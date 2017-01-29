Stunning Win – Saudi King Salman Agrees to Support/Finance Safe Zones In Syria and Yemen…

This is a jaw-dropping exhibition of the scope of President Trump’s strategic leverage. Remember how Secretary of State Rex Tillerson refused to take the bait from Senator Marco Rubio regarding Saudi Arabia? Put this outcome in the dividend column.
Those who have not followed the back-story of non-extremist politics in the middle-east will miss the obvious play identified more readily by those who have followed closely.
One of the major influences and advisers for King Salman of Saudi Arabia is Egyptian President Fattah Abdel el-Sisi. El-Sisi has already established a productive relationship with President Trump both before and after the election. No doubt King Salman and President Sisi debriefed the prior conversations between Trump and el-Sisi.
Today King Salman agrees to a primary expressed policy position of President Trump. Saudi Arabia will support and finance “safe zones” within Syria and Yemen. This is a big, big deal.
(Via Reuters) Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, in a phone call on Sunday with U.S. President Donald Trump, agreed to support safe zones in Syria and Yemen, a White House statement said.
Trump, during his presidential campaign last year, had called for Gulf states to pay for establishing safe zones to protect Syrian refugees.
A statement after the phone call said the two leaders agreed on the importance of strengthening joint efforts to fight the spread of Islamic State militants.
“The president requested and the King agreed to support safe zones in Syria and Yemen, as well as supporting other ideas to help the many refugees who are displaced by the ongoing conflicts,” the statement said.
[…] A senior Saudi source told Reuters the two leaders spoke for over an hour by telephone and agreed to step up counter-terrorism and military cooperation and enhance economic cooperation. But the source had no word on whether the two leaders discussed Trump’s order to put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily ban travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.
The source said Saudi Arabia would enhance its participation in the U.S.-led coalition fighting to oust Islamic State from its strongholds in Iraq and Syria.
The White House statement said the two leaders also agreed on the need to address “Iran’s destabilizing regional activities.” SPA also mentioned Trump and the King had similar visions on “confronting whomever seeks to destabilise security and stability in the region and interfere in the affairs of other countries,” an apparent reference to Riyadh’s arch-foe Iran.
Both countries share views about Iranian policies in the region, the Saudi source said, suggesting Trump agreed with Riyadh’s suspicion of what it sees as Tehran’s growing influence in the Arab world. Iran denies it meddles in Arab countries. (read more)
In addition to el-Sisi there are modern entities within the Gulf States, specifically the UAE, who will understand and support a more strategic White House relationship.
Predictably, Qatar, the worst of the bunch, will be excluded if they don’t fall in line. The Gulf States have grown more open in their admonishment of the actions under the table of those holding extremist views. When Qatar expelled the five leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, this was an early indication that Sisi’s moderate ideological influence was empowering push back. The Gulf States rallied around Sisi’s call for expulsion.
A move by King Salman (Saudi Arabia) to support the safe zones in Syria and Yemen is evidence of Sisi’s growing alliance holding more influence. King Abdullah (Jordan) is already on team Sisi.
This is good news for everyone who wants to see Islamic extremist elements confronted and removed.
Oh, the pretzels are going to get salty now! Couldn’t happen to a nicer group of naysayers.
LikeLiked by 13 people
POTUS Can’t do this!!! What is he going to wave a magic wand?
LOLOLOLOL
LikeLiked by 8 people
This winning is great. The MSM is just destroyed. They are in tatters. Run em off. Our Lion does not sleep at night. Go Donnie John Go.
LikeLiked by 5 people
WOW!
Stunning news!
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh… my… God!
This is galactic-sized winning!!
What an incredible time it is to be alive!!!
GO PRESIDENT TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yes M33 it is a fantastic time to be alive.
President Trump is Making The Whole World Great.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why do I think the whole ban on 7 countries was all connected to the Saudi Trump proposal. Makes sense now knowing this that there is a ban on Syrian refugees.
Maybe all these young men in Europe can go back home and help rebuild their country (s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our POTUS IS A BADA**!!! SO MUCH WINNING!!!!
LikeLike
I continue to be impressed by President Trumps skill at handling world leaders. He is a true master.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Notice how Saudi won’t take in any refugees? They have tents enough for 1 million people all ready to go, but won’t take in any refugees. Instead, all the Western refugee bleeding heart liberals want the West to take these people in, without questioning why the rich Gulf states don’t take not even on Muslim refugee. We are idiots in the west. Period.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“
WeOur leaders are idiots in the west. Period.”
