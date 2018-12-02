Senator Mark Warner: The SSCI is “Working Closely” With Robert Mueller…

It’s not confirmational bias – IT’S CONFIRMATION !!
Today on Face The Nation Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) Vice-Chairman Mark Warner describes how his committee is working with Robert Mueller; including: (a) several criminal referrals (Cohen was one); and (b) the sharing of congressional transcripts so Mueller (the team, not the person) can cross reference statements given to him with testimony given to the SSCI.
.
Tell me again how letting SSCI Security Director, James Wolfe, off the hook for leaking classified intelligence to the media, including the Carter Page FISA application, was not to cover for SSCI members instructing Mr. Wolfe to carry out those leaks.
For several years, and with increased urgency at each discovery/admission, CTH has been highlighting how the SSCI was part of the 2015, 2016, 2017 plan to eliminate Donald Trump (spygate), and later remove President Trump (insurance policy).
The most recent series of events by Robert Mueller is a quid-pro-quo to cover for the SSCI involvement. This is not confirmational bias against the SSCI; this is factual evidence of the SSCI’s corruption. Please understand the basic issue here. The SSCI is complicit with the overall scheme – and Robert Mueller, via a plan of mutual benefit and coordination, is trying to protect that from surfacing.
♦The SSCI and Mueller are working together (per Warner)
♦The SSCI has sent transcripts to Mueller (per Warner)
♦The SSCI has sent criminal referrals to Mueller (per Warner)
Now consider:
♦The same SSCI was conducting covert communications with Christopher Steele via lobbyist Adam Waldman.
♦The same SSCI publicly leaked the Glenn Simpson transcript (D Feinstein), everyone seems to forget.
♦The same SSCI (Feinstein Staffer) Dan Jones paid Fusion GPS $50 million to continue operations against President Trump after the election. [That’s some CYA operation funding eh?] (And, oh yeah, Feinstein gave up her Vice-Chair seat)
♦The same SSCI had a security officer (Wolfe) leaking classified intelligence documents to the media (Ali Watkins).
♦The SSCI security officer was busted in December 2017, admitted the leaks (several reporters), and was never charged (Rosenstein/Mueller) with anything except one single count of lying to FBI.
♦Every corrupt FBI/DOJ and downstream official caught up in the congressional investigative web all want to talk to the same committee, the SSCI.
♦A whistleblower (Dennis Cain) comes forward to the DOJ-Inspector General Michael Horowitz. The IG gives the whistleblower full protection and recognition as a confirmed whistleblower. The IG gives the whistleblower’s evidence documents to the SSCI (per guidelines); what happens next? The whistleblower gets a 3:00am 16-agent FBI raid courtesy of authorization no-one can explain.
You seeing this?
You seeing the clarity inside this picture?
This is not just coincidental.
This is not me just haphazardly making a theory of how a corrupt Senate Committee and a corrupt Special Counsel working in concert with each other with mutual interests. This stuff is in our faces. All of the data-points involving the SSCI go in one direction…. toward corruption. There is not a single data-point going in the other direction.
Remember the Chair and Vice-Chair of the SSCI are two members of the oversight Gang of Eight. During the 2016 operation against candidate Trump, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr were part of that oversight. Reference John Brennan testimony:
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”… (link)
After the 2016 presidential election, Senator Dianne Feinstein turned over the Vice-Chair to Senator Mark Warner.
Remember, those SSCI Senators (Vice-Chair Mark Warner, Dianne Feinstein and senior staffer Dan Jones etc.) were coordinating with Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign allies; and were direct participants in “Spygate” and the insurance policy known as the special counsel.
This is one of the reasons why it is likely, damned near certain, that senior SSCI senators instructed James Wolfe to leak information, including the March 17th copy of the Carter Page FISA application, and that is why Rosenstein and Mueller let James Wolfe plea to a much lesser one-count crime of lying.
Remember when SSCI senator Dianne Feinstein released the transcript of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s testimony so that all of downstream participants could coordinate their stories? Oh, how quickly we forget.
