Robert Mueller Report – Open Discussion Thread – Download Links and Pdf

The Robert Mueller report on the 2016 election and Russian interference is available for download HERE (DOJ Site). Additionally, it is available on pdf HERE. [Embed Below]
.
The scale of internet bandwidth being used to view this 448-page report is incredible. Allow time for visibility or any download/upload. Feel free to drop your comments on review below. CTH will have full analysis after a thorough review.
Lol
I think he forgot not
LOL, yup.
Some like Bump are stuck on stupid.
or, got a Bump on the head!
lolz
AKA the leaks were real, the news was fake. If the media reporting was “on the mark,” that meant someone from Mueller’s team was feeding the media false, made up narratives.
More circular reporting. Mueller report uses stories from fake news that were written in the first place to create fake narrative.
What report did he read?
That would be “on the TAKE”.
My favorite response was “you were so far off the mark, people in Hiroshima were ducking for cover.”
Yes – all the reporting by the MSM was on the mark apart from being completely wrong and unfounded conspiracy theories.
I don’t know why, But I keep visualizing the 1973 Belmont race.
“Secretariat is moving like a tremendous machine!”
(What’s happening now)
“President Trump is moving like a tremendous machine!”
That is what November 4 2020 will look like; Trump racing to the finish line, 20 length lead, fixing to set a course record…..let’s hope so, but it sure feels good to feel this good.
After two years, this is the feeling we have been hankering for!
Trigger Warning!! ‘Adult’ language: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0u-Fr8CXCQ
OOPS – didn’t mean to ‘double post’ but the first didn’t arrive on the scene for a full minute. It’s so funny you can watch it twice though.
Page 56 Seth Rich
Dems remind me of one of my ole dogs – Buddy. If he had a bone, he would hang on to that thing forever. Even after weeks. No meat on the bone, nothing. If anyone tried to take it away, watch out, he would snap at you !
He was kind of crazy when it came to that old bone. Otherwise, Buddy was a great dog.
LOVE^^^^^^
So, buddy was NOT like the Dems, than?
Cause even if they let go of the bone, they still aren’t a great dog.
Seriously, good post thats,exactly what they are like. They will never give this up, or let this go.
They will never appologise, admit they were wrong, and move on, to work with POTUS, to do great things for the country, like infrastructure, finally fix immigration, etc.
They are like a suicide by cop: they are goung to force PDJT to destroy them, utterly when they COULD just put down their knife, and surrender.
Just like the dems, to bring a knife to a gunfight!
Unlike Buddy, Dems are like a dog that hanging onto a bone, but a dog with rabies, foaming at the mouth. 🙂
And in the case of Pelosi, a dog with a gender identity.
the gender identity used negatively when referring to someone using a term for a female dog?
I miss the days of scandal rags on the racks in the checkout aisle.
They’ve been moved to the halls of Congress.
Have your barf bag handy when you read this propaganda piece from the UK propaganda machine. This is a very good example of how the Commie/Left will spin this.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6936383/Attorney-General-Bill-Barr-reveals-redacted-Mueller-report.html
That’s right, the mark of the devil…666I
Is there any information on when Rudy will be releasing his report (i,e, counter-report)?
In my view, the Mueller Report is just another narrative, not unlike those the DC/DNC-RNC/Media complex concocts on a daily basis.
The difference is the approbation it has been given because of ‘legal’ processes and subject matter it addressed.
But, just like a ‘news’ story (especially in today’s media environment) it is just that, a ‘story’.
The ‘story’ told has not been cross-examined by opposing ‘facts’ as by an opposing counsel in a court of law.
So, lies, lies, and more damnable lies keep being regurgitated; and because of their origination in the DC Swamp, I will cynically evaluate what I see and hear.
And, I will eagerly anticipate the opportunity to vote for President Trump’s second term to MAGA and KAG.
Phil- right HELL on!
The Mueller Dossier is just another component of the massive psyop
I’ve long since viewed this entire thing is a massive psyop, jx… I don’t see it referred to as such often, but it looks that way to me. Psyops are operations designed to influence and manipulate people’s beliefs, emotions, motives, reasoning and behaviors by conveying selected and/or fabricated information to them… This operation — based on a phony, made-up dossier and other crap — had 40-plus percent of the country believing that the President of the United States was an agent of a foreign power and guilty of treason… A crime punishable by death. And it was a totally empty bag.
