The Corruption and Influence of Jessie K Liu…

What do the following four points have in common?
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding the Awan brothers; and how they escaped full accountability, likely due to need to protect politicians. (House of Representatives) The sweetheart plea deal.
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding SSCI Security Director James Wolfe; and how he was allowed to plea only to lying to investigators when the evidence was clear from the outset how he leaked classified information to his journalist concubine. Again, likely due to the need to protect politicians. (SSCI, Senate) The sweetheart plea deal.
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding Obama lawyer Greg Craig; and how he escaped accountability for FARA violations by running out the statute of limitations and burying Mueller’s evidence for 18 months. Again, likely due to the need to protect politicians (Obama White House). Sweetheart double standards.
- The manipulated DC legal case, a non-filing, surrounding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for lying to INSD investigators about his media leaks. Again, likely due to the need to protect the administrative state. Criminal referral (April 19, 2018); grand jury (Approx. July 2018); Status?… Oh, wait for it….
If you note the common thread is: U.S. Attorney for DC, Jessie K Liu, well, you would be entirely accurate. Oh, but wait, we’ve only just begun.
Pay attention to the timelines.
While newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr was/is “getting his arms” around ongoing corruption within the organization he is now attempting to lead, there was an announcement on March 5th, about U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu becoming the #3 official at the DOJ.
Three weeks later, on March 28th, there was an announcement about a change of plans, and U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu’s name was withdrawn from consideration.
In addition to AG Bill Barr “getting his arms around” issues within the department, what else happened between March 5th and March 28th that would so drastically change plans for Ms. Liu?:
On March 21st Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows send a letter (full pdf available here) to Attorney General William Barr wanting to know what is the status of the year-old (April 19th, 2018) criminal referral for fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. (link)
.
Answering the letter from Jordan and Meadows would be easy. The AG picks up the phone, calls Ms. Liu, asks the question and then sends back a response. Except, well, there was no response. Instead, a week after receiving the letter Ms. Liu’s name is withdrawn from consideration for promotion…. and later AG Barr admits there was ‘spying’.
Keep in mind Meadows and Jordan obviously suspected –as did we– that no DOJ case against McCabe was being pursued; after all, the evidence was previously gathered, it doesn’t take a year. Additionally, when Mark Meadows is directly asked about the status of this specific issue today with Maria Bartiromo what does he answer? He doesn’t… [watch the interview] he avoids the question completely.
Put it all together and be intellectually honest…. McCabe’s current non-worried book-tour status is directly in-line with the politically convenient Awan, Wolfe and Craig approach.
See the picture?
Obviously we don’t yet have a solid history to reference AG Barr’s motive and intentions (cautious optimism). However, granting benefit of doubt, CTH can imagine an eyes-wide-open diplomatic response from any Bill Barr ‘hands-around-it‘ line of inquiry….
Hence, Liu withdrawn.
Now some might ask why Barr would simultaneously make Jessie Liu the chair of the Attorney General Advisory Committee on the same day her name is withdrawn (March 28th announcement); however, Barr doesn’t have a choice about the DC U.S. Attorney sitting on the AGAC. By law [28 CFR § 0.10] the Attorney General can pick all of the AGAC members, with one exception. The DC U.S. Attorney is required to be a member.
[Nice little deep state continuity trick]
Given that Barr is bringing in people from outside the DOJ –specifically from his prior law practice- that he knows he can trust, CTH suspects Barr made Liu Chairwoman of the AGAC for two reasons: (1) keep eyes on her; and (2) busy her with administrative work.
But wait…. it gets better.
Accepting that Ms. Jessie Liu is a career participant in the DOJ aspects of deep state preservation; even acting in a role as Deputy Chief of Staff for the DOJ National Security Division (yes, the DOJ-NSD division at the heart of the FISA issues); and remembering that Ms. Liu was also a member of the Trump transition team…. well, who the hell recommended her for those roles?
Someone ‘inside’ the Trump operation had to recommend Jessie Liu as a member of the transition team knowing full well her ideology would protect the administrative state. Who was that person who recommended her, and brought her in?
Additionally, regarding the recent March 5th, 2019, recommendation for Associate Attorney General (position #3), there has to be a point-of-contact between the DOJ and the inner circle of the White House. A person who would carry a recommendation from the DOJ institution, internally, to President Trump. Who was/is that person specifically?
If the 2016/2017 recommending transition member is the same as the 2019 recommending administration member… well, that’s the person who is directly working to the detriment of President Trump’s agenda.
Again, for those who might prefer to look-away from cold data, go back to the four points of specific reference we started with and research:
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding the Awan brothers; and how they escaped full accountability, likely due to need to protect politicians. (House of Representatives) The sweetheart plea deal.