It is near certain that Feinstein gave up her Senate Intelligence Vice-Chair position following the 2016 presidential election because there was an inherent political risk for any intelligence-oversight Democrat in relation to the FBI’s Trump operation, “spygate”. Feinstein’s staffer, Dan Jones, then paid Fusion-GPS $50 million to continue the efforts.
Remember Oleg Deripaska’s lawyer/lobbyist Adam Waldman having secret text messages with new SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner relaying communication from Christopher Steele that Senator Warner wanted to keep quiet?
Adam Waldman texting Senator Warner about Chris Steele and outlining how Feinstein’s former senior staffer Dan Jones was coming to see him.
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is as corrupt and complicit within the entire spygate fiasco as the DOJ and FBI. That’s why Mueller and Rosenstein (small group) are working to protect the Senators and staff just like they protect the corrupt officials in the DOJ and FBI. Mueller’s entire operation is structured around this type of scheming cover-up.
This is Deep State (via Mueller/Rosenstein) fighting President Trump; and trying to blunt the declassification weapon he holds. Nothing more.
Some people have called Carter Page and/or George Papadopoulos “moles”, but that’s really not what it appears they were. The better description is “tools” or “pawns”. Once the U.S intelligence assets Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper dirtied them up, they gave the appearance of being involved in a vast Russian conspiracy.
It was the appearance that mattered in order to generate the foundation for: the counterintelligence operation; and the subsequent FISA surveillance warrant; and the Vast Russian Conspiracy narrative; and ultimately the post-election Special Counsel investigation. In total, this was the Peter Strzok “Insurance Policy“.
Chairman Nunes published the HPSCI Report on Russian Active Measures; and in doing so the DOJ and FBI redacted his report for the public. Nunes objected to the redactions.
In part of the report the HPSCI describes the origin of the FBI 2016 Counterintelligence Operation. The DOJ and FBI redacted the paragraph where Nunes outlined who was targeted at the start.
If my analysis is accurate, there were FOUR initial targets of the FBI counterintelligence operation who were connected to the Trump campaign. Here’s what I think those redactions are hiding:
The DOJ didn’t redact Carter Page because he was already ‘outed’ in the House FISA memo. However, I believe the current DOJ redactions are hiding George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn.
Those would be the July 2016 targets outlined by the originating EC (electronic communication) from John Brennan when the FBI Counterintelligence operation began.
The CIA provided raw intel, and the NSA generated the raw monitoring intelligence from the characters identified by the CIA and approved by FBI FISA warrant submissions.
The FBI were running the counter-intelligence operation and generating the actual reports that were eventually shared with the White House, Susan Rice and the Dept of Justice. After the November 2016 election, those reports, or interpretations of the report content, were eventually leaked to the media in a coordinated effort to undermine the incoming administration.
During the time James Comey’s FBI was generating the intelligence reports, Comey admitted he intentionally never informed congressional oversight: “because of the sensitivity of the matter“.
In his May 2017 testimony John Brennan tried to take himself out of the picture from the perspective of the illegal acts within the entire process. ODNI James Clapper, while rubbing his face and scratching his head, had taken the same route earlier. That left the majority of scrutiny for the anti-Trump intelligence operation upon James Comey.
This explained why Comey changed his mind on testifying to congress in May of 2017 until he had the opportunity to talk to newly appointed special counsel Robert Mueller.
Former FBI Director James Comey is not stupid. He is, however, intensely political.
James Comey completely understood the legal risks he was facing within the faux “Russian conspiracy story” and the “subsequent leaking” of his political FBI reports. Comey was up to his eyeballs.
Remember, it was FEBRUARY 15, 2017 when the FBI (McCabe) went to President Trump’s Chief of Staff and privately told Reince Priebus there was no truth to media reports, based on FBI leaks, of FBI evidence showing Trump campaign officials involved with Russian officials regarding the 2016 election. It was all a complete nothingburger.
During that February 15th, 2017, meeting, while discussing another issue FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe asked Reince for 5 minutes alone. At the one-on-one meeting McCabe told Priebus the New York Times Russia and Trump campaign story was a “bunch of BS”.
