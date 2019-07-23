Reminder the DC Outrage Trap Has a Purpose…

…Every minute spent outraged at what Muller did yesterday, is one minute less that Bill Barr has to be worried about being held accountable for what he is not doing today..
With Robert Muller scheduled to testify tomorrow; and considering his chief handler will be sitting beside him; and accepting that both have coordinated, scripted and rehearsed the appearance with the House committees for several months; it is worth reminding everyone about the DC two-step. A predictable outrage trap which should be avoided, but won’t be….
The issue(s) surround the aggregate investigation of candidate, president-elect and President Donald Trump. Those who participated in the soft-coup and ongoing impeachment effort would like nothing more than to discuss all of the DOJ and FBI actions they took when faced with the possibility that Vladimir Putin had installed a Russian asset in the White House.
All of the outrage about lying to the president-elect; hiding information from the president-elect/President; planting spies in the White House; placing bugs and seeking wiretaps and surveillance on the administration etc. All of what is known, and buckets more action that is unknown – all of which will stir up jaw-dropping outrage, is exactly the narrative that benefits the DOJ/FBI and intelligence group.
The group would love to stir up the outrage into a frothing boil of shock and awe only so they can openly admit everything, and say: “yeah, so what?” “What we faced was unprecedented; remember, the Russians attempted to influence the election; there was evidence Trump was participating…. What else were we supposed to do?” Etc.
(FBI Declarations about Comey Memos)
The FBI, DOJ, ODNI, CIA and intelligence officials were intentionally not being direct and honest with President Trump and key members of his new administration. Obviously their lack of honesty was a serious issue, and in some cases had serious ramifications.
The expressed finding by Robert Mueller’s two-year probe of ‘no Trump-Russia collusion, no Trump-Russia conspiracy, and no Trump-Russia obstruction’ has led to some hindsight reviews where anger surfaces about the now visible deception. However, there is a trap laid here and Democrats are hoping outraged voices will walk straight into it.
Some have already jumped into the trap, and are baiting others to join them.
At 12:15pm on January 20th, 2017, Obama’s outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice wrote a memo-to-self. Many people have called this her “CYA” (cover your ass) memo, from the position that Susan Rice was protecting herself from consequences if the scheme against President Trump was discovered. Here’s the email:
On January 5, following a briefing by IC leadership on Russian hacking during the 2016 Presidential election, President Obama had a brief follow-on conversation with FBI Director Jim Corney and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office. Vice President Biden and I were also present.
President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities “by the book“.
The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book.
From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.
[Redacted Classified Section of Unknown length]
The President asked Corney to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Corney said he would.
Susan Rice ~ (pdf link)
As stated, many have looked at this as a “CYA” memo, but that’s not what this is.
This is a justification memo, written by an outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice to document why there have been multiple false and misleading statements given to the incoming President Trump and all of his officials.
This is not a “CYA” memo, this is a justification memo for use AFTER the Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy narrative collapsed; if the impeachment effort failed.
The “By The Book” aspect refers to President Obama and Susan Rice being told by CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, that President Trump was the subject of an active counterintelligence investigation to determine if he was under the influence of the Russian government.
Even the timing of the memo, written 15 minutes prior to the end of the Obama administration, is ex-post-facto useful as evidence of the author’s intent.
Put aside the nonsense aspect to the origination of the investigation for a moment; that part doesn’t apply here…. Accept their position ‘as if’ it is substantive.
We are talking about Brennan, Comey, Clapper and Yates telling President Obama and NSA Susan Rice that President-elect Trump is under a counterintelligence investigation where the suspicion is that Donald J Trump is an agent of a foreign power.
Under that auspices (fraudulent though it may be) the incoming President is a counterintelligence investigation target. A potentially compromised Russian asset. Under this auspices all of the officials would be permitted to lie and mislead their target, so long as they did so “By The Book.”
That’s their justification for a lengthy series of lies and false statements.
That’s why FBI Director James Comey can lie to the President and tell him he’s not the target of the ongoing Russia investigation. That’s the justification for keeping the accusations inside the Steele Dossier (remember, the Dossier is evidence) from the President-elect. That’s the justification for all of the officials to lie to President Trump, and even mislead the media if needed.