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding SSCI Security Director James Wolfe; and how he was allowed to plea only to lying to investigators when the evidence was clear from the outset how he leaked classified information to his journalist concubine. Again, likely due to the need to protect politicians. (SSCI, Senate) The sweetheart plea deal.
- The manipulated DC legal case surrounding Obama lawyer Greg Craig; and how he escaped accountability for FARA violations by running out the statute of limitations and burying Mueller’s evidence for 18 months. Again, likely due to the need to protect politicians (Obama White House). Sweetheart double standards.
- The manipulated DC legal case, a non-filing, surrounding former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for lying to INSD investigators about his media leaks. Again, likely due to the need to protect the administrative state. Criminal referral (April 19, 2018); grand jury (Approx. July 2018); Status?…
Look up those specific backstories.
Right there, in combination with the non-accountability outcomes of the two previous inspector general reports, is a big part of the corruption problem. If AG Bill Barr intends to save these institutions, he has his work cut out for him.
QUESTION: If the DOJ Office of Inspector General found no intentional DOJ and FBI malfeasance in the June ’18 report covering the totality of the 2016 election; and no direct evidence of political bias within the decision-making of the officials being reviewed; what’s the likelihood of the same OIG finding malfeasance as it relates to DOJ/FBI *FISA activity* and the exact same people?
The extensive OIG election-period report found no DOJ/FBI misconduct (only some bad judgement). There were no criminal referrals. There were recommendations for internal improvement, which FBI Director Wray said the FBI would implement (link).
It’s important to note the Office of Inspector General FISA review/investigation of potential FISA abuses (opened March 28th, 2018) was launched three months prior to the “Election Activity” final report in June 14th 2018. There was obvious investigative overlap; however, the June report said “no evidence of intentional misconduct.”
The time frame covered by the “Election Activity” review (OIG report 2) and the “FISA Activity” review (OIG report 3) are the same. The topics are different (FISA being more specific), but the people under review and time-frame therein are identical.
If the OIG found no intentional corrupt activity in the June ’18 report (only bad judgement); no referrals were made; and time period and people are exactly the same; how can the OIG produce a post-facto FISA review report with substantively different conclusions? It seems unlikely.
However, that said, there is a narrow window of potential optimism for those seeking some measure of accountability inside report #3.
DOJ Official Bruce Ohr is likely still employed for the same reason the dispatch of Peter Strzok and James Baker was delayed prior to the finalization of IG report #2. The OIG and INSD (inspection division) can only reach those still inside the system.
On the narrow issue of how the DOJ and FBI assembled, handled and used the FISA application (and subsequent Title-1 surveillance warrant), against the Trump campaign and officials therein, Bruce Ohr is a key and central witness for the OIG (link).
Mr. Ohr has testified (transcript here) that he was interviewed by IG Horowitz about his role in assembling the information that was later used in gaining a FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant without following the Woods Procedure. [Note: Mr. Ohr was never interviewed by John Huber]
Unlike the previous OIG report #2 (Election-era Issues) if the OIG can find direct and intentional “gross misconduct” (by referencing traditional and historic FISA application assembly therein), toward those officials who participated in the FISA assembly, then it becomes possible the OIG report could potentially outline that the FISA application resulted in serious fourth amendment civil rights violations. And that perspective could be a narrow opening toward legal issues for DOJ and FBI officials who participated in assembling an *intentional* and fraudulently-based application to the FISA court.
Unfortunately, that approach is a very high bar for the OIG to reach. Again, the OIG would have to find “direct evidence” of “gross misconduct” resulting in civil rights violations. The defensive arguments by the corrupt group would be filled with legal justification(s) and internal process discussion. Lots of room for reasonable doubt.
Also unfortunate, any finding of “fourth amendment” FISA-abuse would be adverse to the interests of the larger U.S. intelligence apparatus and institutional participants who rely on the current use of the FISA process. Current officials would want to protect it.
I suspect the team of DOJ/FBI officials who abused the FISA court, and are now watching things unfold, are also relying upon the institutional necessity of the FISA process to protect themselves from too much scrutiny and sunlight. An example of that unfortunate reality is found with HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes advocating for FISA reauthorization on January 11th, 2018 (link); right in the middle of the explosive revelations and discoveries of potential abuse.
As HPSCI Chairman, Devin Nunes knew back in 2017 the FISA process was abused for corrupt political intent. However, he also knows FISA is a critical component and tool for the U.S. intelligence system and national security.
Currently Mr. Nunes is advocating for a much larger conversation about FISA and “Title-1” authority before any further congressional re-authorization.
We can only imagine the downstream political chaos if IG Horowitz started cracking open the doors to possible civil rights violations from Obama-era FISA abuse.
