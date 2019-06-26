Dershowitz: “Democrats Will Regret Calling Mueller to Testify”…

Alan Dershowitz appears with two panel members of the ‘Tick-Tock-Boom club’ to discuss the potential of Robert Mueller’s testimony.
.
On the issue of the May 16th, 2017, Mueller trip to the White House raised by ‘tick-tock’ chairman Greg Jarrett, his emphasis is on the wrong syllable.
If Mueller does appear before congress the substance of Mueller’s White House visit should be ignored, and his status within the visit should be the focus. Not to beat a dead horse, but the purpose of Rosenstein taking Mueller to the White House had nothing to do with Mueller as a candidate for FBI Director.
Congress needs to skip the BS, and get right to the heart of the issue. Here is five Minutes of rapid fire questions for Mueller on this subject:
♦On May 16, 2017, were you applying to become FBI Director?
♦Why did you go to the White House?
♦When did Rod Rosenstein contact you about going to the White House?
♦When did Rod Rosenstein first contact you about becoming special counsel?
♦Did you speak to any members of the DOJ or FBI prior to going to the White House?
♦Were there conversations about a possible ‘special counsel position’ prior to May 16th, 2017?
♦Were you aware President Trump was under investigation prior to your conversation of May 16th, with President Trump?
♦Were you aware of the nature of the investigation, prior to May 16, 2017?
♦Were you aware of the possibility of being appointed ‘special counsel’?
♦Did you take any recording devices into the Oval Office meeting?
♦Did you own the cell phone you left in the Oval Office on May 16, 2017?
♦Between the afternoon Oval Office meeting and the next day announcement to the Gang-of-Eight by Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe, when exactly did you agree to become special counsel?
♦How did Rod Rosenstein contact you between May 16, 2017 and early morning May 17, 2017, about becoming special counsel?
♦Did you immediately agree to become special counsel when asked?
♦How much time transpired between Rosenstein asking you to become special counsel and your acceptance of the position?
See where this line of questioning goes?
The dynamic here is pretty damned obvious.
There was less than 24 hours between the time Mueller and Rosenstein were in the Oval Office (May 16th), and the time Rosenstein told the Gang-of-Eight that Mueller was appointed Special Counsel (May 17th).
That’s not a lot of time for discussion and contemplation by Mueller. Yet, Rosenstein confirmed Mueller’s appointment to the Gang-of-Eight less than 24 hours after the oval office meeting.
So it stands to reason the first contact about the position happened prior to the May 16th Oval Office meeting. If accurate, Mueller was aware Trump was under investigation, AND Mueller was aware he could be special counsel to take over the investigation prior to the Oval Office meeting.
I’ll bet you a dozen donuts the entire purpose of the Oval Office meeting with Mueller was part of the FBI investigation…. and Mueller’s cell phone wasn’t actually Mueller’s cell phone… it was an FBI phone set up so that McCabe’s investigators could listen to the conversation with the target of the investigation, President Trump.
Occam’s Razor – A former FBI Director… meeting with the president of the United States… in the oval office…. in the middle of one of the more consequential time-periods in history… immediately after the firing of the former FBI Director… with family and a network of friends curious as to the outcome…. who is also communicating with the Deputy Attorney General… doesn’t *accidentally* leave his cell phone in the Oval Office.
That background allows people to absorb the intent and motivations of the Special Counsel investigation. How many people even know Robert Mueller interviewed President Donald Trump six days after the FBI launched a criminal “obstruction of justice” investigation, and ten months after the FBI launched the counterintelligence investigation….
..The May 16, 2017, Mueller meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office.
The Mueller Report shows there never was a Trump Russia-Collusion-Conspiracy case to begin with; and with the report showing how most of Mueller’s investigative time was spent gathering evidence for an ‘obstruction case’; and with new revelations from Andrew McCabe, John Dowd and Mueller officials overlayed on the previous Strzok/Page texts; we can now clearly reconcile the May 16th, 2017, meeting between President Trump, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller. Here’s how…
FBI Director James Comey was fired on Tuesday May 9th, 2017. According to his own admissions (NBC and CBS), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe immediately began a criminal ‘obstruction’ investigation the next day, Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
These McCabe statements line up with with text message conversations between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok – (same dates 5/9 and 5/10):
It now appears that important redaction is “POTUS” or “TRUMP”. [Yes, this is evidence that some unknown DOJ officials redacted information from these texts that would have pointed directly to the intents of the DOJ and FBI. [WARNING: Don’t get hung on it.]