The Susan Rice email is one big Justification Letter; setting the stage for all of the participants to have a plausible reason for lies to anyone and everyone.
Call out John Brennan for telling Harry Reid about the Steele Dossier during his gang-of-eight briefing, but not telling Go8 member Devin Nunes about it. Brennan escapes by saying Nunes was on the Trump transition team; and briefing a conflicted politician on the dossier would have compromised the FBI investigation. See how that works?
Call out James Comey for lying to President-elect Trump during the January 6th Trump Tower meeting…. Comey escapes by saying Trump was a target of the FBI investigation for potential compromise as a Russian asset; informing the target of the evidence against him would have compromised the investigation. See how that works?
Every lie, every omission, every false and/or misleading statement, must first be filtered through the “By The Book” prism of Trump being considered a Russian asset. This is the justification trap democrats are waiting to exploit for maximum damage and diminishment of counter attack.
The “By the Book” justification, where every action could have been taken because Trump might have been an actual Russian operative, is the weapon under the camouflage tarp as the radical left lures-in their political opposition. They shrug their shoulders and say in condescending voice: ‘well, we didn’t know; we had to be prudent‘, etc.
Getting outraged about the Obama administration’s lies, misstatements and fabrications can backfire if you don’t first think about it from their constructed frame-of-reference.
The ‘By-the-Book’ framework is based on a false-premise; but the action, just about any action, taken to mislead (even undermine) the incoming administration is excusable under this carefully crafted justification memo. That’s exactly why Susan Rice wrote it; and each of the participating members knows they can use it, when needed.
The way to get around the legal and political defense inside this justification memo is to ignore the activity of those protected by it and go directly to the origin of how they created that false premise in the first place:
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
In short, avoid the “justification trap” by ignoring the downstream activity (stemming as a result of the fraudulent origin), and focus on revealing the origin of the fraud.
Wednesday would be a perfect time to see all these items put out in the open.
Thank you for this timely reminder, the outrage machine is their means to distract, even create their emotional groundswell to impeach an innocent man, so it would be appropriate for the powers that be, if any be, to release the information.
It’s only a matter of time before ol lady liberty sticks head between her legs and kisses her ass goodbye because of unstoppable rampant corruption!
I was just reading on some post on twitter that there is a large group of climate activists who have superglued their hands to the entrance and exit doorways to stop people from entering or leaving the congressional building.
Please Lord, let them be still stuck/glued in place and we can hear the news blabbers all opine as to unfairness of Mueller and his tag team partner not being able to enter the building to testify. Please 🙂 🙂 🙂
Let them stay stuck for a couple of days and laugh at them as they soil themselves and overflow their Depends.
OMG….LOLOL!!!
I can’t stop laughing!
Wait….isn’t super glue toxic to the environment?? (Typical hypocrisy of the left!)
“…for the powers that be, if any be, to release the information.”
IF ANY BE is the phrase in question. It feels like everyone in Washington DC, except for a VERY small group who are constantly mocked or ignored, are simply trying to “protect the institutions” and any power they have is directed at that goal, rather than at exposing the corruption that has rotted said institutions from the top down!!
The general public could really care less about the clown show hearing. It is staged for the DC soap opera media and TDS crowd. I do predict that it will backfire despite all the well laid plans.
Just look at Pelosi’s big condemnation vote last week. That was supposed to be a huge win for them and even though they had total control it flopped.
IF anyone has concern or worry I implore you to generate that into prayer and keep this scripture in mind:
Psalm 57:6 New Living Translation (NLT)
6 My enemies have set a trap for me.
I am weary from distress.
They have dug a deep pit in my path,
but they themselves have fallen into it.
I am so not worried about tomorrow.
The beautiful Psalms…always reassuring.
Only Durham can do that at this point it seems. And he got in kind of late.
How long before Trump realizes Barr is a Lawfare co-operator? And what happens then?
