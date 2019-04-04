Team Mueller and the Predictable “Leak Campaign” – But The Much Bigger Issue is the 40 FBI Agents…

Predictably the leftist and highly partisan Mueller Team, in close coordination with Lawfare and their media allies, start trying to shape a narrative. Seriously, I’m not going to waste time on their New York Times article except to say the motive for this effort is self-admitted…. In their own words:
[…] At stake in the dispute — the first evidence of tension between Mr. Barr and the special counsel’s office — is who shapes the public’s initial understanding of one of the most consequential government investigations in American history. Some members of Mr. Mueller’s team are concerned that, because Mr. Barr created the first narrative of the special counsel’s findings, Americans’ views will have hardened before the investigation’s conclusions become public. (link)
Well, there it is…. Sure, we didn’t expect the Mueller team to beg forgiveness for conducting the most ridiculous investigation in modern history; however, I also didn’t expect them to be so honest about the motives. In their own words, they are now admitting: it’s all about politics and maximum political benefit.
Despite the proclaimed reason for the investigation, the greatest concern amid the Mueller team is not whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election; but rather who gets to shape the political narrative that comes after three years of weaponized intelligence ops.
A completely manufactured political operation based on a completely manufactured premise. That is all this is. That is all this ever was; and that is all history will record.
Despite their post-narrative gnashing of teeth; and despite their post-narrative shouting at trees; the totality of their investigative value is synonymous with a team investigating a rabbit-faced baby born with ten-inch ears, because a buck-toothed mom chewed carrots while pregnant.
Same investigative value.
Same investigative outcome.
That’s it. Nothing more.
The real issue that everyone is overlooking is far more serious than tin-foil DOJ lawyers chasing stories of Olaf Mocksonofbitch and his Macedonian meme generating buddies on Facebook….
The real problem we have is outlined in the part of the story everyone will read-over without recognizing,… because we have become immune to the insanity of it.
…[…] It was also unclear how widespread the vexation is among the special counsel team, which included 19 lawyers, about 40 F.B.I. agents and other personnel.
Think about this carefully.
I’m going to skip over the part where everyone recognizes these are the same damned FBI agents investigating Trump in 2016… who transferred into the Mueller team in 2017… to continue the plan into 2018 and 2019. As if that wasn’t alarming enough… I digress.
Forty FBI Agents spent three years investigating whether or not a chicken-faced baby was actually born in a hen house.
Think about this carefully.
Forty FBI agents, spent three years on a mission to eliminate the candidacy and presidency of Donald Trump. Don’t get dragged into the absurdity and travel down their bizarre mirrored path where justification is put through a cognitive blender. Forty FBI Agents spent three years trying to aid a political effort to remove a president.
If you give them the benefit of being sound-minded, we had Forty FBI agents who transparently had to know this was a ridiculously weaponized political operation against the opposing political party of their FBI and DOJ leadership… and they went along with it.
The whole damned thing was/is a ruse.
What exactly would forty FBI agents be investigating?
You can take that insufferably overused qualifier: “we’re not talking about the hard-working FBI field agents here..“, and stuff it. I’m exactly talking about forty transparently corrupt FBI field agents who, according to EVERYONE, participated in an investigation that was transparent political bullsh!t from the beginning….
….And they all did what? Went along with it… that’s what they did.
That aspect doesn’t seem to be appearing anywhere.
That aspect doesn’t seem to be bothering anyone, except me.
That in-your-face truism hasn’t been discussed anywhere amid thousands of hours of pundit conversation, and thousands more column inches dedicated to this fabricated political operation.
Is someone actually going to try and tell me Forty FBI Agents didn’t know the Vast Russian Conspiracy was a bucket of nonsense from, um, at least day #2?..
These are the best investigators in the world? These are the elite investigative units that we count on to investigate serious crimes and avoid terrorist threats?
Who are they? Name them ! Every one of them needs to be named, publicly. We paid for this, don’t we have a right to know the name of every person who participated in this investigation?
With the publication of the report doesn’t President Trump get to confront his accusers, in sunlight? Democrats demand transparency; OK, I’ll play. Make them live up to their own rules…. I want the names of every FBI individual who participated in this investigation.
Again, think about it.
What does forty FBI agents working on this fabricated Russian case for three years tell us about the operational integrity of the FBI as an institution?
