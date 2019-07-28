65 Days and Counting…

On May 23rd, 2019, President Donald Trump gave U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr full authority to review and release all of the classified material hidden by the DOJ and FBI.
Sixty-five days ago….
It has been 65 days since President Trump empowered AG Bill Barr to release the original authorizing scope of the Mueller investigation on May 17, 2017. A Mueller investigation now being debated and testified to in congress, and yet we are not allowed to know what the authorizing scope was…. Nor the 2nd DOJ scope memo of August 2nd, 2017… Nor the 3rd DOJ scope memo of October 20th, 2017.
…Every minute spent outraged at what Muller did yesterday, is one minute less that Bill Barr is being held accountable for what he is not doing today…
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
Truth, Barr has been part of the bureaucrat[ Goverment] for many, many years. He’s been in the swamp and part of the swamp, nothing will change.
Is that why he told Mueller to wrap it up almost as soon as he took charge? If he were pure Swamp, he would have allowed Mueller’s activity to continue until the 2020 elections.
Look: all of us are past frustrated that accountability activities have not yet become visible.
But Barr may be making sure that all of his i’s are dotted and t’s crossed before he activates formal legal proceedings. And, in my opinion, he’s not going to start releasing anything he intends to use in legal proceedings until he’s ready to initiate legal proceedings.
Yeah…our patience is worn thinner than an Adam Schiff brain cell…..but both legal process correctness, AND political timing, are part of the equation for this stuff.
Your estimation of Barr might turn out to be accurate. But you conclusion at this point is time is extremely premature….and hopefully very wrong.
In your next to last paragraph:
How can our patience be worn thinner than something that does not exist?
We all hope Barr is actually doing things….but we touched that stove once before and are a little leary. Sessions was supposedly dotting i’s and crossing t’s along with Huber….instead, they were doing absolutely nothing and in place to drag things out past the statute of limitations. Barr has some work to do to show that he is up to the task of cleaning up intelligence and DOJ, and allowing us Americans to regain trust in those organizations for future generations to come.
Sessions was recused from doing anything. Those who kept saying he was “Stealth Jeff” were fooling themselves. Huber looks like something Sessions did to try to deflect attention on his own malfeasance. Maybe not. I guess we won’t know for sure until after stuff starts happening.
Barr has a tremendously hard job to do. He’s sort of like the functional equivalent of a police department’s “internal affairs” office, which all police hate. Barr knows that there are still many big and powerful forces inside the Intel agencies and FBI and DOJ that do not want to be found, held accountable, and exposed. And they aren’t just sitting back and hoping he won’t look their way — many are actively trying to frustrate exposure.
Let us also remember the previous IG reports that did nothing to bring the corruption to light.
I too am weary of waiting for justice to be delivered to the traitors and like many others here, I am near the end of my patience.
The PREVIOUS IG report did not deal with FISA. This one does. The wrongdoing should be clear.
Well said L4grasshopper
The Dimm’s and most of the GOPe are looking for Barr to have one slip up so they can get him on recuse and throw the whole thing out. Pres Trump is not going to declass info that his DOJ is investigating. Don’t fall for the “Barr is not doing it on my timeline therefore it’s not on the up and up” crowd. If we are setting here in October/November and nothing is done, then expect Pres Trump to start calling it out. One thing I am frustrated at is the non-RussiaGate stuff that Barr seems to be silent on: ANTIFA being designated a domestic terrorist org, or the crimes against police, this should be addressed at the federal level.
One other thing relating to L4grasshopper, if this is the biggest scandal in US history, which it is, does 65 days seem like too long to be investigating and gathering evidence? Not hardly.
That would be allright, if we hadn’t been through this “let’s give it another month or two” before, many times now. And if we couldn’t see Barr hamming it up with his buddies, all known coup plotters or abettors. The truth is in plain sight, and you won’t believe your lying eyes…
The concern is this has been going on since before the 2016 election, and now we are already in primary season for the 2020 election. If Trump loses, all goes down the memory hole. There is no more AG Barr.
The timeline for release grows tighter and tighter, and the opposition has shown itself very adept at delay through the legislative and judicial branch as well as Deep State non-action and media protection.
Agreed. Easy to become cynical at this point but I would think Barr wouldn’t show his cards at least until they were done with Mueller testimony. I still think Durham is going to deliver.
.”..thinner than an Adam Schiff brain cell…”
LOL!
