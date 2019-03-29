AG William Barr Notifies Congress Mueller Report Will Be Available Mid-April…

The Robert Mueller report on the investigation into Russia’s election interference will be made public by mid-April according to a letter sent today from Attorney General William P. Barr. The White House will not see the document before he sent it to Congress.
According to AG Barr the full report is going through the intelligence review process for classification and removal of sensitive material, as well as grand jury evidence. [pdf Link to Letter] Here’s the letter:
LikeLiked by 7 people
Barr does a nice job of pointing out that Pelosi and the other Dims either can't read and think, or are blatantly dishonest.
For many of them, both are fair characterizations.
I especially like that he insinuated that the Dems would not report the truth about his letter, and because he knows how the leaking liars operate and spin things….he will release his letter to the public as well!!!
Testify to the Senate first and then Nadler's inquisition. Not sure why, but that seems significant in a good way. Lindsay can ask all the questions that kill Nadler's proposed gotchas, maybe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I liked how he told THEM when he would testify
This should be run by the WH council for executive privilege material review and, just as important or even more so, to allow same to prepare the other side of story since the investigation had ZERO no adversarial input. That is what I've heard various lawyers on Fox say should be done.

The Dims are going to play upset no matter how quickly the report is released, so LET THEM WAIT! We've waited two years already anyway and that point should be made!
The Dims are going to play upset no matter how quickly the report is released, so LET THEM WAIT! We’ve waited two years already anyway and that point should be made!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The way I see it is as a matter of clearing more "debris" out of the way forward. Team Trump is actually in the process of shutting down the opposition.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope so. I hope he strikes back and purges the shit out of D.C. and bans lots of those people from ever working for government again classified as security risks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zippy: “This should be run by the WH council for executive privilege material review….and to allow same to prepare the other side of story.”
I agree. Nadler etc will have a head start on the political BS. Trump might still be too trusting of others esp. given that Mueller and others on his “team” are assisting Barr. It’s ludicrous that several interested parties get to see it first but not the person that was falsely accused for over 2 years by some of those corrupt “interested parties.”
Trump has obviously declined a WH review. It's equally obvious he is not concerned and doesn't care what's in it. Fox is pushing the "Oh my. It could be bad for Trump." narrative. Don't fall for it.
Agree. If it's run past the WH, PDJT will be accused of asking for particular redactions. If the law is followed as I read it to be, then those not indicted have to be protected from the report causing harm to the innocent and revealing, none of anybody's business, information only to create more assumptions, rumors and false narratives.
They are going to gripe about tampering anyway! And if rebuttals to the inherently ONE SIDED content of the report are not made CONCURRENT with the release of Barr's edit, they will be buried by the Dim's lapdog media arm on a figurative page Z99. This is not MY advice, this is the advice I've heard from various lawyers on Fox including Alan Dershowitz.
What Happened to Alan Dershowitz?’
How a liberal Harvard professor became Trump’s most distinguished defender on TV, freaked out his friends and got the legal world up in arms.
May 11, 2018
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/05/11/alan-dershowitz-donald-trump-what-happened-218359
Because he's a FACT-based classical liberal, you Marxist HACKS!
Dershowitz showed his expertise at walking on egg shells trying to be fair and not get slaughtered, and his wisdom.
Fox is CNN but with "Sprinkles."
Seems like it more and more every day. This is a classic example of leading a story in the direction they want.
Excellent point….the day Fox hired discredited water buffalo Donna Brazile is the day they lost me. And that narcissistic bag of hot air Hannity made a fool of himself semi-flirting with her. Then traitor Paul Ryan of all people! Fox is officially Faux News now. I have no idea why Trump still gives them interviews–I wish he'd support smaller journalists who such as One America News who have been tremendously loyal and do real news.
They made the point in that video about PDJT placing an extraordinary amount of trust in Barr. Even if he isn’t someone who would betray PDJT, no one knows better what should be excluded as part of executive privilege than WH counsel.
The ability to write a rebuttal to one-sided content BEFORE it’s released is also extremely important because any WH rebuttal will be buried by the American Pravda, Inc. if not released CONCURRENTLY. This is exactly why the “lead” Dims have come out and specifically said they don’t even want the WH to have even looked at the Barr report before it’s given to them.
