Pelosi Names Corrupt Former Deep State DOJ Embed as House General Counsel To Lead Resistance…

Incoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has selected corrupt former DOJ career embed, Douglas N Letter, as Chief Legal Counsel for the House of Representatives. Mr. Letter has agreed to come out of retirement to aid the House effort, and structure legal pathway to impeach President Trump.
San Francisco — Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi announced today that she will appoint Douglas N. Letter to be the new General Counsel of the House of Representatives.
Until February 2018, Letter served as the Director of the Civil Division Appellate Staff at the U.S. Department of Justice, retiring this year after 40 years of distinguished service at the agency. He is now a Senior Litigator at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at the Georgetown University Law Center, where he is also a Visiting Professor of Law. He is a recipient of many prestigious honors, including the Presidential Meritorious Rank Award.
“Douglas Letter has an outstanding and highly decorated record of achievement in service of America,” Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi said. “He will bring deep experience and legal expertise to the House, as he counsels and represents our institution, Members and staff as House General Counsel.”
“I look forward to serving the interests of the House of Representatives and its Members,” Letter said. “I am eager to apply my litigation experience as I take on the challenges and opportunities that come with the important position of House General Counsel.” (read more)
The Lawfare group and DNC far-left are ecstatic at the selection. Doug Letter was a deep political operative within the institution of the DOJ who worked diligently to promote the weaponized political values of former democrat administrations.
(Via NPR) Letter fought for the DOJ — no matter which political party controlled it — through the Reagan and Clinton and George W. Bush presidencies. After the terrorist attacks in September 2001, his docket included cases about treatment of detainees, lethal drone strikes and more.
Asked for his proudest moments, he mentions this one, from the Obama years: “The Obergefell case,” he said. “That’s the one where the Supreme Court decided that gay marriage was constitutionally protected.” (more)
After the 2016 election Mr. Letter resigned his post, and now with democrats taking back control of the House, Mr. Letter gleefully comes out of retirement to assist in the primary resistance agenda.
Mr. Letter will help lead the House in their efforts to retrieve documents and executive branch information that will underpin the House investigative committee efforts against the president. As a former member of the DOJ team, Mr. Letter will be able to help leak any internal documents that can be engineered for maximum political benefit.
I have faith in President Trump being able to emerge victorious, but this would be a lot easier if he (and we) had ANY support at all from our own party.
Wanna bet the Dems dont have problems with subpoenas or playing hard ball durings hearings? Where is their version of Trey Gowdy to “protect the institutions”???
They don’t play by those rules.
Trey Gowdy was little more than a dog that rolled over and accepted pets on his belly form the Swamp Critters. Devin Nunes attempted to supply support by being an honest investigator but was given ZERO support to have the DeepState produce documents.
A strategy that will require the Deep State DoJ operatives not blatantly continue to abuse the law is required. What ever tactic is available to call egregious acts to account is necessary. EHY has not Gray been called to account for the raid on the Clinton foundation whistle blower, and etc.
not EHY, please insert WHY
Like. Gowdy was just anither show dog. Does not bite
Well said. When Republicans asked for documents the DOJ was unsure of what a document was, but as you stated that won’t be a problem going forward.
Like.
This is all nonsense! I pray that the Democrats go full Alinsky. They will be destroyed in 2020. We hav nothing to fear folks. Absolutely nothing!
From my thread above:
And if they think Americans will want to hear about Impeaching the President with everything I described above happening, they will be DESTROYED in 2020!
I found this wonderful poll by CNN that ABSOLUTELY proves my point in this thread.
From the article linked above:
The shift on impeachment comes mostly from political independents. In September, they were evenly split on the question,
The shift on impeachment comes mostly from political independents. In September, they were evenly split on the question, with 48% behind impeachment and 47% opposed. Now, 36% favor impeachment and 55% are opposed.
There’s also been a meaningful shift on the question among younger adults (53% of those under age 45 backed impeachment in September, now that’s down to 45%) and racial and ethnic minorities (66% favored it in September, 50% do now).
Thanks Flep for all your threads!
WHERE DO I GET MY YELLOW VEST?
I ALREADY OWN A PITCHFORK
Don’t bring a pitchfork to a gun fight, but the vest is fine.
We, The Deplorables, should all send “Depends” to old Nancy and Maxine as they’ll be pissing in the wind over impeachment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…preferably well used
I wholeheartedly believe our duly elected President Trump can survive this coming onslaught, what concerns me gravely are demonrats illegal and highly questionable voting antics.
taxpayer here is correct. Millions of alien invaders can vote for the “free stuff” Democrats. Houston school district is now 92% non white. I remember Sundays in beautiful Memorial Park. Many tousands of Mexicans there jamming everything up. It is a multi use sports park including golf, tennis, rugby, volleyball, running track, baseball, equestrian/polo…Not one of the Mexicans did anything. They just filled up, occupied the park, lined the roads, traffic at a standstill. This was a Sunday ritual. It must be much worse now. They vote. MAGA/KAG !
Nothing is going to happen until citizens like you start to step up and demand that this issue is addressed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the fight and I am all in because my President and my country is worth fighting for!
Although rife with foul language, this recent moonbat meltdown in Georgia is hilarious. The capitalist Trump supporter kept baiting the soyboi behind the counter and the neckbeard leftist just kept getting more insane and noisy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is an impressive display by the family man. Well done, sir.
Icons of both sides and the coming conflict itself fairly presented here.
the left is entirely unhinged and deranged…we,cannot ever entrust them with with the safekeeping of America…never give up
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG! Lawsuit! I’d file one just because they’ve done this to us for too damn long!
OMG! Lawsuit! I’d file one just because they’ve done this to us for too damn long!
He acussed him of being a racist. Not good!
Triggered!!!
