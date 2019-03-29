AG William Barr Notifies Congress Mueller Report Will Be Available Mid-April…

Posted on March 29, 2019 by

The Robert Mueller report on the investigation into Russia’s election interference will be made public by mid-April according to a letter sent today from Attorney General William P. Barr. The White House will not see the document before he sent it to Congress.

According to AG Barr the full report is going through the intelligence review process for classification and removal of sensitive material, as well as grand jury evidence. [pdf Link to LetterHere’s the letter:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, FBI, media bias, President Trump, Russia, Spygate, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

110 Responses to AG William Barr Notifies Congress Mueller Report Will Be Available Mid-April…

  1. fanbeav says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Let the media frenzy and the innuendo begin!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. joeknuckles says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    He should have just announced that it would be available on 4/1–then made them wait.

    How do you keep an idiot in suspense? I’ll tell you later.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. AnotherView says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    Oh Lawd, I’m sure the dems didn’t count on this! Can Pelosi control Popeye Shifty and Swallow Well in the meantime?–that’s the question.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • eagledriver50 says:
      March 29, 2019 at 5:46 pm

      That’s ONLY if her cheeks…uh NO…NOT GOING THERE…That woman is going to be bound up by all her botox and everything is going to come screeching out…CAN’T WAIT!!!

      Like

      Reply
      • AnotherView says:
        March 29, 2019 at 6:32 pm

        LOL…..I just love to watch the threads of Nancy’s sewn on wig loosening during pressers when she starts jerking her head. Her lips are bound to burst open if she gets any more collagen injections.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    The Wheels on the Bus are coming off
    coming off, coming off
    The Wheels on the Bus are coming off
    in our wildest dream

    The White House Walls are closing in
    closing in, closing in
    The White House Walls are closing in
    all through DC

    The President is all alone
    increasingly, increasingly
    The President is all alone
    just like Tricky Dick

    Worst Week Ever for the President
    the President, the President
    If its the Worst Week Ever for the President
    Then how come we got screwed?

    Inside our heads he lives rent-free
    Lives rent-free, lives rent-free
    Inside our heads he just signed a lease
    ’til 2024

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. RobertinMI says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    So around April 15th.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Looks like Nadler is on Barr’s radar 🙏

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  8. Nick the Deplorable says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Nadler just stated he still demands the report on 4/2 and un-redacted.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. CharterOakie says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Barr does a nice job of pointing out that Pelosi and the other Dims either can’t read and think, or are blatantly dishonest.

    For many of them, both are fair characterizations.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • fanbeav says:
      March 29, 2019 at 4:48 pm

      True and their voters don’t seem to care about facts either. Just Orange Man Bad!

      Like

      Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      March 29, 2019 at 6:53 pm

      I especially like that he insinuated that the Dems would not report the truth about his letter, and because he knows how the leaking liars operate and spin things….he will release his letter to the public as well!!! I think the Dems have just realized that Barr is not Jeff Sessions. Homey don’t play that!

      Like

      Reply
  10. Jase says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    Testify to the Senate first and then Nadler’s inquisition. Not sure why, but that seems significant in a good way. Lindsay can ask all the questions that kill Nadler’s proposed gotchas, maybe.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Zippy says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    DUMB choice apparently made by PDJT. This should be run by the WH council for executive privilege material review and, just as important or even more so, to allow same to prepare the other side of story since the investigation had ZERO no adversarial input. That is what I’ve heard various lawyers on Fox say should be done.

    The Dims are going to play upset no matter how quickly the report is released, so LET THEM WAIT! We’ve waited two years already anyway and that point should be made!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      March 29, 2019 at 5:03 pm

      The way I see it is as a matter of clearing more “debris” out of the way forward. Team Trump is actually in the process of shutting down the opposition.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Shiggz says:
        March 29, 2019 at 6:15 pm

        I hope so. I hope he strikes back and purges the shit out of D.C. and bans lots of those people from ever working for government again classified as security risks.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • GSparrow says:
      March 29, 2019 at 5:28 pm

      Zippy: “This should be run by the WH council for executive privilege material review….and to allow same to prepare the other side of story.”

      I agree. Nadler etc will have a head start on the political BS. Trump might still be too trusting of others esp. given that Mueller and others on his “team” are assisting Barr. It’s ludicrous that several interested parties get to see it first but not the person that was falsely accused for over 2 years by some of those corrupt “interested parties.”

