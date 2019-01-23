Cohen Gets Cold Feet – Cummings, Schiff and Nadler Warn: “Not appearing before Congress is not an option”…

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is scheduled to appear in front of the House Oversight Committee and Chairman Elijah Cummings on February 7th. Cummings, Schiff and Nadler have a plan to use Cohen to build their political resistance effort.
However, today Michael Cohen, through his DNC handler Lanny Davis, attempted to back out of testimony by accusing President Trump of threatening him.
New York – “Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen’s continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel” he will postpone appearing, Lanny Davis said in a statement. “This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first,” Davis added. (link)
According to prior communication, as relayed by Representative Jim Jordan, Cohen’s lawyer, Guy Petrillo, said Mr. Cohen would not be able to discuss anything concerning the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller. [Mueller continues to be the shield] Therefore it would appear the Cummings committee intent is to script an impeachment or obstruction narrative without Cohen able to answer specific questions.
It is very likely Cohen’s cooperation with congress was part of the reason why the start of his prison sentence was deferred. With that in mind, Chairman Cummings and Chairman Schiff respond to Cohen and inform him they will not accept his refusal to comply:
“We have received Mr. Cohen’s notice postponing his voluntary appearance in an open hearing before the Committee on Oversight and Reform. We certainly understand the completely legitimate concerns for the safety and security of Mr. Cohen and his family members in light of the attacks last week by President Trump and again this past weekend by his attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
“As we stated previously with our colleague, Chairman Jerry Nadler of the Judiciary Committee, efforts to intimidate witnesses, scare their family members, or prevent them from testifying before Congress are textbook mob tactics that we condemn in the strongest terms. Our nation’s laws prohibit efforts to discourage, intimidate, or otherwise pressure a witness not to provide testimony to Congress. The President should make no statement or take any action to obstruct Congress’ independent oversight and investigative efforts, including by seeking to discourage any witness from testifying in response to a duly authorized request from Congress.
“We understand that Mr. Cohen’s wife and other family members fear for their safety after these attacks, and we have repeatedly offered our assistance to work with law enforcement to enhance security measures for Mr. Cohen and his family.
“Nevertheless, when our Committees began discussions with Mr. Cohen’s attorney, not appearing before Congress was never an option. We will not let the President’s tactics prevent Congress from fulfilling our constitutionally mandated oversight responsibilities. This will not stop us from getting to the truth. We expect Mr. Cohen to appear before both Committees, and we remain engaged with his counsel about his upcoming appearances.” [Link to Oversight]
Bottom line – Michael Cohen will be there to testify with Lanny Davis at his side. Davis knows exactly what he’s doing. Lanny Davis comes from the same political school as Lee Atwater. The claims of witness intimidation etc. are part of the strategy…. this is all a carefully planned stunt to build up interest.
Lanny Davis knows exactly what he is doing. Everyone has a role to play….
Once you see the strings on the Marionettes, you can never go back to a time where you didn’t see them.
Telk me again why a man convicted for previously lying to Congress and going to jail for it, is asked back again to sit and answer more questions ? 😳
Hell it is obvious, the democraps know he WILL lie!
Theater…!
Because now, he’ll be telling lies THEY want him to say.
Perhaps Cohen is scared because Speaker Pelosi told President Trump there will be no security in the House until the government reopens. However, I think Cohen is really scared because he has lost track of all his lies and doesn’t want his sentenced extended for perjury.
What do you call fear of Arkancide? His lawyer definitely has those connections!
A Desperate Man : Michael Cohen-ImperatorRex3 Sat, January 19, 2019
https://quodverum.com/2019/01/19/a-des-erate-man-michael-cohen.html
ImperatorRex3 had interesting perspectives on Michael Cohen.
good post thanks
I don’t mind being corrected if I’m wrong but that post by Rex is “trust the plan” headfake material.
As evidence, one of his data points is factually incorrect. The Podesta brothers were given immunity for “testifying” and NOT referred to NY for prosecution.
“His (Cohen’s) father-in-law, who helped establish him in the taxi business, was born in Ukraine and is very well connected in the corrupt cesspool of Ukrainian politics and business.” – As IR3 points out is a major bone of contention/FAMILY.
Who Is Michael Cohen’s Father-In-Law? Trump Says He Should Be Investigated/
by Allison Elyse Gualtieri
January 12, 2019 11:57 PM
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/who-is-michael-cohens-father-in-law-trump-says-he-should-be-investigated
No testimony until his fat lip heals so he can adopt a sympathetic vocal fry like Doc Ford. “Sniff. I have the traumatic sound of The Donald’s laughter burned in to my hippocampus. Sniff.”
kabuki theater
I see them attempting to employ the same tactics that President Trump uses, that is, a position of strength and winning, yet they are not used to those tactics. Sure, dems have a lot of wins, especially when they cheat, yet they are all preset and scripted.
While President Trump follows his script, it is fluid, to account for different variances on the chess board. The dems, they have not the type of adaptation ability that President Trump has. See them flop like fish out of water.
Anyway, they are playing to their base, who, sad to say, are not caring, nor astute enough, to open their eyes and see the deceptions being played on them.
I have anticipated Cohen going before congress and looking like a complete idiot. Glad the Democrats are blinded by their hate too much to see this is a huge mistake.
I have to say, this line caught my eye … (thinking of Mueller on Flynn’s son), things that make you go hmmm, the law for thee and not for me?
“efforts to intimidate witnesses, scare their family members, or prevent them from testifying before Congress are textbook mob tactics that we condemn in the strongest terms. Our nation’s laws prohibit efforts to discourage, intimidate, or otherwise pressure a witness not to provide testimony to Congress.
So at one stage, Cohen’s appearance before congress was ‘voluntary.’
But now, it was ‘never an option that he not appear before congress?’
My paraphrasing….
Cummings:
“…not appearing before Congress was never an option.”
Cohen’s deal with Mueller included Cohen’s testimony.
What can they do if he doesn;t come.. send him to jail..he is
already going there. It looks like Bob Mueller won;t let him
talk about anything important doesn;t muller have more
power than the committee.
I trust there won’t be any “witch hunt” tweets when this begins in earnest.
So Cohen makes claim Trump threatened him add since that is a lie, Cohen is going to have to die or have a terrible accident which will be blamed on Trump. They have nothing on Trump so something must be created. Smells total setup.
Brett Cavanaugh hearings set their threatening a witness bar extremely HIGH.
This “Trumps Attorney” BS is actually ridiculous!
This Michael Cohen was an Attorney who has CLIENTS! Donald Trump was ONE of his clients. Michael Cohen is simply an attorney (or was), who had many clients…plus he was mingling in Taxi businesses, socializing with Hillary Clinton, involving himself with Foreign Affairs, committing Criminal Activity galore and many other endeavors at his own expense.
His Clients had/have no business of his other clients or activities.
Anybody who has hired an attorney understands this BASIC principle. It’s rather ridiculous that these FAKE stories have the weight they carry…
Not to mention this Sacred thing our “Laws” have hammered us with – Attorney-Client-Privileged obvious LIE!