Trump can be reelected but his domestic agenda will go nowhere. We haven’t solved the problem of the UniParty-GOP because the voters keep voting in the wrong people.
Yeah! See Mittens as a primary example!
Dems are already ‘Full Alinsky’
Best start paying attention to the GOP establishment.
They’ve always been (at minimum) equal partners behind removing Trump, killing his agenda.
Dems are happy to take the credit, but this is the Full Swamp Team Effort.
Good! The more the merrier!
You need to wake up and get out of the fantasy world you live in. I would wager there is a 50-50 chance RIGHT NOW that President Trump is convicted in the Senate. As time goes forward, that percentage will only increase.
It doesn’t matter what the “crime” is. He has ZERO support in the United States Senate. It won’t take but what, 17, GOPe turncoats to convict him.
Losing the House was a disaster of unimaginable proportions.
Our “OWN party”, if only we HAD a party!
The problem isn’t a two party system, its one party, with two faces, both of which are two faced!
Not argueing, sedanka, just venting.
Dutchman, you nailed it. We have no representation. We know who the enemies are. I’m looking for a situation to occur that will change the course of American History in a good way. VSGPDJT and We The People will prevail. Trust & 2A.
We have ONE Representative in Washington D.C., just ONE!
Fortunately, he is a GLORIOUS BASTARD, and, as promised, he is hitting them harder than anyones ever been hit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Abraham Lincoln was a lonely man in his war efforts to unify the nation. His Monument(s) and our enduring admiration for him is both a product of his unique visionary wisdom and his lonely Herculean efforts *with relatively few to help*. Alone against the world. His cause. His glory. No one else from that time gets laurels, except his iron fists General Grant and General Sherman.
There is no guarantee this will end with a happy outcome, but we should always remember the examples of all the past Forlorn Hopes who changed history. Great in hindsight, but at the time of conflict so many victorious causes were seemingly doomed.
Trump’s supporters are strong. I sense he is marshaling strength as well.
He looks…nice.
As an outsider, please explain what are the legal reasons for your Great President to be impeached and is it only congress that needs to vote for this?
It begins.
The job vacancy announcements have already been posted by the Dems in the House for lawyers experienced in investigations. How long before some of the lawyers on Mueller’s team jump ship and move over to the House?
I pray any Detrimental information he has on any of these Rats is used to Tame them as needed.. Hit them Fast and hard!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A naked picture of Big Mike would work miracles!
Yeah, like a swig of Ipecac syrup!
Oh noooooo !!! The horror! MAGA/KAG !
How ’bout…
FAST & FURIOUS!
LikeLike
Nasty Pelosis hails from the capital of Marxism: Commiefornia. Considering what they have done to this State, do not underestimate what their intentions and abilities are. They’ve succeeded in establishing a base on sovereign continental US territory.
Reporting from behind enemy lines: Got243kids
Commiefornia is my birth/home state. I left for good several years ago and now refer to it as Cali-congo-mexi-stan. Cali-poop-istan works too. It breaks my heart what they did to my state. MAGA/KAGA
Sedanka, I would have your faith if indeed Trump had the support from his/our? party. If the GOP does not work to protect him and his agenda, it will be up to the country — people like us — to come forward and stop the Left from destroying him (and us). I am not sure what we can do at this point, but I am getting angrier and angrier every day.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You can contact your reps and Senators and let them know of your displeasure.
Imagine, my Senators are Schumer and Gillibrand but I still let them know of my displeasure on a regular basis and encourage my family and friends to do the same…maybe, just maybe it will give them pause once in a while.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We ARE doing it, EVERY DAM DAY!
They can NOT ‘Kennedy’ PDJT, to get him out of office, nor can they remove him from office through impeachment, because of US.
WE would literally tear down the temple, or bring down the House, on their heads, and they KNOW it.
So long as we continue to support him, the ONLY way they can get him out of the oval office is through the ballot box, and good luck with that, I’m REALLY looking forward to the debates.
They have not been able to erode his support, and in fact its grown. An unsuccessful impeachment would only INCREASE his support.
So, buckle up kiddies, its going to get REAL bumpy! Both ‘sides’ are girding their loins, and prepping for war.
Every day you wake up praying for PDJT, every day you think “Yes, I would continue to support him, even if he shot somebody, no matter what his enemies say or do, you are doing your part.
Anything you can do to increase his support, sure! Do it. But know that your continued support, OUR continued support, makes him invincible.
And, remember; its not about HIM, its about US; He’s just in the way!
Like!!
“Doug Letter was a deep political operative within the institution of the DOJ who worked diligently to promote the weaponized political values of former democrat administrations.”
Well, it is way past due to expose that and put these criminals in prison where they belong, not running the House of Representatives. If Paul Ryan (Rino-WI) had done his job, those ~40+ democrats involved in the Anwan scandal would have been booted out of the House so the voters could choose new representation. If the DOJ was doing their job, many of those same congress-critters would be facing jail time as well. Ditto for some Senators over at SSCI.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Think Uniparty.
Just PT and us deplorables
Really verse us, they could care less about us.
Infidel- Speaking of the corrupt PAKISTANI AWAN CRIME FAMILY, here’s a great article by Newt on the subject. Of course the dopey Repubs never did do anything even though they had the Demon Rats dead to rights.
http://www.gingrichproductions.com/2018/12/holding-congress-accountable-for-the-alleged-awan-crimes/?utm_source=Gingrich+Productions+List&utm_campaign=386e8b1010-Awan_2018_12_21&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_bd29bdc370-386e8b1010-45836529
” Of course the dopey Repubs never did do anything even though they had the Demon Rats dead to rights.”