As a result Reince Priebus asked Andrew McCabe if McCabe would be able to say that publicly and get the media off Priebus’ back about a ridiculously false narrative. Asst. Director McCabe said he would check with his boss, FBI Director James Comey.
Later, McCabe called back and said he couldn’t issue a statement about it.
Reince Priebus was asking for the FBI to give truthful information about the false reports to the public. The White House was asking James Comey to deliver transparency.
Quote from the FBI to Priebus: “We’d love to help, but we can’t get into the position of making statements on every story”…
Now think about this carefully. Those February 2017 media leaks (mentioned above) that drove the New York Times report were actually later shown to be leaks coming from James Comey.
Stop and think about it.
Andrew McCabe was telling Trump’s chief-of-staff Reince Priebus not to worry about a NYT report based on leaks that were coming from FBI Director James Comey. James Comey then tells Priebus, via McCabe, he cannot publicly refute the story which was based on his leaking.
Yea. Perhaps eventually everyone will see how Machiavellian this is.
In the Maria Bartiromo post, while she is talking to Bob Goodlatte, one of the clips playing shows Comey walking shoulder-to-shoulder with James Wolfe. I wonder if she did that on purpose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Between this and the Muslims we have to have a miracle from God or we will have civil war.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Starting in Europe. We could very well be next
LikeLike
Starting in Europe. We could very well be next
LikeLike
One huge ball of snakes.
LikeLike
At around 4:30, Warner says the SC is conducting a criminal investigation, SSCI is conducting a counter-intlligence investigation. That is different than what NRO Andy McCarthy is writing.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/12/robert-mueller-plan-trump-russia-investigation-report-not-case/
LikeLiked by 2 people
My indignation has reached its human limits. If Trump (and anyone else in power not fully corrupted) doesn’t do anything about this why should I ruin every day worrying about it?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump is holding all the cards and he is saving them for leverage against the Democrats and the Deep State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump can always threaten McConnell with a MAGAZINE Primary opponent in 2020.
This wasn’t something available in the previous Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No one is coming to save us.
This is the Congress we elected. The deeply entrenched and weaponized bureaucracy was put in place on our watch – with our naivety and apathy.
They intend to rule us. Global totalitarian rule – like the EU. That will ruin a whole lot more than your day. If we don’t do anything about this why should Trump or anyone else in power, corrupted or not?.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The EU is falling apart! Other countries are finally taking the cue from our President Trump and finally finding their backbones.
Macron, Merkel, May….things not looking too good in their neck of the woods?
With France–and Brussels–having riots in their streets – think that the Congress Critters are not watching? People here are not taking notice?
People were once not too long ago holding the EU socialism programs as something we should follow. Yeah….look at how that is turning out!
Patience. Faith and Prayer. Our President is leading the way!
And…there is a saying….give em enough rope and they eventually hang themselves.
Right now people like Warner, Schiff, Nadler running their mouths—they are like pigs that are being fattened up. And ever notice when you are fattening up those pigs…they are so happy? Not even realizing what their end result will be?
Patience….. and faith. Sit Back and watch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You shouldn’t! While these RATS 🐀 go about their business to coverup all their criminal actions, our President is absolutely transforming the country as well as the world. His Presidency and his decisions over the past two years have the European Union 🇪🇺 on the cusp of a complete collapse.
By getting out of the Paris Accord, France 🇫🇷 is now on the cusp of a full blown revolution. Germany 🇩🇪 is one Quarter away from a full blown recession that will be around for years. Eastern European countries are getting stronger and stronger. China 🇨🇳 is making deals for a 90 day reprieve that is completely one sided in our favor. South Korea 🇰🇷 had to accept the new KOREUS that was completely written in our favor.
Canada 🇨🇦 can’t get out of their own way. The country is on the cusp of a full blown recession with more and more corporations heading back to the USA 🇺🇸. NAFTA is gone and will be replaced by the USMCA that destroys all the loopholes that killed middle America. Mexico 🇲🇽 is working with us to stop illegals from getting into our country.