Trump could have declassified everything himself, if he wanted to. He didn’t. You seem to be suggesting Trump is incapable of making any decent personnel decisions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We will have to wait just one more day for your answer. All I can pray and hope for is the fact that Trump knows he cannot lose this battle. He knows that if he loses this battle, they will come after him and destroy him and his family FOREVER.
Show Mifsud was acting with non Russian intel pushing “dirt” in, and downer/or Erica Thompson pulled it out.
May 6th or May 10th. Mistake or misdirection?
I thought I might have misunderstood sundance a month ago when he said no one will go to jail because everything they did was legal. So, again in this article he says what they did was legal.
So, how should we handle the situation?
1) Decentralize the IC back into competing and backbiting groups like they were before.
2) Repeal the Patriot Act or other similar legislation,
3) Restructure the FBI out of existence.
The Strzok and Page texts seem to describe govt shenanigans with the ‘insurance policy’ etc. Susan rice’s email may reek of ‘justification” but S & P’s indicate coup.
So where does John Solomon’s revelation tonight about Misfud and Papadopolous fit into things?
Durham is interviewing him or his lawyer. Mifsud will state that he was a Western intel operative assigned to entrap Papdop by meeting some Russians.
More flak or something else to drag things out or do we finally have a break in the investigation?
The article you reference can be found HERE.
Mueller had nothing to run on for the collusion angle, so he had to build a strawman that would, one, generate a narrative, and two, create a tarp for it where they could shield their efforts in maintaining the narrative. That crap tomorrow is narrative porn for horny democrats. But it wont have any effect on Joe Blow or his fellow citizens. The end result will be that Repubs get a few licks in on Mueller via a very public platform by framing the crimes and transgressions of the SC, and exposing him for the abomination that he is.
I think, to Sundance’s point, that all of that is justifiable if no one contests the origination, the starting point narrative.
If the fountainhead remains unquestioned then all downstream from that is justified including all that is now being revealed.
The source, the origination, the genesis, the fountainhead of it all…that is where the Truth is waiting to be brought forth from the hidden depths and only That Truth is non justifiable!
Some chipping away at the origination narrative is occurring but it Must go all the way back. I am glad to see the Russian firm being disconnected from the Russian gov, the DNC “hacking” claims being disputed and disproven, and now the set up of the supposed bad guys in the Trump Campaign being exposed.
It does seem that the Truth is being revealed by working backwards toward the fountainhead and all the while letting them lie and lie and lie as they try to maintain the narrative and their “by the book” justification facade. But that will fall and their cover up will be as bad as their original sin. Lots of rope being given to them right now…
But it ALL depends on the very beginnings, the origin being completely revealed. Is the GOP in congress up to it? Will the fed gov under President Trump be willing to reveal the truth? Prayers, fellow MAGA supporters, prayers!
Katherine,
Enjoy your thoughtful comments. You would like this book:
Breaking The May Code by Michael D. Coe
Thanks for your help the other day.
Regars,
CHAOS
I have been arguing on this site for making all the documents public via a Presidential declassification order for a year, and this site has been arguing that 1) the President can’t declassify without lots of bureaucrats giving their OK, 2) the President has a master plan, unspoken and secret, for a declassification sometime in the future but not now.
Now, this site is arguing my position – large scale declassification. This position is new to this site and I detect a frustration that this has not yet been done. Join the crowd. I was frustrated when Trump was promising to do and then reneging, repeatedly. And I had to deal with this site telling me the President could not simply order documents declassified. Which of course he can, which is the reason people are growing increasing frustrated.
It is not Barr. It is Trump. Trump is the boss and he does not want the documents made public. He has played his base on this. Now, he has positioned Barr to take the heat when the Democrats skate. Why? Who knows?
Because POTUS likes himself and his family and us deplorables to take a beating, sometimes literally, everyday?
Please God, impart your righteousness into this dog and pony show and let someone inject this video into the hearing tomorrow. Amen.
IMPORTANT – Video Confirms Butowsky Lawsuit Claim: Julian Assange Told Ellen Ratner DNC Emails Received From Seth Rich – Not a Russian Hack…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe the Ratner vid states the emails were received from the DNC but doesn’t specifically name Seth Rich.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FYI – My outrage doesn’t preclude my expectation that the origin should be brought to light.