It is way past time to stop thinking of the Repubs as dopey. It is time to regard them as willing and highly effective members of the Uniparty… unless clearly demonstrated otherwise in individual cases.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Augie;
Agreed! Have to STOP thinking of the Republicans as “OUR party”, and MUST stop referring to them as ‘stupid party’, or ‘cowardly’;
THEY ARE COMPLICIT, it really is that simple.
“The cleverest lie the devil ever devised, was convincing everyone he doesn’t exist!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The parallel in human terms:
The Deep State (Comey) declares that there is no Deep State.
The devil who is the father of lies has begotton another child and puppet to pull its strings, aka the Deep State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for that Gingrich link. Great article.
It shows the depth of the corruption in this country and especially the former administration.
Like.
YEP, SHE’S WORKING FULL TIME OF THIS PROJECT INSTEAD OF WORKING ON BEHALF OF WE THE PEOPLE. IT IS TRULY WALL STREET, MEDIA AND CONGRESS (UNIPARTY) AGAINST THE COUNTRY.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
ACTUALLY, SHOUTING FROM THE ROOFTOPS IS APPROPRIATE FOR MUCH NEEDED EMPHASIS. IT MAY SEEM INDELICATE TO A FEW, BUT, THESE ARE INDELICATE “TIMES THAT TRY MEN’S SOULS.” MAGA/KAG !
“The Obergefell case,”
Gay Marriage.
Supreme Court “Decided”.
Right out of the gate.
Gag me.
Maybe for 2020 we could have a slogan like: “Democrats: Help Elect Trump in 2020 By Impeaching Him in 2019”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Effing four-letter word.
Hey Matt Whitaker. Appoint Larry Klayman as second Special Counsel. He is the founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch. This army of lawyers already know where the bodies are buried. They have been policing the Deep State for decades. They just need access to the un-redacted evidence, the power to empanel Grand Juries, issue subpoenas, conduct depositions and indict. Could drain the Swamp inside of a year.
LikeLiked by 21 people
RLTW- right the HELL on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
@RLTW … that will only work AFTER Mueller, and Rosenstein are gone! Until then ANYTHING that gets released from DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA, etc., etc., HAS to, by policy, go through Rosenstein, with advice from Mueller, as to whether or not it CAN be released unredacted. Of course, as is the case now …. EVERYTHING DETRIMENTAL TO THE DEEP STATE is listed as “involved in another investigation”, so remains secret until that investigation concludes. THAT is the problem JW, Horowitz, and Huber have had about getting information to actually DO anything with! EX: It came out the other day that even though PDJT ordered Horowitz to ‘review’ the FISA documents for release … allegedly Rosenstien has NOT given them to him …. wait for it ….because it is all part of the Mueller Investigation, and cannot be released! Whitaker needs to catch Rosenstein ‘red handed’, with something serious, and boot him out to have ANY chance of getting this evidence made public. Until then SSDD …. Mueller is doing what he was REALLY appointed to do … protect the Deep State, and the operatives in the DOJ, FBI, et al, at all costs. Hoping to get another President who will KEEP all of it sealed forever.
No. Days ago the DOJ Ethics Committee cleared Whitaker to take complete control over Special Counsel Mueller. Rosenstein is out.
Whitaker has no excuse. He can either end this perversion of our justice system, the perversion of DOJ, the perversion of FBI and the loss of the American public’s confidence in any of these institutions.
Or…he can merely act as a place holder until Barr gets confirmed. In which case Mueller, Rosenstein, et al continue their crusade to overthrow President Trump and cover up their numerous acts of treason.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually, there IS one think Whitaker could do, and not to get all stealth-jeffie about it, but IF he is doing it, we won’t know, for awhile.
At this point, I ‘m not even hoping, and my prayers put it in Gods hands, I am simply acknowledging its POSSIBLE.
My ‘fingers are crossed’,..
If there are two Special Counsels, can one be more “special” than the other because it was established first?
LikeLike
This!!!
Let him know
Whitaker should also bring on board Jim O’Keefe and his team over at Project Veritas. He’d have an endless supply of targets in the Justice Department. He could collect something called ‘Evidence’, a novel concept.
The bottom line is that – as W.C. Fields said – “You can’t cheat an honest man”.
They’ve been trying to manufacture a case against Trump for over two years now and they have nothing. The House is about to embark on another ham-fisted overreach which will make the Senate Kavanaugh debacle look like a Sunday picnic. Let them tilt at windmills, there’s nothing there but innocuous garbage they can spin into more tid-bits to toss at the rabid democrat moonbat base.
If Bob Barr gets through the Senate and turns out to be the straight shooter we’ve been told he is, he’ll do a lot more damage to them with actual evidence than they can with this clown and their unethical “lawfare” tactics.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bob Barr is likely a trojan horse who will help take down POTUS with Letter. Sorry guys, but I have seen this play before. Rinse and Repeat. Instead of hiring an outsider, POTUS recruits another uniparty Bush guy. Help me help you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clivus- I am very sorry to say this, but please go back and re-read Sundance’s article. This is what’s coming soon to a theater near you.
The Demon Rats are out for blood- ours. There is no cavalry coming to the rescue. It is we Deplorables and our President Trump against their Satanic army of thugs with law degrees and hellish bureaucrats.
They don’t sleep. They always work together in lockstep and they want to see us dead.
That being said, they have underestimated us in the past and I believe they are so drunk and insane with their power that they will do so again. The Swamp Creatures have no idea of our resolve and what we are capable of doing to preserve our Freedom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have the constitution and a SCOTUS that still has a better than 50/50 chance of blocking a coup. They’ve thrown everything at the president and are out of ammo. Two more years of the same won’t get them anywhere. . . . . a highly politicized impeachment, perhaps, but only the electorate can take him out.
