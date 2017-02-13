White Hats Within Intel are Working Furiously, But Are You Paying Attention?…

There are obvious connections being missed, intentionally so by the leftist U.S. Media, and you must consistently remind yourself to elevate, look closely at the constructs and connect your own dots.

The leftist Trump-hating black-hat-aligned media will not outline the consequential. The media are filled with professional leftists/activists who hate everything America stands for.

DOT #1 – Venezuela’s Vice President, El Aissami, is called out by the Trump administration for narcotics trafficking:

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Venezuelan national Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah (El Aissami) as a Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act) for playing a significant role in international narcotics trafficking. El Aissami is the Executive Vice President of Venezuela. (read more)

DOT #2 – However, narcotics isn’t El Assimi’s only endeavor. El Aissami is a known operative and agent of Iran and the terrorist group Hezbollah:

[…] For Iran and Hezbollah, Bolivarian continuity in Venezuela is crucial to their ongoing Latin American operations, of which Caracas is a springboard to the rest of the region. For Maduro, Tehran represents a key security guarantee for his regime’s survival. That is where El Aissami comes in. Despite the Baathist family background — his father headed the Venezuelan branch of the Iraqi Baath Party — and his Lebanese Druze origins, El Aissami seems to prefer the Islamist Shiite revolutionary Hezbollah and Iran over the Baath’s supposedly secular pan-Arabism. (read more)

DOT #3 – El Aissami has been identified as the mastermind behind the program to give false passports to known terrorist organizations from the mid-east:

[…] the U.S. Intel community has already had eyes on El-Aissami, who has apparent ties to drug traffickers, Iran, and Hezbollah. (The Venezuelan opposition refers to him as the “Narco of Aragua.”) When he was the head of Venezuela’s passport agency, he used that position to issue fake passports and identity documents to questionable Iranians. (read more)

DOT #4 – How significant is this problem? WATCH

No, SERIOUSLY, WATCH :

This is a MAJOR Security Threat.

DOT #5 – Did You ACTUALLY listen to the presidential press conference today when President Trump announced he has been given some recent and very specific information about terror threats inbound to the United States? Trump’s answer was in response to a question about Trump’s intended action on the “TRAVEL BAN” injunction.

DOT #6 – The Venezuelan threat is coming from a relationship between the government of Iran and the activity from government officials within Venezuela.

And who is coming to the United States for a visit?

See the picture?

Now do you understand why the embedded black hats within deep state are trying to take down Michael Flynn? There is an enemy remaining inside our own government…