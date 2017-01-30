VP Pence Meets With King Abdullah II of Jordan…

Posted on January 30, 2017

King Abdullah of Jordan is part of the mid-east freedom alliance with President Fattah Abdel el-Sisi of Egypt.   Due to President Obama’s extremist politics, Abdullah and Sisi formed a working security and economic relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Prior to taking the oath of office President Trump spoke personally to President el-Sisi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.   Since the inauguration – The geo-strategic evolution continues -> President Vladimir Putin (Russia), President Fattah el-Sisi (Egypt) and King Salman (Saudi Arabia) have all held diplomatic and strategic discussions with President Trump.

Now today:

pence-abdullah-1

[From the Office of the Vice President] The Vice President hosted His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan for a working breakfast at the Vice President’s Residence at the Naval Observatory this morning.

King Abdullah is the first foreign leader that the Vice President has hosted at his personal residence. The Vice President thanked the King for his efforts to advance peace and stability in the Middle East and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Jordan’s security and economic development.

The two leaders discussed events in the region, including ways to accelerate the Coalition’s efforts to defeat ISIS and promote a political solution to the Syrian conflict. They also discussed the King’s views on potential changes involving the U.S. Embassy in Israel and how best to make progress towards a comprehensive agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

The Vice President and King Abdullah agreed on the importance of continuing to strengthen the US-Jordan partnership, and pledged to stay in close touch on events in the region.  (link)

pence-abdullah-2

Much like Fattah el-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan can be part of a great team of solid allies in the region.

If you have followed mid-east alliances over the past few years you’ll see how this is coming together.  CTH is very optimistic:

sisi and abdullah ii

Sisi and Abdullah (2015)

el sisi and putin

Sisi and Putin (2014)

 

Egypt's President Fattah al Sisi and New Saudi King Salaman January 2015

Egypt’s President Fattah al Sisi and New Saudi King Salaman January 2015

sisi and putin

Sisi and Putin (2016)

trump-el-sisi

Sisi and Trump (2016)

Fattah Abdel el-Sisi is the anti-ISIS – and anti-Extremist.

27 Responses to VP Pence Meets With King Abdullah II of Jordan…

    • Sharon Rogers Goodson says:
      January 30, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      He’s also a Amateur Radio Operator with a call sign of JY1. I’ve never spoke with him myself, but my Dad did ~18yrs ago on the 20 meter band.

      JY1 had just got on air, and Dad was the first to answer his CQ. They talked for ~15min. He’s definitely one of the good guys. Civilized as they may say.

      Reply
      • adoubledot says:
        January 30, 2017 at 8:23 pm

        My Dad had a general license and put together a station in our basement in the 60s (the “radio room” to us kids). Then my brother and I got into ham in the late 70s, mostly 80 and 40 meters, with the dipole antennas strung up in the trees. And I remember Dad telling us about King Abdullah being an operator. I think King Hussein was too, idk. Anyway hope your dad and the king had a solid 579 RST when they talked.

        Reply
  2. Joe says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Jordan could be our most stalwart, Arab, ME ally.

    Just more America First common sense.

    Reply
  3. lastinillinois says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    O-ho-ho-ho-ho-ho

    The Dems are sooooooo close to being completely irrelevant.

    Reply
  4. susiepuma says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    I still do not trust the little cable of Pence, Preibus, & Ryan……..they are owned by Koch Bros & COC..

    Reply
  5. daughnworks247 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Oh boy. Stuff is “fixin” to start flying now.

    Reply
  6. NYGuy54 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    When your agenda is peace and prosperity for all, you make friends quickly

    Reply
  7. Dale says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    As I recall, the King is married to an American… he’s always been a moderate in the ME.

    Reply
  8. annieoakley says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    For some reason, I kind of l like King Abdullah.

    Reply
  9. MaineCoon says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Highly respected king as was his father.

    Reply
  10. snaggletooths says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    President Trump bringing people together to talk we need allies the McCain/Graham way of looking at things is what is wrong with our country.
    President Trump the Art of the Deal.

    Reply
  11. DEGinTN says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Do the Saudi’s not share the blame as co-conspirators for 9/11 ?

    Reply
  12. paulgilpin says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    ANYTHING that includes KSA, i want no part of.

    Reply
  13. muffyroberts says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    We will be kicking Isis’ big A very soon. Trump knows it, King of Jorden knows it, Bibi of Isreal knows it. Putin totally knows it. Plus the Egyptian Sisi guy knows it too.

    Poor old liberals, their great ISIS is going down,

    Reply
  14. M33 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    The left should move to the middle-east and Mexico and see how much they enjoy their “more enlightened” ways of life.

    Trump is mopping up the floor with these fools…

    Reply
  15. Bull Durham says:
    January 30, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Jordan has not been a truly sovereign nation-state. The US underwrites it via CIA black budget and has kept it as a vassal. It would never buck the US. It can’t. But the war next door has compromised it. Wahhabis are using it as a gateway in and out of Syria. The masses of refugees (1.5-2 million)make a recruiting task for them very easy. Recently, we have had several military killed there who were training rebels at a Jordanian military base.

    The King is important because he knows and gets along with all Arab countries, will be part of the Palestinian solution, because millions (2.1) of them are in his country, and he can be used as intermediary in almost any configuration of other ME countries, coalitions or agreements.

    Jordan is land-blocked from the Mediterranean but has a port to the Red Sea, Aqaba.

    It lacks water. It lacks many critical natural resources. And it always need financial assistance.
    This how and why Jordan is so malleable to US policy.

    Reply