      Like

      Reply
      • Mark McQueen says:
        March 29, 2019 at 5:42 pm

        Trump has obviously declined a WH review. It’s equally obvious he is not concerned and doesn’t care what’s in it. Fox is pushing the “Oh my. It could be bad for Trump.” narrative. Don’t fall for it.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
        • sentinelle says:
          March 29, 2019 at 5:47 pm

          Agree. If it’s run past the WH, PDJT will be accused of asking for particular redactions. If the law is followed as I read it to be, then those not indicted have to be protected from the report causing harm to the innocent and revealing, none of anybody’s business, information only to create more assumptions, rumors and false narratives.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Zippy says:
            March 29, 2019 at 5:55 pm

            They are going to gripe about tampering anyway! And if rebuttals to the inherently ONE SIDED content of the report are not made CONCURRENT with the release of Barr’s edit, they will be buried by the Dim’s lapdog media arm on a figurative page Z99. This is not MY advice, this is the advice I’ve heard from various lawyers on Fox including Alan Dershowitz.

            What Happened to Alan Dershowitz?’
            How a liberal Harvard professor became Trump’s most distinguished defender on TV, freaked out his friends and got the legal world up in arms.
            May 11, 2018

            https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/05/11/alan-dershowitz-donald-trump-what-happened-218359

            Because he’s a FACT-based classical liberal, you Marxist HACKS!

            Like

            Reply
            • sentinelle says:
              March 29, 2019 at 7:00 pm

              Dershowitz showed his expertise at walking on egg shells trying to be fair and not get slaughtered, and his wisdom.

              Like

              Reply
        • Shiggz says:
          March 29, 2019 at 6:16 pm

          Fox is CNN but with “Sprinkles.”

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Mark McQueen says:
            March 29, 2019 at 6:21 pm

            Seems like it more and more every day. This is a classic example of leading a story in the direction they want.

            Like

            Reply
          • AnotherView says:
            March 29, 2019 at 6:45 pm

            Excellent point….the day Fox hired discredited water buffalo Donna Brazile is the day they lost me. And that narcissistic bag of hot air Hannity made a fool of himself semi-flirting with her. Then traitor Paul Ryan of all people! Fox is officially Faux News now. I have no idea why Trump still gives them interviews–I wish he’d support smaller journalists who such as One America News who have been tremendously loyal and do real news.

            Like

            Reply
      • Zippy says:
        March 29, 2019 at 5:48 pm

        They made the point in that video about PDJT placing an extraordinary amount of trust in Barr. Even if he isn’t someone who would betray PDJT, no one knows better what should be excluded as part of executive privilege than WH counsel.

        The ability to write a rebuttal to one-sided content BEFORE it’s released is also extremely important because any WH rebuttal will be buried by the American Pravda, Inc. if not released CONCURRENTLY. This is exactly why the “lead” Dims have come out and specifically said they don’t even want the WH to have even looked at the Barr report before it’s given to them.

        SCREW – THEM! LET – THEM – WAIT! They’re going to gripe and claim tampering NO MATTER WHAT anyway!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Zippy says:
      March 29, 2019 at 5:41 pm

      BTW, brain fart. “WH council” > “WH counsel”

      Like

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 29, 2019 at 6:12 pm

      Zippy:
      Consider that President Trump has passed the “INTEGRITY BATON” to AG Barr.

      • Barr will now properly execute his duty as the President’s Executive-Branch AG.

      • That includes preserving Executive Privilege where warranted.

      • The outcome will be UNMISTAKABLE for every citizen to read and understand.

      Anything less will FOREVER DESTROY any possibility of rebuilding public confidence in our Rule of Law, the DOJ and FBI institutions, and our United States Government of, by and for the PEOPLE.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  12. ristvan says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    This is an astute move by Barr.
    1. Defuses the Dems rather thoroughly—although they still might go crazy, we will see it as such.
    2. Correctly recharacterized his mischaracterized (for political purposes) 4 page letter.
    3. ‘Working on this with SC’ neuters the ‘Barr biased redactions’ Dem spin angle.

    I now think PDJT will withhold any declassifications until after there are a few FISA perp walks, say Comey and Yates for 18USC1018. The declass will then neuter the inevitable Dem ‘revenge lawfare’ noise sure to come.

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
    • Skippy says:
      March 29, 2019 at 4:53 pm

      Thank you as usual, ristvan, for taking the time to comment. I and others, appreciate your insight.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      March 29, 2019 at 5:13 pm

      And the cries will still continue to release everything. The Trump trump card is the declassification after all the games are played – if there are any opponents still standing.