I am SO using that one going forward.
That means it takes a super, duper electron microscope to see!
@L4
Why? Because something is in the public domain, that makes it inadmissible as evidence in court, regardless of whenever those legal proceedings are ready to be initiated? No, that line of reasoning doesn’t hold water. SD is right. There is no reason why this evidence should not be immediately declassified. Nunes wanted it declassified over two years ago. He is right as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lurking Lawyer here.
Evidence inadmissibility is not the problem. The BIG legal problem a broad declass nowish presents is prejudicial pretrial publicity, an angle Sundance has perhaps not considered. See my longish explanatory comment just posted below.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lela does have a point. Check out Barr’s past. It is not at all pretty. Maybe he has changed? Maybe he has not.
“… nothing will change.” —- WE ARE NOT HELPLESS —-
There are still six States in this Republic where the people have power. If we started a movement in each of those States to empanel and charge our own Grand Juries. A whole lot of stuff will start shaking loose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you please identify these 6 States?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Second attempt to post this comment .
“… nothing will change.” —- WE ARE NOT HELPLESS —-
There are still six States in this Republic where the people have power. If we started a movement in each of those States to empanel and charge our own Grand Juries. A whole lot of stuff will start shaking loose.
Thanks,
Truth, there is no practical, doable way DJT is going to get anyone in the AG position who is or has not been a member of the buerocracy and swamp for many years.
Starting by accepting that fundamental truth, you then either take the path of “given that, nothing is going to change”
Or, “given that, get the best you can; instead of someone like Rosie, someone who DOES believe in “the rule of law”, and the aspirational concept of Justice, and hope for the best.
Better half a glass of water, than none to a man dieing of thirst.
IF the election goes the way I expect, I imagine Wray will be gone on Nov.10.
I don’t EXPECT to see any significant release of info, before the election.
After,…?
For me, personally I feel less urgency to see these documents released. But, thats me.
I agree, who cares about release of the docs when the leftists won’t acknowledge the truth anyway? Nothing would change, it would all be buried by the media. The ONLY thing that matters now is what Durham is doing in my opinion and the resultant prosecutions which have to happen, or we are doomed.
I don’t think any consideration should be given to how the left will react when it comes to doing what needs to be done – in this case: declassification.
Doing the right thing in the name of justice should not be contingent on anyone’s reaction or refusal to accept truth.
It’s like giving in to a child having a temper tantrum. What lesson does the child carry away? That screaming and kicking will get them their desired result.
Why wait ’til after election to fire Wray? Neither did I understand why the same delay was made for Sessions
Could the dam start to break open with the removal of Coats and installation of Ratcliffe, who can rattle Wray to get info moving?
Nunes to get docs from Barr.
Could be happening soon…
House leaves for six-week August recess | TheHill
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/454817-house-leaves-for-six-week-august-recess
3 days ago – House leaves for six-week August recess …. they’ll have only a few weeks to pass legislation to avoid a government shutdown on Oct. 1.
Above would be the perfect oppor-
tune moment to open the floodgates.
“FIAT JUSTITIA RUAT CAELUM”
“Let justice be done though the heavens fall.”
Around five days ago, a classified document scheduled for declassification on December 31, 2041 was released with what looks like fewer redactions than the Mueller/Weissman fictional novel. The document was prepared by Clapper, who signed it on 12/16/2016. It was approved by Loretta Lynch on 1/3/2017 (2 days before the ‘by the book’ meeting obama held with his stooges). So, the document owner is the ODNI, currently run by Dan Coats.
Briefly, the document allowed the NSA to share raw ‘signals intelligence’ with a much wider audience than ever before. Think bug-eyed Evelyn Farkas for one. There are requirements for the wider audience to meet before they’re given access to raw SIGINT, but those requirements can be over-ridden very easily (See p 19, Paragraph (D) – Departures).
This said one has to ask a few questions. Hopefully they/re “the right f***ing questions”.
Why was THIS document released in the first place?
Why was it released just before the Mueller shit show?
Did Barr exercise his authority in this instance?
Who would be worried about this information being made public?
Is this document irrelevant to the IG?
Is this document irrelevant to USA Durham?
I’ve read this document once, and am heading back for another go at it. I’ll bet I get more questions.
Anybody else dug into this besides our site host (whom I assume is studying it better than we can).