LikeLike
I really don’t understand how the disgusting Hillary had so many people loyal to her – was it because they expected rewards of money and power? And even now they don’t give up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I used to scramble, along with many others, to be First!
It was an honor.
Your Work is Excellent, as always, Sundance.
And I still Respect it.
Maybe, when all this is over, I can feel Welcome enough, to pick out another limb.
LikeLike
What the heck is this supposed to mean and/or imply?
Are you a “Q” riddle talker?
YES….
MAGA Coalition to Sue QAnon in Multiple Jurisdictions
Today, MAGA Coalition, Inc President Adam Gingrich announced pending litigation to be filed in a federal court to discover the identity of the author of 8chan posts written by “Q,” or “QAnon,” and pursue legal recourse on behalf of the non-profit. The case involves several posts on the 8chan board where “QAnon” anonymously promulgated a libelous attack on the MAGA Coalition, despite clear and publicly discoverable evidence to the contrary on the Federal Elections Commission (FEC.gov) website.
“Four months ago, a person or persons posting on 8chan under a unique trip code identifying as Q, made malicious and demonstrably false statements about our federally registered non-profit,” said PAC President Adam Gingrich. “These baseless claims were then blasted out in unison through several associated social media accounts to maximize the damage to our ability to function. We hold all these prominent Q accounts, along with the 8chan poster, accountable for the systemic re-publication of these defamatory claims.”
MAGA Coalition Vice President Glenn Herman went a step further, adding, “The days of anonymously smearing people and businesses online are over. This legal action will be accompanied by other measures as well. We have here a person or group of people claiming to both work for the President of the United States and to possess top military intelligence clearance. Such claims will be pursued as a matter of course with federal agencies like the FBI and the Secret Service. Serious crimes are being perpetrated here, in addition to the civil offenses against our corporate entity.”
The case will require filings in multiple jurisdictions in addition to the federal lawsuit that will be filed later this month. MAGA Coalition board members acknowledged the gravity of the task, as well as the financially crippling impact the defamatory claims have had on the PAC.
“It gives me no pleasure to put aside our plans to positively contribute to the 2020 elections in order to focus on this litigation,” said PAC Treasurer Ginger McQueen. “Every attorney we consulted repeated a similar theme; that this action requires demonstrably false attacks on a public forum, and having done it explicitly by name. In this case, we have proof of both in spades.”
Son, a good pilot does not go by his feelings. He goes by the instrument panel. Feelings will deceive you. Think about it.
Coming soon to a theater near you…
PRELUDE TO A SMEAR
A timely re-release of an American classic.
Starring: Robert Mueller
See him again in his Oscar winning portrayal of Senator John Yerkes Iselin.
Who can forget that immortal line:
“Two hundred and seven.. ah ah one hundred and four… ah ah two hundred and seventy five.”
Cameo appearance by the not yet introduced: Aaron Zebley
Written by: Barry H. Berke, Norman L. Eisen, Noah Bookbinder
Directed by: Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff
Produced by: Nancy Pelosi
A DeepState / Lawfare production.
Distributed by: Fake News Inc.
THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE
Chapter 4 – Time 0:19:39 to 0:20:55
Its not the puppets you have to worry about…
Its the puppet masters.
And their useful idiots…
Tweedledumb and Tweedledweeb
You are watching a movie.
Yes, we are. Everything is fake, everything is scripted. POTUS has better things to do than continue to play with this Russian scam. The swamp is lovely, dark and deep, but POTUS has miles to go before he sleeps. He can’t spend every cent of his political capital on this one stupid issue. If Horowitz and Durham don’t get it done, and they likely won’t, it’s time to move on.
Stand in the desert. Near them,on the sand
Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown,
Tell that it’s sculptor well those passions read
Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things.
The hands that mocked and the heart that fed.
Angela Lansbury as Senator’s wife has an idea when her husband is frustrated at remembering the number of communists in the government.
Close up of Heinz ketchup bottle label.
Smash cut to Senator at podium, “There are exactly fifty-seven communists …”
Tweedledumb and Tweedledweeb
Went knockin ’bout the town.
