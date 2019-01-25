Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz responds to the Roger Stone indictment. This is worth watching.
The key point to remember is nothing is happening in a vacuum. This is a political case utilizing the structure of the legal system. If you have followed CTH through the years (Zimmerman, Ferguson, Baltimore et al), you will notice the familiar process of weaponizing the judicial system for political benefit. This is the essence of Lawfare and is highly coordinated, planned and strategized [more later].
.
People new to reviewing the process of political “lawfare”, have a tough time reconciling what is happening because the traditional perspectives of law, order and justice do not apply.
Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process; but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.
Optics and innuendo are key elements, tools per se’, in the Alinsky narrative engineering process. That’s why Pelosi, Schumer and the democrat machine are going bananas about getting a raw Mueller report and not a version from AG Barr {explained here}.
From Pelosi’s rules, we now know Elijah Cummings will deliver the schedule for impeachment hearings before his deadline on April 15th. We also know from the outline of the process they are following, the next likely witness to be subpoenaed, and to grab the media headlines will be Donald Trump Jr.
That’s where Adam Schiff (HPSCI) and Jerry Nadler (Judiciary) come in with the technical hearings to begin the ‘impeachment’ specifics. The ‘wild card’ per se’ is AG nominee William Barr. For the process to proceed according to plan, the internal elements within the corrupt systems of the DOJ and FBI need to control William Barr until they have reached a point where Barr can be controlled through the narrative of interference.
Again, there is very little doubt the approach has already been mapped out in post-election meetings between: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Democrat committee heads, allies in the lawfare community, political allies inside the executive branch (IC, DOJ, FBI etc.), along with feedback from political networks, DNC (Perez) and major resistance donors.
The real trick to discovering the plan (as early as possible) will be to spot the signals that will tell us where they are going before they shift in their planned direction.
SC Robert Mueller (the team, not the person) and DAG Rod Rosenstein have already explained to POTUS Trump that if he attempts any declassification of documents currently part of Mueller’s investigative purview (that’s literally everything and or anything they lay claim to), the Special Counsel investigative unit will consider that interference with their investigation of him (President Trump). That threat, and the advice of White House lawyers (prior counsel no longer present), led to Trump backing down in September:
[Obviously “speed” is a relative term, it’s soon to be 4 months]
So it stands to reason if they (Rosenstein, Mueller, etc.) are telling the president he can’t take any action,…. common sense says the same general ‘hands-off‘ principle would apply to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz; who is ultimately under much more of the institutional DOJ control system than President Trump.
See the issue? As time progresses, and with hindsight as a corruption guide, it becomes more clear how Robert Mueller has been playing his cards. Horowitz is frozen in place by an inability to see evidence until Mueller says he’s finished with his investigation.
[While it is absolutely blood-boiling to witness, that professional DOJ hoodwinking -the inherent ‘catch 22‘- is the administrative state doing some of its finest work. See the scale of it? There’s no-one to technically hold accountable, it’s the system self-actuated. This is an example of why you can never be cynical enough when it comes to DC.]
Mueller (the team, not the individual) will be handing the Resistance baton to their allies in congress; and the team will then set off for a well indulged, stunningly compensated, media tour which will likely include numerous advanced offers from Hollywood types for movie rights. Most of them will enjoy job offers from major networks and political allies.
Reference Information:
- Predicting the severity of the Democrat House ‘resistance‘ (Nov ’18)
- Sequencing the Resistance Approach. (December ’18 Predictions)
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi New Rules.
- Outline of how Horowitz is handicapped.
- FBI refuses to allow Witness Trascript Releases.
- Mueller Grand Jury term extended.
- Jordan, Collins and Meadows try to expose the scheme.
- Deputy AG Rosenstein outlines Mueller Report Timing.
- Lisa Page Leaked Transcripts outline former FBI plans
- Michael Cohen scheduled as expected.
- Why Pelosi/Schumer don’t want William Barr report.
- Chairman Nadler sends demand letter to AAG Matt Whitaker
DECLASSIFICATION IMO should have
Been done many yesterdays ago!
Did anyone really think that they will somehow not be going for the PDJT!