I have this doc. And we knew of its result of sharing SIGINT amongst ALL of the Agencies prior to this.
Was a seditious move by 0bama to do this, as it opened up an exponentially larger chance of one agency or another or anti-Trumper within it to be leaking info. We KNEW about this back in the day, but just got released through Coats office.
I’ve always found it terribly difficult to figure out some of these people’s motives for how/when they decide to leak or declassify something.
But this one might be to sort of give an overarching “0bama fomented this” narrative.
Don’t expect any help from the FBI. Corrupt, politicized, rotten to the core. And has been for many years.
Trump’s explicit and repeated positive assessment of Barr is good enough for me.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree. Trump has, and will, tell us exactly what he thinks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Trump’s explicit and repeated positive assessment of Barr is good enough for me.”
&
“I agree. Trump has, and will, tell us exactly what he thinks.”
Both are my sentiment. However, I still believe that Podesta, the only one sober that night, made a deal with Trump (for the drunken witch, Hillary) to not tie up the 2016 election result in exchange for not pursuing her & the Obama administration’s criminality. Likely a good deal except for the insurance policy which I doubt Trump anticipated.
Notice it was the ‘Green Party’ that made the election challenges, not the slimy Dems.
Yeah, these traitors deserve the stockade, and public hanging, but we have Trump.
It’s also been the kiss of death at times, metaphorically speaking.
We’ve seen POTUS give high praise to someone, and then that person was out.
From what I remember, it took him awhile to criticize Sessions.
I believe Barr is working, but it will be disappointing when he is finished.
Yeah, I don’t get the whole delay to call out Sessions and quick to call out Barr thing. The two are clearly in a different league.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our expectations have been lowered after four years of this.
Also, Ratcliff today was very complimentary of Barr. I think the criticism of Barr is premature. I have confidence in Ratcliff and Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am also heartened by the fact that Sidney Powell asked for 90 days to read and look into all the documents pertinent to the Flynn case, even though she was familiar with everything that was going on. Comparatively, I think 90 days to look into and investigate this hot mess with it’s myriad of tentacles would be VERY quick. I’ll hold my fire for now.
The Mother Of All Coverups requires the Mother Of All Hang Outs.
Presently, it’s wait for the IG report. Next it will be wait for Durham. After that, it will be wait until after re-election. I’m tired of waiting.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You better take a nap ’cause it looks like we gonna be waiting for a while yet. Personally, I don’t have that much more time left on this earth unless the Good Lord keeps me past the insurance death age rate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to insurance tables, every year you live, your life expectancy increases. It is always older than you are. It was younger the year before because of all the people who weren’t going to make it through that last year. But you did.
Put it this way. There may only be a handful of people who make it to 100 years old, but once they do, none of them can have a life expectancy less than 100 years old.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
”’Presently, it’s wait for the IG report. Next it will be wait for Durham. After that, it will be wait until after re-election. I’m tired of waiting.”
And then, it will be ‘waiting for you to do something’;
that will teach them something good.
Terrible analysis.
It was necessary to wait until the Mueller activity was finished and buried, in order to avoid feeding the “obstruction!” beast. The burial just took place last week 🙂
Legal proceedings, logically, may be waiting for the IG Report to finish. Especially to avoid tainting any prosecution.
Yeah…you’re tired of waiting. Poor baby….we all are 🙂
But if you’ve learned anything at all about Donald J Trump, it’s that he will use a weapon if the weapon is available — and for the 2020 election, exposure of the coup attempt against him between 2016 and 2019 will be a huge wind behind his re-election sails.
If I’m wrong….then I’m also wrong about President Trump — in which case: “At this point, what difference does it make?”
Technically, IG investigations can taint prosecutions. IGs are given power to compel testimony from government employees. That can run afoul of their constitutional right to remain silent.
You may be right, but I view it differently. IG can compell testimony from government employees. But, they can exercise their contitutional right to remain silent by resigning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
L4’s last sentence is extremely on point: If PDJT is screwing this up and he allows Barr to keep the Swamp gates closed… well, what difference does it make?
In PDJT I trust.
It’s our only chance.
That being said: Sundance and anyone out there with an audience need to beat the drum on this issue! 65 days. We are waiting, Mr. Barr., Mr. Durham and, most of all, President Trump.