9/11
Boston Marathon
San Bernardino
Pulse Nightclub
Garland, Texas
Dallas, Texas, sniper
Mandalay Bay
Parkland, Florida
Fort Lauderdale, Airport
Any questions?…
WaPo article is the same .. they wanted their narrative out there.
*Notice it says “The” official said” referring to their source.
“Mueller’s team assumed the information was going to be made available to the public, the official said, “and so they prepared their summaries to be shared in their own words — and not in the attorney general’s summary of their work, as turned out to be the case.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/limited-information-barr-has-shared-about-russia-investigation-frustrated-some-on-muellers-team/2019/04/03/c98e8a02-567a-11e9-814f-e2f46684196e_story.html?utm_term=.7b8e12564126
“they prepared their summaries to be shared in their own words” – absolute proof they made this up and it’s probably illegal, certainly immoral.
There are not 19 versions, stories of “my life exploring Russia, Russia, Russia”.
This reads like progressive snowflakes saying “well, this is my climate catastrophe truth”.
There is truth and false. Binary, that’s it.
This is from the folks that can’t tell boys from girls. Yuk.
Perfect picture of Wray! lmfao. He’s in so far over his head.
What I and others have been saying. No whistle-blowers? There is not an FBI worth saving.
You can go on and on listing FBI failures in any and all of their various responsibilities, and unlike the CIA, where everyone hears about their failures, but they can’t advertise their successes, the FBI would advertise any success that they have had. You know that because they constantly blame everyone else for their failures.
Shut them down.
You are so right it is frightening. I work with a major police department for over 30 years and every time a major case came along and the FBI became involved it was a cluster F%k. They came bringing money and claims of assistance only. Soon, they took over everything…refusing to share any info they obtaining and confiscating all the info we had. Several time I caught them making up statements by witnesses. They thought they could get away with it because they don’t tape interviews. Fortunately, we did. Evidence appeared out of nowhere. Turns out their forensic lab was busted manufacturing evidence (giving false results. I have never met a “hard working” FBI agent. The agents I met were ass kissers and ladder climbers and that was all they were interested in.
Isn’t there a group of agents who can’t tell anything unless subpoenaed? Or was that some BS I just read in a comments section somewhere?
Damn I’ll go 3rd then since I’m not feel well and sitting up. Trump has to win the next election and y’all need to bring in reeforcements as well if you love this country or your town. These dim are gonna take away the electoral college and your little towns like mine are gonna need a lot of ammo…the big city folks ain’t got a clue what’s going on. They want even talk to their neighbors because of paranoia and that’s the truth…
FBI = Organized deep state criminals. Every single one of them from top to bottom are corrupt.They have too much power. No morals. No country. Traitors.
I must take vigorous exception to your painting all FBI agents with the same brush. The fact that negates your statement is that I have two close relatives who are FBI agents and they are the most upright and honorable of men. Please be more discerning when impugning the honor of those of whom you have no knowledge.
An outgoing tide lowers all boats. Fish rots from the head down. Stomp your feet vigorously.
I doubt that the small group expanded to 40 agents, They may have put that number to make it look big. What we need to look at is total FBI agent time to get a better picture of the extent of FBI personnel.
Name them and then cut them loose. Adios.
Useless Wray should be given the boot also.
Credit to Barr. He knows a political hit job when he sees one.
All he did was take the report, remove all of the politically motivated smear and innuendo. Four pages is probably about right.
At least it finally destroys any illusions any hold-outs may have had about Wray.
Should recruit FBI agents from the ranks of beat cops and detectives from major cities, with records of significant felony arrests and clean personnel files.
They needed at least 40 FBI agents to take down that nefarious criminal, Roger Stone, brought to us by CNN, of course.
Really just excellent planning ahead by Mueller to assemble such a team including that amphibious assault unit for the Stone show.
How many different countries did they get to visit?
Whole deal was a fuster cluck, but no worry, Schiff and Nadler will sort it out because they have no policies and 2020 is bearing down.
Sundance, you are our Patton. Thank you for enlisting us.
You just raised the hair on my arm. We are now fighting, after having been victimized by an invasion of the US.
So many fronts. We need to take out evil thought, and interference. Foreign and domestic.
Tear Washington down, stone from stone, and sow every acre with salt. A Carthaginian peace.
And start de novo.
