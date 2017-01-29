Stunning Win – Saudi King Salman Agrees to Support/Finance Safe Zones In Syria and Yemen…

This is a jaw-dropping exhibition of the scope of President Trump’s strategic leverage. Remember how Secretary of State Rex Tillerson refused to take the bait from Senator Marco Rubio regarding Saudi Arabia?  Put this outcome in the dividend column.

Those who have not followed the back-story of non-extremist politics in the middle-east will miss the obvious play identified more readily by those who have followed closely.

One of the major influences and advisers for King Salman of Saudi Arabia is Egyptian President Fattah Abdel el-Sisi.  El-Sisi has already established a productive relationship with President Trump both before and after the election.  No doubt King Salman and President Sisi debriefed the prior conversations between Trump and el-Sisi.

sisi-and-trumpel-sisi in Saudi

Today King Salman agrees to a primary expressed policy position of President Trump.  Saudi Arabia will support and finance “safe zones” within Syria and Yemen.  This is a big, big deal.

(Via Reuters) Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, in a phone call on Sunday with U.S. President Donald Trump, agreed to support safe zones in Syria and Yemen, a White House statement said.

Trump, during his presidential campaign last year, had called for Gulf states to pay for establishing safe zones to protect Syrian refugees.

A statement after the phone call said the two leaders agreed on the importance of strengthening joint efforts to fight the spread of Islamic State militants.

“The president requested and the King agreed to support safe zones in Syria and Yemen, as well as supporting other ideas to help the many refugees who are displaced by the ongoing conflicts,” the statement said.

[…]  A senior Saudi source told Reuters the two leaders spoke for over an hour by telephone and agreed to step up counter-terrorism and military cooperation and enhance economic cooperation. But the source had no word on whether the two leaders discussed Trump’s order to put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily ban travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

The source said Saudi Arabia would enhance its participation in the U.S.-led coalition fighting to oust Islamic State from its strongholds in Iraq and Syria.

The White House statement said the two leaders also agreed on the need to address “Iran’s destabilizing regional activities.” SPA also mentioned Trump and the King had similar visions on “confronting whomever seeks to destabilise security and stability in the region and interfere in the affairs of other countries,” an apparent reference to Riyadh’s arch-foe Iran.

Both countries share views about Iranian policies in the region, the Saudi source said, suggesting Trump agreed with Riyadh’s suspicion of what it sees as Tehran’s growing influence in the Arab world. Iran denies it meddles in Arab countries.  (read more)

In addition to el-Sisi there are modern entities within the Gulf States, specifically the UAE, who will understand and support a more strategic White House relationship.

Predictably, Qatar, the worst of the bunch, will be excluded if they don’t fall in line.  The Gulf States have grown more open in their admonishment of the actions under the table of those holding extremist views.  When Qatar expelled the five leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, this was an early indication that Sisi’s moderate ideological influence was empowering push back.   The Gulf States rallied around Sisi’s call for expulsion.

A move by King Salman (Saudi Arabia) to support the safe zones in Syria and Yemen is evidence of Sisi’s growing alliance holding more influence.  King Abdullah (Jordan) is already on team Sisi.

This is good news for everyone who wants to see Islamic extremist elements confronted and removed.

trump-el-sisiTrump thumbs up

69 Responses to Stunning Win – Saudi King Salman Agrees to Support/Finance Safe Zones In Syria and Yemen…

  1. rashamon says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Oh, the pretzels are going to get salty now! Couldn’t happen to a nicer group of naysayers.

  2. wyntre says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    WOW!

    Stunning news!

  3. M33 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Oh… my… God!

    This is galactic-sized winning!!

    What an incredible time it is to be alive!!!

    GO PRESIDENT TRUMP!

  4. andrewalinxs says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    I continue to be impressed by President Trumps skill at handling world leaders. He is a true master.

    Liked by 11 people

    • limelite001 says:
      January 29, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      Notice how Saudi won’t take in any refugees? They have tents enough for 1 million people all ready to go, but won’t take in any refugees. Instead, all the Western refugee bleeding heart liberals want the West to take these people in, without questioning why the rich Gulf states don’t take not even on Muslim refugee. We are idiots in the west. Period.

  5. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    I am in awe of the way Trump is executing. Tillerson coming online this week and his marching orders are already written.

  6. The Boss says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    The sequence of events is just as notable as the events themselves.

