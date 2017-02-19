Obama Admin and Allies In State Dept. Intentionally Undermine Structural “Trump Peace Alliance” With Leak To Reuters of Secret 2016 Meeting….

When we shared the last research outline of what is being assembled by a quiet coalition of President Trump (U.S.A), Prime Minister Netanyahu (Israel), President Fattah Abdel el-Sisi (Egypt), King Abdullah III (Jordan), King Salman (Saudi Arabia), President Mahmoud Abbas (PA) – and less visibly President Vladimir Putin (Russia) and President Bashar Assad (Syria) – we warned that a consortium of globalist elements would seek to undermine the extraordinary possibilities.

Evidence of that undermining effort surfaces today as leaks to Reuters of a secret summit that took place in 2016 between Israel, Jordan, Egypt and the insufferable John Kerry.

While the article doesn’t name the sources, anyone who has followed recent events closely will quickly identify the fingerprints of U.S. State Department officials (7th floor globalists, leftists) who have been shut-out, fired or long-armed from the changing more nationalist policy constructs of the Trump administration, which have a very good likelihood of success.

Again, if you’ve followed the internal dynamics of the players, and their ideological intentions over time, you can see a clear motive to undermine King Abdullah (Jordan), al-Sisi (Egypt), Netanyahu (Israel) and President Trump – by stirring up domestic oppositional extremists (ie. The Muslim Brotherhood) within each nation.

(Reuters) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met secretly a year ago with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan in a failed attempt by the Obama administration to convene a wider regional summit on Israeli-Palestinian peace, Israel’s Haaretz daily said on Sunday.

The first paragraph of the article seeks to create a false foundation that President Obama was framing a mutually beneficial peace alliance. Anyone who has followed actual U.S. stated foreign policy under the Obama administration knows this is factually false.

Cont.. […] Citing unidentified senior officials in former U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration, Haaretz said Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry convened on Feb. 21, 2016 in the Jordanian Red Sea resort of Aqaba. But the initiative to involve other Arab states in the pursuit of peace with the Palestinians ultimately fizzled out, the newspaper said, after Netanyahu withdrew his initial support, pointing to opposition within his right-wing government. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas did not attend the Aqaba meeting but was updated by Kerry, Haaretz said. (more)

The timing of the “leaked expose'” appears to structured to catch the majority of participants off-guard and expose them to questioning at the Munich Security Conference. The remainder of the article goes on to outline their tenuous diplomatic responses to the questioning.

Go figure.

Political followers should be keenly aware of this Obama led scheme/effort to undermine any Trump foreign policy – because it’s not only transparent in motive, but if successful the global-leftist efforts can create severe crisis and trouble.

So what is it they fear?

Here’s where understanding the current confluence of events is critical.

What they fear is President Trump’s success:

We are living in a time of remarkable possibilities.

The reality of President Obama’s expressed foreign policy of regime change -regardless of cost or consequence- has left millions of Mid-East communities in peril; far worse off today than they were nine years ago.

The Egyptian people, in no way a populist entity favorable to Israel, suffered through two years of brutal dictatorship from the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohammed Morsi. Their very survival only due to a successful return of cultural and economic stability at the hands of General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The Syrian people, again holding no favorable disposition toward Israel writ large, only just now coming out of the shadows of a horrific five-year civil war and seeing sunlight for the first time in half a decade. Breathing room.

The Libyan people, caught amid an ongoing crisis of regional and tribal strife suffering through ongoing extremist violence that has taken them into the depths of economic and social chaos. And before the fighting is even over, Europe is outlining demands of the North African gates.

The Saudi Arabian people, caught amid embedded proxy extremists in their midst and simultaneously trying to keep out those who are engaged in extremist violence in Yemen; like Libya, Yemen is a vulnerable failed state.

The Jordanian people, again a tenuous and precarious Muslim nation, who has watched the most barbaric and horrific consequences from extremist violence in their lifetimes.