Sundance, I am with you. I share your horror at the prospect of 40 FBI agents masquerading as real detectives working objectively to see if our president colluded with the Russians. It is an Alice and Wonderland insanity to visualize. It does make you wonder to what dept the ineptness and corruption goes in our government agencies. Our country is in real trouble here. The FBI, CIA, etc appears inept and horribly partisan. Thank you Sundance for your sensitivity and reminder of what the truth and integrity looks like. Trump has assembled a crew of honest caring folks to help carry this country out of the pit of stupidity and evil into the light of Christian day. Let us pray for the victory of the light-of the Trump team.
Yup the whole Federal Bad Investigative bunch need to go.
And the FL fake bomb man in a van has been glossed over by FBI too. I digress.
Pelosi’s new set of house rules is what it’s about. To hang with anything else, they want their mitts on this report in order to shape the narrative and nothing else. It would be 2020 on a plate for them if they got to shape the narrative and let’s hope WB is steadfast in honoring SC rules regarding disclosure.
Remember Nancy trumpeting about her new subpoena power?
People too easily cast them off as liberal buffoons but they’re not. They’re practiced, rehearsed, scripted and indoctrinated in the art of Alinsky. Republicans will ignore this at their peril.
PDJT is onto them and they know it. Hopefully, very soon, he will find the “right moment” to unleash to hounds of hell on them.
To add to list,
Baton Rouge, LA – sniper. The guy had youtube videos stating what he intended to do.
Right after the Dallas sniper.
Sad and scary, all of it.
I call Wray duckface, due to the weird picture above. I have owned ducks that were more intelligent.
I CANNOT believe that the WHOLE country is not on to all of this.
The Meuller team’s premature ejaculations are a testament to their immaturity.
Sundance, thank you for standing up. Thank you for leading.
We all need to march…some way, somehow. And may I salute you for your cold anger and ours.
And, by the way, our attitude matters.
Forty FBI agents…who are they?
Eliminate the FBI and Clean out Justice.
The Nuclear Option:
The FBI should be eliminated and the Dept of Justice cleaned out.
Their methods and the entire management structure are mostly lawyers and use the FBI and Justice for political reasons only. Their power to take over and control every situation must be stopped.
FBI/DOJ has been cleansed of USA Patriots and staffed with Social Justice types throughout. Disband the FBI and clean out Justice.
Create new agencies.
Use the US Marshall’s service, the Treasury Department, and the Secret Service in lieu of manning a new agency.
Two to three agencies will be formed with the below requirements. The State and Local law enforcement agencies can handle most, if not all situations until then.
Today’s FBI is antiquated and were necessary “before” the advent of technology that communicates issues immediately.
There are thousands of Americans who are entirely qualified to perform in the new agency. Former law enforcement, former military, and even former FBI.
Screening should include:
– Experience
– Polygraph tests, which will be given yearly.
– Drug testing, submission of financial records and
– “Spouses cannot have employment in any associated agencies.”
Any released Agents or Employees of the former Agencies will have their Security Clearances immediately revoked. To obtain a new Security Clearance, new background investigations will be required.
Released FBI agents may apply, but must go thru the same procedures.
• Lawyers are not hired. Only a few for any legal issues.
DOJ and FISA court will be disbanded.
A branch of the Supreme Court will be established for any and all FISA applications. Any FISA documents can be viewed by the President at any time.
The President is in charge of the Law Enforcement Branch as per the Constitution. Any orders from the President must be obeyed immediately
Anyone in the Holder regime should be put on probation until another complete security investigation is completed. Including lie detector and drug testing.
No cases / investigation results are classified unless involving “actual” National Security.
All investigation should be available within 30 days of incidents.
No re-dactions to any documents unless involving actual National Security.
The DOJ, for decades has targeted corporations and individuals for nothing more than power.
If I remember correctly, in corporations and Government, if someone was fired or discharged, all his recommendations / people put into place would also be transferred or actually fired.
A new watchdog agency needs to be established to watch over / supervise the DOJ. This of course was the job of Federal Judges…..how is that working out?
Put all DOJ Federal case “On Hold”, until proper judgments / the watchdog agency can determine for them to proceed.
The FBI and Department of Justice Buildings and Headquarters need to be shut down and put Off Limits immediately and NO Individual allowed inside until ALL material / computer files and anything pertaining to the Departments is confiscated.
Shut them down and also all Department Assistant District Attorneys should be fired.
This is the only solution that will work.
The Nuclear Option.
I have thought for quite some time the FBI is filled with corruption. But Somehow I never gave those FBI agents much thought.
It makes sense.
