Buzzfeed, Like Lawfare, Has a Role to Play in Resistance Operation….

While the media banter relentlessly about their latest resistance angle du jour; it is perhaps a more beneficial discussion to remind and outline the larger strategy at play. Honing the political skills.
The baseline here is that everything the institutional-left do, is sequential and planned. This is what they do. This is all they do. None of the characters within the institutions of professional leftism create anything; build anything; have a life purpose for anything, other than organizing their efforts to exploit control of others via politics. This is all they known to do. When you develop your skills to see their patterns you can then see the predictability behind it.
Prior Example: Former FBI Director James Comey briefs president-elect Trump on the two-page salacious dossier aspect; Former DNI James Clapper, knowing the briefing, then discusses the dossier briefing with CNN… this opens the door for the media who are waiting. Once the narrative door is opened, Buzzfeed enters and transmits the story of the unfounded and uncorroborated Steele Dossier. The key point to understand is that everything from the briefing, to Clapper, to CNN, to Buzzfeed, was scripted and planned. This is the pattern. As we have mentioned the pattern becomes predictable.
This predictability is how CTH was able to state in December 2018 that Michael Cohen would most likely be the centerpiece of the first ‘impeachment’ block; and from knowing how the script rolls, CTH was able to predict the exact timing (Thursday after Superbowl, 2/7/19); and the exact committee (Cummings, House Oversight); for the first hearing that will exploit Michael Cohen.
The current Buzzfeed claims being widely promoted today are all part of that pre-scheduled ‘impeachment’ process. When we approach the term “impeachment” we are not discussing it as the technical and legal approach for removal of a President; but rather the political use of the process to damage President Donald Trump.
Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process; but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.
Optics and innuendo are key elements, tools per se’, in the Alinsky narrative engineering process. That’s why Pelosi, Schumer and the democrat machine are going bananas about getting a raw Mueller report and not a version from AG Barr {explained here}.
From Pelosi’s rules, we now know Elijah Cummings will deliver the schedule for impeachment hearings before his deadline on April 15th. We also know from the outline of the process they are following, the next likely witness to be subpoenaed, and to grab the media headlines will be Donald Trump Jr.
That’s where Adam Schiff (HPSCI) and Jerry Nadler (Judiciary) come in with the technical hearings to begin the ‘impeachment’ specifics. However, they need a predicate to get from Michael Cohen to Donald Trump Jr.
So, knowing they need a baseline predicate…. How do you get from Michael Cohen to Donald Trump Jr? A = You use the Trump Tower Moscow narrative…. See the map?
Elijah Cummings needs a reference point to take Cohen toward DT-Jr, that’s where Buzzfeed comes in. Is there any factual basis for the claims within the Buzzfeed report? No, but that’s not what they need… they need “innuendo” to investigate.
“President Donald Trump directed his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, according to two federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter.” (link)
The article is fraught with flawed assumptions and flat-out nonsense; even claiming emails and documents (unseen by the authors) to support the foundation of the article. Note that no-one else in media is validating this claim. However, that doesn’t matter…. what matters is the ‘claim that needs to be investigated’. Did President Trump direct Michael Cohen to lie to congress; no, that’s silly.
In the aftermath of the SSCI (Mark Warner) drum-beating a false story about Trump Tower Moscow as evidence of ‘possible’ influence over Trump….. Did Cohen participate in writing a brief set of talking points for the Trump organization to clear up this false and malicious political narrative? Probably. Most large organizations do that to share with top executives so everyone has the same set of facts to deal with….
Is that document the electronic evidence (emails) inferred, skewed, and manipulated within the Buzzfeed report?… I’d wager B.I.N.G.O.
All of it is a nothing-burger, but that doesn’t technically matter for the needs of the ‘resistance’; what they need is a tenuously valid innuendo trail they can exploit with Michael Cohen on February 7th, that will allow Elijah Cummings to pass that specific aspect to Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler.
See how that works?
Reference Information:
- Predicting the severity of the Democrat House ‘resistance‘ (Nov ’18)
- Sequencing the Resistance Approach. (December ’18 Predictions)
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi New Rules.
- Outline of how Horowitz is handicapped.
- FBI refuses to allow Witness Trascript Releases.
- Mueller Grand Jury term extended.
- Jordan, Collins and Meadows try to expose the scheme.
- Deputy AG Rosenstein outlines Mueller Report Timing.
- Lisa Page Leaked Transcripts outline former FBI plans
- Michael Cohen scheduled as expected.
- Why Pelosi/Schumer don’t want William Barr report.