The next day, Thursday May 11th, 2017, Andrew McCabe testifies to congress. With the Comey firing fresh in the headlines, Senator Marco Rubio asked McCabe: “has the dismissal of Mr. Comey in any way impeded, interrupted, stopped, or negatively impacted any of the work, any investigation, or any ongoing projects at the Federal Bureau of Investigation?”
McCabe responded: “So there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”
However, again referencing his own admissions, on Friday May 12th McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the issues, referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before. According to McCabe:
… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)
Recap: Tuesday: Comey Fired; Wednesday: McCabe starts criminal ‘obstruction’ case; Thursday: McCabe testifies to congress “no effort to impede”; Friday: McCabe and Rosenstein discuss appointing a Special Counsel.
After the weekend, Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”
Now, overlaying what we know now that we did not know in 2018, to include the John Dowd interview and McCabe admissions, a very clear picture emerges.
On Tuesday May 16th, Rod Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House to talk with the target of the ‘obstruction’ criminal investigation, Donald Trump, under the ruse of bringing Mueller in for a meeting about becoming FBI Director.
Knowing McCabe launched a criminal obstruction investigation six days earlier (May 10th); and knowing Mueller was ineligible for the position of FBI Director; this “meeting” looks entirely different.
This meeting looks like an opportunity to gather evidence for the obstruction case.
Heck, perhaps this meeting was even recorded as part of the FBI investigation.
Remember the Rosenstein ‘wear a wire‘ debates? Well, did Rosenstein need to actually wear a wire, or did soon-to-be appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller just carry the recording device into an undercover deposition?… Consider:
WASHINGTON – Andrew McCabe, the disgraced former acting FBI director, reveals in his new book that Robert Mueller temporarily left his cell phone behind after a meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office and that the phone “later had to be retrieved.”
McCabe did not explain why he included the detail in his book.
McCabe says that Mueller left the phone behind after Trump had interviewed Mueller as a potential candidate to replace James Comey as FBI director. The interview reportedly took place in the Oval Office just one day before Mueller had been appointed special counsel in the so-called Russia collusion case. (more)
Oh, I think I know why McCabe included the detail in his book… leverage.
In combination with the ‘wear a wire’ comments, McCabe’s stealth book note is a shot across the bow to Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller. Only the insider ‘small group’ would understand what McCabe is threatening. It’s a get out of jail free card that McCabe played to escape the clutches of the 2018 DC criminal referral.
McCabe telling Rosenstein: Don’t try to put yourself of a pedestal and act like you were not a direct participant in the investigation of President Trump; remember the May 16th, operation? And, guess what…. it looks like it worked.
[This would explain why DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu dropped the case against McCabe?]
The next day, Wednesday May 17th, 2017, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, ¹Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.”
[…] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)
Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.
According to President Trump’s Attorney John Dowd, the White House was stunned by the decision. [Link] Coincidentally, AG Jeff Sessions was in the oval office for unrelated business when White House counsel Don McGahn came in and informed the group. Jeff Sessions immediately offered his resignation, and Sessions’ chief-of-staff Jody Hunt went back to the Main Justice office to ask Rosenstein what the hell was going on.
Now, with hindsight and full understanding of exactly what the purposes and intents were for Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to bring Robert Mueller to the White House, revisit this video from June 2017:
.
The DOJ (Rosenstein) and FBI (McCabe) activity in coordination with the Robert Mueller team was always about the obstruction case from day one; heck, from even before Robert Mueller was appointed.
The totality of all primary effort has always been to protect the ruse of the Russia investigation by throwing out nonsense Russian indictments and keeping Manafort, Flynn and Papadopoulos (the original spygate targets) under control…. while the focus was on building the obstruction case against President Trump. Remember what FBI Agent Peter Strzok said:
…”you and I both know the odds are nothing. If I thought it was likely, I’d be there no question. I hesitate in part because of my gut sense and concern there’s no big there there.”