♦ Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016.
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation.
Yes, they were spying.
Release this material, and the entire corrupt construct is exposed….
John Kerry free as a bird
Guilty as original sin
We are broken
The true evil must be cast out!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The common denominator of all things illegal in Washington D.C. since August 28, 2008, is aka Barack HUSSEIN Obama.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Addendum to my original comment:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/in-the-news/tom-fitton-spying-on-trump-was-run-out-of-obama-white-house/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will BO be held accountable?
LikeLike
You can’t tell me the WH was not involved in the spying when Glenn Simpson’s wife runs to the WH after Rogers shuts down the private contractors. That has guilty written all over it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear God AG Barr. If you ever loved your Country. If you ever loved the rule of law. Address this through the Courts. You are the one man who can prevent civil war.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“You are the one man who can prevent civil war.”
I don’t think they understand, TBH. Cuz they live in the D.C. Bubble — day in, day out. ‘Course, D.C. would be the first city to go up in smoke. Irony! :^p
LikeLike
RLTW, I do think and feel that Barr is more than competent to get to the body of it all with so many years of being a real attorney and previous office. I also think he has been reading and keeping up on all the evil doings and is working long and hard to be the whole thing open and clear and ready to ponce. Again, SD, we are running into another wait which at least will be a lot more exciting and the deep state is dead. I pray for AG Barr to be the one to break this whole caper into little pieces and the culprits truly brought to justice, and hopefully on to the gallows for outright treason/sedition and threats.
LikeLike
Lui was a total failure. She was a dream for the coup plotters, just like Sessions.
Where are the Mifsud 302’s, do they exist?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Liu wasn’t a total failure. She did her job for the Uniparty and did it well.
She should be relieved of duty pending an investigation into her dealings that Sundance points out: Awan, Wolfe, and McCabe,
LikeLiked by 2 people
In a sense, she is being burdened with administrative tasks and is under Barr’s microscope, so one can hope your wish is being fulfilled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“So, let it be written; so let it be done!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe she’ll google her name tonight. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
CLICK. Spotlight turned ON another cockroach.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The same person recommended her for these two positions two years apart?
Who brought this person into the campaign team and administration?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Im digging everything i can find is just recommendation form trump white house. She applied for the transition team. don’t know who vetted her she was hired as assistant council at treasury and then submitted for DC Prosecutor and was confirmed by voice vote (red Flag), Session appointed her to Advisory committee with high praise same one Barr (also with high praise) did seems an automatic. I came across a womans lawyer association where liu was opposing Alito ..but cant find that again for details.
Sundance will tell us soon where her recommend came from I hope
LikeLike
” If AG Bill Barr intends to save these institutions, he has his work cut out for him.|
I don’t want to save the FBI/DOJ/CIA Axis of Evil. Like cancer, it should be eradicated. And start with the Crime Syndicate that calls itself the FBI. The Republic would be much better off. And just taking off an especially rotten part or two isn’t sufficient since as long as any part remains, the rest will just grow back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not holding my breath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t she married to a Michael Abramowicz president of Freedom House? Is this the same guy who pens articles for the Washington Post claiming that PDT is straining relations with foreign governments?
Who recommended this woman for her post? And who protected her given her and her husbands ideology once she was in there?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI may have been a grand experiment, but it has utterly failed and should be eliminated with ‘extreme prejudice’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, if I am reading this correctly then there will never be any convictions. Good to know.
Also, Trump doesn’t care about corruption since corruption is part and parcel to government and business. Good to know.
Since 95% of the elected GOP is against Trump and blocked his agenda for 2 years this is looking remarkably similar to the Reagan administration and his legacy. Good to know.
LikeLike
Archie, around here we refer to him as President Trump. I won’t even address the other stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any ideas who recommended her?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That appears to be the $64K question – and I am betting that Sundance is well aware of the name of that person and is just waiting for the right opportunity to make that information public!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or is finding it out, anyway. He’s good at that.
Speaking of “good at finding out,” anyone seen Zippy lately?
LikeLike
And people have said I’m nuts to hope that whatever criminal cases are brought forward they be tried in a military court. Good luck getting any of the people responsible for this anything more than a slap on the wrist in any court in DC.
My $0.02.
LikeLike
Not nuts, but 1 old 9-0 Supreme Court declared it was unconstitutional to try American civilians in military courts unless pretty much all civilian authority was no more. Also, too many military courts are kangaroo courts. See LTC Terry Lakin as well as the ‘Leavenworth Ten’.
LikeLike
So who is the person working to the detriment of the Trump agenda?
Any guesses.
My guess; Jeff Sessions
LikeLike
Christie was my first thought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who would listen to Sessions after he recused himself? It has to be someone currently relevant…and trusted?