As for Barr, he predates the Clintons who rolled into D.C. a quarter century ago and initiated the rot. . . . . I don’t know anything for sure, but PDJT said he was his first choice as AG and a lot is riding on that choice. I’m trying to be optimistic that he’s not a traitor to our constitutional system as are the dregs that have been festering and metastasizing in our federal justice system for 25 + yrs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Clivus- I too have great faith in our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr doesn’t need to be a joe digenova, nail spitting hell on wheels AG; all he needs to do is be someone who sees that continueing the cover up, is a GREATER threat to the INSTITUTIONS of the FBI and DOJ, than exposing it.
At that ‘tipping point’, where the faceless buerocrats see it that way, the battle is won. Until then, NO AG, not even Joe, would make ANY progress.
Trying to reform a buerocracy that resists, is like one person, trying to move a wet spounge, the size of a skyscraper. You push, here and it yields, but doesn’t move.
The INSTITUTION has a healthy self preservation instinct. There may be clicks, within the organisation that are constantly at war, fighting for turf and points. However, if they percieve a threat to the INSTITUTION, all fueds are put aside, and all work to preserve the institution.
Right now, the careerists see exposure as a threat to the institution, and are in defence mode. Yes, individuals ARE being protected, but so is the institution.
Once the dynamics change, so that the perception is that the cover up is a threat to the institution, and exposure is the way to preserve the institution, that evokes the institutions self protection, and that strong self protection mechanism will do all the heavy lifting.
The careerists have a thousand ways to screw their political appointee boss, without ever being openly insubordinate, or violating rules, policies and procedures.
That currently applies to Whitaker, and could apply to Barr. However, it could ALSO apply to Rosie, Gray, etc…..
IF the dynamic changes,…
It’s time to take the gloves off and declare war on the seditionists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would say literally…
The evidence associated with the coup, that we Treepers know, forms links in the chain that lead into Dem leadership.
A legal decapitation would be implemented if criminal process is initiated and prosecuted on the FISA abusers and enablers.
We continue to show extreme patience, Mr. President.
We place our faith in you, Mr. President.
Say the words, Mr. President.
A functioning DoJ remains an accompanying requirement.
~ Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil ~
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yea, for I follow/support the meanest SOB in the valley, and will follow him not just to the gates of Hell, but to the nethermost regions!
Fixed it for you.
Wake me up when I’m supposed to be frightened because right now I’m shaking in my blue suede shoes , tell this pos to take a number and to get in line with all the rest of em , I’m buzy
BOMBSHELL
OK folks, this may be off topic but I am sure that you all are interested in seeing a video that is going to secure the border fence / wall. All President Trump has to do is to go on national TV (he can do that anytime he wants) and show the American sheeple the video in this link. If it were not for Chucky’s Borscht Belt accent and if one kept their eyes closed, one would think that they were listening to Donald Trump. This will FINISH Chucky.
Enjoy the video. The Bat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Okay, so what’s our team doing? Releasing hordes of illegals in El Paso. Offering to compromise on the wall. Letting Federal felons out of jail. I jest, sort of. If President Trump stands firm on the wall, and keeps pulling our troops home, and gets control of the DOJ ( please Mr Barr, be the real deal) he will win 40 States in 2020.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If the President is impeached (convicted) in the Senate, which would take 20 Republican Senators (added to 47 Democrats, for 67 votes), the Republican party will have committed partyicide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Republic would never recover from that.
They still get paid by Their Globalist Masters…
That’s the Rub.
They fear them more than US.
I don’t care who Pelosi brings in as counsel, how will impeachment ever pass the senate
LikeLiked by 2 people
My opinion: Impeachment won’t pass the Senate. 67 votes aren’t there. UNLESS the UniParty RINO’s and the Democrats can “agree” that an impeachment scenario based in some sort of horsesh$t along the lines of “Donald Trump violated the Emoluments Clause” or something like that could fly. That’s where Letter comes in. House version of Mueller Inquisition Team. Will be given similar wide-as-the-ocean latitude as Mueller has.
Let’s have a trial and have all the Evidence presented.
They want the impeachment. I want a trial and all the evidence laid out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as Trump stays at ~90% approval rating among Republicans (which he will), they wouldn’t f’ing dare. Any Republican senator who votes to remove Trump will be primaried, and if they think we’ll forgive and forget, well… we’ll have to make clear that that will never happen. Any Republican senator who votes to remove Trump is politically dead, dead, dead.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. Mitt should be primaried.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The GOP Senate would then suffer a bloodbath in 2020, so I don’t think they’d be that stupid.
Sadly, the GOP house did just that in 2018. And they were that stupid. Staggers the imagination.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True, but throwing away the Senate is a bit different. Their egos are bigger.
ladypenguin;
It wouldn’t be a POLITICAL ‘bloodbath’, it would be a literal one, and it therefore,wouldn’t be in 2020.
It (the bloodletting) would start within minutes of the final vote in the Senate.
And they KNOW this.
“Politics is the Art of the Possible.”
Letter is coming off the “Bench” to relieve Mueller….
And the beat goes on…
What’s Feinstein doing these days???
Oh, 🤔…
That’s right
United States Senator
from California
Incumbent
Assumed office
November 4, 1992
Serving with Kamala Harris
Preceded by
John Seymour
Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee
Incumbent
Assumed office
January 3, 2017
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dianne_Feinstein
And Letter…
Doug Letter personifies what is best about the Justice Department and at the same time is typical of DOJ lawyers: dedicated, smart and sacrificed to serve his country. Thank you for your service Doug. Job well done. https://t.co/j6ZTTZkgdR
— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) January 3, 2018
If Eric Holder likes him, you know he’s bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMHO;
They have had a commitment, from Ryan and McConnell for enough Republican votes to impeach (in the House) and convict (in the Senate) since Election nite.
But, with a caveate; the PEOPLE have to be willing to accept it. Since useful idiot libertards already Want it, not TALKING about them.