      Like

      Reply
    • jahealy says:
      March 29, 2019 at 5:30 pm

      ristvan: You said “perp walk” … PERP WALK!!!! Please let it be so. 😃

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      March 29, 2019 at 6:08 pm

      My Hero! Thanks for your down-to-earth, succinct summary, ristvan! You the Man!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Zippy says:
      March 29, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      “This is an astute move by Barr.”

      BARR didn’t make this choice, PDJT did as pointed out in the video I posted above and I think it’s DUMB based upon warnings from lawyers including Alan Dershowitz about what SHOULD be done, things which I’ve pointed out above.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dr.Jay says:
      March 29, 2019 at 6:22 pm

      The revised scope statement and the EC will have to be released at the same time or before, obviously. No need to keep them secret. As in no good excuse.

      The House and Senate interview stuff can all be released as well. The ones from the house are already being released.

      Declassifying other stuff may indeed be timed for effect, not sure which other ones would give the nicest bang for the buck…

      Like

      Reply
    • Shiggz says:
      March 29, 2019 at 6:23 pm

      Like the way you think! Thanks for your comments!

      Like

      Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      March 29, 2019 at 6:55 pm

      I love you ristvan!

      Like

      Reply
  13. Skippy says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    If only the American public would only just READ what AG Barr is telling them, we could have less vitriol. Unfortunately most in the USA rely on news points/commentary etc thus sacrificing truths for biased information. In my own family I am struggling with this precise issue which will only help my 20 somethings deal w their future, not hinder. Hope Springs Eternal!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Invisible Mikey says:
      March 29, 2019 at 5:34 pm

      I’ve got no vitriol about it, but I don’t particularly care what Barr is writing. He’s the man tasked with evaluating whether evidence in the report meets the standards for criminality. I trust his assessment of that, but it still tells me nothing about what IS specifically in the report. Barr didn’t conduct the investigation.

      I prefer to read books, not just book reviews. In this case, I helped pay for the publication so I think I have a right to read it. I understand about redaction necessities, and I’m willing to wait for that, but I can’t learn anything about how they make these decisions unless I’m able to read the evidence myself.

      Like

      Reply
  14. coveyouthband says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    I don’t trust the fools in charge of judging what gets released….. Too many bad guys still in position to color the outcome in favor of the commies…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. tinamina49blog says:
    March 29, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    Judge Napolitano was making sure the Fox audience knew that Mueller must think there is obstruction.
    Jerry Nadler wants to keep to Pelosi’s schedule for April 15 investigations for his committee, oh no. The schedule will be blown!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Seneca the Elder says:
    March 29, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    i think that our President Trump has shown us time and time again that we can trust him always to do the right thing, that which is best for his Deplorables and the Country.

    The way he played the Mueller travesty and witch hunt is a perfect example. Let’s always keep in mind what he’s been through, things that would have taken out an ordinary President, yet it all seems to make him stronger.

    I consider myself privileged to live in the Golden Age of Trump. #MAGA2020

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • Mark McQueen says:
      March 29, 2019 at 5:11 pm

      “The way he played the Mueller travesty and witch hunt is a perfect example. ”

      Make no mistake. He’s still playing only he’s got the ball now.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • lurker2 says:
      March 29, 2019 at 5:46 pm

      Best vote I have ever cast in my entire life.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      March 29, 2019 at 6:15 pm

      I don’t know that he is any stronger BUT…. STEEL RESOLVE the look I saw in his eyes at one point was that of a weary executioner. Not a hint of defeat, just a clear understanding of what has to be done and the tools that he must use. With an apology in advance to those with weak stomachs, it went like this.

      “I just want to tell you America is the greatest place on earth, the greatest place on earth, Thank-You”

      Like

      Reply
  17. Cam Heck says:
    March 29, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    In the mean time, let the declassifications begin! They are hell bent on having the report released ASAP so they can start to construct the next fictitious anti Trump narrative and endless investigation….which will be a lot more difficult if the declassification has switched the headlines to “Who’s Who in the Coup”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. andyocoregon says:
    March 29, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    In other words, Barr told Nadler to kick rocks. It’ll be done when it’s done and not a day before. 🙂

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • ristvan says:
      March 29, 2019 at 5:54 pm

      Rightfully so. The oversight function is one of those constitutional ‘penumbras’—implicit in A1§8.18, but no where explicit.
      Congressiinal oversight is traditionally contrued as either insuring the A2§3 take care clause, or seeing where A1§8 laws need to be amended or extended by Congress to properly implement Congressional intent.

