Tripwire – Michael Cohen Gains DOJ Approved Sixty Day Extension Before Reporting to Prison….

There is a unified plan amid the resistance movement to use the impeachment process for political gain. Part of that plan includes the exploitation of testimony from Michael Cohen to facilitate their designed sequencing of events. Robert Mueller is scheduled to deliver his final report on the Trump-Russia probe sometime in the next week. And now:
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen was granted a few more weeks of freedom Wednesday after his lawyers said he’s still recovering from surgery and hasn’t had time to get his affairs in order because he’s preparing to testify before Congress.
U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III approved delaying the start of Cohen’s three-year sentence until May 6. Cohen’s lawyer said he was undergoing intensive post-surgery physical therapy and spending substantial time getting ready for testimony his attorneys say he will deliver to three congressional committees this month.
Prosecutors did not object to a “one-time” 60-day delay from Cohen’s original March 6 surrender date, Cohen’s lawyers said. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday that prosecutors declined to comment. (read more)
Don’t overlook that current DOJ officials had to agree to this postponement. These are current officials inside the machinery of the DOJ who are aligned with the purposes and intents of the resistance movement. Current, Trump-era, DOJ officials.
Again, there is very little doubt the approach has already been mapped out in post-election meetings between: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Democrat committee heads, allies in the lawfare community, political allies inside the executive branch (IC, DOJ, FBI etc.), along with feedback from political networks, DNC (Perez) and major resistance donors.
The baseline here is that everything the institutional-left does, is sequential and planned. This is what they do. This is all they do. None of the characters within the institutions of professional leftism create anything; build anything; have a life purpose for anything, other than organizing their efforts to exploit control of others via politics. This is all they know how to do. When you develop your skills to see their patterns you can then see the predictability behind it.
When we approach the term “impeachment” we are not discussing it as the technical and legal approach for removal of a President; but rather the political use of the process to damage President Donald Trump. The House Democrats and their allies writ large will use this process to try and stop President Trump’s reelection.
Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process; but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.
Optics and innuendo are key elements, tools per se’, in the Alinsky narrative engineering process. That’s why Pelosi, Schumer and the democrat machine are going bananas about getting a raw Mueller report and not a version from AG Barr {explained here}.
The Mueller report, written in full alignment with the resistance movement, will be structured to be as damaging to the president as possible. There is no actual Trump-Russia collusion; but the report will indicate a ‘willingness’ of the targets to participate in a collusionesque process. Don’t discount Mueller’s ability to fabricate appearances and have half the country believe it.
Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (House Oversight), and Jerry Nadler (House Judiciary) are working with Robert Mueller (team) and current DOJ officials on a very carefully constructed plan toward the goal of an impeachment vote against the sitting President.
The first phase events includes testimony by Michael Cohen and the public release of the Mueller report. There will be a press spectacle designed for maximum exposure. The tail end of that phase will lead to more hearings throughout March perhaps into early April with subpoenas based on the report framework. Check the Dates:
(source)
Timed to diminish President Trump summit with Kim Jong-un
Mueller, the political team not the individual, are providing their political allies with the ammunition toward their goal. Mueller is both the shield and sword in the arsenal. Team Mueller are hiding, controlling and then shaping released aspects of their investigative probe that provide maximum political value. Don’t discount the damaging effect they will deliver with a toxic narrative written within their summary findings.
While these events are happening the HPSCI will be demanding discovery from the White House and intelligence apparatus that will be spurred by Cohen and Mueller. The DOJ and FBI will find a new interest in congressional compliance especially given the House General Counsel, Douglas Letter, is one of their allied Resistance members.
Mueller (the team, not the individual) will be handing the Resistance baton to their allies in congress; and the team will then set off for a well indulged, stunningly compensated, media tour which will likely include numerous advanced offers from Hollywood types for movie rights. Most of them will enjoy job offers from major networks and political allies.
There is no-one, except President Trump and his supporters, opposing the Witchhunt crowd…. But don’t be alarmed, that’s ok. It is this level of severe resistance that could finally empower calls for President Trump to demand the release of the declassified documents everyone wants to see.
As former Trump lawyer John Dowd pointed out last week, Team Mueller was never authorized, instructed or empowered to look at any DOJ and FBI wrongdoing. There is no-one looking at the “spygate” gross malfeasance and corruption within the DOJ and FBI. There is no countervailing prosecutorial authority investigating the FBI with an intent to deliver accountability. No-one except President Trump.