The_Donald gird’d paid ’em heed
Dismissed ’em with a frown.
Tweedledumb and Tweedledweeb
Toss’d gauntlets t’the ground.
In accord with ancient creed
The_Donald’s honor bound.
“We challenged you.” “You’re going to lose.”
Wide grins splay’d on their faces.
“What weapon dost thou deign to choose?”
The_Donald “Tweets at twenty paces.”
This concept of an “outrage trap” is irrelevant. Serious crimes were committed by many in the intelligence community and there is abundant evidence already known with more to come. “All” that is needed is for Barr to begine indictments. While I believe that will happen, it may not, but it does not depend on this so-called “outrage trap” but on Barr’s neve and integrity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^ This, x 1000.
“We completely understand what he is saying.”
Who is we? Many don’t. Look at the post right above you.
Outrage is a normal human emotion when confronted by gross and repetitive violations of rule of law standards. Heck, if one is unable to respond to egregious affronts to legal norms then we all must be signed up for community neutering sessions.
Quiet the chirping birds if the powers that be may take offense.
Sundance just revealed the origin of the fraud, and this isn’t the first time we’ve seen it. We completely understand what he is saying. But the people who really need to see this have studiously ignored this information. They have not acted upon it.
The people who need to ask the right questions of the right people are not cooperating. The Enemedia won’t talk about any of this. You can bet Sean Hannity et al will be the Outrage Kings.
The FBI and DOJ won’t act upon any of this information. They didn’t even care to examine the server in question, before attempting to remove a duly elected president. Biased much?
The pundits chase red laser dots, round and round they go. Should we fly banners at the beaches now? What? What can “we the people” do to shed sunlight on the *origin* of this treasonous coup and finally hold these traitors to account?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Barr’s presence is planned and he will be used as the scapegoat. More investigations, more hearings that stall the process through the 2020 election cycle. POTUS gets re-elected and no one gets held accountable. POTUS isn’t to blame as Bill Bar was handed the keys and was supposed to make it all happen. And he never does.
Enjoy the show. And expect to be let down.
If Mueller actually testifies, and there is some doubt he will, I predict there will be at least one extremely important, but not blockbuster moment. It could be Mueller not showing up. It could be the Republicans walking out. Nadler could get confused and halt the meeting. It could be a Republican yelling at Mueller, “Answer the damn question. “
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, they’re sure trying to squeeze every drop of evil from the Mueller entities. Like a discarded, contaminated Charmin towel!
What is this, the third or fourth attempt to officially present and ‘clarify’ the same material.
What idiot can’t see through this?
On some level it is laughable and pitiful. Retarded infantile babies who won’t accept reality. Even when their own Gestapo couldn’t conclude that a single crime was committed?
It’s all an pernicious, audacious form of collective group think.
There are no moral, legal, constitutional boundaries in trying to achieve a predetermined goal. Politicians pervert and ignore laws. Judges twist the meaning of truth. The media revert to an atavistic mob of radical activists. Satanic puppet masters on multiple fronts supply the means to achieve their ends.
This is a major battle in the war to save civilization from degenerating to a modetn version of the Dark Ages.
Wish Jim Jordan was asking the questions with SD riding shotgun.
There’s only one question to ask-how did the investigation originate?
susan rice by the book….Samantha power…I dindunuffin……
As you pointed out, the letter Mueller requested from the DOJ was meant to stir up manufactured outrage. (It would also allow Mueller and his minder to hide behind it to avoid tough questions.)
The Outrage Trap is also manufactured outrage, a distraction from a different direction perhaps, but also a form of agit-prop. And who does agit-prop professionally as tradecraft? A: the CIA.
When you say “the origin of the fraud”, does that go back to 2012, when Brennan started wiretapping the Trumps?
“In short, avoid the “justification trap” by ignoring the downstream activity (stemming as a result of the fraudulent origin), and focus on revealing the origin of the fraud.”
1. Except the Report is focused squarely on the downstream activity. Fraudulent origination is outside the scope of the report. So Mueller is already inoculated against going outside the scope of the report and Barr helped hold the syringe. Mueller’s strict instructions are not to stray.