The 50% who don’t bother to vote, don’t care either.
Its US; We the,Deplorables of these United States. If we will ‘accept’, at least passively impeachment, than he is impeached. If we don’t, than even if he shot someone in broad daylite, they can not impeach.
It really is THAT simple. Its ‘Politics’
“Its Chinatown, Jake.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is how it is done.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Like Like LIKE!
Excellent response from Klayman. No mincing words but a direct truthful counterpunch.
Larry Klayman for 2nd Special Counsel! His letter nails it!!!
Basically, said I respectfully tell you to stick it where the sun don’t shine, you political hack hatchetmen, again with all due respect.
EXCELLENT, and hope Rudy is taking notes on this.
God bless you Dr. Corsi. Don’t break, don’t bend and don’t bow down. Drag Mueller’s ass into Court and expose him. Force them to produce discovery. You are a true American warrior and patriot. And that you must go through this at your age. I am so sorry.
People at large cannot possibly understand the systemic and utter corruption that exists within the DOJ and FBI. I used to work for these two scummy Marxist organizations. They frame and crush innocent people for nothing more than claiming “stats” in order to get their next promotion.
And they do much worse than that.
https://www.gofundme.com/dr-corsi-legal-expenses
should read; “in order to claim stats to get their next promotion.” So angry about this. Hard to type while in a rage. Stay strong Dr. Corsi. Happy New Year to you and your family!
Why call it “The Resistance ?
That’s the word the democrats (actual illiberals and regressives) and NeverTrumpers want to use like the French Resistance to the Nazis. We and our President are not like the Nazis; they are like the Nazis. We and our President, especially our President, are the Resistance, resisting the corrupt and power mad abusing Royalist State which is them and what they support. The are like some third world Generals trying to do a coup or a putsch. Why let them keep defining and redefining words like they owned the English language ? This is not a small matter, as it lets them ‘shape the narrative’, aka “Shape the Battlespace’.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They do that because their target audience are angry, low information democrat base voters who need to be agitated regularly.
No, I meant why do “we” do it? Why do “we” accept and use their definition of words ? This gives them more control. I understand why they call themselves “The Resistance”, but why do “we” can them “The Resistance”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When “we” call them “The Resistance”, we are, in effect, calling them heroes. Are “we” idiots !!! ???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Assoholics?
Assoholics Я Us.
Just call them what Sundance calls them: Marxists. (Or Communists). From a purist sense they are Statists of varying Leftwing ideological persuasions, but my guess is that word (statist) is unfamiliar to the majority of the low information electorate.
The Marxists.
The Communists.
Take your pick.
I would like to add:
Hardened criminals:
Embezzlers
Usurpers
Perverts, rapists, etc
Murderers
Oh well. Guess that’s enough for today.
I like Deplorables (us, obviously) vs. Despicables.
Conmunists works pretty good, too.
When referring to Republicans, always use Complicit, never “stupid”, or even “cowardly”.
Its true that terminology IS important, and enables them to falsely frame the narrative. Its BRANDING, fortunately PDJT’s forte!
I’ll go with fascists. There is actually very little difference between communists and fascists, and they hate being called fascist far more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Control of the language is a powerful weapon, and we have traditionally pretty much ceded it to their info-entertainment and education allies. It’s no accident, for instance, that uber-left theorist Noam Chomsky is a professor of linguistics at MIT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump could opportunistically declassify documents that would have to be part of their proceedings and could be devastating to their case. Live national coverage of the impeachment would make it difficult for the media to suppress this information. This may be a Pandora’s Box that they shouldn’t open, but given TDS, they probably will anyway. Also, imagine if even one or two people at the FBI/DoJ flip (Ohr).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump could order documents declassified and find that order not complied with. In fact he should do that ASAP: order documents declassified and released UNREDACTED and when Rosenstein fails to comply (again), fire him for that. Give Mueller a deadline to submit his report and when he fails to comply, fire him (or have Whitaker fire him) for that. Once those A-holes are gone, Whitaker could name a Special Counsel to go after the coup plotters. And yes, since Whitaker won’t be there for long, I’m talking about giving Mueller 60-90 days, tops. The American people will understand. Sh** or get off the pot, Mueller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump fired Sally Yates and the sky did not fall. Please PDJT, oh please, order the release of a steady stream of unredacted documents. If RR refuses, fire him. The Dimms are gearing up for impeachment anyway. This sounds like war. Fight.
Jims;
Look again, I and others have posted numerous long comments about exactly this.
In fact, I believe the Uniparty SEE the danger, and don’t want to actually go thru with impeachment, but the dem base are clamoring for it.
Between a,rock and a hard place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An Personal Analogy…
(EmphasIs Mine)
☰
Horse Racing
How long are the three Triple Crown races?
The ultimate test for a race horse, the Triple Crown pushes young horses further than they have been before. And further than many will be ever again.
Human track athletes can be classed into ‘sprinters’ and ‘distance’ runners. Similar groupings exist for racehorses. Generally when two-year-olds first start, they do so at relatively short distances, like 5/8 or 3/4 or a mile. The higher class ‘stakes’ races for two-year-olds can get a bit longer than that, but not much. Distance is generally saved for their three-year-old year.
That said, the Triple Crown races will be the longest any of these horses have ever run. Several of the most high-profile “prep races” clock in at 1 1/8 mile, but no longer than that.
The Kentucky Derby
(2016 Presidential Election)
The first race of the Triple Crown is 1 1/4 mile long. It may be the first time the horses race over that distance, but it likely won’t be the last. One and 1/4 miles is the standard “classic distance” of many of the biggest races for the-year-olds and older horses. The Breeders Cup Classic is that length, along with the Travers Stakes and the Santa Anita Handicap, to name only a few. The three of these are some of the most prestigious races on the calendar outside the Triple Crown. And assuming the horses racing in the Derby don’t retire they will probably be aiming for one of those (or an equivalent) in the future.
