Devin Nunes Outlines Three Key Issues Post Mueller Report – Also Confirms Mueller Blocked Key Document Production…

In advance of the Mueller Report release, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, appears with Laura Ingraham to discuss three areas of the 2016 CIA/FBI intelligence operation that deserve answers:
(1) The targeting/framing of Michael Flynn and the positioning of a false narrative around innocuous Russia contacts. (2) The use of Joseph Mifsud as an asset by the CIA/FBI running a counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign. (3) The Trump Tower meeting as organized by Fusion-GPS.
Additionally, for the first time Devin Nunes confirms that it was Robert Mueller who blocked delivery of documents to the House investigative committees. While this might be old news to CTH readers, this confirms our earlier research. It was Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein who were protecting DOJ interests by using the Russia-probe as a shield.
That’s why Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch was essentially an exercise in futility (and he was never heard from). With Nunes confirmation that Mueller used his probe to keep congress away from documents adverse to his interests…. that increases the likelihood Mueller deployed the same strategy with IG Michael Horowitz (as earlier reported); and only after Mueller was completed was the IG office allowed unfettered access to evidence…. hence, the delays.
Absolutely astonishing!
And telling of an almost obnoxious failure of duty to justice, fairness and truthful investigations.
Very telling, indeed!
Good day and God speed, Sundance
this whole thing is such a sham…
SD — are we going to see the second Rosenstein tasking Memo to Mueller Thursday?
Because without that Memo, we won’t be able fully assess what Mueller was doing.
Some information raises questions that Mueller may have conspired to delay the issuance of the finished report by more than a year. How does this track with statutes of limitation? Is there prima facie evidence that Mueller’s delays were part of a conspiracy to let certain statutes of limitations run to the benefit of bad actors involved in the spying and plot to smear Trump with the malicious and false Russia fabrications?
Good point about trying to run out the clock.
Midterms plus voter fraud
considering how little investigation there was in his 9-11 investigation, it seems likely. good thing there is no statute of limitations on murder. treason is a much harder sell, but good old murder will get them eventually.
Oh yeah, those 3 questions deserve public answers but who could possibly answer them and what would be the process?
YEP! and see my article today at https://sidneypowell.com/media/mueller-report-will-shroud-the-truth-corrupt-cabal-began-illegal-spying-on-trump-in-2015/
Thank you for that, Sidney.
My, my, what a great complete list of things that should be brought out into light.
A bombshell revealing of that the very first action, that is, the root of it all, the main river from which all the other tributaries flow, would blow a lot of stuff and lies away, whether it be the first secret meeting before deals were agreed on, the first “gentlemen’s” agreement, whatever, wherever, however that very first word spoken between people and the very first action taken.
Keep up the good work, Sidney. You, SD and others make a great team. Glad you’re all on the same side.
Peace
Thx for your constant pressure and great work Sidney.
Done. Thank you.
Rosenstein said the other day that the report will describe Russia cyber crimes, which I suppose could fill a lot of pages.
I’m personally interested in the extent to which Mueller and his team used the report as a plea to justify and defend their existence, which we know is corrupt as was the blinkered investigation.
Also we know the rabid anti-Trump crowd want facts and allegations they can cherry pick to make Trump & co. look guilty or bad in any way possible. If these exist in the report I wonder how many are flat out wrong based on current information we have available?
Will Democrats and the leftwing MSM once again believe they have struck gold only to have it later blow up in their faces? We should be generous and let them grab whatever tidbits they find and trumpet them for a few days before debunking them.
those cyber crimes have been refuted in great technical detail by bill binney, vips and forensicator, among others. the left wing mag of long standing the nation has printed several excellent stories to this end. but i’ve always thought these two questions did the job, even for the technically illiterate (innumerate?): if the dnc thought their servers had been hacked, why not let the fbi have a look? if the fbi thought the same, why not get a warrant? never have heard an answer to either except that both organizations are corrupt and much worse information was on the servers that both were afraid might get out if a real search were made (you never know where the next seth rich or edward snowden or bradley/chelsea manning might come from).