2. We all plausibly suspect that Mueller didn’t look into the birds and he didn’t look into the bees. Except he might have. It’s hard to tell. How about what was he ASKED by Rosenstein to look into? That would establish the parameter of tomorrow’s questions nicely.
Woops.
The August 2 2017 2-page & October 20 2017 scope change memos from Rosenstein to Mueller are STILL heavily redacted. How can Mueller’s performance be appraised without comprehensive access to the scope of his investigation? It’s astonishing, but we still don’t know what Mueller was doing.
It’s like asking:
Q: How and why did you do this?
A: How and why did I do what?
Q: Whatever you were supposed to do.
A: I guess I did okay. Why are you asking?
Q: Because I’d like to know.
A: I’d love to tell you except it’s classified.
Just the facts. As Sundance has noted, what was the originating(EC) and I would like the data behind the fake one month intel assessment….that and everything else so nicely laid out in this article.
Nothing Susan Rice said in her memo or in her lies about Benghazi is believable. Nobody’s ass will be covered in the coup based on her word in a CYA memo and nothing will ever justify what they plotted to do to Donald Trump. There’s too much evidence out there.
The only thing that will cover their asses will be if Barr doesn’t do his job. Right now, I’m saying he will do his job and I hope I live long enough to see it happen. The nation will not survive if nothing happens.
Remember that Benghazi talking points were written by Ben Rhodes, MFA in creative writing fro NYu — and failed novelist — , which qualified him for a position as Obama’;s NSC spokes-liar.
…Every minute spent outraged at what Muller did yesterday, is one minute less that Bill Barr has to be worried about being held accountable for what he is not doing today..”
Yesterday upon the stair
I saw a righteous AG who wasn’t there
He wasn’t there again today
Oh how I wish he would just go away
Pass the popcorn and lets all watch the big show they will put on for our entertainment.
Disgusting. Our Government is FUBAR at this point in time.
The future will be Collectivism. End of story.
“I’m tired. I think I’ll go home now” – FG
Declassification of everything related to 2016 and the Hildabeast’s server is the only real way to insure truth and justice! Take it back from Barr Mr. President!
I’m outraged.
WAIT!!!! It’s a TRAAAAAP!!!!
Obama and crew , what they sit up was not legal, just because they thought it was legal.
If it was legal than any outgoing President can concoct a fair tale to take down any next President
Like Trump has said, this should never happen again.
Therefore, if I were a Republican asking questions, I would ask tomorrow what Mueller knows about the origins of the Russian investigation. Each one of them should ask, for effect. He won’t answer, because it would make it appear that he knew it was a setup. And leave it at that. None of this other matters. Either Durham and Barr will indict. Or they won’t.
Sometimes a hog will fart and sometimes he won won’t.
I refuse to jump on the Barr-bashing train. I see no evidence that he’s a problem and lots of evidence that he’s a great guy. Just because Sundance has a laundry list of things he wants made public TODAY and it’s not happening TODAY doesn’t mean Barr is swamp.
And geez, where the heck were all of you back when Sessions was AG? I remember nearly everyone making excuses for him, that Trump and Sessions had a plan, that everything was going to be OK. Those of us who were critical of Sessions were harshly criticized. But guess what? We were right, and now pretty much everyone is in agreement that Sessions was incompetent and he caused much misery for Trump and he wasted more than 2 years of Trump’s Presidency.
And now, I see the opposite happening. So many people critical of Barr … for no tangible reason.
In the case of Sessions you ignored reality to make him seem like a better person than he was. Now I say you are ignoring reality to make Barr seem like a worse person than he is.
Can we just be more objective and less emotional? Can we acknowledge that there might be some good reasons why Trump or Barr are not releasing all of the info Sundance lists? Just because it’s not happening TODAY doesn’t mean it’s never going to happen. I get it that you’re frustrated, that you’re tired of seeing the crooks go unpunished. I totally get it. Then be cautious. But don’t let it go so far that you become paranoid.
What has Bill Barr done that Jeff Sessions didn’t do?