The Preakness
(2018 Midterms)
The middle jewel of the Triple Crown is a slightly shorter 1 3/16 miles. The race is in no way a pushover, but it lacks the atmosphere of the Derby or the challenges of the Belmont — more on that in a moment — so has been the easiest to win in recent years. It is also the shortest in the series. Since 2000, seven horses have won both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, and only one went on to win the Belmont.
…
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-1987-05-14-8702050966-story.html
Lasix isn`t anything magical. It doesn`t make horses run faster. It`s a diuretic that inhibits bleeding. As it does with humans, Lasix lowers a horse`s blood pressure and has a calming effect.
Most important, it removes excess fluid from the lungs, allowing them more room to expand.
…New York doesn`t permit the drug.
…
The Belmont, NY
(2020 Presidential Election)
The final race, the victory required to win the Triple Crown, is the ultimate test. At 1 1/2 miles, it is the longest race that many of these horses will ever run. This challenge makes it unique, and it has proven the most elusive of the Triple Crown Jewels. In the 37 years between Affirmed in 1978 and American Pharoah in 2015, 13 horses won the Derby and Preakness but not the Belmont Stakes.
…
Voter Fraud, imho, is Lasix to the left.
IF… their “Contender” is Allowed to “Run” in 2020… with it.. Legal or NOT..
And Win!! …
The Winners blanket of Carnations may well end up being a death shroud for Freedom.
https://fansided.com/2018/05/05/triple-crown-kentucky-derby-preakness-belmont-race-distances/
Imho, conditioning is what is needed if we are to prevail in 2020; Without the use of old ideas and out dated paradigms.
Our President certainly has these qualities in abundance. We MUST be willing to train and run the race with him and uphold our end of the Partnership.
OUR GUIDON Must Be Victorious!!!
FWIW
Another poll designed to manipulate, rather than measure public opinion.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If I may be permitted to ask – why give more publicity to this poll? Is it to make President Trump supporters angry and hence more motivated? I’m already angry. If I get any angrier, I’m going to start breaking things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forty-one percent of respondents said Congress should take no action against the president, according to the survey of 1,473 registered voters.
To summarize:
41% say no action
22% say censure <– who are these stupid people?
39% say impeach and remove
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harvard poll.
1500 respondents.
🤔
0.0000047% of the population of the U.S.
39% Impeached
+20% Censured (Different questions)
______
= 59%
Word Salad.
Common Core Math.
Duplicitous Reporting.
Setting the stage for FRAUD to make those %’s…. Possible.
And the msm will make it all seem believable…
1 breathless 20 second sound bite at a time.
Film @ 11
For what?
The majority are the Deplorables and the Deplorables don’t want PTrump impeached. Another screwed poll, I’d say. More propaganda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“From the article linked above:
The shift on impeachment comes mostly from political independents. In September, they were evenly split on the question, From the article linked above:
The shift on impeachment comes mostly from political independents. In September, they were evenly split on the question, with 48% behind impeachment and 47% opposed. Now, 36% favor impeachment and 55% are opposed.
There’s also been a meaningful shift on the question among younger adults (53% of those under age 45 backed impeachment in September, now that’s down to 45%) and racial and ethnic minorities (66% favored it in September, 50% do now).”
IT’S YELLOW VEST TIME.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m about ready.
LikeLiked by 2 people
See below.
To the voters who did not vote for their GOP candidates …. this is what happens when you vote stupidly. Try to not make the mistake again. Majorities are important.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In my humble opinion, covfefe999, We MUST Find a New Outlet to circumvent the Globalists Mouthpiece… The msm.
Something New.
Something to grab attention.
Something other than “Another” news program.
The TRUTH Network…
Has a nice ring to it.
Not Fair and Balanced…
Not The Leader in Blah Blah Blah…
Not Trusted…
The TRUTH!!!
With…
MAGA Sponsors.
Supported by..
MAGA Customers.
=
MAGA MAGA..
You Know…
IN THEIR FACES.
LET THEM DISPROVE…
THE TRUTH!!
That would definitely be Something New.
Put them on the Defensive.
Constantly on “On Their Heels”.
We can not let folks stay asleep till Oct 2020….
Have to figure out a way to take it TO THEM… (those not paying attention for whatever reason).
There is far too much “Noise” for them to get thru on their own.
They just check in to their fav msm source.. who sez it ain’t true…
And… sigh… Oh, well…
And their on the merry way they go..
Again!!
There must be sumthin Can Be Done!!!
Wow. I was typing my post before yours posted. We are saying the exact same thing.
GMTA!
Honestly covfefe999, I don’t think any of those people read or even know about CTH. There’s no way anyone with an IQ north of room temperature could read this site and sit out the midterms or even think about voting for the Marxists.
And with conservative, pro Trump, pro MAGA discussion, facts, and opinion being increasingly eliminated from social media and from Google search results, it’s going to require some creative entrepreneurial talent and sources of significant funding to create ways to bypass the old platforms and still reach a majority of the populace. And soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chirp!!
I’ve been reading a lot of defeatist-type posts lately, but we need to remember, despite the fact the MSM has abandoned American citizens, we have still have the greatest soap box in the world…the internet.
Imagine the disinformation that would go un-checked if the President didn’t have his twitter account, imagine if we didn’t have sites like CTH to inform us and share our ideas.
We can use blogs, facebook, twitter and even Email to educate and rally our fellow citizens…it takes very little effort to spread the word if everyone just makes that effort…
They tell two friends and they tell two friends and so on
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m going to really,really,really enjoy watching them fall flat on their communist asses…repeatedly….over and over again.
like a scene from the three stooges….they will NEVER win.
they are beyond stupid and have zero talent.