At no moment in history has the choking consequence of a decade-long ideological war left a larger population of people so exhausted than at this very moment.

Think of the nationalist possibility: ♦ Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), ♦ King Abdullah III (Jordan), ♦ Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), ♦ Mahmoud Abbas (Palestinian Authority), ♦ King Salman (Saudi Arabia), and ♦ U.S. President Donald Trump have a remarkable canvas.

Egypt’s al-Sisi has already secured the Sinai border region. Under-reported in Western media, during the fall/winter of 2014 and spring/summer of 2015 al-Sisi removed every Hamas tunnel and relocated thousands of homes to create a miles-wide buffer zone no longer useful by terrorists.

The scope of what Egypt did to secure the Southern and Eastern border of Israel/Gaza is quite remarkable, and they have paid a high price battling extremists every inch of the way.

Simultaneously, as his Egyptian forces were removing the most significant security threat, al-Sisi brokered a peace deal between Abbas and Netanyahu and forced the Palestinian Authority to speak with one voice. That’s why Egypt was so furious when John Kerry insisted on poking his nose into the agreement.

After the peace deal, and after he constructed the border security zone, Fattah al-Sisi then set up the construct for a Joint Arab Intervention Force.

♦ Three weeks ago, President Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and gained his ideological and financial support for building a safe zone for Syrian’s as they rebuild.

♦ Two weeks ago, President Trump spoke to Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi about their efforts.

♦ Last week King Abdullah III of Jordan traveled to Washington to meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and discuss aide and assistance for regional security. In November King Abdullah spoke to President-elect Trump

♦ Last Week, Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington DC meeting with President Trump for talks on regional security.

♦ Next Month, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is coming to Washington for a state visit.

[…] Informed sources said that the presidency is currently coordinating with the US to arrange a visit next month. The sources referred to the visit as the first official one for an Egyptian president to Washington since 2009, as the last visit since then was paid by former President Hosni Mubarak. Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will leave Washington next Monday going back to Tel Aviv. Israeli TV reported on Sunday that Netanyahu is planning to form the ‘Israeli-Saudi-Egyptian’ axis. (read more)

On January 19th 2015, three days before Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz died from a lung infection, Egypt’s President Fattah al-Sisi was urgently summoned to met with him.

It was only a few weeks earlier (New Years Day 2015) when al-Sisi delivered an impassioned speech to a scholarly audience in Al-Azhar University in Cairo comprised of Islam’s most important religious leaders.

As the most notable and visible reformer (<- important link) President Fattah al-Sisi made the case for “a religious revolution in Islam that would displace violent jihad from the center of Muslim discourse“:

“The corpus of texts and ideas that we have made sacred over the years, to the point that departing from them has become almost impossible, is antagonizing the entire world. You cannot feel it if you remain trapped within this mindset. You must step outside yourselves and reflect on it from a more enlightened perspective.” –LINK–

President al-Sisi’s visit to Saudi Arabia to visit with King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz was a meeting specifically requested by an aging 90-year-old Saudi King to recognize Sisi for his courage and leadership.

King Abdulaziz was intent on honoring his friend.

Saudi Arabia had been coping with the same internal conflict as all other Muslim nations who were caught between the internal struggle.

President Sisi left Saudi Arabia with the full support of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, and upon his death a few days later the new Saudi King Salman; who honored Sisi in a similar fashion as did his brother.

With the support of Saudi Arabia, the demands of al-Sisi to remove the extremism of the Muslim Brotherhood gained traction. The Gulf States finally, and collectively, pressured Qatar to stop aiding/financing extremism.

Under pressure Qatar conceded and expelled The Brotherhood along with the five leading voices of leadership within the Muslim Brotherhood. Recep Erdogan gave them refuge in Turkey.

This was the origin of the turning tide, when the Reform Agents began to stabilize and reassert their politics and internal domestic economies – the underlying wedge issue used by The Brotherhood to stir turmoil.