Didn’t recuse himself at the drop of a hat. Though he thought about it with Epstein. The SDNY seems to be calmed down. Hard to attribute that for sure. Got the SC over with. Maybe Rosenstein would have done that anyway. Maybe. There is evidence Durham is actually inquiring as opposed to Session’s guy Huber, who never did anything. Those are a few things I would think.
1) Openly admitted that Trump was a victim of IC spying
2) Opened an investigation of the traitors
3) Opened an anti-trust investigation of Google, facebook, and twitter
4) Demoted Huber to work only on some Hillary Clinton matters
5) Presented the results of the Mueller witch hunt right away because Mueller’s team was dragging its feet on redactions
6) Refused to charge Trump with obstruction
Those are just off the top of my head. I’ll think of more later. Hey, there’s his performance at a hearing, I remember some dumb b Dem getting all huffy with him and he winked and smiled at the camera. 🙂
People are skeptical of Barr now because of how they were burned by believing in, and making excuses for, Sessions. The Sessions experience has jaded many here. Barr will be different? Barr is fighting the good fight? How do we know that?
I fully believe that the deep state is going to try and save themselves by going with a full on “The Departed” movie explanation. Like in the movie the viewer is left thinking, “oh man, none of these guys knew what the other one was doing.” I’m convinced that’s what they are going for to get them off the hook based on all of this BS fake outrage trap behavior.
Stay focused on the nucleus, genesis, the spark that lit the flame. Forget everything else. Don’t get caught up in the Departed.
Sadly, in addition to there being no reason to trust the institutionally corrupt alphabet agencies in Washington nor the recycled insiders who head them, I have zero faith in the jury pool in and around DC…
“Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s former business partner Bijan Rafiekian was convicted by an Alexandria, Virginia jury of conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent for Turkey after a weeks long trial. However, Flynn’s defense attorney, Sidney Powell told SaraACarter.com “the unprecedented conviction is ripe for reversal.”
https://saraacarter.com/powell-flynns-former-partner-convicted-in-unprecedented-case-conviction-ripe-for-reversal/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=social-pug
It seems the only way to remedy all of this is to bring in truly independent outsiders, decentralize the DOJ/FBI (i.e reverse what Mueller built the FBI into after 9/11) and relocate as much of the federal bureaucracy as possible across the fruited plain (i.e. Sonny Perdue and the USDA).
Alexandria is so liberal it’s disgusting. He never stood a chance.
I simply don’t buy Sundance’s argument.
I find the news of planted bugs, spies ……….all of it very offensive and so do many other people.
It does not make the FBI or the rest of them look good, it shows clearly their coup attempt.
I completely buy his point-if you let them get away with the “protecting America” defense, without pinning them down on the specific reason why they thought Trump was a Russian asset to begin with, its at best a stalemate and at worst, they come out smelling like a Rose
It’s Not What You Look At That Matters. It’s What You See
Henry David Thoreau
Ho! Ha ha! Guard! Turn! Parry! Dodge! Spin! Ha! Thrust! Sproing!
So, why can’t the approach used by the previous administration be recycled? Kerry and Obama have backchaneled with Iran. Get a FISA warrant on them and do everything “by the book”, use the 2 hop rule, and turn the NSA on them. Epstein, Clinton Inc, Brennan, Clapper, Yates, etc, all become “fair game”. It appears the previous admin is “colluding” with a foreign govt. They didn’t file a FARA notice that I’m aware of. The door swings both ways, eh?
If Barr really wants to expose and topple this frame job/coup, prove the DNC server and emails were not hacked by Russians as documented by the SC in the Mueller report and sung daily by the MSM.
You immediately then have a MASSIVE whoopsy.
So here is the simple expose and attack plan.
1) Confiscate the DNC Server
2) Have your most loyal forensic team examine it.
3) Provide Assange a level of immunity for his testimony on the DNC emails
4) Subpoena Ratner, Butowsky, Rohrabacher and possibly Brazile and gain their testimony before a grand jury on any knowledge they may have on how Wikileaks got the DNC emails
If the testimony comes back that it wasn’t the Russians then you have a whole bunch of other folks to subpoena as this just turned into a massive coup IMO and a key foundational plank to their house of cards has been forever exposed.