U.S. Attorney John Huber may be investigating the Clinton foundation; but there’s no indication he’s doing anything else. DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz is reviewing possible DOJ and FBI abuse of the FISA process, but that’s internal. The biggest falsehood pushed by TTP crowd is that some unknown entity exists, somewhere, who is investigating corrupt officials within the DOJ and FBI ‘spygate crew’, with the intent to hold them accountable. If true, CTH has yet to see any evidence.
Hopefully the conclusion of the Mueller report will afford President Trump the opportunity to have his declassification request fulfilled. For that declassification to become reality, Attorney General William Barr will have to agree to the release.
Fingers crossed.
.
Reference Information:
- Predicting the severity of the Democrat House ‘resistance‘ (Nov ’18)
- Sequencing the Resistance Approach. (December ’18 Predictions)
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi New Rules.
- Outline of how Horowitz is handicapped.
- FBI refuses to allow Witness Trascript Releases.
- Mueller Grand Jury term extended.
- Jordan, Collins and Meadows try to expose the scheme.
- Deputy AG Rosenstein outlines Mueller Report Timing.
- Lisa Page Leaked Transcripts outline former FBI plans
- Michael Cohen scheduled as expected.
- Why Pelosi/Schumer don’t want William Barr report.
- Buzzfeed and Lawfare have a role to play.
Post Election – […] “If they go down the presidential harassment track, if they want go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would be the best thing that would happen to me. I’m a counter-puncher and I will hit them so hard they’d never been hit like that,” he said during a 36-minute Oval Office sitdown.
The commander-in-chief said he could declassify FISA warrant applications and other documents from Robert Mueller’s probe — and predicted the disclosure would expose the FBI, the Justice Department and the Clinton campaign as being in cahoots to set him up.
“I think that would help my campaign. If they want to play tough, I will do it. They will see how devastating those pages are.”
But Trump told The Post he wanted to save the documents until they were needed.
“It’s much more powerful if I do it then,” Trump said, “because if we had done it already, it would already be yesterday’s news.”
Trump revealed his playbook just as Democrats are set to take over House committees in January where they are poised to investigate his potential business conflicts of interests, tax returns, Russia dealings and more.
With the GOP losing power in January, its congressional investigations into alleged Department of Justice misconduct in launching the Russia probe is expected to fizzle out.
In September, a group of Trump allies in the House – led by Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York – called on Trump to declassify scores of Justice Department documents they believe undercut the start of the Russia investigation and show bias against Trump.
The documents include Justice officials’ request to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and memos on DOJ official Bruce Ohr’s interactions with Christopher Steele, the author of a controversial dossier that alleged Trump ties with Russia.
Trump initially agreed to declassify the documents, including text messages sent by former FBI officials James Comey, Andrew G. McCabe as well as Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Ohr. Trump allies believe the revelations will show favoritism toward Hillary Clinton and a plot to take down Trump.
Trump then reversed course, citing the need for further review and concern of US allies.
Trump added Wednesday that his lawyer Emmet Flood thought it would be better politically to wait.
“He didn’t want me to do it yet, because I can save it,” Trump said. (read more)
Would think he would have nothing BUT time in jail to do physical rehab and think about what lies to tell to Congress.
“U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III approved delaying the start of Cohen’s three-year sentence until May 6. Cohen’s lawyer said he was undergoing intensive post-surgery physical therapy and spending substantial time getting ready for testimony his attorneys say he will deliver to three congressional committees this month.”
Neither of these obtuse excuses have anything to do with being in jail!!!!!! Looks like we have another rogue district judge on our hands.
Is this Barr’s first test? If so…it did not go well.
Not sure the Cohen delay is a test of Barr as much as it’s a reflexive challenge to Barr by Deep State operators in DoJ. Almost an in your face taunt.
They want to make Barr go out of his way to interrupt “career” (no doubt) DOJ professionals. They want to taint Barr as a partisan.
That is exactly what I mean. Does Barr do anything about this? The request is ludicrous.
Can Nadler’s committee demand that a judge and DOJ prosecutors really stall a legal procedure?
Judge Pauley III appointed by Bill Clinton! The Judiciary in collusion with the deep state during what they were appointed to do! Supported by the uniparty Republicans and Rinos.
To clarify…being in jail or not!
Eyeroll!
They could have easily sent him to a federal prison hospital. They have rehab specialists who work at them..
Cohen really has chosen poorly for quite some time.
He may back out again. Me thinks he is wary of Lanny Davis advice. Cohen got his deal and gains nothing with this. We will see.
McCarthy 3 out of 4 chance Nadler gets an impeachment vote.
Seiously, at this point, who cares. The demorats and RINOS are completely nuts and most people are yawning.
Speak for yourself. Many here care, and are not yawning.
