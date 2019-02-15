McCabe’s Recent Statements Contradict McCabe’s Prior Testimony…

When a liar lies they often have trouble keeping their statements consistent. Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe gave an interview to CBS and wrote an op-ed, a book excerpt, in the Atlantic with outlining a specific sequence of events, dates and statements surrounding the days immediately after James Comey was fired. However, a review of the timeline and the statements he delivered to CBS is contradicted by his prior congressional testimony.
In his published book excerpt (The Atlantic) McCabe outlines a series of contacts and meetings with President Trump on May 9th, 2017, the day Comey was fired, and then again on May 10th, 2017, the following day.
McCabe (Via The Atlantic) On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, my first full day on the job as acting director of the FBI, I sat down with senior staff involved in the Russia case—the investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. As the meeting began, my secretary relayed a message that the White House was calling. The president himself was on the line.
[…] As requested, I went back to the White House that afternoon. The scene was almost identical to the one I had walked into the previous night. (more)
Note “the previous night” would have been Tuesday May 9, 2017, the day Comey was fired. So McCabe met with POTUS the evening of the 9th, and the afternoon of the 10th.
Now listen and watch McCabe discuss with Scott Pelley the date he decided to open the criminal investigation of President Trump under the auspices of obstruction of justice.
The key part begins at 01:00 as McCabe is describing the first meeting with the president in the Oval Office, May 9th, just hours after Comey was fired:
.
McCabe: I was speaking to the man who had just run for the presidency, and won the election for the presidency, and who might have done so with the aid of the government of Russia, our most formidable adversary on the world stage; and that was something that troubled me greatly.
Pelley: How long after that was it you decided to start the obstruction of justice and counterintelligence investigations involving the President?
McCabe: The next day I met with the teams investigating the Russia cases; and I asked the team to go back and conduct an assessment to determine: where are we with these efforts, and what steps do we need to take going forward? I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground, in an indelible fashion, that were I removed quickly, or reassigned, or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace. I wanted to make sure our case was on solid ground and if somebody came in behind me and closed it and tried to walk away from it, they would not be able to do with without creating a record of why they made that decision.
Recap:
•May 9th, 2017, Comey fired.
•May 9th, 2017, (Evening) McCabe meets with POTUS.
•May 10th, 2017, McCabe meets with his team. Opens “obstruction” investigation.
•May 10th, 2017, (Afternoon) McCabe meets again with POTUS.
That’s the sequence as described by McCabe in his 2019 book excerpt and CBS interview to correspond with his justification for opening up a criminal case of obstruction against the sitting President of the United States.
McCabe’s decision to open a criminal “obstruction” investigation on May 10th, 2017, corresponds with the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages (same dates):
However, on May 11th, 2017, the day after those two meetings with President Trump; and the day after McCabe opened a criminal investigation; McCabe was testifying to congress about Russia interference in the election. His story was entirely different in 2017.
With the Comey firing still fresh in the headlines McCabe was asked about whether President Trump was obstructing or interfering:
♦Senator Rubio: Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Mr. McCabe, can you–without going to the specifics of any individual investigation, I think the American people want to know, has the dismissal of Mr. Comey in any way impeded, interrupted, stopped, or negatively impacted any of the work, any investigation, or any ongoing projects at the Federal Bureau of Investigation?
Director McCabe. As you know, Senator, the work of the men and women of the FBI continues despite any changes in circumstance, any decisions. So there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.
…
♦Senator Collins. So has there been any curtailment of the FBI’s activities in this important investigation since Director
Comey was fired?
Director McCabe. Ma’am, we don’t curtail our activities. As you know, are people experiencing questions and are reacting to
the developments this week? Absolutely. Does that get in the way of our ability to pursue this or any other investigation?
No, ma’am. We continue to focus on our mission and get that job done.
…
♦Senator Heinrich. When did you last meet with the President, Director McCabe?
Director McCabe. I don’t think I’m going to comment on that.
Senator Heinrich. Was it earlier this week?
Director McCabe. I have met with the President this week, but I don’t really want to go into the details of that.
Senator Heinrich. But Russia did not come up?
Director McCabe. That’s correct, it did not.
…
♦Senator Lankford. Thank you. Let me just run through some quick questions on this. Director McCabe, thanks for being here as well. Let me hit some high points of some of the things that I’ve heard already, just to be able to confirm. You have the resources you need for the Russia investigation, is that correct?
Director McCabe. Sir, we believe it’s adequately resourced.
Senator Lankford. Okay, so there’s not limitations on resources? You have what you need? The–the actions about Jim Comey and his release has not curtailed the investigation from the FBI? It’s still moving forward?
Director McCabe. The investigation will move forward, absolutely.
Senator Lankford. No agents have been removed that are the ongoing career folks that are doing the investigation?
Director McCabe. No, sir.
Senator Lankford. Is it your impression at this point that the FBI is unable to complete the investigation in a fair and
expeditious way because of the removal of Jim Comey?
Director McCabe. It is my opinion and belief that the FBI will continue to pursue this investigation vigorously and completely.