There, fixed it for ya! 😜
LikeLike
I am in awe of the way Trump is executing. Tillerson coming online this week and his marching orders are already written.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We Need Signatures!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/issue-international-arrest-warrant-george-soros
LikeLiked by 5 people
The sequence of events is just as notable as the events themselves.
LikeLiked by 10 people
So true. What a brilliant tactician he is. Utterly amazing. God has endowed him with the skills and acumen needed to fight evil. Praise the Lord!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. Trump has found a sequence to reverse all the geopolitical damage Obama did. Not quite sure how this is even possible. But yet Trump is obviously doing it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know how President Trump does it, or you guys at CTH… Seriously, I am having trouble just trying to keep up with all the positive changes and news… President Trump is demonstrating how much a person can do when they have the guts and will to do what needs to be done…
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree deplorabledaveinsocal.
President Trump almost makes it look too easy, and we know better.
But I am wondering why some of our other elected Republican officials let things get so far out of hand.
I know about the global/progressive push in our government but I am still thinking someone somewhere could have tried a little harder.
We really need to put a lot of people in jail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Saudis depend more on the US military, including US weapons system exports, more than we depend on their oil exports. Iran is a bigger problem for the House of Saud than higher gasoline prices are for the US consumer base.
L-E-V-E-R-A-G-E.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Leverage is a very good thing to have.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes it is Fe, and we have had it all along.
All we had to do is use it in our favor instead of giving the Country away like Hilary and McCain and some of the others have been doing.
Some of these people really need to go to jail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And hour after hour the media monkies called out Trump for not listing Saudi Arabia in addition to the other seven countries listed in his EO……. Bwaaaahhaaahahaha……
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly
LikeLike
Pretty amazing if you ask me on what has been accomplished in such a short time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Saudi Arabia has been the main financier supporting the terrorists in both Syria, Yemen and Iraq, wouldn’t trust them for a second.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong. Nice talking points though.
Yemen, Syria and Iraq terrorism is financed (mostly) by Iran.
War financing in the Middle East (ranked by spending):
Iran financing is #1
Qatar financing is #2
USA financing is #3
Saudi Arabia financing is #4
Russia financing is #5
Israel financing #6
LikeLiked by 8 people
Iran is funding Hezbollah in Syria, who is financing Al Nusra, ISIS and Jabhet Fateh Al-Sham and the various “moderate rebel” factions that Hezbollah is fighting against ? Who is financing ISIS in Iraq ?
It’s not Iran.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can trust that the Saudi’s would rather pay for immigrants to stay out of their country, than invite them in.
LikeLike
i admit I am by no means understanding the gravity of All Info, however, what I do grasp is ….things are coming together, and this news is Egg on MSM’s fact as well as McCain and other Dem’s. And, we American’s will be safer for it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Unstated, but glaringly obvious. Trump accomplishes in 8 days what Obama could not accomplish in 8 years. LOL.
The winning is so embarrassing at this point, I can’t even say it. Just TMW.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance…. do you think President Trump had this deal in the bag long before he signed the XO’s .. sure seems like it to me.. he put the carrot out and media took the bait YUGE
now they sit with egg on face. #Winning so much winning!
LikeLike
I’m not tired of winning yet. I’m so happy for my country and for the world. Let Freedom Ring! Hallelujah!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very good news indeed.
Some people were wondering why Saudi Arabia was not on the ban list – well I guess you just got your answer…
President Trump is not only hitting the ground running, he is winning at such a rate it is quite simply spectacular.
Meanwhile… the MSM and left are imploding before our very eyes.
Finally we have a real leader and adult in the white house and the results speak for themselves.
Not just America but the world was on a precipice. President Trump has arrived and just in time.
Hard to believe but we are only just about to start Week 2!
GOD is sure a guiding light on this White house.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mic drop.
I truly believe that the real refugees will be thrilled for this action.
They don’t want to leave their homeland any more than we would.
Thank you, President Trump and thank the great, good Lord!
Lord, Your mercies endureth forever.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So true. If anything more of the ME countries should have taken them in like Jordan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whole Middle East is a snake pit and President Trump is turning out to be a darn good snake handler. Just be careful to not get too close to the fangs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is great news. Thank you President Trump
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump read their book!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo!