If I was on any of these Grand Juries, I’d be pissed. They didn’t even give me a ham sandwich to try to indict. Just a nothingburger. What a waste of my time!
“We did get a complimentary jar of Manafort cavier, but pffftttt…”
Could this be a case of charging someone for a crime, say murder, and after investigating, the prosecutor produces a report saying the murder never occurred? Yet the same prosecutor maintains that he could not exonerate the defendant from obstruction of the investigation considering the defendant’s use of every tool in his arsenal to expose the investigation as a fraud?
LikeLiked by 2 people
My question is how much exculpatory information Weissmann KNOWINGLY HID.
That’s a very good question.
My question is why Weissmann has never been disbarred and prosecuted for his extensive , well-documented history of prosecutorial misconduct.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He needs to try the Obama’s law license thing: inactive or Retired
That’s about it. The whole thing is a sick joke and no sane person should take it seriously. Especially as Mueller has no integrity at all – zero.
Of course the ongoing narrative is that we don’t have the truth. The loonies will eventually get to the point where THEY will call for release of the origination documents.
Mulehead ran a pathetic investigation.
Doesn’t even mention the fusion GPS angle in the Trump Tower meeting. Didn’t interview Vasalniskya or Mifsud.
To call mulehead “Dirty cop” is an insult to dirty cops. Mueller is a seditionist, no way around it.
The fact that Robert Mueller and his angry dem posse cannot commit yes or no to obstruction is BS. I know that he is trying to show a rationale for the Obama Admin’s DOJ/FBI corruption. But his job was to present a conclusion to an investigation. Of course Trump is innocent and avoid entrapment, but I again call BS on Mueller for keeping the hoax afloat but not committing to an obstruction charge. He literally owes the country $22.5 million.
We need to fire the whole lot and start over. I am talking left and right
Republicans better have a lot of questions for Mueller concerning the crap report when he testifies to Congress. It will be hard to watch each member praise the special counsel for his integrity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Herr Mueller, when did you know there was no collusion ?
Time for AG Barr to initiate MATCHING investigations of COLLUSION & OBSTRUCTION in EQUIVALENT DEPTH and SCOPE:
• Obama Administration
• Congressional Leadership
• Clinton Cabal
• Deep State
… and the Mueller Team who covered for them.
Mueller report summary:
Part 1: No collusion but with enough spin to seem a bit collusiony
Part 2: Trump had this weird notion that the special counsel was out to get him and dragging him down so we spent 2 years collecting his tweets and are teeing it up for congress to impeach.
An absolute joke that should land some of these people behind bars.
This interview with Papadopoulos is incredible and you will learn things you never knew before listening. My conclusion? Our spies are not just criminals but they are total and complete douchebags and incapable of performing their duties.
https://mobile.twitter.com/mtracey/status/1118218834861809665
Incompetent weirdos Inc.
Need proof just take a gander at Halper., Brennan or whoa Nellie.
Evil yes, but useless without their cerealbox decoder rings.
I know your trying for humor in your last sentence and it is funny, but holy crap, it’s probably accurate.
J. E. Dyer has an interesting article at Liberty Unyielding. It gives a unique equation:
Brennan + Bubba = Jackson Hole + Black Hole
https://libertyunyielding.com/2019/04/18/the-2015-saga-a-weekend-with-john-brennan-and-bill-clinton/
BTW, When this shit is over we need to discuss if impeachment is political or legal. I don’t think the dudes that beat the British and wrote our constitution were big on popularity contest. Who came up with the concept of impeachment being a political process.
At the highest levels everything in political. Barack Obama relied upon that fact, acting badly and exceeding his Constitutional authority knowing that only Congress could stop him … and they wouldn’t.
This is why character matters in a President. He needs to be someone who will do the right thing even when nobody else can hold him accountable if he doesn’t. Bill Clinton wasn’t up to snuff; neither was Barack Obama.
“This is why character matters in a President. He needs to be someone who will do the right thing even when nobody else can hold him accountable if he doesn’t. Bill Clinton wasn’t up to snuff; neither was Barack Obama.”
