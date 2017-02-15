President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, President al-Sisi and King Abdullah Can Form The Freedom Alliance…

Nothing sends the international consortium of global leftists into fits of unbridled rage like the historic appearance of a U.S. President and Israeli Prime Minister in a synergy for peace and strength.

Unfortunately, those who make their living within the various promotions of hate and rage will offer only luke warm support for this never-before-seen alliance of possibility. More likely, the Levin’s and Shapiro’s of the world will seek to undermine any potential stabilizing efforts; anticipate multiple masks falling yet again.

First, it must be emphasized how uniquely historic this moment is in history:

[…] if I can respond to something that I know from personal experience. I’ve known President Trump for many years, and to allude to him, or to his people — his team, some of whom I’ve known for many years, too. Can I reveal, Jared, how long we’ve known you? (Laughter.) Well, he was never small. He was always big. He was always tall. But I’ve known the President and I’ve known his family and his team for a long time, and there is no greater supporter of the Jewish people and the Jewish state than President Donald Trump. I think we should put that to rest. [Transcript Link]

To fully appreciate this very specific moment it is helpful to stand back and look at the much larger picture.

Imagine the scope of the relief felt within the weighted heart of a national leader who has withstood hate from most and, at best, antipathy from luke-warm friends, to finally feel the fellowship of a genuine ally that can be trusted.

Many voices said it was naive to think a U.S. President Trump could be a historic broker for peace. Considering the position of those voices:

…if you are a professional firefighter, what then becomes the purpose of your life if there are no longer any flames?..

We can fully anticipate seeing the professional rage community of Levin, Shapiro et al seeking desperate clutch to their primary internal sense of value; because 2017 is presenting a very specific opportunity that has not existed before.

However, before going there – look upon the words of Netanyahu today and ask yourself a very important question:

If the leader of Israel can be so confident in the position of President Trump – based on experience over many many years – such that no lean of expressed friendship or kinship is too far, then how can the voluminous Jewish Never Trump media pundits reconcile their exponentially hate-filled prior claims to the contrary?

I shall leave that dangling participle right there for the larger contemplative consideration of those who are new to these enlightening moments delivered by President Donald Trump…. and simply say: think about it very carefully.

We are living in a time amid a remarkable confluence of events.

The reality of President Obama’s expressed foreign policy of regime change -regardless of cost or consequence- has left millions of Mid-East communities in peril; far worse off today than they were nine years ago.

The Egyptian people, in no way a populist entity favorable to Israel, suffered through two years of brutal dictatorship from the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohammed Morsi. Their very survival only due to a successful return of cultural and economic stability at the hands of General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The Syrian people, again holding no favorable disposition toward Israel writ large, only just now coming out of the shadows of a horrific five-year civil war and seeing sunlight for the first time in half a decade. Breathing room.

The Libyan people, caught amid an ongoing crisis of regional and tribal strife suffering through ongoing extremist violence that has taken them into the depths of economic and social chaos. And before the fighting is even over, Europe is outlining demands of the North African gates.

The Jordanian people, again a tenuous and precarious Muslim nation, who has watched the most barbaric and horrific consequences from extremist violence in their lifetimes.

At no moment in history has the choking consequence of a decade-long ideological war left a larger population of people so exhausted than at this very moment.

Think of the nationalist possibility. ♦ Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), ♦ King Abdullah III (Jordan), ♦ Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), ♦ Mahmoud Abbas (Palestinian Authority), and ♦ U.S. President Donald Trump have a remarkable canvas.

Egypt’s al-Sisi has already secured the Sinai border region. Under-reported in Western media, during the fall/winter of 2014 and spring/summer of 2015 al-Sisi removed every Hamas tunnel and relocated thousands of homes to create a miles-wide buffer zone no longer useful by terrorists.

The scope of what Egypt did to secure the Southern and Eastern border of Israel/Gaza is quite remarkable, and they have paid a high price battling extremists every inch of the way.

Simultaneously, as his Egyptian forces were removing the most significant security threat, al-Sisi brokered a peace deal between Abbas and Netanyahu and forced the Palestinian Authority to speak with one voice. That’s why Egypt was so furious when John Kerry insisted on poking his nose into the agreement.

After the peace deal, and after he constructed the border security zone, Fattah al-Sisi then set up the construct for a Joint Arab Intervention Force.

♦ Three weeks ago, President Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and gained his ideological and financial support for building a safe zone for Syrian’s as they rebuild.

♦ Two weeks ago, President Trump spoke to Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi about their efforts.

♦ Last week King Abdullah III of Jordan traveled to Washington to meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and discuss aide and assistance for regional security. In November King Abdullah spoke to President-elect Trump

♦ Today, Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington DC meeting with President Trump for talks on regional security.

♦ Next Month, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is coming to Washington for a state visit.

[…] Informed sources said that the presidency is currently coordinating with the US to arrange a visit next month. The sources referred to the visit as the first official one for an Egyptian president to Washington since 2009, as the last visit since then was paid by former President Hosni Mubarak. Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will leave Washington next Monday going back to Tel Aviv. Israeli TV reported on Sunday that Netanyahu is planning to form the ‘Israeli-Saudi-Egyptian’ axis. (read more)