(Text Message Link – See Page #459, May 19th, 2017)
It could not be any more clear than it is today.
Mueller’s investigative ‘small group’ were the people inside Main Justice (DOJ) and FBI headquarters who redacted the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages, and removed messages and communication antithetical to their goals.
As Devin Nunes outlined recently the Mueller team also kept key documents and information away from congress; stalled any effort to expose the unlawful aspects of “SpyGate’ and the fraudulent foundation behind the Carter Page FISA application; and undermined any adverse discoveries in the leak investigations (James Wolfe) writ large.
This investigative small group didn’t change when Mueller arrived, they just retooled the focus of their effort based on new leadership and new objectives. Those who created the Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy case of 2016, evolved into creating the Trump obstructing justice case of 2017, 2018 and 2019.
(Proclamation from Comey Memo Court Filing)
Everything Mueller and Rosenstein were doing in late 2017 and throughout 2018 was intended to drag-out the Russia conspiracy narrative as long as possible, even though there was no actual Trump-Russia investigation taking place.
It was always the “obstruction” investigation that could lead to the desired result by Mueller’s team of taking down President Trump through evidence that would help Pelosi and Nadler achieve impeachment . The “obstruction case” was the entirety of the case they were trying to make from May 2017 through to March 2019.
All of the hostile DOJ and FBI action toward the people within the targeting of the investigation: Targeting Michael Flynn and Mike Flynn Jr; Paul Manafort’s early morning no-knock FBI raid; Michael Cohen’s FBI office raid; Roger Stone’s FBI and SWAT team raid; etc… All of it, was designed to provoke President Trump into taking action that would further fuel the ‘obstruction‘ case. It was all BAIT.
Schiff mentioned today that after Mueller’s “testimony” in open session, there will be a closed executive session meeting with his staff.
Why and who on “staff”? (Weissmann?)
Nothing good can come of this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can’t see dirt in the dark.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. But how did Bill Barr prevent Rosey Mueller and Weissman from recommending an indictment or impeachment in the Mueller report??? They had a letter from 1000 former prosecutors all quede up to support the obstruction charge. And then Mueller Rosey and Weissman backed down. Why??? What did Barr do???
LikeLike
Barr has dirt on Muller. He threatened to expose it if Muller were stoopid enough to recommend indictment.
Muller himself was head of the FBI when Obama was starting to abuse access to the NSA files.
Barr probably said to Muller that if he (Muller) does what’s right, then he will not be held accountable for his past crimes.
LikeLike
Note to Sundance – thank you for your tremendous research.
I believe the first 13 instances of the word “March” in the above article should be changed to “May.”
LikeLike
Okay, good, I see you’ve changed 11 of them. There are 2 more that should perhaps be May.
“March 16th, operation?” and in this “(Text Message Link – See Page #459, March 19th, 2017)”
LikeLike
Forward these questions to EVERY GOP rep that is suppose to be sitting on that panel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mark: Is it possible no pro-Trump Republicans will even be allowed to sit on the panel?
Nancy’s rule changes remember.
LikeLike
Yep there will be new rules. Nadler is gonna shutdown any area of the conduct of Mueller or Weissman. Watch. Norm eisen has it lined up.
LikeLike
Soft Coup continues…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, I hope the WH is listening. God Bless You and this site, and President Trump, his family and all Patriots everywhere.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everytime I think of the massive scale of corruption and plotting to take President Trump out it just makes me more furious than I already am. Leaving the cell phone in the Oval Office tells you everything!!! People have to go to jail!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
This “subpoena” was signed solely by Nadler and Schiff, no doubt with full approval of Stretch. Considering her predilection to jigger the procedural rules, I have a suspicion that she and they will attempt to prevent Republicans from interrogating the witness. How, I don’t know, and the resulting outrage at this breach of protocol will be largely ignored by the left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is how in denial and invested these democrats are. They really don’t see what’s coming. This is a catastrophic mistake they are setting themselves up for. Our favorite Republican Congressman are all going to get a shot at Mueller. And I don’t think they intend to disappoint. I can’t think of any testimony I would rather watch, ever, then this. Trainwreck can’t even come close to describing this if they do a good job
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Dems (and Rhinos and never Trumpers) are so full of self-loathing and corruption that they will inevitably act in a self-destructive manner.
