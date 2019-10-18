Peter Navarro Discusses U.S-China Trade Discussions, EU Tariffs and USMCA Importance…

Office for Trade and Manufacturing Policy’s Peter Navarro discusses the China trade negotiations, the UAW General Motors strike, U.S. tariffs in European goods, and USMCA.

On the U.S-China ‘Phase-1’ construct the key issue is going to be the enforcement mechanism to ensure any agreement has strength. On U.S. placing tariffs on the EU due to the Airbus ruling Navarro reminds everyone the WTO ruling does not permit the EU to place tariffs on U.S. productions. On USMCA everyone avoids telling the truth; that is Nancy Pelosi is waiting to see what happens in the Canadian election in three days. If Trudeau wins re-election, the USMCA will likely be scrapped (tabled) by Pelosi.

.

{*Note* We are holding-back on BREXIT-EU deal outlines until we complete reading the majority of the 2,000+ pages of UK-EU legal agreement construct.}