North Korea 🇰🇵 has finally met a President that put on sanctions and won’t let up on them until they follow through on their promises. Iran 🇮🇷 saw their nuclear ambitions thrown in a river. They are now witnessing protests on a daily basis throughout their country. Eventually the Mullahs will be overthrown.
Israel 🇮🇱 is in a better place than they have ever been. They are bombing the Iranians in Syria 🇸🇾 into Hell. The GCC is actually able to see a light at the end of the tunnel. They are building relationships with Israel 🇮🇱 that will allow for peace in that region of the world.
Our President has shown that we can become an Energy Superpower and still maintain the cleanest air anywhere in the world. Blacks, Asians, Hispanics, non high school graduates are seeing employment opportunities that never existed for them. Small businesses are absolutely flourishing because of the new tax code and deregulation.
Federal Judges are being appointed at a record clip at all different levels of our Judiciary. Veterans for the first time in a long time have a fighter that is bringing real change and accountability. Religion is no longer under attack but welcomed and cherished.
I could write a book but I think I made my point. While they scurry to protect their criminal actions, our President is transforming our country and the world!
LikeLiked by 9 people
You are so right! With all the eeyores around….I think your reminder should be posted EVERY hour. Kidding…but not really kidding here!
I am on this wonderful Trump Train. And I am NOT getting off! Period. Easy…nah..not always…but as some people have said…what a glorious ride we are on. And what an amazing time in our history!
Thank you…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your welcome!
LikeLike
Before PDJT can go after the corruption he had to build up the military, get the economy moving and clean up the judicial Branch……..
He is making all the right moves IMO………..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree MM!
LikeLike
first form a rational expectation of what it would look like if he WERE doing something about it. doesn’t he look just about like that?
LikeLike
I am realizing that this whole situation has had me tied up in knots for almost two years. My husband thinks I just need to let it go, but I just can’t.
LikeLike
The U.S. Executive, U.S. Congress and Judiciary all three branches of the U.S. government engaged in a conspiracy to disenfranchise 63 million Americans.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
We can safely say that here!
LikeLike
Does any of this matter if “they” are just going through the motions to appease a public optic? If no one is ever held accountable then I hardly see the point! The country is on the verge of being lost forever despite Trumps best efforts as he is only one man!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can Warner count on Rubio?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance
I don’t know if we can say the entry time for the Cain SW was 3 am, that is when his sister said she got the call.
When executing a SW you generally do not allow targets, persons at the SW, to make phone calls. They could be tipping off co-conspirators to destroy evidence.
It is possible the FBI surveilled house and made entry when Cain came home. They searched for 6 hours, so entry could have been 9 pm. We don’t know.
The IG should have treated the whistleblower like a confidential informant, so the IG SHOULD NOT have Id’ed him to the SSCI, there is no reason for them to know. The SSCI however could have passed the info to team Mueller, who could have used the info to try to ID the WB.
If the IG’s team did the SW, obviously they would know about any WB protected status. Team Mueller, or an FBI field office directed by Mueller, using info provided by the SSCI would not know.
Also don’t forget that after McCabe told Preibus, “you’re not under investigation,” and Preibus asked if McCabe could tell the public that, McCabe leaked a story about how Preibus was “pressuring” the FBI to say they were not being investigated. What a rat!
Hope this helps, thanks for all the hard work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s sad that Marco Rubio is on the SSCI and gotten dirtied up. I remember when he started everyone said he would be the next Reagan. He gave a brilliant speech at the Reagan library. Now his expression is pained and his eyes look dead, like his soul has been drained out of him.
LikeLike
Yes, his body language is totally different now in every way. Sad and disconcerting.
LikeLike
I’d feel so much better if I could stop caring.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s the rub.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth! I often wonder why I ever found this website and why my eyes had to be opened. Is there a point for me to know all this? I talk to people and try to educate and all I get are blank stares and shoulder shrugs. Maybe all I’m called to do with this info is pray for our wonderful country and President Trump. Dwelling too much on the filth weighs me down.
LikeLiked by 4 people
EXACTLY how I feel.