Since they are all so corrupt, they thought that surely Mueller would find SOME dirt on Trump.
The fact that Mueller didn’t says a great deal about the integrity of our great President.
LikeLike
What bothers me about Mueller and staff testifying is that the Rino’s have to be in on this 100%.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe this is where Nancy’s rule change where no Republicans are required (barred) to hold hearings comes into play?
LikeLike
Me thinks the RINOs are shrinking in number. They go with the prevailing wind. Strong prevailing wind from the west wing & the Oval Office. Team Trump and AG Barr have access to all this info, the redactions, classified material and much more. These facts coupled with the clown show democrat debate tonight have me feeling pretty good. MAGA, KAG, Landslide 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is so true and a nuance that a lot of people don’t notice.
Almost ALL politicians are crooked, the ones that you agree with are still pretty crooked they’re just working a grift that lines up with your honest beliefs. Most of these crooks can change their direction at the drop of a hat.
Hillary Clinton, for instance, was a republican when she first started politics. Google it.
So my whole point is…. there’s not much money to be made being a RINO right now. There’s a few donors, but it’s not a long term thing, if you support the President though… everybody loves you, you can get donations from just normal people, the President can get you re-elected….. It’s financially beneficial for these crooks to support the President.
And of course, there ARE some honest politicians. Jim Jordan comes to mind, I know of no dirt at all on him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BASTARDS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent description.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May you be correct on that one, Professor. I hope and pray that they come to profoundly regret that call. Those duplicitous, double dealing, lying, ethically and morally challenged degenerates.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…ethically and morally bereft degenerates.” Fixed it for ya. But great comment!
LikeLike
Bait, malice and revenge.
Took it out hard on Manafort for not producing dirt.
Can you imagine Kamala Harris using her gotcha, corning accusatory style of interrogation on Mueller?
LikeLike
Mueller will find himself in a cross-fire.
Dems on one side arguing Russia, collusion, and obstruction, Republicans on the other side demanding concrete answers to questions he does not want to answer.
Circus Maximus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All: You are forgetting Mueller will have a lawyer to advise whether to answer questions. So any question Mueller does not want to answer he will not answer!
Dems must have a plan with Rino’s to protect Mueller or they wouldn’t proceed.
LikeLike
Yeah, “everyone has a plan until they get hit in the mouth.” Mike Tyson, or like we used to say planning operations in the the Army, “no plan ever survives the first shot in battle.” I’m skeptical that Mueller really gets to testify…way too much risk for both him, the democrats in general and especially to the cabal of dirty FBI cops and corrupt DoJ and especially the key staffers in the Obama Administration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed.
Not many “plans” on the Dem+Rhino+Never Trumper side have worked out so far.
Evil is it’s own enemy.
Evil only works with the “Sanctity of the Victim”.
LikeLike
Well-written article, Sundance. Certainly puts a perspective to the infested waters being treaded by POTUS. Helps a bit with the frustration of reading through another delay from the appearance of Lady Justice. Keepin’ the faith; 98 story skyscrapers aren’t built overnite either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Greg Jarrett said on Hannity 2 witnesses to Mueller’s FBI interview with POTUS confirmed Trump told Mueller the reasons for firing Comey during the interview. Jarrett claimed this made Mueller a fact witness in Comey’s firing and is another conflict of interest(which it is) but ignored it as evidence Mueller was there to surreptitiously collect information for an ongoing obstruction investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d love to see Crooked Mueller in prison, but the most important thing is how this whole farce affects the 2020 election. I’d rather have a GOP sweep than anything else.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They will make a pretzel out of parliamentary procedure to keep the Republicans from asking questions and nobody will complain.
LikeLike
Oh they’ll complain but on TV shows like Hannity, Ingraham and what have you. They’ll be yapping and blabbering as usual about what we the American people have a right to know and what should happen to the suspects and on and on and on……
LikeLike
Herr Müller is such vile scum that Im sure he is a blood relative of GestapoChief Heinrich Müller.