Wikileaks Vault 7 showed that the CIA can plant false evidence of Russian hacking using UMBRAGE. I won’t believe one iota of purported evidence of Russian hacking within the Mueller report. They’re full of Schiff.
We need those NSA records.
Or the real Michael Cohen who actually WAS in Prague.
Mueller’s team reportedly traced evidence of Cohen entering the Czech Republic through Germany, which he wouldn’t have needed a passport for due to open border laws in some European countries. Possibility.
Then there would be records of hotel, meals, other credit card use.
It still does not make up for for the fact that Donald Trump’s Michael Cohen was at his son’s ball game in California.
Hey W! And a good early am morning to ‘ya!
You know, it’s almost more astonishing about what Mueller didn’t investigate than what he did investigate….per Sundance’s first comment quoting Svetlana Lokhova. But then by now, we know the whole investigation was tailored and blueprinted for an anti-Trump agenda no matter what was and what wasn’t. A lie from the root beginning of it all.
What a wicked cabal. Special place in Hell waiting for them. Where? Well right there at Saul Alinsky’s table on fire. Bet he’s not a happy camper down there right now! That’s all right, he probably has company coming to sit and scream with him.
Hi Angelle,
A fake investigation following fake surveillance to warrant fake evidence and a fake impeachment.
Grrrrr. It must stop soon.
But, but, but…
It all started with, not a fake, but a very real hatred and animosity for Donald Trump. And that is the only real thing they have, right?
That’s why they can’t win with their own platform. There’s nothing there but bitter hatred, anger and lies. It’s all they have and how they live, eat, sleep and breathe. Like SD says continually, this is what they do, it’s all they do all the time. God rest their souls, wherever THAT may be (deserved).
There, I feel better now. LOL
Angelle, this is a very deep seaded effort to take down the US, for fear the globalists may lose power.
Agreed.
And I would put some good money on a bet that there are probably many more international players than have presently come to media light who are sitting, smoking their elitist ceeegars in their poker game betting against Trump and hoping there hands will all turn up as a royal flushes.
Wanna bet against me on that? LOL
Ha! Indeed!
Oh, he’s a twin?,….no, he has a look alike? Ummmmm
From reports at the time, the Michael Cohen who was tracked to Prague is an art dealer. That is all we know from the public information.
There are a LOT of Michael Cohens,and it could be that Nellie Ohr screwed up with the NSA phone book.
Those open-border laws you’re referring to are called the Schengen Agreement. However, you need to have legally entered another country that is party to the agreement in order to transit into any of them. Cohen’s own passport does show his arrival into a Schengen country, Italy, in a time-frame near to the proposed meeting date. The problem is, he left Italy and the Schengen area fully six weeks before the date of the meeting they claim that he attended, his destination was the United States which is not party to the Schengen Agreement. On the date of the supposed meeting, he was with his son in California and there are eyewitnesses and probably credit card records that place him there as well. All available evidence, unless Mueller has something that nobody else does, says that Cohen was not in Prague at the time that they claim that he was.
They claim he was there based on another Cohen flying in and out, so how do they get from that to, “oh, he hiked in”?
Can’t wait for their stretching of untruths to snap back on their vile corrupt persons.
A Michael Cohen with the same birth Year was there but he had the wrong birth Day & Month.
Not Trump’s Cohen.
Deq: If I remember correctly it was a Canadian from Montreal with same name.
The Washington Post had a reporter in Prague for a month checking every hotel for any evidence of Trump’s Cohen having been there. There was none. Besides, why would Cohen, prison-bound and having already flipped, testify under oath that he has never been to the Czech Republic?
So why didn’t Jordan or someone ask Nellie if she accessed the NSA database on behalf of Fusion, or was any NSA data used in production of dossier? Nellie couldn’t hide behind spousal privilege on that one. It would have shined a big spotlight on a dark past.
I think we owe Nellie Ohr a huge debt of gratitude for the Cohen Prague mistake.
A nice big loose thread to pull on, and it’s unravelling fast.
Even more worrying for you guys (Americans) is that Nellie was CIA. The agency tasked with defending the USA makes the kind of mistake that would have landed me – when I was a junior reporter – six months of sub-editing the obituary column.