President Trump however…..all he does is win….and he’s just getting started.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Congressional Collective anaerobic process preserves the tyrannical grip on power by vicious old fogeys.
The moment the D-rats file Impeachment charges …
The NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION GRID comes to a STANDSTILL.
“Call us when you RESIGN, D-rats”
No rush.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every Patriot will be guarding their vehicles, armed to the teeth.
It’s not just the House democrats. The entire “mainstream news” is populated with dedicated Leftists. Virtually all local news readers are proud “progressives.” Same goes for the field reporters who are constantly competing with each other in their zeal to embrace one anti-U.S.A. cause after another. There will be no use in asking them to resign; though they are at least as dangerous to American sovereignty as the democrat p!ssants in Congress.
Media whining?
#IdontCARE 😆
The Globalists will get the message.
• Trump’s LEOs for Protection?😂
• Frozen Commerce?🥶
• Martial Law? 🙏
No economy, no more D-rats.
Power of M$M & SOCIAL MEDIA?
• No Economy, ZERO Ad Revenue.
• No Power, ZERO Social Media.
• No Power, DEAD DotCom Economy.
No Power, DEAD M$M.
The thought that there might be even a smidgen of a chance for them to be successful in this endeavor makes me physically ill.
Even a warren* of a chance is too much.
* warren = 1 / 1,024th.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That right there is hilarious! There shall be much usage of that quote! Thanks!
“If Hillary runs in 2020 she only has a Warren of a chance of defeating Trump.”
Speaking of Ole Liarwatha, where is the old battle axe ?
She has been real quiet of late.
Crazy wonderer wonder: Can a subject of impeachment plead no -contest and just move the whole thing to the Senate?
Would be a great tactic. I’d rob the Dems of the whole circus unless I thought the circus would cost them more.
If the commies try to impeach President Trump, that will be the time to put on our yellow vests……and do more.
LikeLike
I agree, and I’m tired of hearing that Conservatives should turn the other cheek because we aren’t like them. If we don’t start playing by the same rules we’re lost! We all have to fight for this, and I’m not talking illegal activity, I’m talking standing up to be counted, instead of hiding behind screens!
TEAPOT DOME…How was it exposed/those brought to justice?
Letter will accomplish more in 90 days than PDJT’s DOJ will have done in two years. Unfortunately, it will be to President Trumps detriment rather than to the Rule of Law. Letter will not need a big staff. Mueller’s will be doing double duty for him.
When D-rats start IMPEACHMENT …
Who the hell do D-rats think RUNS the COUNTRY?
• Liberal Pussy-Hats?
• Basement Millennials?
Do they think the Iranian People haven’t been piloting how to take a nation back?
60 MILLION Trump Voters shoot Congress the finger:
• The FAA goes on STRIKE.
• Truckers walk off the job with a trucker-shortage crisis to begin with.
• Railroads stop running with no Trump Team members to operate them.
• Ports shut down with no Trucks for Transport.
• Ships sit idle in our Harbors with nowhere to put their Cargo.
• Conservatives who run Manufacturing stay home.
• Coal mines close with Trump’s Miners staying home.
• Pipelines shut down with Trump’s Oil and Gas workers walking out.
• The Power Grid shuts DOWN with no coal or fuel for Generation.
=====
Where the hell do they think ANARCHY will break out first?
• Rural America? 😂
• Main Street America? 🤣
• DEMOCRAT-RUN CITIES! 😳
• GATED COMMUNITIES! 😱
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s keep in mind how PDJT seems to always have planned ahead for his enemies’ actions.
The Marxists’ plan to use bastardized legal manipulations to achieve what they cannot win at the honest ballot box will fail. I don’t know how or when, but I think it’s a safe bet.
The ENEMY has no time restraints, GB.
The MAGA Movement… not so much.
My Trust is in the President!
I will LET Him BE PRESIDENT!!
That said… I can not imagine what could be more Gut Wrenching..
More Destructive…
More Reprehensible…
More Debilitating…
Than Grieving for a Loved One (s) whose Life has been snuffed out by an
“Illegal ANYTHING”!!
Alien.. Vote.. Law.. you name it.
And still the Truth is kept hidden in the shadows!?
Imho, if We are to regain Any Semblance of What this Country USED TO BE…
The Truth, Nothing But the TRUTH…
Come what May…
MUST COME OUT!!
Gut Wrenching or NO.
“The Waiting… is The Hardest Part”
I find it interesting that the MSM and the universities daily prove themselves to be fully on the side of the left and it’s stated here usually daily that they couldn’t tell the truth if they had to yet there are posts here regularly quoting polls from CNN, Harvard, MSNBC and others that “prove” some facet of public opinion.
It seems a contradiction to quote a known liar to prove a point.
More on topic, is it known what law school Letter went to?
I took a quick look around but I’m restricted by script blockers that I try to keep enabled.
Trump is going to have to pardon himself and his family because the next phase will be intense. Then we will see if the ‘republican justices’ will vote to uphold pardons. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some succession activity but I can’t figure out which state has a viable republican party. Most of the states are as bad the feds.
Pardon for what? If the lunatic fringe leftists in Congress acquire enough votes to impeach a president just because they don’t like his policies, there WILL BE civil unrest. Surely the controlling interests in the Uniparty know that; and will let the Socialist Caucus wing of Democrats make a lot of noise; but that’s about it.
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://www.npr.org/2018/03/12/592937719/40-year-justice-official-quits-says-hes-concerned-about-future-of-department
Letter also mentioned his work on the defense of the McCain-Feingold campaign finance act, though, he noted, “In the long run, that didn’t work out so well.”
…
As a mark of his reputation, consider the guest list at Letter’s going-away party — the chief justice of the United States, John Roberts, was there, as was new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.