Unstable Yemen is to Saudi Arabia -> as unstable Libya is to Egypt -> as unstable Syria is to Jordan… and so it goes.

Each unstable nation being stirred by the extremist voices of various agents operating under the umbrella of the destabilizing politics expressed by The Muslim Brotherhood.

Remove the destabilizing agents and the Reformers believe they will be able to stop the extremists. This is the longer-term objective of those within the fight inside political Islam.

Now look again at the nations of Trump’s visa restrictions and you’ll note the presence of the destabilizing agents: Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Iran [and Sudan, Somalia].

This is the necessary backdrop to understand events as they unfold and relate to President Donald Trump and his own foreign policy objectives and engagements.

It is not accidental that newly appointed CIA Director Mike Pompeo traveled to meet with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Muhammad bin Nayef, after a phone call between Saudi King Salman and President Trump took place.

Director Pompeo’s visit was to recognize the efforts of Saudi Arabia in the larger fight against Islamic extremism/terrorism. However, based on internal consumption, Pompeo could not be seen publicly in this regard with King Salman himself. The visible face of Saudi Reform is the crown prince.

Jan 20th – President Trump takes office.

Jan 26th – President Trump has a phone call with King Salman

Jan 26th – On the same day, State Dept. Nominee Rex Tillerson visits State Dept. HQ and the media report on the resignation of many existing State Department personnel.

Feb 1st – Secretary Rex Tillerson is confirmed by the Senate.

Feb 2nd – The three Muslim Awan brothers are terminated amid accusations they accessed congressional intelligence committee computers without permission.

Feb 8th – FOX reports administration considering labeling The Muslim Brotherhood as an official terrorist organization.

Feb 11th – CIA Director Pompeo travels to Saudi Arabia to deliver thanks.

By all appearances it seems the Trump administration was given a head’s up of sorts as to specific [Muslim Brotherhood] agents within the U.S. State Department. And also with key Democrat staffers, in highly sensitive intelligence positions, amid Congress.

Additionally:

To wit, Egyptian media announce that Fattah el-Sisi will be traveling to Washington DC to meet with President Trump:

[…] Informed sources said that the presidency is currently coordinating with the US to arrange a visit next month. The sources referred to the visit as the first official one for an Egyptian president to Washington since 2009, as the last visit since then was paid by former President Hosni Mubarak. Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will leave Washington next Monday going back to Tel Aviv. Israeli TV reported on Sunday that Netanyahu is planning to form the ‘Israeli-Saudi-Egyptian’ axis. (read more)

It is ironic, but not coincidental, that no official Egyptian delegation has visited the United States since President Obama traveled to Cairo and intentionally started “The Islamist Spring” which led to the uprising of the Muslim Brotherhood extremism in Egypt.

Irony, because now the Trump administration is facing the internal extremist purging of the Muslim Brotherhood embeds remaining within the U.S. government leftover from President Obama’s aftermath…. and now, President Fattah el-Sisi, the destroyer of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt comes to officially visit President Trump in Washington.

I hope everyone can clearly see what’s going on in the bigger picture.

After eight years of Obama’s intense political embedding of extremist sympathy in every aspect of his foreign policy, governance, and influence of culture – President Trump is now tasked with removing it, all of it; and finding allies amid those who have already mounted the same effort.

These leaks to Reuters today by President Obama’s former administration officials, is an effort to undermine the alliance of allies that is favorable to President Trump’s change in direction.

Eyes Wide Open…..

…Because the freedom alliance will have many voices who are indirect opposition to their efforts: the Obama administration, the left-overs in the Dept. of State, those who benefit from Deep State, those who support the Muslim Brotherhood, those who oil the machinery of war (McCain, Graham, etc), and those who sell the messaging of all the aforementioned – will each work exhaustively to undermine the peace-makers.

“The Freedom Alliance”