Losing the house was part of their plan,
Meaning the dems, the rinos, an the DOJ/fbi. You would have thought if the republicans had concern of keeping control of the house they would have worked their a**es off after 40 an change resign or retire… I didn’t see any hard work..did anybody?
Anyway RR went to PDJT to bs with whatever details not to declassify . I said then that they just wanted time
To give them more leverage to benifit them!
So as PDJT said at one time WHAT the
Hell have you got to lose !!! They will not stop until they bring down our PDJT along with his family an trump org. An anyone within or around that circle.
PDJT i hope this new AG will go after the crimes that got our country to this
Low point in history! I hope he is a fighter for the right side of the law!!
If not pull that damn curtain back!!!
What the hell do you have to loose!!
You will expose all the corruption !!
LikeLike
Mueller and Rosenstein “Explaining” to PDJT he can’t DECLASSIFY DOCUMENTS
PDTJ NEVER WAS CONCERNED ABOUT OBSTRUCTION FOR RELEASING DOCUMENTS.
PDJT OUTPLAYED MUELLER/ROSENTEIN AND MAYBE EVEN USED SESSIONS.
PDJT could have released the documents on October 7, 2017 and all the criminal acts would have been revealed. Mueller would not have been able to criminally charge PDJT with Obstruction; only an argument for impeachment. By the time Mueller would be drafting an alleged report based upon no facts and no legal basis; Mueller might have been implicated in an alleged pre-arranged fraud with the FBI 7th floor upper management directly/indirectly conspired with Hillary Clinton to allegedly pre-arranged the framing of the President Elect and the President of the United States of criminal acts.
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE IF DOCUMENTS ARE RELEASED; PDJT IS NOT CONCERNED OF THIS FALSE NARRATIVE;
The releasing of the documents showing the alleged corruption of the FBI/DOJ top management far out-weights the alleged fake Mueller investigation. How can you compare the allegedly fraudulent and fake Mueller investigation with the alleged criminal acts within the FBI/DOJ top management that are knowingly destroying the rule of law and the Constitution? Forget the “Political Cost” (None) of releasing the documents; the rule of law is vital to the on-going concern of the Constitution. The United States is in the middle of a Civil War.
IMO:
1. No president or any average intelligent citizen would listen to such misleading advice when there are mountains of paper/digital and testimonies of evidence in the possession of PDJT; showing beyond any reasonable doubt there are criminals acts to reverse the will of the people of a Presidential Election etc.
2. MUELLER’S SPECIAL COUNSEL LEGALLY SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN ALLOWED:
A. Mark Levin; every defendant, suspect, witness, etc., in this matter should challenge the Mueller appointment as a violation of the Appointments Clause.
B. Mark Levin; every subpoena, indictment, and plea agreement involving the Mueller investigation is null and void.
C. The list of the Special Counsel being illegally formed is extremely long.
D. Mark Levin implied repeatedly; PDJT will destroy Mueller in the Supreme Court.
3. For anyone to be misled by such nonsense is committing intentional suicide.
4. PDJT is not concerned about Mueller at all…
5. Mueller allegedly may be part of a cover-up of criminal acts.
Criminals can’t hide behind an alleged illegal Special Counsel to stop criminal prosecutions of the alleged largest criminal organization in United States History.
Just like;
Criminals can’t give each other immunity (Clinton Emails); immunity deals can be Reversed.
PDJT is in the middle of a Legal Civil War which will determine the destiny of PDJT and family, Trump Enterprises, the on-going concern of the Constitution and our freedom.
No reasonable average intelligent person would ever comply to such misleading advice of not releasing documents.
PDJT has out-played Mueller. PDJT isn’t concerned about Mueller…
IMO; No one knows PDJT exact plan. PDJT will release the documents when PDJT is ready. PDJT has waited 2-years to go nuclear with the Criminal Codes in order to set the perfect stage for indictments and prosecutions.
LikeLike
“… have already explained to POTUS Trump that if he attempts any declassification of documents currently part of Mueller’s investigative purview (that’s literally everything and or anything they lay claim to), the Special Counsel investigative unit will consider that interference with their investigation of him…” I’m sure I’m not the only person sick and bleepin’ tired of leaks but, is there some reason our team shouldn’t be leaking to our advantage?
LikeLike