  7. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    I don’t know how President Trump does it, or you guys at CTH… Seriously, I am having trouble just trying to keep up with all the positive changes and news… President Trump is demonstrating how much a person can do when they have the guts and will to do what needs to be done…

    • coloradochloe says:
      January 29, 2017 at 7:58 pm

      I agree deplorabledaveinsocal.
      President Trump almost makes it look too easy, and we know better.

      But I am wondering why some of our other elected Republican officials let things get so far out of hand.

      I know about the global/progressive push in our government but I am still thinking someone somewhere could have tried a little harder.

      We really need to put a lot of people in jail.

  8. keeler says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    The Saudis depend more on the US military, including US weapons system exports, more than we depend on their oil exports. Iran is a bigger problem for the House of Saud than higher gasoline prices are for the US consumer base.

    L-E-V-E-R-A-G-E.

  9. litenmaus says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    And hour after hour the media monkies called out Trump for not listing Saudi Arabia in addition to the other seven countries listed in his EO……. Bwaaaahhaaahahaha……

  10. julegate says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Pretty amazing if you ask me on what has been accomplished in such a short time.

  11. Gabriel says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Saudi Arabia has been the main financier supporting the terrorists in both Syria, Yemen and Iraq, wouldn’t trust them for a second.

    • sundance says:
      January 29, 2017 at 7:55 pm

      Wrong. Nice talking points though.

      Yemen, Syria and Iraq terrorism is financed (mostly) by Iran.

      War financing in the Middle East (ranked by spending):

      Iran financing is #1
      Qatar financing is #2
      USA financing is #3
      Saudi Arabia financing is #4
      Russia financing is #5
      Israel financing #6

      • Gabriel says:
        January 29, 2017 at 8:07 pm

        Iran is funding Hezbollah in Syria, who is financing Al Nusra, ISIS and Jabhet Fateh Al-Sham and the various “moderate rebel” factions that Hezbollah is fighting against ? Who is financing ISIS in Iraq ?

        It’s not Iran.

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      January 29, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      You can trust that the Saudi’s would rather pay for immigrants to stay out of their country, than invite them in.

  12. lbmomblog says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    i admit I am by no means understanding the gravity of All Info, however, what I do grasp is ….things are coming together, and this news is Egg on MSM’s fact as well as McCain and other Dem’s. And, we American’s will be safer for it.

  13. sundance says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      January 29, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      Unstated, but glaringly obvious. Trump accomplishes in 8 days what Obama could not accomplish in 8 years. LOL.

      The winning is so embarrassing at this point, I can’t even say it. Just TMW.

    • Trumppin says:
      January 29, 2017 at 8:14 pm

      Sundance…. do you think President Trump had this deal in the bag long before he signed the XO’s .. sure seems like it to me.. he put the carrot out and media took the bait YUGE
      now they sit with egg on face. #Winning so much winning!

  14. mw says:
    January 29, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    I’m not tired of winning yet. I’m so happy for my country and for the world. Let Freedom Ring! Hallelujah!!

    January 29, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Very good news indeed.

    Some people were wondering why Saudi Arabia was not on the ban list – well I guess you just got your answer…

    President Trump is not only hitting the ground running, he is winning at such a rate it is quite simply spectacular.

    Meanwhile… the MSM and left are imploding before our very eyes.

    Finally we have a real leader and adult in the white house and the results speak for themselves.

    Not just America but the world was on a precipice. President Trump has arrived and just in time.

    Hard to believe but we are only just about to start Week 2!

    GOD is sure a guiding light on this White house.

    January 29, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Mic drop.
    I truly believe that the real refugees will be thrilled for this action.
    They don’t want to leave their homeland any more than we would.
    Thank you, President Trump and thank the great, good Lord!
    Lord, Your mercies endureth forever.

    January 29, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    The whole Middle East is a snake pit and President Trump is turning out to be a darn good snake handler. Just be careful to not get too close to the fangs.

    January 29, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    This is great news. Thank you President Trump

    January 29, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Trump read their book!

    January 29, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Bingo!

    I’m not tired of winning!

    January 29, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    This just keeps getting better, it’s hard to keep perspective but what a hell of a start for Trump.

