King Abdullah of Jordan is part of the mid-east freedom alliance with President Fattah Abdel el-Sisi of Egypt. Due to President Obama’s extremist politics, Abdullah and Sisi formed a working security and economic relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Prior to taking the oath of office President Trump spoke personally to President el-Sisi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Since the inauguration – The geo-strategic evolution continues -> President Vladimir Putin (Russia), President Fattah el-Sisi (Egypt) and King Salman (Saudi Arabia) have all held diplomatic and strategic discussions with President Trump.

Now today:

[From the Office of the Vice President] The Vice President hosted His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan for a working breakfast at the Vice President’s Residence at the Naval Observatory this morning.

King Abdullah is the first foreign leader that the Vice President has hosted at his personal residence. The Vice President thanked the King for his efforts to advance peace and stability in the Middle East and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Jordan’s security and economic development.

The two leaders discussed events in the region, including ways to accelerate the Coalition’s efforts to defeat ISIS and promote a political solution to the Syrian conflict. They also discussed the King’s views on potential changes involving the U.S. Embassy in Israel and how best to make progress towards a comprehensive agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

The Vice President and King Abdullah agreed on the importance of continuing to strengthen the US-Jordan partnership, and pledged to stay in close touch on events in the region. (link)

Much like Fattah el-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan can be part of a great team of solid allies in the region.

If you have followed mid-east alliances over the past few years you’ll see how this is coming together. CTH is very optimistic:

Sisi and Abdullah (2015)

Sisi and Putin (2014)

Sisi and Putin (2016)

Sisi and Trump (2016)

Fattah Abdel el-Sisi is the anti-ISIS – and anti-Extremist.