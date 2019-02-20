Tripwire – Michael Cohen Gains DOJ Approved Sixty Day Extension Before Reporting to Prison….

There is a unified plan amid the resistance movement to use the impeachment process for political gain. Part of that plan includes the exploitation of testimony from Michael Cohen to facilitate their designed sequencing of events. Robert Mueller is scheduled to deliver his final report on the Trump-Russia probe sometime in the next week. And now:

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen was granted a few more weeks of freedom Wednesday after his lawyers said he’s still recovering from surgery and hasn’t had time to get his affairs in order because he’s preparing to testify before Congress. U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III approved delaying the start of Cohen’s three-year sentence until May 6. Cohen’s lawyer said he was undergoing intensive post-surgery physical therapy and spending substantial time getting ready for testimony his attorneys say he will deliver to three congressional committees this month.

Prosecutors did not object to a “one-time” 60-day delay from Cohen’s original March 6 surrender date, Cohen’s lawyers said. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday that prosecutors declined to comment. (read more)

Don’t overlook that current DOJ officials had to agree to this postponement. These are current officials inside the machinery of the DOJ who are aligned with the purposes and intents of the resistance movement. Current, Trump-era, DOJ officials.

Again, there is very little doubt the approach has already been mapped out in post-election meetings between: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Democrat committee heads, allies in the lawfare community, political allies inside the executive branch (IC, DOJ, FBI etc.), along with feedback from political networks, DNC (Perez) and major resistance donors.

The baseline here is that everything the institutional-left does, is sequential and planned. This is what they do. This is all they do. None of the characters within the institutions of professional leftism create anything; build anything; have a life purpose for anything, other than organizing their efforts to exploit control of others via politics. This is all they know how to do. When you develop your skills to see their patterns you can then see the predictability behind it.

When we approach the term “impeachment” we are not discussing it as the technical and legal approach for removal of a President; but rather the political use of the process to damage President Donald Trump. The House Democrats and their allies writ large will use this process to try and stop President Trump’s reelection.

Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process; but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.

Optics and innuendo are key elements, tools per se’, in the Alinsky narrative engineering process. That’s why Pelosi, Schumer and the democrat machine are going bananas about getting a raw Mueller report and not a version from AG Barr {explained here}.

The Mueller report, written in full alignment with the resistance movement, will be structured to be as damaging to the president as possible. There is no actual Trump-Russia collusion; but the report will indicate a ‘willingness’ of the targets to participate in a collusionesque process. Don’t discount Mueller’s ability to fabricate appearances and have half the country believe it.

Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (House Oversight), and Jerry Nadler (House Judiciary) are working with Robert Mueller (team) and current DOJ officials on a very carefully constructed plan toward the goal of an impeachment vote against the sitting President.

The first phase events includes testimony by Michael Cohen and the public release of the Mueller report. There will be a press spectacle designed for maximum exposure. The tail end of that phase will lead to more hearings throughout March perhaps into early April with subpoenas based on the report framework. Check the Dates:

(source)

Timed to diminish President Trump summit with Kim Jong-un

Mueller, the political team not the individual, are providing their political allies with the ammunition toward their goal. Mueller is both the shield and sword in the arsenal. Team Mueller are hiding, controlling and then shaping released aspects of their investigative probe that provide maximum political value. Don’t discount the damaging effect they will deliver with a toxic narrative written within their summary findings.

While these events are happening the HPSCI will be demanding discovery from the White House and intelligence apparatus that will be spurred by Cohen and Mueller. The DOJ and FBI will find a new interest in congressional compliance especially given the House General Counsel, Douglas Letter, is one of their allied Resistance members.

Mueller (the team, not the individual) will be handing the Resistance baton to their allies in congress; and the team will then set off for a well indulged, stunningly compensated, media tour which will likely include numerous advanced offers from Hollywood types for movie rights. Most of them will enjoy job offers from major networks and political allies.

There is no-one, except President Trump and his supporters, opposing the Witchhunt crowd…. But don’t be alarmed, that’s ok. It is this level of severe resistance that could finally empower calls for President Trump to demand the release of the declassified documents everyone wants to see.

As former Trump lawyer John Dowd pointed out last week, Team Mueller was never authorized, instructed or empowered to look at any DOJ and FBI wrongdoing. There is no-one looking at the “spygate” gross malfeasance and corruption within the DOJ and FBI. There is no countervailing prosecutorial authority investigating the FBI with an intent to deliver accountability. No-one except President Trump.

U.S. Attorney John Huber may be investigating the Clinton foundation; but there’s no indication he’s doing anything else. DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz is reviewing possible DOJ and FBI abuse of the FISA process, but that’s internal. The biggest falsehood pushed by TTP crowd is that some unknown entity exists, somewhere, who is investigating corrupt officials within the DOJ and FBI ‘spygate crew’, with the intent to hold them accountable. If true, CTH has yet to see any evidence.

Hopefully the conclusion of the Mueller report will afford President Trump the opportunity to have his declassification request fulfilled. For that declassification to become reality, Attorney General William Barr will have to agree to the release.

Fingers crossed.

.

Reference Information:

Post Election – […] “If they go down the presidential harassment track, if they want go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would be the best thing that would happen to me. I’m a counter-puncher and I will hit them so hard they’d never been hit like that,” he said during a 36-minute Oval Office sitdown. The commander-in-chief said he could declassify FISA warrant applications and other documents from Robert Mueller’s probe — and predicted the disclosure would expose the FBI, the Justice Department and the Clinton campaign as being in cahoots to set him up. “I think that would help my campaign. If they want to play tough, I will do it. They will see how devastating those pages are.” But Trump told The Post he wanted to save the documents until they were needed. “It’s much more powerful if I do it then,” Trump said, “because if we had done it already, it would already be yesterday’s news.” Trump revealed his playbook just as Democrats are set to take over House committees in January where they are poised to investigate his potential business conflicts of interests, tax returns, Russia dealings and more. With the GOP losing power in January, its congressional investigations into alleged Department of Justice misconduct in launching the Russia probe is expected to fizzle out. In September, a group of Trump allies in the House – led by Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York – called on Trump to declassify scores of Justice Department documents they believe undercut the start of the Russia investigation and show bias against Trump. The documents include Justice officials’ request to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and memos on DOJ official Bruce Ohr’s interactions with Christopher Steele, the author of a controversial dossier that alleged Trump ties with Russia. Trump initially agreed to declassify the documents, including text messages sent by former FBI officials James Comey, Andrew G. McCabe as well as Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Ohr. Trump allies believe the revelations will show favoritism toward Hillary Clinton and a plot to take down Trump. Trump then reversed course, citing the need for further review and concern of US allies. Trump added Wednesday that his lawyer Emmet Flood thought it would be better politically to wait. “He didn’t want me to do it yet, because I can save it,” Trump said. (read more)