Until President Trump, there hasn’t been a president who was up to snuff since Reagan.
I’ll disagree: Despite their globalist neo-conservativism Bush 41 and 43 were honorable men. Not the best presidents, but I don’t think they’re straight up criminals like Clinton and Obama.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/huge-russian-witness-told-mueller-investigation-the-pee-pee-tape-was-not-real-but-they-hid-this-from-michael-cohen-video/
FOX News investigative reporter Catherine Herridge later reported that the Mueller report released this morning admitted to the Mueller investigation there were no pee-pee tapes. It was complete fiction.
Catherine Herridge: I want to draw your attention to pages 27 and 28. It deals with some allegations that were made in the Steele dossier that there were compromising tapes involving then candidate Trump (the pee-pee tapes). And what it states is that this information was communicated that tapes existed to Michael Cohen shortly after the election and he shared that information with the president. Now the Russian businessman then went on to be interviewed by the special counsel where he said the information that he had, he was told the tapes were fake but this was never communicated to Michael Cohen.
The Special Counsel then hid this from Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen.
The deep state is corrupt and ruthless.
Pg 89. The sentence that will hang these traitors.
“On May 6, 2016, 10 days after that meeting with Mifsud, Papadopoulos suggested to a representative of a foreign government that the Trump Campaign had received indications from the Russian government that it could assist the Campaign through the anonymous release of information that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton (footnote 465).”
“465: This information is contained in the FBI case-opening document and related materials. The foreign government conveyed this information to the U.S. government on July 26, 2016, a few days after WikiLeaks’s release of Clinton-related emails. The FBI opened its investigation of potential coordination between Russia and the Trump Campaign a few days later based on thee information.”
Wow. What brazenness on Weissmann’s part to contort Mifsud telling Papadopoulos that “They [the Russians] have dirt on her”; ” the Russians had emails of Clinton”; “they have thousands of emails.” (From the Papadopoulos Statement of Offense) into “the Trump Campaign had received indications from the Russian government that it could assist the Campaign”. Such an inflammatory statement stands in direct contradict to the public statements on the meeting made by both Papadopoulos AND Downer.
Speaking of Papadopoulos, wasn’t he given $10K by someone overseas which he did not have in possession when he returned to the US and was promptly arrested by the FBI at the airport. Papadopoulos has said that he smelled a rat and left the money in escrow with an attorney in Greece ?
I bet none of that was mentioned either.,
I loved the part of the sentencing agreement where Papadopoulos had to pay back the $10K bait money.
Trump should counter attack. If he does not go on the offensive, the democrats WILL come back again and they will not make the same mistake.Scorched earth, no prisoners, salted earth, eic.
LOL
BLOCKBUSTER TIMELINE REVELATION NEXT WEEK – Forward to 32:45 – John Solomon segment
August 2017: after an early foundational meeting, Page-Strok text: John Solomon:: “The White House is running this.”
“…The WH doesn’t normally run counter intelligence operations or Justice Department investigations…”
Solomon, 34:00: “I think next week we’ll be talking about a meeting one year earlier, January, 2017, where the origins of the Trump Collusion case begin. And a whole year earlier [than the Jan 2017 WH meeting Victoria Toesing mentioned with Obama, Brennan, Rice, etc.]; and I guarantee you it will have been in the White House.”
Hannity question, “You’re saying it happened in 2015.”
Solomon: “No. 2016. … January, 2016, the beginning of Donald Trump’s rise … [July 31, 2016 meeting referenced]… “I’m gonna say six months before, the effort to get Trump was launched. [34:30] Next week we’ll be talking about some pretty interesting **evidence**.”
“But I think its so important for us now to step back and remember, this had to start somewhere. And a lot of resources had to be put into it. Who did it, what did they do, what did they know, what did they keep from the court.”
Don’t forget…
Dinesh D’Souza
Joe Arpaio
Michael Flynn
Bob Melendez
All refused to kiss the ring of Hussein and publicly embarrassed him one way or another and were targeted for prosecution…just like the future 45th president.
This was SOP for 0bama.
It is Holy Thursday, I am feeling God’s grace in the words of Jesus towards Democrats……….
“Forgive them for they know not what they are doing”
That would be a wonderful Tweet from P Trump.
Persecutors…..
