Senator Mark Warner: The SSCI is “Working Closely” With Robert Mueller…

It’s not confirmational bias – IT’S CONFIRMATION !!

Today on Face The Nation Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) Vice-Chairman Mark Warner describes how his committee is working with Robert Mueller; including: (a) several criminal referrals (Cohen was one); and (b) the sharing of congressional transcripts so Mueller (the team, not the person) can cross reference statements given to him with testimony given to the SSCI.

Tell me again how letting SSCI Security Director, James Wolfe, off the hook for leaking classified intelligence to the media, including the Carter Page FISA application, was not to cover for SSCI members instructing Mr. Wolfe to carry out those leaks.

For several years, and with increased urgency at each discovery/admission, CTH has been highlighting how the SSCI was part of the 2015, 2016, 2017 plan to eliminate Donald Trump (spygate), and later remove President Trump (insurance policy).

The most recent series of events by Robert Mueller is a quid-pro-quo to cover for the SSCI involvement. This is not confirmational bias against the SSCI; this is factual evidence of the SSCI’s corruption. Please understand the basic issue here. The SSCI is complicit with the overall scheme – and Robert Mueller, via a plan of mutual benefit and coordination, is trying to protect that from surfacing.

♦The SSCI and Mueller are working together (per Warner)

♦The SSCI has sent transcripts to Mueller (per Warner)

♦The SSCI has sent criminal referrals to Mueller (per Warner)

Now consider:

♦The same SSCI was conducting covert communications with Christopher Steele via lobbyist Adam Waldman.

♦The same SSCI publicly leaked the Glenn Simpson transcript (D Feinstein), everyone seems to forget.

♦The same SSCI (Feinstein Staffer) Dan Jones paid Fusion GPS $50 million to continue operations against President Trump after the election. [That’s some CYA operation funding eh?] (And, oh yeah, Feinstein gave up her Vice-Chair seat)

♦The same SSCI had a security officer (Wolfe) leaking classified intelligence documents to the media (Ali Watkins).

♦The SSCI security officer was busted in December 2017, admitted the leaks (several reporters), and was never charged (Rosenstein/Mueller) with anything except one single count of lying to FBI.

♦Every corrupt FBI/DOJ and downstream official caught up in the congressional investigative web all want to talk to the same committee, the SSCI.

♦A whistleblower (Dennis Cain) comes forward to the DOJ-Inspector General Michael Horowitz. The IG gives the whistleblower full protection and recognition as a confirmed whistleblower. The IG gives the whistleblower’s evidence documents to the SSCI (per guidelines); what happens next? The whistleblower gets a 3:00am 16-agent FBI raid courtesy of authorization no-one can explain.

You seeing this?

You seeing the clarity inside this picture?

This is not just coincidental.

This is not me just haphazardly making a theory of how a corrupt Senate Committee and a corrupt Special Counsel working in concert with each other with mutual interests. This stuff is in our faces. All of the data-points involving the SSCI go in one direction…. toward corruption. There is not a single data-point going in the other direction.

Remember the Chair and Vice-Chair of the SSCI are two members of the oversight Gang of Eight. During the 2016 operation against candidate Trump, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr were part of that oversight. Reference John Brennan testimony:

“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.” “Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”… (link)

After the 2016 presidential election, Senator Dianne Feinstein turned over the Vice-Chair to Senator Mark Warner.

The Cohen guilty plea to false congressional testimony developed from a criminal referral Democratic Sen. Mark Warner sent to Mueller. So there you go — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 29, 2018

Remember, those SSCI Senators (Vice-Chair Mark Warner, Dianne Feinstein and senior staffer Dan Jones etc.) were coordinating with Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign allies; and were direct participants in “Spygate” and the insurance policy known as the special counsel.

This is one of the reasons why it is likely, damned near certain, that senior SSCI senators instructed James Wolfe to leak information, including the March 17th copy of the Carter Page FISA application, and that is why Rosenstein and Mueller let James Wolfe plea to a much lesser one-count crime of lying.

Remember when SSCI senator Dianne Feinstein released the transcript of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s testimony so that all of downstream participants could coordinate their stories? Oh, how quickly we forget.

It is near certain that Feinstein gave up her Senate Intelligence Vice-Chair position following the 2016 presidential election because there was an inherent political risk for any intelligence-oversight Democrat in relation to the FBI’s Trump operation, “spygate”. Feinstein’s staffer, Dan Jones, then paid Fusion-GPS $50 million to continue the efforts.

Remember Oleg Deripaska’s lawyer/lobbyist Adam Waldman having secret text messages with new SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner relaying communication from Christopher Steele that Senator Warner wanted to keep quiet?