LikeLike
In addition to those rapid fire Questions, I would want to know if any one of those 40 FBI agents assigned to his team ever voiced any objection of any kind TO HIM regarding his or her assignment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you cant figure out who the mark in a poker game is within the first half hour, it’s probably you. If a couple of these FBI guys on the inside of Mueller’s team we’re actually working on behalf of the POTUS, they might be in a very good position to keep key White House leaders informed about the collusion trap being set up? Some of the FBI guys are pretty good at what they do. Sometimes people surprise you. Seth Rich was an insider at the DNC….what exactly what happened to him???
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the way you think. I was just thinking the same thing pondering all this. We know about the deep state… but President Trump has proven pretty resilient in the face of what looks like unbelievable, unrelenting corruption that has reached the level of life and death. Yet still he’s unscathed.
There’s only three explanations that I can come up with for that fact (and it IS, a fact)
1. President Trump is so talented, so smart, so powerful that nobody can touch him with lies
2. God has decided he’s not going to let anybody defeat President Trump
3. There must be somebody, or something, in the Government, in some role, that is somehow helping the President remain President.
We know about Admiral Rogers for instance. He can’t be the only one… and in my opinion the liberal mind is less logical, and less competent than the conservative mind… so if he has some well placed (even if by accident) conservative Patriots in certain positions they may be helping him steer through the straits of the swamp unscathed.
LikeLike
When did Mulller know their was no collusion? What was the alleged crime that started this investigation?
Did you or your team verify the Steale dossier?
Some questions I would like presented to mueller
LikeLike
“Congress needs to skip the BS, and get right to the heart of the issue. Here is five Minutes of rapid fire questions for Mueller on this subject.”
Never gonna happen with these morons. Especially considering SDs excellent article on how limited each rep will be with the format. But very good questions nonetheless. SD.
Turley has some good questions too.
LikeLike
My questions would be, “Mr. Mueller, did you find it curious that you were initially charged with investigating Russian collusion with the Trump 2016 Presidential election campaign and not Russian interference in general? And when the scope of your investigation was expanded why didn’t you consider the possibility of Russian mischief aimed at both candidates necessitating investigating the Clinton campaign as well? Finally, when did you conclude that there was no evidence of a conspiracy between Russians and the Trump campaign”?
LikeLike
If the Mueller hearing takes place, the open portion will be a distraction to the leaks that will be done by “his staff” in conjunction with the Dems in the closed hearing,
LikeLike
Zorro: Yes the Dems have a plan or else they wouldn’t proceed.
LikeLike
All of these Lawfare-driven shenanigans that are spending and wasting $$$$$ of taxpayer dollars while not getting ANYTHING done in Congress that helps our country.
The DemoncRATs should be exposed by publishing daily how many tax dollars they are wasting on this campaign of harassment and obstruction of the President and the nation.
LikeLike
EXCELLENT analysis. I did NOT know about MUELer “accidentally” leaving his cell phone behind. After reading this there is NO doubt in my mind the cell phone was utilized as a recording device. They ALSO wanted to hear of any conversations AFTER these POS left the Oval Office.Remember the FISA warrant renewals!!!! If it is found that it was a recording device, WHERE are the transcripts AND FBI 302’s? These people are pure evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller is under oath. It’s against the law to lie to Congress. Even if NO Republicans are allowed in the room, Mueller isn’t likely to start lying. = He couldn’t be a complete fool.
LikeLike
The mistake they’re making with Mueller is… he’s not that bright. He’s going to crumble when one of these bulldog republican grand standers gets ahold of him…. he’s already made statements and had to correct them two or three different times, and they were prepared statements!
This guy is going to look like a drooling moron before the show (and it is just a show) is over.
LikeLike
pardon me if i’m way off base but shouldn’t someone ask mueller about crowdstrike? wasn’t it founded by his former assistant? isn’t that a clear conflict of interest? and isn’t it why he and or the f.b.i. never investigated the dnc server. and isn’t the server’s allegedly being hacked the reason for the investigation? who killed seth rich? who was john galt?
LikeLike
There was NEVER a valid predicate for an obstruction investigation against POTUS.
Because the President allegedly told Comey to “go easy” on Flynn? Because the President fired Comey? Both are as absurd now as they were then.
LikeLike