It is all wishful thinking that we the people will ever get all the facts,,,,Just not going to happen. POTUS may have a game plan or Barr may just have pulled the wool over Trump’s eyes. Time will tell & rest assured that time is what we have,,,,& lots of it where nothing will surface…. it’s the strategy…POTUS knows & I am confident POTUS is & will be concentrating on issues more important to us.
Accept it & move along & get on with your lives which are way too short to stress over the D,C. Swamp. Trump desires to drain it but as you all can see…He isn’t getting any assistance at all. Be thankful for the Border Security advancements he was able to accomplish. In the long run & in the bigger scheme that will have the more favorable impact on our futures . Trump knows that to accomplish even a portion of what he desires to complete he must be re-elected & be given the time to finish his work. 4 0r 8 years is really not a long time when dealing with D.C. Swamp issues.
The “Criminals” that appear to have gotten away have had their thunder diminished & their ugly heads probably won’t rise again other than Tweets or as pundits on MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NBC& the likes where we can all get a laugh at their unrelenting B.S.
Vegas guy, not only has President Trump not gotten any help from anyone on anything, he has had a coordinated effort working against him on everything. Yet, he has accomplished so much. It took three years to get money to build the wall. It has taken three years to get Guatemala and Mexico to help him because Congress wouldn’t. It took three years for him to set China up. Nothing happens fast in Washington. This was the intent of the founders thus preventing lurching back and forth every couple of years.
President Trump promised to drain the swamp. Look at how many swamp creatures have been removed. President Trump delivers on his promises. Every few days he tweets that “this must never happen again to our country”. This is as good as an “I promise” to me.
Hang in there. Barr is seeking criminal prosecutions. When performing a criminal investigation, you don’t tip your hand and show all your cards to the criminal, so he can dodge prosecution.
If there is no justice we do not have not have a great country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Surely someone close to POTUS has studied Sundance’s superb research regularly and in detail. Don Jr.? Kimberly? Steven Miller? Somebody get the message to POTUS that keeping us in the dark must stop.
Apart from our RIGHT to know, public disclosure will allow outsiders — like Sundance — to discover shenanigans that even Durham’s team will never figure out.
And taint a grand jury and prosecutions?
Legal types here have rightly mentioned the best defense lawyers in the world will look for any sliver to eviscerate a prosecution. See below.
Lurking Lawyer here. PC, exactly. I just posted a longer explanation below.
I may be wrong, but AG Barr appears to be pulling a Trey Gowdy move! Lots of hype at the start, but nothing except protecting the swamp later!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are wrong. And here’s why: if Barr is doing a Gowdy, Trump would let us know 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why blame AG Barr, and not blame Trump? President Trump could release the documents himself. What am I missing here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are missing nothing. If Barr is stonewalling, Trump would know. And Trump would let everyone know.
In the complete absence of even a hint of concern from Trump about Barr, why would anyone think that Barr and Trump don’t have an overall plan for how to proceed now that the Mueller sword of Damocles has been removed?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr and Trump are not supposed to coordinate. And it looks like Trump has put it all in Barr’s hands.
Barr is subordinate to Trump. How and why should they not coordinate?
Barr and the DOJ, despite the obvious fact that they report into the Executive branch at the highest level, are SUPPOSED to act apolitically. That is, without interference or without political pressure from the Executive branch.
Maintaining this balance is difficult, but important. When the AG announces and becomes the President’s “wingman”, the media and the Left will jump all over this… (/sarc)
☹️just like they did with Holder (Obama’s self-proclaimed wingman) and Lynch (Obama’s tarmac wingman)
You raise a good point.
A year or two ago I would have said because Trump has to be careful while he is under investigation by Mueller. Now with the Mueller report behind him, he has nothing to lose.
So I say he might just want to wait and hang this corruption albatross around the Dem’s neck right before the election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I personally want to see a hawk go for the jugular, but that is not the right way to run the DOJ
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wondered the same, especially after PT evaded it in the Hannity interview. Maybe declass would truly put us in grave peril. Or maybe we have been burned so often in the past that it’s hard to be patient anymore.
My nonlegal perspective,
This denial of transparency seemed to revolve around tainting prosecutions, potentially ruining any chance of convictions
That is, if trials, were to be conducted in federal courts.
The chain of command implicated in Secret Society coupstering are, to my understanding, limited to civilians.
I too don’t quite follow why we continue to post civilians in these critical positions since this has clearly empowered a intraorganizational cadre which is immune to punishment.