LikeLike
I researched the origins of the SSCI, which was preceded by the Church Committee. Senator Frank Church said, “I know the capacity that is there to make tyranny total in America, and we must see to it that this agency and all agencies that possess this technology operate within the law and under proper supervision, so that we never cross over that abyss. That is the abyss from which there is no return.”
May God have mercy on our nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
RINOs up for re-election in 2020.
Jim Risch (ID)
Susan Collins (ME)
Tom Cotton (AK)
John Cornyn (TX)
Trump should call these folks out for their perfidy.
Ben Sasse (NE) as well for that matter.
Doesn’t McConnell help shape these committees? Trump should demand an overhaul of SSCI.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Our Idaho Senator Risch is on the SSCI. I write letters to him pointing out the corruption and asking him if anything will be done about it. He sends me back form letters that say he cannot comment on these matters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was wondering exactly the same thing. Can McConnell appoint new Repub members to the SSCI?
LikeLike
Military Tribunal is the ONLY answer with public hanging not off the table. This is practice round for the rest of USA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I guess Hellary was prescient. She wasn’t joking around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Am I the only one who remembers all the talk about “The Big Ugly.” Sundance, have you completely given up?
LikeLike
@Luke: Looks like it’s “bigger and uglier.”
LikeLike
you are not the only one… everyone is thinking the samething… Sundance to his credit is being honest…
LikeLike
Everyone is not thinking the same thing. Maybe you missed a few comments.
LikeLike
Trump admits he underestimated the depth of the evil corruption. He does not and will not qit – he wins. (60 Minutes segment transcript below)
Given up?? Sundance tirelessly lays out for us, the guide posts in Trump’s epic battle.
—————————
Lesley Stahl: Okay. Changing subjects again– you are the first president of the United States who never had a political post before, nor never served in the military. You come up here, you’ve been here for almost two years, what’s the biggest surprise and what have you learned since you’ve been president?
President Donald Trump: Okay. So I always used to say the toughest people are Manhattan real estate guys and blah, blah. Now I say they’re babies.
Lesley Stahl: Who’s the toughest?
President Donald Trump: They’re babies, the political people. This is the most deceptive, vicious world. It is vicious, it’s full of lies, deceit and deception. You make a deal with somebody and it’s like making a deal with– that table.
Lesley Stahl: Give me an example.
President Donald Trump: Well, I don’t wanna give you an example. I’m not lookin’ to– in the meantime, nobody’s been able to do what I’ve been able to do. Remember that. When you look at taxes, you look at regulations, you look at– making deals with other countries. Nobody’s been able to do anything like this. Actually, most people didn’t even try because they knew they didn’t have the ability to do it. But it’s a very deceptive world. The other thing I’ve really learned is I never knew how dishonest the media was. I– I– and I really mean it. I’m not saying that as a sound bite. I never–
LikeLiked by 4 people
SSCI = Vultures, big ugly greedy smelly despicable vultures.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reading – all of this is so interesting- great comments and thoughts. What a great forum this is. Thank you Sundance for creating a place where we can all learn and find support.
I have been thinking of why PTRUMP may be so hesitant to release the redacted version. Do you think his recent answer to “what one thing does he want his presidency to be remembered for?”.
His answer was the economy.
Since we know from Trump’s ability to absorb the political blows to his gut time and time again, is this just another example of his ultimate sacrifice for the American people? The stronger America gets the more successful he/we all become. He keeps saying we are just getting started. I love the snake story.
Could it be that he remains committed and won’t risk losing/creating the possible fallout when trying to contain and reverse the global invasion?
Thanks for listening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS first year had unfolded with a sleight of hand, a shell game. With recused possum seemingly offering zero resistance, the swamp fell over itself prepping their various Russia traps, POTUS, meanwhile, was getting many things done at warp speed while they were otherwise occupied.
Trade deals. Tax reform. Military funding. KSA reset. NK reset. China reset. No TPP, no Paris accord, no Nafta. TWO supreme court appoibtments! Unbelievable, really!