Perhaps you might try living up to your moniker.
They’re going to get there one way or another.
I would care, the socialists donated 6 million to Bernie in about 24 hours.
I agree. An impeachment vote will do nothing to move the needle on POTUS support. All it will do is to feed the libs’ TDS emotional beast. Most people who don’t already hate DJT will even care.
I beg to differ. I believe impeachment will open the eyes of independents to the witch hunt. Go for it. Truth is on PDJT’s side. FBI upset people when they went Gestapo on Stone. Tax money has been thrown away on the SC. Obviously Mueller wasn’t charged with investigating Russian collusion. Had he been, there would have been Hillary depositions galore. Why no lying to Congress charges for Comey, Clapper, Andy, et al?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is the fixers hearing open or closed. If open he is a prop to bludgeon President Trump. He is a fool and a tool hope the Republicans will expose this rat and state the dems evil motives. There is a Fat chance they will man up. Trump is surrounded by many judests. We must stand with Trump he standing for us.
Considering it only requires a simple majority in the House which they already have without any Republicans, that seems assured unless they have enough Dem Reps in states that voted for PDJT in 2016 and that could unseat the Anti-Trump Reps in 2020.
A lot of Trump voters apparently did not vote in 2018, which we were told was to be expected in a mid term. But those voters may not be as quiet in 2020, especially if the Dems attempt a very controversial political assassination.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just look how many elected winners lost their seats AFTER the election. Think Broward County. Think boxes of ballots in a rental car. Think of all the mysterious ballots that were “misplaced” until recounts. Think illegal voters. Think voting machines that “changed” the vote of the voter.
Our liberal laws designed to make it easy to vote have actually facilitated CHEATING. Big time. Need national voter ID—could be done at local Boards of Election. Need regular purging of rolls (checking for dead voters, check tax rolls to ensure residency requirements, etc).
Who?
Lol, the FBI and DOJ is where the truth goes to die. Go Lou!
Btw, that $22trillion debt? Catherine Austin Fitts says she saw theft while she was at HUD so we can just cancel the debt and call it even with the Federal Reserve Bank owners who both creates paper money for themselves, lends it out, and charges you compound interest. Plus, we’re missing $21 trillion so my math would be America is only $500,000 in the red.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s my argument. To hell with any debt to Chase Bank. Throw away the ledgers.
Either that or just print 22 trillion in cash. Send it in a boat to Syria. The debtors can go collect it themselves.
OHHH – Wait Wait – I looked it up!!
http://www.slate.com/articles/arts/books/2012/09/andrew_mccarthy_and_molly_ringwald_the_longest_way_home_and_when_it_happens_to_you_reviewed_.html
This is one of his better pieces of work:
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/13260188-the-longest-way-home
That’s Andrew W McCarthy. Lou Dobbs was speaking w/ Andrew C McCarthy
McCarthy has been behind on this whole saga the entire time. Up until about 6-8 months ago, he couldn’t fathom that the DOJ and Mueller were doing anything but strictly by the book. He doesn’t know what the chances are, and if they do get an impeachment vote, it will backfire on them.
Andy to this day refuses to call out individuals like his former pals Comey, Baker, McCabe, Rosenstein et. al. specifically for being corrupt, even as he has come a long way in acknowledging that the DOJ and FBI acted corruptly.
One difference in the battle-space this time is that once Mueller is no longer in operation, hopefully in a couple weeks or so, the President no longer has the “obstruction” sword of Damocles hanging over him WRT releasing anything and everything he knows about all of the corrupt actors in both past and present DOJ/FBI leadership postitions.
So when dip-Schiff and others fire up the hearings and impeachment game show, Trump can fire back at will instead of holding back to not give Mueller any excuse to fabricate an obstruction charge.
No, President Trump will then have the Pelosi/Nadler/Schiff House Committee impeachment process going on AND the SDNY will have investigations and indictments on his past business doings, his family, any/all business associates for the past 40 years, his taxes, his bank holdings, his properties, etc…. they are setting him up for complete and never-ending harassment. Remember, they don’t just want to get rid of him….they want to RUIN him.
The question is do the Republicans have enough no votes in the Senate to stop impeachment? My guess is Romney is a certain yes vote, who knows how many others will follow his lead? Godspeed President Trump!
it’s not up to Barr whether stuff gets released
I think it’s entirely up to him. (the Mueller report)
I have a strange feeling that when the weather starts to warm up….
Washington D.C. is going to experience a “yellow vest” moment….and they ain’t gonna like it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here’s hoping, the hypocrisy and double standard is beyond belief.