…
♦Senator Harris. Has–I understand that you’ve said that the White House–that you have not talked with the White House
about the Russia investigation. Is that correct?
Director McCabe. That’s correct.
On May 11th, 2017, two days after Comey was fired; and after back-to-back days meeting with the President; Andrew McCabe is telling congress not only has President Trump not interfered with -or obstructed- the investigation, but there has been zero discussion between himself, the President, and/or the White House about the FBI investigation.
However, McCabe is now saying he opened the criminal “obstruction” investigation the day prior to his testimony. In 2019 he’s selling an entirely different story and contradicting himself from his 2017 congressional testimony.
Perhaps that series of contradictions explains why McCabe is now “qualifying” his claims from yesterday about discussing the 25th amendment with Rod Rosenstein:
After the Coup is gone
https://amgreatness.com/2019/02/14/after-the-coup-is-gone/
That’s a good read, thanks spoogels.
It will truly be fascinating to watch how the Trump-hating media back-peddle from the Russia hoax they’ve perpetrated for 2 years. And, more importantly, at what time will the dam break and the truth of Spygate, Crossfire Hurricane etc seep into the general public’s awareness?
As a Treeper writes below, thanks to a complicit MSM, there’s still a disconcertingly high proportion of people who still think it’s all just a right wing conspiracy theory!
THIS is why we need to see arrest, trial & jail up to the highest levels, including Obama & Hillary. It’s the only way to break through the MSM’s Operation Mockingbird programming of the general public.
Does the Mueller probe have to end before AG Barr prosecutes some of these people? Or does It matter?
@oldumb: Yes – it needs and will rap up. The fake media already pivoting from their 2-yrs harassment of the president admitting to their viewers that Mueller’s report will NOT show any collusion which SpyGate was all about.
McCabe here peddles more lies although being indicted he continues with his lies.
What these coup plotters actually also meant when claiming the 25th amendment is to assassinate the president.
For the first time it was openly stated and shown in pics that they attempted to take down AF1 and with it the president and his team as they were on their way to Singapore meeting with the NK leader.
A missile was flying towards AF1 that was intercepted by our military.
This missiles was fired from within and out of California!!! This info was posted by one of our military member that works and guards the president.
Now you also understand why it is so important to close the border. When we have threats like that from within and out of California firing off missiles to take down AF1.
LIAR LIAR 🤥 PANTS 👖 ON FIRE 🔥!!
LIAR LIAR PANT-SUIT ON FIRE
Works for me.
Pelley: How long after that was it you decided to start the obstruction of justice and counterintelligence investigations involving the President?
McCabe: The next day
McCabe is admitting he opened 2 new investigations.
RR’s June 17 appointment letter of Mueller specifies that Mueller is “authorized to conduct the investigation confirmed by then-FBI Director James 8. Comey in testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on March 20, 2017,”
It make’s no mention of McCabe’s 2 new investigations.
Did RR not know A MONTH LATER that McCabe had opened investigations directly on PDJT?
Certainly McCabe’s “solid ground team” (read: Strzok) knew about McCabe’s investigations when they transitioned to SCO.
Are we now closer to confirmation that the Aug 2 clarification memo in part was required to include McCabe’s investigations?
PDJT is directly NAMED as target of obstruction of justice and CI per McCabe’s investigations.
The Counterintelligence Investigation was opened July 31st 2016.
The Obstruction of Justice investigation was opened May 10th, 2017.
Sounded like McCabe was indicating he opened a new CI own his own in addition to Crossfire Hurricane. My bad.
“And we need to open the case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy is acting.”
Text from Peter Paul Strzok II at 8:14 PM Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Obviously, McCabe was aware of the Contel Investigation that was already ongoing when he/Scott Pelley stated he started two investigation, one obstruction/criminal and one contel in May 2017. Why would McCabe state/write this as it is so easily disproven? Just more lies?
Jeff Sessions ranted that the FBI ‘was better off when you only hired Irishmen’ because ‘they were drunks, but could be trusted’ claims McCabe book
Well Sessions wasn’t wrong
The FBI is full of traitorous scumbags now
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6708043/Jeff-Sessions-ranted-FBI-better-hired-Irishmen-drunks.html
Do we know if McCabe is an Irishman, or a Scotsman? Jimmy the Weasel is almost certainly an Irishman, but he could not be trusted. The most reliable Irishman the Bureau had in the past 30+ years, and probably the most credible as well, was Whitey Bulger.
Until that recent, sudden, unannounced prison transfer anyway…..he forgot about what happens to “rats” in the world of the mob. Comey, McCabe, Mule-Ear, Lynch, Holder, the Clintons…….mobsters ALL, and should be treated like “the Cowboys” of Wyatt Earp’s Tombstone era; we’ll never see convictions in court because trials would expose too many people to corruption charges…..too many privileged people.
We’ll find out for sure if the FBI/DOJ are corrupted to the core, by whether or not we see The Untouchables (c.2019) appear on the national stage. If they are never seen, and there are subsequently no indictments/convictions, then it’s all being swept under the rug, and the same snakes will come back out when President Trump leaves office.
