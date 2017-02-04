Three Sketchy House Intel Staffers Fired During Probe of Security Breach….

This is, well, sketchy – to say the least. The Daily Caller is reporting that three House Intelligence “staffers” have been fired as part of an ongoing security probe.
Abid Awan, Imran Awan and Jamal Awan, are three brothers who worked within the IT department for members of the House Permanent Intelligence Committee.
Yes, you read that correctly.
You might remember, the House Intelligence Committee is part of the deepest oversight network with responsibility over the most sensitive and secretive government intelligence, including covert anti-terrorism activity. The Majority Chairman (Nunes) and Minority Chair (Schiff) sit on the CIA oversight team known as the “Intelligence Gang of Eight“:
(Via Daily Caller) Three brothers who managed office information technology for members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and other lawmakers were abruptly relieved of their duties on suspicion that they accessed congressional computer networks without permission.
Brothers Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan were barred from computer networks at the House of Representatives Thursday, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group has learned.
Three members of the intelligence panel and five members of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs were among the dozens of members who employed the suspects on a shared basis. The two committees deal with many of the nation’s most sensitive issues, information and documents, including those related to the war on terrorism. (read more)
Odd how this story, with such potentially serious implications, breaks on the Saturday evening of Superbowl weekend…right?
Are we sure this is true and not fake news? How to verify this?
Posted by Sandacne . Looks legit to me.
Moving on.
Well, it’s an “exclusive” from the Daily Caller… So, I wouldn’t recommend betting your life on it or anything. At least not yet.
Has anyone seen their social media accounts yet?
Here is a page with a picture of someone by that name with Bill Clinton:
https://www.facebook.com/public/Imran-Awan
How much did that photo op buy into the Clinton Foundations?
I’m sure the MSM will get right on this story.
I truly hope it will be pounced upon as racism or some other -ism…then when they have fully feasted on the story the evidence of why they were let go gets released and we can once again point to the MSM fake news.
The cracks in the Muslim Brotherhood inside the government has started. Look for more.
I guess they don’t call it The Catholic Brotherhood for a reason…
No… no they don’t call it the catholic brotherhood for no reason!
I pray that is the case; as many, or most, of us here know, among P44’s most damaging achievements was to liberally pepper bureaucracies and other government offices with Muslim Brotherhood operatives, much like FDR did, unwittingly or not, with Stalin’s agents.
American Betrayal, — then as now — read it and weep and come out snarling with righteous indignation and a commitment to bringing subversives to justice. (Diana West authored AB.)
No wonder the SOB”s are dragging their sorry feet on Jeff Sessions. I am thinking the whole lot excepting but a handful are treasonous ba$tards!!!!!!!!!!
You are thinking?
You need more proof?
Love the image! Move along!
Obama totally infiltrated our government with the Moslem Brotherhood. Everyone that Obama appointed or gave jobs to need to be removed from their positions. I realize that will leave us with only a handful of people to run our government after the ones who are turning a blind eye to this are removed also. The swamp is as large as America and needs drained. We need to start over from scratch. There are others where these three brothers came from. How many spies are actually working at the White House. SMH.
Like Huma !
Especially Huma!
VJ was more Dangerous/Traitorous than Huma could hope to be.
And she was in Our House for Eight Years!
Not a Peep, from Congress…
True that. Obama didn’t make a move that wasn’t orchestrated by Val Jar.
So many anti-American judges on the bench. I hope Sessions goes after Moonbart and others.
PS, JFP, I finally found my mother’s Ben’s baby picture…over on the Caturday thread!
I will check it out about Ben.
“will leave us with only a handful of people to run our government..”
It appears that’s all we got period, the rest are working against us! You are fired, get’m out! At least we save money, possibly lives! The provide work for real Americans. Winning?
Literally I think we do only have a handful of people in our government who think like President Trump and we do. Fire the all! President Trump does the work of a hundred people himself anyway.
That’s ok the government has been grown so much over the last 20-30 years that losing a bunch of people will not hurt. There is so much waste.
I agree there is much waste. Who needs them?
These were hired during the administration of what “non-muslim, practicing Christian president”.
Refugee brotherhood gone wild.
Is that available on VHS?
General Flynn and team beginning to root out these guys?
