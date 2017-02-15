President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, President al-Sisi and King Abdullah Can Form The Freedom Alliance…

Nothing sends the international consortium of global leftists into fits of unbridled rage like the historic appearance of a U.S. President and Israeli Prime Minister in a synergy for peace and strength.

Unfortunately, those who make their living within the various promotions of hate and rage will offer only luke warm support for this never-before-seen alliance of possibility.  More likely, the Levin’s and Shapiro’s of the world will seek to undermine any potential stabilizing efforts; anticipate multiple masks falling yet again.

First, it must be emphasized how uniquely historic this moment is in history:

.

[…] if I can respond to something that I know from personal experience.  I’ve known President Trump for many years, and to allude to him, or to his people — his team, some of whom I’ve known for many years, too.  Can I reveal, Jared, how long we’ve known you?  (Laughter.)  Well, he was never small.  He was always big.  He was always tall.

But I’ve known the President and I’ve known his family and his team for a long time, and there is no greater supporter of the Jewish people and the Jewish state than President Donald Trump.  I think we should put that to rest.  [Transcript Link]

To fully appreciate this very specific moment it is helpful to stand back and look at the much larger picture.

Imagine the scope of the relief felt within the weighted heart of a national leader who has withstood hate from most and, at best, antipathy from luke-warm friends, to finally feel the fellowship of a genuine ally that can be trusted. 

trump-netanyahu-9

Many voices said it was naive to think a U.S. President Trump could be a historic broker for peace.  Considering the position of those voices:

…if you are a professional firefighter, what then becomes the purpose of your life if there are no longer any flames?..

We can fully anticipate seeing the professional rage community of Levin, Shapiro et al seeking desperate clutch to their primary internal sense of value; because 2017 is presenting a very specific opportunity that has not existed before.

However, before going there – look upon the words of Netanyahu today and ask yourself a very important question:

If the leader of Israel can be so confident in the position of President Trump – based on experience over many many years – such that no lean of expressed friendship or kinship is too far, then how can the voluminous Jewish Never Trump media pundits reconcile their exponentially hate-filled prior claims to the contrary?

I shall leave that dangling participle right there for the larger contemplative consideration of those who are new to these enlightening moments delivered by President Donald Trump…. and simply say: think about it very carefully.

trump-netanyahu-10

We are living in a time amid a remarkable confluence of events.

The reality of President Obama’s expressed foreign policy of regime change -regardless of cost or consequence- has left millions of Mid-East communities in peril; far worse off today than they were nine years ago.

The Egyptian people, in no way a populist entity favorable to Israel, suffered through two years of brutal dictatorship from the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohammed Morsi.  Their very survival only due to a successful return of cultural and economic stability at the hands of General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The Syrian people, again holding no favorable disposition toward Israel writ large, only just now coming out of the shadows of a horrific five-year civil war and seeing sunlight for the first time in half a decade.  Breathing room.

The Libyan people, caught amid an ongoing crisis of regional and tribal strife suffering through ongoing extremist violence that has taken them into the depths of economic and social chaos.  And before the fighting is even over, Europe is outlining demands of the North African gates.

The Jordanian people, again a tenuous and precarious Muslim nation, who has watched the most barbaric and horrific consequences from extremist violence in their lifetimes.

At no moment in history has the choking consequence of a decade-long ideological war left a larger population of people so exhausted than at this very moment.

Think of the nationalist possibility.  ♦ Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), ♦ King Abdullah III (Jordan), ♦ Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), ♦ Mahmoud Abbas (Palestinian Authority), and ♦ U.S. President Donald Trump have a remarkable canvas.

Egypt’s al-Sisi has already secured the Sinai border region.  Under-reported in Western media, during the fall/winter of 2014 and spring/summer of 2015 al-Sisi removed every Hamas tunnel and relocated thousands of homes to create a miles-wide buffer zone no longer useful by terrorists.

gaza border sinai 2

gaza border sinai

Netanyahu-and-General-el-Sisi-of-Egypt-333-x-248The scope of what Egypt did to secure the Southern and Eastern border of Israel/Gaza is quite remarkable, and they have paid a high price battling extremists every inch of the way.

Simultaneously, as his Egyptian forces were removing the most significant security threat, al-Sisi brokered a peace deal between Abbas and Netanyahu and forced the Palestinian Authority to speak with one voice.   That’s why Egypt was so furious when John Kerry insisted on poking his nose into the agreement.

After the peace deal, and after he constructed the border security zone, Fattah al-Sisi then set up the construct for a Joint Arab Intervention Force.

Three weeks ago, President Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and gained his ideological and financial support for building a safe zone for Syrian’s as they rebuild.

Two weeks ago, President Trump spoke to Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi about their efforts.

Last week King Abdullah III of Jordan traveled to Washington to meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and discuss aide and assistance for regional security.   In November King Abdullah spoke to President-elect Trump

Today, Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington DC meeting with President Trump for talks on regional security.

Next Month, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is coming to Washington for a state visit.

[…]  Informed sources said that the presidency is currently coordinating with the US to arrange a visit next month. The sources referred to the visit as the first official one for an Egyptian president to Washington since 2009, as the last visit since then was paid by former President Hosni Mubarak.