…
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/doj-apos-doug-letter-veteran-065516548.html
Back YahooFINANCE
DOJ’s Doug Letter, Veteran Appellate Lawyer, Leaves for Georgetown Law Post
ALM MediaJanuary 2, 2018, 11:55 PM MST
U.S. Justice Department headquarters in Washington. Credit: Mike Scarcella / NLJ When political winds of change buffet the nation’s governmental institutions, career employees often keep them from veering too far from their missions. At the U.S. Justice Department, Douglas Letter, director of the Civil Division appellate staff, has been one of those mainstays for four decades, according to former department officials. Letter is leaving the Justice Department at the end of January to take positions as a visiting professor at Georgetown University Law Center and a senior litigator at the Center’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection. The institute’s faculty director is Georgetown law professor and Hogan Lovells partner Neal Katyal.
Douglas Letter, arguing in the Ninth Circuit in 2011. Credit: C-SPAN.
“Doug Letter personifies what is best about the Justice Department and at the same time is typical of DOJ lawyers: dedicated, smart and sacrificed to serve his country,” former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder Jr. said in a tweet. “Thank you for your service Doug. Job well done.” President Donald Trump’s drumbeat of criticism of the Justice Department—and reports of tension among the ranks of career lawyers working with new leadership—could have influenced Letter’s decision to leave what one colleague said was his “dream job.” Letter was not immediately reached for comment Wednesday. Letter’s plans were revealed first by his former Justice Department colleagues on Twitter on the same day Trump had again used the social media platform to criticize the Justice Department under Attorney General Jeff Sessions. This time, Trump cast the Justice Department as a shadowy “deep state” for not pursuing any action against Hillary Clinton, her aide Huma Abedin, and former FBI director James Comey. Joshua Geltzer, the executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, described Letter as “one of the finest litigators around.” He added: Like many of us involved with ICAP, he’ll bring his experience in government to the critical mission of defending our constitutional way of life through strategic litigation. Our whole ICAP team, as well as the Georgetown students who’ll get to learn from him, will benefit from the incredible talent and vision that Doug will bring to the Georgetown Law Center campus and to ICAP’s work.” That work has included a lawsuit on behalf of the city of Charlottesville against militia and white nationalist groups at last summer’s deadly rally there. Other matters include defending so-called “sanctuary city” policies and challenging money bail systems that keep poor defendants jailed for their inability to pay. Letter, a graduate of the University of California Berkeley School of Law, joined the Justice Department right out of law school in 1978 under the Attorney General’s Honors Program
Comey taught at Georgetown last semester.
Hope the tall dude loses his law license.
The Uniparty has no problem at all promising its respective base something, and then not delivering,…
Hello! THATS what they DO!
So, the Dem leadership will tell their base that impeachment in the House, even if successful, will go nowhere in the,Senate, therefore “sorry, liberal base, but can’t impeach 45. Give us the Senate, THEN we can DO it!
Sound familiar? Its ‘repeal and replace’ redo. Uniparty, remember?
Each face promises its base, what the base,wants to hear. Then, once elected does those things,which the Uniparty wants, while blaming the other face for the things they don’t accomplish.
We see it clearly, with immigration. Both faces of the Uniparty have blocked any meaningful legislation, while each has used opposing promises to rile ‘their’ base.
Both faces ‘rig’the PRIMARY process, insuring that a Uniparty candidate gets in, regardless which face he purports to represent. And then there is ‘splitter’ strategy, used in Az. where Sherriff Joe was used to ‘split off ‘enough MAGA votes from Dr.Kelly, that a Uniparty candidate, McSally, got the nomination.
The Uniparty really didn’t CARE whether McSally won, or Synema; either way, a Uniparty candidate takes the seat.
They have been perfecting the technique, and had MANY years to practice. YES, there IS ballot fraud, but a lot of these elections were stolen during the primaries, when few are paying attention!
And so it begins, officially.
This country has never experienced the intensity, sophistication, and organization of the hatred that that will be directed at the President, his family, and his associates during the next two years, at least. Regardless of the punches thrown and landed by all parties to the brawl, the nation will be the loser of the fight.
If we want to protect PDJT from the House Dimms, we have to go after the House Dimms — especially the members of the Congressional Black Caucus. It appears that they are the most virulent anti-Trumpers. The Dimms had it easy in the midterms. Their new majority is just a hair more than the number of seats they won in UNOPPOSED races. There are multiple members of the Congressional Black Caucus such as Al Green and Sheila Jackson Lee who probably consider themselves untouchable because they represent gerrymandered congressional districts with a boost from an old federal court case.
It is time for the internet to light up with tweets with cool memes pointing out individual House Dimms’ moral shortcomings, outright corruption, voting records, lying, entitled behavior, … whatever. Expose them. They are all aglow with their new spot in the majority. They are congratulating themselves. No. Make them understand that they don’t get to impeach our president and they do not get to give up the sovereignty of the United States of America because they hate Donald J. Trump.
If a member of Congress stands up for what we consider to be right, call his/her office and express your appreciation. If you live in that congressman’s district, drop an email. After Louie Gohmert made his “Mr. Obama tear down your wall” remark during floor debate, I hit him on email within 5 minutes. During Obama’s early years, Louie spoke at a local meeting and said that he needed people to contact his office to let him know where we stood on issues or alert him to concerns so that he could better represent us.
If you have a Dimm representing your district, why not watch for every instance of a notable crime committed by an illegal alien in the district and contact the office. Whenever any drug statistics for your district hit the news, let him/her know that most of the drugs are coming across that open southern border. Pass the info around on FB or Twitter for as long as we are allowed to use those platforms. Retweet stories from the local news outlets and tag the bad news with the congressman’s name. It will add guilt by association.
Lean into the fight.
And pray.