SCREW – THEM! LET – THEM – WAIT! They’re going to gripe and claim tampering NO MATTER WHAT anyway!
BTW, brain fart. "WH council" > "WH counsel"
Zippy:
Consider that President Trump has passed the “INTEGRITY BATON” to AG Barr.
• Barr will now properly execute his duty as the President’s Executive-Branch AG.
• That includes preserving Executive Privilege where warranted.
• The outcome will be UNMISTAKABLE for every citizen to read and understand.
Anything less will FOREVER DESTROY any possibility of rebuilding public confidence in our Rule of Law, the DOJ and FBI institutions, and our United States Government of, by and for the PEOPLE.
This is an astute move by Barr.
1. Defuses the Dems rather thoroughly—although they still might go crazy, we will see it as such.
2. Correctly recharacterized his mischaracterized (for political purposes) 4 page letter.
3. ‘Working on this with SC’ neuters the ‘Barr biased redactions’ Dem spin angle.
I now think PDJT will withhold any declassifications until after there are a few FISA perp walks, say Comey and Yates for 18USC1018. The declass will then neuter the inevitable Dem ‘revenge lawfare’ noise sure to come.
Thank you as usual, ristvan, for taking the time to comment. I and others, appreciate your insight.
And the cries will still continue to release everything. The Trump trump card is the declassification after all the games are played – if there are any opponents still standing.
ristvan: You said "perp walk" … PERP WALK!!!! Please let it be so.
My Hero! Thanks for your down-to-earth, succinct summary, ristvan! You the Man!
“This is an astute move by Barr.”
BARR didn’t make this choice, PDJT did as pointed out in the video I posted above and I think it’s DUMB based upon warnings from lawyers including Alan Dershowitz about what SHOULD be done, things which I’ve pointed out above.
The revised scope statement and the EC will have to be released at the same time or before, obviously. No need to keep them secret. As in no good excuse.
The House and Senate interview stuff can all be released as well. The ones from the house are already being released.
Declassifying other stuff may indeed be timed for effect, not sure which other ones would give the nicest bang for the buck…
Like the way you think! Thanks for your comments!
I love you ristvan!
If only the American public would only just READ what AG Barr is telling them, we could have less vitriol. Unfortunately most in the USA rely on news points/commentary etc thus sacrificing truths for biased information. In my own family I am struggling with this precise issue which will only help my 20 somethings deal w their future, not hinder. Hope Springs Eternal!
I’ve got no vitriol about it, but I don’t particularly care what Barr is writing. He’s the man tasked with evaluating whether evidence in the report meets the standards for criminality. I trust his assessment of that, but it still tells me nothing about what IS specifically in the report. Barr didn’t conduct the investigation.
I prefer to read books, not just book reviews. In this case, I helped pay for the publication so I think I have a right to read it. I understand about redaction necessities, and I’m willing to wait for that, but I can’t learn anything about how they make these decisions unless I’m able to read the evidence myself.
I don't trust the fools in charge of judging what gets released….. Too many bad guys still in position to color the outcome in favor of the commies…..
Judge Napolitano was making sure the Fox audience knew that Mueller must think there is obstruction.
Jerry Nadler wants to keep to Pelosi’s schedule for April 15 investigations for his committee, oh no. The schedule will be blown!
Judge Nap = Mute Button!
We all know what Mueller, "thinks", Nap; he thinks he wanted to torpedo Trump. But he thought it too hard, for too long, and now we all know it too, and that, Nap, is going to make for very interesting election rally material. KARMA.
Napolitano just loves to be contrary. I think you could easily get the guy to contradict himself because being contrary is his number 1 goal. I can't stand watching him.
i think that our President Trump has shown us time and time again that we can trust him always to do the right thing, that which is best for his Deplorables and the Country.
The way he played the Mueller travesty and witch hunt is a perfect example. Let’s always keep in mind what he’s been through, things that would have taken out an ordinary President, yet it all seems to make him stronger.
I consider myself privileged to live in the Golden Age of Trump. #MAGA2020
“The way he played the Mueller travesty and witch hunt is a perfect example. ”
Make no mistake. He’s still playing only he’s got the ball now.
Best vote I have ever cast in my entire life.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agreed!