There’s no such thing as equal justice under the law anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree! I’m really not liking this development
News Broadcasts next week: “The President Officially Ends the Korean War…….but first, today Michael Cohen testified….blah blah blah…….meh Russia…….blah blah blah”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Boy, you got this don’t pat.
All I know is that demorats and RINOS are criminally insane, and I don’t care, nor do I think the millions of Trump supporters, or just average Americans who are tired of all their BS, give a rat’s behind about any of their impeachment talk or strategy. Most folks, I believe, have had more than enough with these jackholes and their utter insanity. Watching Maxipad and Ocasio-Kotex spew their complete idiocy on a daily basis has illustrated to most sane people that they are nothing but clowns, and they and we are embarrassed as a nation that stupid, ignorant fellow Americans cast a vote for these degenerates.
LikeLiked by 4 people
didn’t some idiot Dem already file articles of impeachment as soon as the house got settled in? and it just died in the Senate like all their other stupid ideas….
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
If Cohen even HAD anything useful, he would have used it to avoid jail by getting Mueller to recommend no jail time.
He’s got nothing.
They underestimated PDJT since day one. They thought he would fold like an ordinary man. We all knew he will be the last one standing. Like when he ran for President , took the lead early and never looked back. We may more to endure , but it isn’t going to change the course.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just give it a rest Trump will not get removed from office. The Demokkkrats will only play that card if they loose the next election and somehow remain in charge of the House. Both are are very unlikely. Even then they can only impeach him. Removing him from office is a different matter. So all these analysis on what one liar is going to say or not say is somewhat irrelevant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cohen already promising to play The Race Card. Nasty things Trump says in private.
My reply: If we have hundreds of hours of Cohen tapes, and Donald Trump said nothing bad. LIAR!!
Cohen is a confirmed liar…his testimony on anything should be ” null and void “.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure Lanny Davis and Cohen have it all scripted. It will be ugly. It would be helpful if the Republicans could grow a spine and defend Trump. I foresee them sitting on their hands in the hearings and letting the Dems lie and slander PDJT.
I will be behind PDJT Trump 100%. He will need us to be with him. I hope is communications folks are ready for battle and take no prisoners.
By the way, Michael Cohen is a low life scumbag. I hope he rots in prison.
Just about everytime he leaves the country…. 1/2h before he meets with Kim, CNN will report Mueller bringing his report and billable hours to the justice department or what ever else the media and Dems can conjure next week. I expect we’ll see plenty of Mr. Potter (Clapper) slithering around the cable channels.
The stuff that the president wants declassified and released – could he just request a copy of it for his review from AG Barr and then – rather than ask for permission – just hand it over to 3-4 reasonably trustworthy journalists to release to the public. They couldn’t monkey with it, since they all would have gotten identical documents from the president.
Seems to me a year and a half from the election is a little premature to launch this attack. Should be nothing but fumes the time the election comes
Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (House Oversight), and Jerry Nadler (House Judiciary) are interfering with the independence of Mueller’s investigation.
All we can do is pray and trust that President Trump truly is 10 steps ahead of the wolves . . .
“Timed to diminish President Trump summit with Kim Jong-un”
Ii’s lovely living in this country with so many fellow peace loving citizens.
I’ve had intense shoulder surgery. There’s only a couple weeks that you can’t travel (as a passenger) or need time from work to recover. even that is generous. Plus, you’re not doing PT 24-7. Plus they could do a video conference. Whole thing is strange.
Wait, I just want to make sure I understand this correctly. The DOJ is allowing this guy who has been convicted of lying to congress to stay out of prison for 60 days so he can go back and lie to congress again. Is that about it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the bigger concern is that he will state the truth which will show PT did nothing wrong.
Then they’ll just say he’s lying and cannot be trusted.
I don’t doubt they will accuse him of lying if they do not get the story they want to hear. He is screwed either way.
Cummings is investigating compliance with campaign laws, huh?
Good. Bring it. Cannot wait.
Remember Don McGahn? McGahn was with Pres Trump throughout the campaign.
McGahn’s law specialty? Campaign Finance Law. roflmbo
McGahn was featured at the Federalist’s Western Conference at Reagan Ranch 26 Jan 2019. Great listen, totally entertaining and informative. McGahn has great affection for the Pres.
Did you know all the White House attorneys are members of the Federalist Society? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-LVdZznR1Q
Have the resistors yet realized we also have friends?
My memory says that the SC got hold of the campaign files that were supposed to be classified. Got them through subterfuge when the agency head in charge of them was out sick or something and an underling simply handed them over. So if those were somehow provided to Cummings, wouldn’t they have been obtained illegally and therefore not able to be used? Tainted evidence of something.