Adam Waldman texting Senator Warner about Chris Steele and outlining how Feinstein’s former senior staffer Dan Jones was coming to see him.

(link)

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is as corrupt and complicit within the entire spygate fiasco as the DOJ and FBI. That’s why Mueller and Rosenstein (small group) are working to protect the Senators and staff just like they protect the corrupt officials in the DOJ and FBI. Mueller’s entire operation is structured around this type of scheming cover-up.

This is Deep State (via Mueller/Rosenstein) fighting President Trump; and trying to blunt the declassification weapon he holds. Nothing more.

Some people have called Carter Page and/or George Papadopoulos “moles”, but that’s really not what it appears they were. The better description is “tools” or “pawns”. Once the U.S intelligence assets Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper dirtied them up, they gave the appearance of being involved in a vast Russian conspiracy.

It was the appearance that mattered in order to generate the foundation for: the counterintelligence operation; and the subsequent FISA surveillance warrant; and the Vast Russian Conspiracy narrative; and ultimately the post-election Special Counsel investigation. In total, this was the Peter Strzok “Insurance Policy“.

Chairman Nunes published the HPSCI Report on Russian Active Measures; and in doing so the DOJ and FBI redacted his report for the public. Nunes objected to the redactions.

In part of the report the HPSCI describes the origin of the FBI 2016 Counterintelligence Operation. The DOJ and FBI redacted the paragraph where Nunes outlined who was targeted at the start.

If my analysis is accurate, there were FOUR initial targets of the FBI counterintelligence operation who were connected to the Trump campaign. Here’s what I think those redactions are hiding:

[Page 12, PDF HERE]

The DOJ didn’t redact Carter Page because he was already ‘outed’ in the House FISA memo. However, I believe the current DOJ redactions are hiding George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn.

Those would be the July 2016 targets outlined by the originating EC (electronic communication) from John Brennan when the FBI Counterintelligence operation began.

The CIA provided raw intel, and the NSA generated the raw monitoring intelligence from the characters identified by the CIA and approved by FBI FISA warrant submissions.

The FBI were running the counter-intelligence operation and generating the actual reports that were eventually shared with the White House, Susan Rice and the Dept of Justice. After the November 2016 election, those reports, or interpretations of the report content, were eventually leaked to the media in a coordinated effort to undermine the incoming administration.

During the time James Comey’s FBI was generating the intelligence reports, Comey admitted he intentionally never informed congressional oversight: “because of the sensitivity of the matter“.

In his May 2017 testimony John Brennan tried to take himself out of the picture from the perspective of the illegal acts within the entire process. ODNI James Clapper, while rubbing his face and scratching his head, had taken the same route earlier. That left the majority of scrutiny for the anti-Trump intelligence operation upon James Comey.

This explained why Comey changed his mind on testifying to congress in May of 2017 until he had the opportunity to talk to newly appointed special counsel Robert Mueller.

Former FBI Director James Comey is not stupid. He is, however, intensely political.

James Comey completely understood the legal risks he was facing within the faux “Russian conspiracy story” and the “subsequent leaking” of his political FBI reports. Comey was up to his eyeballs.

Remember, it was FEBRUARY 15, 2017 when the FBI (McCabe) went to President Trump’s Chief of Staff and privately told Reince Priebus there was no truth to media reports, based on FBI leaks, of FBI evidence showing Trump campaign officials involved with Russian officials regarding the 2016 election. It was all a complete nothingburger.

During that February 15th, 2017, meeting, while discussing another issue FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe asked Reince for 5 minutes alone. At the one-on-one meeting McCabe told Priebus the New York Times Russia and Trump campaign story was a “bunch of BS”.

As a result Reince Priebus asked Andrew McCabe if McCabe would be able to say that publicly and get the media off Priebus’ back about a ridiculously false narrative. Asst. Director McCabe said he would check with his boss, FBI Director James Comey.

Later, McCabe called back and said he couldn’t issue a statement about it.

Reince Priebus was asking for the FBI to give truthful information about the false reports to the public. The White House was asking James Comey to deliver transparency.

Quote from the FBI to Priebus: “We’d love to help, but we can’t get into the position of making statements on every story”…

Now think about this carefully. Those February 2017 media leaks (mentioned above) that drove the New York Times report were actually later shown to be leaks coming from James Comey.

Stop and think about it.

Andrew McCabe was telling Trump’s chief-of-staff Reince Priebus not to worry about a NYT report based on leaks that were coming from FBI Director James Comey. James Comey then tells Priebus, via McCabe, he cannot publicly refute the story which was based on his leaking.

Yea. Perhaps eventually everyone will see how Machiavellian this is.