That is exactly what is going to happen-NO Untouchable is going to be held to any real account. That’s the way the DS works, has always worked and will continue to work. They’ll be a lot of feigned outrage and the like, but everyone in the DS game has a chip they can play.
We will find out even more outlandish behavior as this thing rolls on, but that will only, in the end, increase our frustration at the 2-tiered justice system.
It seems McCabe is the odd-man out here-but Andy has threatened to blow the whole thing sky-high if they try and make him the sacrificial lamb. I would advice Andy to make sure his life-insurance is up-to-date.
I found that remark funny! Maybe it’s because I grew up on “The Irish Riviera” (the south shore of Boston). I remember reading somewhere that it was a conscious choice of many Irish immigrants back in the early part of the 20th century to become cops because they thought it would improve their “image” as it were. Back then, they, and everyone else, unlike today, saw police work as a “helping” profession. If you recall, they were a persecuted group, partly because, well, they drank. I can say that because I grew up here and pretty much everyone I knew was a McThis or an O’That. 😉 Anyway, I just wanted to share that: that the Irish a century ago chose police work as a “helping” profession, and thus the cliche “Irish cop” was born.
O’bama was received in Ireland as a native son. How soon we forget.
(I think on his mum’s side).
😀
anyone else think that he looks like a perfect SS member. all he needs in the armband.
This guy is a such liar and corrupt scumbags,
Even if you take McCabe’s concerns at face value (which I don’t), the fact that no collusion with Russia has been found shows exactly why the FBI and DOJ should not have tried to investigate a President in an effort to eventually oust him from office. The facts show that they were wrong as to those “concerns” anyway since no violations of any law were found. They were trying to interfere with the will of the US voters. Of course, it was all a PRETENSE for a willy nilly, unconstitutional, and expensive investigation of Trump. Thus, their assertions of “concern” about Russian interference fail factually as they simultaneously violated the Constitution when discussing the 25th Amendment. They should be charged with crimes.
McCabe doesn’t say he opened the investigation the day after Trump fires Comey. He says he called the team working on the Russia investigation (Strzok) and told him to make sure they get a special council ASAP so they can shield the whole cabal and finish the coup d’etat.
testing….my posts….aren’t posting….
…And, Wikipedia still lists “spygate” as a conspiracy theory/hoax…
McCabe secretly investigated Sessions too. McCabe isn’t too smart,
“Busted.” Maybe figuratively, certainly not literally. No one has been held accountable for these crimes for over 2 years. There is no fidelity to the law in America anymore. The integrity of our various systems of law enforcement – the judges, the courts, the DOJ, the FBI within the DOJ, intel, etc. has been completely corrupted and politically weaponized. Any faith in those systems has been destroyed.
The phrase we often hear from the media, swamp dwellers, and other so-called pundits is “we are just talking about the upper part of the “FBI” (insert here whatever department or agency of your choosing), not the people on the ground.”
What is failed to be realized, is you cannot separate the two. Unless the people who have committed these crimes (the coup and subsequent witch hunt if you will) are brought to justice, there is no justice.
Soo… he lied to Congress. Will a 29 man swat team raid his home before dawn?
Not bloody likely.
This is the best and brightest of the intelligence community??? Sad.
The best and brightest don’t get elevated to the 7th floor
Only suck ups, coverup artist, and political ass kissers
Having read SD twice and all treeper comments this far sadly I remain baffled as to what McCabe’s slip up was! Maybe I am just too tired to get it! Maybe I will re-read it again tomorrow and it will make sense!
All of this has been explicated at Jeff@marketswork. https://www.theepochtimes.com/rosenstein-removed-mccabe-from-russia-probe-after-appointing-special-counsel_2801187.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/nine-days-in-may-the-quiet-struggle-between-rosenstein-and-mccabe_2733363.html
Also by other researchers that share their research at that site. One of my favorites is>
DawsonSField
@DawsonSField
“Rosenstein’s statement on McCabe confirms that Andrew McCabe was illegally recording the President. He also confirms that McCabe is lying by claiming RR authorized it. Since the wiretapping started BEFORE RR was confirmed, he couldn’t have authorized it”
You should take a look at these twitter feeds:
Note, the intertwined discussions that take place become fascinating defacto threads @2xwide_dreaming @actual_chaos @Avery1776 @BenKTallmadge @CarrollQuigley1 @ClimateAudit @codyave @CoreysDigs @DawsonSField @drawandstrike @Dust_Off70 @GOPPollAnalyst @GTS_Watch @JarradKushner @Joestradamus91 @Knowita47918362 @langdaleca @Larry_Beech @LeeSmithDC @MikayesFiona @MonsieurAmerica @nick_weil @oldmanluvsmineo @RadGeekpartduex @reedwal47429223 @rising_serpent @RoscoeBDavis1 @SeekerOTL @sethjlevy @STUinSD @Shem_Infinite @smc12256 @STUinSD @The_War_Economy @ThunderB @tracybeanz @wakeywakey16 @walkafyre
Even SD is reading these blogs and tweets, as seen in his twitter timeline.
