer to a court room.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is so disappointing.
So happy on all the winning. So disalotioned on bring the justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can a righteous man live by bread alone?
Hon. William Barr, AG, USA,
It is going to be uncomfortable, awkward, and shocking. Just pull the dirty bandage, let the blood flow. That is the only way to clean and heal this wound to the nation.
V/R
Me
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. That’s the way it is for many American’s having under the knife and who then see the results! Why should it be any different for AG Barr given a similar brutal reality?
There is an additional clock running, one that I believe is crucial to keep in mind: as of today, 451 days to the 2020 election.
The attempted coup d’état was an attempted political hit. So it is fitting that the takedown of the coup plotters also be timed for maximum political effect. Take back the house, expand the senate, hold the presidency, then finish the job.
I still maintain that PDJT doesn’t need progress on this front to win the election. If there are no perp walks, it is due to deep state, not TRUMP.
UNLESS they get guilty pleas, with allocution, ongoing trials in the run up to the election would even be politically counter-productive, as the media would amplify their defences, without reporting prosecutions case accurately.
May God forever bless and keep watch over Alex Trebek..
But as I was reading this, I kept hearing that theme song from final Jeopardy.
(as usual, you are quite correct)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just had another OMG epiphany! I THINK I know whats up with the Stroxz and McCabe lawsuits!
Stroxz got Wack job Berman as a Judge, don’t knowcwho’s been assigned McCabes, but therecis no shortage of lefty judges.
Its an Oct. Surprise!
The Judge, with Defendants (and possibly even DOJ) Lawyers coordination, string the case along till Oct.2020.
THEN, the Judges rule, finding FOR Stroxz and McCabe, affirming their rediculous assertions.
It will be ovrrturned on appeal, but PDJT is voted out, based in part on those baseless assertions.
It won’t work, but its JUST the kind of thing those idiots from Lawfare would cook up.
Mr. Barr appears to be another in a long line of protectors of DOJ/FBI malfeasance. No other way to look at the delays. It also came out that Mr. Peter Strzok still has full access to FBI HQ via visitor passes and comes and goes like he works there. Also his security clearances have merely been suspended, not revoked. Looks like the swamp is alive and well.
SD:
“It has been 80 days since President Trump empowered AG Bill Barr to release the original authorizing scope of the Mueller investigation which began on May 17, 2017.”
I interpret this as a subtle condemnation.
IMO, SD is inexorably moving toward outing Barr as dirty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Barr is busy learning a new bagpipe song to play. Sheesh!
Yeah, snarky and ugly, I know.
Just say an extra prayer for me…and all of us.
I'm more convinced every day about my initial thoughts about Barr being brought in to 'contain' the out of control DOJ situation only. He's pretty much like the rest of the GoPe's in that he too has no real belief in Trump, MAGA and America First and is likely waiting for the 2020 election. If Trump loses Barr will not have to do any of the bad guy stuff and still not miss any cocktail parties.

Look around at everything that keeps occurring and never once has any Republican party "folk's come to Trump's defense.

I have only one vote in me in 2020 and that's it.
Look around at everything that keeps occurring and never once has any Republican party “folk’s come to Trump’s defense.
I have only one vote in me in 2020 and that’s it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are a sad bunch aren’t they? Would be so nice to primary every last one of those mfers the hell out. So why don’t we?
I’m torn… I want to believe Barr is a “good” guy but it’s getting harder and harder.. Right now it’s 50/50 for me.
I always want to believe the best in people. Too often they will disappoint me. That goes 1000x in DC, or swamp central.
I thought Wray was blocking the release of those documents.
I don’t see no “fat lady” anywhere. I’m gonna leave my clutching pearls at home, and hang in there.
Master how is it that all these criminals can do so much harm & not be held accountable….?
Grasshopper…How is it that you can not…?
I guess it’s “go back about your business….Nothing to see here….”
We’ve always gotten a kick out of Mr. Bean and yes, many of us are feeling about the same!
Thank you for all your research, Sundance. We read you several times a day. You are our go to site. Prayers you continue to discover & share so we can all understand better and help others too.
What a clear thinker and explainer you are!
LOVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! the photos that accompany this CTH post. They could not be any more apt!!!