POTUS doesn’t seem too distracted by the Russia “witch hunt.” Hasn’t slowed him down. This must be driving globalists crazy. POTUS simply must have an ace up his sleeve. There is no other way to explain it. And he is in no hurry to play it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes – I’ve always paused at the assertion that witch hunt has in any way hampered VSGPDJT. He doesn’t look hampered in any way by it, directly.
But what he is hampered by is the lack of a decent majority in Congress to work on his agenda because of too many RINOs in high places – that was why he worked so hard for the elections. And he is also hampered by not enough real MAGA people for his cabinet and other high positions to accomplish his agenda.
This is changing slowly but the entire nation needs to wake up and help in this effort. Fight election fraud and bring better people through local offices. It won’t be easy.
LikeLike
I agree that’s the way to go, Steph. POTUS is amazing but he can’t be an army of one.
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance for the updates!
No one EVER said that this was going to be easy! The swamp was not created overnight. And we will not be able to drain it overnight!
And did we REALLY think that the swamp critters were just going to give up without a fight and slither away?
Me, I am watching and reading. Staying on this glorious Trump Train. Keeping the faith with President Trump!
I have hunted. There is a saying. If you hear One shot – it’s done. Two shots-maybe. Three shots and they might as well just pack up and go home!
Timing is everything. Have the critter in your sights….make sure that your aim is on target—then go for the shot!
Patience. Seems something most people lack nowadays. We don’t know everything going on behind the scenes.
That is why I rely on your reporting for what is being revealed.
Bless you!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We were all just good conservatives before. I personally, had no idea that our government was corrupt to this extent. Now that our eyes have been opened, it is impossible to let things continue this way. Trump MUST win.
LikeLike
I was most surprised by the Enemedia, Hollywood, NFL, the whole infrastructure of cultural Marxism exposed for all to see. That has changed my thinking profoundly.
LikeLike
Not surprising(as it’s full of RINO’s) but confirmation is nice I guess? Feel bad for Nunes\Jordan who have largely been left in the dust as this is pretty much guaranteed to be buried forever.
LikeLike
I usually don’t comment much on these threads as I have such a hard time trying to express my cold anger and keep it all straight.
Sundance TRULY has a GIFT when it comes to investigative journalism and awesome writing qualities! Me, I have a hard time finishing a comment before everyone is on the next page LOL.
Someday I would love to see the whiteboard or whatever Sundance uses to keep all the players/connections/crimes straight!
Somehow we have to DEMAND JUSTICE and make sure that all this doesn’t get buried.
People need to be held accountable for once. This LAWLESSNESS has gone on TOO MANY TIMES FOR TOO LONG!
I truly believe this is our LAST CHANCE, (USA being blessed with PDJT), and if we don’t make sure we return to the rule of law, then we are done…
I can’t even imagine how Nunes or Jordan feel about all of this, I’m truly disgusted and probably don’t know the half of it.
LikeLike
We were eating dinner out. On a TV are images of a liar, a rapist and a dope smoking idiot.
The hell with politics.
LikeLike
Is it possible there were five people on the list–not four? Michael Cohen, according to John Solomon in his recent piece for The Hill, was approached by Felix Sater in order to get Cohen interested in pursuing the Moscow Trump Tower deal. Now, Solomon tells us, we know that Sater was an FBI informant and was sent to dirty-up Cohen. https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/419193-trump-russia-and-lessons-from-the-mob-did-godfathers-steer-collusion
LikeLike
Is anything going to happen to all this deep state and corrupt politicians?
3rd world countries like Peru, Brazil, Uruguay manage to investigate and put in jail corrupt elements, even Ex-Presidents! What happened with America? It’s so sad, frustrating and enraging at times! Something has to happen. What can we do?
LikeLike
Like!!
LikeLike
as to their overall corruption and power, I remember the murder of Chandry Levy, who was dating Gary Condit, a member of the SSCI, who seemed an obvious suspect, though the murder was in the end pinned on some passing Guatemalan as I recall. As such, people thought he had the contacts to get it done, whether he did or not. Conyers mentioned something of the kind according to one of his accusers – https://observer.com/2017/12/does-john-conyers-know-who-murdered-chandra-levy/
LikeLike
apologies, Condit was House not Senate.