As a collective of privledged peers, this refusal of transparency permits each to plead plausible deniability , a tactic which enhances individual and group self interest and preserves institutional power.
The collision is that we have a compelling history of repeated violations of authority, miscarriage of justice , subvert law and a conspiracy to engage in acts of treason.
If we will not admit, nor punish, we clearly cannot deter nor do citizens control our own country. Those governing will not even pretend to respect citizens or be constrained or limited.
What am I missing here?
The office of the presidency.
It is not a person, it is an administrative organization.
Thank you, Sundance, for pointing out the obvious again and again.
No spin. Just facts.
Hopefully, it is being seen and heard and HEEDED by those who have the power to act. 🙏🏼🙏🏼
I should add – not only the power to act, but the willingness!
Perfect ezpz2. 👍
Not just the power, but the “will” to act.
“The truth has no agenda”
But ALL of the people involved do.
My only glimmer of hope is that President Trump is not calling Barr out …….yet?
Well, looks like we can have hope again:
Things are happening
Solomon said last Friday on Hannity radio show that Dan Coats was about to be replaced. And:
NEW: President Trump to Nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe to Replace Deep State DNI Chief Dan Coats: REPORT
Then you have more people coming forward to turn against the swamp:
https://saraacarter.com/russia-probe-twist-a-billion-dollar-ceo-a-convicted-russian-agent-and-the-fbi/
Solomon also said we should start seeing grand jury activities soon and expects the release of some declassified info soon.
Video is up on You Tube Friday Hannity radio show
Trump’s timing: CONgress’ summer recess
George PapaD also said on Fox News two months ago – which no one has mentioned – that he already appeared before a grand jury.
LikeLike
Solomon also gave Hannity “breaking news” the week before Memorial Day that the first batch of declassifications would be out in 5-7 days.
Solomon is a reporter. He reports news. He has no control over the events he reports.
“Drain the Ocean” might be a more appropriate goal given the magnitude of corruption in D.C. In times of frustration, we can always count our blessings that a certain broom-riding soulless female type person is not currently residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. We can also be massively grateful that we have a VSG who fully comprehends the level of evil that is going on. Personally, I believe the timing of the release of the damning info listed by Sundance will happen as it should for maximum political impact heading in to 2020. Why? Because I trust The Donald, and I trust Barr (so far). Here’s to building the KAG Party with a 2020 blowout of Corruptocrats and America haters! Here’s to justice for the seditious conspirators.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This Barr fellow is beginning to remind me of his predecessor.
Which Trump tweet makes you think that?
Oh…there has been no Trump indication of dissatisfaction with Barr? Like he told us early and often with Sessions?
Take a big
Is it a timing issue?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe CTH Lurking lawyer Ristivan says widespread release of documents will taint a grand jury, and / or a prosecution when the best defense lawyers in the world step to the plate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The truth will set us free.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s my hope and expectation that the reason for the delay in releasing all these documents is so they don’t derail investigations into the soft coup attempt. It remains to be seen.
I will say that based on everything I’ve seen from Barr, he really does want to get to the truth about the misconduct (and possible treason). And he seems to have been supporting Trump quite strongly.
I sure wish we’d had Barr instead of Sessions from the beginning.
Thanks Sundance for determination, God Bless you. As I continue to write, call, donate! Anyone answering the call?
The frustrations with all these great honest people, Barr included, not only control the corruption in the USA. But is now exposed since President Donald Trump and includes foreign Governments, Heads of State and many corporations.
IMHO, any investigation into this Brothel of evil that has taken this long, cost millions in taxpayer funds, consumed so many into devouring their family name cannot, is not, effective, efficient, trustworthy, or American.
I’m sad to say Obama/Sessions/Bush/Barr/Mueller/Cummings/Pelosi/Schumer/McConnell make the end a little long in the tooth for any true justice for the Forgotten Man.
Yes, I know, heard it, patience! So we wait but do not forget to send in the taxes, the crooks just might be forced to live like us. 2020 make it MASSIVE
VTH Lurking Lawyer Ristivan, I believe, says release if these documents would taint a Grand Jury and / or prosecutions. (PA John Dunham.)
Am I correct?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Edit: CTH
The dossier was leaked to everyone. Comey’s memo, muller investigation and people still went to jail.
I have to ask myself, “Why would Barr want to protect Mueller?”
He was willing to fight for Mueller not going before Congress when we have every right to question him whether he likes it or not.