I’m not tired of winning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This just keeps getting better, it’s hard to keep perspective but what a hell of a start for Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A LITTLE COMMON SENSE SHOULD TELL THE LIBTARDS THIS WAS IN THE BACKGROUND GOING ON AND THE REASON SAUDI WAS NOT ON HIS SHIT LIST AT THIS TIME. I HAVE TO WONDER IF SAUDI WILL COOPERATE IN THE VETTING PROCESS
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Saudis do have those nice empty modern tent cities that can house up to 3 million refugees. They would be living better over there than they would be here. We will all be safer.
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2015/09/16/saudi-arabia-100000-air-conditioned-tents-ready-will-take-no-refugees/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always remember, the Syrian “refugees” includes all of the Syrian “rebels”.
The Syrian “rebels” were al-Qaeda, al-Nusra and ISIS
So if you build a camp for Syrian “refugees” aka Syrian “rebels”… what will your camp become?
Fact not covered in media.
Fact that supports Trump refugee ban on Syrians.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Saudis, Qataris, UAE, Jordan sure don’t want them.
They will be a menace forever for the good people in Syria and Yemen.
LikeLike
Internment camp? 😜
LikeLike
I WONDER WHAT PAKISTAN AND AFGHANISTAN HAVE TO OFFER
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nothing but peyote
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is Epic. Trump talked about safe zones during his entire campaign. Trump is a Born Leader. Just think all this in 1 week. Hey Chuckie Todd your now have shit not egg on your face
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am stunned and thrilled! I thought after the election I would check the news sites 1 or 2x a day. But with the events of each and every day this week is it any wonder I am still checking multiple times a day?! Wow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t get anything done! Too much stuff going on!
Saw on another thread there is a press conference tonight. Poster was quoting CNN so obviously it could be FAKE NEWS. Anyone know?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like we just found a free home for all the refugees living in the USA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder what input Oman has had…Sultan Qaboose has been a great negotiator in times past.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This is good news for everyone who wants to see Islamic extremist elements confronted and removed.:
Amen Sundance. This is epic news indeed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russia will join in the fun too. That will really set the commie libs hair on fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Up next–
What happens during Trudeau’s meeting with Trump:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good. I hope POTUS told King Salman to get the Prince under control, too. (Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal – the dweeb who was taunting Trump during the campaign).
LikeLike
I can’t say I’m surprised because Trump already proved that he can accomplish virtually anything – and because Saudi Arabia totally depends on US support. The moment a person who can’t be bribed became POTUS was when Saudi Arabia had to comply.
Now all refugees from these places that were allowed into the US should be returned to their homeland.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found this interesting considering the UniParty’s continued interest in meddling in the M.E. and President Trump’s views:
SPA also mentioned Trump and the King had similar visions on “confronting whomever seeks to destabilise security and stability in the region and interfere in the affairs of other countries,”
Was this directed not only to Iran, but the Clintons, Bushes and Obama?
LikeLike
If Jake Tapper’s head goes splody, and no one is watching can you still hear the kaaaaaa-boom?
This is beyond epic. How will the left be outraged???? Perhaps David Gergen could weigh in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What great news from King Salman, a true noble man. The reason I came running here was to share this wonderful comment from some called BabaLooey:
BabaLooey Jan 29, 2017 3:49 PM
The sharting and farting from the leftoids.
The screaming and shreeking from sites like HuffyPoop (who is already whining for Soetero to come back), and the sheer number of tweets and twats from the Hollywhackers – the increase in trolls on here…..
MEANS ONE THING………………
TRUMP IS KICKING ASS!
LikeLike
And I read somewhere else that the media is telling everyone that [? something] will cost the American households $150 and the commenter said “all I want to know is will they take a check and where do I send it?”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well shut my mouth. Give granny a kiss. Slap grandpa on the back. Get out the banjo and the corn whiskey. There’s goin’ to be a foot-stompin’ tonight!!
LikeLike
I’m kinda getting tired of bursting into tears. Is this what too much winning feels like? Guess I need to invest in Kleenex. Is that an American company?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Today King Salman agrees to a primary expressed policy position of President Trump. Saudi Arabia will support and finance “safe zones” within Syria and Yemen. This is a big, big deal.”
A wise man gets more use from his enemies than a fool from his friends .
-. Baltasar Gracian
LikeLike