    January 29, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    A LITTLE COMMON SENSE SHOULD TELL THE LIBTARDS THIS WAS IN THE BACKGROUND GOING ON AND THE REASON SAUDI WAS NOT ON HIS SHIT LIST AT THIS TIME. I HAVE TO WONDER IF SAUDI WILL COOPERATE IN THE VETTING PROCESS

    January 29, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    The Saudis do have those nice empty modern tent cities that can house up to 3 million refugees. They would be living better over there than they would be here. We will all be safer.

    http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2015/09/16/saudi-arabia-100000-air-conditioned-tents-ready-will-take-no-refugees/

    • sundance says:
      January 29, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      Always remember, the Syrian “refugees” includes all of the Syrian “rebels”.
      The Syrian “rebels” were al-Qaeda, al-Nusra and ISIS

      So if you build a camp for Syrian “refugees” aka Syrian “rebels”… what will your camp become?

      Fact not covered in media.
      Fact that supports Trump refugee ban on Syrians.

    January 29, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    I WONDER WHAT PAKISTAN AND AFGHANISTAN HAVE TO OFFER

    January 29, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    This is Epic. Trump talked about safe zones during his entire campaign. Trump is a Born Leader. Just think all this in 1 week. Hey Chuckie Todd your now have shit not egg on your face

    January 29, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    I am stunned and thrilled! I thought after the election I would check the news sites 1 or 2x a day. But with the events of each and every day this week is it any wonder I am still checking multiple times a day?! Wow!

      January 29, 2017 at 8:07 pm

      I can’t get anything done! Too much stuff going on!

      Saw on another thread there is a press conference tonight. Poster was quoting CNN so obviously it could be FAKE NEWS. Anyone know?

    January 29, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Looks like we just found a free home for all the refugees living in the USA.

    January 29, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    I wonder what input Oman has had…Sultan Qaboose has been a great negotiator in times past.

    January 29, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    “This is good news for everyone who wants to see Islamic extremist elements confronted and removed.:

    Amen Sundance. This is epic news indeed!

    January 29, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Russia will join in the fun too. That will really set the commie libs hair on fire.

    January 29, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Up next–
    What happens during Trudeau’s meeting with Trump:

    January 29, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Good. I hope POTUS told King Salman to get the Prince under control, too. (Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal – the dweeb who was taunting Trump during the campaign).

    January 29, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I can’t say I’m surprised because Trump already proved that he can accomplish virtually anything – and because Saudi Arabia totally depends on US support. The moment a person who can’t be bribed became POTUS was when Saudi Arabia had to comply.

    Now all refugees from these places that were allowed into the US should be returned to their homeland.

    January 29, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    I found this interesting considering the UniParty’s continued interest in meddling in the M.E. and President Trump’s views:

    SPA also mentioned Trump and the King had similar visions on “confronting whomever seeks to destabilise security and stability in the region and interfere in the affairs of other countries,”

    Was this directed not only to Iran, but the Clintons, Bushes and Obama?

    January 29, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    If Jake Tapper’s head goes splody, and no one is watching can you still hear the kaaaaaa-boom?

    This is beyond epic. How will the left be outraged???? Perhaps David Gergen could weigh in.

    January 29, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    What great news from King Salman, a true noble man. The reason I came running here was to share this wonderful comment from some called BabaLooey:

    BabaLooey Jan 29, 2017 3:49 PM
    The sharting and farting from the leftoids.
    The screaming and shreeking from sites like HuffyPoop (who is already whining for Soetero to come back), and the sheer number of tweets and twats from the Hollywhackers – the increase in trolls on here…..

    MEANS ONE THING………………

    TRUMP IS KICKING ASS!

      January 29, 2017 at 8:13 pm

      And I read somewhere else that the media is telling everyone that [? something] will cost the American households $150 and the commenter said “all I want to know is will they take a check and where do I send it?”

    January 29, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    January 29, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Well shut my mouth. Give granny a kiss. Slap grandpa on the back. Get out the banjo and the corn whiskey. There’s goin’ to be a foot-stompin’ tonight!!

    January 29, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    I’m kinda getting tired of bursting into tears. Is this what too much winning feels like? Guess I need to invest in Kleenex. Is that an American company?

    January 29, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    “Today King Salman agrees to a primary expressed policy position of President Trump. Saudi Arabia will support and finance “safe zones” within Syria and Yemen. This is a big, big deal.”

    A wise man gets more use from his enemies than a fool from his friends .
    -. Baltasar Gracian