LikeLike
Not enough in this analysis about the role of Richard Burr, the chairman of the SCCI> Was he completely part of the plot against the President, carrying water for the plotters under the guise of bi-partisanship?
LikeLike
testing
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was Spygate until Trump won the election, then it became a covert coup to overthrow a duly elected president. This is not political gamesmanship at play, but rather a deadly serious Game of Thrones. Mueller and the Swamp are doing everything in their power to entice Trump into committing political suicide via some act that can be spun as “conspiracy to obstruct justice.” It’s all they’ve got. Trump hasn’t taken the bait and is holding his fire until he has his pieces in place before going on the offensive. The tension is building and the longer this goes on, the more likely it is that some form of civil unrest will occur, with perhaps tragic consequences. The elites in DC live in a protected bubble and have their heads buried in the sand. But the veil of secrecy has dropped and Mainstreet USA is now fully aware of the expansiveness and severity of corruption in our government. If DC leadership will not act, then its 1773 all over again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep……
You’re on target………
LikeLike
Trump needs much better staff!!
Steve Hilton presented some details on his show…. worth watching when it pops up again.
LikeLike
TY rumpole.
I’ll see if I can find the show……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is the show on YT… cued at “swamp watch” segment. (26:30)
LikeLike
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
so,dems and repubs, as usual, wanted to win everything in 2016. DNC cheated Bernie to nominate Hilery. The obama administration (which was never very bright) began weaving this huge false illegal crooked tapestry against Trump as soon as it looked likely he would win the GOP nomination.
I suppose the whole mess began with a small nasty (unmaskings?) ordered by obama or jarrett. To cover that little bad deed a bigger bad had to happen. The dirtball grew bigger and BIGGER. By the time TrumpTrain roars into town the CIA, FBI, DOJ, FISA COURT, NSA, 5 EYES, etc are over their ears in illegal, immoral, partisan felonies. All because of a suggestion from the obama royalty. Enter knight on shining armour, Mueller. Mr. Clean, himself. How does the story end?
LikeLike
This from a Man who belongs in jail
LikeLike
So far anyone in trouble with Mueller didn’t tell the truth. Directly opposite what 45 said to do. He said ‘Tell the truth.’ I think it’s safe to infer that when he talked with Jr about what he was going to say about his meeting in TT is that he should “Tell the truth. It’s pretty simple. I’ve played by the rules…even the stupid ones. Don’t think you can protect your Dad/your president/your friend. I’m your Dad. Tell the truth. Leave the creative talk to me.”
Stone and Corsi figured this out in time.
Still sucks Mueller was able to provide cover to all his friends during this witch hunt.
LikeLike
I still think our ex-Marine Mueller’s main focus all along has been to protect himself from the fallout of the coming storm of indictments surrounding Uranium1 and other corrupt enterprises that he was involved with as part of the Clinton/Obama administrations. I still think he’s been on board with Trump since that multi hour meeting “to discuss the position” for which he was ineligible by definition. It’s honestly the only thing that makes any sense to me.
Surveillance cuts both ways. The swamp is full of NPCs who are about to discover to their horror that they are waking up to a nightmare, have drunk poisoned coolaid and there is no escape:
Sun Tzu: ‘Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.’, ‘The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.’, and ‘If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat.
“If your enemy is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him. If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. If sovereign and subject are in accord, put division between them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected .” ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
“Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.” ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
“Move swift as the Wind and closely-formed as the Wood. Attack like the Fire and be still as the Mountain.” ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
“When strong, avoid them. If of high morale, depress them. Seem humble to fill them with conceit. If at ease, exhaust them. If united, separate them. Attack their weaknesses. Emerge to their surprise.” ― Sun Tzu
“Be extremely subtle even to the point of formlessness. Be extremely mysterious even to the point of soundlessness. Thereby you can be the director of the opponent’s fate.” ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War.
LikeLike