      Unfortuntely for Nadler, his demand is neither and Barr’s letter has already exposed him. Nadler can pound sand and probably will, for Deplorable amusement.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  19. Publius2016 says:
    March 29, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    yes, ladies and gentlemen, we paid for this Witch hunt and now we can read it while signing IRS checks (unless youre getting a refund: please ty 45)!

    wonder of Florida Voters will get any money back from the “spa witch hunt” too? another travesty and 100% Deep State over reach!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    March 29, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    The report will be made public. There will be embarrassing, salacious and eminently quotable bits for the Dems to ponder in front of microphones, but the legal jeopardy is nil. The Mueller Report is already priced into the market. Even the Russian government wants the whole thing out there.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    March 29, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    Thus far, Barr seems to be a good guy for the job cuz Demonrats are already attacking him. Is there any doubt in anyone’s mind his appointment was the death knell of the mulehead witchhunt???

    I think the guy plays it straight. THAT is all we need at this point. Just call balls and strikes.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  23. concerned3 says:
    March 29, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    Stay tuned – we hope to see a Nancy Pelosi Exorcism later!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. Revenant says:
    March 29, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Here’s one of the (many) things that bothers me about this timeline.

    Let’s assume for a second that Mueller is acting in good faith. If Mueller wraps up his investigation into “collusion” in August, and then (in good faith) begins an “obstruction” investigation, it has to be of the Administration’s conduct from the onset of the investigation until that point.

    But that’s not what Mueller does. He purposely leaves the Russia nonsense out there to deliberately create the possibility that the Administration will, in the future, do something that Mueller can spin as obstruction.

    Mueller then begins to take aggressive actions designed to tempt Trump into committing something Mueller can say is misconduct. (Like the raids on Manafort’s house, etc).

    Mueller wasn’t investigating obstruction — he was trying to create it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. Pokey says:
    March 29, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    I am starting to like this William Barr guy. But he has been in and out of the deepest parts of the swamp for over 25 years and that gives me great pause. He makes it appear that he doesn’t like the politicization of the DOJ, but I will need to see more proof of that before he gets to wear a white hat for me. I am for the Constitution and the way I read it, We the People will be the final arbiters of the veracity of whatever is in that report.

    In other words, I smell more bad fish. I see this as Mueller’s last real shot at the President and I bet he is taking careful aim at his target this time. Just the right combinations of redactions in the the right places can alter the meaning of his whole story and Barr should be acutely aware of any shenanigans Mueller may still be playing out. Call me skeptical, but I am suspicious of everyone who has ever been seen inside the DC Swamp.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. lurker2 says:
    March 29, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    There should be NOTHING in there that wasn’t already publicly available that has to do with Trump’s businesses or personal conversations or anything like that. It’s disgusting that the FBI and other agencies plus Mueller were able to do root around in his personal life so extremely like that. If he didn’t commit any crimes then he has a right to privacy!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. andyocoregon says:
    March 29, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    This is the corruption that needs to be investigated, IMO.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. andyocoregon says:
    March 29, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    So much for Russia, Russia, Russia

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. WSB says:
    March 29, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Shut down the border and shut down the money transfers. C’est tout.

    Sorry for my French.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. CNN_sucks says:
    March 29, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    If these a$$hole politicians want unredacted Mueller report, they can change the law. To hell with sources and method. Let us see it all.

    Like

    Reply
  31. lawton says:
    March 29, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Comrade Mope says:
    March 29, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    The Mueller report is a nothingburger. The real fun starts when we find out what is in the “scope memo” and what was the impetus for the investigations. That’s when the Nuclear Powered Swamp Pump start cavitating.

    Like

    Reply
  33. stringplayer55 says:
    March 29, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    I sent a letter to the AG saying that I supported transparency of the Special Counsel’s report but that in order to interpret Mueller’s report, we really need to see the unredacted Mueller scope clarification letter of August 2, 2017. I really tried to phrase my request in such a way that the request would appear nonpartisan saying something to the effect that we needed to know the limits placed on Mueller and also the latitude granted to Mueller. Absent knowing what he was charged with, we really cannot interpret his report.

    Please, please, PLEASE, everyone, consider sending a request to the AG asking for release of the scope clarification. We really need to see what Rosenstein was trying to hide from the public.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Summer says:
    March 29, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    So, when is Mueller’s bestseller tell-it-all book Becoming Müller coming out? Everyone is making money off this hoax, except for the American taxpayers.

    Like

    Reply
  35. jmclever says:
    March 29, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    I have a leaked copy of the Mueller report after it gets through removing grand jury material and classified material

    Like

    Reply
  36. ecmarsh says:
    March 29, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    The cons in congress wants the Mueller report released immediately, to them. They need to do the redactions before it is released to the sheep.
    They are afraid it will be released to us the same time congress gets it.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s