That is some top quality tradecraft right there.
The whole Cohen/Prague scenario is one of the many bizarre twists of this story especially for those interested in the media aspects. I’m sure diehards will continue to believe he was there and has been silenced by threats of some kind but if there is a single lesson to be learned it is the danger of belief without evidence.
It can be a tough pill to swallow seeing the work of those that strive to find and expose the truth, and then look at the perversion of reality by those in power. I’m sure we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg of what is really going on.
Hopefully the seed of truth that has been planted is enough to overcome the corruption.
I’m liking the disclosure of that “2nd charging doc” to ‘ol muleface….just drop it on the table with Barr’s redacted version of the report…wonder “how close” they might agree, eh?…
Check-6
I realize that those very first conversations and spoken (unwritten) agreements about what to do and how to proceed to begin this criminal enterprise is not as easy to get out into the open to be clearly seen. But several items Sidney lists in her article and SD’s good order of things suggested to be investigated, rightfully repeated several times in some of his last posts, would go a long ways to uncover any paperwork, emails, logs (like the WH logs during the transition period) that could link the beginning roots of it to all the ensuing communications and tributaries.
One would have to wonder how much of that has been destroyed or compromised. These people are evil, but not stupid. But still, trying to cover a thousand lies, sources and evidence of operations, I would still think, by the law’s requirements to archive this stuff, there would be enough there to connect beginning and later dots. SD, you’ve done an absolutely awesome job connecting dots with what you have had to work with. Imagine having some of the root stuff to work with!
Devin Nunes should go down as one of the great names in the history of our Republic. The Reps may be the minority party in the House, but this man is not backing down or slacking off. Neither is Jim Jordan.
Thank God for all of you expending yourselves tirelessly in this great pursuit of truth and justice. I hope God especially blesses every one of you.
Peace.
>>>>>One would have to wonder how much of that has been destroyed or compromised.<<<<-well they've had 2 years to destroy, compromise, etc., so….
Probably much longer if you go all the way back to White House logs, emails, et al in the transition period. It would be a reach to not think they have been destroying or compromising evidence of their trails from the start of it all.
Didn’t Obama effectively lock up a whole bunch of documents, by saying he was taking it for his Islamic Cultural Center, er Presidential library in Chicago?
Hey Dutch, how ‘ya doing this early am?
Couple or so links in covering that subject.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/no-obama-documents-in-obama-library-historians-puzzled-by-chicago-center-plans
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/confirmed-trump-can-get-unmasking-records-obama-library/
https://insider.foxnews.com/2017/06/21/susan-rice-unmasking-documents-sealed-obama-presidential-library-5-years
I’d say, yup!
Unless one has the use of a parallel construct in Saudi Arabia?
So , if Mueller was convicted of Treason for his part in a coup d’état during a large scale Invasion of the United States, could he, or we, request a Marine firing squad ?
Don’t they hang traitors?
Well, the Rosenbergs got electrocuted. And if his Russian communist handler is to be believed, Julius passed many secrets to him (and Ethel knew, transcribing a bunch), but the atomic bomb info wasn’t one of them. Traitors, nonetheless.
I’d say that these Spygate traitors deserve the chair, too.
The figures from the Federal holding also does not show the ICE holds in local jails. This includes City and County jails. Those numbers in the one I used to work at were between 45-50% depending upon population flow. And to them, it was all a joke.
The whole Coup is so complicated I cannot keep up with it all, even with Sundance’s perspicuity.
But, one thing seems simple. Mufsud. If he was working for the English/Americans, then it was clearly a set-up from the beginning and the Seditionists have not a leg to stand on.
But, as late as this weekend, a Democrat Talking points person was still claiming he was a Russian spy.
I believe that establishing who Mifsud was working for when he first talked to Papadopulos is the key. If it was the English/Americans the whole conspiracy must unravel from there.
People know the answer to this. It should not be so hard to establish with clarity for the American people.
These traitors did such evil despicable things, ruined lives, spitting on the Constitution…..time to do the same to them what they did to President Trump and those who were targeted.