Zee evill plan continues. Handoff von Mueller zu dee Congrezhional Democratz iz right on schedule.
Barr must have approved…not good omen
Barr approved what?
How do you know?
Bbbbbut you said Mueller would continue for months!! What happened?
Declass probably happening before any of your Cohen/impeachment fears take place.
I’m sick of fearmongering from “our side”.
OK, Sundance-whatever.
Cohen is the last thread the resistors have and it was pulled so tight it was about to snap.
And whalaaa a nice compliant soldier from the judiciary rides in to cut him some “slack”.
You miss the point of Sundance’s articles on this subject. Sundance is no Eeyore by any stretch,
Sundance is simply showing us how the Dimms’ playbook and timeline – as Pelosi originally announced – is as transparent as window glass. This 60 days extension for Cohen is obviously ONLY granted to allow him to testify to the Dimms’ Impeachment Preparation Committees. It has nothing to do with any medical condition – that’s a transparent ploy believed only by the most gullible..
And it also shows that the Decepticon Republicans are not doing anything to stop it, nor are the vast majority of Repubs giving any full-throated support of the President against this fraud of a narrative (Muh Russia).
Hmmm. The post to which I was responding has disappeared. Pfffft!
Methinks someone with more clout than me didn’t like it either……….. 🙂
All true. But when Mueller is gone PT can go on the offensive as the obstruction argument will be gone.
How long is the raw Mueller report? How long does the Barr summary have to be? How many people have to look at it to “protect” sources and methods? The summary will not be out the next weekend. I bet we are lucky if it’s 6 months.
Remember https://comicallyincorrect.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/trump-resist-600-la.jpg
Does anyone really think there’s no schitt on Liddle Adam?
No doubt the democommies will impeach Trump. The Senate will not convict him. He will emerge more powerful than ever and destroy the democommies winning 2020 going away. During his next term he will destroy the swamp and clean up anything left over. You can take that to the bank.
The SDNY arm twisting was so severe it required surgical repair.
dont worry the Dems will shoot themselves in the foot with their candidate for president. the clown they nominate will be a cluster flub and be unelectable
I try not to get caught up in fear, but it is hard sometimes. What gives me comfort is that in spite of everything and everyone that is trying to take PDJT down, he is not only still standing, but he is doing great things for America. My belief is that God placed him here, and no one can take him out unless God allows it to happen. I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer, but it seems clear to me that someone much bigger than Pelosi, Nadler, Cummings, Schiff, or Mueller has our Lion’s back.
I don’t think Cohen will ever testify.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You seem pretty sharp to me, Chip.
If you are correct Sundance, then how AG Barr deals with the Mueller Report will be the defining test of this new AG. I’m very nervous.
It will be his first test.
His second test will be if he starts to assert some actual accountability on both past and present members of the DOJ and FBI who have been grossly corrupt.
On May 6, Cohen will be given another two-month reprieve to recover from a Cinco de Mayo hangover and for additional command performances for Comrade Nadler.
Forgive this question if it is foolish, but as the head of the Executive Branch, can’t the President simply assign a Special Counsel to go full bore after ‘Spygate’? Or as a minimum, direct AG Barr to do so? Sure, Barr could resign over it… But, given the avalanche of evidence we now have, wouldn’t that expose Barr as just another better-looking, better-smelling, better-credentialed Swamp Rat?
Cohen on the slow train to prison ~ DOJ style.
Mueller will hand the investigation baton over to the House Intelligence Committee and Adam Schiff to continue the collusion “investigation” to prevent Trump from defending himself. If Trump declassifies the documents, then Schiff will have the “obstruction” motive to then move to impeachment proceedings.
“But don’t be alarmed, that’s ok. It is this level of severe resistance that could finally empower calls for President Trump to demand the release of the declassified documents everyone wants to see.”
Those two sentences in Sundance’s summary on Cohen are the best things I’ve read in a while… Made my night.
Nice to have you here Mr Cohen.
You may be aware of the so-called Steele dossier which was funded by the DNC and the Hillary campaign and was the basis of a FISA warrant which targeted Carter Page and enabled surveillance of the Trump campaign and Presidency despite being completely unverified.
One of the few verifiable claims in the dossier was that you were in Prague in August 2016 meeting with Kremlin officials.
Please state for the record if such a meeting ever took place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“”None of the characters within the institutions of professional leftism create anything; build anything; have a life purpose for anything, other than organizing their efforts to exploit control of others via politics. This is all they know how to do. “”
Leftism…it is what it is – bad for anything that is good…IMHO