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will leave Washington next Monday going back to Tel Aviv. Israeli TV reported on Sunday that Netanyahu is planning to form the ‘Israeli-Saudi-Egyptian’ axis.  (read more)

trump-netanyahu-11

 

47 Responses to President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, President al-Sisi and King Abdullah Can Form The Freedom Alliance…

  1. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    History is being made before our eyes.

    Excellent job at tying all of the pieces together. It really helps one look at the region strategically.

  2. Pam says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    It was wonder to see the PM treated with the respect he truly deserves. It’s such a welcome change from the way Obama treated him.


  3. webgirlpdx says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    MSM Nightly News will only report….”blah blah blah….Flynn…..Chaos….White House…..”

  4. Sanj says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    The question, which now seems to have an obvious answer, is why wasn’t this regional security proposal before? Did it take a combination of Obamas hatred for Israel, love for the Mullahs, and general evil incompetence to make this moment possible?

  5. Dekester says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Indeed. DJT is a man mountain. Powerful men in the world respect him.

    In your U.S. cowards and frauds. McCain, McMuffin and Mc Connel ( the three a mac amigos.)

    Crawl and scheme behind his back…Hmmm me thinks DJT would rather have Farage, Abe and Netyanyahu in my corner than those three twats going forward.

    We are all in for DJT screw the Macs.

    Thank you

  6. NJF says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    He makes me go all fangirl! ❤️

    Wonderful meeting!

  7. benifranlkin says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Git ‘er done Mr. Trump! This will be glorious.

  8. David says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    When I heard them talking about this at the press conference today I was amazed it also shows why the deep state is attacking as they want and need permanent war

  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    This has to be eating O’s goat because he loathed Bibi. It was quite obvious that President Trump was very comfortable with Bibi and that they genuinely like and respect one another. You did not see that when the Canadian PM visited earlier this week.

    • NYGuy54 says:
      February 15, 2017 at 8:50 pm

      People were laughing at Pres Trump when he said Jared Kushner was going to be instrumental in the Mideast Peace Process. Really scornfully too. But you see how the PM pointed Jared out immediately. That was a mic drop moment

  10. Fe says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    I just finished watching the press conference and not only could I see and sense the Pzm’s relief, I felt the same. After 8 yrs of being treated like garbage by our disgraceful P44, it is truly wonderful to see Mr. Netanyahu treated with respect, dignity, and honor. A big thank you to Sundance for posting the videos, pictures and articles…the left and ridiculous Jewish never trumpers are backed into a corner of their own making. Those clowns haven’t seen nothing yet. My spidey senses is going full tilt in regards to the intelligence treasure trove Bibi has and will share with PDJT…hopefully under the ‘cone of silence’ to throw off the deep state losers.

  11. NebraskaFilly says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Sorry but, IMO, there will NEVER be peace for Israel as long as the fake “Palestinians” continue to exist on their land. They need to return to their original Arab countries, although none of those Arab countries want them destabilizing their countries.

  12. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Anyone else see the irony that Israel LOVES “Hitler” Trump?

  13. Fe says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    PM’s relief……slapped again by spell check … damnuautocorrect

  14. littleflower481 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Thanks for pulling this altogether, Sundance. Very astute. BTW, for some reasons the videos will not play on this site, but if I go to YouTube I can watch them.

  15. Mark Thimesch says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    “the Levin’s and Shapiro’s of the world”
    I’m still amazed at how many “Independents” and “Libertarians” are just enthralled by these two individuals. Am I missing something that is special about them?

  16. Albertus Magnus says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    I love our President!

  17. gary says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Sundance!

    I have an IDEA for you that might make this site even more popular and reach President Trump.

    Every night you have the Lord’s Prayer Thread , and Over night development thread.

    I was wondering if we could have a 3rd Thread, and maybe you can put a few words in it to get it started.

    It would be: Mr President I want to say Thank You for the things you did today or the way you handled people or issues. And list details of cool stuff he did today.

    Then we could chime in and encourage and be supportive of President Trump and Trump Team.

    Now in the beginning it could be small, but over time, maybe it would be a nightly “grateful and encouraging thread that will warm the hearts and souls of us, and maybe even him.

    The friends that you have collected on this site could add tons of jokes, words of encouragement and maybe helpful ways to look at his opponents and ways to deal with them. He would take what he likes and discard the rest.

    If it grows, who knows, he might invite you to the White House as his friend. You never know, right?

    You have made a special place on the internet for THE MOVEMENT.

    Thanks Sundance for being our leader and master tactician.

  18. El Torito says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    So glad to see Bibi grinning like a child at Christmas. Hope it was right after Trump whispered in his ear “Let’s introduce him to Mossad.”

  19. Pam says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:49 pm

  20. Stringy theory says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Thank you so much Sundance for this heartening story and for all your analyses that help drop the scales from our eyes. May God bless and look over President Trump, and protect him and his family. This meeting between our President and Prime Minister Netanyahu is truly historic.

  21. Patriot 1 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    WItnessing all the corruption in the US and in Europe it no longer is a wonder as to why there is non-stop violence in the middle east. It is planned.