Post Election – […] “If they go down the presidential harassment track, if they want go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would be the best thing that would happen to me. I’m a counter-puncher and I will hit them so hard they’d never been hit like that,” he said during a 36-minute Oval Office sitdown.
The commander-in-chief said he could declassify FISA warrant applications and other documents from Robert Mueller’s probe — and predicted the disclosure would expose the FBI, the Justice Department and the Clinton campaign as being in cahoots to set him up.
“I think that would help my campaign. If they want to play tough, I will do it. They will see how devastating those pages are.”
But Trump told The Post he wanted to save the documents until they were needed.
“It’s much more powerful if I do it then,” Trump said, “because if we had done it already, it would already be yesterday’s news.”
Trump revealed his playbook just as Democrats are set to take over House committees in January where they are poised to investigate his potential business conflicts of interests, tax returns, Russia dealings and more.
With the GOP losing power in January, its congressional investigations into alleged Department of Justice misconduct in launching the Russia probe is expected to fizzle out.
In September, a group of Trump allies in the House – led by Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York – called on Trump to declassify scores of Justice Department documents they believe undercut the start of the Russia investigation and show bias against Trump.
The documents include Justice officials’ request to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and memos on DOJ official Bruce Ohr’s interactions with Christopher Steele, the author of a controversial dossier that alleged Trump ties with Russia.
Trump initially agreed to declassify the documents, including text messages sent by former FBI officials James Comey, Andrew G. McCabe as well as Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Ohr. Trump allies believe the revelations will show favoritism toward Hillary Clinton and a plot to take down Trump.
Trump then reversed course, citing the need for further review and concern of US allies.
Trump added Wednesday that his lawyer Emmet Flood thought it would be better politically to wait.
“He didn’t want me to do it yet, because I can save it,” Trump said. (read more)
Buzzfeed is SO FAKE!
I understand that BuzzFeed’s original target market abandoned them years back because they hated crap like this from them.
Nothing but FAKE teasers that go on and on eating up the readers time and resources.
Lanny Davis knows what to do….
He is following the script….
Don’t see the BuzzFeed to blame angle here. Plenty of trump-hating media had the Steele memos for months then, and did not believe them.
Buzzfeed put out a warning that what they released may not be trusted.
No media other than CNN at the time believed the “dossier” –it’s obviously fake.
They only believed it later when Schiff and others signaled the “dossier” was important to maintaining Russiagate.
At the time the believability of the CrowdStrike memo was a much bigger issue. See the ICA.
So the Buzzfeed collaboration angle doesn’t make sense to me.
Most corporations have a formal process for initiating and terminating a project. Can’t speak to the Trump Organization, but if they have a process, there will be documents.
Having said that, I have personal experience in a Fortune 500 company where senior management killed a project three different times. The business unit kept resurrecting it, because they had a financial interest in doing so.
So its possible that Trump killed the project in January, and Cohen kept trying to make it work.
President Trump DOES NOT use email.
Trump likes to keep things festering against him. Makes him feel important or something.
He’s a blunderer. He could have sunk the dossier angle on RussiaGate long ago.
He also pulled his punches on releasing his own hack report counter-CrowdStirke.
The reasons why he now says he is a “counterpuncher” and “fights back” is because it’s beyond refute he does not. He could correct his errors but that would be an admission on his prior bad judgment and character analysis. There is NO way he’ll do that, he doesn’t have that good quality in his character.
The Pelosi Afghanistan trip was funny, but a gift handed to Trump. He didn’t deserve it.
I have a feeling if they go after Trump Jr, , he might get pissed enough to get the military to go into the FBI and DOJ headquarters and release the documents.
I don’t know much, but if I’m Don Jr, I’d be ready to take the air out of these tires by offering to testify.
Then I wouldn’t answer anything due to the Mueller probe.
Tires deflated.
That would be FUNNY and appropriate.
Use the Deep State actions against it. Jr. should use the very same words the Deep State uses to prevent releasing information on account of the ongoing Mueller Info.
Something I’ve noticed that fits in the same pattern of duplicity. CNN and the liberal rags all talking on and on about the biggest threat being any push back to the “independence” of every government agency. Government is not supposed to be independent of the electorate. Democracy is the basis to our government, meaning that power should reside in our democratically elected officials, not unelected government drones. They try to sell this 24/7.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are so many “Government agencies” now that almost 100% of them are un- constitituional.
PDJT’s second term. We have to figure out how to change the role media can play with government officials.I hope more citizens become aware of the deceitful, damaging, unaccountable structure of designing a narrative vs just reporting the facts.