He perpetuated a fraud on the American people for over two years to the tune of at least $40 MILLION with an M, and he took big bucks for doing it.
He perpetuated and covered up fraud, during this sham investigation and at other times with other administrations.
WHY?
I don’t disagree. But I do add that this “Witch Hunt” did come to a grinding halt once Barr was confirmed * in place … especially once he hinted during his confirmation hearing that he was “inquisitive” regarding the origins of this entire fiasco.
Granted that Barr, at times, does appear to “protect” Mueller, he has put forth many indicators that are contrary to Mueller’s position, & he has many of the Dems condemning him…That alone tells me that he is hitting them where they hurt more than he might be giving them cover.
Again, time will tell where Barr truly stands but as a poster upthread said, Trump is, in essence, allowing Barr to pace himself which, IMHO, says Trump has a game plan….
LikeLiked by 1 person
As despicable as Mueller is, he is not the big fish. He was a useful tool of Weismann, RR, McCabe and company. I would rather have Weismann’s scalp than Mueller’s.
Hannity said Friday on his radio show that info will start coming out this week.
Ratcliffe today: https://youtu.be/M1iEbiqYtNU
I think it’s going to be OK
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coats is basically out.
Now wait 2 and 3
LikeLiked by 2 people
Solomon’s predictions are about 3 min or so before the end.
TODAY: ( up on Gateway Pundit)
On Sunday, the New York Times and Axios reported that according to 3 sources familiar with the matter, President Trump is expected to nominate Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe to replace Coats as Director of National Intelligence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/new-president-trump-to-nominate-rep-john-ratcliffe-to-replace-deep-state-dni-chief-dan-coats-report/
LikeLiked by 1 person
If so release could reignite the whole charade and be counter productive to both the MAGA movement and justice.
The other non corrupt possibility is that many innocents are named and release would violate their rights
LikeLike
The Mueller investigation is over.
No-one is investigating the Mueller investigation.
The Scope Memos are being hidden to protect Rod Rosenstein.
Barr is protecting Rosenstein.
Rosenstein facilitated the coup.
See the very next article and Rosensteins connection to the Papadopoulos sting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance!
One would think that Rosenstein is some kind of religious icon.
LikeLike
Ugh. Reading this, Sundance, makes me growl. This is getting past the point of ridiculousness. I don’t know what it will take to get our judicial system’s attention to understand the determination and depth of commitment of We the People on this issue. I have never done this before but am fully prepared now to march on Washington if necessary along with whomever will join me in my community. I am a direct descendant of a U.S. President and I cannot sit by and let a group of men and women in a previous administration try to oust a duly elected presidential candidate and then president. Then cover the whole thing up. Utterly insulting and UNACCEPTABLE. If the coup plotters are not held to account to the fullest extent of the law and therefore deterred from doing this again in the future, we will have lost our country and I WILL NOT STAND FOR THAT nor will many in my community. This will have been but a trial run for the violators who will only hone in their coup skills from this attempt for the next transition of power for the presidency. Again, UNACCEPTABLE and WE WILL NOT LET THIS STAND.
As I have said before, as far as I am concerned, we need to start parallel departments now and then shut down the FBI AND THE DOJ and probably the CIA and start over. That is how serious this all is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unless we march with guns, then no one will know or care. As far as the MSM was concerned it would be like it never happened.
Well sundance John Ratcliffe is replacing Dan Coates!!!!!!!!!
What is the connection and reason for Barr to protect Rosenstein unless you mean it’s really to protect the institution?
I’m with you, the upcoming 2020 hard stop, primary deadline window is fast approaching and hopefully at a PT rally soon we might hear the people chanting “Declass Now” if nothing comes out soon.
IMO PT needs to hear the people’s frustration.
@Sundance: Please help me understand WHY Barr is protecting Rosenstein. Should Barr be removed/fired? Perhaps he should be asked for his resignation???
Maybe Rosenstein has flipped on implicating Obama?
Here is what is happening. The Inspector General is being inundated with flocks of people rushing back to him to “rework” what they said previously. That is the first phase of what rats do when they see the ship is actually sinking.
The Inspector General is up to his eyebrows in “re-interviewing” and “re-organizing” the report as more and more important stuff is uncovered and the atmosphere of suspicion and innuendo is suffocating. (Even if the I. G. wrote a shaky or lousy report, he is back-peddling in order to catch up with current understandings. I don’t think that is the case. He sure isn’t watering it down.)
Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr is holding his fire as the momentum for the rats to spill the beans increases. They are not even bothering to cut deals. They have vices on the tender parts and and as a consequence, they are being flooded with “cooperation” and productive “tips.”
Understand that it is in the better interests of President Donald J. Trump to “October Surprise” the DemonizingRats than it is to put this all out there now. The American public has the attention span of a fruit fly. Right around the time of the Democratic Convention would be the ideal time to rip the bandage off this sucker.
No one here is better situated than President Donald J. Trump to know whether he should trust A. G. Barr. Let’s think about trust. Trust is the belief that the right man is doing the right things. President Donald J. Trump has to trust Attorney General Barr. Clearly, President Donald J. Trump has gotten his ducks in a row. FBI Director Wray is a small fish in all of this. We can wait for his head to roll until after the big battle has been won. Attorney General Barr can wait to send the bad actors off to Guam until after the big battle is finished.
Too many people have visions of a battle site strewn with corpses. The best parallel is the Nuremberg Trials and subsequent war crime trials. They went after the core of the crimes against humanity and left the smaller fry to straighten up and fly right lest they elevate themselves to judicial notice.
We are currently experiencing the lull before the storm.
One other thought comes to mind. Many Rs will be implicated in the big ugly. It is possible Trump wants to wait for after this cycle to release to prevent the lose of GOPe seats.
I hope not, that would not be draining the swamp. I think its coming soon.
and that’s how you become the swamp, instead of draining it
One other thought comes to mind. Many Rs will be implicated in the big ugly. It is possible Trump wants to wait for after this cycle to release to prevent the lose of GOPe seats.
‘Tis amazing, this saga we are witnessing.
Time and again. We have seen major players with the means to confront evil and right great wrongs turn their back on the country they swore to serve.
I have been contemplating the fate of Sodom. It was destroyed when ten righteous men could not be found amongst its residents.
Joe DiGenova said on Lou Dobbs’ program last week, that the delay in the IG report was due to U.S. Attorney Durham’s investigation. Evidently, numerous persons have contacted Horowitz and requested to “clarify their statements,” or they have “suddenly recalled some information” that they had forgotten, or they “have learned some new information” previously unknown to them, and several have requested to be re-interviewed.
DiGenova also stated that BOTH Durham and Horowitz have interviewed Christopher Steele. This all sounds like fantastic news, to me, and combined with the Uniparty’s obvious utter desperation and PANIC, as well as President Trump’s public statements promising justice, it finally gives me some hope that it’s actually going to happen soon. Ultimately, I simply have to trust President Trump – he’s certainly no idiot, and he fully recognizes how damaging inaction would be to his reelection.
I have always prided myself as having the patience of an oyster, but I’m more than frustrated and past ready for justice to be served upon the guilty, wicked, and EVIL.
Now that he is getting rid of Coats, Wray should be next. Can’t wait to see him gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always post on twitter….flood twitter and it will be seen by someone who may relay the info to POTUS
I personally am not on the receiving end of the despicable abuse that Trump is receiving
from the communist democrat party.
That does not mean I do not have standing in the prosecution of the attempted coup
to demand that the details be released.
Our Constitution gives me standing.
Our Bill of Rights gives me standing.
America’s place in history as the only Constitutional Republic with unalienable rights
in the history of mankind gives me standing.
Assholes in our federal government may laugh at my claim, but I’m dead serious.
If the truth about this coup attempt from within our government is not released, and
the perpetrators prosecuted, I and millions like me will NEVER put this down.
HISTORY WILL RECORD THAT BARR WAS PART OF THE COUP BECAUSE
OF HIS COVERUP.
EVEN TRUMP WILL BE SEEN AS PART OF THE COUP BY COVERING THIS UP.
We will not let this die. And someday, things might be different.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You people turn my stomach with your comments about YOUR PATIENCE. Trump, his family, and friends, have been harassed, bankrupted with lawyer fees, and dragged in to courts and congressional haerings for almost 3 years now, and all you care about is YOUR PATIENCE. Here’s a suggestion if that’s how you feel about it: Either stop whining and complaining about YOUR PATIENCE, or, just stop keeping up with the news until this thing finally plays out, because posting comments about your lack of patience, IS NOT HELPING ANYBODY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sure I agree from both end game results and legal tactics perspectives.
