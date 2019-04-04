Team Mueller and the Predictable “Leak Campaign” – But The Much Bigger Issue is the 40 FBI Agents…

Predictably the leftist and highly partisan Mueller Team, in close coordination with Lawfare and their media allies, start trying to shape a narrative. Seriously, I’m not going to waste time on their New York Times article except to say the motive for this effort is self-admitted…. In their own words:

[…] At stake in the dispute — the first evidence of tension between Mr. Barr and the special counsel’s office — is who shapes the public’s initial understanding of one of the most consequential government investigations in American history. Some members of Mr. Mueller’s team are concerned that, because Mr. Barr created the first narrative of the special counsel’s findings, Americans’ views will have hardened before the investigation’s conclusions become public. (link)

Well, there it is…. Sure, we didn’t expect the Mueller team to beg forgiveness for conducting the most ridiculous investigation in modern history; however, I also didn’t expect them to be so honest about the motives. In their own words, they are now admitting: it’s all about politics and maximum political benefit.

Despite the proclaimed reason for the investigation, the greatest concern amid the Mueller team is not whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election; but rather who gets to shape the political narrative that comes after three years of weaponized intelligence ops.

A completely manufactured political operation based on a completely manufactured premise. That is all this is. That is all this ever was; and that is all history will record.

Despite their post-narrative gnashing of teeth; and despite their post-narrative shouting at trees; the totality of their investigative value is synonymous with a team investigating a rabbit-faced baby born with ten-inch ears, because a buck-toothed mom chewed carrots while pregnant.

Same investigative value.

Same investigative outcome.

That’s it. Nothing more.

The real issue that everyone is overlooking is far more serious than tin-foil DOJ lawyers chasing stories of Olaf Mocksonofbitch and his Macedonian meme generating buddies on Facebook….

The real problem we have is outlined in the part of the story everyone will read-over without recognizing,… because we have become immune to the insanity of it.

…[…] It was also unclear how widespread the vexation is among the special counsel team, which included 19 lawyers, about 40 F.B.I. agents and other personnel.

Think about this carefully.

I’m going to skip over the part where everyone recognizes these are the same damned FBI agents investigating Trump in 2016… who transferred into the Mueller team in 2017… to continue the plan into 2018 and 2019. As if that wasn’t alarming enough… I digress.

Forty FBI Agents spent three years investigating whether or not a chicken-faced baby was actually born in a hen house.

Think about this carefully.

Forty FBI agents, spent three years on a mission to eliminate the candidacy and presidency of Donald Trump. Don’t get dragged into the absurdity and travel down their bizarre mirrored path where justification is put through a cognitive blender. Forty FBI Agents spent three years trying to aid a political effort to remove a president.

If you give them the benefit of being sound-minded, we had Forty FBI agents who transparently had to know this was a ridiculously weaponized political operation against the opposing political party of their FBI and DOJ leadership… and they went along with it.

The whole damned thing was/is a ruse.

What exactly would forty FBI agents be investigating?

You can take that insufferably overused qualifier: “we’re not talking about the hard-working FBI field agents here..“, and stuff it. I’m exactly talking about forty transparently corrupt FBI field agents who, according to EVERYONE, participated in an investigation that was transparent political bullsh!t from the beginning….

….And they all did what? Went along with it… that’s what they did.

That aspect doesn’t seem to be appearing anywhere.

That aspect doesn’t seem to be bothering anyone, except me.

That in-your-face truism hasn’t been discussed anywhere amid thousands of hours of pundit conversation, and thousands more column inches dedicated to this fabricated political operation.

Is someone actually going to try and tell me Forty FBI Agents didn’t know the Vast Russian Conspiracy was a bucket of nonsense from, um, at least day #2?..

These are the best investigators in the world? These are the elite investigative units that we count on to investigate serious crimes and avoid terrorist threats?

Who are they? Name them ! Every one of them needs to be named, publicly. We paid for this, don’t we have a right to know the name of every person who participated in this investigation?

With the publication of the report doesn’t President Trump get to confront his accusers, in sunlight? Democrats demand transparency; OK, I’ll play. Make them live up to their own rules…. I want the names of every FBI individual who participated in this investigation.

Again, think about it.

What does forty FBI agents working on this fabricated Russian case for three years tell us about the operational integrity of the FBI as an institution?

9/11

Boston Marathon

San Bernardino

Pulse Nightclub

Garland, Texas

Dallas, Texas, sniper

Mandalay Bay

Parkland, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Airport

Any questions?…