I am wondering if Cohen goes through with the actual interview since he will be legally responsible for all that he says.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need a conservative billionaire to start up a new, 100% conservative, honest reporting TV network and new social media outlet.
Once in place, almost 60M voters will become viewers virtually overnight and Fox can fight with MSNBC, CNN, NBC, CBS and ABC for the other 60M voters.
That coupled with a new, nonfiltering conservative leaning social media platform and they instantly become #1 in the country.
We need a movement for this. The market and opportunity is prime for this IMO.
NPR just now highlighted Sen Amy Klobuchar’s questions to Bill Barr about whether suborning someone to lie to congress would constitute obstruction of justice. Barr responded “yes”. So they’re trying to imply that Trump coaxed Cohen to lie about some date he communicated or didn’t with “Russia” regarding a Trump Tower Moscow. They all have the same script – just like the shutdown being a “manufactured crisis”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ve had transcripts from the Congressional testimony of three key SpyGate participants made public, two of which broke right here in the pages of The Epoch Times. These included testimonies of Bruce Ohr, Lisa Page, and James Baker; brian cates claiming the transcripts are public?
then he blocks me for calling him out on narrative engineering in a response to a tweet where hes accusing the mueller gang of leaking to establish a narrative/
LikeLiked by 1 person
any links to the transcripts anyone?
Documents are emails? PT doesn’t do emails
LikeLike
Don’t buy any of this. What’s the point to the gameplay? Why tolerate this nonsense from Dems when truth would end this charade in twenty minutes? Fact is when Trump leaves office the entire cabal will reset itself and continue like nothing ever happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s great reelection material. Look at your deranged Democrat party!
They also raise political emotional kneejerk donations by pushing for impeachment. Not that Trump has ever done anything to counter that, other than make things worse as with his ongoing joke of a representative Rudy Giuliani.
The day will soon come when Mueller announces indictments for Trump for campaign finance violations and Trump in all his wisdom will, again, come out and say “No Collusion!”
What else will happen that day? Mueller will announce his investigation is continuing.
Trump will be in a check mate. not completely imposed by Mueller, but by his inability to take any corrective action that would highlight his prior poor decision making and poor negotiating and poor judgment of character. He would rather kick Nunes in the rear end again.
How many times has the clown shows of Giuliani etc. promised Mueller was going to “finish” and issue a “report?”
Don’t believe anything of what you hear, and only half of what you see. Saves a lot of stress.
Reality will hold a press conference one day.
These things will not continue indefinitely as they have. There’s way too much chumming of the waters on all sides for the intrigue and conspiratorial efforts to bear stable results.
When it blows up, I don’t think it will be because of what this person did, or what that person did. It will collapse of its own impossible-to-maintain-kinetic chaos.
I hope President Trump renewed the FISA warrant and called hill,liary the next day ,so she would be wire tapped…
Sundance is right, the innuendo works. Just look at all of the top democrat congressional members tweeting that this alleged directive by our President is subornation of perjury and must result in impeachment proceedings or resignation… no doubt about it they say!
I still have to believe that Cohen had to be the dumbest jerk in history to hire Lanny Davis and think that was going to get him some kind of pass… He is simply going to be used as an unguided missile and then tossed on the trash heap. What a pathetic POS.
The Buzzfeed report seems a bit premature for the Cummings impeachment hearings, particularly amidst the distraction of the NFL playoffs—Go Chiefs! I think it was released to counter Ohr testimony bombshell by knocking it off the top of (out of the) news cycle over the weekend. The deep state is a very good counter puncher and Buzzfeed is once again more than happy to play the role of useful idiot.
It’s all so tiresome.
And keep in mind that when Michael Cohen is testifying to anyone about anything having to do with Donald J TRUMP, he is doing it by breaking attorney-client privilege. The fact that he taped TRUMP and others without their knowledge or permission, shows exactly what a dirty weasel he is.
I had a conversation today with a friend, not exactly a “never Trumper” but also not a great fan of DJT, who kinda thinks like a conservative but, being surrounded by blue progressives, is often gripped by political self-doubt. Although he likes being “right”, he also likes being liked and considers the Trump presidency to be an impediment because if he likes openly likes trump he doesn’t think people he wants to like him will like him. Our conversation swirled around the Michael Cohen–revelations . . . It doesn’t matter that Cohen—caught in a FBI “perjury trap” process-crime and making statements that are transparently questionable, and even laughable—is a dramatically poor witness, my friend was convinced that this would signal the “end of Trump”. Although a sort-of-conservative, he wasn’t all that unhappy about that possible eventuality. There are a lot of people like him out there.