So here is the simple expose and attack plan.
1) Confiscate the DNC Server
Actually that is not possible, the servers have all been destroyed.
However, if indictments are ever filed then there is much case law and legal precedence that allows the circumstantial and tangental evidence to be argue the reason for the destruction of the evidence is evident of something to hide and was a willful act of the negative confirmation and is typically the door opener for prosecution under RICO statues of a criminal enterprise/conspiracy.
I am not a lawyer nor a paid unlegal spokesperson, I am just pissed off of having to DoJ job.
Maria Bartiromo tweeted about Mifsud tonight…his lawyer says he was western intel asset specifically tasked with introducing Papadop to Russian contacts. Interesting timing ahead of Mueller!
Personally I would fire all people involved. Purge the agencies, after election dismantle them.
I tried watching Lindsey during his Senate committee meeting today. After his third of fourth mention of Russian election interference I turned it off.
He is still stuck on Russia. To me that means he has no desire for the guilty to be seen, discovered, or brought to justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The way to get around the legal and political defense inside this justification memo is to ignore the activity of those protected by it and go directly to the origin of how they created that false premise in the first place:”
That is why the Comey memos need to be declassified.
Period end of story.
If the counterintelligence operation was by ‘the book’. What is there to hide, unless the Comey memos show a different take away.
Meaning the Comey memo likely spell out a predicate; that is reasoning its way through and around the hurdles of remaining ‘by the book’ under the internal knowledge of the ‘collusion’ narrative was manufactured as the logical next step of covering for HRC and just as likely spells out many pitfalls the counterintelligence operational case management as to the why for’s and there for’s that had to be legally constructed or avoided, or else the whole house of cards comes crashing down.
Would not surprise me in the least if Comey openingly documents his internal struggles of grappling with the problem as he moved chess pieces around the board and played out the pro’s and con’s with a deliberated foresight.
In other words the memos may show in no uncertain terms he knew the ‘collusion’ narrative was a pure fabrication and every judgement and action was filtered by having to thread that falsehood through the ‘by the book’ needle.
There is no justification trap. The sabatours attempted to plant Hillbag’s emails into Trump Transition Servers so they could raid and confiscate fake evidence and force the President out office. They were assisted by Italian Intelligence. One phone call from our VSG and the 4 Senior Italian spy scumbags were Eighty Sixed. 4 months into his term, our VSG fired Cuckold Comey and everyone, including Bannon freaked because they were afraid of the Deep State. But the President stood tall and had the guts to do the right thing because he has the Right Stuff. Tomorrow will be the Death of the Deep State. Their last hurrah. After that, President Trump will reign Holy Hell on these losers. And they won’t be able to hide behind the media, because their Treachery will finally be exposed to the World. Even Oliver Stone is now seeking the Truth. As Honest Abe said, ” You can’t fool All of the People All of the Time.”. And as President Trump used to say, ” They’re Sickos, and they’re all over the place. You can see Sicko’s everywhere.”. We, the People, will stop the Sicko’s. They have wasted enough of our time.
I know some people don’t want to hear this, but we are rapidly approaching the time when it will be too late to do ANY of the remedies you are suggesting and have them be in any way effective. Again, I just don’t understand why Democrats can move THEIR justice system so quickly, get THEIR indictments of Republicans and have them locked up, quickly and I’m still hearing that the IG report is being moved further out? Maybe it’s our Christmas present? We still have YET to see anyone prosected for simple code violations, related to lying under oath, etc. I see stall, slowdown, Hubergation at all corners. If it walks like a duck? To all those who think I’m wrong, I think you are like those people who are wishing in one hand and doing something else in the other. There has been no progress, period. Progress is defined as an indictment….
and…Patience is a Virtue 😛
Since the progs gained the house, how many house and committee rule changes have they enacted to go after the repub side, or pander to the dems? And now mewler needs a baby sitter at the hearing tomorrow?
Why do I only hear about this stuff here?
Where is the rest of the non MSM media on this?
Where is the ethics committee?
Heck, where is the outrage by the house repubs?
Oh boy.
I thought he was chief of staff?