LikeLike
If the 2016/2017 recommending transition member is the same as the 2019 recommending administration member… well, that’s the person who is directly working to the detriment of President Trump’s agenda.
Damn, man. SD – you plop that down on a Sunday night and just leave it there? Why do I feel like I must be the only guy in the room that doesn’t know who you’re pointing at. How am I going to go to sleep now???
It’s cruel, that’s what it is. Cruel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
#Metoo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chris Christie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do you know Ilcon?
LikeLike
Because he’s a fat slob, plays dirty and has proven himself to be a backstabber.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t “know”. He brought in Mike Benghazi Rogers (deep state) and he appointed a Sharia judge in NJ (deep state). If one watched his book tour roll out, he portrayed himself as being the “ONE” who got the President elected. Just reading between the lines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo
LikeLike
PDJT needs to tweet about this tomorrow and get it into the public eye…or Tucker, or Rush, or Levin
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would hazard a guess (and put some good money on it) that the man who desperately wanted to be Attorney General was the person who recommended Liu.
JEFFERSON BLOODY BEAUREGARD SESSIONS
That’s who.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But the promotion to the #3 DOJ spot? By that time, even if Sessions was still around, his word was by then worthless to President Trump.
Also, as this may be our not so valiant current insider mole, well, Sessions is very much OUT.
LikeLike
“Who was that person who recommended her, and brought her in?”
Ooooh… I’m rubbing my hands together so fast I could pop popcorn with ’em…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very frustrating to see the many layers of built in protection for the corrupt deep state, and zero for good honest America loving citizens.
Mr. Barr, so much rests on your shoulders. How do you want to be remembered?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jessie Liu came from the law firm Morrison & Foerster. In 2005 Morrison & Foerster were listed on the Clinton Global Initiative as “partners” working against human traffickers. (I guess that didn’t include Jeffery Epstein.)
Steven Wasserman, the brother of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, is an assistant US Attorney in Liu’s DC US Attorney’s office. (Luke Rosiak’s book, “Obstrution of Justice” explains the corrupt Awan “investigation.”)
I have also read Comey’s daughter is an assistant US Attorney in the corrupt SDNY, US Attorney’s office.
Barr needs to either reassign all the political hacks at these dirty USA offices, or assign the the critical cases to Huber, or another US Attorney’s office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It always comes back to the SDNY. Besides the 9th Circuit, this district needs to be broken up.
LikeLike
Huber? For what possible reason? Huber?
LikeLike
If on the outside chance he’s real. Point being the DC and NY offices of the “justice” department are full of rats!
LikeLike
CGI and human trafficking.
https://www.coreysdigs.com/child-trafficking/are-bill-hillary-clinton-involved-with-child-trafficking/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fantastic detective work, Sundance.
It is hard for me to comprehend how you synthesize such disparate information so eminently.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My guess: McGhan is the mystery “insider.”
LikeLike
Scott – I was thinking someone on Trump’s legal team as well, whether it be McGahn or another member on the team. It would make sense and the person would be absolutely positioned in the most confidential of places.
LikeLike
Between Wolfe, the Awans, Craig, and McCabe, she must know much compromising material. Sad that she is a warrior for manipulation, rather than truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In order for evil to succeed, good men must remain silent.
First, Jessie is out as number 3 and Barr sees what has happened. This weakens the plotters line of defense.
Next, evidence of the coup conspiracy exists and can be released, as Sundance has outlined.
William Barr is no shrinking violet…he is bringing in people he can trust and he will take action.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So is the person who recommended her still in the White House or gone?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another question is, who is filling in AG Barr on who are the bad guys in DOJ/FBI? Someone is giving AG Barr the correct docs to see.
Where is Ezra Cohen-Watnick these days? Still at DOJ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
So many questions…and no answers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many government crimes and no prosecutions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeans2nd, the answer is Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you are right chip.
LikeLike
Don’t know how I am supposed to sleep tonight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still want to know who ordered then candidate Trump was not to be given a heads up about attempted infiltration of his campaign by Russians. Senator Feinstein actually employed a Chinese spy on her staff and she was given a heads up. Why didn’t the FBI initiate an investigation of her?
LikeLike
Pentz?
LikeLike
I went back and looked at transition team and Christie and/or Trey Gowdy stood out as possibilities for sell outs to sabotage President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She previously worked at the Treasury Dept…that would be Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Do I win a prize, Sundance??
LikeLike
Please don’t say that it is Rudy.
LikeLike
Well, after someone on the POTUS twitter staff, reads this and Sundance’s tweets; who among us believes that VSGPDJT does NOT remember who recommended this liddle doll Jessie Liu to HIS Transition Team?
LikeLike
Sessions?
LikeLike