To confirm: IG now has access to everything?
BTW, maybe John Lausch and John Huber were the double head fake of Sessions / Deep State.
And why did Gowdy and Goodlatte move at a snail’s pace?
Certainly the I.G. can’t be blocked from anything, because of Mueller investigation, now. He has clearance, and by statute is SUPPOSED to be able to see everything.
Huber and Lausch, double head fake, sure. The final proof, for those trust sessions holdouts.
Gowdy and Goodlatte, you have to ask?
Traitorous Rinos helping the cover up.
Do not look away. This is what Republicons in charge of Congress DO;
they don’t just lie, the whole political position they allege to hold is a lie.
Its an act. Imagine McConnell, pulling off a mask, and its Nancy Pelosi underneath?
Its NOT ‘personal animosity’, or any of the miriad excuses offered, for the wholesale vitriol directed at PDJT from every direction.
Its that he is an EXISTENTIAL threat;
His actions cause 10’s of millions of Republican voters to realise the truth about the Republicon leadership in Congress, and THAT is what makes him and MAGA an existential threat to the Uniparty.
Its NOT “the tweets”, or his “coarseness”
Or even that he is not a member of “the club”.
Expose the Republicons, and the Uniparty collapses.
One thing that set me straight from the get go was reading Representative Loui Gomert’s “Exposing Robert Mueller”. Reading that, my own knowledge and digging back into the way back machines, there was just no way I could go along with SC Robert Mueller coming up with a fair unbiased investigation. He never changed his colors, he is still the same dirty cop I got to know years back. Sundance and many fellow Treepers were right to stand firm on their belief that Robert Mueller was dirty and an untrustworthy, but in the end we got what we wanted and had always stood firm that our VSG POTUS Trump was innocent. He’s been vindicated, but we still have more battles to fight and by God’s grace we will come out stronger than ever before. It is now on us to be the historians and teach our children, grandchildren and our youths so that this does not get repeated. It is also upon us to elect legislatures who are truly committed to our Republics Constitution to insure laws are enacted/modified the 702 FISA statutes to protect the 4th amendment everyone of our legal US citizens. May God do his will and bless this Treeper family, Amen!
I KNEW Nunes referals covered more than eight individuals.
A) cause he had earlier said 12-24, and
B) The referals ar for CONSPIRACY, and
Like Tango, it takes at least 2.
The release of the Mueller report isn’t the end of this, its just the end of the beginning.
Strap in treepers, we are in for one he!! of a ride!
I don’t know whether they read Sundances excellent advice, or ‘like minds think alike’, but seems like there are a number of people who are NOT falling into, (what,did Sundance call it)
The justification trap?
They are focusing on HOW did it all start, which leads inevitably to WHEN did it all start.
Early conversations, winks and nods, want to say “Boy, were these people STUPID”,..they are IDEOLOGUES, ‘true believers’, so smart or stupid doesn’t come into it.
And they are gonna hang.
SD, you missed a spot, or two:
(4) Why was a CIA spy, Stefen Halpert, send to infiltrate, entrap and spy on the Trump Campaign PRIOR to the opening of the FBI investigation on July 31st 2016? [1]
(5) Why was a CIA (& Israeli?) spy, Charles Tawil, ordered to attempt to entrap a Trump Campaign member, G. Papadopoulos, by giving him $10,000? [2]
—————— f.n.
[1] Stefen Halpert was at the time also member of the CSI an organization setup with a Halykut member together with the former head of MI6. The CSI had intimate contacts with high ranking FSB (& ex-KGB) officers. Halykut has close relationships with other ex-MI6 member outfits, such as Orbis Business Intelligence (from Mr. Steele). A former Halykut board member was Australian diplomat, and apparently former 5-eyes spy, Downer (who was involved in another entrapment operation, together with professor Mifsud, yet another Western Intelligence asset).
[2] This was part of a CIA or FBI entrapment operation, in order for the FBI to find that money on him when he travelled back to the USA (he wasn’t carrying the money, he had left it with a lawyer in Greece, the FBI did stop him on entry and searched his belogings for the money they expected to find).