Three perfect candidates for some water boarding practice !
Worked in IT Security with the Federal Government — starting before PCs became the norm. (Sperry System80 for any of you oldies out there.)
After many years of working in IT Security I would tell everyone and anyone that the most dangerous people in any business are the lowly IT personnel. I was and still am SHOCKED with how little regard for security is given when hiring IT people. But when it comes to all things IT/IS within the Federal Government, all IT hiring must be done as if that person has access to America’s most critical documents — because chances are they know the system they are working on, better than their supervisors.
Which begs the question, who hired them and how long have they been at it?
100% accurate!
Gee, I wonder if that was a mistake ? Hiring those nice young men from the middle East……
The democrats are dangerous and will get us all killed if left to their own devices – thank God Trump got elected.
Do not forget the GOPe, I believe they are just as dangerous and can not be trusted around Trump or his administration! To bad many returned to their seats, meaning in time they will be gone. GONE
Uniparty.
“Help us, Obi-wan Trumpobi; You’re our only hope.”
Messier 27 best describes these dims, doncha think?
Was wondering about the “leaker” of the original fake news to Steve Clemons (The Atlantic editor who tweeted news of Secret Service personnel resignations:
@SCClemons…Two (& perhaps more) @SecretService Mgr level staff [abruptly] forced to resign tonight & escorted out of EEOB)
Was this entire deal actually a set up by Trump’s personnel in order to flush these bad guys out?
I don’t know if The Atlantic ran with the story or not…this is where I read about it —
http://www.angrypatriotmovement.com/secret-service-agents-escorted-out/
And are these the same people or additional people to the original report?
Same- there was a correction issued later as more details came out, but people kept running with original story. Believe it was Breitbart or maybe Government Slaves that had a short article on it.
I think yet another leaker noticed three guys getting the door and blabbed. This was in the wee hours of the morning, according to one thing I read, so the hypothesized extra leaker didn’t know who they were and said “SS.” Later, when the USSS categorically denied that it was them, they didn’t deny something happened, they said the people were from another area. Which we know now. I’ve also seen that there is a fourth brother in IT in the govt. We should look at the Dems they worked for.
and the dhimmis all marchingdemonstratingprotesting against the “MUSLIM BAN” will see the firing of the Awan brothers as “Islamophobia”
Now that obama and the “RACIST” cri de couer is over,
it will now be ” Islamophobia”
Unfortunately, it looks like nothing but a US Bataclan will wake them up…so pathetic.
The Pulse nightclub massacre was pretty damn bad, and THAT didn’t do it.
How long before the anti-American Muslim lovers at the ACLU and CNN accuse the Trump administration of racial discrimination?
I’d about negative one hour.
There’s only two explanations for any politician or government official who approves of these people being hired
They’re either traitors or they’re idiots. Either explanation proves they’re not fit to be in positions of power in our government
YES.
The fourth brother involved?
-snip-
Another man, Omar Awan, is a senior IT specialist for the House’s Chief Administrative Officer.
Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/04/exclusive-house-intelligence-it-staffers-fired-in-computer-security-probe/#ixzz4XlxqvUPd
Good Lord. Meanwhile, what few American comp sci grads we have are priced out of the IT market by Muslim Brotherhood agents. Fantastic. 😡
They’re all just doing jobs Americans won’t do. (/sarc)
Correct. Most Americans wouldn’t side with the McCain Uniparty and sit idly by while we arm ISIS.
Side benefit of flooding the country with H1B holders.
No matter what else anyone says, we must drain the swamp, Fast. Before it drains us.
I’d say unbelievable but it would not be true, after 8 years of the Muslim in chief this is just the TIP of the iceberg people. More horrors to come, count on it.
We had three Muslims brothers in a position such as this? How many more are there? What kind if access do they have?
Look at Schiff.
Can’t they just go to the 9th Circuit court and get an injunction to get their jobs back? Seems to work for everything else…
Here is the Zerohedge take, if not already covered upthread:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-04/meet-awan-brothers-not-russian-it-staff-who-allegedly-hacked-congress-computer-syste
Is anyone else here not surprised? At all?
God, it’s so depressing.
The government had to hire these foreigners,
To be consistent with Obama’s values…