Sunlight is not the best disinfectant for a deep infection; bacteria killing antibiotics are. Spygate is more like a cancer needing surgical excision. Indictments and convictions of the perps are that ‘surgery’.
IMO PDJT gave Barr declass authority in order to use it to get grand jury indictments. Remember PDJT Thursday Hannity remark, noted on a previous thread, paraphrased…’ but also some bad guys. And we caught them.’ That only has meaning if being ‘caught’ has real bad consequences for ‘them’ We will learn about declass when subsequently presented at trial as evidence. Thatbis a necessary consequence of criminal trial tactics.
Broad public declass now will be argued by perps as unfairly prejudicial to their 6A guarantee to a trail by an impartial jury. The term of art is prejudicial pretrial publicity. Epstein is a present example where judge is limiting public disclosure for precisely this reason. Broad declass dump nowish enables skilled defense lawyers to juror shop during voir dire, which facilitates a jury composition predisposed to juryj nullification. Remember, 6A also guarantees a trial in the state where the crime occurred. Here, DC (FBI, DoJ ) or VA (CIA Langley). Deep State jury pool territory.
LikeLiked by 12 people
What’s worse? No indictments or indictments with no convictions due to DC or VA jury?
There is no grand jury.
Durham cannot be a witness and a prosecutor to the case.
Everything after that is moot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, don’t think that comment is factually correct.
Papadop said he has already testified before the grand jury. So it does exist, or Papadop is a big liar for no reason.
We all know Papadop is an essential earliest part of the Brennan fabricated EC predicate Barr chartered Durham to investigate. So he would be a very logical early grand jury witness, given his book and many public statements.
You might want to cross check my fact assertion here for your own records.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How is Durham a witness?
This is not directly on target, but I read it earlier today and thought it might helpful. There is a nice little timeline that ties things together a bit better.
https://www.factcheck.org/2015/08/clintons-email-brag/
IMO, the Hillary/Obama Arab Spring including the gunrunning through Benghazi is at the base of this entire mess.
My observation has to do with the public psychology of delaying the declassification. Everyone says “Trust the plan”, “Trump is a VSG”, “Timing is everything”, and so on and so on and so on.
In the meantime, the crazy left (but I repeat myself) has convinced themselves that Trump is a Russian agent, without any evidence. A skeptical independent voter would think that if Trump had access to exculpatory information, he would make sure it was released, so since he hasn’t done so, it’s because there isn’t exculpatory information.
The leftists were not refuted in their bizarre conspiracy theory at the beginning, and now their alternate reality worldview is set like hardened concrete. How are we supposed to convince them that they have been wrong for the last 3 years? Yes, their opinion matters. They run much of the media, the educational establishment, the entertainment industry, most of the bureaucracy, and half the country.
BREAKING: DAN COATS TO BE REPLACED BY JOHN RATCLIFFE
THIS IS HUGE
The Declas authority given to AG Barr was likely done as an end-run around Dan Coats who was probably acting as a swamp guardian.
Declas is coming!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just trying to apply simple logic to the current situation:
All Republican senators voted for Barr’s AG confirmation.
Over majority of these same senators are deep swamp creatures.
Over majority of these same senators continue openly advocating the view of 2016 Russian-interference hoax.
Some of these same senators were involved, actively, in protecting the Mueller/FBI/DOJ investigation.
Exposing the conspiracy to take down POTUS necessarily exposes these same senators being a part of the conspiracy.
U.S. Senate is the most sophisticated political body in the world and in history.
Most of these same senators would be highly unlikely to jeopardize their own careers or fortunes in voting to confirm Barr had they not received some sort of assurance from Mitch.
Therefore, AG Barr, most likely, is the ultimate cleaner approved by the swamp in this biggest political scandal in American history.
If Barr can pull this off as a cleaner, it will be a perfection of the art of controlled-opposition implemented by the deep state.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr had been AG before. There was no way they could not confirm him. More telling is that the Dems did not.
Normally impatient, on this one I can wait. Our curiosity or validation or whatever is prompting our impatience to have these documents made public has to come secondary to any criminal investigation.
I notice the lawyer types on the thread don’t want a grand jury tainted nor the prejudice that messes up legal prosecutions all the time. Take one or two of those chill pills. Most of us will do absolutely nothing with anything declassified. You know that. There are very big fish to be caught here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