Glad I sat out Romney and mccain. Let traitors and fools come from the other side.
I don't know that he is any stronger BUT…. STEEL RESOLVE the look I saw in his eyes at one point was that of a weary executioner. Not a hint of defeat, just a clear understanding of what has to be done and the tools that he must use. With an apology in advance to those with weak stomachs, it went like this.

"I just want to tell you America is the greatest place on earth, the greatest place on earth, Thank-You"
“I just want to tell you America is the greatest place on earth, the greatest place on earth, Thank-You”
In the mean time, let the declassifications begin! They are hell bent on having the report released ASAP so they can start to construct the next fictitious anti Trump
I do believe the President has a plan of action and he is fully aware of what the Dems plan to do.
Yep, DJT has shown himself to be a master strategist as well as a master tactician. An unusual combination.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Rightfully so. The oversight function is one of those constitutional ‘penumbras’—implicit in A1§8.18, but no where explicit.
Congressiinal oversight is traditionally contrued as either insuring the A2§3 take care clause, or seeing where A1§8 laws need to be amended or extended by Congress to properly implement Congressional intent.
Unfortuntely for Nadler, his demand is neither and Barr’s letter has already exposed him. Nadler can pound sand and probably will, for Deplorable amusement.
The report will be made public. There will be embarrassing, salacious and eminently quotable bits for the Dems to ponder in front of microphones, but the legal jeopardy is nil. The Mueller Report is already priced into the market. Even the Russian government wants the whole thing out there.
Here’s one of the (many) things that bothers me about this timeline.
Let’s assume for a second that Mueller is acting in good faith. If Mueller wraps up his investigation into “collusion” in August, and then (in good faith) begins an “obstruction” investigation, it has to be of the Administration’s conduct from the onset of the investigation until that point.
But that’s not what Mueller does. He purposely leaves the Russia nonsense out there to deliberately create the possibility that the Administration will, in the future, do something that Mueller can spin as obstruction.
Mueller then begins to take aggressive actions designed to tempt Trump into committing something Mueller can say is misconduct. (Like the raids on Manafort’s house, etc).
Mueller wasn’t investigating obstruction — he was trying to create it.
Why did you mention August? Isn’t Mueller done now?
Oh yes – that has been patently obvious for at least half a year or more.
Mueller never acted in good faith. Good faith would have required him to decline the job in the first place.
Dan Bongino had a good show on this very subject this week. Can’t remember the day it was.
#946 3/28/19 I believe
I am starting to like this William Barr guy. But he has been in and out of the deepest parts of the swamp for over 25 years and that gives me great pause. He makes it appear that he doesn’t like the politicization of the DOJ, but I will need to see more proof of that before he gets to wear a white hat for me. I am for the Constitution and the way I read it, We the People will be the final arbiters of the veracity of whatever is in that report.
In other words, I smell more bad fish. I see this as Mueller’s last real shot at the President and I bet he is taking careful aim at his target this time. Just the right combinations of redactions in the the right places can alter the meaning of his whole story and Barr should be acutely aware of any shenanigans Mueller may still be playing out. Call me skeptical, but I am suspicious of everyone who has ever been seen inside the DC Swamp.
There should be NOTHING in there that wasn’t already publicly available that has to do with Trump’s businesses or personal conversations or anything like that. It’s disgusting that the FBI and other agencies plus Mueller were able to do root around in his personal life so extremely like that. If he didn’t commit any crimes then he has a right to privacy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
The Mueller report is a nothingburger. The real fun starts when we find out what is in the “scope memo” and what was the impetus for the investigations. That’s when the Nuclear Powered Swamp Pump start cavitating.
I sent a letter to the AG saying that I supported transparency of the Special Counsel’s report but that in order to interpret Mueller’s report, we really need to see the unredacted Mueller scope clarification letter of August 2, 2017. I really tried to phrase my request in such a way that the request would appear nonpartisan saying something to the effect that we needed to know the limits placed on Mueller and also the latitude granted to Mueller. Absent knowing what he was charged with, we really cannot interpret his report.
Please, please, PLEASE, everyone, consider sending a request to the AG asking for release of the scope clarification. We really need to see what Rosenstein was trying to hide from the public.
